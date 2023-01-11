ajc logo
Mill Creek’s Downs wins MaxPreps national player of year award

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Caleb Downs, the AJC’s all-classification Georgia football player of the year, is now the MaxPreps national player of the year.

Downs also made MaxPreps’ first-team All-America team announced Tuesday along with Buford running back Justice Haynes and Hughes offensive lineman Bo Hughley. All three were AJC Super 11 picks in preseason. Making the second team was Hughes tight end Jelani Thurman.

Downs, a Mill Creek safety and Alabama early enrollee, is the first Georgia football player to win the MaxPreps national award since Lanier defensive lineman Derrick Brown in 2016. Brown went on to star at Auburn and now plays for the Carolina Panthers.

Other national winners have been Kyler Murray, Derrick Henry and Bryce Young. MaxPreps, which covers high school sports nationally, has presented the award since 2006.

Downs led Mill Creek to the Class 7A championship this past season. It was Mill Creek’s first title. Downs was credited with 83 tackles, five interceptions, 1,064 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

