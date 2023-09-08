National rankings: Buford holds top-10 spots; Hughes tumbles after Week 3 loss

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
8. (4) Buford
14. (18) Mill Creek
19. (24) Walton
28. (14) Hughes
32. (41) Colquitt County
34. (49) Westlake
36. (46) Parkview
44. (44) Carrollton
64. (NR) Thomas County Central
93. (NR) Grayson
95. (NR) Creekside
98. (NR) Roswell
(Top 25)
8. (8) Buford
13. (14) Mill Creek
21. (24) Colquitt County
25. (10) Hughes
(Top 100)
5. (5) Buford
14. (15) Colquitt County
17. (18) Carrollton
18. (21) Walton
36. (39) Parkview
38. (27) Gainesville
45. (47) Mill Creek
52. (9) Hughes
67. (69) Grayson
70. (63) Ware County
72. (84) Westlake
82. (76) Milton
92. (88) Rome
96. (78) Creekside
(Top 100)
8. (7) Mill Creek
9. (11) Buford
19. (21) Westlake
22. (27) Colquitt County
24. (19) Walton
37. (43) Roswell
46. (41) Lee County
47. (53) Carrollton
49. (12) Hughes
51. (39) Ware County
52. (70) Thomas County Central
53. (52) Benedictine
66. (68) Grayson
70. (55) Parkview
76. (59) Gainesville
(Top 100)
5. (5) Buford
15. (15) Colquitt County
19. (21) Mill Creek
23. (27) Walton
48. (17) Hughes
49. (34) Carrollton
66. (65) Gainesville
76. (76) Roswell
81. (89) Westlake
(Top 25)
5. (5) Buford
13. (13) Colquitt County
16. (18) Mill Creek
20. (15) Hughes
(Top 25)
10. (10) Buford
11. (12) Colquitt County
24. (NR) Walton
(Top 25)
6. (7) Buford
15. (16) Colquitt County
16. (NR) Mill Creek
25. (18) Hughes
