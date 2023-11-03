National rankings: 6 Georgia teams in Massey Ratings’ top 30

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
12. (11) Mill Creek
15. (17) Thomas County Central
16. (21) Walton
23. (23) Colquitt County
30. (29) Carrollton
32. (25) Buford
42. (37) Douglas County
58. (38) Newton
63. (56) Hughes
64. (85) Grayson
66. (65) Westlake
72. (54) Gainesville
77. (NR) Rome
80. (87) Lee County
100. (NR) Norcross
(Top 25)
11. (11) Mill Creek
15. (15) Colquitt County
17. (17) Buford
21 (23) Walton
(Top 100)
9. (9) Mill Creek
12. (12) Colquitt County
13. (14) Walton
17. (17) Buford
18. (18) Carrollton
40. (41) Gainesville
51. (53) Parkview
58. (61) Grayson
73. (99) Thomas County Central
91. (93) Rome
94. (97) Benedictine
98. (95) Lee County
(Top 100)
9. (9) Mill Creek
12. (13) Colquitt County
13. (15) Buford
14. (14) Walton
26. (27) Carrollton
30. (31) Thomas County Central
54. (57) Westlake
57. (52) Benedictine
59. (64) Grayson
65. (70) Hughes
74. (71) Gainesville
78. (73) Roswell
83. (63) Lee County
86. (84) North Cobb
87. (NR) Rome
89. (91) Douglas County
97. (95) Coffee
(Top 100)
9. (10) Mill Creek
11. (12) Buford
12. (13) Colquitt County
19. (20) Walton
45. (46) Carrollton
59. (59) Gainesville
77. (81) Benedictine
97. (97) Hughes
(Top 25)
8. (9) Mill Creek
11. (11) Colquitt County
12. (12) Buford
21. (21) Walton
(Top 25)
10. (10) Colquitt County
14. (14) Mill Creek
20. (20) Walton
25. (NR) Buford
(Top 25)
6. (7) Mill Creek
11. (11) Buford
13. (14) Colquitt County
15. (15) Walton
