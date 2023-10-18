Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 10

BreakingNews
Solar giant Qcells says Dalton factory expansion is complete

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
48 minutes ago
X

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Mill Creek
Colquitt County
Walton
Mill Creek
Newton
Colquitt County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carrollton
Walton
Grayson
Mill Creek
Archer
Carrollton
North Gwinnett
Walton
Grayson
McEachern
Norcross
Mill Creek
Reg 4, #3
0
76.71
4-3
Archer
Reg 1, #2
0
72.44
6-2
Valdosta
Reg 3, #4
0
65.15
6-2
Harrison
Reg 2, #1
0
90.38
7-1
Carrollton
Reg 7, #3
0
74.74
5-3
North Gwinnett
Reg 6, #2
0
72.37
6-1
West Forsyth
Reg 8, #4
0
61.31
3-4
Mountain View
Reg 5, #1
0
98.00
7-0
Walton
Reg 1, #3
0
67.70
6-2
Camden County
Reg 4, #2
0
83.82
5-2
Grayson
Reg 2, #4
0
51.48
2-6
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
0
75.97
4-4
McEachern
Reg 6, #3
0
71.13
6-1
Lambert
Reg 7, #2
0
82.47
6-1
Norcross
Reg 5, #4
0
64.98
7-0
Osborne
Reg 8, #1
1
99.73
7-0
Mill Creek
Buford
Newton
North Cobb
Colquitt County
Buford
Peachtree Ridge
North Paulding
Newton
North Cobb
Milton
Westlake
Colquitt County
Reg 5, #3
0
65.83
5-2
Wheeler
Reg 8, #2
0
93.11
6-1
Buford
Reg 6, #4
0
55.79
3-4
Denmark
Reg 7, #1
0
82.46
7-0
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 2, #3
0
71.50
6-2
East Coweta
Reg 3, #2
0
72.96
6-1
North Paulding
Reg 1, #4
0
62.08
4-4
Richmond Hill
Reg 4, #1
0
95.15
7-0
Newton
Reg 8, #3
0
66.56
2-5
Collins Hill
Reg 5, #2
0
82.85
4-3
North Cobb
Reg 7, #4
0
50.01
5-2
Duluth
Reg 6, #1
0
80.49
5-2
Milton
Reg 3, #3
0
67.12
2-6
Marietta
Reg 2, #2
0
89.81
6-1
Westlake
Reg 4, #4
0
78.63
5-2
Parkview
Reg 1, #1
0
96.28
7-0
Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA7-099.731,000,0004.26916,783833,731518,110341,9781.92
Walton5-AAAAAAA7-098.00999,9993.98931,984698,389361,632221,2963.52
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA7-096.28999,9963.51675,140578,345346,058157,2375.36
Newton4-AAAAAAA7-095.15999,8723.81912,448580,014338,975144,6735.91
Buford8-AAAAAAA6-193.11999,9723.23737,631353,195175,82164,01814.62
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA7-190.381,000,0002.89586,515255,03090,15531,05331.20
Westlake2-AAAAAAA6-189.81999,9922.79525,880234,33280,61126,29237.03
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA4-382.85998,9302.52524,821110,43423,7863,561279.82
Grayson4-AAAAAAA5-283.82983,4982.22423,98272,16314,4123,062325.58
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA7-082.461,000,0002.14179,11458,09513,8212,179457.93
Norcross7-AAAAAAA6-182.47999,9982.07156,95952,61711,8281,950511.82
Milton6-AAAAAAA5-280.49999,9862.29357,04271,33914,0281,696588.62
McEachern3-AAAAAAA4-475.97999,9202.11270,48624,5802,6683153,173.60
Parkview4-AAAAAAA5-278.63916,1791.38115,48317,3642,5432893,459.21
Archer4-AAAAAAA4-376.71955,3521.73197,35420,2912,4852254,443.44
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA6-172.96992,0011.74139,86710,2358566216,128.03
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA6-172.37999,7841.70107,5109,9818614223,808.52
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA5-374.741,000,0001.5630,9246,3215223429,410.76
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA6-272.441,000,0001.3758,2403,8292522245,453.55
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA6-271.50998,0531.4738,4653,6452849111,110.11
Lambert6-AAAAAAA6-171.13990,3301.2719,2452,4511565199,999.00
Marietta3-AAAAAAA2-667.12978,7651.1516,473833391999,999.00
Camden County1-AAAAAAA6-267.70962,2641.1529,425875381999,999.00
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA2-566.56986,2411.1324,67789931--
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA5-265.83988,9121.012,95427210--
Osborne5-AAAAAAA7-064.98999,9361.057,7243648--
Harrison3-AAAAAAA6-265.15857,9160.924,5391888--
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA3-461.31888,1710.901,538431--
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA3-463.5782,4130.09243171--
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA4-462.08703,2670.733,611103---
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-365.2762,6860.0728515---
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA4-354.83334,4730.343694---
Denmark6-AAAAAAA3-455.79851,1090.883684---
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-651.48732,7390.771,0641---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA5-250.01935,6650.967171---
Campbell2-AAAAAAA2-543.65269,2160.2766----
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-552.54171,3980.1765----
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-748.3777,1890.084----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-543.1881,6020.083----
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA3-443.84125,5460.132----
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA1-628.5654,4530.05-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-4-120.599,8840.01-----
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-640.646,8610.01-----
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-652.525,3620.01-----
Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-645.44700.00-----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-711.49-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County961,03138,215559191999,9964
1-AAAAAAAValdosta38,122621,629335,7414,5081,000,000-
1-AAAAAAACamden County742336,499545,43479,589962,26437,736
1-AAAAAAALowndes1053,54157,313273,514334,473665,527
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill-11660,953642,198703,267296,733
2-AAAAAAACarrollton552,283447,473211331,000,000-
2-AAAAAAAWestlake447,540500,78351,566103999,9928
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta17151,659884,73061,493998,0531,947
2-AAAAAAACampbell6773,191265,942269,216730,784
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook-860,302672,429732,739267,261
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern603,562348,76945,2182,371999,92080
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding355,708411,627173,88050,786992,0017,999
3-AAAAAAAMarietta39,951182,731424,651331,432978,76521,235
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove6334,74421,981144,040171,398828,602
3-AAAAAAAHarrison14652,129334,270471,371857,916142,084
4-AAAAAAANewton888,63987,38918,1625,682999,872128
4-AAAAAAAArcher57,306285,974447,281164,791955,35244,648
4-AAAAAAAParkview27,675118,076222,349548,079916,17983,821
4-AAAAAAAGrayson26,363507,627297,189152,319983,49816,502
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett172738,49853,89862,686937,314
4-AAAAAAABrookwood-6616,52175,23182,413917,587
5-AAAAAAAWalton983,95114,3521,439257999,9991
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb12,293929,21556,0001,422998,9301,070
5-AAAAAAAOsborne2,62454,453468,651474,208999,93664
5-AAAAAAAWheeler1,1321,951473,790512,039988,91211,088
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain-19266,8166,861993,139
5-AAAAAAACherokee-10945,2585,362994,638
6-AAAAAAAMilton646,773246,20996,34210,662999,98614
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth312,683617,12569,303673999,784216
6-AAAAAAALambert39,995129,875697,826122,634990,3309,670
6-AAAAAAADenmark5485,392127,066718,103851,109148,891
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth11,2218,69867,26977,189922,811
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central-17876580,65981,602918,398
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge549,214402,24145,8872,6581,000,000-
7-AAAAAAANorcross417,202396,367186,40227999,9982
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett33,584201,385765,031-1,000,000-
7-AAAAAAADuluth-72,657933,001935,66564,335
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek--2354,43054,453945,547
7-AAAAAAABerkmar---9,8849,884990,116
7-AAAAAAADiscovery-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek986,13313,3514001161,000,000-
8-AAAAAAABuford13,438983,5172,762255999,97228
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill302571933,29052,078986,24113,759
8-AAAAAAAMountain View1272,45850,994834,592888,171111,829
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett-10312,542112,901125,546874,454
8-AAAAAAADacula--125870999,930

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomas County Central
Douglas County
Douglas County
Gainesville
Marist
Thomas County Central
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lee County
Douglas County
Houston County
Gainesville
Lee County
Effingham County
Sequoyah
Douglas County
Houston County
Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
0
53.67
6-1
Dunwoody
Reg 1, #2
0
84.28
6-1
Lee County
Reg 3, #4
0
48.14
5-2
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #1
0
55.03
5-3
Effingham County
Reg 7, #3
0
56.86
4-3
Alpharetta
Reg 6, #2
0
64.31
5-3
Sequoyah
Reg 8, #4
0
53.34
3-4
Habersham Central
Reg 5, #1
0
95.08
7-0
Douglas County
Reg 1, #3
0
80.94
6-1
Houston County
Reg 4, #2
0
74.28
7-0
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #4
0
41.43
3-4
Evans
Reg 3, #1
0
78.89
5-2
Woodward Academy
Reg 6, #3
0
65.16
6-2
Creekview
Reg 7, #2
0
69.79
6-2
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
0
50.41
2-5
South Paulding
Reg 8, #1
0
88.21
7-0
Gainesville
Roswell
Marist
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Lanier
Roswell
Brunswick
Marist
Hughes
Rome
Glynn Academy
Thomas County Central
Reg 5, #3
0
66.15
4-3
East Paulding
Reg 8, #2
0
68.22
6-2
Lanier
Reg 6, #4
0
54.94
3-4
River Ridge
Reg 7, #1
0
77.93
7-1
Roswell
Reg 2, #3
0
59.20
4-2
Brunswick
Reg 3, #2
0
50.60
6-1
Mundy's Mill
Reg 1, #4
0
58.25
3-4
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #1
0
84.26
6-1
Marist
Reg 8, #3
0
58.41
3-4
North Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
0
90.41
5-2
Hughes
Reg 7, #4
0
50.65
4-3
Sprayberry
Reg 6, #1
0
81.56
6-1
Rome
Reg 3, #3
0
49.35
4-3
Lovejoy
Reg 2, #2
0
53.40
6-2
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #4
0
47.78
1-6
St. Pius X
Reg 1, #1
0
95.39
7-0
Thomas County Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Douglas County5-AAAAAA7-095.081,000,0004.27970,652747,421554,434344,3411.90
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA7-095.39999,9984.17980,151663,238538,790337,9501.96
Gainesville8-AAAAAA7-088.211,000,0003.85924,717677,296248,933108,7828.19
Hughes5-AAAAAA5-290.41999,9853.21714,760295,560211,11894,0819.63
Marist4-AAAAAA6-184.26999,9983.46820,767574,296174,94151,09618.57
Lee County1-AAAAAA6-184.28999,9753.22910,736242,125117,10533,79728.59
Roswell7-AAAAAA7-177.931,000,0003.06741,597307,15354,6358,816112.43
Rome6-AAAAAA6-181.56999,9832.38293,65870,50836,4568,314119.28
Houston County1-AAAAAA6-180.94999,0522.18403,613108,45923,2685,774172.19
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA5-278.891,000,0002.64489,313144,10924,6205,343186.16
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA7-074.281,000,0001.84275,332101,55812,3531,480674.68
Lanier8-AAAAAA6-268.22999,5651.78150,19128,1811,5071039,707.74
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA6-269.79999,9951.7668,12015,1401,0038312,047.19
East Paulding5-AAAAAA4-366.15999,9411.4983,21813,0345393231,249.00
Creekview6-AAAAAA6-265.16999,8291.4520,7592,669814249,999.00
Brunswick2-AAAAAA4-259.20984,5331.7032,2782,551542499,999.00
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA5-364.31999,6371.6515,4951,5321071999,999.00
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA3-458.25623,3700.6718,0151,930251999,999.00
Effingham County2-AAAAAA5-355.031,000,0001.7523,9073488--
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA4-356.861,000,0001.276,7524896--
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA3-458.41999,2691.022,6211405--
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA6-150.601,000,0001.4814,5247483--
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA6-253.40998,7801.5814,0777832--
Veterans1-AAAAAA3-453.79343,0800.364,3082832--
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA6-153.67995,6691.026,992682--
River Ridge6-AAAAAA3-454.94534,0130.574,8092651--
Etowah6-AAAAAA4-352.11233,6120.241,084491--
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA4-349.35995,2281.282,48881--
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-453.34909,1340.9155413---
Allatoona6-AAAAAA1-647.53230,9510.2437012---
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA5-248.14914,6171.152,15210---
South Paulding5-AAAAAA2-550.41470,6640.473529---
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-647.78762,5620.778166---
Evans2-AAAAAA3-441.43564,8880.603363---
Newnan5-AAAAAA3-447.34440,6260.441262---
South Effingham2-AAAAAA5-241.66450,0090.471571---
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA4-350.65656,3190.671101---
Jackson County8-AAAAAA4-448.2889,7790.09271---
Paulding County5-AAAAAA1-641.8950,8030.0551---
Tift County1-AAAAAA1-640.4734,5250.0322----
Pope7-AAAAAA0-744.96305,3820.3111----
Riverwood4-AAAAAA3-435.71234,1750.2311----
New Manchester5-AAAAAA2-541.8737,7500.0410----
Alcovy3-AAAAAA2-534.0788,0530.095----
Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-633.0538,3030.041----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA2-641.371,9750.001----
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-722.187,5960.01-----
Shiloh8-AAAAAA2-537.892,2440.00-----
Morrow3-AAAAAA1-623.492,0990.00-----
Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-632.049870.00-----
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-534.938030.00-----
Alexander5-AAAAAA2-536.292310.00-----
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-824.7090.00-----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA2-57.5430.00-----
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-721.1910.00-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA3-422.08-------
Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-7-3.62-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central743,206202,46653,472854999,9982
1-AAAAAALee County229,056692,10574,5154,299999,97525
1-AAAAAAHouston County27,536104,655852,98613,875999,052948
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)2027685,698616,702623,370376,630
1-AAAAAATift County-436934,15234,525965,475
1-AAAAAAVeterans-212,960330,118343,080656,920
2-AAAAAAEffingham County776,162190,20133,63161,000,000-
2-AAAAAABrunswick187,074345,957347,258104,244984,53315,467
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy36,292436,394464,50961,585998,7801,220
2-AAAAAAEvans47226,733106,704430,979564,888435,112
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham-71547,897401,397450,009549,991
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)--1802803999,197
2-AAAAAAGrovetown---987987999,013
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy969,43129,88568131,000,000-
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill29,417963,2577,32511,000,000-
3-AAAAAAJonesboro1,1526,783394,915511,767914,61785,383
3-AAAAAALovejoy-72594,231400,925995,2284,772
3-AAAAAAMorrow-3632,0332,099997,901
3-AAAAAAAlcovy--2,78585,26888,053911,947
3-AAAAAARockdale County---33999,997
3-AAAAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAMarist782,955216,574347122999,9982
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta216,872725,06458,014501,000,000-
4-AAAAAADunwoody17058,021901,54435,934995,6694,331
4-AAAAAARiverwood39729,837204,238234,175765,825
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X-2439,730752,589762,562237,438
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb-15287,0677,596992,404
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAADouglas County974,95621,0164,028-1,000,000-
5-AAAAAAHughes24,714974,95929913999,98515
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding3304,025987,5148,072999,94159
5-AAAAAANew Manchester--8,08429,66637,750962,250
5-AAAAAANewnan--53440,573440,626559,374
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding--20470,644470,664529,336
5-AAAAAAPaulding County--250,80150,803949,197
5-AAAAAAAlexander---231231999,769
6-AAAAAARome971,64722,0964,6771,563999,98317
6-AAAAAACreekview21,538108,738866,0343,519999,829171
6-AAAAAASequoyah6,814868,262117,8156,746999,637363
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge1994,179529,734534,013465,987
6-AAAAAAAllatoona-6775,981224,293230,951769,049
6-AAAAAAWoodstock-1281,2865611,975998,025
6-AAAAAAEtowah--28233,584233,612766,388
7-AAAAAARoswell947,24842,0259,5321,1951,000,000-
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity30,403783,895185,413284999,9955
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta22,349174,078803,3732001,000,000-
7-AAAAAALassiter-225738,04438,303961,697
7-AAAAAASprayberry--1,424654,895656,319343,681
7-AAAAAAPope--1305,381305,382694,618
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek---11999,999
8-AAAAAAGainesville997,3812,496123-1,000,000-
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth2,44214,225634,624347,978999,269731
8-AAAAAALanier177982,51116,418459999,565435
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central-533348,035560,566909,13490,866
8-AAAAAAJackson County-23277888,76989,779910,221
8-AAAAAAShiloh-3222,2192,244997,756
8-AAAAAAApalachee---99999,991

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Coffee
Jefferson
Creekside
Jefferson
Cartersville
Coffee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Ware County
Creekside
Harris County
Jefferson
Ware County
Jones County
Hiram
Creekside
Tucker
Harris County
Calhoun
Jefferson
Reg 4, #3
0
45.28
2-5
Decatur
Reg 1, #2
0
71.79
5-2
Ware County
Reg 3, #4
0
47.66
6-2
McIntosh
Reg 2, #1
0
64.84
6-2
Jones County
Reg 7, #3
0
70.06
6-2
Hiram
Reg 6, #2
0
67.88
7-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 8, #4
0
53.87
4-4
Clarke Central
Reg 5, #1
0
71.27
6-1
Creekside
Reg 1, #3
0
48.07
2-5
Jenkins
Reg 4, #2
0
51.14
4-3
Tucker
Reg 2, #4
0
53.35
2-5
Dutchtown
Reg 3, #1
0
63.02
6-1
Harris County
Reg 6, #3
0
54.64
4-4
Cambridge
Reg 7, #2
0
72.02
6-2
Calhoun
Reg 5, #4
0
46.70
5-2
Chapel Hill
Reg 8, #1
0
76.25
7-0
Jefferson
Cartersville
Northgate
Kell
Coffee
Eastside
Cartersville
Northgate
Arabia Mountain
Mays
Kell
Warner Robins
Coffee
Reg 5, #3
0
51.67
4-3
Villa Rica
Reg 8, #2
0
61.79
5-2
Eastside
Reg 6, #4
0
42.95
1-6
Centennial
Reg 7, #1
0
75.22
8-0
Cartersville
Reg 2, #3
0
61.65
5-2
Ola
Reg 3, #2
0
62.07
6-2
Northgate
Reg 1, #4
0
42.11
2-5
Statesboro
Reg 4, #1
0
54.24
6-1
Arabia Mountain
Reg 8, #3
0
60.24
4-4
Flowery Branch
Reg 5, #2
0
64.67
3-4
Mays
Reg 7, #4
0
63.26
6-2
Dalton
Reg 6, #1
0
68.50
6-1
Kell
Reg 3, #3
0
47.41
4-4
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 2, #2
0
62.49
4-3
Warner Robins
Reg 4, #4
0
27.14
3-4
Chamblee
Reg 1, #1
0
83.42
7-0
Coffee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Coffee1-AAAAA7-083.421,000,0004.38929,204816,330635,292496,7591.01
Jefferson8-AAAAA7-076.251,000,0003.57661,611578,631356,466157,2515.36
Cartersville7-AAAAA8-075.221,000,0003.77794,953697,241292,942150,7525.63
Ware County1-AAAAA5-271.79999,9913.27707,469399,391188,63455,95216.87
Creekside5-AAAAA6-171.271,000,0002.92566,556295,647143,25042,71922.41
Calhoun7-AAAAA6-272.02969,7252.55350,308262,123127,00140,42323.74
Kell6-AAAAA6-168.50999,9992.08342,89999,73239,67211,44286.40
Hiram7-AAAAA6-270.06909,8851.75242,25587,94236,00810,47194.50
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA7-067.88999,5492.02316,29090,01134,6259,570103.49
Jones County2-AAAAA6-264.841,000,0002.23211,26782,00425,8604,798207.42
Harris County3-AAAAA6-163.02998,8982.38536,331123,89229,1854,690212.22
Northgate3-AAAAA6-262.071,000,0002.34529,516112,62424,3133,670271.48
Mays5-AAAAA3-464.67999,5702.05288,89246,20513,5863,174314.06
Eastside8-AAAAA5-261.79986,7542.05154,72087,53215,2782,432410.18
Warner Robins2-AAAAA4-362.49999,9702.09147,61948,86812,8052,019494.29
Dalton7-AAAAA6-263.26984,7751.56148,64241,1769,0301,640608.76
Ola2-AAAAA5-261.65996,9961.84329,89261,0439,3071,598624.78
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA4-460.24996,0211.4392,63410,9532,0493412,931.55
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA6-154.24999,9952.07252,77326,4722,3641685,951.38
Tucker4-AAAAA4-351.14999,9771.90173,53112,4938374323,254.81
Dutchtown2-AAAAA2-553.35899,1781.21104,5128,0416062934,481.76
Cambridge6-AAAAA4-454.64999,9781.1211,3603,8263862049,999.00
Cass7-AAAAA4-457.33135,5180.187,5151,0091492049,999.00
Jenkins1-AAAAA2-548.07881,5841.2247,7812,079896166,665.67
Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-351.67906,4541.069,9182,4231325199,999.00
Clarke Central8-AAAAA4-453.87527,7990.596,778703895199,999.00
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA5-246.70569,9770.611,76029182499,999.00
McIntosh3-AAAAA6-247.66927,0311.047,353398151999,999.00
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA4-447.41829,9110.923,1191957--
Decatur4-AAAAA2-545.28980,6071.023,8191545--
Statesboro1-AAAAA2-542.11668,0110.8110,8732403--
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-343.52283,8700.29336142--
Centennial6-AAAAA1-642.95942,8370.961,5171621--
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-539.51438,3550.514,064651--
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA3-545.10131,0020.14220321--
Banneker5-AAAAA4-343.73249,5390.26259291--
Drew3-AAAAA3-437.99244,1600.2522931--
Loganville8-AAAAA4-444.28205,3600.2250012---
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-640.35143,4580.155410---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA3-537.64103,5280.116213---
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA3-536.6156,3400.06221---
Chamblee4-AAAAA3-427.14626,3460.6315----
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-726.8212,0590.017----
Lithonia4-AAAAA2-523.26390,6740.395----
North Springs6-AAAAA2-520.351,2970.001----
M.L. King4-AAAAA1-620.952,4010.00-----
Union Grove2-AAAAA1-728.822630.00-----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-529.561960.00-----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-640.58970.00-----
Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-623.74650.00-----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-529.64-------
Midtown5-AAAAA2-512.32-------
Northview6-AAAAA0-8-1.96-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-7-54.34-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAACoffee799,581198,7231,69241,000,000-
1-AAAAAWare County200,289791,6507,97181999,9919
1-AAAAAJenkins1211,725581,849297,889881,584118,416
1-AAAAAStatesboro97,898258,356401,748668,011331,989
1-AAAAABradwell Institute-4150,123288,228438,355561,645
1-AAAAAGreenbrier--912,05012,059987,941
2-AAAAAJones County570,688429,312--1,000,000-
2-AAAAAWarner Robins429,312567,0773,011570999,97030
2-AAAAAOla-2,608756,204238,184996,9963,004
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing-9502,034100,544103,528896,472
2-AAAAADutchtown-53238,749660,376899,178100,822
2-AAAAAUnion Grove--1262263999,737
2-AAAAALocust Grove--16465999,935
3-AAAAANorthgate502,411492,1724,7846331,000,000-
3-AAAAAHarris County495,264450,87050,0692,695998,8981,102
3-AAAAAMcIntosh1,81748,310487,106389,798927,03172,969
3-AAAAADrew5076,02363,660173,970244,160755,840
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)12,625394,381432,904829,911170,089
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain592,621400,8425,832700999,9955
4-AAAAATucker407,269585,5586,282868999,97723
4-AAAAAChamblee843,11776,411546,734626,346373,654
4-AAAAALithonia262,58236,437351,629390,674609,326
4-AAAAADecatur-7,885874,70298,020980,60719,393
4-AAAAAM.L. King-163362,0492,401997,599
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside960,83621,64517,51091,000,000-
5-AAAAAMays33,022957,6077,6621,279999,570430
5-AAAAAVilla Rica6,12618,411664,634217,283906,45493,546
5-AAAAABanneker161,3109,338238,875249,539750,461
5-AAAAAChapel Hill-706288,593280,678569,977430,023
5-AAAAALithia Springs-3214,240138,897143,458856,542
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson--8,023122,979131,002868,998
5-AAAAATri-Cities-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAKell518,848481,096541999,9991
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian481,151515,1723,20620999,549451
6-AAAAACentennial13,19419,109920,533942,83757,163
6-AAAAACambridge-471976,59522,912999,97822
6-AAAAAChattahoochee-6630455,97056,340943,660
6-AAAAANorth Springs-17325641,297998,703
6-AAAAANorthview-----1,000,000
7-AAAAACartersville948,97849,4038837361,000,000-
7-AAAAADalton49,40372,277254,801608,294984,77515,225
7-AAAAACalhoun1,619836,946120,39310,767969,72530,275
7-AAAAAHiram-25,666615,173269,046909,88590,115
7-AAAAACass-15,7088,750111,060135,518864,482
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)---9797999,903
8-AAAAAJefferson855,668143,97635151,000,000-
8-AAAAAEastside144,330821,36813,3177,739986,75413,246
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow22,4925,765275,611283,870716,130
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch-31,440868,69695,885996,0213,979
8-AAAAALoganville-38895,936109,036205,360794,640
8-AAAAAClarke Central-33615,929511,534527,799472,201
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)--6190196999,804

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
North Oconee
Bainbridge
Stockbridge
North Oconee
Central (Carrollton)
Bainbridge
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Spalding
Stockbridge
Benedictine
North Oconee
Cairo
Spalding
Holy Innocents
Stockbridge
Starr's Mill
Benedictine
Cedartown
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
0
68.80
6-1
Troup
Reg 1, #2
0
68.76
7-1
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
0
53.09
3-4
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #1
0
78.11
8-0
Spalding
Reg 7, #3
0
47.21
6-1
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 6, #2
0
64.74
7-1
Holy Innocents
Reg 8, #4
0
43.53
3-5
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 5, #1
0
78.86
5-2
Stockbridge
Reg 1, #3
0
40.20
4-4
Westover
Reg 4, #2
0
63.87
4-3
Starr's Mill
Reg 2, #4
0
53.72
3-4
Howard
Reg 3, #1
0
77.28
8-0
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
0
57.83
4-4
Hapeville Charter
Reg 7, #2
0
58.91
4-3
Cedartown
Reg 5, #4
0
53.56
4-3
Pace Academy
Reg 8, #1
0
79.99
7-0
North Oconee
Central (Carrollton)
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Westminster (Atlanta)
Bainbridge
Madison County
Central (Carrollton)
Burke County
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
North Hall
Westminster (Atlanta)
Perry
Bainbridge
Reg 5, #3
0
49.56
2-5
Lovett
Reg 8, #2
0
54.77
5-2
Madison County
Reg 6, #4
0
61.52
6-2
Stephenson
Reg 7, #1
0
69.20
7-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 2, #3
0
59.74
4-3
Baldwin
Reg 3, #2
0
66.94
7-1
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
0
22.67
3-5
Shaw
Reg 4, #1
0
66.16
5-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 8, #3
0
55.71
6-2
North Hall
Reg 5, #2
0
47.17
3-4
Luella
Reg 7, #4
0
41.79
2-5
Sonoraville
Reg 6, #1
0
63.03
5-3
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 3, #3
0
58.58
6-2
Wayne County
Reg 2, #2
0
75.33
7-1
Perry
Reg 4, #4
0
60.60
5-2
LaGrange
Reg 1, #1
0
75.39
6-2
Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
North Oconee8-AAAA7-079.991,000,0003.82905,045587,205342,048240,8703.15
Stockbridge5-AAAA5-278.861,000,0003.67877,761540,776283,048190,5474.25
Spalding2-AAAA8-078.111,000,0003.32669,093439,091274,045155,9935.41
Benedictine3-AAAA8-077.281,000,0003.32797,947378,538194,305121,7277.22
Perry2-AAAA7-175.331,000,0003.07567,891369,081220,00597,0929.30
Bainbridge1-AAAA6-275.391,000,0002.76420,523309,927210,42190,42810.06
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA7-069.201,000,0003.06686,097412,933170,49742,77522.38
Troup4-AAAA6-168.80999,9822.09267,980129,88150,09312,95976.17
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA5-266.161,000,0002.38370,811181,84660,47211,69484.51
Burke County3-AAAA7-166.94993,8312.20319,783161,73951,53810,61593.21
Cairo1-AAAA7-168.761,000,0001.99198,51087,39437,47110,25496.52
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA5-363.03993,8772.44454,65899,68936,4125,184191.90
Holy Innocents6-AAAA7-164.74991,5552.00205,88155,15116,0943,034328.60
Starr's Mill4-AAAA4-363.87999,3032.14223,71766,43416,6552,882345.98
Stephenson6-AAAA6-261.52996,8022.00314,33168,75419,9792,453406.66
Baldwin2-AAAA4-359.74945,3641.3173,89822,9923,9634072,456.00
LaGrange4-AAAA5-260.60999,7291.2837,46710,8772,3982703,702.70
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA4-457.83774,2481.2380,76613,3722,1952034,925.11
Wayne County3-AAAA6-258.58958,0151.1331,4398,2421,7121506,665.67
Madison County8-AAAA5-254.77962,2371.60105,05217,4702,0451377,298.27
Cedartown7-AAAA4-358.91998,3241.4943,5386,6718901248,063.52
North Hall8-AAAA6-255.71950,2381.52116,06414,3042,0841218,263.46
Pace Academy5-AAAA4-353.56985,4841.3972,1317,5658495119,606.84
New Hampstead3-AAAA3-453.09994,9521.089,8621,4751211190,908.09
Lovett5-AAAA2-549.56898,9131.2852,1643,2192757142,856.14
Miller Grove6-AAAA5-351.92242,6230.299,7781,227976166,665.67
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA6-147.21951,3441.099,972432283333,332.33
Howard2-AAAA3-453.72668,0990.739,112823632499,999.00
Luella5-AAAA3-447.17835,0671.0524,3841,094721999,999.00
East Forsyth8-AAAA5-248.33537,1790.7932,0131,564115--
Sonoraville7-AAAA2-541.79731,2860.797,8651336--
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA6-145.63374,0650.391,074493--
Hampton5-AAAA3-439.25191,9440.20371101--
Westover1-AAAA4-440.20999,6821.0483516---
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA3-543.53421,9300.4369512---
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA3-538.21126,3720.148307---
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA4-333.40319,0350.335423---
McDonough5-AAAA5-239.0788,5920.09603---
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA4-441.7953,1800.05341---
Shaw1-AAAA3-522.67543,2250.5411----
Griffin2-AAAA1-735.8611,0380.017----
Hardaway1-AAAA0-822.57457,0930.465----
Walnut Grove8-AAAA3-436.952,0440.001----
Whitewater4-AAAA3-448.589390.001----
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-637.968950.001----
West Laurens2-AAAA2-535.371,4340.00-----
North Clayton4-AAAA4-428.04460.00-----
Islands3-AAAA0-87.45220.00-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-65.40110.00-----
Fayette County4-AAAA1-619.0210.00-----
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-728.08-------
Druid Hills6-AAAA5-1-126.79-------
East Hall8-AAAA2-521.35-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA3-420.37-------
Chestatee8-AAAA0-715.60-------
Riverdale4-AAAA0-810.95-------
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-710.49-------
Stone Mountain6-AAAA1-63.05-------
Clarkston6-AAAA1-6-15.18-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge696,464303,4616781,000,000-
1-AAAACairo303,495676,99119,514-1,000,000-
1-AAAAWestover4119,527921,53558,579999,682318
1-AAAAHardaway-20464456,609457,093542,907
1-AAAAShaw-158,420484,804543,225456,775
2-AAAASpalding582,529416,1271,34041,000,000-
2-AAAAPerry417,470582,5291-1,000,000-
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)11,33882,530290,196374,065625,935
2-AAAABaldwin-6838,842106,516945,36454,636
2-AAAAHoward--73,929594,170668,099331,901
2-AAAAGriffin--3,3337,70511,038988,962
2-AAAAWest Laurens--251,4091,434998,566
3-AAAABenedictine951,14731,46717,386-1,000,000-
3-AAAAWayne County48,85331,665811,27066,227958,01541,985
3-AAAABurke County-842,66564,41086,756993,8316,169
3-AAAANew Hampstead-90,086103,263801,603994,9525,048
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch-4,1173,67145,39253,180946,820
3-AAAAIslands---2222999,978
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)545,872140,878135,001178,2491,000,000-
4-AAAATroup239,831187,846354,450217,855999,98218
4-AAAAStarr's Mill197,482613,718182,9675,136999,303697
4-AAAALaGrange16,81557,558327,574597,782999,729271
4-AAAAWhitewater--7932939999,061
4-AAAANorth Clayton--14546999,954
4-AAAAFayette County---11999,999
4-AAAARiverdale-----1,000,000
5-AAAAStockbridge970,80229,1801711,000,000-
5-AAAAPace Academy29,155241,666354,847359,816985,48414,516
5-AAAALuella42287,930242,054305,041835,067164,933
5-AAAALovett1431,091354,794113,027898,913101,087
5-AAAAHampton-9,81040,417141,717191,944808,056
5-AAAAMcDonough-3237,87180,39888,592911,408
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-----1,000,000
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)529,264355,59674,05034,967993,8776,123
6-AAAAStephenson310,320128,021188,476369,985996,8023,198
6-AAAAHoly Innocents109,971359,028399,612122,944991,5558,445
6-AAAAHapeville Charter49,848147,352308,327268,721774,248225,752
6-AAAAMiller Grove59710,00329,531202,492242,623757,377
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb--4891895999,105
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)965,04531,1403,6032121,000,000-
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield23,070188,605620,850118,819951,34448,656
7-AAAACedartown11,723744,951210,96930,681998,3241,676
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)1611,99254,065262,817319,035680,965
7-AAAASonoraville133,312110,511587,462731,286268,714
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield--2911999,989
8-AAAANorth Oconee1,000,000---1,000,000-
8-AAAAMadison County-627,359133,883200,995962,23737,763
8-AAAANorth Hall-251,420400,637298,181950,23849,762
8-AAAAEast Forsyth-115,013390,63631,530537,179462,821
8-AAAACedar Shoals-6,17672,57447,622126,372873,628
8-AAAACherokee Bluff-322,059419,839421,930578,070
8-AAAAWalnut Grove--2111,8332,044997,956
8-AAAAEast Hall-----1,000,000
8-AAAAChestatee-----1,000,000
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Lumpkin County
Cedar Grove
Calvary Day
Lumpkin County
Sandy Creek
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Mary Persons
Cedar Grove
Calvary Day
Stephens County
Thomasville
Mary Persons
White County
Cedar Grove
Harlem
Calvary Day
Wesleyan
Stephens County
Reg 4, #3
0
44.13
5-3
Hephzibah
Reg 1, #2
0
56.94
4-4
Thomasville
Reg 3, #4
0
43.44
4-3
Long County
Reg 2, #1
0
74.55
7-1
Mary Persons
Reg 7, #3
0
54.09
4-3
White County
Reg 6, #2
0
42.70
6-1
Bremen
Reg 8, #4
0
51.78
2-5
Oconee County
Reg 5, #1
0
80.31
3-5
Cedar Grove
Reg 1, #3
0
51.65
5-2
Monroe
Reg 4, #2
0
53.47
6-2
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
0
32.72
1-7
Jackson
Reg 3, #1
0
78.80
7-0
Calvary Day
Reg 6, #3
0
33.70
5-2
Gordon Lee
Reg 7, #2
0
51.53
5-3
Wesleyan
Reg 5, #4
0
50.13
5-3
Douglass
Reg 8, #1
0
77.00
7-0
Stephens County
Lumpkin County
Morgan County
Sandy Creek
Carver (Columbus)
Carver (Atlanta)
Lumpkin County
Savannah Christian
Morgan County
Sandy Creek
Adairsville
Peach County
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 5, #3
0
56.19
2-5
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #2
0
52.56
4-3
Hart County
Reg 6, #4
0
31.50
4-3
Coahulla Creek
Reg 7, #1
0
65.39
7-0
Lumpkin County
Reg 2, #3
0
53.81
7-1
Upson-Lee
Reg 3, #2
0
62.48
5-2
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
0
51.50
4-4
Crisp County
Reg 4, #1
0
64.13
7-1
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
0
55.76
4-3
Monroe Area
Reg 5, #2
0
63.16
6-2
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
0
40.96
2-6
Dawson County
Reg 6, #1
0
47.83
5-2
Adairsville
Reg 3, #3
0
46.03
5-2
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
0
55.03
2-5
Peach County
Reg 4, #4
0
23.99
3-5
Richmond Academy
Reg 1, #1
0
59.87
5-3
Carver (Columbus)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA3-580.311,000,0004.04946,851696,455428,861351,1071.85
Calvary Day3-AAA7-078.801,000,0003.82945,672570,671308,046247,4073.04
Stephens County8-AAA7-077.00999,9063.53908,921441,600223,808167,9134.96
Mary Persons2-AAA7-174.551,000,0003.46899,662399,302176,552114,5457.73
Lumpkin County7-AAA7-065.39999,9963.39709,601431,780266,65047,10320.23
Sandy Creek5-AAA6-263.161,000,0002.88620,644351,145156,63121,88244.70
Morgan County4-AAA7-164.131,000,0002.65442,908229,911133,89321,22646.11
Savannah Christian3-AAA5-262.48999,9992.44404,411181,96893,00812,26980.51
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA5-359.871,000,0002.95584,321297,954119,25211,50085.96
Monroe Area8-AAA4-355.76994,0081.55146,24351,37814,2088881,125.13
Peach County2-AAA2-555.03999,9451.78185,61463,70716,3498811,134.07
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA2-556.191,000,0001.56134,62241,64611,9997761,287.66
Thomasville1-AAA4-456.94955,3401.89139,07633,5418,6836491,539.83
Upson-Lee2-AAA7-153.811,000,0001.73169,66850,83511,5516071,646.45
White County7-AAA4-354.09983,3361.88107,09924,4236,0613442,905.98
Hart County8-AAA4-352.56835,5201.2391,42523,9895,2642204,544.45
Harlem4-AAA6-253.471,000,0001.6661,51213,6153,9581845,433.78
Monroe1-AAA5-251.65999,8541.5278,74621,8094,4241586,328.11
Adairsville6-AAA5-247.83999,9161.7198,08223,5293,3488411,903.76
Oconee County8-AAA2-551.78914,8911.1152,59111,7782,0607912,657.23
Douglass5-AAA5-350.131,000,0001.2248,0568,9631,5265119,606.84
Crisp County1-AAA4-451.50990,8531.3136,7786,1721,2485019,999.00
Hebron Christian8-AAA3-452.98255,0350.3118,7755,2701,0613826,314.79
Wesleyan7-AAA5-351.531,000,0001.9362,2293,9863662343,477.26
Savannah Country Day3-AAA5-246.03999,9961.2737,7177,0286911190,908.09
Bremen6-AAA6-142.70999,5951.4232,5004,8143663333,332.33
Hephzibah4-AAA5-344.13997,3631.168,489593341999,999.00
Long County3-AAA4-343.44881,9060.914,67215221999,999.00
Dawson County7-AAA2-640.96547,1030.7413,3391,36971--
Gilmer7-AAA5-338.79469,3730.617,00654828--
Dougherty1-AAA4-441.3253,9330.06342161--
Coahulla Creek6-AAA4-331.50811,6280.8463422---
Gordon Lee6-AAA5-233.70764,1450.8293816---
Ringgold6-AAA3-434.57390,9660.414408---
Richmond Academy4-AAA3-523.99980,1100.992596---
Jackson2-AAA1-732.72979,2120.981451---
Liberty County3-AAA2-526.06116,4380.128----
LaFayette6-AAA1-627.0930,8850.034----
Pike County2-AAA0-71.9720,8430.02-----
Salem4-AAA1-710.6215,1180.02-----
Cross Creek4-AAA3-414.327,4090.01-----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-521.712,4040.00-----
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-513.111,6610.00-----
Franklin County8-AAA1-620.496400.00-----
Ridgeland6-AAA0-714.334610.00-----
Pickens7-AAA1-625.351920.00-----
Columbus1-AAA1-78.97200.00-----
West Hall7-AAA1-621.58-------
Beach3-AAA1-64.67-------
Groves3-AAA1-6-9.07-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAACarver (Columbus)803,970154,86341,086811,000,000-
1-AAAMonroe122,71063,781595,817217,546999,854146
1-AAAThomasville73,320709,58286,54785,891955,34044,660
1-AAACrisp County-68,050271,728651,075990,8539,147
1-AAADougherty-3,7244,81145,39853,933946,067
1-AAAColumbus--11920999,980
2-AAAMary Persons933,23655,03211,732-1,000,000-
2-AAAUpson-Lee47,430463,989488,57651,000,000-
2-AAAPeach County19,334480,974468,06831,569999,94555
2-AAAJackson-531,611947,596979,21220,788
2-AAAPike County--1320,83020,843979,157
3-AAACalvary Day993,0316,4623391681,000,000-
3-AAASavannah Christian6,761993,01820119999,9991
3-AAASavannah Country Day208493998,665630999,9964
3-AAALiberty County-27163116,248116,438883,562
3-AAALong County--351881,555881,906118,094
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)--2811,3801,661998,339
3-AAABeach-----1,000,000
3-AAAGroves-----1,000,000
4-AAAMorgan County782,831217,15910-1,000,000-
4-AAAHarlem217,169782,831--1,000,000-
4-AAACross Creek-103,8143,5857,409992,591
4-AAAHephzibah--909,74887,615997,3632,637
4-AAARichmond Academy--86,428893,682980,11019,890
4-AAASalem---15,11815,118984,882
5-AAACedar Grove881,446111,3176,9333041,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek107,198731,869119,95540,9781,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)11,05280,330573,066335,5521,000,000-
5-AAADouglass30476,484300,046623,1661,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville602,419311,71572,54313,239999,91684
6-AAABremen370,171556,10562,58210,737999,595405
6-AAACoahulla Creek15,12666,255163,642566,605811,628188,372
6-AAAGordon Lee12,28465,925494,993190,943764,145235,855
6-AAARinggold--206,147184,819390,966609,034
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe--932,3112,404997,596
6-AAALaFayette---30,88530,885969,115
6-AAARidgeland---461461999,539
7-AAALumpkin County898,35864,11932,3395,180999,9964
7-AAAWhite County91,70981,122728,20282,303983,33616,664
7-AAAWesleyan9,933854,506135,2702911,000,000-
7-AAADawson County-18529,407517,511547,103452,897
7-AAAGilmer-6274,765394,546469,373530,627
7-AAAPickens-617169192999,808
7-AAAWest Hall-----1,000,000
8-AAAStephens County958,51938,0701,7071,610999,90694
8-AAAHart County26,051416,886309,40483,179835,520164,480
8-AAAOconee County12,985132,305204,186565,415914,89185,109
8-AAAMonroe Area2,412406,430390,375194,791994,0085,992
8-AAAHebron Christian336,30494,258154,440255,035744,965
8-AAAFranklin County-570565640999,360

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Northeast
Appling County
Northeast
Pierce County
Toombs County
Appling County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Northeast
Callaway
Pierce County
Fellowship Christian
Cook
Northeast
Therrell
Callaway
Laney
Pierce County
Model
Fellowship Christian
Reg 4, #3
0
41.68
5-2
Putnam County
Reg 1, #2
0
56.93
5-2
Cook
Reg 3, #4
0
34.91
5-2
Vidalia
Reg 2, #1
0
68.64
6-1
Northeast
Reg 7, #3
0
41.88
6-2
North Murray
Reg 6, #2
0
40.71
6-1
Therrell
Reg 8, #4
0
51.24
5-2
Union County
Reg 5, #1
0
62.31
4-2
Callaway
Reg 1, #3
0
47.04
4-3
Sumter County
Reg 4, #2
0
48.94
4-2-1
Laney
Reg 2, #4
0
24.81
3-4
Southwest
Reg 3, #1
0
65.79
6-1
Pierce County
Reg 6, #3
0
28.38
1-6
Washington
Reg 7, #2
0
44.53
5-2
Model
Reg 5, #4
0
28.79
3-5
Redan
Reg 8, #1
0
62.21
5-2
Fellowship Christian
Rockmart
Toombs County
Columbia
Appling County
Athens Academy
Rockmart
Toombs County
Thomson
Columbia
North Cobb Christian
Appling County
Fitzgerald
Reg 5, #3
0
39.02
2-5
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 8, #2
0
59.87
4-3
Athens Academy
Reg 6, #4
0
27.81
3-5
South Atlanta
Reg 7, #1
0
59.22
5-2
Rockmart
Reg 2, #3
0
37.23
5-2
Spencer
Reg 3, #2
0
63.18
7-1
Toombs County
Reg 1, #4
0
41.49
4-4
Jeff Davis
Reg 4, #1
0
59.59
6-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
0
52.61
6-1
Providence Christian
Reg 5, #2
0
51.23
5-3
Columbia
Reg 7, #4
0
37.07
3-4
Fannin County
Reg 6, #1
0
47.10
6-2
North Cobb Christian
Reg 3, #3
0
65.14
5-2
Appling County
Reg 2, #2
0
47.02
6-1
ACE Charter
Reg 4, #4
0
40.20
2-4-1
Washington County
Reg 1, #1
0
61.57
5-2
Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Northeast2-AA6-168.641,000,0003.73792,753594,371379,151262,7482.81
Pierce County3-AA6-165.79999,9053.73876,349577,591296,796182,3834.48
Appling County3-AA5-265.14999,8913.23606,168438,113269,288132,5456.54
Toombs County3-AA7-163.181,000,0003.01545,714367,941194,53184,59910.82
Fellowship Christian8-AA5-262.21999,1783.36853,819376,944159,51280,43111.43
Callaway5-AA4-262.311,000,0002.96738,080288,661132,75667,95113.72
Fitzgerald1-AA5-261.57999,9992.78407,777296,353149,61360,26515.59
Rockmart7-AA5-259.221,000,0002.94576,267251,243123,49240,34923.78
Thomson4-AA6-159.591,000,0002.59382,949204,987103,00834,45228.03
Athens Academy8-AA4-359.87955,7952.54476,361194,61990,86331,58630.66
Cook1-AA5-256.93999,8492.30243,222141,96651,11014,75466.78
Providence Christian8-AA6-152.61878,2441.60257,22256,25012,6382,541392.55
Columbia5-AA5-351.231,000,0001.87303,37968,18015,0032,449407.33
North Cobb Christian6-AA6-247.101,000,0002.21314,20453,2119,0519251,080.08
East Jackson8-AA6-150.88668,6901.09134,47223,9464,6627731,292.66
Union County8-AA5-251.24492,3020.80105,20818,3163,5076511,535.10
Laney4-AA4-2-148.94980,7211.5551,83811,3581,4612364,236.29
ACE Charter2-AA6-147.02998,1861.2032,05711,2741,6231626,171.84
Sumter County1-AA4-347.04899,0901.2829,9745,7036388711,493.25
Model7-AA5-244.531,000,0001.8594,2277,3085556216,128.03
North Murray7-AA6-241.881,000,0001.7469,5154,3203142147,618.05
Therrell6-AA6-140.71999,9861.5245,2512,0671061283,332.33
Putnam County4-AA5-241.68948,6331.1711,7141,5581149111,110.11
Jeff Davis1-AA4-441.49721,3340.856,639637474249,999.00
Washington County4-AA2-4-140.20883,2670.965,035921632499,999.00
Spencer2-AA5-237.231,000,0001.054,308496212499,999.00
Worth County1-AA4-335.35379,7280.429575771999,999.00
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA2-539.02990,7951.089,48948631--
Fannin County7-AA3-437.07698,6090.8515,72875629--
Vidalia3-AA5-234.91999,9621.031,9162096--
Washington6-AA1-628.38821,6880.891,567282--
Redan5-AA3-528.79998,1321.022,288331--
South Atlanta6-AA3-527.81922,1080.991,442281--
Westside (Augusta)4-AA3-3-134.87185,8570.2039637---
Haralson County7-AA1-730.06283,3960.311,36820---
Southwest2-AA3-424.81951,0930.962347---
Banks County8-AA4-336.905,7910.011044---
McNair5-AA4-419.3811,0500.0121---
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-616.95104,2850.103----
Murray County7-AA1-615.6817,9950.023----
Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-514.9680,1630.081----
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA3-413.1571,7700.07-----
Rutland2-AA2-418.0939,3390.04-----
Kendrick2-AA2-51.4511,3780.01-----
Butler4-AA2-411.461,5220.00-----
Tattnall County3-AA2-524.842400.00-----
Landmark Christian5-AA0-7-3.45230.00-----
Brantley County3-AA4-412.5120.00-----
Central (Macon)2-AA0-7-4.2720.00-----
Jordan2-AA0-6-13.6520.00-----
Dodge County1-AA1-735.27-------
Berrien1-AA1-621.19-------
Windsor Forest3-AA2-614.22-------
Towers5-AA0-70.88-------
Glenn Hills4-AA1-7-4.29-------
Gordon Central7-AA0-7-4.53-------
Walker6-AA4-3-5.84-------
Josey4-AA1-6-7.11-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald600,740354,94644,019294999,9991
1-AACook391,978587,04718,5582,266999,849151
1-AASumter County7,01645,715578,827267,532899,090100,910
1-AAWorth County26611,26397,603270,596379,728620,272
1-AAJeff Davis-1,029260,993459,312721,334278,666
1-AADodge County-----1,000,000
1-AABerrien-----1,000,000
2-AANortheast992,7487,129123-1,000,000-
2-AASpencer6,910268,816723,8714031,000,000-
2-AAACE Charter342723,746255,73018,368998,1861,814
2-AASouthwest-30818,860931,925951,09348,907
2-AARutland-11,41437,92439,339960,661
2-AAKendrick--211,37611,378988,622
2-AACentral (Macon)---22999,998
2-AAJordan---22999,998
3-AAPierce County943,50829,4476,66020,290999,90595
3-AAAppling County29,920484,164463,80222,005999,891109
3-AAToombs County26,548484,567460,50728,3781,000,000-
3-AAVidalia241,79369,031929,114999,96238
3-AATattnall County-29-211240999,760
3-AABrantley County---22999,998
3-AAWindsor Forest-----1,000,000
4-AAThomson946,88846,8616,240111,000,000-
4-AAPutnam County42,532275,133398,418232,550948,63351,367
4-AALaney10,353672,473272,13625,759980,72119,279
4-AAWestside (Augusta)2275,49925,660154,471185,857814,143
4-AAWashington County-34297,546585,687883,267116,733
4-AAButler---1,5221,522998,478
4-AAGlenn Hills-----1,000,000
4-AAJosey-----1,000,000
5-AACallaway950,15237,69812,126241,000,000-
5-AAColumbia46,223938,21010,1195,4481,000,000-
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian3,62511,642887,45688,072990,7959,205
5-AARedan-12,42488,642897,066998,1321,868
5-AAMcNair-261,6579,36711,050988,950
5-AALandmark Christian---2323999,977
5-AATowers-----1,000,000
6-AANorth Cobb Christian999,790210--1,000,000-
6-AATherrell205998,5251,064192999,98614
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy31282,35969,28071,770928,230
6-AAMount Paran Christian21692,63777,35580,163919,837
6-AASouth Atlanta-512495,328426,268922,10877,892
6-AAWashington-456496,921324,311821,688178,312
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate--1,691102,594104,285895,715
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart945,07550,4481,8592,6181,000,000-
7-AANorth Murray50,584421,425527,98471,000,000-
7-AAModel4,341527,852465,9441,8631,000,000-
7-AAFannin County-2754,213694,121698,609301,391
7-AAHaralson County---283,396283,396716,604
7-AAMurray County---17,99517,995982,005
7-AAGordon Central-----1,000,000
8-AAFellowship Christian869,83492,09922,07215,173999,178822
8-AAProvidence Christian56,82459,947454,805306,668878,244121,756
8-AAAthens Academy43,236686,112171,88054,567955,79544,205
8-AAUnion County26,27559,437110,352296,238492,302507,698
8-AAEast Jackson3,767102,259239,722322,942668,690331,310
8-AABanks County641461,1694,4125,791994,209

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Rabun County
Prince Avenue Christian
Elbert County
Rabun County
Commerce
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Swainsboro
Prince Avenue Christian
Bryan County
Elbert County
Irwin County
Swainsboro
Whitefield Academy
Prince Avenue Christian
Bacon County
Bryan County
Pepperell
Elbert County
Reg 4, #3
0
21.70
2-5
Heard County
Reg 1, #2
0
42.38
3-4
Irwin County
Reg 3, #4
0
8.34
2-5
Claxton
Reg 2, #1
0
62.08
8-0
Swainsboro
Reg 7, #3
0
35.65
5-3
Darlington
Reg 6, #2
0
37.03
2-5
Whitefield Academy
Reg 8, #4
0
-33.17
0-7
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
0
71.81
6-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
0
42.07
4-2
Bacon County
Reg 4, #2
0
36.17
4-4
Temple
Reg 2, #4
0
26.21
2-5
East Laurens
Reg 3, #1
0
50.93
7-1
Bryan County
Reg 6, #3
0
32.27
1-4
St. Francis
Reg 7, #2
0
37.82
4-3
Pepperell
Reg 5, #4
0
25.27
2-5
Social Circle
Reg 8, #1
0
61.17
7-1
Elbert County
Rabun County
Lamar County
Commerce
Bleckley County
Rabun County
Trion
Dublin
Lamar County
Commerce
Mount Vernon
Bleckley County
Brooks County
Reg 5, #3
0
28.11
3-4
Oglethorpe County
Reg 8, #2
0
59.99
6-2
Rabun County
Reg 6, #4
0
20.33
3-4
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 7, #1
0
53.56
7-0
Trion
Reg 2, #3
0
46.77
5-2
Dublin
Reg 3, #2
0
39.52
3-5
Metter
Reg 1, #4
0
34.20
3-5
Pelham
Reg 4, #1
0
48.21
6-2
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
0
53.93
7-1
Commerce
Reg 5, #2
0
36.11
5-2
Jasper County
Reg 7, #4
0
32.14
2-5
Dade County
Reg 6, #1
0
50.36
5-2
Mount Vernon
Reg 3, #3
0
29.81
2-5
Screven County
Reg 2, #2
0
48.84
6-2
Bleckley County
Reg 4, #4
0
-3.36
1-7
Crawford County
Reg 1, #1
0
44.31
2-5
Brooks County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I6-171.811,000,0003.58982,157108,800668,859569,5590.76
Elbert County8-A Division I7-161.171,000,0003.24875,808267,149240,918131,3286.61
Rabun County8-A Division I6-259.991,000,0003.54722,094498,305365,944111,6347.96
Swainsboro2-A Division I8-062.081,000,0002.71916,723138,940204,733105,4178.49
Commerce8-A Division I7-153.931,000,0002.93600,694309,027137,26026,62636.56
Trion7-A Division I7-053.56999,8832.55376,149143,623122,84021,91444.63
Mount Vernon6-A Division I5-250.361,000,0002.36313,328101,84569,3908,886111.54
Bryan County3-A Division I7-150.931,000,0002.27772,89251,91023,6338,780112.90
Bleckley County2-A Division I6-248.841,000,0002.56587,914155,66751,8736,416154.86
Lamar County4-A Division I6-248.211,000,0002.36518,87187,34757,0815,843170.14
Dublin2-A Division I5-246.77996,7522.13347,87873,67820,7251,878531.48
Brooks County1-A Division I2-544.311,000,0002.11253,61734,80711,4198981,112.59
Irwin County1-A Division I3-442.381,000,0002.05205,70223,0866,2353902,563.10
Bacon County1-A Division I4-242.071,000,0001.95186,46320,6675,0432963,377.38
Metter3-A Division I3-539.521,000,0001.3797,2835,8071,9736814,704.88
Pepperell7-A Division I4-337.82999,6671.7448,3658,5207572835,713.29
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I2-537.031,000,0001.5625,9753,0745161855,554.56
Jasper County5-A Division I5-236.111,000,0001.1023,0952,4023961190,908.09
Temple4-A Division I4-436.171,000,0001.4452,5762,526725199,999.00
Pelham1-A Division I3-534.201,000,0001.3240,0622,1251451999,999.00
Darlington7-A Division I5-335.65931,8631.3010,6241,3881221999,999.00
St. Francis6-A Division I1-432.271,000,0001.339,879790501999,999.00
Dade County7-A Division I2-532.14674,4860.835,768685421999,999.00
Screven County3-A Division I2-529.81999,5401.1012,625348241999,999.00
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I3-428.111,000,0001.033,2901906--
Social Circle5-A Division I2-525.271,000,0001.021,670703--
East Laurens2-A Division I2-526.21798,4860.855,8391172--
Armuchee7-A Division I4-324.70387,0220.42631341--
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I3-420.331,000,0001.0447318---
Heard County4-A Division I2-521.701,000,0001.081,42012---
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-815.13204,7620.211001---
Claxton3-A Division I2-58.34999,4741.0031----
Crawford County4-A Division I1-7-3.361,000,0001.004----
Athens Christian8-A Division I0-7-33.171,000,0001.00-----
Chattooga7-A Division I1-715.257,0790.01-----
Savannah3-A Division I0-8-13.119860.00-----
Coosa7-A Division I3-510.34-------
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I2-31.54-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IBrooks County377,807301,877212,781107,5351,000,000-
1-A Division IIrwin County331,961341,988278,90947,1421,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County265,841287,273282,674164,2121,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham24,39168,862225,636681,1111,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro789,152173,87936,896731,000,000-
2-A Division IBleckley County194,627742,81555,3077,2511,000,000-
2-A Division IDublin16,14776,139833,66570,801996,7523,248
2-A Division IEast Laurens747,16768,722722,523798,486201,514
2-A Division IJefferson County--5,410199,352204,762795,238
3-A Division IBryan County999,63931348-1,000,000-
3-A Division IMetter224766,743226,0297,0041,000,000-
3-A Division IClaxton1313,13161,164935,048999,474526
3-A Division IScreven County6229,813712,70857,013999,540460
3-A Division ISavannah--51935986999,014
4-A Division ILamar County989,4619,996506371,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County8,062157,706834,205271,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple2,472832,294163,8741,3601,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County541,415998,5761,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian989,62210,29276101,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County8,518651,864245,19694,4221,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County1,241210,822423,502364,4351,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle619127,022331,226541,1331,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon809,978160,93225,9383,1521,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy132,460513,726290,27763,5371,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis53,899290,354501,621154,1261,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian3,66334,988182,164779,1851,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division ITrion822,834158,14717,7691,133999,883117
7-A Division IPepperell150,715749,92677,76621,260999,667333
7-A Division IDarlington25,79626,525635,515244,027931,86368,137
7-A Division IArmuchee6241,98092,842291,576387,022612,978
7-A Division IDade County3163,422176,108434,925674,486325,514
7-A Division IChattooga---7,0797,079992,921
7-A Division ICoosa-----1,000,000
8-A Division IElbert County790,954174,58834,45711,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce147,484278,535573,981-1,000,000-
8-A Division IRabun County61,562546,877391,56011,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian--2999,9981,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Greene County
Schley County
Clinch County
Greene County
Bowdon
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Clinch County
Manchester
Jenkins County
Greene County
Dooly County
Clinch County
Manchester
Johnson County
Wilcox County
Jenkins County
Macon County
Greene County
Reg 4, #3
0
35.90
3-4
Dooly County
Reg 1, #2
0
22.06
4-3
Seminole County
Reg 3, #4
0
31.51
4-4
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 2, #1
0
52.48
7-1
Clinch County
Reg 7, #3
0
14.60
3-4
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 6, #2
0
52.70
6-1
Manchester
Reg 8, #4
0
33.83
4-3
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 5, #1
0
32.94
4-3
Johnson County
Reg 1, #3
0
20.14
3-3
Randolph-Clay
Reg 4, #2
0
38.89
4-3
Wilcox County
Reg 2, #4
0
26.55
2-6
Turner County
Reg 3, #1
0
50.14
7-0
Jenkins County
Reg 6, #3
0
47.69
5-2
Macon County
Reg 7, #2
0
28.20
2-5
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
0
10.14
3-4
Hancock Central
Reg 8, #1
0
63.50
7-0
Greene County
Bowdon
Telfair County
Schley County
Early County
Aquinas
Bowdon
Portal
Telfair County
Lincoln County
Schley County
Lanier County
Early County
Reg 5, #3
0
6.67
2-6
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 8, #2
0
48.51
6-1
Aquinas
Reg 6, #4
0
18.88
4-3
Marion County
Reg 7, #1
0
54.53
7-2
Bowdon
Reg 2, #3
0
30.56
2-6
Charlton County
Reg 3, #2
0
41.46
5-3
Portal
Reg 1, #4
0
21.74
2-4
Miller County
Reg 4, #1
0
54.21
6-0
Telfair County
Reg 8, #3
0
43.16
4-3
Lincoln County
Reg 5, #2
0
22.76
3-3
Wilkinson County
Reg 7, #4
Reg 6, #1
0
61.02
7-0
Schley County
Reg 3, #3
0
35.34
3-4
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 2, #2
0
36.21
4-2
Lanier County
Reg 4, #4
0
32.31
5-2
Hawkinsville
Reg 1, #1
0
37.02
6-2
Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Greene County8-A Division II7-063.501,000,0004.19867,988751,642569,981392,3151.55
Schley County6-A Division II7-061.021,000,0003.56924,402828,220542,363321,7652.11
Telfair County4-A Division II6-054.21999,9543.39805,920412,354181,33966,29914.08
Manchester6-A Division II6-152.701,000,0003.32859,096538,301202,23063,57314.73
Bowdon7-A Division II7-254.531,000,0003.18656,680379,205169,53662,29515.05
Clinch County2-A Division II7-152.481,000,0003.33837,818422,025150,29452,03518.22
Jenkins County3-A Division II7-050.14999,9572.88671,825194,46378,57122,27943.89
Aquinas8-A Division II6-148.51998,6332.51332,636147,56146,40610,14797.55
Macon County6-A Division II5-247.69999,2852.15158,44679,22623,5385,341186.23
Lincoln County8-A Division II4-343.16995,4432.07116,78469,52813,5421,899525.59
Portal3-A Division II5-341.461,000,0002.13290,17043,5538,4111,042958.69
Early County1-A Division II6-237.021,000,0002.08386,45938,9764,9443782,644.50
Wilcox County4-A Division II4-338.89929,0321.95218,03624,5173,1862843,520.13
Dooly County4-A Division II3-435.90990,6341.93179,40116,0831,5211069,432.96
Lanier County2-A Division II4-236.21996,9831.64180,07514,9081,4479110,988.01
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II3-435.34990,7461.47146,41711,6809727014,284.71
Johnson County5-A Division II4-332.941,000,0001.4836,1766,3694213231,249.00
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II4-333.83998,4031.6240,4706,2484492147,618.05
Hawkinsville4-A Division II5-232.31850,1431.4495,4675,7113641758,822.53
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II4-431.51999,9771.3174,4144,1012376166,665.67
Charlton County2-A Division II2-630.561,000,0001.3774,0073,7422024249,999.00
Wheeler County4-A Division II3-428.58128,0180.188,198250131999,999.00
Christian Heritage7-A Division II2-528.201,000,0001.124,19846814--
Wilkinson County5-A Division II3-322.76991,1411.112,2171946--
Turner County2-A Division II2-626.55962,4891.0514,4363014--
Seminole County1-A Division II4-322.06838,2180.945,1591202--
Miller County1-A Division II2-421.74815,2460.904,252842--
Treutlen4-A Division II1-624.13102,2190.122,869582--
Marion County6-A Division II4-318.88509,3540.5217122--
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II3-320.14817,3660.923,810751--
Terrell County1-A Division II2-419.05501,6950.541,26017---
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-414.601,000,0001.0149814---
Taylor County6-A Division II5-217.92490,9690.501584---
Hancock Central5-A Division II3-410.14733,7800.7446----
Glascock County5-A Division II3-57.64490,2390.4921----
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II2-66.67784,6950.798----
Mitchell County1-A Division II0-79.4527,1550.035----
Warren County8-A Division II2-513.846,4010.015----
Atkinson County2-A Division II0-70.7540,5280.042----
Montgomery County3-A Division II0-83.249,3200.01-----
Towns County8-A Division II0-7-3.761,1200.00-----
Greenville6-A Division II1-68.563900.00-----
Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-5-8.203200.00-----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-6-25.991450.00-----
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-7-1.9120.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II2-3-2.28-------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II1-6-20.24-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay-400,615266,609150,142817,366182,634
1-A Division IISeminole County-301,120288,262248,836838,218161,782
1-A Division IIMiller County-176,333310,210328,703815,246184,754
1-A Division IITerrell County-121,688123,015256,992501,695498,305
1-A Division IIMitchell County-24411,89815,01327,155972,845
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter--6314320999,680
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County960,02038,9121,06711,000,000-
2-A Division IICharlton County37,282410,415541,27211,0311,000,000-
2-A Division IILanier County2,698544,933335,794113,558996,9833,017
2-A Division IITurner County-5,739121,432835,318962,48937,511
2-A Division IIAtkinson County-143540,09240,528959,472
3-A Division IIJenkins County703,328267,71625,6223,291999,95743
3-A Division IIPortal278,522633,01473,73514,7291,000,000-
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute14,71725,559501,433449,037990,7469,254
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy3,43373,705399,195523,644999,97723
3-A Division IIMontgomery County-6159,2999,320990,680
4-A Division IITelfair County936,39059,6663,710188999,95446
4-A Division IIDooly County57,304320,650366,244246,436990,6349,366
4-A Division IIWilcox County5,460454,162308,651160,759929,03270,968
4-A Division IIHawkinsville763163,912290,995394,473850,143149,857
4-A Division IIWheeler County651,40121,170105,382128,018871,982
4-A Division IITreutlen182099,23092,762102,219897,781
5-A Division IIJohnson County770,666221,0488,27881,000,000-
5-A Division IIWilkinson County219,019646,187112,86813,067991,1418,859
5-A Division IIHancock Central10,31579,724106,682537,059733,780266,220
5-A Division IIGlascock County-44,709204,006241,524490,239509,761
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep-8,332568,095208,268784,695215,305
5-A Division IITwiggs County--7174145999,855
6-A Division IISchley County734,517265,4631911,000,000-
6-A Division IIManchester265,483725,5164,8954,1061,000,000-
6-A Division IIMacon County-8,637952,80137,847999,285715
6-A Division IITaylor County-36527,949462,655490,969509,031
6-A Division IIMarion County-1914,336494,999509,354490,646
6-A Division IIGreenville---390390999,610
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County---22999,998
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon998,6901,29812-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)1,247164,370834,383-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage63834,332165,605-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIGreene County828,246150,15319,6851,9161,000,000-
8-A Division IIAquinas146,391743,11251,05058,080998,6331,367
8-A Division IILincoln County22,04748,116882,20143,079995,4434,557
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes3,31658,42646,803889,858998,4031,597
8-A Division IIWarren County-1932405,9686,401993,599
8-A Division IITowns County--211,0991,120998,880
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000

