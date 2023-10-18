Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 10

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Mill Creek Colquitt County Walton Mill Creek Newton Colquitt County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carrollton Walton Grayson Mill Creek Archer Carrollton North Gwinnett Walton Grayson McEachern Norcross Mill Creek Reg 4, #3 0 76.71 4-3 Archer Reg 1, #2 0 72.44 6-2 Valdosta Reg 3, #4 0 65.15 6-2 Harrison Reg 2, #1 0 90.38 7-1 Carrollton Reg 7, #3 0 74.74 5-3 North Gwinnett Reg 6, #2 0 72.37 6-1 West Forsyth Reg 8, #4 0 61.31 3-4 Mountain View Reg 5, #1 0 98.00 7-0 Walton Reg 1, #3 0 67.70 6-2 Camden County Reg 4, #2 0 83.82 5-2 Grayson Reg 2, #4 0 51.48 2-6 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 0 75.97 4-4 McEachern Reg 6, #3 0 71.13 6-1 Lambert Reg 7, #2 0 82.47 6-1 Norcross Reg 5, #4 0 64.98 7-0 Osborne Reg 8, #1 1 99.73 7-0 Mill Creek Buford Newton North Cobb Colquitt County Buford Peachtree Ridge North Paulding Newton North Cobb Milton Westlake Colquitt County Reg 5, #3 0 65.83 5-2 Wheeler Reg 8, #2 0 93.11 6-1 Buford Reg 6, #4 0 55.79 3-4 Denmark Reg 7, #1 0 82.46 7-0 Peachtree Ridge Reg 2, #3 0 71.50 6-2 East Coweta Reg 3, #2 0 72.96 6-1 North Paulding Reg 1, #4 0 62.08 4-4 Richmond Hill Reg 4, #1 0 95.15 7-0 Newton Reg 8, #3 0 66.56 2-5 Collins Hill Reg 5, #2 0 82.85 4-3 North Cobb Reg 7, #4 0 50.01 5-2 Duluth Reg 6, #1 0 80.49 5-2 Milton Reg 3, #3 0 67.12 2-6 Marietta Reg 2, #2 0 89.81 6-1 Westlake Reg 4, #4 0 78.63 5-2 Parkview Reg 1, #1 0 96.28 7-0 Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 7-0 99.73 1,000,000 4.26 916,783 833,731 518,110 341,978 1.92 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 7-0 98.00 999,999 3.98 931,984 698,389 361,632 221,296 3.52 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 7-0 96.28 999,996 3.51 675,140 578,345 346,058 157,237 5.36 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 7-0 95.15 999,872 3.81 912,448 580,014 338,975 144,673 5.91 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 6-1 93.11 999,972 3.23 737,631 353,195 175,821 64,018 14.62 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 7-1 90.38 1,000,000 2.89 586,515 255,030 90,155 31,053 31.20 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 6-1 89.81 999,992 2.79 525,880 234,332 80,611 26,292 37.03 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 4-3 82.85 998,930 2.52 524,821 110,434 23,786 3,561 279.82 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 5-2 83.82 983,498 2.22 423,982 72,163 14,412 3,062 325.58 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 7-0 82.46 1,000,000 2.14 179,114 58,095 13,821 2,179 457.93 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 6-1 82.47 999,998 2.07 156,959 52,617 11,828 1,950 511.82 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 5-2 80.49 999,986 2.29 357,042 71,339 14,028 1,696 588.62 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 4-4 75.97 999,920 2.11 270,486 24,580 2,668 315 3,173.60 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 5-2 78.63 916,179 1.38 115,483 17,364 2,543 289 3,459.21 Archer 4-AAAAAAA 4-3 76.71 955,352 1.73 197,354 20,291 2,485 225 4,443.44 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 6-1 72.96 992,001 1.74 139,867 10,235 856 62 16,128.03 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 6-1 72.37 999,784 1.70 107,510 9,981 861 42 23,808.52 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 5-3 74.74 1,000,000 1.56 30,924 6,321 522 34 29,410.76 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 6-2 72.44 1,000,000 1.37 58,240 3,829 252 22 45,453.55 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 6-2 71.50 998,053 1.47 38,465 3,645 284 9 111,110.11 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 6-1 71.13 990,330 1.27 19,245 2,451 156 5 199,999.00 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 2-6 67.12 978,765 1.15 16,473 833 39 1 999,999.00 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 6-2 67.70 962,264 1.15 29,425 875 38 1 999,999.00 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 2-5 66.56 986,241 1.13 24,677 899 31 - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 5-2 65.83 988,912 1.01 2,954 272 10 - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 7-0 64.98 999,936 1.05 7,724 364 8 - - Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 6-2 65.15 857,916 0.92 4,539 188 8 - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 3-4 61.31 888,171 0.90 1,538 43 1 - - Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 3-4 63.57 82,413 0.09 243 17 1 - - Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 4-4 62.08 703,267 0.73 3,611 103 - - - South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 4-3 65.27 62,686 0.07 285 15 - - - Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 4-3 54.83 334,473 0.34 369 4 - - - Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 3-4 55.79 851,109 0.88 368 4 - - - Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 2-6 51.48 732,739 0.77 1,064 1 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 5-2 50.01 935,665 0.96 717 1 - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 2-5 43.65 269,216 0.27 66 - - - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 2-5 52.54 171,398 0.17 65 - - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-7 48.37 77,189 0.08 4 - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 2-5 43.18 81,602 0.08 3 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 3-4 43.84 125,546 0.13 2 - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 1-6 28.56 54,453 0.05 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 2-4-1 20.59 9,884 0.01 - - - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 1-6 40.64 6,861 0.01 - - - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 1-6 52.52 5,362 0.01 - - - - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 1-6 45.44 70 0.00 - - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 1-7 11.49 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 961,031 38,215 559 191 999,996 4 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 38,122 621,629 335,741 4,508 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 742 336,499 545,434 79,589 962,264 37,736 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 105 3,541 57,313 273,514 334,473 665,527 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill - 116 60,953 642,198 703,267 296,733 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 552,283 447,473 211 33 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 447,540 500,783 51,566 103 999,992 8 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 171 51,659 884,730 61,493 998,053 1,947 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 6 77 3,191 265,942 269,216 730,784 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook - 8 60,302 672,429 732,739 267,261 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 603,562 348,769 45,218 2,371 999,920 80 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 355,708 411,627 173,880 50,786 992,001 7,999 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 39,951 182,731 424,651 331,432 978,765 21,235 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 633 4,744 21,981 144,040 171,398 828,602 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 146 52,129 334,270 471,371 857,916 142,084 4-AAAAAAA Newton 888,639 87,389 18,162 5,682 999,872 128 4-AAAAAAA Archer 57,306 285,974 447,281 164,791 955,352 44,648 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 27,675 118,076 222,349 548,079 916,179 83,821 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 26,363 507,627 297,189 152,319 983,498 16,502 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 17 273 8,498 53,898 62,686 937,314 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood - 661 6,521 75,231 82,413 917,587 5-AAAAAAA Walton 983,951 14,352 1,439 257 999,999 1 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 12,293 929,215 56,000 1,422 998,930 1,070 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 2,624 54,453 468,651 474,208 999,936 64 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 1,132 1,951 473,790 512,039 988,912 11,088 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - 19 26 6,816 6,861 993,139 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee - 10 94 5,258 5,362 994,638 6-AAAAAAA Milton 646,773 246,209 96,342 10,662 999,986 14 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 312,683 617,125 69,303 673 999,784 216 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 39,995 129,875 697,826 122,634 990,330 9,670 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 548 5,392 127,066 718,103 851,109 148,891 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 1 1,221 8,698 67,269 77,189 922,811 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central - 178 765 80,659 81,602 918,398 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 549,214 402,241 45,887 2,658 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 417,202 396,367 186,402 27 999,998 2 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 33,584 201,385 765,031 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAAA Duluth - 7 2,657 933,001 935,665 64,335 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek - - 23 54,430 54,453 945,547 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - - 9,884 9,884 990,116 7-AAAAAAA Discovery - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 986,133 13,351 400 116 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAAA Buford 13,438 983,517 2,762 255 999,972 28 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 302 571 933,290 52,078 986,241 13,759 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 127 2,458 50,994 834,592 888,171 111,829 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett - 103 12,542 112,901 125,546 874,454 8-AAAAAAA Dacula - - 12 58 70 999,930

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Thomas County Central Douglas County Douglas County Gainesville Marist Thomas County Central First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lee County Douglas County Houston County Gainesville Lee County Effingham County Sequoyah Douglas County Houston County Woodward Academy Blessed Trinity Gainesville Reg 4, #3 0 53.67 6-1 Dunwoody Reg 1, #2 0 84.28 6-1 Lee County Reg 3, #4 0 48.14 5-2 Jonesboro Reg 2, #1 0 55.03 5-3 Effingham County Reg 7, #3 0 56.86 4-3 Alpharetta Reg 6, #2 0 64.31 5-3 Sequoyah Reg 8, #4 0 53.34 3-4 Habersham Central Reg 5, #1 0 95.08 7-0 Douglas County Reg 1, #3 0 80.94 6-1 Houston County Reg 4, #2 0 74.28 7-0 North Atlanta Reg 2, #4 0 41.43 3-4 Evans Reg 3, #1 0 78.89 5-2 Woodward Academy Reg 6, #3 0 65.16 6-2 Creekview Reg 7, #2 0 69.79 6-2 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 0 50.41 2-5 South Paulding Reg 8, #1 0 88.21 7-0 Gainesville Roswell Marist Hughes Thomas County Central Lanier Roswell Brunswick Marist Hughes Rome Glynn Academy Thomas County Central Reg 5, #3 0 66.15 4-3 East Paulding Reg 8, #2 0 68.22 6-2 Lanier Reg 6, #4 0 54.94 3-4 River Ridge Reg 7, #1 0 77.93 7-1 Roswell Reg 2, #3 0 59.20 4-2 Brunswick Reg 3, #2 0 50.60 6-1 Mundy's Mill Reg 1, #4 0 58.25 3-4 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #1 0 84.26 6-1 Marist Reg 8, #3 0 58.41 3-4 North Forsyth Reg 5, #2 0 90.41 5-2 Hughes Reg 7, #4 0 50.65 4-3 Sprayberry Reg 6, #1 0 81.56 6-1 Rome Reg 3, #3 0 49.35 4-3 Lovejoy Reg 2, #2 0 53.40 6-2 Glynn Academy Reg 4, #4 0 47.78 1-6 St. Pius X Reg 1, #1 0 95.39 7-0 Thomas County Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 7-0 95.08 1,000,000 4.27 970,652 747,421 554,434 344,341 1.90 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 7-0 95.39 999,998 4.17 980,151 663,238 538,790 337,950 1.96 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 7-0 88.21 1,000,000 3.85 924,717 677,296 248,933 108,782 8.19 Hughes 5-AAAAAA 5-2 90.41 999,985 3.21 714,760 295,560 211,118 94,081 9.63 Marist 4-AAAAAA 6-1 84.26 999,998 3.46 820,767 574,296 174,941 51,096 18.57 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 6-1 84.28 999,975 3.22 910,736 242,125 117,105 33,797 28.59 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 7-1 77.93 1,000,000 3.06 741,597 307,153 54,635 8,816 112.43 Rome 6-AAAAAA 6-1 81.56 999,983 2.38 293,658 70,508 36,456 8,314 119.28 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 6-1 80.94 999,052 2.18 403,613 108,459 23,268 5,774 172.19 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 5-2 78.89 1,000,000 2.64 489,313 144,109 24,620 5,343 186.16 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 7-0 74.28 1,000,000 1.84 275,332 101,558 12,353 1,480 674.68 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 6-2 68.22 999,565 1.78 150,191 28,181 1,507 103 9,707.74 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 6-2 69.79 999,995 1.76 68,120 15,140 1,003 83 12,047.19 East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 4-3 66.15 999,941 1.49 83,218 13,034 539 32 31,249.00 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 6-2 65.16 999,829 1.45 20,759 2,669 81 4 249,999.00 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 4-2 59.20 984,533 1.70 32,278 2,551 54 2 499,999.00 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 5-3 64.31 999,637 1.65 15,495 1,532 107 1 999,999.00 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 3-4 58.25 623,370 0.67 18,015 1,930 25 1 999,999.00 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 5-3 55.03 1,000,000 1.75 23,907 348 8 - - Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 4-3 56.86 1,000,000 1.27 6,752 489 6 - - North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 3-4 58.41 999,269 1.02 2,621 140 5 - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 6-1 50.60 1,000,000 1.48 14,524 748 3 - - Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 6-2 53.40 998,780 1.58 14,077 783 2 - - Veterans 1-AAAAAA 3-4 53.79 343,080 0.36 4,308 283 2 - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 6-1 53.67 995,669 1.02 6,992 68 2 - - River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 3-4 54.94 534,013 0.57 4,809 265 1 - - Etowah 6-AAAAAA 4-3 52.11 233,612 0.24 1,084 49 1 - - Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 4-3 49.35 995,228 1.28 2,488 8 1 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 3-4 53.34 909,134 0.91 554 13 - - - Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 1-6 47.53 230,951 0.24 370 12 - - - Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 5-2 48.14 914,617 1.15 2,152 10 - - - South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 2-5 50.41 470,664 0.47 352 9 - - - St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 1-6 47.78 762,562 0.77 816 6 - - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 3-4 41.43 564,888 0.60 336 3 - - - Newnan 5-AAAAAA 3-4 47.34 440,626 0.44 126 2 - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 5-2 41.66 450,009 0.47 157 1 - - - Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 4-3 50.65 656,319 0.67 110 1 - - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 4-4 48.28 89,779 0.09 27 1 - - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 1-6 41.89 50,803 0.05 5 1 - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 1-6 40.47 34,525 0.03 22 - - - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-7 44.96 305,382 0.31 11 - - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 3-4 35.71 234,175 0.23 11 - - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 2-5 41.87 37,750 0.04 10 - - - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 2-5 34.07 88,053 0.09 5 - - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 1-6 33.05 38,303 0.04 1 - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 2-6 41.37 1,975 0.00 1 - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-7 22.18 7,596 0.01 - - - - - Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 2-5 37.89 2,244 0.00 - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 1-6 23.49 2,099 0.00 - - - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 2-6 32.04 987 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 2-5 34.93 803 0.00 - - - - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 2-5 36.29 231 0.00 - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-8 24.70 9 0.00 - - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 2-5 7.54 3 0.00 - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 1-7 21.19 1 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 3-4 22.08 - - - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 0-7 -3.62 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 743,206 202,466 53,472 854 999,998 2 1-AAAAAA Lee County 229,056 692,105 74,515 4,299 999,975 25 1-AAAAAA Houston County 27,536 104,655 852,986 13,875 999,052 948 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 202 768 5,698 616,702 623,370 376,630 1-AAAAAA Tift County - 4 369 34,152 34,525 965,475 1-AAAAAA Veterans - 2 12,960 330,118 343,080 656,920 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 776,162 190,201 33,631 6 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 187,074 345,957 347,258 104,244 984,533 15,467 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 36,292 436,394 464,509 61,585 998,780 1,220 2-AAAAAA Evans 472 26,733 106,704 430,979 564,888 435,112 2-AAAAAA South Effingham - 715 47,897 401,397 450,009 549,991 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) - - 1 802 803 999,197 2-AAAAAA Grovetown - - - 987 987 999,013 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 969,431 29,885 681 3 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 29,417 963,257 7,325 1 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 1,152 6,783 394,915 511,767 914,617 85,383 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy - 72 594,231 400,925 995,228 4,772 3-AAAAAA Morrow - 3 63 2,033 2,099 997,901 3-AAAAAA Alcovy - - 2,785 85,268 88,053 911,947 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - 3 3 999,997 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Marist 782,955 216,574 347 122 999,998 2 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 216,872 725,064 58,014 50 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 170 58,021 901,544 35,934 995,669 4,331 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 3 97 29,837 204,238 234,175 765,825 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X - 243 9,730 752,589 762,562 237,438 4-AAAAAA South Cobb - 1 528 7,067 7,596 992,404 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 974,956 21,016 4,028 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA Hughes 24,714 974,959 299 13 999,985 15 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 330 4,025 987,514 8,072 999,941 59 5-AAAAAA New Manchester - - 8,084 29,666 37,750 962,250 5-AAAAAA Newnan - - 53 440,573 440,626 559,374 5-AAAAAA South Paulding - - 20 470,644 470,664 529,336 5-AAAAAA Paulding County - - 2 50,801 50,803 949,197 5-AAAAAA Alexander - - - 231 231 999,769 6-AAAAAA Rome 971,647 22,096 4,677 1,563 999,983 17 6-AAAAAA Creekview 21,538 108,738 866,034 3,519 999,829 171 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 6,814 868,262 117,815 6,746 999,637 363 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 1 99 4,179 529,734 534,013 465,987 6-AAAAAA Allatoona - 677 5,981 224,293 230,951 769,049 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - 128 1,286 561 1,975 998,025 6-AAAAAA Etowah - - 28 233,584 233,612 766,388 7-AAAAAA Roswell 947,248 42,025 9,532 1,195 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 30,403 783,895 185,413 284 999,995 5 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 22,349 174,078 803,373 200 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Lassiter - 2 257 38,044 38,303 961,697 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry - - 1,424 654,895 656,319 343,681 7-AAAAAA Pope - - 1 305,381 305,382 694,618 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek - - - 1 1 999,999 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 997,381 2,496 123 - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 2,442 14,225 634,624 347,978 999,269 731 8-AAAAAA Lanier 177 982,511 16,418 459 999,565 435 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central - 533 348,035 560,566 909,134 90,866 8-AAAAAA Jackson County - 232 778 88,769 89,779 910,221 8-AAAAAA Shiloh - 3 22 2,219 2,244 997,756 8-AAAAAA Apalachee - - - 9 9 999,991

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Coffee Jefferson Creekside Jefferson Cartersville Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ware County Creekside Harris County Jefferson Ware County Jones County Hiram Creekside Tucker Harris County Calhoun Jefferson Reg 4, #3 0 45.28 2-5 Decatur Reg 1, #2 0 71.79 5-2 Ware County Reg 3, #4 0 47.66 6-2 McIntosh Reg 2, #1 0 64.84 6-2 Jones County Reg 7, #3 0 70.06 6-2 Hiram Reg 6, #2 0 67.88 7-0 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 8, #4 0 53.87 4-4 Clarke Central Reg 5, #1 0 71.27 6-1 Creekside Reg 1, #3 0 48.07 2-5 Jenkins Reg 4, #2 0 51.14 4-3 Tucker Reg 2, #4 0 53.35 2-5 Dutchtown Reg 3, #1 0 63.02 6-1 Harris County Reg 6, #3 0 54.64 4-4 Cambridge Reg 7, #2 0 72.02 6-2 Calhoun Reg 5, #4 0 46.70 5-2 Chapel Hill Reg 8, #1 0 76.25 7-0 Jefferson Cartersville Northgate Kell Coffee Eastside Cartersville Northgate Arabia Mountain Mays Kell Warner Robins Coffee Reg 5, #3 0 51.67 4-3 Villa Rica Reg 8, #2 0 61.79 5-2 Eastside Reg 6, #4 0 42.95 1-6 Centennial Reg 7, #1 0 75.22 8-0 Cartersville Reg 2, #3 0 61.65 5-2 Ola Reg 3, #2 0 62.07 6-2 Northgate Reg 1, #4 0 42.11 2-5 Statesboro Reg 4, #1 0 54.24 6-1 Arabia Mountain Reg 8, #3 0 60.24 4-4 Flowery Branch Reg 5, #2 0 64.67 3-4 Mays Reg 7, #4 0 63.26 6-2 Dalton Reg 6, #1 0 68.50 6-1 Kell Reg 3, #3 0 47.41 4-4 Northside (Columbus) Reg 2, #2 0 62.49 4-3 Warner Robins Reg 4, #4 0 27.14 3-4 Chamblee Reg 1, #1 0 83.42 7-0 Coffee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Coffee 1-AAAAA 7-0 83.42 1,000,000 4.38 929,204 816,330 635,292 496,759 1.01 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 7-0 76.25 1,000,000 3.57 661,611 578,631 356,466 157,251 5.36 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 8-0 75.22 1,000,000 3.77 794,953 697,241 292,942 150,752 5.63 Ware County 1-AAAAA 5-2 71.79 999,991 3.27 707,469 399,391 188,634 55,952 16.87 Creekside 5-AAAAA 6-1 71.27 1,000,000 2.92 566,556 295,647 143,250 42,719 22.41 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 6-2 72.02 969,725 2.55 350,308 262,123 127,001 40,423 23.74 Kell 6-AAAAA 6-1 68.50 999,999 2.08 342,899 99,732 39,672 11,442 86.40 Hiram 7-AAAAA 6-2 70.06 909,885 1.75 242,255 87,942 36,008 10,471 94.50 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 7-0 67.88 999,549 2.02 316,290 90,011 34,625 9,570 103.49 Jones County 2-AAAAA 6-2 64.84 1,000,000 2.23 211,267 82,004 25,860 4,798 207.42 Harris County 3-AAAAA 6-1 63.02 998,898 2.38 536,331 123,892 29,185 4,690 212.22 Northgate 3-AAAAA 6-2 62.07 1,000,000 2.34 529,516 112,624 24,313 3,670 271.48 Mays 5-AAAAA 3-4 64.67 999,570 2.05 288,892 46,205 13,586 3,174 314.06 Eastside 8-AAAAA 5-2 61.79 986,754 2.05 154,720 87,532 15,278 2,432 410.18 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 4-3 62.49 999,970 2.09 147,619 48,868 12,805 2,019 494.29 Dalton 7-AAAAA 6-2 63.26 984,775 1.56 148,642 41,176 9,030 1,640 608.76 Ola 2-AAAAA 5-2 61.65 996,996 1.84 329,892 61,043 9,307 1,598 624.78 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 4-4 60.24 996,021 1.43 92,634 10,953 2,049 341 2,931.55 Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 6-1 54.24 999,995 2.07 252,773 26,472 2,364 168 5,951.38 Tucker 4-AAAAA 4-3 51.14 999,977 1.90 173,531 12,493 837 43 23,254.81 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 2-5 53.35 899,178 1.21 104,512 8,041 606 29 34,481.76 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 4-4 54.64 999,978 1.12 11,360 3,826 386 20 49,999.00 Cass 7-AAAAA 4-4 57.33 135,518 0.18 7,515 1,009 149 20 49,999.00 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 2-5 48.07 881,584 1.22 47,781 2,079 89 6 166,665.67 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 4-3 51.67 906,454 1.06 9,918 2,423 132 5 199,999.00 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 4-4 53.87 527,799 0.59 6,778 703 89 5 199,999.00 Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 5-2 46.70 569,977 0.61 1,760 291 8 2 499,999.00 McIntosh 3-AAAAA 6-2 47.66 927,031 1.04 7,353 398 15 1 999,999.00 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 4-4 47.41 829,911 0.92 3,119 195 7 - - Decatur 4-AAAAA 2-5 45.28 980,607 1.02 3,819 154 5 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 2-5 42.11 668,011 0.81 10,873 240 3 - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-3 43.52 283,870 0.29 336 14 2 - - Centennial 6-AAAAA 1-6 42.95 942,837 0.96 1,517 162 1 - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-5 39.51 438,355 0.51 4,064 65 1 - - Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 3-5 45.10 131,002 0.14 220 32 1 - - Banneker 5-AAAAA 4-3 43.73 249,539 0.26 259 29 1 - - Drew 3-AAAAA 3-4 37.99 244,160 0.25 229 3 1 - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 4-4 44.28 205,360 0.22 500 12 - - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 2-6 40.35 143,458 0.15 54 10 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 3-5 37.64 103,528 0.11 621 3 - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 3-5 36.61 56,340 0.06 22 1 - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 3-4 27.14 626,346 0.63 15 - - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-7 26.82 12,059 0.01 7 - - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 2-5 23.26 390,674 0.39 5 - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 2-5 20.35 1,297 0.00 1 - - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 1-6 20.95 2,401 0.00 - - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAAA 1-7 28.82 263 0.00 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 2-5 29.56 196 0.00 - - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 2-6 40.58 97 0.00 - - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 1-6 23.74 65 0.00 - - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 2-5 29.64 - - - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 2-5 12.32 - - - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 0-8 -1.96 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-7 -54.34 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Coffee 799,581 198,723 1,692 4 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAA Ware County 200,289 791,650 7,971 81 999,991 9 1-AAAAA Jenkins 121 1,725 581,849 297,889 881,584 118,416 1-AAAAA Statesboro 9 7,898 258,356 401,748 668,011 331,989 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute - 4 150,123 288,228 438,355 561,645 1-AAAAA Greenbrier - - 9 12,050 12,059 987,941 2-AAAAA Jones County 570,688 429,312 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 429,312 567,077 3,011 570 999,970 30 2-AAAAA Ola - 2,608 756,204 238,184 996,996 3,004 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing - 950 2,034 100,544 103,528 896,472 2-AAAAA Dutchtown - 53 238,749 660,376 899,178 100,822 2-AAAAA Union Grove - - 1 262 263 999,737 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - - 1 64 65 999,935 3-AAAAA Northgate 502,411 492,172 4,784 633 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Harris County 495,264 450,870 50,069 2,695 998,898 1,102 3-AAAAA McIntosh 1,817 48,310 487,106 389,798 927,031 72,969 3-AAAAA Drew 507 6,023 63,660 173,970 244,160 755,840 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 1 2,625 394,381 432,904 829,911 170,089 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 592,621 400,842 5,832 700 999,995 5 4-AAAAA Tucker 407,269 585,558 6,282 868 999,977 23 4-AAAAA Chamblee 84 3,117 76,411 546,734 626,346 373,654 4-AAAAA Lithonia 26 2,582 36,437 351,629 390,674 609,326 4-AAAAA Decatur - 7,885 874,702 98,020 980,607 19,393 4-AAAAA M.L. King - 16 336 2,049 2,401 997,599 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 960,836 21,645 17,510 9 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA Mays 33,022 957,607 7,662 1,279 999,570 430 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 6,126 18,411 664,634 217,283 906,454 93,546 5-AAAAA Banneker 16 1,310 9,338 238,875 249,539 750,461 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill - 706 288,593 280,678 569,977 430,023 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs - 321 4,240 138,897 143,458 856,542 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson - - 8,023 122,979 131,002 868,998 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Kell 518,848 481,096 54 1 999,999 1 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 481,151 515,172 3,206 20 999,549 451 6-AAAAA Centennial 1 3,194 19,109 920,533 942,837 57,163 6-AAAAA Cambridge - 471 976,595 22,912 999,978 22 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee - 66 304 55,970 56,340 943,660 6-AAAAA North Springs - 1 732 564 1,297 998,703 6-AAAAA Northview - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAA Cartersville 948,978 49,403 883 736 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Dalton 49,403 72,277 254,801 608,294 984,775 15,225 7-AAAAA Calhoun 1,619 836,946 120,393 10,767 969,725 30,275 7-AAAAA Hiram - 25,666 615,173 269,046 909,885 90,115 7-AAAAA Cass - 15,708 8,750 111,060 135,518 864,482 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - - - 97 97 999,903 8-AAAAA Jefferson 855,668 143,976 351 5 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Eastside 144,330 821,368 13,317 7,739 986,754 13,246 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 2 2,492 5,765 275,611 283,870 716,130 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch - 31,440 868,696 95,885 996,021 3,979 8-AAAAA Loganville - 388 95,936 109,036 205,360 794,640 8-AAAAA Clarke Central - 336 15,929 511,534 527,799 472,201 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - 6 190 196 999,804

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final North Oconee Bainbridge Stockbridge North Oconee Central (Carrollton) Bainbridge First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Spalding Stockbridge Benedictine North Oconee Cairo Spalding Holy Innocents Stockbridge Starr's Mill Benedictine Cedartown North Oconee Reg 4, #3 0 68.80 6-1 Troup Reg 1, #2 0 68.76 7-1 Cairo Reg 3, #4 0 53.09 3-4 New Hampstead Reg 2, #1 0 78.11 8-0 Spalding Reg 7, #3 0 47.21 6-1 Northwest Whitfield Reg 6, #2 0 64.74 7-1 Holy Innocents Reg 8, #4 0 43.53 3-5 Cherokee Bluff Reg 5, #1 0 78.86 5-2 Stockbridge Reg 1, #3 0 40.20 4-4 Westover Reg 4, #2 0 63.87 4-3 Starr's Mill Reg 2, #4 0 53.72 3-4 Howard Reg 3, #1 0 77.28 8-0 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 0 57.83 4-4 Hapeville Charter Reg 7, #2 0 58.91 4-3 Cedartown Reg 5, #4 0 53.56 4-3 Pace Academy Reg 8, #1 0 79.99 7-0 North Oconee Central (Carrollton) Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Westminster (Atlanta) Bainbridge Madison County Central (Carrollton) Burke County Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) North Hall Westminster (Atlanta) Perry Bainbridge Reg 5, #3 0 49.56 2-5 Lovett Reg 8, #2 0 54.77 5-2 Madison County Reg 6, #4 0 61.52 6-2 Stephenson Reg 7, #1 0 69.20 7-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 2, #3 0 59.74 4-3 Baldwin Reg 3, #2 0 66.94 7-1 Burke County Reg 1, #4 0 22.67 3-5 Shaw Reg 4, #1 0 66.16 5-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 8, #3 0 55.71 6-2 North Hall Reg 5, #2 0 47.17 3-4 Luella Reg 7, #4 0 41.79 2-5 Sonoraville Reg 6, #1 0 63.03 5-3 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 3, #3 0 58.58 6-2 Wayne County Reg 2, #2 0 75.33 7-1 Perry Reg 4, #4 0 60.60 5-2 LaGrange Reg 1, #1 0 75.39 6-2 Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds North Oconee 8-AAAA 7-0 79.99 1,000,000 3.82 905,045 587,205 342,048 240,870 3.15 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 5-2 78.86 1,000,000 3.67 877,761 540,776 283,048 190,547 4.25 Spalding 2-AAAA 8-0 78.11 1,000,000 3.32 669,093 439,091 274,045 155,993 5.41 Benedictine 3-AAAA 8-0 77.28 1,000,000 3.32 797,947 378,538 194,305 121,727 7.22 Perry 2-AAAA 7-1 75.33 1,000,000 3.07 567,891 369,081 220,005 97,092 9.30 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 6-2 75.39 1,000,000 2.76 420,523 309,927 210,421 90,428 10.06 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 7-0 69.20 1,000,000 3.06 686,097 412,933 170,497 42,775 22.38 Troup 4-AAAA 6-1 68.80 999,982 2.09 267,980 129,881 50,093 12,959 76.17 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 5-2 66.16 1,000,000 2.38 370,811 181,846 60,472 11,694 84.51 Burke County 3-AAAA 7-1 66.94 993,831 2.20 319,783 161,739 51,538 10,615 93.21 Cairo 1-AAAA 7-1 68.76 1,000,000 1.99 198,510 87,394 37,471 10,254 96.52 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 5-3 63.03 993,877 2.44 454,658 99,689 36,412 5,184 191.90 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 7-1 64.74 991,555 2.00 205,881 55,151 16,094 3,034 328.60 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 4-3 63.87 999,303 2.14 223,717 66,434 16,655 2,882 345.98 Stephenson 6-AAAA 6-2 61.52 996,802 2.00 314,331 68,754 19,979 2,453 406.66 Baldwin 2-AAAA 4-3 59.74 945,364 1.31 73,898 22,992 3,963 407 2,456.00 LaGrange 4-AAAA 5-2 60.60 999,729 1.28 37,467 10,877 2,398 270 3,702.70 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 4-4 57.83 774,248 1.23 80,766 13,372 2,195 203 4,925.11 Wayne County 3-AAAA 6-2 58.58 958,015 1.13 31,439 8,242 1,712 150 6,665.67 Madison County 8-AAAA 5-2 54.77 962,237 1.60 105,052 17,470 2,045 137 7,298.27 Cedartown 7-AAAA 4-3 58.91 998,324 1.49 43,538 6,671 890 124 8,063.52 North Hall 8-AAAA 6-2 55.71 950,238 1.52 116,064 14,304 2,084 121 8,263.46 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 4-3 53.56 985,484 1.39 72,131 7,565 849 51 19,606.84 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 3-4 53.09 994,952 1.08 9,862 1,475 121 11 90,908.09 Lovett 5-AAAA 2-5 49.56 898,913 1.28 52,164 3,219 275 7 142,856.14 Miller Grove 6-AAAA 5-3 51.92 242,623 0.29 9,778 1,227 97 6 166,665.67 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 6-1 47.21 951,344 1.09 9,972 432 28 3 333,332.33 Howard 2-AAAA 3-4 53.72 668,099 0.73 9,112 823 63 2 499,999.00 Luella 5-AAAA 3-4 47.17 835,067 1.05 24,384 1,094 72 1 999,999.00 East Forsyth 8-AAAA 5-2 48.33 537,179 0.79 32,013 1,564 115 - - Sonoraville 7-AAAA 2-5 41.79 731,286 0.79 7,865 133 6 - - Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 6-1 45.63 374,065 0.39 1,074 49 3 - - Hampton 5-AAAA 3-4 39.25 191,944 0.20 371 10 1 - - Westover 1-AAAA 4-4 40.20 999,682 1.04 835 16 - - - Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 3-5 43.53 421,930 0.43 695 12 - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 3-5 38.21 126,372 0.14 830 7 - - - Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 4-3 33.40 319,035 0.33 542 3 - - - McDonough 5-AAAA 5-2 39.07 88,592 0.09 60 3 - - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 4-4 41.79 53,180 0.05 34 1 - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 3-5 22.67 543,225 0.54 11 - - - - Griffin 2-AAAA 1-7 35.86 11,038 0.01 7 - - - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-8 22.57 457,093 0.46 5 - - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 3-4 36.95 2,044 0.00 1 - - - - Whitewater 4-AAAA 3-4 48.58 939 0.00 1 - - - - Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 2-6 37.96 895 0.00 1 - - - - West Laurens 2-AAAA 2-5 35.37 1,434 0.00 - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 4-4 28.04 46 0.00 - - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-8 7.45 22 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-6 5.40 11 0.00 - - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 1-6 19.02 1 0.00 - - - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 0-7 28.08 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 5-1-1 26.79 - - - - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 2-5 21.35 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 3-4 20.37 - - - - - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-7 15.60 - - - - - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 0-8 10.95 - - - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-7 10.49 - - - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 1-6 3.05 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 1-6 -15.18 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 696,464 303,461 67 8 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Cairo 303,495 676,991 19,514 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Westover 41 19,527 921,535 58,579 999,682 318 1-AAAA Hardaway - 20 464 456,609 457,093 542,907 1-AAAA Shaw - 1 58,420 484,804 543,225 456,775 2-AAAA Spalding 582,529 416,127 1,340 4 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Perry 417,470 582,529 1 - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 1 1,338 82,530 290,196 374,065 625,935 2-AAAA Baldwin - 6 838,842 106,516 945,364 54,636 2-AAAA Howard - - 73,929 594,170 668,099 331,901 2-AAAA Griffin - - 3,333 7,705 11,038 988,962 2-AAAA West Laurens - - 25 1,409 1,434 998,566 3-AAAA Benedictine 951,147 31,467 17,386 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Wayne County 48,853 31,665 811,270 66,227 958,015 41,985 3-AAAA Burke County - 842,665 64,410 86,756 993,831 6,169 3-AAAA New Hampstead - 90,086 103,263 801,603 994,952 5,048 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch - 4,117 3,671 45,392 53,180 946,820 3-AAAA Islands - - - 22 22 999,978 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 545,872 140,878 135,001 178,249 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA Troup 239,831 187,846 354,450 217,855 999,982 18 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 197,482 613,718 182,967 5,136 999,303 697 4-AAAA LaGrange 16,815 57,558 327,574 597,782 999,729 271 4-AAAA Whitewater - - 7 932 939 999,061 4-AAAA North Clayton - - 1 45 46 999,954 4-AAAA Fayette County - - - 1 1 999,999 4-AAAA Riverdale - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Stockbridge 970,802 29,180 17 1 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Pace Academy 29,155 241,666 354,847 359,816 985,484 14,516 5-AAAA Luella 42 287,930 242,054 305,041 835,067 164,933 5-AAAA Lovett 1 431,091 354,794 113,027 898,913 101,087 5-AAAA Hampton - 9,810 40,417 141,717 191,944 808,056 5-AAAA McDonough - 323 7,871 80,398 88,592 911,408 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 529,264 355,596 74,050 34,967 993,877 6,123 6-AAAA Stephenson 310,320 128,021 188,476 369,985 996,802 3,198 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 109,971 359,028 399,612 122,944 991,555 8,445 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 49,848 147,352 308,327 268,721 774,248 225,752 6-AAAA Miller Grove 597 10,003 29,531 202,492 242,623 757,377 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb - - 4 891 895 999,105 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 965,045 31,140 3,603 212 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 23,070 188,605 620,850 118,819 951,344 48,656 7-AAAA Cedartown 11,723 744,951 210,969 30,681 998,324 1,676 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 161 1,992 54,065 262,817 319,035 680,965 7-AAAA Sonoraville 1 33,312 110,511 587,462 731,286 268,714 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - 2 9 11 999,989 8-AAAA North Oconee 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA Madison County - 627,359 133,883 200,995 962,237 37,763 8-AAAA North Hall - 251,420 400,637 298,181 950,238 49,762 8-AAAA East Forsyth - 115,013 390,636 31,530 537,179 462,821 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals - 6,176 72,574 47,622 126,372 873,628 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff - 32 2,059 419,839 421,930 578,070 8-AAAA Walnut Grove - - 211 1,833 2,044 997,956 8-AAAA East Hall - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Chestatee - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Lumpkin County Cedar Grove Calvary Day Lumpkin County Sandy Creek First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Mary Persons Cedar Grove Calvary Day Stephens County Thomasville Mary Persons White County Cedar Grove Harlem Calvary Day Wesleyan Stephens County Reg 4, #3 0 44.13 5-3 Hephzibah Reg 1, #2 0 56.94 4-4 Thomasville Reg 3, #4 0 43.44 4-3 Long County Reg 2, #1 0 74.55 7-1 Mary Persons Reg 7, #3 0 54.09 4-3 White County Reg 6, #2 0 42.70 6-1 Bremen Reg 8, #4 0 51.78 2-5 Oconee County Reg 5, #1 0 80.31 3-5 Cedar Grove Reg 1, #3 0 51.65 5-2 Monroe Reg 4, #2 0 53.47 6-2 Harlem Reg 2, #4 0 32.72 1-7 Jackson Reg 3, #1 0 78.80 7-0 Calvary Day Reg 6, #3 0 33.70 5-2 Gordon Lee Reg 7, #2 0 51.53 5-3 Wesleyan Reg 5, #4 0 50.13 5-3 Douglass Reg 8, #1 0 77.00 7-0 Stephens County Lumpkin County Morgan County Sandy Creek Carver (Columbus) Carver (Atlanta) Lumpkin County Savannah Christian Morgan County Sandy Creek Adairsville Peach County Carver (Columbus) Reg 5, #3 0 56.19 2-5 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 8, #2 0 52.56 4-3 Hart County Reg 6, #4 0 31.50 4-3 Coahulla Creek Reg 7, #1 0 65.39 7-0 Lumpkin County Reg 2, #3 0 53.81 7-1 Upson-Lee Reg 3, #2 0 62.48 5-2 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 0 51.50 4-4 Crisp County Reg 4, #1 0 64.13 7-1 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 0 55.76 4-3 Monroe Area Reg 5, #2 0 63.16 6-2 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 0 40.96 2-6 Dawson County Reg 6, #1 0 47.83 5-2 Adairsville Reg 3, #3 0 46.03 5-2 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 0 55.03 2-5 Peach County Reg 4, #4 0 23.99 3-5 Richmond Academy Reg 1, #1 0 59.87 5-3 Carver (Columbus)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 3-5 80.31 1,000,000 4.04 946,851 696,455 428,861 351,107 1.85 Calvary Day 3-AAA 7-0 78.80 1,000,000 3.82 945,672 570,671 308,046 247,407 3.04 Stephens County 8-AAA 7-0 77.00 999,906 3.53 908,921 441,600 223,808 167,913 4.96 Mary Persons 2-AAA 7-1 74.55 1,000,000 3.46 899,662 399,302 176,552 114,545 7.73 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 7-0 65.39 999,996 3.39 709,601 431,780 266,650 47,103 20.23 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 6-2 63.16 1,000,000 2.88 620,644 351,145 156,631 21,882 44.70 Morgan County 4-AAA 7-1 64.13 1,000,000 2.65 442,908 229,911 133,893 21,226 46.11 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 5-2 62.48 999,999 2.44 404,411 181,968 93,008 12,269 80.51 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 5-3 59.87 1,000,000 2.95 584,321 297,954 119,252 11,500 85.96 Monroe Area 8-AAA 4-3 55.76 994,008 1.55 146,243 51,378 14,208 888 1,125.13 Peach County 2-AAA 2-5 55.03 999,945 1.78 185,614 63,707 16,349 881 1,134.07 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 2-5 56.19 1,000,000 1.56 134,622 41,646 11,999 776 1,287.66 Thomasville 1-AAA 4-4 56.94 955,340 1.89 139,076 33,541 8,683 649 1,539.83 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 7-1 53.81 1,000,000 1.73 169,668 50,835 11,551 607 1,646.45 White County 7-AAA 4-3 54.09 983,336 1.88 107,099 24,423 6,061 344 2,905.98 Hart County 8-AAA 4-3 52.56 835,520 1.23 91,425 23,989 5,264 220 4,544.45 Harlem 4-AAA 6-2 53.47 1,000,000 1.66 61,512 13,615 3,958 184 5,433.78 Monroe 1-AAA 5-2 51.65 999,854 1.52 78,746 21,809 4,424 158 6,328.11 Adairsville 6-AAA 5-2 47.83 999,916 1.71 98,082 23,529 3,348 84 11,903.76 Oconee County 8-AAA 2-5 51.78 914,891 1.11 52,591 11,778 2,060 79 12,657.23 Douglass 5-AAA 5-3 50.13 1,000,000 1.22 48,056 8,963 1,526 51 19,606.84 Crisp County 1-AAA 4-4 51.50 990,853 1.31 36,778 6,172 1,248 50 19,999.00 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 3-4 52.98 255,035 0.31 18,775 5,270 1,061 38 26,314.79 Wesleyan 7-AAA 5-3 51.53 1,000,000 1.93 62,229 3,986 366 23 43,477.26 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 5-2 46.03 999,996 1.27 37,717 7,028 691 11 90,908.09 Bremen 6-AAA 6-1 42.70 999,595 1.42 32,500 4,814 366 3 333,332.33 Hephzibah 4-AAA 5-3 44.13 997,363 1.16 8,489 593 34 1 999,999.00 Long County 3-AAA 4-3 43.44 881,906 0.91 4,672 152 2 1 999,999.00 Dawson County 7-AAA 2-6 40.96 547,103 0.74 13,339 1,369 71 - - Gilmer 7-AAA 5-3 38.79 469,373 0.61 7,006 548 28 - - Dougherty 1-AAA 4-4 41.32 53,933 0.06 342 16 1 - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 4-3 31.50 811,628 0.84 634 22 - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 5-2 33.70 764,145 0.82 938 16 - - - Ringgold 6-AAA 3-4 34.57 390,966 0.41 440 8 - - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 3-5 23.99 980,110 0.99 259 6 - - - Jackson 2-AAA 1-7 32.72 979,212 0.98 145 1 - - - Liberty County 3-AAA 2-5 26.06 116,438 0.12 8 - - - - LaFayette 6-AAA 1-6 27.09 30,885 0.03 4 - - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-7 1.97 20,843 0.02 - - - - - Salem 4-AAA 1-7 10.62 15,118 0.02 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 3-4 14.32 7,409 0.01 - - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 2-5 21.71 2,404 0.00 - - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-5 13.11 1,661 0.00 - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 1-6 20.49 640 0.00 - - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-7 14.33 461 0.00 - - - - - Pickens 7-AAA 1-6 25.35 192 0.00 - - - - - Columbus 1-AAA 1-7 8.97 20 0.00 - - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-6 21.58 - - - - - - - Beach 3-AAA 1-6 4.67 - - - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-6 -9.07 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 803,970 154,863 41,086 81 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Monroe 122,710 63,781 595,817 217,546 999,854 146 1-AAA Thomasville 73,320 709,582 86,547 85,891 955,340 44,660 1-AAA Crisp County - 68,050 271,728 651,075 990,853 9,147 1-AAA Dougherty - 3,724 4,811 45,398 53,933 946,067 1-AAA Columbus - - 11 9 20 999,980 2-AAA Mary Persons 933,236 55,032 11,732 - 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Upson-Lee 47,430 463,989 488,576 5 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Peach County 19,334 480,974 468,068 31,569 999,945 55 2-AAA Jackson - 5 31,611 947,596 979,212 20,788 2-AAA Pike County - - 13 20,830 20,843 979,157 3-AAA Calvary Day 993,031 6,462 339 168 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Savannah Christian 6,761 993,018 201 19 999,999 1 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 208 493 998,665 630 999,996 4 3-AAA Liberty County - 27 163 116,248 116,438 883,562 3-AAA Long County - - 351 881,555 881,906 118,094 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - 281 1,380 1,661 998,339 3-AAA Beach - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAA Groves - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAA Morgan County 782,831 217,159 10 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Harlem 217,169 782,831 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Cross Creek - 10 3,814 3,585 7,409 992,591 4-AAA Hephzibah - - 909,748 87,615 997,363 2,637 4-AAA Richmond Academy - - 86,428 893,682 980,110 19,890 4-AAA Salem - - - 15,118 15,118 984,882 5-AAA Cedar Grove 881,446 111,317 6,933 304 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 107,198 731,869 119,955 40,978 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 11,052 80,330 573,066 335,552 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 304 76,484 300,046 623,166 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 602,419 311,715 72,543 13,239 999,916 84 6-AAA Bremen 370,171 556,105 62,582 10,737 999,595 405 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 15,126 66,255 163,642 566,605 811,628 188,372 6-AAA Gordon Lee 12,284 65,925 494,993 190,943 764,145 235,855 6-AAA Ringgold - - 206,147 184,819 390,966 609,034 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe - - 93 2,311 2,404 997,596 6-AAA LaFayette - - - 30,885 30,885 969,115 6-AAA Ridgeland - - - 461 461 999,539 7-AAA Lumpkin County 898,358 64,119 32,339 5,180 999,996 4 7-AAA White County 91,709 81,122 728,202 82,303 983,336 16,664 7-AAA Wesleyan 9,933 854,506 135,270 291 1,000,000 - 7-AAA Dawson County - 185 29,407 517,511 547,103 452,897 7-AAA Gilmer - 62 74,765 394,546 469,373 530,627 7-AAA Pickens - 6 17 169 192 999,808 7-AAA West Hall - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAA Stephens County 958,519 38,070 1,707 1,610 999,906 94 8-AAA Hart County 26,051 416,886 309,404 83,179 835,520 164,480 8-AAA Oconee County 12,985 132,305 204,186 565,415 914,891 85,109 8-AAA Monroe Area 2,412 406,430 390,375 194,791 994,008 5,992 8-AAA Hebron Christian 33 6,304 94,258 154,440 255,035 744,965 8-AAA Franklin County - 5 70 565 640 999,360

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Northeast Appling County Northeast Pierce County Toombs County Appling County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Northeast Callaway Pierce County Fellowship Christian Cook Northeast Therrell Callaway Laney Pierce County Model Fellowship Christian Reg 4, #3 0 41.68 5-2 Putnam County Reg 1, #2 0 56.93 5-2 Cook Reg 3, #4 0 34.91 5-2 Vidalia Reg 2, #1 0 68.64 6-1 Northeast Reg 7, #3 0 41.88 6-2 North Murray Reg 6, #2 0 40.71 6-1 Therrell Reg 8, #4 0 51.24 5-2 Union County Reg 5, #1 0 62.31 4-2 Callaway Reg 1, #3 0 47.04 4-3 Sumter County Reg 4, #2 0 48.94 4-2-1 Laney Reg 2, #4 0 24.81 3-4 Southwest Reg 3, #1 0 65.79 6-1 Pierce County Reg 6, #3 0 28.38 1-6 Washington Reg 7, #2 0 44.53 5-2 Model Reg 5, #4 0 28.79 3-5 Redan Reg 8, #1 0 62.21 5-2 Fellowship Christian Rockmart Toombs County Columbia Appling County Athens Academy Rockmart Toombs County Thomson Columbia North Cobb Christian Appling County Fitzgerald Reg 5, #3 0 39.02 2-5 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 8, #2 0 59.87 4-3 Athens Academy Reg 6, #4 0 27.81 3-5 South Atlanta Reg 7, #1 0 59.22 5-2 Rockmart Reg 2, #3 0 37.23 5-2 Spencer Reg 3, #2 0 63.18 7-1 Toombs County Reg 1, #4 0 41.49 4-4 Jeff Davis Reg 4, #1 0 59.59 6-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 0 52.61 6-1 Providence Christian Reg 5, #2 0 51.23 5-3 Columbia Reg 7, #4 0 37.07 3-4 Fannin County Reg 6, #1 0 47.10 6-2 North Cobb Christian Reg 3, #3 0 65.14 5-2 Appling County Reg 2, #2 0 47.02 6-1 ACE Charter Reg 4, #4 0 40.20 2-4-1 Washington County Reg 1, #1 0 61.57 5-2 Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Northeast 2-AA 6-1 68.64 1,000,000 3.73 792,753 594,371 379,151 262,748 2.81 Pierce County 3-AA 6-1 65.79 999,905 3.73 876,349 577,591 296,796 182,383 4.48 Appling County 3-AA 5-2 65.14 999,891 3.23 606,168 438,113 269,288 132,545 6.54 Toombs County 3-AA 7-1 63.18 1,000,000 3.01 545,714 367,941 194,531 84,599 10.82 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 5-2 62.21 999,178 3.36 853,819 376,944 159,512 80,431 11.43 Callaway 5-AA 4-2 62.31 1,000,000 2.96 738,080 288,661 132,756 67,951 13.72 Fitzgerald 1-AA 5-2 61.57 999,999 2.78 407,777 296,353 149,613 60,265 15.59 Rockmart 7-AA 5-2 59.22 1,000,000 2.94 576,267 251,243 123,492 40,349 23.78 Thomson 4-AA 6-1 59.59 1,000,000 2.59 382,949 204,987 103,008 34,452 28.03 Athens Academy 8-AA 4-3 59.87 955,795 2.54 476,361 194,619 90,863 31,586 30.66 Cook 1-AA 5-2 56.93 999,849 2.30 243,222 141,966 51,110 14,754 66.78 Providence Christian 8-AA 6-1 52.61 878,244 1.60 257,222 56,250 12,638 2,541 392.55 Columbia 5-AA 5-3 51.23 1,000,000 1.87 303,379 68,180 15,003 2,449 407.33 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 6-2 47.10 1,000,000 2.21 314,204 53,211 9,051 925 1,080.08 East Jackson 8-AA 6-1 50.88 668,690 1.09 134,472 23,946 4,662 773 1,292.66 Union County 8-AA 5-2 51.24 492,302 0.80 105,208 18,316 3,507 651 1,535.10 Laney 4-AA 4-2-1 48.94 980,721 1.55 51,838 11,358 1,461 236 4,236.29 ACE Charter 2-AA 6-1 47.02 998,186 1.20 32,057 11,274 1,623 162 6,171.84 Sumter County 1-AA 4-3 47.04 899,090 1.28 29,974 5,703 638 87 11,493.25 Model 7-AA 5-2 44.53 1,000,000 1.85 94,227 7,308 555 62 16,128.03 North Murray 7-AA 6-2 41.88 1,000,000 1.74 69,515 4,320 314 21 47,618.05 Therrell 6-AA 6-1 40.71 999,986 1.52 45,251 2,067 106 12 83,332.33 Putnam County 4-AA 5-2 41.68 948,633 1.17 11,714 1,558 114 9 111,110.11 Jeff Davis 1-AA 4-4 41.49 721,334 0.85 6,639 637 47 4 249,999.00 Washington County 4-AA 2-4-1 40.20 883,267 0.96 5,035 921 63 2 499,999.00 Spencer 2-AA 5-2 37.23 1,000,000 1.05 4,308 496 21 2 499,999.00 Worth County 1-AA 4-3 35.35 379,728 0.42 957 57 7 1 999,999.00 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 2-5 39.02 990,795 1.08 9,489 486 31 - - Fannin County 7-AA 3-4 37.07 698,609 0.85 15,728 756 29 - - Vidalia 3-AA 5-2 34.91 999,962 1.03 1,916 209 6 - - Washington 6-AA 1-6 28.38 821,688 0.89 1,567 28 2 - - Redan 5-AA 3-5 28.79 998,132 1.02 2,288 33 1 - - South Atlanta 6-AA 3-5 27.81 922,108 0.99 1,442 28 1 - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 3-3-1 34.87 185,857 0.20 396 37 - - - Haralson County 7-AA 1-7 30.06 283,396 0.31 1,368 20 - - - Southwest 2-AA 3-4 24.81 951,093 0.96 234 7 - - - Banks County 8-AA 4-3 36.90 5,791 0.01 104 4 - - - McNair 5-AA 4-4 19.38 11,050 0.01 2 1 - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 3-6 16.95 104,285 0.10 3 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 1-6 15.68 17,995 0.02 3 - - - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 2-5 14.96 80,163 0.08 1 - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 3-4 13.15 71,770 0.07 - - - - - Rutland 2-AA 2-4 18.09 39,339 0.04 - - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 2-5 1.45 11,378 0.01 - - - - - Butler 4-AA 2-4 11.46 1,522 0.00 - - - - - Tattnall County 3-AA 2-5 24.84 240 0.00 - - - - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 0-7 -3.45 23 0.00 - - - - - Brantley County 3-AA 4-4 12.51 2 0.00 - - - - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 0-7 -4.27 2 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-6 -13.65 2 0.00 - - - - - Dodge County 1-AA 1-7 35.27 - - - - - - - Berrien 1-AA 1-6 21.19 - - - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 2-6 14.22 - - - - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-7 0.88 - - - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 1-7 -4.29 - - - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-7 -4.53 - - - - - - - Walker 6-AA 4-3 -5.84 - - - - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-6 -7.11 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 600,740 354,946 44,019 294 999,999 1 1-AA Cook 391,978 587,047 18,558 2,266 999,849 151 1-AA Sumter County 7,016 45,715 578,827 267,532 899,090 100,910 1-AA Worth County 266 11,263 97,603 270,596 379,728 620,272 1-AA Jeff Davis - 1,029 260,993 459,312 721,334 278,666 1-AA Dodge County - - - - - 1,000,000 1-AA Berrien - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AA Northeast 992,748 7,129 123 - 1,000,000 - 2-AA Spencer 6,910 268,816 723,871 403 1,000,000 - 2-AA ACE Charter 342 723,746 255,730 18,368 998,186 1,814 2-AA Southwest - 308 18,860 931,925 951,093 48,907 2-AA Rutland - 1 1,414 37,924 39,339 960,661 2-AA Kendrick - - 2 11,376 11,378 988,622 2-AA Central (Macon) - - - 2 2 999,998 2-AA Jordan - - - 2 2 999,998 3-AA Pierce County 943,508 29,447 6,660 20,290 999,905 95 3-AA Appling County 29,920 484,164 463,802 22,005 999,891 109 3-AA Toombs County 26,548 484,567 460,507 28,378 1,000,000 - 3-AA Vidalia 24 1,793 69,031 929,114 999,962 38 3-AA Tattnall County - 29 - 211 240 999,760 3-AA Brantley County - - - 2 2 999,998 3-AA Windsor Forest - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Thomson 946,888 46,861 6,240 11 1,000,000 - 4-AA Putnam County 42,532 275,133 398,418 232,550 948,633 51,367 4-AA Laney 10,353 672,473 272,136 25,759 980,721 19,279 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 227 5,499 25,660 154,471 185,857 814,143 4-AA Washington County - 34 297,546 585,687 883,267 116,733 4-AA Butler - - - 1,522 1,522 998,478 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Josey - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AA Callaway 950,152 37,698 12,126 24 1,000,000 - 5-AA Columbia 46,223 938,210 10,119 5,448 1,000,000 - 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 3,625 11,642 887,456 88,072 990,795 9,205 5-AA Redan - 12,424 88,642 897,066 998,132 1,868 5-AA McNair - 26 1,657 9,367 11,050 988,950 5-AA Landmark Christian - - - 23 23 999,977 5-AA Towers - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AA North Cobb Christian 999,790 210 - - 1,000,000 - 6-AA Therrell 205 998,525 1,064 192 999,986 14 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy 3 128 2,359 69,280 71,770 928,230 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 2 169 2,637 77,355 80,163 919,837 6-AA South Atlanta - 512 495,328 426,268 922,108 77,892 6-AA Washington - 456 496,921 324,311 821,688 178,312 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - - 1,691 102,594 104,285 895,715 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 945,075 50,448 1,859 2,618 1,000,000 - 7-AA North Murray 50,584 421,425 527,984 7 1,000,000 - 7-AA Model 4,341 527,852 465,944 1,863 1,000,000 - 7-AA Fannin County - 275 4,213 694,121 698,609 301,391 7-AA Haralson County - - - 283,396 283,396 716,604 7-AA Murray County - - - 17,995 17,995 982,005 7-AA Gordon Central - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AA Fellowship Christian 869,834 92,099 22,072 15,173 999,178 822 8-AA Providence Christian 56,824 59,947 454,805 306,668 878,244 121,756 8-AA Athens Academy 43,236 686,112 171,880 54,567 955,795 44,205 8-AA Union County 26,275 59,437 110,352 296,238 492,302 507,698 8-AA East Jackson 3,767 102,259 239,722 322,942 668,690 331,310 8-AA Banks County 64 146 1,169 4,412 5,791 994,209

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Rabun County Prince Avenue Christian Elbert County Rabun County Commerce First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Swainsboro Prince Avenue Christian Bryan County Elbert County Irwin County Swainsboro Whitefield Academy Prince Avenue Christian Bacon County Bryan County Pepperell Elbert County Reg 4, #3 0 21.70 2-5 Heard County Reg 1, #2 0 42.38 3-4 Irwin County Reg 3, #4 0 8.34 2-5 Claxton Reg 2, #1 0 62.08 8-0 Swainsboro Reg 7, #3 0 35.65 5-3 Darlington Reg 6, #2 0 37.03 2-5 Whitefield Academy Reg 8, #4 0 -33.17 0-7 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 0 71.81 6-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 0 42.07 4-2 Bacon County Reg 4, #2 0 36.17 4-4 Temple Reg 2, #4 0 26.21 2-5 East Laurens Reg 3, #1 0 50.93 7-1 Bryan County Reg 6, #3 0 32.27 1-4 St. Francis Reg 7, #2 0 37.82 4-3 Pepperell Reg 5, #4 0 25.27 2-5 Social Circle Reg 8, #1 0 61.17 7-1 Elbert County Rabun County Lamar County Commerce Bleckley County Rabun County Trion Dublin Lamar County Commerce Mount Vernon Bleckley County Brooks County Reg 5, #3 0 28.11 3-4 Oglethorpe County Reg 8, #2 0 59.99 6-2 Rabun County Reg 6, #4 0 20.33 3-4 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 7, #1 0 53.56 7-0 Trion Reg 2, #3 0 46.77 5-2 Dublin Reg 3, #2 0 39.52 3-5 Metter Reg 1, #4 0 34.20 3-5 Pelham Reg 4, #1 0 48.21 6-2 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 0 53.93 7-1 Commerce Reg 5, #2 0 36.11 5-2 Jasper County Reg 7, #4 0 32.14 2-5 Dade County Reg 6, #1 0 50.36 5-2 Mount Vernon Reg 3, #3 0 29.81 2-5 Screven County Reg 2, #2 0 48.84 6-2 Bleckley County Reg 4, #4 0 -3.36 1-7 Crawford County Reg 1, #1 0 44.31 2-5 Brooks County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 6-1 71.81 1,000,000 3.58 982,157 108,800 668,859 569,559 0.76 Elbert County 8-A Division I 7-1 61.17 1,000,000 3.24 875,808 267,149 240,918 131,328 6.61 Rabun County 8-A Division I 6-2 59.99 1,000,000 3.54 722,094 498,305 365,944 111,634 7.96 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 8-0 62.08 1,000,000 2.71 916,723 138,940 204,733 105,417 8.49 Commerce 8-A Division I 7-1 53.93 1,000,000 2.93 600,694 309,027 137,260 26,626 36.56 Trion 7-A Division I 7-0 53.56 999,883 2.55 376,149 143,623 122,840 21,914 44.63 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 5-2 50.36 1,000,000 2.36 313,328 101,845 69,390 8,886 111.54 Bryan County 3-A Division I 7-1 50.93 1,000,000 2.27 772,892 51,910 23,633 8,780 112.90 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 6-2 48.84 1,000,000 2.56 587,914 155,667 51,873 6,416 154.86 Lamar County 4-A Division I 6-2 48.21 1,000,000 2.36 518,871 87,347 57,081 5,843 170.14 Dublin 2-A Division I 5-2 46.77 996,752 2.13 347,878 73,678 20,725 1,878 531.48 Brooks County 1-A Division I 2-5 44.31 1,000,000 2.11 253,617 34,807 11,419 898 1,112.59 Irwin County 1-A Division I 3-4 42.38 1,000,000 2.05 205,702 23,086 6,235 390 2,563.10 Bacon County 1-A Division I 4-2 42.07 1,000,000 1.95 186,463 20,667 5,043 296 3,377.38 Metter 3-A Division I 3-5 39.52 1,000,000 1.37 97,283 5,807 1,973 68 14,704.88 Pepperell 7-A Division I 4-3 37.82 999,667 1.74 48,365 8,520 757 28 35,713.29 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 2-5 37.03 1,000,000 1.56 25,975 3,074 516 18 55,554.56 Jasper County 5-A Division I 5-2 36.11 1,000,000 1.10 23,095 2,402 396 11 90,908.09 Temple 4-A Division I 4-4 36.17 1,000,000 1.44 52,576 2,526 72 5 199,999.00 Pelham 1-A Division I 3-5 34.20 1,000,000 1.32 40,062 2,125 145 1 999,999.00 Darlington 7-A Division I 5-3 35.65 931,863 1.30 10,624 1,388 122 1 999,999.00 St. Francis 6-A Division I 1-4 32.27 1,000,000 1.33 9,879 790 50 1 999,999.00 Dade County 7-A Division I 2-5 32.14 674,486 0.83 5,768 685 42 1 999,999.00 Screven County 3-A Division I 2-5 29.81 999,540 1.10 12,625 348 24 1 999,999.00 Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 3-4 28.11 1,000,000 1.03 3,290 190 6 - - Social Circle 5-A Division I 2-5 25.27 1,000,000 1.02 1,670 70 3 - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 2-5 26.21 798,486 0.85 5,839 117 2 - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 4-3 24.70 387,022 0.42 631 34 1 - - Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 3-4 20.33 1,000,000 1.04 473 18 - - - Heard County 4-A Division I 2-5 21.70 1,000,000 1.08 1,420 12 - - - Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-8 15.13 204,762 0.21 100 1 - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 2-5 8.34 999,474 1.00 31 - - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 1-7 -3.36 1,000,000 1.00 4 - - - - Athens Christian 8-A Division I 0-7 -33.17 1,000,000 1.00 - - - - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 1-7 15.25 7,079 0.01 - - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-8 -13.11 986 0.00 - - - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 3-5 10.34 - - - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 2-3 1.54 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Brooks County 377,807 301,877 212,781 107,535 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Irwin County 331,961 341,988 278,909 47,142 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 265,841 287,273 282,674 164,212 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 24,391 68,862 225,636 681,111 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 789,152 173,879 36,896 73 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Bleckley County 194,627 742,815 55,307 7,251 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Dublin 16,147 76,139 833,665 70,801 996,752 3,248 2-A Division I East Laurens 74 7,167 68,722 722,523 798,486 201,514 2-A Division I Jefferson County - - 5,410 199,352 204,762 795,238 3-A Division I Bryan County 999,639 313 48 - 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Metter 224 766,743 226,029 7,004 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Claxton 131 3,131 61,164 935,048 999,474 526 3-A Division I Screven County 6 229,813 712,708 57,013 999,540 460 3-A Division I Savannah - - 51 935 986 999,014 4-A Division I Lamar County 989,461 9,996 506 37 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 8,062 157,706 834,205 27 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 2,472 832,294 163,874 1,360 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 5 4 1,415 998,576 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 989,622 10,292 76 10 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 8,518 651,864 245,196 94,422 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 1,241 210,822 423,502 364,435 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 619 127,022 331,226 541,133 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 809,978 160,932 25,938 3,152 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 132,460 513,726 290,277 63,537 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 53,899 290,354 501,621 154,126 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 3,663 34,988 182,164 779,185 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Trion 822,834 158,147 17,769 1,133 999,883 117 7-A Division I Pepperell 150,715 749,926 77,766 21,260 999,667 333 7-A Division I Darlington 25,796 26,525 635,515 244,027 931,863 68,137 7-A Division I Armuchee 624 1,980 92,842 291,576 387,022 612,978 7-A Division I Dade County 31 63,422 176,108 434,925 674,486 325,514 7-A Division I Chattooga - - - 7,079 7,079 992,921 7-A Division I Coosa - - - - - 1,000,000 8-A Division I Elbert County 790,954 174,588 34,457 1 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 147,484 278,535 573,981 - 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Rabun County 61,562 546,877 391,560 1 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian - - 2 999,998 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Greene County Schley County Clinch County Greene County Bowdon Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Clinch County Manchester Jenkins County Greene County Dooly County Clinch County Manchester Johnson County Wilcox County Jenkins County Macon County Greene County Reg 4, #3 0 35.90 3-4 Dooly County Reg 1, #2 0 22.06 4-3 Seminole County Reg 3, #4 0 31.51 4-4 McIntosh County Academy Reg 2, #1 0 52.48 7-1 Clinch County Reg 7, #3 0 14.60 3-4 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 6, #2 0 52.70 6-1 Manchester Reg 8, #4 0 33.83 4-3 Washington-Wilkes Reg 5, #1 0 32.94 4-3 Johnson County Reg 1, #3 0 20.14 3-3 Randolph-Clay Reg 4, #2 0 38.89 4-3 Wilcox County Reg 2, #4 0 26.55 2-6 Turner County Reg 3, #1 0 50.14 7-0 Jenkins County Reg 6, #3 0 47.69 5-2 Macon County Reg 7, #2 0 28.20 2-5 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 0 10.14 3-4 Hancock Central Reg 8, #1 0 63.50 7-0 Greene County Bowdon Telfair County Schley County Early County Aquinas Bowdon Portal Telfair County Lincoln County Schley County Lanier County Early County Reg 5, #3 0 6.67 2-6 Georgia Military Prep Reg 8, #2 0 48.51 6-1 Aquinas Reg 6, #4 0 18.88 4-3 Marion County Reg 7, #1 0 54.53 7-2 Bowdon Reg 2, #3 0 30.56 2-6 Charlton County Reg 3, #2 0 41.46 5-3 Portal Reg 1, #4 0 21.74 2-4 Miller County Reg 4, #1 0 54.21 6-0 Telfair County Reg 8, #3 0 43.16 4-3 Lincoln County Reg 5, #2 0 22.76 3-3 Wilkinson County Reg 7, #4 Reg 6, #1 0 61.02 7-0 Schley County Reg 3, #3 0 35.34 3-4 Emanuel County Institute Reg 2, #2 0 36.21 4-2 Lanier County Reg 4, #4 0 32.31 5-2 Hawkinsville Reg 1, #1 0 37.02 6-2 Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Greene County 8-A Division II 7-0 63.50 1,000,000 4.19 867,988 751,642 569,981 392,315 1.55 Schley County 6-A Division II 7-0 61.02 1,000,000 3.56 924,402 828,220 542,363 321,765 2.11 Telfair County 4-A Division II 6-0 54.21 999,954 3.39 805,920 412,354 181,339 66,299 14.08 Manchester 6-A Division II 6-1 52.70 1,000,000 3.32 859,096 538,301 202,230 63,573 14.73 Bowdon 7-A Division II 7-2 54.53 1,000,000 3.18 656,680 379,205 169,536 62,295 15.05 Clinch County 2-A Division II 7-1 52.48 1,000,000 3.33 837,818 422,025 150,294 52,035 18.22 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 7-0 50.14 999,957 2.88 671,825 194,463 78,571 22,279 43.89 Aquinas 8-A Division II 6-1 48.51 998,633 2.51 332,636 147,561 46,406 10,147 97.55 Macon County 6-A Division II 5-2 47.69 999,285 2.15 158,446 79,226 23,538 5,341 186.23 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 4-3 43.16 995,443 2.07 116,784 69,528 13,542 1,899 525.59 Portal 3-A Division II 5-3 41.46 1,000,000 2.13 290,170 43,553 8,411 1,042 958.69 Early County 1-A Division II 6-2 37.02 1,000,000 2.08 386,459 38,976 4,944 378 2,644.50 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 4-3 38.89 929,032 1.95 218,036 24,517 3,186 284 3,520.13 Dooly County 4-A Division II 3-4 35.90 990,634 1.93 179,401 16,083 1,521 106 9,432.96 Lanier County 2-A Division II 4-2 36.21 996,983 1.64 180,075 14,908 1,447 91 10,988.01 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 3-4 35.34 990,746 1.47 146,417 11,680 972 70 14,284.71 Johnson County 5-A Division II 4-3 32.94 1,000,000 1.48 36,176 6,369 421 32 31,249.00 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 4-3 33.83 998,403 1.62 40,470 6,248 449 21 47,618.05 Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 5-2 32.31 850,143 1.44 95,467 5,711 364 17 58,822.53 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 4-4 31.51 999,977 1.31 74,414 4,101 237 6 166,665.67 Charlton County 2-A Division II 2-6 30.56 1,000,000 1.37 74,007 3,742 202 4 249,999.00 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 3-4 28.58 128,018 0.18 8,198 250 13 1 999,999.00 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 2-5 28.20 1,000,000 1.12 4,198 468 14 - - Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 3-3 22.76 991,141 1.11 2,217 194 6 - - Turner County 2-A Division II 2-6 26.55 962,489 1.05 14,436 301 4 - - Seminole County 1-A Division II 4-3 22.06 838,218 0.94 5,159 120 2 - - Miller County 1-A Division II 2-4 21.74 815,246 0.90 4,252 84 2 - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 1-6 24.13 102,219 0.12 2,869 58 2 - - Marion County 6-A Division II 4-3 18.88 509,354 0.52 171 2 2 - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 3-3 20.14 817,366 0.92 3,810 75 1 - - Terrell County 1-A Division II 2-4 19.05 501,695 0.54 1,260 17 - - - Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 3-4 14.60 1,000,000 1.01 498 14 - - - Taylor County 6-A Division II 5-2 17.92 490,969 0.50 158 4 - - - Hancock Central 5-A Division II 3-4 10.14 733,780 0.74 46 - - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 3-5 7.64 490,239 0.49 21 - - - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 2-6 6.67 784,695 0.79 8 - - - - Mitchell County 1-A Division II 0-7 9.45 27,155 0.03 5 - - - - Warren County 8-A Division II 2-5 13.84 6,401 0.01 5 - - - - Atkinson County 2-A Division II 0-7 0.75 40,528 0.04 2 - - - - Montgomery County 3-A Division II 0-8 3.24 9,320 0.01 - - - - - Towns County 8-A Division II 0-7 -3.76 1,120 0.00 - - - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 1-6 8.56 390 0.00 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 1-5 -8.20 320 0.00 - - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-6 -25.99 145 0.00 - - - - - Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 0-7 -1.91 2 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 2-3 -2.28 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 1-6 -20.24 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.