National rankings: Grayson overtakes Lowndes, Colquitt in Massey Ratings

By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily
By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

34. (43) Grayson

40. (23) Lowndes

69. (51) Colquitt County

78. (79) Warner Robins

81. (63) Cedar Grove

USA Today

4. (4) Grayson

9. (9) Lowndes

MaxPreps

6. (6) Grayson

8. (8) Lowndes

Massey Ratings

9. (12) Grayson

14. (11) Colquitt County

15. (9) Lowndes

57. (54) Warner Robins

74. (59) Valdosta

83. (80) Cedar Grove

87. (55) North Gwinnett

88. (94) Lee County

97. (88) Milton

High School Football America

3. (3) Lowndes

7. (7) Grayson

30. (31) Colquitt County

42. (44) Norcross

69. (71) Cedar Grove

75. (74) Blessed Trinity

81. (87) Milton

83. (89) Lee County

86. (40) Brookwood

88. (56) Parkview

