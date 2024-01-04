BreakingNews
Mount Pisgah hires football coach; Bennett resigns at Cambridge

Cambridge Head Coach Craig Bennett hugs players during a GHSA high school football game between Cambridge and South Paulding at Cambridge High School in Milton, GA., on Saturday, November 13, 2021. (Photo/Jenn Finch)

Credit: Jenn Finch

Mount Pisgah Christian hired a football coach this week while another north Fulton County school, Cambridge, posted an opening.

Craig Bennett, who started Cambridge’s program in 2012, resigned with the expectation he has another unannounced job lined up.

Cambridge won its first region title in 2022 and made the playoffs each of the past four seasons.

Mount Pisgah, a Class A private school in Alpharetta, promoted defensive coordinator Elijer Martinez to take over for Ryan Livezey, who remains as athletic director.

Mount Pisgah reached the playoffs in all three seasons under Livezey and made the Class A Division I quarterfinals in 2022.

There have been 37 announced football openings this offseason. Other schools that have made hires are Cherokee (Adam Holley), Charlton County (DeMario Jones), Dodge County (Phillip Brown), East Laurens (Jesse Hicks) and East Forsyth (Dustin Canon).

