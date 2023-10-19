Maxwell Week 10 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Oct 19

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
76.60AAAAAAMarist76.7%28-1711North AtlantaAAAAAA
75.98AAAAAAAMilton68.7%20-137West ForsythAAAAAAA
56.18AAAAAEastside75.6%27-1710Clarke CentralAAAAA
53.34AAAAAARoswell95.6%38-1325SprayberryAAAAAA
46.16AAAAAAASouth Forsyth60.7%21-192Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
37.75AAAAHoward89.4%29-1019GriffinAAAA
29.29GIAA AAAA-AAABulloch Academy70.4%27-207Frederica AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
22.62AAAAShaw50.3%13-130HardawayAAAA
21.75AAAAATucker97.4%41-734M.L. KingAAAAA
19.15AAAATroup99.7%42-042Fayette CountyAAAA
15.32AASouth Atlanta85.2%24-717B.E.S.T. AcademyAA
2.80AASouthwest94.2%35-1223KendrickAA
-9.89AACentral (Macon)71.8%26-179JordanAA
-54.34AAAASeckinger100.0%52-052Cross KeysAAAAA

Oct 20

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
90.74AAAAAAACarrollton56.3%26-233WestlakeAAAAAAA
80.50AAAAAAANewton89.7%33-1419ParkviewAAAAAAA
75.18AAAAAAAMcEachern54.3%20-173North PauldingAAAAAAA
69.72AAAAAAAValdosta68.0%27-216Camden CountyAAAAAAA
69.15AAAAAAAArcher76.5%24-1410South GwinnettAAAAAAA
68.83AAAAAAAMill Creek97.8%36-036Collins HillAAAAAAA
68.83AAAAAKell56.4%22-211Greater Atlanta ChristianAAAAA
66.95AAAAACalhoun70.3%27-198DaltonAAAAA
66.93AAAAAAAGrayson90.3%34-1420BrookwoodAAAAAAA
66.92AAAAAADouglas County97.4%37-037East PauldingAAAAAA
66.16AAAAAAAOsborne52.1%20-200WheelerAAAAAAA
65.12AAACedar Grove88.6%38-2117Sandy CreekAAA
63.13AAAAAHarris County57.4%21-183NorthgateAAAAA
62.49AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)66.0%27-216LaGrangeAAAA
62.10AAAABenedictine88.6%30-1317Wayne CountyAAAA
59.57AAAAAAALambert83.8%28-1315DenmarkAAAAAAA
59.53AAAAAHiram84.6%35-2114CassAAAAA
59.36AAAAAALee County95.7%38-1127Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
56.72AAAAAAAColquitt County99.2%44-044LowndesAAAAAAA
56.42AAAAAAAHarrison78.9%21-714HillgroveAAAAAAA
56.36AAALumpkin County82.3%33-2013White CountyAAA
56.29AAAAAANorth Forsyth60.4%21-192Habersham CentralAAAAAA
56.21A Division IElbert County74.1%27-1710CommerceA Division I
55.88AAAAAARome96.7%37-730River RidgeAAAAAA
55.52AAAStephens County93.9%30-030Hart CountyAAA
55.19AAAUpson-Lee51.0%21-210Peach CountyAAA
55.02A Division IISchley County76.5%26-1412ManchesterA Division II
54.94AAFellowship Christian79.1%34-2113Providence ChristianAA
54.37AAAMonroe Area57.2%21-201Oconee CountyAAA
54.30AAAAAAAWalton99.5%45-045CherokeeAAAAAAA
53.89AAACarver (Columbus)72.8%22-148MonroeAAA
53.24AAAAACreekside92.6%34-1024Villa RicaAAAAA
52.11AAACarver (Atlanta)67.3%21-147DouglassAAA
51.80AAEast Jackson53.6%22-211Union CountyAA
50.56AAAAAAWoodward Academy97.0%35-035JonesboroAAAAAA
50.55AAAAMadison County72.2%30-219East ForsythAAAA
50.33AAAAAAEtowah58.9%24-213AllatoonaAAAAAA
49.81AAAAAALanier92.9%36-1422Jackson CountyAAAAAA
49.39AAAAPace Academy72.1%25-169LuellaAAAA
49.18AAAAAAHughes99.3%44-044NewnanAAAAAA
49.10AAFitzgerald87.2%28-1216Sumter CountyAA
48.58AAAAACoffee98.6%33-033JenkinsAAAAA
48.32AAACalvary Day97.7%36-036Savannah Country DayAAA
47.18AAAAAAABuford99.6%41-041DaculaAAAAAAA
46.62AAAAAJefferson97.4%40-733LoganvilleAAAAA
46.29AAAASpalding98.0%42-1230Westside (Macon)AAAA
45.96AAAAAAAPebblebrook75.4%27-1512CampbellAAAAAAA
45.65GIAA AAAA-AAAFirst Presbyterian54.9%27-261John Milledge AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
45.61AAAAAAAMountain View90.7%28-721Central GwinnettAAAAAAA
45.39AAAAAChapel Hill63.2%20-146BannekerAAAAA
45.32AAAAAAGlynn Academy77.6%22-1210EvansAAAAAA
45.27AAThomson87.6%28-1216Putnam CountyAA
44.65A Division IIGreene County93.2%26-026Lincoln CountyA Division II
44.38AAAAAACreekview93.4%31-625WoodstockAAAAAA
44.12A Division IBrooks County51.1%20-200Irwin CountyA Division I
43.95AAModel53.3%27-270North MurrayAA
43.61AAAACedartown90.3%35-1520SonoravilleAAAA
43.43AAAAAABrunswick90.7%29-722South EffinghamAAAAAA
43.27AAAThomasville88.6%31-1318DoughertyAAA
42.79AAAACairo96.2%35-035WestoverAAAA
42.76AAAAACartersville98.1%35-035Woodland (Cartersville)AAAAA
42.62AAAAAAVeterans85.5%34-2014Tift CountyAAAAAA
42.59AAAAAANew Manchester54.6%21-201Paulding CountyAAAAAA
42.09AACallaway93.1%31-625Eagle's Landing ChristianAA
41.55AAAAAStatesboro53.1%23-212Bradwell InstituteAAAAA
40.87AAAAAAANorth Cobb99.5%44-044Kennesaw MountainAAAAAAA
40.64AAADawson County51.8%20-191GilmerAAA
40.55AAAAAWarner Robins94.2%35-1322Eagle's LandingAAAAA
40.30AAAAANorthside (Columbus)75.5%24-1410DrewAAAAA
40.00AAAthens Academy92.8%32-725Banks CountyAA
39.88AAAAMcDonough54.1%22-211HamptonAAAA
39.77A Division ITrion88.8%30-1317PepperellA Division I
39.60AAAAAASt. Pius X77.8%26-1412RiverwoodAAAAAA
38.58AAJeff Davis63.4%28-226Worth CountyAA
38.50AACook91.7%28-028Dodge CountyAA
38.38AAAAAASouth Paulding86.7%23-023AlexanderAAAAAA
37.99AAAAAAGainesville99.8%43-043ShilohAAAAAA
37.86AANortheast98.1%35-035SpencerAA
37.65A Division IIAquinas82.7%30-1713Washington-WilkesA Division II
37.57A Division IIWilcox County63.2%27-216Dooly CountyA Division II
37.54AAAAdairsville81.8%31-1813Gordon LeeAAA
37.36AAAppling County96.8%34-034VidaliaAA
37.25AAAANorthwest Whitfield81.2%28-1414Heritage (Ringgold)AAAA
37.16AAAANorth Oconee99.5%40-040Walnut GroveAAAA
36.94AAAAAAPope77.5%31-2110LassiterAAAAAA
36.51A Division IBacon County75.5%27-1512PelhamA Division I
36.49AAAABaldwin95.7%34-331West LaurensAAAA
35.13A Division IWhitefield Academy59.5%21-192St. FrancisA Division I
33.78AAABremen82.1%28-1414Coahulla CreekAAA
33.69AAAAAALakeside (Evans)63.0%27-216GrovetownAAAAAA
33.41AAAAAWinder-Barrow81.5%26-1313Heritage (Conyers)AAAAA
33.37A Division IIEmanuel County Institute65.5%16-88McIntosh County AcademyA Division II
31.42A Division IITelfair County94.7%28-028Wheeler CountyA Division II
30.34A Division IILanier County72.5%25-169Turner CountyA Division II
30.22AAAAAAANorcross99.8%48-048MeadowcreekAAAAAAA
30.22AAColumbia93.6%30-030RedanAA
30.16AAAAAMays98.5%37-037Tri-CitiesAAAAA
29.93A Division IPrince Avenue Christian99.4%42-042Oglethorpe CountyA Division I
29.77AAAAStockbridge99.7%45-045Woodland (Stockbridge)AAAA
29.69AAALong County86.9%32-1418Liberty CountyAAA
29.51AAAAWhitewater93.3%38-1424North ClaytonAAAA
29.37AAAAAOla98.4%37-037Union GroveAAAAA
29.34A Division IBleckley County92.5%36-1422East LaurensA Division I
29.13A Division IJasper County75.2%21-129Social CircleA Division I
28.61AAAAAWare County99.4%40-040GreenbrierAAAAA
28.16AAAAAArabia Mountain96.2%33-033ChambleeAAAAA
27.75A Division IIHawkinsville68.8%27-207TreutlenA Division II
26.99A Division IDarlington81.7%25-1213ArmucheeA Division I
26.45GIAA AAEdmund Burke Academy65.2%18-135Gatewood SchoolGIAA AA
26.25AAAAADutchtown96.6%35-035Locust GroveAAAAA
25.08A Division IIJohnson County80.2%23-1013Wilkinson CountyA Division II
24.75AAALaFayette61.2%24-204Lakeview-Ft. OglethorpeAAA
24.62AAAAAALovejoy95.6%26-026MorrowAAAAAA
24.59AAAAADecatur94.4%32-626LithoniaAAAAA
24.55AAAAAADunwoody97.3%34-034South CobbAAAAAA
23.42AAAPickens65.4%28-226West HallAAA
23.11AAAAAAADuluth96.5%35-035BerkmarAAAAAAA
22.66AAAACherokee Bluff94.5%30-030East HallAAAA
22.40AAAADruid Hills68.3%22-166Johnson (Gainesville)AAAA
21.62AAAAAAAlpharetta98.8%35-035Johns CreekAAAAAA
21.62AAAAACentennial94.7%33-528North SpringsAAAAA
21.52A Division IISeminole County60.2%18-144Randolph-ClayA Division II
21.07AAAHebron Christian98.3%38-038Franklin CountyAAA
21.04A Division IMount Vernon97.8%37-037Mount Pisgah ChristianA Division I
20.69GIAA AAAA-AAAPinewood Christian59.8%31-283St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
19.27AAWashington79.7%21-615KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA
19.17A Division IITaylor County51.8%21-210Marion CountyA Division II
18.86AAACE Charter97.4%42-1428RutlandAA
18.73AAAACedar Shoals92.5%30-723ChestateeAAAA
17.49A Division IDublin97.3%42-1329Jefferson CountyA Division I
17.29AANorth Cobb Christian97.5%34-034Mount Paran ChristianAA
17.08A Division IDade County90.1%33-1419ChattoogaA Division I
17.08AAFannin County93.9%33-726Murray CountyAA
16.87A Division IHeard County73.8%28-208Mount Zion (Carroll)A Division II
15.90AAPierce County99.7%42-042Windsor ForestAA
15.83AAARinggold93.1%27-027RidgelandAAA
14.98GIAA AAAA-AAABrookstone91.2%34-1420Westfield SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
14.96GIAA AAAA-AAABrookwood School64.6%31-274Tiftarea AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
14.73AATattnall County84.0%22-616Brantley CountyAA
12.26AAWashington County97.4%38-335ButlerAA
11.67A Division IIMiller County83.9%17-017Mitchell CountyA Division II
11.51AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge100.0%50-050DiscoveryAAAAAAA
11.47GIAA AAAA-AAAValwood School98.3%36-036Southland AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
11.03AAAAStarr's Mill99.9%44-044RiverdaleAAAA
10.81AAAALovett99.2%40-040Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
10.48GIAA AAAA-AAATerrell Academy88.9%33-1419Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA AA
9.23AAACrisp County99.4%42-042ColumbusAAA
8.99A Division IMetter98.0%34-034ClaxtonA Division I
7.79AAAAAAMundy's Mill99.4%38-038Rockdale CountyAAAAAA
7.74A Division IIGlascock County57.5%27-234Georgia Military PrepA Division II
7.64AAAANew Hampstead99.6%42-042IslandsAAAA
6.29AAASavannah Christian99.9%46-046BeachAAA
5.42AAAACentral (Carrollton)100.0%49-049Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
4.99A Division IIJenkins County99.6%48-048Montgomery CountyA Division II
4.82AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)90.7%24-024Stone MountainAAAA
3.90GIAA AAAA-AAAStratford Academy93.2%28-028Mount de SalesGIAA AAAA-AAA
3.11GIAA AABrentwood School83.6%21-615Piedmont AcademyGIAA AA
2.64AAAJackson97.9%34-034Pike CountyAAA
2.43A Division IIClinch County99.8%48-048Atkinson CountyA Division II
-0.20A Division IIMacon County99.7%42-042Chattahoochee CountyA Division II
-0.58GIAA AAAA-AAABethlehem Christian Academy96.5%38-731Loganville ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
-0.73AATowers58.2%28-271Landmark ChristianAA
-1.91AAAAACambridge99.9%44-044NorthviewAAAAA
-1.99A Division IIWarren County90.8%30-822Towns CountyA Division II
-2.06GAPPS AASkipstone Academy75.3%28-199Calvary ChristianGAPPS AA
-2.77GIAA AMemorial Day54.8%20-173Thomas JeffersonGIAA A
-2.94AARockmart99.9%47-047Gordon CentralAA
-3.21AAAAAAAlcovy98.9%38-038Forest ParkAAAAAA
-4.12GAPPS AACherokee Christian91.2%29-722WalkerAA
-4.98GIAA AAAA-AAAStrong Rock Christian96.8%34-034Heritage (Newnan)GIAA AAAA-AAA
-5.90AAAJohnson (Savannah)92.2%29-623GrovesAAA
-7.12GAPPS AAKing's Academy81.2%27-1413Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS AA
-7.31A Division IITerrell County96.9%40-832Baconton CharterA Division II
-8.69GIAA AABriarwood Academy95.2%35-728Augusta PrepGIAA AA
-8.75A Division IKing's Ridge Christian84.3%29-1415Lanier ChristianGAPPS AA
-12.89A Division IScreven County99.5%38-038SavannahA Division I
-14.19AAAAAMidtown96.4%30-030ClarkstonAAAA
-18.50GIAA AFlint River Academy99.7%40-040Fullington AcademyGIAA A
-21.67A Division IICentral (Talbotton)57.4%21-192Southwest Georgia STEMA Division II
-23.89A Division IIHancock Central98.4%33-033Twiggs CountyA Division II
-27.50GIAA AAAA-AAALakeview Academy93.6%31-625Riverside Military AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
-31.61A Division IRabun County100.0%57-057Athens ChristianA Division I
-39.42GAPPS AACalvary Christian98.8%39-039Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS AA

Oct 21

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
84.77AAAAAAThomas County Central82.3%32-1913Houston CountyAAAAAA
36.96AALaney86.6%28-1216Westside (Augusta)AA
-6.95AATherrell99.7%42-042JoseyAA

