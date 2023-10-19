Maxwell Week 10 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Oct 19
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|76.60
|AAAAAA
|Marist
|76.7%
|28-17
|11
|North Atlanta
|AAAAAA
|75.98
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|68.7%
|20-13
|7
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|56.18
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|75.6%
|27-17
|10
|Clarke Central
|AAAAA
|53.34
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|95.6%
|38-13
|25
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|46.16
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|60.7%
|21-19
|2
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|37.75
|AAAA
|Howard
|89.4%
|29-10
|19
|Griffin
|AAAA
|29.29
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|70.4%
|27-20
|7
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|22.62
|AAAA
|Shaw
|50.3%
|13-13
|0
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|21.75
|AAAAA
|Tucker
|97.4%
|41-7
|34
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|19.15
|AAAA
|Troup
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|15.32
|AA
|South Atlanta
|85.2%
|24-7
|17
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|AA
|2.80
|AA
|Southwest
|94.2%
|35-12
|23
|Kendrick
|AA
|-9.89
|AA
|Central (Macon)
|71.8%
|26-17
|9
|Jordan
|AA
|-54.34
|AAAA
|Seckinger
|100.0%
|52-0
|52
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
Oct 20
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|90.74
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|56.3%
|26-23
|3
|Westlake
|AAAAAAA
|80.50
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|89.7%
|33-14
|19
|Parkview
|AAAAAAA
|75.18
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|54.3%
|20-17
|3
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|69.72
|AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|68.0%
|27-21
|6
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|69.15
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|76.5%
|24-14
|10
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|68.83
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|97.8%
|36-0
|36
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|68.83
|AAAAA
|Kell
|56.4%
|22-21
|1
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|AAAAA
|66.95
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|70.3%
|27-19
|8
|Dalton
|AAAAA
|66.93
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|90.3%
|34-14
|20
|Brookwood
|AAAAAAA
|66.92
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|97.4%
|37-0
|37
|East Paulding
|AAAAAA
|66.16
|AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|52.1%
|20-20
|0
|Wheeler
|AAAAAAA
|65.12
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|88.6%
|38-21
|17
|Sandy Creek
|AAA
|63.13
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|57.4%
|21-18
|3
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|62.49
|AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|66.0%
|27-21
|6
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|62.10
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|88.6%
|30-13
|17
|Wayne County
|AAAA
|59.57
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|83.8%
|28-13
|15
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|59.53
|AAAAA
|Hiram
|84.6%
|35-21
|14
|Cass
|AAAAA
|59.36
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|95.7%
|38-11
|27
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|56.72
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|99.2%
|44-0
|44
|Lowndes
|AAAAAAA
|56.42
|AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|78.9%
|21-7
|14
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|56.36
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|82.3%
|33-20
|13
|White County
|AAA
|56.29
|AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|60.4%
|21-19
|2
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|56.21
|A Division I
|Elbert County
|74.1%
|27-17
|10
|Commerce
|A Division I
|55.88
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|96.7%
|37-7
|30
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|55.52
|AAA
|Stephens County
|93.9%
|30-0
|30
|Hart County
|AAA
|55.19
|AAA
|Upson-Lee
|51.0%
|21-21
|0
|Peach County
|AAA
|55.02
|A Division II
|Schley County
|76.5%
|26-14
|12
|Manchester
|A Division II
|54.94
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|79.1%
|34-21
|13
|Providence Christian
|AA
|54.37
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|57.2%
|21-20
|1
|Oconee County
|AAA
|54.30
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|99.5%
|45-0
|45
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|53.89
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|72.8%
|22-14
|8
|Monroe
|AAA
|53.24
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|92.6%
|34-10
|24
|Villa Rica
|AAAAA
|52.11
|AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|67.3%
|21-14
|7
|Douglass
|AAA
|51.80
|AA
|East Jackson
|53.6%
|22-21
|1
|Union County
|AA
|50.56
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|97.0%
|35-0
|35
|Jonesboro
|AAAAAA
|50.55
|AAAA
|Madison County
|72.2%
|30-21
|9
|East Forsyth
|AAAA
|50.33
|AAAAAA
|Etowah
|58.9%
|24-21
|3
|Allatoona
|AAAAAA
|49.81
|AAAAAA
|Lanier
|92.9%
|36-14
|22
|Jackson County
|AAAAAA
|49.39
|AAAA
|Pace Academy
|72.1%
|25-16
|9
|Luella
|AAAA
|49.18
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|99.3%
|44-0
|44
|Newnan
|AAAAAA
|49.10
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|87.2%
|28-12
|16
|Sumter County
|AA
|48.58
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|98.6%
|33-0
|33
|Jenkins
|AAAAA
|48.32
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|97.7%
|36-0
|36
|Savannah Country Day
|AAA
|47.18
|AAAAAAA
|Buford
|99.6%
|41-0
|41
|Dacula
|AAAAAAA
|46.62
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|97.4%
|40-7
|33
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|46.29
|AAAA
|Spalding
|98.0%
|42-12
|30
|Westside (Macon)
|AAAA
|45.96
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|75.4%
|27-15
|12
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|45.65
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|First Presbyterian
|54.9%
|27-26
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|45.61
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|90.7%
|28-7
|21
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|45.39
|AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|63.2%
|20-14
|6
|Banneker
|AAAAA
|45.32
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|77.6%
|22-12
|10
|Evans
|AAAAAA
|45.27
|AA
|Thomson
|87.6%
|28-12
|16
|Putnam County
|AA
|44.65
|A Division II
|Greene County
|93.2%
|26-0
|26
|Lincoln County
|A Division II
|44.38
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|93.4%
|31-6
|25
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|44.12
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|51.1%
|20-20
|0
|Irwin County
|A Division I
|43.95
|AA
|Model
|53.3%
|27-27
|0
|North Murray
|AA
|43.61
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|90.3%
|35-15
|20
|Sonoraville
|AAAA
|43.43
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|90.7%
|29-7
|22
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|43.27
|AAA
|Thomasville
|88.6%
|31-13
|18
|Dougherty
|AAA
|42.79
|AAAA
|Cairo
|96.2%
|35-0
|35
|Westover
|AAAA
|42.76
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|98.1%
|35-0
|35
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|42.62
|AAAAAA
|Veterans
|85.5%
|34-20
|14
|Tift County
|AAAAAA
|42.59
|AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|54.6%
|21-20
|1
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|42.09
|AA
|Callaway
|93.1%
|31-6
|25
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|AA
|41.55
|AAAAA
|Statesboro
|53.1%
|23-21
|2
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|40.87
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|99.5%
|44-0
|44
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAAA
|40.64
|AAA
|Dawson County
|51.8%
|20-19
|1
|Gilmer
|AAA
|40.55
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|94.2%
|35-13
|22
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|40.30
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|75.5%
|24-14
|10
|Drew
|AAAAA
|40.00
|AA
|Athens Academy
|92.8%
|32-7
|25
|Banks County
|AA
|39.88
|AAAA
|McDonough
|54.1%
|22-21
|1
|Hampton
|AAAA
|39.77
|A Division I
|Trion
|88.8%
|30-13
|17
|Pepperell
|A Division I
|39.60
|AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|77.8%
|26-14
|12
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|38.58
|AA
|Jeff Davis
|63.4%
|28-22
|6
|Worth County
|AA
|38.50
|AA
|Cook
|91.7%
|28-0
|28
|Dodge County
|AA
|38.38
|AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|86.7%
|23-0
|23
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|37.99
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|99.8%
|43-0
|43
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|37.86
|AA
|Northeast
|98.1%
|35-0
|35
|Spencer
|AA
|37.65
|A Division II
|Aquinas
|82.7%
|30-17
|13
|Washington-Wilkes
|A Division II
|37.57
|A Division II
|Wilcox County
|63.2%
|27-21
|6
|Dooly County
|A Division II
|37.54
|AAA
|Adairsville
|81.8%
|31-18
|13
|Gordon Lee
|AAA
|37.36
|AA
|Appling County
|96.8%
|34-0
|34
|Vidalia
|AA
|37.25
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|81.2%
|28-14
|14
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|AAAA
|37.16
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|99.5%
|40-0
|40
|Walnut Grove
|AAAA
|36.94
|AAAAAA
|Pope
|77.5%
|31-21
|10
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|36.51
|A Division I
|Bacon County
|75.5%
|27-15
|12
|Pelham
|A Division I
|36.49
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|95.7%
|34-3
|31
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|35.13
|A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|59.5%
|21-19
|2
|St. Francis
|A Division I
|33.78
|AAA
|Bremen
|82.1%
|28-14
|14
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|33.69
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|63.0%
|27-21
|6
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|33.41
|AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|81.5%
|26-13
|13
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAA
|33.37
|A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|65.5%
|16-8
|8
|McIntosh County Academy
|A Division II
|31.42
|A Division II
|Telfair County
|94.7%
|28-0
|28
|Wheeler County
|A Division II
|30.34
|A Division II
|Lanier County
|72.5%
|25-16
|9
|Turner County
|A Division II
|30.22
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|99.8%
|48-0
|48
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|30.22
|AA
|Columbia
|93.6%
|30-0
|30
|Redan
|AA
|30.16
|AAAAA
|Mays
|98.5%
|37-0
|37
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|29.93
|A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|Oglethorpe County
|A Division I
|29.77
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|99.7%
|45-0
|45
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAA
|29.69
|AAA
|Long County
|86.9%
|32-14
|18
|Liberty County
|AAA
|29.51
|AAAA
|Whitewater
|93.3%
|38-14
|24
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|29.37
|AAAAA
|Ola
|98.4%
|37-0
|37
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|29.34
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|92.5%
|36-14
|22
|East Laurens
|A Division I
|29.13
|A Division I
|Jasper County
|75.2%
|21-12
|9
|Social Circle
|A Division I
|28.61
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|99.4%
|40-0
|40
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|28.16
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|96.2%
|33-0
|33
|Chamblee
|AAAAA
|27.75
|A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|68.8%
|27-20
|7
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|26.99
|A Division I
|Darlington
|81.7%
|25-12
|13
|Armuchee
|A Division I
|26.45
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|65.2%
|18-13
|5
|Gatewood School
|GIAA AA
|26.25
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|96.6%
|35-0
|35
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|25.08
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|80.2%
|23-10
|13
|Wilkinson County
|A Division II
|24.75
|AAA
|LaFayette
|61.2%
|24-20
|4
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|24.62
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|95.6%
|26-0
|26
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|24.59
|AAAAA
|Decatur
|94.4%
|32-6
|26
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|24.55
|AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|97.3%
|34-0
|34
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|23.42
|AAA
|Pickens
|65.4%
|28-22
|6
|West Hall
|AAA
|23.11
|AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|96.5%
|35-0
|35
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|22.66
|AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|94.5%
|30-0
|30
|East Hall
|AAAA
|22.40
|AAAA
|Druid Hills
|68.3%
|22-16
|6
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAA
|21.62
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|98.8%
|35-0
|35
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|21.62
|AAAAA
|Centennial
|94.7%
|33-5
|28
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|21.52
|A Division II
|Seminole County
|60.2%
|18-14
|4
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|21.07
|AAA
|Hebron Christian
|98.3%
|38-0
|38
|Franklin County
|AAA
|21.04
|A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|97.8%
|37-0
|37
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Division I
|20.69
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|59.8%
|31-28
|3
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|19.27
|AA
|Washington
|79.7%
|21-6
|15
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|19.17
|A Division II
|Taylor County
|51.8%
|21-21
|0
|Marion County
|A Division II
|18.86
|AA
|ACE Charter
|97.4%
|42-14
|28
|Rutland
|AA
|18.73
|AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|92.5%
|30-7
|23
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|17.49
|A Division I
|Dublin
|97.3%
|42-13
|29
|Jefferson County
|A Division I
|17.29
|AA
|North Cobb Christian
|97.5%
|34-0
|34
|Mount Paran Christian
|AA
|17.08
|A Division I
|Dade County
|90.1%
|33-14
|19
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|17.08
|AA
|Fannin County
|93.9%
|33-7
|26
|Murray County
|AA
|16.87
|A Division I
|Heard County
|73.8%
|28-20
|8
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A Division II
|15.90
|AA
|Pierce County
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Windsor Forest
|AA
|15.83
|AAA
|Ringgold
|93.1%
|27-0
|27
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|14.98
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookstone
|91.2%
|34-14
|20
|Westfield School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|14.96
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookwood School
|64.6%
|31-27
|4
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|14.73
|AA
|Tattnall County
|84.0%
|22-6
|16
|Brantley County
|AA
|12.26
|AA
|Washington County
|97.4%
|38-3
|35
|Butler
|AA
|11.67
|A Division II
|Miller County
|83.9%
|17-0
|17
|Mitchell County
|A Division II
|11.51
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|100.0%
|50-0
|50
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|11.47
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Valwood School
|98.3%
|36-0
|36
|Southland Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|11.03
|AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|99.9%
|44-0
|44
|Riverdale
|AAAA
|10.81
|AAAA
|Lovett
|99.2%
|40-0
|40
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|10.48
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Terrell Academy
|88.9%
|33-14
|19
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA AA
|9.23
|AAA
|Crisp County
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|Columbus
|AAA
|8.99
|A Division I
|Metter
|98.0%
|34-0
|34
|Claxton
|A Division I
|7.79
|AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|99.4%
|38-0
|38
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|7.74
|A Division II
|Glascock County
|57.5%
|27-23
|4
|Georgia Military Prep
|A Division II
|7.64
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|99.6%
|42-0
|42
|Islands
|AAAA
|6.29
|AAA
|Savannah Christian
|99.9%
|46-0
|46
|Beach
|AAA
|5.42
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|100.0%
|49-0
|49
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|4.99
|A Division II
|Jenkins County
|99.6%
|48-0
|48
|Montgomery County
|A Division II
|4.82
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|90.7%
|24-0
|24
|Stone Mountain
|AAAA
|3.90
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Stratford Academy
|93.2%
|28-0
|28
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|3.11
|GIAA AA
|Brentwood School
|83.6%
|21-6
|15
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA AA
|2.64
|AAA
|Jackson
|97.9%
|34-0
|34
|Pike County
|AAA
|2.43
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|99.8%
|48-0
|48
|Atkinson County
|A Division II
|-0.20
|A Division II
|Macon County
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Chattahoochee County
|A Division II
|-0.58
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|96.5%
|38-7
|31
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-0.73
|AA
|Towers
|58.2%
|28-27
|1
|Landmark Christian
|AA
|-1.91
|AAAAA
|Cambridge
|99.9%
|44-0
|44
|Northview
|AAAAA
|-1.99
|A Division II
|Warren County
|90.8%
|30-8
|22
|Towns County
|A Division II
|-2.06
|GAPPS AA
|Skipstone Academy
|75.3%
|28-19
|9
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-2.77
|GIAA A
|Memorial Day
|54.8%
|20-17
|3
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA A
|-2.94
|AA
|Rockmart
|99.9%
|47-0
|47
|Gordon Central
|AA
|-3.21
|AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|98.9%
|38-0
|38
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|-4.12
|GAPPS AA
|Cherokee Christian
|91.2%
|29-7
|22
|Walker
|AA
|-4.98
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Strong Rock Christian
|96.8%
|34-0
|34
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-5.90
|AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|92.2%
|29-6
|23
|Groves
|AAA
|-7.12
|GAPPS AA
|King's Academy
|81.2%
|27-14
|13
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS AA
|-7.31
|A Division II
|Terrell County
|96.9%
|40-8
|32
|Baconton Charter
|A Division II
|-8.69
|GIAA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|95.2%
|35-7
|28
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA AA
|-8.75
|A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|84.3%
|29-14
|15
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-12.89
|A Division I
|Screven County
|99.5%
|38-0
|38
|Savannah
|A Division I
|-14.19
|AAAAA
|Midtown
|96.4%
|30-0
|30
|Clarkston
|AAAA
|-18.50
|GIAA A
|Flint River Academy
|99.7%
|40-0
|40
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA A
|-21.67
|A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|57.4%
|21-19
|2
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|A Division II
|-23.89
|A Division II
|Hancock Central
|98.4%
|33-0
|33
|Twiggs County
|A Division II
|-27.50
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Lakeview Academy
|93.6%
|31-6
|25
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-31.61
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|100.0%
|57-0
|57
|Athens Christian
|A Division I
|-39.42
|GAPPS AA
|Calvary Christian
|98.8%
|39-0
|39
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS AA
Oct 21
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|84.77
|AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|82.3%
|32-19
|13
|Houston County
|AAAAAA
|36.96
|AA
|Laney
|86.6%
|28-12
|16
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|-6.95
|AA
|Therrell
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Josey
|AA
