National rankings: Buford holds top-10 spots; Hughes tumbles after Week 3 loss

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

8. (4) Buford

14. (18) Mill Creek

19. (24) Walton

28. (14) Hughes

32. (41) Colquitt County

34. (49) Westlake

36. (46) Parkview

44. (44) Carrollton

64. (NR) Thomas County Central

93. (NR) Grayson

95. (NR) Creekside

98. (NR) Roswell

USA Today

(Top 25)

8. (8) Buford

13. (14) Mill Creek

21. (24) Colquitt County

25. (10) Hughes

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

5. (5) Buford

14. (15) Colquitt County

17. (18) Carrollton

18. (21) Walton

36. (39) Parkview

38. (27) Gainesville

45. (47) Mill Creek

52. (9) Hughes

67. (69) Grayson

70. (63) Ware County

72. (84) Westlake

82. (76) Milton

92. (88) Rome

96. (78) Creekside

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

8. (7) Mill Creek

9. (11) Buford

19. (21) Westlake

22. (27) Colquitt County

24. (19) Walton

37. (43) Roswell

46. (41) Lee County

47. (53) Carrollton

49. (12) Hughes

51. (39) Ware County

52. (70) Thomas County Central

53. (52) Benedictine

66. (68) Grayson

70. (55) Parkview

76. (59) Gainesville

High School Football America

(Top 100)

5. (5) Buford

15. (15) Colquitt County

19. (21) Mill Creek

23. (27) Walton

48. (17) Hughes

49. (34) Carrollton

66. (65) Gainesville

76. (76) Roswell

81. (89) Westlake

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

5. (5) Buford

13. (13) Colquitt County

16. (18) Mill Creek

20. (15) Hughes

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

10. (10) Buford

11. (12) Colquitt County

24. (NR) Walton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (7) Buford

15. (16) Colquitt County

16. (NR) Mill Creek

25. (18) Hughes

