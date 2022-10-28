National rankings: Little movement among Georgia teams after Week 10

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
10. (9) Buford
13. (12) Mill Creek
19. (23) Colquitt County
32. (30) Hughes
34. (28) North Cobb
38. (33) Cedar Grove
45. (63) Carrollton
52. (86) Grayson
59. (96) Thomas County Central
73. (77) Walton
81. (98) Cedartown
90. (64) Prince Avenue Christian
99. (NR) Roswell
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
19. (20) Hughes
25. (25) Colquitt County
(Top 100)
6. (6) Buford
20. (20) Hughes
21. (21) Mill Creek
23. (24) Colquitt County
46. (47) Cedar Grove
66. (72) Carrollton
73. (77) North Cobb
76. (80) Creekside
92. (NR) Grayson
(Top 100)
6. (6) Buford
14. (23) Mill Creek
19. (21) Colquitt County
25. (25) Hughes
29. (44) Carrollton
35. (45) Cedar Grove
36. (38) North Cobb
43. (53) Grayson
57. (82) Thomas County Central
66. (75) Walton
67. (31) Valdosta
68. (79) Roswell
73. (86) Cedartown
77. (52) Lee County
80. (76) Ware County
92. (94) Lambert
98. (NR) Gainesville
100. (72) Westlake
(Top 100)
2. (2) Buford
20. (28) Colquitt County
23. (23) Hughes
27. (27) Mill Creek
35. (46) Cedar Grove
61. (61) North Cobb
68. (69) Grayson
74. (74) Walton
79. (82) Creekside
99. (NR) Milton
(Top 25)
9. (9) Buford
15. (15) Colquitt County
17. (17) Mill Creek
25. (21) Hughes
(Top 25)
12. (12) Buford
13. (13) Hughes
22. (22) Mill Creek
23. (23) Colquitt County
24. (24) Cedar Grove
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
