Mill Creek’s Downs wins MaxPreps national player of year award

Downs also made MaxPreps’ first-team All-America team announced Tuesday along with Buford running back Justice Haynes and Hughes offensive lineman Bo Hughley. All three were AJC Super 11 picks in preseason. Making the second team was Hughes tight end Jelani Thurman.

Downs, a Mill Creek safety and Alabama early enrollee, is the first Georgia football player to win the MaxPreps national award since Lanier defensive lineman Derrick Brown in 2016. Brown went on to star at Auburn and now plays for the Carolina Panthers.