Maxwell Week 10 projections

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Oct 19

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 76.60 AAAAAA Marist 76.7% 28-17 11 North Atlanta AAAAAA 75.98 AAAAAAA Milton 68.7% 20-13 7 West Forsyth AAAAAAA 56.18 AAAAA Eastside 75.6% 27-17 10 Clarke Central AAAAA 53.34 AAAAAA Roswell 95.6% 38-13 25 Sprayberry AAAAAA 46.16 AAAAAAA South Forsyth 60.7% 21-19 2 Forsyth Central AAAAAAA 37.75 AAAA Howard 89.4% 29-10 19 Griffin AAAA 29.29 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bulloch Academy 70.4% 27-20 7 Frederica Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 22.62 AAAA Shaw 50.3% 13-13 0 Hardaway AAAA 21.75 AAAAA Tucker 97.4% 41-7 34 M.L. King AAAAA 19.15 AAAA Troup 99.7% 42-0 42 Fayette County AAAA 15.32 AA South Atlanta 85.2% 24-7 17 B.E.S.T. Academy AA 2.80 AA Southwest 94.2% 35-12 23 Kendrick AA -9.89 AA Central (Macon) 71.8% 26-17 9 Jordan AA -54.34 AAAA Seckinger 100.0% 52-0 52 Cross Keys AAAAA

Oct 20

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 90.74 AAAAAAA Carrollton 56.3% 26-23 3 Westlake AAAAAAA 80.50 AAAAAAA Newton 89.7% 33-14 19 Parkview AAAAAAA 75.18 AAAAAAA McEachern 54.3% 20-17 3 North Paulding AAAAAAA 69.72 AAAAAAA Valdosta 68.0% 27-21 6 Camden County AAAAAAA 69.15 AAAAAAA Archer 76.5% 24-14 10 South Gwinnett AAAAAAA 68.83 AAAAAAA Mill Creek 97.8% 36-0 36 Collins Hill AAAAAAA 68.83 AAAAA Kell 56.4% 22-21 1 Greater Atlanta Christian AAAAA 66.95 AAAAA Calhoun 70.3% 27-19 8 Dalton AAAAA 66.93 AAAAAAA Grayson 90.3% 34-14 20 Brookwood AAAAAAA 66.92 AAAAAA Douglas County 97.4% 37-0 37 East Paulding AAAAAA 66.16 AAAAAAA Osborne 52.1% 20-20 0 Wheeler AAAAAAA 65.12 AAA Cedar Grove 88.6% 38-21 17 Sandy Creek AAA 63.13 AAAAA Harris County 57.4% 21-18 3 Northgate AAAAA 62.49 AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 66.0% 27-21 6 LaGrange AAAA 62.10 AAAA Benedictine 88.6% 30-13 17 Wayne County AAAA 59.57 AAAAAAA Lambert 83.8% 28-13 15 Denmark AAAAAAA 59.53 AAAAA Hiram 84.6% 35-21 14 Cass AAAAA 59.36 AAAAAA Lee County 95.7% 38-11 27 Northside (Warner Robins) AAAAAA 56.72 AAAAAAA Colquitt County 99.2% 44-0 44 Lowndes AAAAAAA 56.42 AAAAAAA Harrison 78.9% 21-7 14 Hillgrove AAAAAAA 56.36 AAA Lumpkin County 82.3% 33-20 13 White County AAA 56.29 AAAAAA North Forsyth 60.4% 21-19 2 Habersham Central AAAAAA 56.21 A Division I Elbert County 74.1% 27-17 10 Commerce A Division I 55.88 AAAAAA Rome 96.7% 37-7 30 River Ridge AAAAAA 55.52 AAA Stephens County 93.9% 30-0 30 Hart County AAA 55.19 AAA Upson-Lee 51.0% 21-21 0 Peach County AAA 55.02 A Division II Schley County 76.5% 26-14 12 Manchester A Division II 54.94 AA Fellowship Christian 79.1% 34-21 13 Providence Christian AA 54.37 AAA Monroe Area 57.2% 21-20 1 Oconee County AAA 54.30 AAAAAAA Walton 99.5% 45-0 45 Cherokee AAAAAAA 53.89 AAA Carver (Columbus) 72.8% 22-14 8 Monroe AAA 53.24 AAAAA Creekside 92.6% 34-10 24 Villa Rica AAAAA 52.11 AAA Carver (Atlanta) 67.3% 21-14 7 Douglass AAA 51.80 AA East Jackson 53.6% 22-21 1 Union County AA 50.56 AAAAAA Woodward Academy 97.0% 35-0 35 Jonesboro AAAAAA 50.55 AAAA Madison County 72.2% 30-21 9 East Forsyth AAAA 50.33 AAAAAA Etowah 58.9% 24-21 3 Allatoona AAAAAA 49.81 AAAAAA Lanier 92.9% 36-14 22 Jackson County AAAAAA 49.39 AAAA Pace Academy 72.1% 25-16 9 Luella AAAA 49.18 AAAAAA Hughes 99.3% 44-0 44 Newnan AAAAAA 49.10 AA Fitzgerald 87.2% 28-12 16 Sumter County AA 48.58 AAAAA Coffee 98.6% 33-0 33 Jenkins AAAAA 48.32 AAA Calvary Day 97.7% 36-0 36 Savannah Country Day AAA 47.18 AAAAAAA Buford 99.6% 41-0 41 Dacula AAAAAAA 46.62 AAAAA Jefferson 97.4% 40-7 33 Loganville AAAAA 46.29 AAAA Spalding 98.0% 42-12 30 Westside (Macon) AAAA 45.96 AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 75.4% 27-15 12 Campbell AAAAAAA 45.65 GIAA AAAA-AAA First Presbyterian 54.9% 27-26 1 John Milledge Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 45.61 AAAAAAA Mountain View 90.7% 28-7 21 Central Gwinnett AAAAAAA 45.39 AAAAA Chapel Hill 63.2% 20-14 6 Banneker AAAAA 45.32 AAAAAA Glynn Academy 77.6% 22-12 10 Evans AAAAAA 45.27 AA Thomson 87.6% 28-12 16 Putnam County AA 44.65 A Division II Greene County 93.2% 26-0 26 Lincoln County A Division II 44.38 AAAAAA Creekview 93.4% 31-6 25 Woodstock AAAAAA 44.12 A Division I Brooks County 51.1% 20-20 0 Irwin County A Division I 43.95 AA Model 53.3% 27-27 0 North Murray AA 43.61 AAAA Cedartown 90.3% 35-15 20 Sonoraville AAAA 43.43 AAAAAA Brunswick 90.7% 29-7 22 South Effingham AAAAAA 43.27 AAA Thomasville 88.6% 31-13 18 Dougherty AAA 42.79 AAAA Cairo 96.2% 35-0 35 Westover AAAA 42.76 AAAAA Cartersville 98.1% 35-0 35 Woodland (Cartersville) AAAAA 42.62 AAAAAA Veterans 85.5% 34-20 14 Tift County AAAAAA 42.59 AAAAAA New Manchester 54.6% 21-20 1 Paulding County AAAAAA 42.09 AA Callaway 93.1% 31-6 25 Eagle's Landing Christian AA 41.55 AAAAA Statesboro 53.1% 23-21 2 Bradwell Institute AAAAA 40.87 AAAAAAA North Cobb 99.5% 44-0 44 Kennesaw Mountain AAAAAAA 40.64 AAA Dawson County 51.8% 20-19 1 Gilmer AAA 40.55 AAAAA Warner Robins 94.2% 35-13 22 Eagle's Landing AAAAA 40.30 AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 75.5% 24-14 10 Drew AAAAA 40.00 AA Athens Academy 92.8% 32-7 25 Banks County AA 39.88 AAAA McDonough 54.1% 22-21 1 Hampton AAAA 39.77 A Division I Trion 88.8% 30-13 17 Pepperell A Division I 39.60 AAAAAA St. Pius X 77.8% 26-14 12 Riverwood AAAAAA 38.58 AA Jeff Davis 63.4% 28-22 6 Worth County AA 38.50 AA Cook 91.7% 28-0 28 Dodge County AA 38.38 AAAAAA South Paulding 86.7% 23-0 23 Alexander AAAAAA 37.99 AAAAAA Gainesville 99.8% 43-0 43 Shiloh AAAAAA 37.86 AA Northeast 98.1% 35-0 35 Spencer AA 37.65 A Division II Aquinas 82.7% 30-17 13 Washington-Wilkes A Division II 37.57 A Division II Wilcox County 63.2% 27-21 6 Dooly County A Division II 37.54 AAA Adairsville 81.8% 31-18 13 Gordon Lee AAA 37.36 AA Appling County 96.8% 34-0 34 Vidalia AA 37.25 AAAA Northwest Whitfield 81.2% 28-14 14 Heritage (Ringgold) AAAA 37.16 AAAA North Oconee 99.5% 40-0 40 Walnut Grove AAAA 36.94 AAAAAA Pope 77.5% 31-21 10 Lassiter AAAAAA 36.51 A Division I Bacon County 75.5% 27-15 12 Pelham A Division I 36.49 AAAA Baldwin 95.7% 34-3 31 West Laurens AAAA 35.13 A Division I Whitefield Academy 59.5% 21-19 2 St. Francis A Division I 33.78 AAA Bremen 82.1% 28-14 14 Coahulla Creek AAA 33.69 AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 63.0% 27-21 6 Grovetown AAAAAA 33.41 AAAAA Winder-Barrow 81.5% 26-13 13 Heritage (Conyers) AAAAA 33.37 A Division II Emanuel County Institute 65.5% 16-8 8 McIntosh County Academy A Division II 31.42 A Division II Telfair County 94.7% 28-0 28 Wheeler County A Division II 30.34 A Division II Lanier County 72.5% 25-16 9 Turner County A Division II 30.22 AAAAAAA Norcross 99.8% 48-0 48 Meadowcreek AAAAAAA 30.22 AA Columbia 93.6% 30-0 30 Redan AA 30.16 AAAAA Mays 98.5% 37-0 37 Tri-Cities AAAAA 29.93 A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 99.4% 42-0 42 Oglethorpe County A Division I 29.77 AAAA Stockbridge 99.7% 45-0 45 Woodland (Stockbridge) AAAA 29.69 AAA Long County 86.9% 32-14 18 Liberty County AAA 29.51 AAAA Whitewater 93.3% 38-14 24 North Clayton AAAA 29.37 AAAAA Ola 98.4% 37-0 37 Union Grove AAAAA 29.34 A Division I Bleckley County 92.5% 36-14 22 East Laurens A Division I 29.13 A Division I Jasper County 75.2% 21-12 9 Social Circle A Division I 28.61 AAAAA Ware County 99.4% 40-0 40 Greenbrier AAAAA 28.16 AAAAA Arabia Mountain 96.2% 33-0 33 Chamblee AAAAA 27.75 A Division II Hawkinsville 68.8% 27-20 7 Treutlen A Division II 26.99 A Division I Darlington 81.7% 25-12 13 Armuchee A Division I 26.45 GIAA AA Edmund Burke Academy 65.2% 18-13 5 Gatewood School GIAA AA 26.25 AAAAA Dutchtown 96.6% 35-0 35 Locust Grove AAAAA 25.08 A Division II Johnson County 80.2% 23-10 13 Wilkinson County A Division II 24.75 AAA LaFayette 61.2% 24-20 4 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe AAA 24.62 AAAAAA Lovejoy 95.6% 26-0 26 Morrow AAAAAA 24.59 AAAAA Decatur 94.4% 32-6 26 Lithonia AAAAA 24.55 AAAAAA Dunwoody 97.3% 34-0 34 South Cobb AAAAAA 23.42 AAA Pickens 65.4% 28-22 6 West Hall AAA 23.11 AAAAAAA Duluth 96.5% 35-0 35 Berkmar AAAAAAA 22.66 AAAA Cherokee Bluff 94.5% 30-0 30 East Hall AAAA 22.40 AAAA Druid Hills 68.3% 22-16 6 Johnson (Gainesville) AAAA 21.62 AAAAAA Alpharetta 98.8% 35-0 35 Johns Creek AAAAAA 21.62 AAAAA Centennial 94.7% 33-5 28 North Springs AAAAA 21.52 A Division II Seminole County 60.2% 18-14 4 Randolph-Clay A Division II 21.07 AAA Hebron Christian 98.3% 38-0 38 Franklin County AAA 21.04 A Division I Mount Vernon 97.8% 37-0 37 Mount Pisgah Christian A Division I 20.69 GIAA AAAA-AAA Pinewood Christian 59.8% 31-28 3 St. Andrew's School GIAA AAAA-AAA 19.27 AA Washington 79.7% 21-6 15 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate AA 19.17 A Division II Taylor County 51.8% 21-21 0 Marion County A Division II 18.86 AA ACE Charter 97.4% 42-14 28 Rutland AA 18.73 AAAA Cedar Shoals 92.5% 30-7 23 Chestatee AAAA 17.49 A Division I Dublin 97.3% 42-13 29 Jefferson County A Division I 17.29 AA North Cobb Christian 97.5% 34-0 34 Mount Paran Christian AA 17.08 A Division I Dade County 90.1% 33-14 19 Chattooga A Division I 17.08 AA Fannin County 93.9% 33-7 26 Murray County AA 16.87 A Division I Heard County 73.8% 28-20 8 Mount Zion (Carroll) A Division II 15.90 AA Pierce County 99.7% 42-0 42 Windsor Forest AA 15.83 AAA Ringgold 93.1% 27-0 27 Ridgeland AAA 14.98 GIAA AAAA-AAA Brookstone 91.2% 34-14 20 Westfield School GIAA AAAA-AAA 14.96 GIAA AAAA-AAA Brookwood School 64.6% 31-27 4 Tiftarea Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 14.73 AA Tattnall County 84.0% 22-6 16 Brantley County AA 12.26 AA Washington County 97.4% 38-3 35 Butler AA 11.67 A Division II Miller County 83.9% 17-0 17 Mitchell County A Division II 11.51 AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 100.0% 50-0 50 Discovery AAAAAAA 11.47 GIAA AAAA-AAA Valwood School 98.3% 36-0 36 Southland Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 11.03 AAAA Starr's Mill 99.9% 44-0 44 Riverdale AAAA 10.81 AAAA Lovett 99.2% 40-0 40 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) AAAA 10.48 GIAA AAAA-AAA Terrell Academy 88.9% 33-14 19 Central Fellowship Christian GIAA AA 9.23 AAA Crisp County 99.4% 42-0 42 Columbus AAA 8.99 A Division I Metter 98.0% 34-0 34 Claxton A Division I 7.79 AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 99.4% 38-0 38 Rockdale County AAAAAA 7.74 A Division II Glascock County 57.5% 27-23 4 Georgia Military Prep A Division II 7.64 AAAA New Hampstead 99.6% 42-0 42 Islands AAAA 6.29 AAA Savannah Christian 99.9% 46-0 46 Beach AAA 5.42 AAAA Central (Carrollton) 100.0% 49-0 49 Southeast Whitfield AAAA 4.99 A Division II Jenkins County 99.6% 48-0 48 Montgomery County A Division II 4.82 AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) 90.7% 24-0 24 Stone Mountain AAAA 3.90 GIAA AAAA-AAA Stratford Academy 93.2% 28-0 28 Mount de Sales GIAA AAAA-AAA 3.11 GIAA AA Brentwood School 83.6% 21-6 15 Piedmont Academy GIAA AA 2.64 AAA Jackson 97.9% 34-0 34 Pike County AAA 2.43 A Division II Clinch County 99.8% 48-0 48 Atkinson County A Division II -0.20 A Division II Macon County 99.7% 42-0 42 Chattahoochee County A Division II -0.58 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bethlehem Christian Academy 96.5% 38-7 31 Loganville Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA -0.73 AA Towers 58.2% 28-27 1 Landmark Christian AA -1.91 AAAAA Cambridge 99.9% 44-0 44 Northview AAAAA -1.99 A Division II Warren County 90.8% 30-8 22 Towns County A Division II -2.06 GAPPS AA Skipstone Academy 75.3% 28-19 9 Calvary Christian GAPPS AA -2.77 GIAA A Memorial Day 54.8% 20-17 3 Thomas Jefferson GIAA A -2.94 AA Rockmart 99.9% 47-0 47 Gordon Central AA -3.21 AAAAAA Alcovy 98.9% 38-0 38 Forest Park AAAAAA -4.12 GAPPS AA Cherokee Christian 91.2% 29-7 22 Walker AA -4.98 GIAA AAAA-AAA Strong Rock Christian 96.8% 34-0 34 Heritage (Newnan) GIAA AAAA-AAA -5.90 AAA Johnson (Savannah) 92.2% 29-6 23 Groves AAA -7.12 GAPPS AA King's Academy 81.2% 27-14 13 Pinecrest Academy GAPPS AA -7.31 A Division II Terrell County 96.9% 40-8 32 Baconton Charter A Division II -8.69 GIAA AA Briarwood Academy 95.2% 35-7 28 Augusta Prep GIAA AA -8.75 A Division I King's Ridge Christian 84.3% 29-14 15 Lanier Christian GAPPS AA -12.89 A Division I Screven County 99.5% 38-0 38 Savannah A Division I -14.19 AAAAA Midtown 96.4% 30-0 30 Clarkston AAAA -18.50 GIAA A Flint River Academy 99.7% 40-0 40 Fullington Academy GIAA A -21.67 A Division II Central (Talbotton) 57.4% 21-19 2 Southwest Georgia STEM A Division II -23.89 A Division II Hancock Central 98.4% 33-0 33 Twiggs County A Division II -27.50 GIAA AAAA-AAA Lakeview Academy 93.6% 31-6 25 Riverside Military Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA -31.61 A Division I Rabun County 100.0% 57-0 57 Athens Christian A Division I -39.42 GAPPS AA Calvary Christian 98.8% 39-0 39 Rock Springs Christian GAPPS AA

Oct 21