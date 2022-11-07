Maxwell regular season summary

ajc logo
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,049 of 2,225 total games (ignoring ties) (92.09%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.01 points and all game margins within 13.13 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.93

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County10-099.301Hughes10-094.80
2Buford10-098.512Thomas County Central10-094.29
3Mill Creek9-194.723Roswell9-186.32
4Carrollton10-089.984Lee County7-382.60
5North Cobb8-289.455Rome9-182.17
6Milton7-388.026Gainesville10-081.27
7Walton8-283.707Houston County8-280.86
8Lambert9-181.598Northside (Warner Robins)6-479.33
9Valdosta8-281.229Woodward Academy9-174.91
10Westlake7-380.1510Brunswick10-073.25
11Grayson8-279.1511Alpharetta7-372.16
12Camden County7-377.4412South Paulding7-370.10
13Parkview7-376.9613Marist8-270.09
14Brookwood6-474.6014Blessed Trinity7-367.47
15Lowndes5-572.9815Douglas County7-366.24



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County9-089.341Cedartown10-087.46
2Creekside8-274.382Benedictine8-284.06
3Jefferson8-273.263Perry9-180.80
4Coffee8-273.014North Oconee10-079.87
5Cambridge8-271.545Bainbridge6-474.56
6Warner Robins6-470.746Troup9-172.00
7Cartersville9-170.217Burke County8-268.24
8Dutchtown9-168.828Wayne County8-267.34
9Calhoun7-367.639Stockbridge8-266.98
10Loganville9-165.8810LaGrange8-266.89
11Jones County6-465.3511Whitewater8-265.75
12Kell9-163.3712Starr's Mill7-362.36
13Clarke Central5-560.0913Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)6-460.49
14Eastside6-459.5114Central (Carrollton)7-358.81
15Mays6-459.4915Holy Innocents7-358.77



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove7-288.041Fitzgerald10-076.59
2Sandy Creek8-274.082Pierce County9-168.51
3Calvary Day9-069.173Appling County8-167.15
4Stephens County8-269.144Rockmart8-264.81
5Carver (Atlanta)6-368.795South Atlanta9-063.74
6Oconee County6-468.686Cook7-362.34
7Monroe Area5-567.407Thomson9-162.26
8Peach County7-366.758Callaway7-360.31
9Thomasville7-366.179Fellowship Christian7-359.78
10Carver (Columbus)7-262.1010Athens Academy8-255.75
11Savannah Christian9-161.8711Worth County8-253.23
12Hebron Christian8-261.5212Putnam County8-252.68
13Hart County5-559.4713Berrien6-449.49
14Dougherty8-258.6414Northeast7-349.48
15Adairsville9-156.4415Eagle's Landing Christian6-449.41



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Irwin County8-179.081Bowdon9-157.61
2Prince Avenue Christian9-076.652Johnson County10-053.77
3Brooks County7-273.243Charlton County7-253.42
4Swainsboro9-072.164Schley County8-251.07
5Rabun County10-070.995Clinch County8-250.29
6Darlington10-065.766Early County7-349.76
7Elbert County9-161.307McIntosh County Academy9-147.38
8Metter7-359.098Lincoln County8-241.59
9Bleckley County8-257.639Wilcox County7-341.46
10St. Francis7-356.6810Emanuel County Institute4-640.53
11Dublin6-356.2411Manchester6-340.34
12Lamar County9-155.4512Jenkins County7-339.81
13Social Circle7-349.0013Telfair County8-239.75
14Commerce6-448.2214Christian Heritage4-638.09
15Whitefield Academy6-448.0415Aquinas7-337.60



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy10-060.251Central Fellowship Christian10-039.27
2St. Anne-Pacelli9-150.622Brentwood School7-325.29
3Tattnall Square6-446.163Briarwood Academy7-317.16
4Stratford Academy7-345.504Gatewood School4-69.48
5Brookstone7-341.315Augusta Prep5-59.17



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson8-224.271Cherokee Christian8-215.14
2Robert Toombs Academy6-415.252Skipstone Academy9-013.98
3Fullington Academy7-3-5.163King's Academy8-24.93
4Flint River Academy4-6-23.444Lanier Christian6-3-1.77
5Memorial Day3-7-25.535Calvary Christian6-5-4.95



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA10-099.3072.237 [5]44.64-15.81
2 [2]Buford8-AAAAAAA10-098.5170.8712 [10]39.01-20.65
3 [1]Hughes5-AAAAAA10-094.8055.1986 [26]42.93-13.02
4 [3]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA9-194.7271.949 [7]45.11-10.76
5 [2]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA10-094.2967.5921 [4]41.60-13.84
6 [4]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA10-089.9862.2939 [31]37.68-13.45
7 [5]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA8-289.4571.6511 [9]35.39-15.21
8 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA9-089.3454.6690 [11]33.17-17.32
9 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA7-288.0474.055 [1]36.86-12.33
10 [6]Milton6-AAAAAAA7-388.0271.7410 [8]34.53-14.64
11 [1]Cedartown7-AAAA10-087.4655.6079 [4]33.53-15.08
12 [3]Roswell7-AAAAAA9-186.3259.1251 [10]35.21-12.26
13 [2]Benedictine3-AAAA8-284.0654.2596 [6]32.83-12.38
14 [7]Walton5-AAAAAAA8-283.7065.0931 [26]35.48-9.36
15 [4]Lee County1-AAAAAA7-382.6070.2615 [3]34.88-8.87
16 [5]Rome6-AAAAAA9-182.1755.3285 [25]33.45-9.88
17 [8]Lambert6-AAAAAAA9-181.5964.0134 [28]35.00-7.74
18 [6]Gainesville8-AAAAAA10-081.2754.3794 [28]32.79-9.62
19 [9]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA8-281.2268.1419 [15]28.19-14.18
20 [7]Houston County1-AAAAAA8-280.8658.9854 [12]34.93-7.08
21 [3]Perry2-AAAA9-180.8052.64112 [14]33.16-8.79
22 [10]Westlake2-AAAAAAA7-380.1567.5322 [17]33.19-8.10
23 [4]North Oconee8-AAAA10-079.8740.09250 [45]28.39-12.63
24 [8]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA6-479.3370.3514 [2]28.58-11.90
25 [11]Grayson4-AAAAAAA8-279.1565.5928 [23]31.12-9.17
26 [1]Irwin County1-A Division I8-179.0849.87141 [4]30.00-10.23
27 [12]Camden County1-AAAAAAA7-377.4460.5745 [33]29.45-9.14
28 [13]Parkview4-AAAAAAA7-376.9666.6125 [20]31.37-6.73
29 [2]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I9-076.6547.37168 [7]33.06-4.74
30 [1]Fitzgerald1-AA10-076.5949.64142 [5]30.62-7.12
31 [9]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA9-174.9141.22237 [51]27.97-8.09
32 [14]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA6-474.6070.8513 [11]31.39-4.36
33 [5]Bainbridge1-AAAA6-474.5663.5637 [1]28.94-6.76
34 [2]Creekside5-AAAAA8-274.3847.88158 [26]27.04-8.48
35 [2]Sandy Creek5-AAA8-274.0856.9970 [6]31.07-4.16
36 [3]Jefferson8-AAAAA8-273.2656.3076 [8]26.59-7.82
37 [10]Brunswick2-AAAAAA10-073.2546.84175 [45]30.76-3.64
38 [3]Brooks County1-A Division I7-273.2454.7188 [1]30.13-4.26
39 [4]Coffee1-AAAAA8-273.0148.33150 [24]30.22-3.94
40 [15]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA5-572.9878.731 [1]30.18-3.95
41 [16]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA8-272.6152.46114 [40]30.29-3.47
42 [17]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA6-472.5866.5026 [21]28.15-5.58
43 [18]Marietta3-AAAAAAA4-672.4475.664 [3]27.13-6.45
44 [19]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA6-472.2368.0120 [16]29.86-3.52
45 [4]Swainsboro2-A Division I9-072.1642.90214 [12]27.48-5.83
46 [11]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA7-372.1658.6356 [14]32.14-1.16
47 [6]Troup4-AAAA9-172.0044.99194 [33]32.44-0.71
48 [20]Denmark6-AAAAAAA6-471.9368.6217 [13]26.60-6.48
49 [21]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA7-371.5761.6041 [32]28.64-4.08
50 [5]Cambridge6-AAAAA8-271.5449.62143 [21]30.13-2.55
51 [5]Rabun County8-A Division I10-070.9950.03139 [3]26.84-5.30
52 [22]Norcross7-AAAAAAA7-370.8856.3475 [37]29.09-2.94
53 [6]Warner Robins2-AAAAA6-470.7460.6344 [2]26.80-5.09
54 [7]Cartersville7-AAAAA9-170.2146.21184 [33]28.93-2.43
55 [12]South Paulding5-AAAAAA7-370.1062.0940 [6]30.90-0.35
56 [13]Marist4-AAAAAA8-270.0951.66122 [36]29.62-1.62
57 [3]Calvary Day3-AAA9-069.1734.65305 [39]30.00-0.32
58 [4]Stephens County8-AAA8-269.1452.09115 [10]25.61-4.67
59 [8]Dutchtown2-AAAAA9-168.8247.16172 [30]22.97-7.00
60 [5]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA6-368.7959.3949 [3]23.60-6.34
61 [6]Oconee County8-AAA6-468.6860.1547 [2]26.04-3.79
62 [2]Pierce County3-AA9-168.5145.54187 [8]27.97-1.69
63 [7]Burke County3-AAAA8-268.2454.9887 [5]26.39-3.00
64 [9]Calhoun7-AAAAA7-367.6357.7065 [5]28.66-0.12
65 [14]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA7-367.4757.2567 [17]23.47-5.15
66 [23]Newton4-AAAAAAA6-467.4163.8935 [29]24.19-4.36
67 [7]Monroe Area8-AAA5-567.4057.9863 [5]26.22-2.32
68 [8]Wayne County3-AAAA8-267.3452.81109 [12]23.53-4.95
69 [3]Appling County3-AA8-167.1546.47179 [7]24.32-3.98
70 [9]Stockbridge5-AAAA8-266.9846.86174 [30]25.84-2.29
71 [10]LaGrange4-AAAA8-266.8950.28136 [20]26.88-1.16
72 [24]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA5-566.8068.1518 [14]24.10-3.85
73 [8]Peach County2-AAA7-366.7554.2597 [8]25.87-2.03
74 [15]Douglas County5-AAAAAA7-366.2458.2060 [15]25.31-2.07
75 [9]Thomasville1-AAA7-366.1758.9953 [4]24.52-2.80
76 [10]Loganville8-AAAAA9-165.8850.34133 [17]25.23-1.79
77 [25]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA7-365.8556.9172 [36]28.751.75
78 [6]Darlington7-A Division I10-065.7634.95302 [25]28.341.43
79 [11]Whitewater4-AAAA8-265.7546.76176 [31]25.94-0.96
80 [26]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA4-665.6863.4038 [30]24.58-2.25
81 [27]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA4-665.6476.223 [2]22.54-4.26
82 [11]Jones County2-AAAAA6-465.3557.3366 [6]26.26-0.24
83 [28]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA4-664.9366.1427 [22]22.85-3.22
84 [4]Rockmart7-AA8-264.8143.82203 [11]26.810.86
85 [29]McEachern3-AAAAAAA4-664.4468.6416 [12]24.12-1.47
86 [5]South Atlanta6-AA9-063.7424.26378 [47]26.421.54
87 [12]Kell6-AAAAA9-163.3742.26223 [41]24.670.15
88 [30]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-763.0273.036 [4]21.76-2.41
89 [16]Allatoona6-AAAAAA5-562.7759.0752 [11]22.34-1.58
90 [17]Effingham County2-AAAAAA7-362.7051.58124 [38]22.18-1.67
91 [12]Starr's Mill4-AAAA7-362.3648.09156 [26]20.17-3.34
92 [6]Cook1-AA7-362.3454.5992 [3]25.021.53
93 [7]Thomson4-AA9-162.2630.20334 [36]22.94-0.47
94 [10]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA7-262.1046.46180 [14]22.13-1.12
95 [31]Harrison3-AAAAAAA3-761.9267.0624 [19]22.46-0.60
96 [11]Savannah Christian3-AAA9-161.8733.71313 [41]22.93-0.09
97 [18]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA5-561.7261.0243 [8]19.44-3.43
98 [32]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-661.5965.5929 [24]23.280.54
99 [12]Hebron Christian8-AAA8-261.5245.52189 [16]26.103.42
100 [7]Elbert County8-A Division I9-161.3045.62186 [10]25.673.22
101 [13]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA6-460.4952.49113 [15]21.26-0.37
102 [8]Callaway5-AA7-360.3138.26265 [19]20.62-0.84
103 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA10-060.2530.11335 [6]20.62-0.78
104 [13]Clarke Central8-AAAAA5-560.0958.2559 [4]23.662.42
105 [9]Fellowship Christian8-AA7-359.7847.82159 [6]21.770.84
106 [33]Archer4-AAAAAAA2-859.7672.108 [6]20.50-0.40
107 [14]Eastside8-AAAAA6-459.5150.15137 [19]20.730.06
108 [15]Mays5-AAAAA6-459.4951.19127 [16]25.554.92
109 [13]Hart County8-AAA5-559.4746.30181 [15]22.311.69
110 [19]Paulding County5-AAAAAA6-459.3357.1069 [19]21.090.61
111 [8]Metter3-A Division I7-359.0942.43220 [13]19.76-0.48
112 [34]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA7-358.9647.25169 [42]24.834.71
113 [20]Creekview6-AAAAAA4-658.8158.7155 [13]19.40-0.56
114 [14]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA7-358.8147.81160 [27]23.473.52
115 [15]Holy Innocents6-AAAA7-358.7746.53177 [32]20.430.51
116 [35]Dacula8-AAAAAAA3-758.7367.4323 [18]20.350.47
117 [14]Dougherty1-AAA8-258.6443.30210 [18]22.562.77
118 [21]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA7-358.4351.77119 [35]22.252.68
119 [22]Shiloh8-AAAAAA5-558.2050.73131 [40]22.142.79
120 [16]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA8-258.1943.62205 [37]23.944.60
121 [23]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA5-557.7754.1898 [29]18.60-0.32
122 [9]Bleckley County2-A Division I8-257.6341.76233 [16]20.631.85
123 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II9-157.6140.22247 [5]23.604.84
124 [17]Pace Academy5-AAAA8-257.4643.79204 [36]21.933.32
125 [24]River Ridge6-AAAAAA6-457.4253.67101 [31]21.172.61
126 [18]Stephenson6-AAAA6-357.0051.83117 [16]21.203.05
127 [25]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA7-356.8541.60235 [50]20.162.16
128 [16]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA6-456.7851.87116 [13]21.493.56
129 [10]St. Francis6-A Division I7-356.6847.66165 [6]18.160.34
130 [36]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA3-756.6465.3830 [25]19.221.43
131 [15]Adairsville6-AAA9-156.4435.94291 [35]25.237.64
132 [11]Dublin2-A Division I6-356.2443.97202 [11]17.910.52
133 [16]Dawson County7-AAA8-256.1243.01213 [19]19.292.02
134 [17]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA9-156.1134.89303 [51]22.064.80
135 [19]Sonoraville7-AAAA6-456.0453.21105 [10]20.893.70
136 [26]Veterans1-AAAAAA5-555.9261.2842 [7]21.514.44
137 [10]Athens Academy8-AA8-255.7543.45207 [12]20.533.64
138 [20]Cairo1-AAAA7-355.7147.13173 [29]21.104.24
139 [12]Lamar County4-A Division I9-155.4538.48263 [18]21.114.51
140 [27]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA6-455.3352.99108 [33]20.844.37
141 [28]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA4-655.0756.2477 [22]21.084.86
142 [21]New Hampstead3-AAAA6-454.7348.25154 [24]23.357.46
143 [18]Dalton7-AAAAA5-554.6955.3784 [10]20.454.61
144 [29]Newnan5-AAAAAA4-654.4359.2650 [9]20.835.25
145 [22]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA6-454.3152.77110 [13]16.210.74
146 [17]Harlem4-AAA9-154.1328.06354 [47]15.330.05
147 [2]Johnson County5-A Division II10-053.7717.32406 [38]19.634.72
148 [3]Charlton County2-A Division II7-253.4241.26236 [4]21.086.51
149 [11]Worth County1-AA8-253.2343.37209 [13]20.846.46
150 [30]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA7-353.1842.51218 [48]20.496.16
151 [37]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA5-552.7654.6091 [39]17.073.16
152 [12]Putnam County4-AA8-252.6831.78327 [32]17.283.45
153 [19]Ola2-AAAAA6-452.4147.69163 [27]19.365.81
154 [18]Mary Persons2-AAA6-452.2948.26152 [13]18.485.05
155 [23]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA5-552.2851.72120 [17]19.756.32
156 [24]Spalding2-AAAA6-452.2047.48167 [28]18.344.99
157 [25]Lovett5-AAAA6-452.0444.43199 [35]16.353.16
158 [19]Crisp County1-AAA5-551.9154.7189 [7]17.444.38
159 [38]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA6-451.5445.54188 [43]17.935.25
160 [31]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA7-351.5340.24246 [52]14.892.22
161 [32]Alexander5-AAAAAA3-751.3857.7864 [16]18.025.49
162 [20]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA7-351.3241.96229 [42]16.844.37
163 [4]Schley County6-A Division II8-251.0721.74388 [31]15.413.19
164 [33]Etowah6-AAAAAA5-550.8851.59123 [37]18.646.61
165 [21]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA3-750.7858.2858 [3]16.174.24
166 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA9-150.6225.69369 [11]16.104.34
167 [22]Statesboro1-AAAAA3-650.4856.5874 [7]19.327.69
168 [39]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-550.3758.3957 [35]17.145.62
169 [5]Clinch County2-A Division II8-250.2935.75292 [9]17.616.17
170 [40]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA3-750.2160.2946 [34]19.277.91
171 [23]Centennial6-AAAAA5-549.9949.42145 [22]17.796.65
172 [6]Early County1-A Division II7-349.7629.78338 [14]15.484.57
173 [24]Cass7-AAAAA4-649.5447.88157 [25]15.294.61
174 [26]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA2-849.5259.4548 [2]15.164.50
175 [13]Berrien1-AA6-449.4945.34191 [9]19.669.02
176 [14]Northeast2-AA7-349.4826.83361 [42]16.075.45
177 [15]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA6-449.4141.14239 [15]20.549.98
178 [13]Social Circle5-A Division I7-349.0036.25286 [23]15.635.48
179 [25]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA5-548.9544.55198 [36]16.856.76
180 [27]Hampton5-AAAA7-348.6240.08251 [46]17.657.87
181 [20]Morgan County4-AAA7-348.5536.08290 [34]19.7610.06
182 [14]Commerce8-A Division I6-448.2247.17171 [8]16.076.69
183 [15]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I6-448.0442.33222 [15]15.806.61
184 [16]North Cobb Christian6-AA9-147.7123.04381 [48]12.964.10
185 [17]Dodge County1-AA4-647.6751.50126 [4]16.938.11
186 [21]Liberty County3-AAA6-447.5340.90240 [23]17.418.74
187 [18]Laney4-AA8-247.4927.37359 [41]12.583.94
188 [16]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I7-347.4140.46244 [17]19.0610.50
189 [7]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II9-147.3833.64315 [11]13.384.85
190 [26]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA5-547.3446.49178 [31]15.316.82
191 [22]Jackson2-AAA5-547.3050.42132 [11]15.967.51
192 [23]Ringgold6-AAA7-347.1236.19288 [33]15.166.89
193 [34]Lanier8-AAAAAA4-647.1154.4793 [27]14.205.94
194 [28]Baldwin2-AAAA4-646.8653.48102 [8]16.848.83
195 [19]Columbia5-AA7-346.7736.97278 [22]13.765.84
196 [17]Trion7-A Division I8-246.6828.53349 [30]17.059.22
197 [27]Jenkins1-AAAAA3-646.5665.0232 [1]15.417.70
198 [20]Toombs County3-AA6-446.5338.14266 [20]15.547.86
199 [28]Union Grove2-AAAAA4-646.2650.05138 [20]10.413.00
200 [3]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA6-446.1640.74241 [2]18.4411.13
201 [35]Evans2-AAAAAA4-646.0650.29135 [41]16.008.79
202 [29]Northgate3-AAAAA4-645.9845.87185 [34]13.586.44
203 [30]Hiram7-AAAAA5-545.8343.28211 [38]20.3513.37
204 [24]Long County3-AAA6-445.8236.40283 [31]15.638.66
205 [25]Lumpkin County7-AAA8-245.6827.69356 [48]16.009.17
206 [36]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-945.5977.812 [1]15.058.31
207 [41]Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-545.5143.49206 [44]14.287.63
208 [4]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA7-345.5032.15324 [5]15.739.08
209 [31]Chamblee4-AAAAA7-245.4028.26351 [52]15.769.21
210 [37]Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-745.3752.70111 [34]13.136.62
211 [29]Miller Grove6-AAAA4-645.3448.29151 [22]15.639.15
212 [21]Model7-AA6-444.9433.54317 [27]12.606.52
213 [30]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA7-344.8237.84270 [49]15.9710.00
214 [32]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-644.8251.82118 [14]15.559.58
215 [31]Walnut Grove8-AAAA8-244.7335.23300 [53]14.418.53
216 [22]Tattnall County3-AA5-544.3742.14226 [14]12.797.26
217 [38]East Paulding5-AAAAAA3-744.3156.9971 [20]16.9411.48
218 [26]Monroe1-AAA5-544.1941.81232 [22]13.317.97
219 [23]Vidalia3-AA6-444.0439.85255 [18]13.518.32
220 [33]Decatur4-AAAAA6-443.8039.86254 [45]17.2112.26
221 [39]South Effingham2-AAAAAA4-543.6344.56197 [46]12.137.35
222 [24]Fannin County7-AA6-443.4634.25308 [25]14.8110.20
223 [27]Upson-Lee2-AAA4-643.2345.16192 [17]14.8210.44
224 [25]North Murray7-AA6-443.0334.43306 [24]19.1915.00
225 [32]Griffin2-AAAA3-742.7751.56125 [18]15.0911.18
226 [33]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-842.6551.06129 [19]15.1711.37
227 [34]Madison County8-AAAA6-442.3536.83280 [52]15.1911.70
228 [42]Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-942.2564.2733 [27]12.859.45
229 [8]Lincoln County8-A Division II8-241.5930.34333 [12]13.6610.93
230 [34]Tucker4-AAAAA4-641.5842.68217 [40]12.359.62
231 [26]Union County8-AA7-341.5733.12319 [29]12.419.69
232 [9]Wilcox County4-A Division II7-341.4628.90347 [17]15.9313.33
233 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-341.3133.70314 [4]13.6311.17
234 [35]Riverdale4-AAAA3-741.2248.24155 [25]15.5313.16
235 [28]Coahulla Creek6-AAA7-340.6529.42342 [46]12.9211.12
236 [10]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II4-640.5344.11201 [3]15.5413.86
237 [29]Pickens7-AAA5-540.3640.00252 [25]11.6410.12
238 [11]Manchester6-A Division II6-340.3430.01337 [13]10.859.36
239 [40]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA2-840.3156.6073 [21]12.6511.19
240 [41]Lassiter7-AAAAAA3-739.9553.14107 [32]11.2110.11
241 [36]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-839.8953.18106 [11]12.3011.27
242 [42]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-739.8251.15128 [39]12.2111.24
243 [12]Jenkins County3-A Division II7-339.8124.71373 [25]10.579.61
244 [30]Wesleyan7-AAA4-639.7739.69256 [26]10.9210.01
245 [13]Telfair County4-A Division II8-239.7525.22371 [24]15.3214.43
246 [43]Grovetown2-AAAAAA4-639.4448.38149 [43]12.5411.95
247 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA10-039.271.85443 [9]14.5014.08
248 [37]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA5-539.2040.67242 [43]11.4411.09
249 [38]Howard2-AAAA6-439.0338.84259 [47]10.7910.61
250 [35]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-839.0355.4183 [9]16.1916.02
251 [18]Screven County3-A Division I8-138.8712.10424 [37]7.357.34
252 [27]Jeff Davis1-AA1-938.8158.0862 [1]9.899.93
253 [19]Heard County4-A Division I5-538.8134.12309 [26]11.0311.07
254 [39]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA5-538.7642.83216 [39]12.8512.94
255 [31]Hephzibah4-AAA6-438.7230.61331 [45]13.6413.77
256 [20]Pepperell7-A Division I6-438.6235.32298 [24]10.0410.27
257 [43]Discovery7-AAAAAAA3-738.5747.75162 [41]9.479.76
258 [44]Duluth7-AAAAAAA4-638.4641.64234 [45]11.4711.86
259 [28]Sumter County1-AA1-938.2955.4382 [2]11.8012.37
260 [14]Christian Heritage7-A Division II4-638.0947.67164 [1]10.6811.44
261 [15]Aquinas8-A Division II7-337.6029.07346 [16]13.2214.47
262 [32]Gilmer7-AAA5-537.5633.61316 [42]11.8313.12
263 [21]Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-637.4238.08269 [19]13.7415.17
264 [40]McDonough5-AAAA4-637.3637.15274 [50]11.6413.13
265 [16]Lanier County2-A Division II5-537.3239.40257 [6]8.6410.17
266 [41]Westover1-AAAA3-737.2944.96195 [34]9.6211.18
267 [36]McIntosh3-AAAAA5-537.2538.09268 [46]13.0514.64
268 [33]Bremen6-AAA5-537.0935.17301 [37]6.848.60
269 [22]Pelham1-A Division I3-737.0450.90130 [2]10.6712.48
270 [34]Savannah Country Day3-AAA5-536.8436.22287 [32]8.7310.74
271 [35]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA5-536.7538.31264 [29]9.2211.32
272 [37]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA5-536.6636.42281 [49]6.498.68
273 [44]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-736.4949.95140 [42]9.1211.48
274 [36]White County7-AAA4-636.2638.83260 [27]12.9815.57
275 [42]East Forsyth8-AAAA6-435.9029.35343 [55]9.2412.19
276 [17]Dooly County4-A Division II5-535.3636.09289 [8]9.5613.06
277 [29]Spencer2-AA8-235.2620.25395 [52]6.309.89
278 [38]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-735.1844.32200 [37]6.129.79
279 [37]Douglass5-AAA3-735.1449.59144 [12]4.538.24
280 [45]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-834.9456.0178 [38]9.9613.87
281 [45]Morrow3-AAAAAA5-534.9338.94258 [53]11.1015.01
282 [23]Dade County7-A Division I6-434.8836.39284 [21]9.8513.83
283 [39]Banneker5-AAAAA4-634.8447.18170 [29]7.7411.75
284 [30]Brantley County3-AA5-534.6937.14275 [21]9.0413.20
285 [31]Washington County4-AA4-634.6335.62294 [23]11.6315.85
286 [46]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA5-534.5635.40297 [56]10.7115.01
287 [18]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II5-534.4229.71339 [15]8.3712.80
288 [43]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA3-734.3942.50219 [40]8.4712.93
289 [6]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA7-334.1427.61357 [9]11.4216.13
290 [32]East Jackson8-AA5-533.8829.47340 [38]8.2413.20
291 [47]Pope7-AAAAAA1-933.8463.7336 [5]10.4315.44
292 [48]Alcovy3-AAAAAA4-633.2642.26224 [49]10.5216.11
293 [24]Bryan County3-A Division I6-433.2223.93379 [34]8.8614.49
294 [44]Hardaway1-AAAA2-833.2253.43103 [9]8.9414.57
295 [19]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II7-332.6924.57375 [26]7.5613.73
296 [49]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-732.5842.84215 [47]7.2113.48
297 [25]Jefferson County2-A Division I2-832.4549.27148 [5]9.5015.90
298 [45]West Laurens2-AAAA1-931.7853.67100 [7]6.4313.50
299 [20]Mitchell County1-A Division II5-531.5828.16352 [19]4.0911.36
300 [33]Banks County8-AA5-531.4731.41328 [33]7.9315.31
301 [26]Temple4-A Division I4-631.4433.96310 [27]9.7617.18
302 [34]Haralson County7-AA3-731.4240.44245 [16]9.0916.51
303 [21]Greene County8-A Division II6-431.3124.45377 [27]8.7916.34
304 [7]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-831.0442.12227 [1]10.4418.25
305 [50]Riverwood4-AAAAAA2-830.8247.78161 [44]9.9417.98
306 [27]Jasper County5-A Division I4-630.8036.99277 [20]5.2513.30
307 [40]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA2-830.5246.23183 [32]8.5016.83
308 [28]Athens Christian8-A Division I4-630.4536.39285 [22]9.8918.28
309 [51]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-1030.4155.4981 [24]5.6914.14
310 [46]North Hall8-AAAA3-730.3840.15249 [44]6.6915.16
311 [8]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA7-330.3020.55393 [14]7.3915.94
312 [41]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-930.1154.3395 [12]6.5715.31
313 [42]Harris County3-AAAAA2-829.9843.11212 [39]3.9212.80
314 [35]Landmark Christian5-AA5-529.8430.01336 [37]2.6811.69
315 [36]ACE Charter2-AA8-229.8212.10423 [57]9.7018.73
316 [38]Columbus1-AAA2-829.7242.15225 [20]10.8920.02
317 [43]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-929.2547.59166 [28]6.9516.55
318 [22]Macon County6-A Division II5-528.9421.96386 [30]8.7118.62
319 [9]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-528.6629.22345 [8]9.0719.26
320 [47]Fayette County4-AAAA1-928.6149.32147 [21]3.8614.10
321 [39]Gordon Lee6-AAA4-628.4731.78326 [44]7.8118.20
322 [23]Turner County2-A Division II2-828.3545.00193 [2]9.7620.26
323 [37]Mount Paran Christian6-AA4-528.2830.55332 [35]6.8617.43
324 [38]Providence Christian8-AA2-827.9539.91253 [17]10.4321.33
325 [52]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-1026.9557.1568 [18]3.8015.71
326 [29]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I5-526.9325.75368 [33]7.0218.94
327 [24]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II5-526.7217.10408 [40]3.8415.97
328 [48]Luella5-AAAA1-926.6448.26153 [23]0.7212.93
329 [44]North Springs6-AAAAA4-626.4137.01276 [48]2.7815.22
330 [49]Chestatee8-AAAA2-825.4941.18238 [42]7.1120.47
331 [40]LaFayette6-AAA3-725.4635.45296 [36]5.0118.40
332 [41]Pike County2-AAA2-825.3438.60262 [28]6.3519.86
333 [50]Shaw1-AAAA4-625.3228.35350 [56]2.9916.51
334 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA7-325.2917.71402 [2]4.2317.80
335 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †8-224.7513.24420 [57]3.6017.70
336 [30]Bacon County1-A Division I1-924.5646.24182 [9]4.0018.29
337 [10]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-524.3929.43341 [7]5.0319.49
338 [25]Miller County1-A Division II5-524.3720.70391 [33]1.0015.48
339 [26]Atkinson County2-A Division II2-824.2838.71261 [7]5.4219.99
340 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A8-224.2710.84428 [1]4.1818.76
341 [42]Richmond Academy4-AAA4-624.1224.52376 [50]1.4016.13
342 [27]Wilkinson County5-A Division II6-424.0220.29394 [35]0.2515.08
343 [11]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA6-423.6522.61384 [12]7.7422.94
344 [28]Wheeler County4-A Division II5-523.5826.00365 [23]3.3018.58
345 [45]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-1023.2650.32134 [18]0.5116.10
346 [39]Washington6-AA3-623.2129.22344 [39]0.1615.80
347 [12]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-422.9316.53411 [18]3.5419.46
348 [46]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-822.8449.34146 [23]5.9321.95
349 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-1022.2453.8399 [30]3.6320.24
350 [29]Terrell County1-A Division II4-621.9322.67383 [29]3.6020.52
351 [30]Seminole County1-A Division II4-621.8217.65404 [37]2.6519.69
352 [13]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-521.7517.91401 [16]4.7021.80
353 [51]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-621.5038.10267 [48]3.3220.67
354 [31]Montgomery County3-A Division II4-621.0726.04364 [22]0.6818.47
355 [14]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-421.0014.48419 [19]0.5318.39
356 [15]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA9-120.952.00442 [24]0.2318.13
357 [40]Windsor Forest3-AA1-919.7844.72196 [10]0.8619.93
358 [16]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-319.69-3.15447 [25]0.9520.11
359 [47]M.L. King4-AAAAA2-819.1235.49295 [50]2.8122.54
360 [17]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-819.0935.32299 [3]1.3321.09
361 [31]East Laurens2-A Division I1-919.0242.42221 [14]4.7124.54
362 [55]Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-818.9537.74271 [54]-0.0419.86
363 [48]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-918.4245.35190 [35]-1.4418.99
364 [43]Beach3-AAA1-918.3842.04228 [21]1.0421.51
365 [44]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-817.9934.41307 [40]1.8522.72
366 [56]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-1017.9155.5380 [23]3.3224.27
367 [32]Portal3-A Division II4-617.5623.64380 [28]-0.1021.19
368 [41]Central (Macon)2-AA3-717.3524.65374 [46]-0.9420.56
369 [52]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †4-617.2120.06396 [57]0.6522.30
370 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA7-317.1610.17431 [5]-1.9719.73
371 [32]Armuchee7-A Division I3-717.0830.76330 [29]0.3122.08
372 [42]Southwest2-AA3-716.5121.95387 [51]1.0923.44
373 [33]Chattooga7-A Division I2-816.2732.05325 [28]0.9423.52
374 [34]Claxton3-A Division I4-616.2225.76367 [32]0.0922.73
375 [43]Rutland2-AA5-516.1416.17412 [54]1.9724.68
376 [57]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-915.9436.41282 [55]0.4423.36
377 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A6-415.2510.34430 [2]4.4128.01
378 [33]Hancock Central5-A Division II4-615.1420.56392 [34]-1.1322.59
379 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA8-215.14-0.74445 [1]-0.0523.67
380 [44]Therrell6-AA6-415.1014.99418 [56]-1.4022.35
381 [34]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-614.8716.63410 [41]-1.3922.60
382 [35]Coosa7-A Division I3-714.5928.14353 [31]-1.8322.43
383 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA9-013.98-22.22459 [8]-2.7722.10
384 [18]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-413.8911.25425 [20]-1.5823.38
385 [49]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-1013.6941.83231 [43]-0.8224.35
386 [53]Islands3-AAAA0-1013.6058.2061 [3]-5.2620.00
387 [35]Warren County8-A Division II2-813.2128.54348 [18]-0.9724.68
388 [45]Westside (Augusta)4-AA2-813.1232.61322 [31]-6.9018.83
389 [46]Redan5-AA2-813.1133.04320 [30]2.0827.82
390 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA3-712.5835.65293 [46]-4.2122.06
391 [36]Towns County8-A Division II3-712.1421.51389 [32]-3.2423.47
392 [50]Midtown5-AAAAA †6-412.114.07439 [53]-3.3323.40
393 [45]Salem4-AAA2-812.0937.37272 [30]-4.6322.14
394 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I3-711.6517.43405 [36]4.7731.97
395 [19]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-711.5518.56399 [15]-2.3424.96
396 [47]Butler4-AA3-611.5422.77382 [49]-2.8624.45
397 [37]Greenville6-A Division II2-711.5227.52358 [20]-1.8325.50
398 [48]McNair5-AA4-611.2815.48416 [55]-1.3826.19
399 [51]Northview6-AAAAA1-910.7637.19273 [47]-5.3022.79
400 [38]Hawkinsville4-A Division II3-710.6117.65403 [36]-2.5225.72
401 [52]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-1010.4651.66121 [15]-2.4025.99
402 [46]Franklin County8-AAA0-109.8453.29104 [9]-2.0926.93
403 [20]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-49.819.13434 [23]-0.0728.97
404 [21]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-69.8016.69409 [17]-2.9726.08
405 [4]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA4-69.4817.94400 [1]0.4629.83
406 [5]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA5-59.172.56440 [8]-3.8525.84
407 [54]Druid Hills6-AAAA †4-68.889.29433 [60]-3.6526.32
408 [47]Ridgeland6-AAA0-107.7440.22248 [24]-4.5526.56
409 [55]East Hall8-AAAA2-87.6632.43323 [54]-3.8227.37
410 [22]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-76.8410.90427 [22]-2.6329.39
411 [23]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-96.7025.88366 [10]1.3433.50
412 [56]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-106.6241.92230 [41]-7.3324.90
413 [6]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA3-76.1812.26422 [3]-1.8530.83
414 [7]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA4-65.818.07435 [6]-6.0027.04
415 [49]Murray County7-AA1-95.3333.94311 [26]-7.5525.97
416 [53]Drew3-AAAAA0-104.9640.47243 [44]-5.0628.83
417 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA8-24.93-8.95454 [4]-7.8826.04
418 [8]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA5-54.684.40437 [7]-6.7127.46
419 [39]Marion County6-A Division II2-84.6415.60415 [43]-9.6624.55
420 [40]Taylor County6-A Division II2-84.3815.30417 [44]-8.2526.23
421 [48]West Hall7-AAA1-93.9732.73321 [43]-8.5826.30
422 [41]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-93.1726.77362 [21]-8.8326.85
423 [50]Josey4-AA2-72.7925.51370 [44]-7.2428.82
424 [49]Groves3-AAA1-91.6134.79304 [38]-8.3228.93
425 [57]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-71.3936.94279 [51]-11.0926.37
426 [42]Glascock County5-A Division II2-81.2515.82414 [42]-2.5335.08
427 [58]North Clayton4-AAAA1-91.0743.40208 [38]-9.7628.02
428 [43]Treutlen4-A Division II0-100.9633.72312 [10]-1.6536.24
429 [51]Glenn Hills4-AA2-8-0.4326.41363 [43]-8.8430.44
430 [52]Gordon Central7-AA0-10-0.7633.29318 [28]-5.0134.60
431 [53]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-8-1.2722.54385 [50]-7.0333.09
432 [4]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA6-3-1.77-16.10457 [7]-7.9832.64
433 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA3-7-1.7910.74429 [4]-5.2435.40
434 [54]Kendrick2-AA1-9-2.1919.58397 [53]-9.4731.57
435 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †6-3-2.54-5.45449 [49]-3.7537.65
436 [55]Towers5-AA0-9-1-4.3428.00355 [40]-16.4526.74
437 [5]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA6-5-4.95-8.51453 [3]-5.0038.80
438 [3]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A7-3-5.16-23.13460 [6]-8.3835.63
439 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA3-5-1-6.690.13444 [10]-10.0935.45
440 [56]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-8-1-7.3231.24329 [34]-16.6229.55
441 [45]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †4-6-7.46-4.29448 [48]-15.0831.23
442 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-8-8.0710.96426 [21]-11.7635.16
443 [50]Cross Creek4-AAA1-9-8.2826.87360 [49]-13.0434.09
444 [59]Clarkston6-AAAA †2-8-9.519.29432 [59]-14.4033.96
445 [6]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA5-6-11.35-6.35450 [2]-13.7536.45
446 [60]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-10-11.5316.13413 [58]-14.6935.69
447 [37]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †1-7-13.724.09438 [38]-13.5838.99
448 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II2-8-19.172.51441 [46]-12.3145.71
449 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-10-19.3418.60398 [35]-18.1340.06
450 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-10-20.0421.43390 [13]-19.1539.74
451 [7]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA4-6-20.98-14.72456 [6]-19.4040.42
452 [4]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A4-6-23.44-25.80463 [7]-22.5139.78
453 [5]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-7-25.534.60436 [3]-17.1647.23
454 [8]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-7-26.66-10.41455 [5]-21.9243.58
455 [57]Walker6-AA †1-7-31.09-7.19452 [58]-20.9549.00
456 [6]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-7-34.34-16.88458 [5]-25.8647.34
457 [58]Jordan2-AA0-10-35.5825.18372 [45]-22.2452.19
458 [7]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A2-8-36.97-7.11451 [4]-25.2050.62
459 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-8-38.2613.05421 [45]-33.2643.85
460 [11]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA4-6-45.63-42.02465 [12]-33.8850.61
461 [9]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-6-49.44-29.33464 [9]-35.0453.25
462 [48]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-8-52.7217.28407 [39]-36.6154.97
463 [12]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-8-60.97-24.28461 [11]-35.9863.84
464 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-8-70.49-25.35462 [54]-47.1062.24
465 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †0-10-71.03-2.10446 [47]-40.6469.25



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAAA585.7278.79
28-AAAAAAA682.3472.46
31-AAAAAA681.2673.10
42-AAAAAAA577.5970.06
56-AAAAAAA676.6369.00
65-AAA475.7066.51
74-AAAAAAA673.7769.91
85-AAAAAAA673.4564.58
93-AAAAAAA568.4465.40
105-AAAAAA868.2258.44
117-AAAAAA765.9456.44
123-AAAA665.4954.64
137-AAAA665.4255.71
141-A Division I464.9553.48
156-AAAAAA764.2855.95
168-AAA664.2456.01
171-AAAAA664.2052.13
188-AAAAA761.3654.47
198-A Division I460.2552.74
204-AAAA860.2049.80
212-AAAAA759.7750.44
227-AAAAA659.7552.86
238-AAAAAA759.6151.52
241-AA759.1052.35
257-AAAAAAA758.4849.09
261-AAA657.8852.12
272-AAAAAA757.6450.99
282-A Division I556.8047.50
292-AAAA756.4648.32
305-A Division I456.3945.85
311-AAAA554.5745.22
323-AA754.4646.44
332-AAA553.5846.98
346-AAAAA752.7442.85
355-AAAAA852.6246.90
364-AAAAAA651.5545.39
375-AAAA850.3641.87
383-AAA849.7639.75
393-AAAAAA849.1639.41
407-A Division II349.0143.37
418-AA648.1141.74
42GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA547.6340.41
436-AAAA646.5151.27
446-A Division I445.9947.39
452-A Division II544.7738.73
467-AA743.8333.18
477-AAA743.7037.10
483-AAAAA543.2234.86
497-A Division I742.7933.41
504-A Division I442.2734.34
518-AAAA942.0837.73
525-AA740.7429.48
536-AAA840.5132.62
544-AA839.6728.01
553-A Division II539.3933.27
564-AAA638.9828.22
573-A Division I538.0625.61
58GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA537.6430.37
594-AAAAA633.7033.38
604-A Division II632.7225.29
616-AA731.7724.21
62GIAA Region 6-AA228.9018.74
636-A Division II827.6514.36
642-AA827.1315.85
655-A Division II626.6314.98
66GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA626.0420.81
671-A Division II725.6816.34
688-A Division II625.5628.09
69GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA421.1017.19
70GIAA Region 2-AA318.4713.65
71GIAA Region 2-A314.924.66
72GIAA Region 4-AA313.3810.71
73GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA513.014.88
74GAPPS Region 1-AA45.71-0.67
75GIAA Region 3-AA21.98-1.00
76GAPPS Region 2-AA5-4.90-15.68
77GIAA Region 1-A4-18.03-24.98
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-48.77-53.30

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/02Deerfield-WindsorStrong Rock Christian19 - 4220.6892.0%0.094
08/19Camden CountyColumbia10 - 1332.6097.9%0.103
10/07CalhounHiram34 - 4423.7394.2%0.111
09/30Lakeside (Atlanta)Johnson (Gainesville)21 - 2036.2898.6%0.132
11/03ManchesterTaylor County14 - 1237.8998.9%0.138
11/04TempleCrawford County29 - 3821.7192.8%0.139
11/04Kennesaw MountainCherokee14 - 3017.5788.8%0.147
09/30Douglas CountyNew Manchester10 - 637.3698.8%0.182
08/19VeteransRichmond Academy23 - 2033.7398.2%0.191
10/21CookDodge County37 - 4716.6087.6%0.196
09/02Telfair CountyAtkinson County14 - 3213.5483.1%0.200
09/02Central Fellowship ChristianTiftarea Academy33 - 2934.5098.3%0.206
09/02FitzgeraldNortheast28 - 2725.1995.1%0.235
09/23Arabia MountainLocust Grove13 - 1224.2794.6%0.246
08/26AdairsvilleCherokee Bluff51 - 5023.9894.4%0.250

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
96.6510/14BufordMill Creek39 - 275.7266.2%
91.8209/02BufordNorth Cobb21 - 1410.9978.5%
90.3409/23Colquitt CountyCedar Grove39 - 1713.1882.5%
90.3309/16Mill CreekCedar Grove52 - 368.6173.4%
89.3709/23North CobbMilton21 - 73.3659.8%
87.7509/09MiltonRoswell14 - 73.6360.5%
87.1210/07North CobbWalton33 - 63.8361.1%
86.8810/28Thomas County CentralLee County39 - 309.7676.0%
86.7309/09Colquitt CountyLee County48 - 2714.7785.1%
86.2209/09Ware CountyBenedictine14 - 107.2170.0%
86.0608/20Mill CreekWalton47 - 4111.0278.6%
85.2410/28Colquitt CountyValdosta24 - 616.1587.0%
85.1811/04MiltonLambert31 - 214.5163.0%
84.5209/02CarrolltonRome23 - 69.7475.9%
84.3110/21CarrolltonWestlake28 - 197.9171.7%

