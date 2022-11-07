Maxwell regular season summary

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.93

By Class

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 1-AAAAAAA 5 85.72 78.79 2 8-AAAAAAA 6 82.34 72.46 3 1-AAAAAA 6 81.26 73.10 4 2-AAAAAAA 5 77.59 70.06 5 6-AAAAAAA 6 76.63 69.00 6 5-AAA 4 75.70 66.51 7 4-AAAAAAA 6 73.77 69.91 8 5-AAAAAAA 6 73.45 64.58 9 3-AAAAAAA 5 68.44 65.40 10 5-AAAAAA 8 68.22 58.44 11 7-AAAAAA 7 65.94 56.44 12 3-AAAA 6 65.49 54.64 13 7-AAAA 6 65.42 55.71 14 1-A Division I 4 64.95 53.48 15 6-AAAAAA 7 64.28 55.95 16 8-AAA 6 64.24 56.01 17 1-AAAAA 6 64.20 52.13 18 8-AAAAA 7 61.36 54.47 19 8-A Division I 4 60.25 52.74 20 4-AAAA 8 60.20 49.80 21 2-AAAAA 7 59.77 50.44 22 7-AAAAA 6 59.75 52.86 23 8-AAAAAA 7 59.61 51.52 24 1-AA 7 59.10 52.35 25 7-AAAAAAA 7 58.48 49.09 26 1-AAA 6 57.88 52.12 27 2-AAAAAA 7 57.64 50.99 28 2-A Division I 5 56.80 47.50 29 2-AAAA 7 56.46 48.32 30 5-A Division I 4 56.39 45.85 31 1-AAAA 5 54.57 45.22 32 3-AA 7 54.46 46.44 33 2-AAA 5 53.58 46.98 34 6-AAAAA 7 52.74 42.85 35 5-AAAAA 8 52.62 46.90 36 4-AAAAAA 6 51.55 45.39 37 5-AAAA 8 50.36 41.87 38 3-AAA 8 49.76 39.75 39 3-AAAAAA 8 49.16 39.41 40 7-A Division II 3 49.01 43.37 41 8-AA 6 48.11 41.74 42 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 47.63 40.41 43 6-AAAA 6 46.51 51.27 44 6-A Division I 4 45.99 47.39 45 2-A Division II 5 44.77 38.73 46 7-AA 7 43.83 33.18 47 7-AAA 7 43.70 37.10 48 3-AAAAA 5 43.22 34.86 49 7-A Division I 7 42.79 33.41 50 4-A Division I 4 42.27 34.34 51 8-AAAA 9 42.08 37.73 52 5-AA 7 40.74 29.48 53 6-AAA 8 40.51 32.62 54 4-AA 8 39.67 28.01 55 3-A Division II 5 39.39 33.27 56 4-AAA 6 38.98 28.22 57 3-A Division I 5 38.06 25.61 58 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 37.64 30.37 59 4-AAAAA 6 33.70 33.38 60 4-A Division II 6 32.72 25.29 61 6-AA 7 31.77 24.21 62 GIAA Region 6-AA 2 28.90 18.74 63 6-A Division II 8 27.65 14.36 64 2-AA 8 27.13 15.85 65 5-A Division II 6 26.63 14.98 66 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6 26.04 20.81 67 1-A Division II 7 25.68 16.34 68 8-A Division II 6 25.56 28.09 69 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 21.10 17.19 70 GIAA Region 2-AA 3 18.47 13.65 71 GIAA Region 2-A 3 14.92 4.66 72 GIAA Region 4-AA 3 13.38 10.71 73 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5 13.01 4.88 74 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 5.71 -0.67 75 GIAA Region 3-AA 2 1.98 -1.00 76 GAPPS Region 2-AA 5 -4.90 -15.68 77 GIAA Region 1-A 4 -18.03 -24.98 78 GIAA Region 1-AA 2 -48.77 -53.30

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 09/02 Deerfield-Windsor Strong Rock Christian 19 - 42 20.68 92.0% 0.094 08/19 Camden County Columbia 10 - 13 32.60 97.9% 0.103 10/07 Calhoun Hiram 34 - 44 23.73 94.2% 0.111 09/30 Lakeside (Atlanta) Johnson (Gainesville) 21 - 20 36.28 98.6% 0.132 11/03 Manchester Taylor County 14 - 12 37.89 98.9% 0.138 11/04 Temple Crawford County 29 - 38 21.71 92.8% 0.139 11/04 Kennesaw Mountain Cherokee 14 - 30 17.57 88.8% 0.147 09/30 Douglas County New Manchester 10 - 6 37.36 98.8% 0.182 08/19 Veterans Richmond Academy 23 - 20 33.73 98.2% 0.191 10/21 Cook Dodge County 37 - 47 16.60 87.6% 0.196 09/02 Telfair County Atkinson County 14 - 32 13.54 83.1% 0.200 09/02 Central Fellowship Christian Tiftarea Academy 33 - 29 34.50 98.3% 0.206 09/02 Fitzgerald Northeast 28 - 27 25.19 95.1% 0.235 09/23 Arabia Mountain Locust Grove 13 - 12 24.27 94.6% 0.246 08/26 Adairsville Cherokee Bluff 51 - 50 23.98 94.4% 0.250

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.