Maxwell regular season summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,049 of 2,225 total games (ignoring ties) (92.09%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.01 points and all game margins within 13.13 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.93
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|10-0
|99.30
|1
|Hughes
|10-0
|94.80
|2
|Buford
|10-0
|98.51
|2
|Thomas County Central
|10-0
|94.29
|3
|Mill Creek
|9-1
|94.72
|3
|Roswell
|9-1
|86.32
|4
|Carrollton
|10-0
|89.98
|4
|Lee County
|7-3
|82.60
|5
|North Cobb
|8-2
|89.45
|5
|Rome
|9-1
|82.17
|6
|Milton
|7-3
|88.02
|6
|Gainesville
|10-0
|81.27
|7
|Walton
|8-2
|83.70
|7
|Houston County
|8-2
|80.86
|8
|Lambert
|9-1
|81.59
|8
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|6-4
|79.33
|9
|Valdosta
|8-2
|81.22
|9
|Woodward Academy
|9-1
|74.91
|10
|Westlake
|7-3
|80.15
|10
|Brunswick
|10-0
|73.25
|11
|Grayson
|8-2
|79.15
|11
|Alpharetta
|7-3
|72.16
|12
|Camden County
|7-3
|77.44
|12
|South Paulding
|7-3
|70.10
|13
|Parkview
|7-3
|76.96
|13
|Marist
|8-2
|70.09
|14
|Brookwood
|6-4
|74.60
|14
|Blessed Trinity
|7-3
|67.47
|15
|Lowndes
|5-5
|72.98
|15
|Douglas County
|7-3
|66.24
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|9-0
|89.34
|1
|Cedartown
|10-0
|87.46
|2
|Creekside
|8-2
|74.38
|2
|Benedictine
|8-2
|84.06
|3
|Jefferson
|8-2
|73.26
|3
|Perry
|9-1
|80.80
|4
|Coffee
|8-2
|73.01
|4
|North Oconee
|10-0
|79.87
|5
|Cambridge
|8-2
|71.54
|5
|Bainbridge
|6-4
|74.56
|6
|Warner Robins
|6-4
|70.74
|6
|Troup
|9-1
|72.00
|7
|Cartersville
|9-1
|70.21
|7
|Burke County
|8-2
|68.24
|8
|Dutchtown
|9-1
|68.82
|8
|Wayne County
|8-2
|67.34
|9
|Calhoun
|7-3
|67.63
|9
|Stockbridge
|8-2
|66.98
|10
|Loganville
|9-1
|65.88
|10
|LaGrange
|8-2
|66.89
|11
|Jones County
|6-4
|65.35
|11
|Whitewater
|8-2
|65.75
|12
|Kell
|9-1
|63.37
|12
|Starr's Mill
|7-3
|62.36
|13
|Clarke Central
|5-5
|60.09
|13
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|6-4
|60.49
|14
|Eastside
|6-4
|59.51
|14
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-3
|58.81
|15
|Mays
|6-4
|59.49
|15
|Holy Innocents
|7-3
|58.77
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|7-2
|88.04
|1
|Fitzgerald
|10-0
|76.59
|2
|Sandy Creek
|8-2
|74.08
|2
|Pierce County
|9-1
|68.51
|3
|Calvary Day
|9-0
|69.17
|3
|Appling County
|8-1
|67.15
|4
|Stephens County
|8-2
|69.14
|4
|Rockmart
|8-2
|64.81
|5
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6-3
|68.79
|5
|South Atlanta
|9-0
|63.74
|6
|Oconee County
|6-4
|68.68
|6
|Cook
|7-3
|62.34
|7
|Monroe Area
|5-5
|67.40
|7
|Thomson
|9-1
|62.26
|8
|Peach County
|7-3
|66.75
|8
|Callaway
|7-3
|60.31
|9
|Thomasville
|7-3
|66.17
|9
|Fellowship Christian
|7-3
|59.78
|10
|Carver (Columbus)
|7-2
|62.10
|10
|Athens Academy
|8-2
|55.75
|11
|Savannah Christian
|9-1
|61.87
|11
|Worth County
|8-2
|53.23
|12
|Hebron Christian
|8-2
|61.52
|12
|Putnam County
|8-2
|52.68
|13
|Hart County
|5-5
|59.47
|13
|Berrien
|6-4
|49.49
|14
|Dougherty
|8-2
|58.64
|14
|Northeast
|7-3
|49.48
|15
|Adairsville
|9-1
|56.44
|15
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|6-4
|49.41
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|8-1
|79.08
|1
|Bowdon
|9-1
|57.61
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|9-0
|76.65
|2
|Johnson County
|10-0
|53.77
|3
|Brooks County
|7-2
|73.24
|3
|Charlton County
|7-2
|53.42
|4
|Swainsboro
|9-0
|72.16
|4
|Schley County
|8-2
|51.07
|5
|Rabun County
|10-0
|70.99
|5
|Clinch County
|8-2
|50.29
|6
|Darlington
|10-0
|65.76
|6
|Early County
|7-3
|49.76
|7
|Elbert County
|9-1
|61.30
|7
|McIntosh County Academy
|9-1
|47.38
|8
|Metter
|7-3
|59.09
|8
|Lincoln County
|8-2
|41.59
|9
|Bleckley County
|8-2
|57.63
|9
|Wilcox County
|7-3
|41.46
|10
|St. Francis
|7-3
|56.68
|10
|Emanuel County Institute
|4-6
|40.53
|11
|Dublin
|6-3
|56.24
|11
|Manchester
|6-3
|40.34
|12
|Lamar County
|9-1
|55.45
|12
|Jenkins County
|7-3
|39.81
|13
|Social Circle
|7-3
|49.00
|13
|Telfair County
|8-2
|39.75
|14
|Commerce
|6-4
|48.22
|14
|Christian Heritage
|4-6
|38.09
|15
|Whitefield Academy
|6-4
|48.04
|15
|Aquinas
|7-3
|37.60
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|10-0
|60.25
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|10-0
|39.27
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|9-1
|50.62
|2
|Brentwood School
|7-3
|25.29
|3
|Tattnall Square
|6-4
|46.16
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|7-3
|17.16
|4
|Stratford Academy
|7-3
|45.50
|4
|Gatewood School
|4-6
|9.48
|5
|Brookstone
|7-3
|41.31
|5
|Augusta Prep
|5-5
|9.17
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|8-2
|24.27
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|8-2
|15.14
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|6-4
|15.25
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|9-0
|13.98
|3
|Fullington Academy
|7-3
|-5.16
|3
|King's Academy
|8-2
|4.93
|4
|Flint River Academy
|4-6
|-23.44
|4
|Lanier Christian
|6-3
|-1.77
|5
|Memorial Day
|3-7
|-25.53
|5
|Calvary Christian
|6-5
|-4.95
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|10-0
|99.30
|72.23
|7 [5]
|44.64
|-15.81
|2 [2]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|10-0
|98.51
|70.87
|12 [10]
|39.01
|-20.65
|3 [1]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|10-0
|94.80
|55.19
|86 [26]
|42.93
|-13.02
|4 [3]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|9-1
|94.72
|71.94
|9 [7]
|45.11
|-10.76
|5 [2]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|10-0
|94.29
|67.59
|21 [4]
|41.60
|-13.84
|6 [4]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|10-0
|89.98
|62.29
|39 [31]
|37.68
|-13.45
|7 [5]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|8-2
|89.45
|71.65
|11 [9]
|35.39
|-15.21
|8 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|9-0
|89.34
|54.66
|90 [11]
|33.17
|-17.32
|9 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|7-2
|88.04
|74.05
|5 [1]
|36.86
|-12.33
|10 [6]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|88.02
|71.74
|10 [8]
|34.53
|-14.64
|11 [1]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|10-0
|87.46
|55.60
|79 [4]
|33.53
|-15.08
|12 [3]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|9-1
|86.32
|59.12
|51 [10]
|35.21
|-12.26
|13 [2]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|8-2
|84.06
|54.25
|96 [6]
|32.83
|-12.38
|14 [7]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|8-2
|83.70
|65.09
|31 [26]
|35.48
|-9.36
|15 [4]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|7-3
|82.60
|70.26
|15 [3]
|34.88
|-8.87
|16 [5]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|9-1
|82.17
|55.32
|85 [25]
|33.45
|-9.88
|17 [8]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|9-1
|81.59
|64.01
|34 [28]
|35.00
|-7.74
|18 [6]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|10-0
|81.27
|54.37
|94 [28]
|32.79
|-9.62
|19 [9]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-2
|81.22
|68.14
|19 [15]
|28.19
|-14.18
|20 [7]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|8-2
|80.86
|58.98
|54 [12]
|34.93
|-7.08
|21 [3]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|9-1
|80.80
|52.64
|112 [14]
|33.16
|-8.79
|22 [10]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|80.15
|67.53
|22 [17]
|33.19
|-8.10
|23 [4]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|10-0
|79.87
|40.09
|250 [45]
|28.39
|-12.63
|24 [8]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|6-4
|79.33
|70.35
|14 [2]
|28.58
|-11.90
|25 [11]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|8-2
|79.15
|65.59
|28 [23]
|31.12
|-9.17
|26 [1]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|8-1
|79.08
|49.87
|141 [4]
|30.00
|-10.23
|27 [12]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|77.44
|60.57
|45 [33]
|29.45
|-9.14
|28 [13]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|76.96
|66.61
|25 [20]
|31.37
|-6.73
|29 [2]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|9-0
|76.65
|47.37
|168 [7]
|33.06
|-4.74
|30 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|10-0
|76.59
|49.64
|142 [5]
|30.62
|-7.12
|31 [9]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|9-1
|74.91
|41.22
|237 [51]
|27.97
|-8.09
|32 [14]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-4
|74.60
|70.85
|13 [11]
|31.39
|-4.36
|33 [5]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|6-4
|74.56
|63.56
|37 [1]
|28.94
|-6.76
|34 [2]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|8-2
|74.38
|47.88
|158 [26]
|27.04
|-8.48
|35 [2]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|8-2
|74.08
|56.99
|70 [6]
|31.07
|-4.16
|36 [3]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|8-2
|73.26
|56.30
|76 [8]
|26.59
|-7.82
|37 [10]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|10-0
|73.25
|46.84
|175 [45]
|30.76
|-3.64
|38 [3]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|7-2
|73.24
|54.71
|88 [1]
|30.13
|-4.26
|39 [4]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|8-2
|73.01
|48.33
|150 [24]
|30.22
|-3.94
|40 [15]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|72.98
|78.73
|1 [1]
|30.18
|-3.95
|41 [16]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-2
|72.61
|52.46
|114 [40]
|30.29
|-3.47
|42 [17]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-4
|72.58
|66.50
|26 [21]
|28.15
|-5.58
|43 [18]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|72.44
|75.66
|4 [3]
|27.13
|-6.45
|44 [19]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-4
|72.23
|68.01
|20 [16]
|29.86
|-3.52
|45 [4]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|9-0
|72.16
|42.90
|214 [12]
|27.48
|-5.83
|46 [11]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|7-3
|72.16
|58.63
|56 [14]
|32.14
|-1.16
|47 [6]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|9-1
|72.00
|44.99
|194 [33]
|32.44
|-0.71
|48 [20]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-4
|71.93
|68.62
|17 [13]
|26.60
|-6.48
|49 [21]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|71.57
|61.60
|41 [32]
|28.64
|-4.08
|50 [5]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|8-2
|71.54
|49.62
|143 [21]
|30.13
|-2.55
|51 [5]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|10-0
|70.99
|50.03
|139 [3]
|26.84
|-5.30
|52 [22]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|70.88
|56.34
|75 [37]
|29.09
|-2.94
|53 [6]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|6-4
|70.74
|60.63
|44 [2]
|26.80
|-5.09
|54 [7]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|9-1
|70.21
|46.21
|184 [33]
|28.93
|-2.43
|55 [12]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|7-3
|70.10
|62.09
|40 [6]
|30.90
|-0.35
|56 [13]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|8-2
|70.09
|51.66
|122 [36]
|29.62
|-1.62
|57 [3]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|9-0
|69.17
|34.65
|305 [39]
|30.00
|-0.32
|58 [4]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|8-2
|69.14
|52.09
|115 [10]
|25.61
|-4.67
|59 [8]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|9-1
|68.82
|47.16
|172 [30]
|22.97
|-7.00
|60 [5]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|6-3
|68.79
|59.39
|49 [3]
|23.60
|-6.34
|61 [6]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|6-4
|68.68
|60.15
|47 [2]
|26.04
|-3.79
|62 [2]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|9-1
|68.51
|45.54
|187 [8]
|27.97
|-1.69
|63 [7]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|8-2
|68.24
|54.98
|87 [5]
|26.39
|-3.00
|64 [9]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|7-3
|67.63
|57.70
|65 [5]
|28.66
|-0.12
|65 [14]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|7-3
|67.47
|57.25
|67 [17]
|23.47
|-5.15
|66 [23]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-4
|67.41
|63.89
|35 [29]
|24.19
|-4.36
|67 [7]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|5-5
|67.40
|57.98
|63 [5]
|26.22
|-2.32
|68 [8]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|8-2
|67.34
|52.81
|109 [12]
|23.53
|-4.95
|69 [3]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|8-1
|67.15
|46.47
|179 [7]
|24.32
|-3.98
|70 [9]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|8-2
|66.98
|46.86
|174 [30]
|25.84
|-2.29
|71 [10]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|8-2
|66.89
|50.28
|136 [20]
|26.88
|-1.16
|72 [24]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|66.80
|68.15
|18 [14]
|24.10
|-3.85
|73 [8]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|7-3
|66.75
|54.25
|97 [8]
|25.87
|-2.03
|74 [15]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|7-3
|66.24
|58.20
|60 [15]
|25.31
|-2.07
|75 [9]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|7-3
|66.17
|58.99
|53 [4]
|24.52
|-2.80
|76 [10]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|9-1
|65.88
|50.34
|133 [17]
|25.23
|-1.79
|77 [25]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|65.85
|56.91
|72 [36]
|28.75
|1.75
|78 [6]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|10-0
|65.76
|34.95
|302 [25]
|28.34
|1.43
|79 [11]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|8-2
|65.75
|46.76
|176 [31]
|25.94
|-0.96
|80 [26]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|65.68
|63.40
|38 [30]
|24.58
|-2.25
|81 [27]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|65.64
|76.22
|3 [2]
|22.54
|-4.26
|82 [11]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|6-4
|65.35
|57.33
|66 [6]
|26.26
|-0.24
|83 [28]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|64.93
|66.14
|27 [22]
|22.85
|-3.22
|84 [4]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|8-2
|64.81
|43.82
|203 [11]
|26.81
|0.86
|85 [29]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|64.44
|68.64
|16 [12]
|24.12
|-1.47
|86 [5]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|9-0
|63.74
|24.26
|378 [47]
|26.42
|1.54
|87 [12]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|9-1
|63.37
|42.26
|223 [41]
|24.67
|0.15
|88 [30]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|63.02
|73.03
|6 [4]
|21.76
|-2.41
|89 [16]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|5-5
|62.77
|59.07
|52 [11]
|22.34
|-1.58
|90 [17]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|7-3
|62.70
|51.58
|124 [38]
|22.18
|-1.67
|91 [12]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|7-3
|62.36
|48.09
|156 [26]
|20.17
|-3.34
|92 [6]
|Cook
|1-AA
|7-3
|62.34
|54.59
|92 [3]
|25.02
|1.53
|93 [7]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|9-1
|62.26
|30.20
|334 [36]
|22.94
|-0.47
|94 [10]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|7-2
|62.10
|46.46
|180 [14]
|22.13
|-1.12
|95 [31]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|61.92
|67.06
|24 [19]
|22.46
|-0.60
|96 [11]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|9-1
|61.87
|33.71
|313 [41]
|22.93
|-0.09
|97 [18]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-5
|61.72
|61.02
|43 [8]
|19.44
|-3.43
|98 [32]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|61.59
|65.59
|29 [24]
|23.28
|0.54
|99 [12]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|8-2
|61.52
|45.52
|189 [16]
|26.10
|3.42
|100 [7]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|9-1
|61.30
|45.62
|186 [10]
|25.67
|3.22
|101 [13]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|6-4
|60.49
|52.49
|113 [15]
|21.26
|-0.37
|102 [8]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|7-3
|60.31
|38.26
|265 [19]
|20.62
|-0.84
|103 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|10-0
|60.25
|30.11
|335 [6]
|20.62
|-0.78
|104 [13]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|5-5
|60.09
|58.25
|59 [4]
|23.66
|2.42
|105 [9]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|7-3
|59.78
|47.82
|159 [6]
|21.77
|0.84
|106 [33]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|59.76
|72.10
|8 [6]
|20.50
|-0.40
|107 [14]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|6-4
|59.51
|50.15
|137 [19]
|20.73
|0.06
|108 [15]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|6-4
|59.49
|51.19
|127 [16]
|25.55
|4.92
|109 [13]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|5-5
|59.47
|46.30
|181 [15]
|22.31
|1.69
|110 [19]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|6-4
|59.33
|57.10
|69 [19]
|21.09
|0.61
|111 [8]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|7-3
|59.09
|42.43
|220 [13]
|19.76
|-0.48
|112 [34]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|58.96
|47.25
|169 [42]
|24.83
|4.71
|113 [20]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|58.81
|58.71
|55 [13]
|19.40
|-0.56
|114 [14]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|7-3
|58.81
|47.81
|160 [27]
|23.47
|3.52
|115 [15]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|7-3
|58.77
|46.53
|177 [32]
|20.43
|0.51
|116 [35]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|58.73
|67.43
|23 [18]
|20.35
|0.47
|117 [14]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|8-2
|58.64
|43.30
|210 [18]
|22.56
|2.77
|118 [21]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|7-3
|58.43
|51.77
|119 [35]
|22.25
|2.68
|119 [22]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|5-5
|58.20
|50.73
|131 [40]
|22.14
|2.79
|120 [16]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|8-2
|58.19
|43.62
|205 [37]
|23.94
|4.60
|121 [23]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|5-5
|57.77
|54.18
|98 [29]
|18.60
|-0.32
|122 [9]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|8-2
|57.63
|41.76
|233 [16]
|20.63
|1.85
|123 [1]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|9-1
|57.61
|40.22
|247 [5]
|23.60
|4.84
|124 [17]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|8-2
|57.46
|43.79
|204 [36]
|21.93
|3.32
|125 [24]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|6-4
|57.42
|53.67
|101 [31]
|21.17
|2.61
|126 [18]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|6-3
|57.00
|51.83
|117 [16]
|21.20
|3.05
|127 [25]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|7-3
|56.85
|41.60
|235 [50]
|20.16
|2.16
|128 [16]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|6-4
|56.78
|51.87
|116 [13]
|21.49
|3.56
|129 [10]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|7-3
|56.68
|47.66
|165 [6]
|18.16
|0.34
|130 [36]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|56.64
|65.38
|30 [25]
|19.22
|1.43
|131 [15]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|9-1
|56.44
|35.94
|291 [35]
|25.23
|7.64
|132 [11]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|6-3
|56.24
|43.97
|202 [11]
|17.91
|0.52
|133 [16]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|8-2
|56.12
|43.01
|213 [19]
|19.29
|2.02
|134 [17]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|9-1
|56.11
|34.89
|303 [51]
|22.06
|4.80
|135 [19]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|6-4
|56.04
|53.21
|105 [10]
|20.89
|3.70
|136 [26]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|5-5
|55.92
|61.28
|42 [7]
|21.51
|4.44
|137 [10]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|8-2
|55.75
|43.45
|207 [12]
|20.53
|3.64
|138 [20]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|7-3
|55.71
|47.13
|173 [29]
|21.10
|4.24
|139 [12]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|9-1
|55.45
|38.48
|263 [18]
|21.11
|4.51
|140 [27]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|6-4
|55.33
|52.99
|108 [33]
|20.84
|4.37
|141 [28]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|4-6
|55.07
|56.24
|77 [22]
|21.08
|4.86
|142 [21]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|6-4
|54.73
|48.25
|154 [24]
|23.35
|7.46
|143 [18]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|5-5
|54.69
|55.37
|84 [10]
|20.45
|4.61
|144 [29]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|4-6
|54.43
|59.26
|50 [9]
|20.83
|5.25
|145 [22]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|6-4
|54.31
|52.77
|110 [13]
|16.21
|0.74
|146 [17]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|9-1
|54.13
|28.06
|354 [47]
|15.33
|0.05
|147 [2]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|10-0
|53.77
|17.32
|406 [38]
|19.63
|4.72
|148 [3]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|7-2
|53.42
|41.26
|236 [4]
|21.08
|6.51
|149 [11]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|8-2
|53.23
|43.37
|209 [13]
|20.84
|6.46
|150 [30]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|7-3
|53.18
|42.51
|218 [48]
|20.49
|6.16
|151 [37]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|52.76
|54.60
|91 [39]
|17.07
|3.16
|152 [12]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|8-2
|52.68
|31.78
|327 [32]
|17.28
|3.45
|153 [19]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|6-4
|52.41
|47.69
|163 [27]
|19.36
|5.81
|154 [18]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|6-4
|52.29
|48.26
|152 [13]
|18.48
|5.05
|155 [23]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|5-5
|52.28
|51.72
|120 [17]
|19.75
|6.32
|156 [24]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|6-4
|52.20
|47.48
|167 [28]
|18.34
|4.99
|157 [25]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|6-4
|52.04
|44.43
|199 [35]
|16.35
|3.16
|158 [19]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|5-5
|51.91
|54.71
|89 [7]
|17.44
|4.38
|159 [38]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-4
|51.54
|45.54
|188 [43]
|17.93
|5.25
|160 [31]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|7-3
|51.53
|40.24
|246 [52]
|14.89
|2.22
|161 [32]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|51.38
|57.78
|64 [16]
|18.02
|5.49
|162 [20]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|7-3
|51.32
|41.96
|229 [42]
|16.84
|4.37
|163 [4]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|8-2
|51.07
|21.74
|388 [31]
|15.41
|3.19
|164 [33]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-5
|50.88
|51.59
|123 [37]
|18.64
|6.61
|165 [21]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|3-7
|50.78
|58.28
|58 [3]
|16.17
|4.24
|166 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|9-1
|50.62
|25.69
|369 [11]
|16.10
|4.34
|167 [22]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|3-6
|50.48
|56.58
|74 [7]
|19.32
|7.69
|168 [39]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|50.37
|58.39
|57 [35]
|17.14
|5.62
|169 [5]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|8-2
|50.29
|35.75
|292 [9]
|17.61
|6.17
|170 [40]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|50.21
|60.29
|46 [34]
|19.27
|7.91
|171 [23]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|5-5
|49.99
|49.42
|145 [22]
|17.79
|6.65
|172 [6]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|7-3
|49.76
|29.78
|338 [14]
|15.48
|4.57
|173 [24]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|4-6
|49.54
|47.88
|157 [25]
|15.29
|4.61
|174 [26]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|2-8
|49.52
|59.45
|48 [2]
|15.16
|4.50
|175 [13]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|6-4
|49.49
|45.34
|191 [9]
|19.66
|9.02
|176 [14]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|7-3
|49.48
|26.83
|361 [42]
|16.07
|5.45
|177 [15]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|6-4
|49.41
|41.14
|239 [15]
|20.54
|9.98
|178 [13]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|7-3
|49.00
|36.25
|286 [23]
|15.63
|5.48
|179 [25]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|5-5
|48.95
|44.55
|198 [36]
|16.85
|6.76
|180 [27]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|7-3
|48.62
|40.08
|251 [46]
|17.65
|7.87
|181 [20]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|7-3
|48.55
|36.08
|290 [34]
|19.76
|10.06
|182 [14]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|6-4
|48.22
|47.17
|171 [8]
|16.07
|6.69
|183 [15]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|6-4
|48.04
|42.33
|222 [15]
|15.80
|6.61
|184 [16]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|9-1
|47.71
|23.04
|381 [48]
|12.96
|4.10
|185 [17]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|4-6
|47.67
|51.50
|126 [4]
|16.93
|8.11
|186 [21]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|6-4
|47.53
|40.90
|240 [23]
|17.41
|8.74
|187 [18]
|Laney
|4-AA
|8-2
|47.49
|27.37
|359 [41]
|12.58
|3.94
|188 [16]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|7-3
|47.41
|40.46
|244 [17]
|19.06
|10.50
|189 [7]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|9-1
|47.38
|33.64
|315 [11]
|13.38
|4.85
|190 [26]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|5-5
|47.34
|46.49
|178 [31]
|15.31
|6.82
|191 [22]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|5-5
|47.30
|50.42
|132 [11]
|15.96
|7.51
|192 [23]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|7-3
|47.12
|36.19
|288 [33]
|15.16
|6.89
|193 [34]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-6
|47.11
|54.47
|93 [27]
|14.20
|5.94
|194 [28]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|4-6
|46.86
|53.48
|102 [8]
|16.84
|8.83
|195 [19]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|7-3
|46.77
|36.97
|278 [22]
|13.76
|5.84
|196 [17]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|8-2
|46.68
|28.53
|349 [30]
|17.05
|9.22
|197 [27]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|3-6
|46.56
|65.02
|32 [1]
|15.41
|7.70
|198 [20]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|6-4
|46.53
|38.14
|266 [20]
|15.54
|7.86
|199 [28]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|4-6
|46.26
|50.05
|138 [20]
|10.41
|3.00
|200 [3]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|6-4
|46.16
|40.74
|241 [2]
|18.44
|11.13
|201 [35]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6
|46.06
|50.29
|135 [41]
|16.00
|8.79
|202 [29]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|4-6
|45.98
|45.87
|185 [34]
|13.58
|6.44
|203 [30]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|5-5
|45.83
|43.28
|211 [38]
|20.35
|13.37
|204 [24]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|6-4
|45.82
|36.40
|283 [31]
|15.63
|8.66
|205 [25]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|8-2
|45.68
|27.69
|356 [48]
|16.00
|9.17
|206 [36]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-9
|45.59
|77.81
|2 [1]
|15.05
|8.31
|207 [41]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|45.51
|43.49
|206 [44]
|14.28
|7.63
|208 [4]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|7-3
|45.50
|32.15
|324 [5]
|15.73
|9.08
|209 [31]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|7-2
|45.40
|28.26
|351 [52]
|15.76
|9.21
|210 [37]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-7
|45.37
|52.70
|111 [34]
|13.13
|6.62
|211 [29]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|4-6
|45.34
|48.29
|151 [22]
|15.63
|9.15
|212 [21]
|Model
|7-AA
|6-4
|44.94
|33.54
|317 [27]
|12.60
|6.52
|213 [30]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|7-3
|44.82
|37.84
|270 [49]
|15.97
|10.00
|214 [32]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|44.82
|51.82
|118 [14]
|15.55
|9.58
|215 [31]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|8-2
|44.73
|35.23
|300 [53]
|14.41
|8.53
|216 [22]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|5-5
|44.37
|42.14
|226 [14]
|12.79
|7.26
|217 [38]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|44.31
|56.99
|71 [20]
|16.94
|11.48
|218 [26]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|5-5
|44.19
|41.81
|232 [22]
|13.31
|7.97
|219 [23]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|6-4
|44.04
|39.85
|255 [18]
|13.51
|8.32
|220 [33]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|6-4
|43.80
|39.86
|254 [45]
|17.21
|12.26
|221 [39]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|4-5
|43.63
|44.56
|197 [46]
|12.13
|7.35
|222 [24]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|6-4
|43.46
|34.25
|308 [25]
|14.81
|10.20
|223 [27]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-6
|43.23
|45.16
|192 [17]
|14.82
|10.44
|224 [25]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|6-4
|43.03
|34.43
|306 [24]
|19.19
|15.00
|225 [32]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|3-7
|42.77
|51.56
|125 [18]
|15.09
|11.18
|226 [33]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-8
|42.65
|51.06
|129 [19]
|15.17
|11.37
|227 [34]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|6-4
|42.35
|36.83
|280 [52]
|15.19
|11.70
|228 [42]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|42.25
|64.27
|33 [27]
|12.85
|9.45
|229 [8]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|8-2
|41.59
|30.34
|333 [12]
|13.66
|10.93
|230 [34]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|4-6
|41.58
|42.68
|217 [40]
|12.35
|9.62
|231 [26]
|Union County
|8-AA
|7-3
|41.57
|33.12
|319 [29]
|12.41
|9.69
|232 [9]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|7-3
|41.46
|28.90
|347 [17]
|15.93
|13.33
|233 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|7-3
|41.31
|33.70
|314 [4]
|13.63
|11.17
|234 [35]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-7
|41.22
|48.24
|155 [25]
|15.53
|13.16
|235 [28]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|7-3
|40.65
|29.42
|342 [46]
|12.92
|11.12
|236 [10]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|4-6
|40.53
|44.11
|201 [3]
|15.54
|13.86
|237 [29]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|5-5
|40.36
|40.00
|252 [25]
|11.64
|10.12
|238 [11]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|6-3
|40.34
|30.01
|337 [13]
|10.85
|9.36
|239 [40]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|2-8
|40.31
|56.60
|73 [21]
|12.65
|11.19
|240 [41]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|3-7
|39.95
|53.14
|107 [32]
|11.21
|10.11
|241 [36]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-8
|39.89
|53.18
|106 [11]
|12.30
|11.27
|242 [42]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-7
|39.82
|51.15
|128 [39]
|12.21
|11.24
|243 [12]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|7-3
|39.81
|24.71
|373 [25]
|10.57
|9.61
|244 [30]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|4-6
|39.77
|39.69
|256 [26]
|10.92
|10.01
|245 [13]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|8-2
|39.75
|25.22
|371 [24]
|15.32
|14.43
|246 [43]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6
|39.44
|48.38
|149 [43]
|12.54
|11.95
|247 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|10-0
|39.27
|1.85
|443 [9]
|14.50
|14.08
|248 [37]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|5-5
|39.20
|40.67
|242 [43]
|11.44
|11.09
|249 [38]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|6-4
|39.03
|38.84
|259 [47]
|10.79
|10.61
|250 [35]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-8
|39.03
|55.41
|83 [9]
|16.19
|16.02
|251 [18]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|8-1
|38.87
|12.10
|424 [37]
|7.35
|7.34
|252 [27]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|1-9
|38.81
|58.08
|62 [1]
|9.89
|9.93
|253 [19]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|5-5
|38.81
|34.12
|309 [26]
|11.03
|11.07
|254 [39]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|5-5
|38.76
|42.83
|216 [39]
|12.85
|12.94
|255 [31]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|6-4
|38.72
|30.61
|331 [45]
|13.64
|13.77
|256 [20]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|6-4
|38.62
|35.32
|298 [24]
|10.04
|10.27
|257 [43]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|38.57
|47.75
|162 [41]
|9.47
|9.76
|258 [44]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|38.46
|41.64
|234 [45]
|11.47
|11.86
|259 [28]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-9
|38.29
|55.43
|82 [2]
|11.80
|12.37
|260 [14]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|4-6
|38.09
|47.67
|164 [1]
|10.68
|11.44
|261 [15]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|7-3
|37.60
|29.07
|346 [16]
|13.22
|14.47
|262 [32]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-5
|37.56
|33.61
|316 [42]
|11.83
|13.12
|263 [21]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-6
|37.42
|38.08
|269 [19]
|13.74
|15.17
|264 [40]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|4-6
|37.36
|37.15
|274 [50]
|11.64
|13.13
|265 [16]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|5-5
|37.32
|39.40
|257 [6]
|8.64
|10.17
|266 [41]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|3-7
|37.29
|44.96
|195 [34]
|9.62
|11.18
|267 [36]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|5-5
|37.25
|38.09
|268 [46]
|13.05
|14.64
|268 [33]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|5-5
|37.09
|35.17
|301 [37]
|6.84
|8.60
|269 [22]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|3-7
|37.04
|50.90
|130 [2]
|10.67
|12.48
|270 [34]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|5-5
|36.84
|36.22
|287 [32]
|8.73
|10.74
|271 [35]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|5-5
|36.75
|38.31
|264 [29]
|9.22
|11.32
|272 [37]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|5-5
|36.66
|36.42
|281 [49]
|6.49
|8.68
|273 [44]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-7
|36.49
|49.95
|140 [42]
|9.12
|11.48
|274 [36]
|White County
|7-AAA
|4-6
|36.26
|38.83
|260 [27]
|12.98
|15.57
|275 [42]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|6-4
|35.90
|29.35
|343 [55]
|9.24
|12.19
|276 [17]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|5-5
|35.36
|36.09
|289 [8]
|9.56
|13.06
|277 [29]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|8-2
|35.26
|20.25
|395 [52]
|6.30
|9.89
|278 [38]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-7
|35.18
|44.32
|200 [37]
|6.12
|9.79
|279 [37]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-7
|35.14
|49.59
|144 [12]
|4.53
|8.24
|280 [45]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|34.94
|56.01
|78 [38]
|9.96
|13.87
|281 [45]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|5-5
|34.93
|38.94
|258 [53]
|11.10
|15.01
|282 [23]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|6-4
|34.88
|36.39
|284 [21]
|9.85
|13.83
|283 [39]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|34.84
|47.18
|170 [29]
|7.74
|11.75
|284 [30]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-5
|34.69
|37.14
|275 [21]
|9.04
|13.20
|285 [31]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|4-6
|34.63
|35.62
|294 [23]
|11.63
|15.85
|286 [46]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|5-5
|34.56
|35.40
|297 [56]
|10.71
|15.01
|287 [18]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|5-5
|34.42
|29.71
|339 [15]
|8.37
|12.80
|288 [43]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|34.39
|42.50
|219 [40]
|8.47
|12.93
|289 [6]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|7-3
|34.14
|27.61
|357 [9]
|11.42
|16.13
|290 [32]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|5-5
|33.88
|29.47
|340 [38]
|8.24
|13.20
|291 [47]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|33.84
|63.73
|36 [5]
|10.43
|15.44
|292 [48]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-6
|33.26
|42.26
|224 [49]
|10.52
|16.11
|293 [24]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|6-4
|33.22
|23.93
|379 [34]
|8.86
|14.49
|294 [44]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|2-8
|33.22
|53.43
|103 [9]
|8.94
|14.57
|295 [19]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|7-3
|32.69
|24.57
|375 [26]
|7.56
|13.73
|296 [49]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-7
|32.58
|42.84
|215 [47]
|7.21
|13.48
|297 [25]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|2-8
|32.45
|49.27
|148 [5]
|9.50
|15.90
|298 [45]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-9
|31.78
|53.67
|100 [7]
|6.43
|13.50
|299 [20]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|5-5
|31.58
|28.16
|352 [19]
|4.09
|11.36
|300 [33]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|5-5
|31.47
|31.41
|328 [33]
|7.93
|15.31
|301 [26]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-6
|31.44
|33.96
|310 [27]
|9.76
|17.18
|302 [34]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|3-7
|31.42
|40.44
|245 [16]
|9.09
|16.51
|303 [21]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|6-4
|31.31
|24.45
|377 [27]
|8.79
|16.34
|304 [7]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-8
|31.04
|42.12
|227 [1]
|10.44
|18.25
|305 [50]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|2-8
|30.82
|47.78
|161 [44]
|9.94
|17.98
|306 [27]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|4-6
|30.80
|36.99
|277 [20]
|5.25
|13.30
|307 [40]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|2-8
|30.52
|46.23
|183 [32]
|8.50
|16.83
|308 [28]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|4-6
|30.45
|36.39
|285 [22]
|9.89
|18.28
|309 [51]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-10
|30.41
|55.49
|81 [24]
|5.69
|14.14
|310 [46]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|30.38
|40.15
|249 [44]
|6.69
|15.16
|311 [8]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|7-3
|30.30
|20.55
|393 [14]
|7.39
|15.94
|312 [41]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|1-9
|30.11
|54.33
|95 [12]
|6.57
|15.31
|313 [42]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|2-8
|29.98
|43.11
|212 [39]
|3.92
|12.80
|314 [35]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|5-5
|29.84
|30.01
|336 [37]
|2.68
|11.69
|315 [36]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|8-2
|29.82
|12.10
|423 [57]
|9.70
|18.73
|316 [38]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-8
|29.72
|42.15
|225 [20]
|10.89
|20.02
|317 [43]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-9
|29.25
|47.59
|166 [28]
|6.95
|16.55
|318 [22]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|5-5
|28.94
|21.96
|386 [30]
|8.71
|18.62
|319 [9]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-5
|28.66
|29.22
|345 [8]
|9.07
|19.26
|320 [47]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|28.61
|49.32
|147 [21]
|3.86
|14.10
|321 [39]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|4-6
|28.47
|31.78
|326 [44]
|7.81
|18.20
|322 [23]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-8
|28.35
|45.00
|193 [2]
|9.76
|20.26
|323 [37]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|4-5
|28.28
|30.55
|332 [35]
|6.86
|17.43
|324 [38]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-8
|27.95
|39.91
|253 [17]
|10.43
|21.33
|325 [52]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-10
|26.95
|57.15
|68 [18]
|3.80
|15.71
|326 [29]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|5-5
|26.93
|25.75
|368 [33]
|7.02
|18.94
|327 [24]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|5-5
|26.72
|17.10
|408 [40]
|3.84
|15.97
|328 [48]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-9
|26.64
|48.26
|153 [23]
|0.72
|12.93
|329 [44]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|4-6
|26.41
|37.01
|276 [48]
|2.78
|15.22
|330 [49]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|2-8
|25.49
|41.18
|238 [42]
|7.11
|20.47
|331 [40]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|3-7
|25.46
|35.45
|296 [36]
|5.01
|18.40
|332 [41]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-8
|25.34
|38.60
|262 [28]
|6.35
|19.86
|333 [50]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-6
|25.32
|28.35
|350 [56]
|2.99
|16.51
|334 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|7-3
|25.29
|17.71
|402 [2]
|4.23
|17.80
|335 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|8-2
|24.75
|13.24
|420 [57]
|3.60
|17.70
|336 [30]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-9
|24.56
|46.24
|182 [9]
|4.00
|18.29
|337 [10]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-5
|24.39
|29.43
|341 [7]
|5.03
|19.49
|338 [25]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|5-5
|24.37
|20.70
|391 [33]
|1.00
|15.48
|339 [26]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-8
|24.28
|38.71
|261 [7]
|5.42
|19.99
|340 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|8-2
|24.27
|10.84
|428 [1]
|4.18
|18.76
|341 [42]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-6
|24.12
|24.52
|376 [50]
|1.40
|16.13
|342 [27]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|6-4
|24.02
|20.29
|394 [35]
|0.25
|15.08
|343 [11]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|6-4
|23.65
|22.61
|384 [12]
|7.74
|22.94
|344 [28]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|5-5
|23.58
|26.00
|365 [23]
|3.30
|18.58
|345 [45]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-10
|23.26
|50.32
|134 [18]
|0.51
|16.10
|346 [39]
|Washington
|6-AA
|3-6
|23.21
|29.22
|344 [39]
|0.16
|15.80
|347 [12]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-4
|22.93
|16.53
|411 [18]
|3.54
|19.46
|348 [46]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-8
|22.84
|49.34
|146 [23]
|5.93
|21.95
|349 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-10
|22.24
|53.83
|99 [30]
|3.63
|20.24
|350 [29]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|4-6
|21.93
|22.67
|383 [29]
|3.60
|20.52
|351 [30]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|4-6
|21.82
|17.65
|404 [37]
|2.65
|19.69
|352 [13]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5-5
|21.75
|17.91
|401 [16]
|4.70
|21.80
|353 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-6
|21.50
|38.10
|267 [48]
|3.32
|20.67
|354 [31]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|4-6
|21.07
|26.04
|364 [22]
|0.68
|18.47
|355 [14]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-4
|21.00
|14.48
|419 [19]
|0.53
|18.39
|356 [15]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|9-1
|20.95
|2.00
|442 [24]
|0.23
|18.13
|357 [40]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-9
|19.78
|44.72
|196 [10]
|0.86
|19.93
|358 [16]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|7-3
|19.69
|-3.15
|447 [25]
|0.95
|20.11
|359 [47]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-8
|19.12
|35.49
|295 [50]
|2.81
|22.54
|360 [17]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-8
|19.09
|35.32
|299 [3]
|1.33
|21.09
|361 [31]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-9
|19.02
|42.42
|221 [14]
|4.71
|24.54
|362 [55]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-8
|18.95
|37.74
|271 [54]
|-0.04
|19.86
|363 [48]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-9
|18.42
|45.35
|190 [35]
|-1.44
|18.99
|364 [43]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-9
|18.38
|42.04
|228 [21]
|1.04
|21.51
|365 [44]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-8
|17.99
|34.41
|307 [40]
|1.85
|22.72
|366 [56]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-10
|17.91
|55.53
|80 [23]
|3.32
|24.27
|367 [32]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|4-6
|17.56
|23.64
|380 [28]
|-0.10
|21.19
|368 [41]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|3-7
|17.35
|24.65
|374 [46]
|-0.94
|20.56
|369 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|4-6
|17.21
|20.06
|396 [57]
|0.65
|22.30
|370 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|7-3
|17.16
|10.17
|431 [5]
|-1.97
|19.73
|371 [32]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-7
|17.08
|30.76
|330 [29]
|0.31
|22.08
|372 [42]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|3-7
|16.51
|21.95
|387 [51]
|1.09
|23.44
|373 [33]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-8
|16.27
|32.05
|325 [28]
|0.94
|23.52
|374 [34]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|4-6
|16.22
|25.76
|367 [32]
|0.09
|22.73
|375 [43]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|5-5
|16.14
|16.17
|412 [54]
|1.97
|24.68
|376 [57]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-9
|15.94
|36.41
|282 [55]
|0.44
|23.36
|377 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|6-4
|15.25
|10.34
|430 [2]
|4.41
|28.01
|378 [33]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-6
|15.14
|20.56
|392 [34]
|-1.13
|22.59
|379 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|8-2
|15.14
|-0.74
|445 [1]
|-0.05
|23.67
|380 [44]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|6-4
|15.10
|14.99
|418 [56]
|-1.40
|22.35
|381 [34]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|4-6
|14.87
|16.63
|410 [41]
|-1.39
|22.60
|382 [35]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-7
|14.59
|28.14
|353 [31]
|-1.83
|22.43
|383 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|9-0
|13.98
|-22.22
|459 [8]
|-2.77
|22.10
|384 [18]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|13.89
|11.25
|425 [20]
|-1.58
|23.38
|385 [49]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-10
|13.69
|41.83
|231 [43]
|-0.82
|24.35
|386 [53]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-10
|13.60
|58.20
|61 [3]
|-5.26
|20.00
|387 [35]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-8
|13.21
|28.54
|348 [18]
|-0.97
|24.68
|388 [45]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|2-8
|13.12
|32.61
|322 [31]
|-6.90
|18.83
|389 [46]
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-8
|13.11
|33.04
|320 [30]
|2.08
|27.82
|390 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|12.58
|35.65
|293 [46]
|-4.21
|22.06
|391 [36]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|3-7
|12.14
|21.51
|389 [32]
|-3.24
|23.47
|392 [50]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|6-4
|12.11
|4.07
|439 [53]
|-3.33
|23.40
|393 [45]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|2-8
|12.09
|37.37
|272 [30]
|-4.63
|22.14
|394 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|3-7
|11.65
|17.43
|405 [36]
|4.77
|31.97
|395 [19]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-7
|11.55
|18.56
|399 [15]
|-2.34
|24.96
|396 [47]
|Butler
|4-AA
|3-6
|11.54
|22.77
|382 [49]
|-2.86
|24.45
|397 [37]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-7
|11.52
|27.52
|358 [20]
|-1.83
|25.50
|398 [48]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-6
|11.28
|15.48
|416 [55]
|-1.38
|26.19
|399 [51]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-9
|10.76
|37.19
|273 [47]
|-5.30
|22.79
|400 [38]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|3-7
|10.61
|17.65
|403 [36]
|-2.52
|25.72
|401 [52]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-10
|10.46
|51.66
|121 [15]
|-2.40
|25.99
|402 [46]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-10
|9.84
|53.29
|104 [9]
|-2.09
|26.93
|403 [20]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|6-4
|9.81
|9.13
|434 [23]
|-0.07
|28.97
|404 [21]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-6
|9.80
|16.69
|409 [17]
|-2.97
|26.08
|405 [4]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|4-6
|9.48
|17.94
|400 [1]
|0.46
|29.83
|406 [5]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|5-5
|9.17
|2.56
|440 [8]
|-3.85
|25.84
|407 [54]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|4-6
|8.88
|9.29
|433 [60]
|-3.65
|26.32
|408 [47]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-10
|7.74
|40.22
|248 [24]
|-4.55
|26.56
|409 [55]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-8
|7.66
|32.43
|323 [54]
|-3.82
|27.37
|410 [22]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-7
|6.84
|10.90
|427 [22]
|-2.63
|29.39
|411 [23]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-9
|6.70
|25.88
|366 [10]
|1.34
|33.50
|412 [56]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-10
|6.62
|41.92
|230 [41]
|-7.33
|24.90
|413 [6]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3-7
|6.18
|12.26
|422 [3]
|-1.85
|30.83
|414 [7]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|4-6
|5.81
|8.07
|435 [6]
|-6.00
|27.04
|415 [49]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-9
|5.33
|33.94
|311 [26]
|-7.55
|25.97
|416 [53]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-10
|4.96
|40.47
|243 [44]
|-5.06
|28.83
|417 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|8-2
|4.93
|-8.95
|454 [4]
|-7.88
|26.04
|418 [8]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|5-5
|4.68
|4.40
|437 [7]
|-6.71
|27.46
|419 [39]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-8
|4.64
|15.60
|415 [43]
|-9.66
|24.55
|420 [40]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-8
|4.38
|15.30
|417 [44]
|-8.25
|26.23
|421 [48]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-9
|3.97
|32.73
|321 [43]
|-8.58
|26.30
|422 [41]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-9
|3.17
|26.77
|362 [21]
|-8.83
|26.85
|423 [50]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-7
|2.79
|25.51
|370 [44]
|-7.24
|28.82
|424 [49]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-9
|1.61
|34.79
|304 [38]
|-8.32
|28.93
|425 [57]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-7
|1.39
|36.94
|279 [51]
|-11.09
|26.37
|426 [42]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-8
|1.25
|15.82
|414 [42]
|-2.53
|35.08
|427 [58]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|1.07
|43.40
|208 [38]
|-9.76
|28.02
|428 [43]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-10
|0.96
|33.72
|312 [10]
|-1.65
|36.24
|429 [51]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|2-8
|-0.43
|26.41
|363 [43]
|-8.84
|30.44
|430 [52]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-10
|-0.76
|33.29
|318 [28]
|-5.01
|34.60
|431 [53]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-8
|-1.27
|22.54
|385 [50]
|-7.03
|33.09
|432 [4]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|6-3
|-1.77
|-16.10
|457 [7]
|-7.98
|32.64
|433 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|3-7
|-1.79
|10.74
|429 [4]
|-5.24
|35.40
|434 [54]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|1-9
|-2.19
|19.58
|397 [53]
|-9.47
|31.57
|435 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|6-3
|-2.54
|-5.45
|449 [49]
|-3.75
|37.65
|436 [55]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-9-1
|-4.34
|28.00
|355 [40]
|-16.45
|26.74
|437 [5]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|6-5
|-4.95
|-8.51
|453 [3]
|-5.00
|38.80
|438 [3]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|7-3
|-5.16
|-23.13
|460 [6]
|-8.38
|35.63
|439 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|3-5-1
|-6.69
|0.13
|444 [10]
|-10.09
|35.45
|440 [56]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-8-1
|-7.32
|31.24
|329 [34]
|-16.62
|29.55
|441 [45]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|4-6
|-7.46
|-4.29
|448 [48]
|-15.08
|31.23
|442 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-8
|-8.07
|10.96
|426 [21]
|-11.76
|35.16
|443 [50]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-9
|-8.28
|26.87
|360 [49]
|-13.04
|34.09
|444 [59]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|2-8
|-9.51
|9.29
|432 [59]
|-14.40
|33.96
|445 [6]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-6
|-11.35
|-6.35
|450 [2]
|-13.75
|36.45
|446 [60]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-10
|-11.53
|16.13
|413 [58]
|-14.69
|35.69
|447 [37]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|1-7
|-13.72
|4.09
|438 [38]
|-13.58
|38.99
|448 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-8
|-19.17
|2.51
|441 [46]
|-12.31
|45.71
|449 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-10
|-19.34
|18.60
|398 [35]
|-18.13
|40.06
|450 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-10
|-20.04
|21.43
|390 [13]
|-19.15
|39.74
|451 [7]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4-6
|-20.98
|-14.72
|456 [6]
|-19.40
|40.42
|452 [4]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4-6
|-23.44
|-25.80
|463 [7]
|-22.51
|39.78
|453 [5]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-7
|-25.53
|4.60
|436 [3]
|-17.16
|47.23
|454 [8]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-7
|-26.66
|-10.41
|455 [5]
|-21.92
|43.58
|455 [57]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-7
|-31.09
|-7.19
|452 [58]
|-20.95
|49.00
|456 [6]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-7
|-34.34
|-16.88
|458 [5]
|-25.86
|47.34
|457 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-10
|-35.58
|25.18
|372 [45]
|-22.24
|52.19
|458 [7]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-8
|-36.97
|-7.11
|451 [4]
|-25.20
|50.62
|459 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-8
|-38.26
|13.05
|421 [45]
|-33.26
|43.85
|460 [11]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|4-6
|-45.63
|-42.02
|465 [12]
|-33.88
|50.61
|461 [9]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-6
|-49.44
|-29.33
|464 [9]
|-35.04
|53.25
|462 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-8
|-52.72
|17.28
|407 [39]
|-36.61
|54.97
|463 [12]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-8
|-60.97
|-24.28
|461 [11]
|-35.98
|63.84
|464 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-8
|-70.49
|-25.35
|462 [54]
|-47.10
|62.24
|465 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-10
|-71.03
|-2.10
|446 [47]
|-40.64
|69.25
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|85.72
|78.79
|2
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|82.34
|72.46
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|81.26
|73.10
|4
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|77.59
|70.06
|5
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|76.63
|69.00
|6
|5-AAA
|4
|75.70
|66.51
|7
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|73.77
|69.91
|8
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|73.45
|64.58
|9
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|68.44
|65.40
|10
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|68.22
|58.44
|11
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|65.94
|56.44
|12
|3-AAAA
|6
|65.49
|54.64
|13
|7-AAAA
|6
|65.42
|55.71
|14
|1-A Division I
|4
|64.95
|53.48
|15
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|64.28
|55.95
|16
|8-AAA
|6
|64.24
|56.01
|17
|1-AAAAA
|6
|64.20
|52.13
|18
|8-AAAAA
|7
|61.36
|54.47
|19
|8-A Division I
|4
|60.25
|52.74
|20
|4-AAAA
|8
|60.20
|49.80
|21
|2-AAAAA
|7
|59.77
|50.44
|22
|7-AAAAA
|6
|59.75
|52.86
|23
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|59.61
|51.52
|24
|1-AA
|7
|59.10
|52.35
|25
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|58.48
|49.09
|26
|1-AAA
|6
|57.88
|52.12
|27
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|57.64
|50.99
|28
|2-A Division I
|5
|56.80
|47.50
|29
|2-AAAA
|7
|56.46
|48.32
|30
|5-A Division I
|4
|56.39
|45.85
|31
|1-AAAA
|5
|54.57
|45.22
|32
|3-AA
|7
|54.46
|46.44
|33
|2-AAA
|5
|53.58
|46.98
|34
|6-AAAAA
|7
|52.74
|42.85
|35
|5-AAAAA
|8
|52.62
|46.90
|36
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|51.55
|45.39
|37
|5-AAAA
|8
|50.36
|41.87
|38
|3-AAA
|8
|49.76
|39.75
|39
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|49.16
|39.41
|40
|7-A Division II
|3
|49.01
|43.37
|41
|8-AA
|6
|48.11
|41.74
|42
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|47.63
|40.41
|43
|6-AAAA
|6
|46.51
|51.27
|44
|6-A Division I
|4
|45.99
|47.39
|45
|2-A Division II
|5
|44.77
|38.73
|46
|7-AA
|7
|43.83
|33.18
|47
|7-AAA
|7
|43.70
|37.10
|48
|3-AAAAA
|5
|43.22
|34.86
|49
|7-A Division I
|7
|42.79
|33.41
|50
|4-A Division I
|4
|42.27
|34.34
|51
|8-AAAA
|9
|42.08
|37.73
|52
|5-AA
|7
|40.74
|29.48
|53
|6-AAA
|8
|40.51
|32.62
|54
|4-AA
|8
|39.67
|28.01
|55
|3-A Division II
|5
|39.39
|33.27
|56
|4-AAA
|6
|38.98
|28.22
|57
|3-A Division I
|5
|38.06
|25.61
|58
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|37.64
|30.37
|59
|4-AAAAA
|6
|33.70
|33.38
|60
|4-A Division II
|6
|32.72
|25.29
|61
|6-AA
|7
|31.77
|24.21
|62
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|28.90
|18.74
|63
|6-A Division II
|8
|27.65
|14.36
|64
|2-AA
|8
|27.13
|15.85
|65
|5-A Division II
|6
|26.63
|14.98
|66
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|26.04
|20.81
|67
|1-A Division II
|7
|25.68
|16.34
|68
|8-A Division II
|6
|25.56
|28.09
|69
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|21.10
|17.19
|70
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|18.47
|13.65
|71
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|14.92
|4.66
|72
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|13.38
|10.71
|73
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|13.01
|4.88
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|5.71
|-0.67
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|1.98
|-1.00
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|-4.90
|-15.68
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|-18.03
|-24.98
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-48.77
|-53.30
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/02
|Deerfield-Windsor
|Strong Rock Christian
|19 - 42
|20.68
|92.0%
|0.094
|08/19
|Camden County
|Columbia
|10 - 13
|32.60
|97.9%
|0.103
|10/07
|Calhoun
|Hiram
|34 - 44
|23.73
|94.2%
|0.111
|09/30
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|21 - 20
|36.28
|98.6%
|0.132
|11/03
|Manchester
|Taylor County
|14 - 12
|37.89
|98.9%
|0.138
|11/04
|Temple
|Crawford County
|29 - 38
|21.71
|92.8%
|0.139
|11/04
|Kennesaw Mountain
|Cherokee
|14 - 30
|17.57
|88.8%
|0.147
|09/30
|Douglas County
|New Manchester
|10 - 6
|37.36
|98.8%
|0.182
|08/19
|Veterans
|Richmond Academy
|23 - 20
|33.73
|98.2%
|0.191
|10/21
|Cook
|Dodge County
|37 - 47
|16.60
|87.6%
|0.196
|09/02
|Telfair County
|Atkinson County
|14 - 32
|13.54
|83.1%
|0.200
|09/02
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Tiftarea Academy
|33 - 29
|34.50
|98.3%
|0.206
|09/02
|Fitzgerald
|Northeast
|28 - 27
|25.19
|95.1%
|0.235
|09/23
|Arabia Mountain
|Locust Grove
|13 - 12
|24.27
|94.6%
|0.246
|08/26
|Adairsville
|Cherokee Bluff
|51 - 50
|23.98
|94.4%
|0.250
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|96.65
|10/14
|Buford
|Mill Creek
|39 - 27
|5.72
|66.2%
|91.82
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|21 - 14
|10.99
|78.5%
|90.34
|09/23
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|39 - 17
|13.18
|82.5%
|90.33
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|52 - 36
|8.61
|73.4%
|89.37
|09/23
|North Cobb
|Milton
|21 - 7
|3.36
|59.8%
|87.75
|09/09
|Milton
|Roswell
|14 - 7
|3.63
|60.5%
|87.12
|10/07
|North Cobb
|Walton
|33 - 6
|3.83
|61.1%
|86.88
|10/28
|Thomas County Central
|Lee County
|39 - 30
|9.76
|76.0%
|86.73
|09/09
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|48 - 27
|14.77
|85.1%
|86.22
|09/09
|Ware County
|Benedictine
|14 - 10
|7.21
|70.0%
|86.06
|08/20
|Mill Creek
|Walton
|47 - 41
|11.02
|78.6%
|85.24
|10/28
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|24 - 6
|16.15
|87.0%
|85.18
|11/04
|Milton
|Lambert
|31 - 21
|4.51
|63.0%
|84.52
|09/02
|Carrollton
|Rome
|23 - 6
|9.74
|75.9%
|84.31
|10/21
|Carrollton
|Westlake
|28 - 19
|7.91
|71.7%
