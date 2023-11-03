National rankings: 6 Georgia teams in Massey Ratings’ top 30

Credit: Jenn FInch

Credit: Jenn FInch

High School Sports Blog
By
47 minutes ago
X

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

12. (11) Mill Creek

15. (17) Thomas County Central

16. (21) Walton

23. (23) Colquitt County

30. (29) Carrollton

32. (25) Buford

42. (37) Douglas County

58. (38) Newton

63. (56) Hughes

64. (85) Grayson

66. (65) Westlake

72. (54) Gainesville

77. (NR) Rome

80. (87) Lee County

100. (NR) Norcross

USA Today

(Top 25)

11. (11) Mill Creek

15. (15) Colquitt County

17. (17) Buford

21 (23) Walton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

9. (9) Mill Creek

12. (12) Colquitt County

13. (14) Walton

17. (17) Buford

18. (18) Carrollton

40. (41) Gainesville

51. (53) Parkview

58. (61) Grayson

73. (99) Thomas County Central

91. (93) Rome

94. (97) Benedictine

98. (95) Lee County

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

9. (9) Mill Creek

12. (13) Colquitt County

13. (15) Buford

14. (14) Walton

26. (27) Carrollton

30. (31) Thomas County Central

54. (57) Westlake

57. (52) Benedictine

59. (64) Grayson

65. (70) Hughes

74. (71) Gainesville

78. (73) Roswell

83. (63) Lee County

86. (84) North Cobb

87. (NR) Rome

89. (91) Douglas County

97. (95) Coffee

High School Football America

(Top 100)

9. (10) Mill Creek

11. (12) Buford

12. (13) Colquitt County

19. (20) Walton

45. (46) Carrollton

59. (59) Gainesville

77. (81) Benedictine

97. (97) Hughes

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

8. (9) Mill Creek

11. (11) Colquitt County

12. (12) Buford

21. (21) Walton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

10. (10) Colquitt County

14. (14) Mill Creek

20. (20) Walton

25. (NR) Buford

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (7) Mill Creek

11. (11) Buford

13. (14) Colquitt County

15. (15) Walton

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Low voter turnout for local races as early voting period ends2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How Atlanta training center opponents collected more than 116,000 signatures
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Battle over fishing rights on Flint River sends ripples across state
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Another new city? Gwinnett lawmakers to pitch ‘City of Mill Creek’
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Another new city? Gwinnett lawmakers to pitch ‘City of Mill Creek’
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia education officials decide which test scores mean kids can read
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar

The Leaderboard: Top rusher Slaughter closing in on 2,000 yards
2m ago
4 Questions with Southeast Bulloch flag football quarterback Korine Talkington
22m ago
List: Maxwell Ratings’ top-10 rankings based on 2024 classes
32m ago
Featured

How to watch “The South Got Something To Say”
Buying Black art at center of show
19h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top