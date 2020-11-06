National rankings: Grayson overtakes Lowndes, Colquitt in Massey Ratings

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
34. (43) Grayson
40. (23) Lowndes
69. (51) Colquitt County
78. (79) Warner Robins
81. (63) Cedar Grove
4. (4) Grayson
9. (9) Lowndes
6. (6) Grayson
8. (8) Lowndes
9. (12) Grayson
14. (11) Colquitt County
15. (9) Lowndes
57. (54) Warner Robins
74. (59) Valdosta
83. (80) Cedar Grove
87. (55) North Gwinnett
88. (94) Lee County
97. (88) Milton
3. (3) Lowndes
7. (7) Grayson
30. (31) Colquitt County
42. (44) Norcross
69. (71) Cedar Grove
75. (74) Blessed Trinity
81. (87) Milton
83. (89) Lee County
86. (40) Brookwood
88. (56) Parkview
