National rankings: Little movement among Georgia teams after Week 10

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

10. (9) Buford

13. (12) Mill Creek

19. (23) Colquitt County

32. (30) Hughes

34. (28) North Cobb

38. (33) Cedar Grove

45. (63) Carrollton

52. (86) Grayson

59. (96) Thomas County Central

73. (77) Walton

81. (98) Cedartown

90. (64) Prince Avenue Christian

99. (NR) Roswell

USA Today

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

19. (20) Hughes

25. (25) Colquitt County

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

6. (6) Buford

20. (20) Hughes

21. (21) Mill Creek

23. (24) Colquitt County

46. (47) Cedar Grove

66. (72) Carrollton

73. (77) North Cobb

76. (80) Creekside

92. (NR) Grayson

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

6. (6) Buford

14. (23) Mill Creek

19. (21) Colquitt County

25. (25) Hughes

29. (44) Carrollton

35. (45) Cedar Grove

36. (38) North Cobb

43. (53) Grayson

57. (82) Thomas County Central

66. (75) Walton

67. (31) Valdosta

68. (79) Roswell

73. (86) Cedartown

77. (52) Lee County

80. (76) Ware County

92. (94) Lambert

98. (NR) Gainesville

100. (72) Westlake

High School Football America

(Top 100)

2. (2) Buford

20. (28) Colquitt County

23. (23) Hughes

27. (27) Mill Creek

35. (46) Cedar Grove

61. (61) North Cobb

68. (69) Grayson

74. (74) Walton

79. (82) Creekside

99. (NR) Milton

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

9. (9) Buford

15. (15) Colquitt County

17. (17) Mill Creek

25. (21) Hughes

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

12. (12) Buford

13. (13) Hughes

22. (22) Mill Creek

23. (23) Colquitt County

24. (24) Cedar Grove

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

