Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 10

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|99.73
|1,000,000
|4.26
|916,783
|833,731
|518,110
|341,978
|1.92
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|98.00
|999,999
|3.98
|931,984
|698,389
|361,632
|221,296
|3.52
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|96.28
|999,996
|3.51
|675,140
|578,345
|346,058
|157,237
|5.36
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|95.15
|999,872
|3.81
|912,448
|580,014
|338,975
|144,673
|5.91
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|93.11
|999,972
|3.23
|737,631
|353,195
|175,821
|64,018
|14.62
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-1
|90.38
|1,000,000
|2.89
|586,515
|255,030
|90,155
|31,053
|31.20
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|89.81
|999,992
|2.79
|525,880
|234,332
|80,611
|26,292
|37.03
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|82.85
|998,930
|2.52
|524,821
|110,434
|23,786
|3,561
|279.82
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|83.82
|983,498
|2.22
|423,982
|72,163
|14,412
|3,062
|325.58
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|82.46
|1,000,000
|2.14
|179,114
|58,095
|13,821
|2,179
|457.93
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|82.47
|999,998
|2.07
|156,959
|52,617
|11,828
|1,950
|511.82
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|80.49
|999,986
|2.29
|357,042
|71,339
|14,028
|1,696
|588.62
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|75.97
|999,920
|2.11
|270,486
|24,580
|2,668
|315
|3,173.60
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|78.63
|916,179
|1.38
|115,483
|17,364
|2,543
|289
|3,459.21
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|76.71
|955,352
|1.73
|197,354
|20,291
|2,485
|225
|4,443.44
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|72.96
|992,001
|1.74
|139,867
|10,235
|856
|62
|16,128.03
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|72.37
|999,784
|1.70
|107,510
|9,981
|861
|42
|23,808.52
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|74.74
|1,000,000
|1.56
|30,924
|6,321
|522
|34
|29,410.76
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|72.44
|1,000,000
|1.37
|58,240
|3,829
|252
|22
|45,453.55
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|71.50
|998,053
|1.47
|38,465
|3,645
|284
|9
|111,110.11
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|71.13
|990,330
|1.27
|19,245
|2,451
|156
|5
|199,999.00
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|67.12
|978,765
|1.15
|16,473
|833
|39
|1
|999,999.00
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|67.70
|962,264
|1.15
|29,425
|875
|38
|1
|999,999.00
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|66.56
|986,241
|1.13
|24,677
|899
|31
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|65.83
|988,912
|1.01
|2,954
|272
|10
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|64.98
|999,936
|1.05
|7,724
|364
|8
|-
|-
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|65.15
|857,916
|0.92
|4,539
|188
|8
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|61.31
|888,171
|0.90
|1,538
|43
|1
|-
|-
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|63.57
|82,413
|0.09
|243
|17
|1
|-
|-
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|62.08
|703,267
|0.73
|3,611
|103
|-
|-
|-
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|65.27
|62,686
|0.07
|285
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|54.83
|334,473
|0.34
|369
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|55.79
|851,109
|0.88
|368
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|51.48
|732,739
|0.77
|1,064
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|50.01
|935,665
|0.96
|717
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|43.65
|269,216
|0.27
|66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|52.54
|171,398
|0.17
|65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-7
|48.37
|77,189
|0.08
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|43.18
|81,602
|0.08
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|43.84
|125,546
|0.13
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|28.56
|54,453
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-4-1
|20.59
|9,884
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|40.64
|6,861
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|52.52
|5,362
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|45.44
|70
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-7
|11.49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|961,031
|38,215
|559
|191
|999,996
|4
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|38,122
|621,629
|335,741
|4,508
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|742
|336,499
|545,434
|79,589
|962,264
|37,736
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|105
|3,541
|57,313
|273,514
|334,473
|665,527
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|-
|116
|60,953
|642,198
|703,267
|296,733
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|552,283
|447,473
|211
|33
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|447,540
|500,783
|51,566
|103
|999,992
|8
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|171
|51,659
|884,730
|61,493
|998,053
|1,947
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|6
|77
|3,191
|265,942
|269,216
|730,784
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|-
|8
|60,302
|672,429
|732,739
|267,261
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|603,562
|348,769
|45,218
|2,371
|999,920
|80
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|355,708
|411,627
|173,880
|50,786
|992,001
|7,999
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|39,951
|182,731
|424,651
|331,432
|978,765
|21,235
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|633
|4,744
|21,981
|144,040
|171,398
|828,602
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|146
|52,129
|334,270
|471,371
|857,916
|142,084
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|888,639
|87,389
|18,162
|5,682
|999,872
|128
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|57,306
|285,974
|447,281
|164,791
|955,352
|44,648
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|27,675
|118,076
|222,349
|548,079
|916,179
|83,821
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|26,363
|507,627
|297,189
|152,319
|983,498
|16,502
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|17
|273
|8,498
|53,898
|62,686
|937,314
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|-
|661
|6,521
|75,231
|82,413
|917,587
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|983,951
|14,352
|1,439
|257
|999,999
|1
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|12,293
|929,215
|56,000
|1,422
|998,930
|1,070
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|2,624
|54,453
|468,651
|474,208
|999,936
|64
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|1,132
|1,951
|473,790
|512,039
|988,912
|11,088
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|-
|19
|26
|6,816
|6,861
|993,139
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|-
|10
|94
|5,258
|5,362
|994,638
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|646,773
|246,209
|96,342
|10,662
|999,986
|14
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|312,683
|617,125
|69,303
|673
|999,784
|216
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|39,995
|129,875
|697,826
|122,634
|990,330
|9,670
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|548
|5,392
|127,066
|718,103
|851,109
|148,891
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|1
|1,221
|8,698
|67,269
|77,189
|922,811
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|178
|765
|80,659
|81,602
|918,398
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|549,214
|402,241
|45,887
|2,658
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|417,202
|396,367
|186,402
|27
|999,998
|2
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|33,584
|201,385
|765,031
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|-
|7
|2,657
|933,001
|935,665
|64,335
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|-
|23
|54,430
|54,453
|945,547
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|9,884
|9,884
|990,116
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|986,133
|13,351
|400
|116
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|13,438
|983,517
|2,762
|255
|999,972
|28
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|302
|571
|933,290
|52,078
|986,241
|13,759
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|127
|2,458
|50,994
|834,592
|888,171
|111,829
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|103
|12,542
|112,901
|125,546
|874,454
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|-
|-
|12
|58
|70
|999,930
Class AAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|7-0
|95.08
|1,000,000
|4.27
|970,652
|747,421
|554,434
|344,341
|1.90
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|7-0
|95.39
|999,998
|4.17
|980,151
|663,238
|538,790
|337,950
|1.96
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|7-0
|88.21
|1,000,000
|3.85
|924,717
|677,296
|248,933
|108,782
|8.19
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|5-2
|90.41
|999,985
|3.21
|714,760
|295,560
|211,118
|94,081
|9.63
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|6-1
|84.26
|999,998
|3.46
|820,767
|574,296
|174,941
|51,096
|18.57
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|84.28
|999,975
|3.22
|910,736
|242,125
|117,105
|33,797
|28.59
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|7-1
|77.93
|1,000,000
|3.06
|741,597
|307,153
|54,635
|8,816
|112.43
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|6-1
|81.56
|999,983
|2.38
|293,658
|70,508
|36,456
|8,314
|119.28
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|80.94
|999,052
|2.18
|403,613
|108,459
|23,268
|5,774
|172.19
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|5-2
|78.89
|1,000,000
|2.64
|489,313
|144,109
|24,620
|5,343
|186.16
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|7-0
|74.28
|1,000,000
|1.84
|275,332
|101,558
|12,353
|1,480
|674.68
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|6-2
|68.22
|999,565
|1.78
|150,191
|28,181
|1,507
|103
|9,707.74
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|6-2
|69.79
|999,995
|1.76
|68,120
|15,140
|1,003
|83
|12,047.19
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|4-3
|66.15
|999,941
|1.49
|83,218
|13,034
|539
|32
|31,249.00
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|6-2
|65.16
|999,829
|1.45
|20,759
|2,669
|81
|4
|249,999.00
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|4-2
|59.20
|984,533
|1.70
|32,278
|2,551
|54
|2
|499,999.00
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-3
|64.31
|999,637
|1.65
|15,495
|1,532
|107
|1
|999,999.00
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|3-4
|58.25
|623,370
|0.67
|18,015
|1,930
|25
|1
|999,999.00
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|5-3
|55.03
|1,000,000
|1.75
|23,907
|348
|8
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|4-3
|56.86
|1,000,000
|1.27
|6,752
|489
|6
|-
|-
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|3-4
|58.41
|999,269
|1.02
|2,621
|140
|5
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|6-1
|50.60
|1,000,000
|1.48
|14,524
|748
|3
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|6-2
|53.40
|998,780
|1.58
|14,077
|783
|2
|-
|-
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-4
|53.79
|343,080
|0.36
|4,308
|283
|2
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|6-1
|53.67
|995,669
|1.02
|6,992
|68
|2
|-
|-
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|3-4
|54.94
|534,013
|0.57
|4,809
|265
|1
|-
|-
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-3
|52.11
|233,612
|0.24
|1,084
|49
|1
|-
|-
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-3
|49.35
|995,228
|1.28
|2,488
|8
|1
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-4
|53.34
|909,134
|0.91
|554
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|1-6
|47.53
|230,951
|0.24
|370
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|5-2
|48.14
|914,617
|1.15
|2,152
|10
|-
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|50.41
|470,664
|0.47
|352
|9
|-
|-
|-
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-6
|47.78
|762,562
|0.77
|816
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-4
|41.43
|564,888
|0.60
|336
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-4
|47.34
|440,626
|0.44
|126
|2
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|5-2
|41.66
|450,009
|0.47
|157
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|4-3
|50.65
|656,319
|0.67
|110
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|4-4
|48.28
|89,779
|0.09
|27
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-6
|41.89
|50,803
|0.05
|5
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-6
|40.47
|34,525
|0.03
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-7
|44.96
|305,382
|0.31
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|3-4
|35.71
|234,175
|0.23
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|41.87
|37,750
|0.04
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-5
|34.07
|88,053
|0.09
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-6
|33.05
|38,303
|0.04
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|2-6
|41.37
|1,975
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-7
|22.18
|7,596
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|2-5
|37.89
|2,244
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-6
|23.49
|2,099
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-6
|32.04
|987
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-5
|34.93
|803
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|36.29
|231
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-8
|24.70
|9
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|2-5
|7.54
|3
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-7
|21.19
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|3-4
|22.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-7
|-3.62
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|743,206
|202,466
|53,472
|854
|999,998
|2
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|229,056
|692,105
|74,515
|4,299
|999,975
|25
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|27,536
|104,655
|852,986
|13,875
|999,052
|948
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|202
|768
|5,698
|616,702
|623,370
|376,630
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|4
|369
|34,152
|34,525
|965,475
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|-
|2
|12,960
|330,118
|343,080
|656,920
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|776,162
|190,201
|33,631
|6
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|187,074
|345,957
|347,258
|104,244
|984,533
|15,467
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|36,292
|436,394
|464,509
|61,585
|998,780
|1,220
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|472
|26,733
|106,704
|430,979
|564,888
|435,112
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|-
|715
|47,897
|401,397
|450,009
|549,991
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|-
|-
|1
|802
|803
|999,197
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|-
|-
|-
|987
|987
|999,013
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|969,431
|29,885
|681
|3
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|29,417
|963,257
|7,325
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|1,152
|6,783
|394,915
|511,767
|914,617
|85,383
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|-
|72
|594,231
|400,925
|995,228
|4,772
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|3
|63
|2,033
|2,099
|997,901
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|-
|2,785
|85,268
|88,053
|911,947
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|3
|3
|999,997
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|782,955
|216,574
|347
|122
|999,998
|2
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|216,872
|725,064
|58,014
|50
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|170
|58,021
|901,544
|35,934
|995,669
|4,331
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|3
|97
|29,837
|204,238
|234,175
|765,825
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|-
|243
|9,730
|752,589
|762,562
|237,438
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|1
|528
|7,067
|7,596
|992,404
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|974,956
|21,016
|4,028
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|24,714
|974,959
|299
|13
|999,985
|15
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|330
|4,025
|987,514
|8,072
|999,941
|59
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|-
|-
|8,084
|29,666
|37,750
|962,250
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|-
|-
|53
|440,573
|440,626
|559,374
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|-
|-
|20
|470,644
|470,664
|529,336
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|-
|2
|50,801
|50,803
|949,197
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|231
|231
|999,769
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|971,647
|22,096
|4,677
|1,563
|999,983
|17
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|21,538
|108,738
|866,034
|3,519
|999,829
|171
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|6,814
|868,262
|117,815
|6,746
|999,637
|363
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|1
|99
|4,179
|529,734
|534,013
|465,987
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|-
|677
|5,981
|224,293
|230,951
|769,049
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|128
|1,286
|561
|1,975
|998,025
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|-
|-
|28
|233,584
|233,612
|766,388
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|947,248
|42,025
|9,532
|1,195
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|30,403
|783,895
|185,413
|284
|999,995
|5
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|22,349
|174,078
|803,373
|200
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|2
|257
|38,044
|38,303
|961,697
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|-
|-
|1,424
|654,895
|656,319
|343,681
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|-
|-
|1
|305,381
|305,382
|694,618
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|997,381
|2,496
|123
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|2,442
|14,225
|634,624
|347,978
|999,269
|731
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|177
|982,511
|16,418
|459
|999,565
|435
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|-
|533
|348,035
|560,566
|909,134
|90,866
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|-
|232
|778
|88,769
|89,779
|910,221
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|-
|3
|22
|2,219
|2,244
|997,756
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|-
|-
|9
|9
|999,991
Class AAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|7-0
|83.42
|1,000,000
|4.38
|929,204
|816,330
|635,292
|496,759
|1.01
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|7-0
|76.25
|1,000,000
|3.57
|661,611
|578,631
|356,466
|157,251
|5.36
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|8-0
|75.22
|1,000,000
|3.77
|794,953
|697,241
|292,942
|150,752
|5.63
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|5-2
|71.79
|999,991
|3.27
|707,469
|399,391
|188,634
|55,952
|16.87
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|6-1
|71.27
|1,000,000
|2.92
|566,556
|295,647
|143,250
|42,719
|22.41
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|6-2
|72.02
|969,725
|2.55
|350,308
|262,123
|127,001
|40,423
|23.74
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|6-1
|68.50
|999,999
|2.08
|342,899
|99,732
|39,672
|11,442
|86.40
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|6-2
|70.06
|909,885
|1.75
|242,255
|87,942
|36,008
|10,471
|94.50
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|7-0
|67.88
|999,549
|2.02
|316,290
|90,011
|34,625
|9,570
|103.49
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|6-2
|64.84
|1,000,000
|2.23
|211,267
|82,004
|25,860
|4,798
|207.42
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|6-1
|63.02
|998,898
|2.38
|536,331
|123,892
|29,185
|4,690
|212.22
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|6-2
|62.07
|1,000,000
|2.34
|529,516
|112,624
|24,313
|3,670
|271.48
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|3-4
|64.67
|999,570
|2.05
|288,892
|46,205
|13,586
|3,174
|314.06
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|5-2
|61.79
|986,754
|2.05
|154,720
|87,532
|15,278
|2,432
|410.18
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|4-3
|62.49
|999,970
|2.09
|147,619
|48,868
|12,805
|2,019
|494.29
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|6-2
|63.26
|984,775
|1.56
|148,642
|41,176
|9,030
|1,640
|608.76
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|5-2
|61.65
|996,996
|1.84
|329,892
|61,043
|9,307
|1,598
|624.78
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|4-4
|60.24
|996,021
|1.43
|92,634
|10,953
|2,049
|341
|2,931.55
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|6-1
|54.24
|999,995
|2.07
|252,773
|26,472
|2,364
|168
|5,951.38
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|4-3
|51.14
|999,977
|1.90
|173,531
|12,493
|837
|43
|23,254.81
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|2-5
|53.35
|899,178
|1.21
|104,512
|8,041
|606
|29
|34,481.76
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|4-4
|54.64
|999,978
|1.12
|11,360
|3,826
|386
|20
|49,999.00
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|4-4
|57.33
|135,518
|0.18
|7,515
|1,009
|149
|20
|49,999.00
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|2-5
|48.07
|881,584
|1.22
|47,781
|2,079
|89
|6
|166,665.67
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-3
|51.67
|906,454
|1.06
|9,918
|2,423
|132
|5
|199,999.00
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|4-4
|53.87
|527,799
|0.59
|6,778
|703
|89
|5
|199,999.00
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|5-2
|46.70
|569,977
|0.61
|1,760
|291
|8
|2
|499,999.00
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|6-2
|47.66
|927,031
|1.04
|7,353
|398
|15
|1
|999,999.00
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|4-4
|47.41
|829,911
|0.92
|3,119
|195
|7
|-
|-
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|45.28
|980,607
|1.02
|3,819
|154
|5
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|2-5
|42.11
|668,011
|0.81
|10,873
|240
|3
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-3
|43.52
|283,870
|0.29
|336
|14
|2
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-6
|42.95
|942,837
|0.96
|1,517
|162
|1
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|2-5
|39.51
|438,355
|0.51
|4,064
|65
|1
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|3-5
|45.10
|131,002
|0.14
|220
|32
|1
|-
|-
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-3
|43.73
|249,539
|0.26
|259
|29
|1
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|3-4
|37.99
|244,160
|0.25
|229
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|4-4
|44.28
|205,360
|0.22
|500
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|2-6
|40.35
|143,458
|0.15
|54
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|3-5
|37.64
|103,528
|0.11
|621
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|3-5
|36.61
|56,340
|0.06
|22
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|3-4
|27.14
|626,346
|0.63
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-7
|26.82
|12,059
|0.01
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|23.26
|390,674
|0.39
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|2-5
|20.35
|1,297
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-6
|20.95
|2,401
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-7
|28.82
|263
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-5
|29.56
|196
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-6
|40.58
|97
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-6
|23.74
|65
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-5
|29.64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|2-5
|12.32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-8
|-1.96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-7
|-54.34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|799,581
|198,723
|1,692
|4
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|200,289
|791,650
|7,971
|81
|999,991
|9
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|121
|1,725
|581,849
|297,889
|881,584
|118,416
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|9
|7,898
|258,356
|401,748
|668,011
|331,989
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|4
|150,123
|288,228
|438,355
|561,645
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|-
|9
|12,050
|12,059
|987,941
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|570,688
|429,312
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|429,312
|567,077
|3,011
|570
|999,970
|30
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|-
|2,608
|756,204
|238,184
|996,996
|3,004
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|-
|950
|2,034
|100,544
|103,528
|896,472
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|-
|53
|238,749
|660,376
|899,178
|100,822
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|-
|1
|262
|263
|999,737
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|-
|1
|64
|65
|999,935
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|502,411
|492,172
|4,784
|633
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|495,264
|450,870
|50,069
|2,695
|998,898
|1,102
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|1,817
|48,310
|487,106
|389,798
|927,031
|72,969
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|507
|6,023
|63,660
|173,970
|244,160
|755,840
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|1
|2,625
|394,381
|432,904
|829,911
|170,089
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|592,621
|400,842
|5,832
|700
|999,995
|5
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|407,269
|585,558
|6,282
|868
|999,977
|23
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|84
|3,117
|76,411
|546,734
|626,346
|373,654
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|26
|2,582
|36,437
|351,629
|390,674
|609,326
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|-
|7,885
|874,702
|98,020
|980,607
|19,393
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|-
|16
|336
|2,049
|2,401
|997,599
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|960,836
|21,645
|17,510
|9
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|33,022
|957,607
|7,662
|1,279
|999,570
|430
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|6,126
|18,411
|664,634
|217,283
|906,454
|93,546
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|16
|1,310
|9,338
|238,875
|249,539
|750,461
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|-
|706
|288,593
|280,678
|569,977
|430,023
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|-
|321
|4,240
|138,897
|143,458
|856,542
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|-
|-
|8,023
|122,979
|131,002
|868,998
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|518,848
|481,096
|54
|1
|999,999
|1
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|481,151
|515,172
|3,206
|20
|999,549
|451
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|1
|3,194
|19,109
|920,533
|942,837
|57,163
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|-
|471
|976,595
|22,912
|999,978
|22
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|66
|304
|55,970
|56,340
|943,660
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|1
|732
|564
|1,297
|998,703
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|948,978
|49,403
|883
|736
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|49,403
|72,277
|254,801
|608,294
|984,775
|15,225
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|1,619
|836,946
|120,393
|10,767
|969,725
|30,275
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|-
|25,666
|615,173
|269,046
|909,885
|90,115
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|-
|15,708
|8,750
|111,060
|135,518
|864,482
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|-
|-
|97
|97
|999,903
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|855,668
|143,976
|351
|5
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|144,330
|821,368
|13,317
|7,739
|986,754
|13,246
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|2
|2,492
|5,765
|275,611
|283,870
|716,130
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|-
|31,440
|868,696
|95,885
|996,021
|3,979
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|-
|388
|95,936
|109,036
|205,360
|794,640
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|-
|336
|15,929
|511,534
|527,799
|472,201
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|6
|190
|196
|999,804
Class AAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|7-0
|79.99
|1,000,000
|3.82
|905,045
|587,205
|342,048
|240,870
|3.15
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|5-2
|78.86
|1,000,000
|3.67
|877,761
|540,776
|283,048
|190,547
|4.25
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|8-0
|78.11
|1,000,000
|3.32
|669,093
|439,091
|274,045
|155,993
|5.41
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|8-0
|77.28
|1,000,000
|3.32
|797,947
|378,538
|194,305
|121,727
|7.22
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|7-1
|75.33
|1,000,000
|3.07
|567,891
|369,081
|220,005
|97,092
|9.30
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|6-2
|75.39
|1,000,000
|2.76
|420,523
|309,927
|210,421
|90,428
|10.06
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|7-0
|69.20
|1,000,000
|3.06
|686,097
|412,933
|170,497
|42,775
|22.38
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|6-1
|68.80
|999,982
|2.09
|267,980
|129,881
|50,093
|12,959
|76.17
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|66.16
|1,000,000
|2.38
|370,811
|181,846
|60,472
|11,694
|84.51
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|7-1
|66.94
|993,831
|2.20
|319,783
|161,739
|51,538
|10,615
|93.21
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|7-1
|68.76
|1,000,000
|1.99
|198,510
|87,394
|37,471
|10,254
|96.52
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|63.03
|993,877
|2.44
|454,658
|99,689
|36,412
|5,184
|191.90
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|7-1
|64.74
|991,555
|2.00
|205,881
|55,151
|16,094
|3,034
|328.60
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|4-3
|63.87
|999,303
|2.14
|223,717
|66,434
|16,655
|2,882
|345.98
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|6-2
|61.52
|996,802
|2.00
|314,331
|68,754
|19,979
|2,453
|406.66
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|4-3
|59.74
|945,364
|1.31
|73,898
|22,992
|3,963
|407
|2,456.00
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|60.60
|999,729
|1.28
|37,467
|10,877
|2,398
|270
|3,702.70
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|4-4
|57.83
|774,248
|1.23
|80,766
|13,372
|2,195
|203
|4,925.11
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|6-2
|58.58
|958,015
|1.13
|31,439
|8,242
|1,712
|150
|6,665.67
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|5-2
|54.77
|962,237
|1.60
|105,052
|17,470
|2,045
|137
|7,298.27
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|4-3
|58.91
|998,324
|1.49
|43,538
|6,671
|890
|124
|8,063.52
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|6-2
|55.71
|950,238
|1.52
|116,064
|14,304
|2,084
|121
|8,263.46
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|4-3
|53.56
|985,484
|1.39
|72,131
|7,565
|849
|51
|19,606.84
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|3-4
|53.09
|994,952
|1.08
|9,862
|1,475
|121
|11
|90,908.09
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|2-5
|49.56
|898,913
|1.28
|52,164
|3,219
|275
|7
|142,856.14
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|51.92
|242,623
|0.29
|9,778
|1,227
|97
|6
|166,665.67
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|6-1
|47.21
|951,344
|1.09
|9,972
|432
|28
|3
|333,332.33
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|3-4
|53.72
|668,099
|0.73
|9,112
|823
|63
|2
|499,999.00
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|3-4
|47.17
|835,067
|1.05
|24,384
|1,094
|72
|1
|999,999.00
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-2
|48.33
|537,179
|0.79
|32,013
|1,564
|115
|-
|-
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-5
|41.79
|731,286
|0.79
|7,865
|133
|6
|-
|-
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|6-1
|45.63
|374,065
|0.39
|1,074
|49
|3
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|3-4
|39.25
|191,944
|0.20
|371
|10
|1
|-
|-
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|4-4
|40.20
|999,682
|1.04
|835
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|3-5
|43.53
|421,930
|0.43
|695
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|3-5
|38.21
|126,372
|0.14
|830
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|4-3
|33.40
|319,035
|0.33
|542
|3
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|5-2
|39.07
|88,592
|0.09
|60
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|4-4
|41.79
|53,180
|0.05
|34
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|3-5
|22.67
|543,225
|0.54
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-7
|35.86
|11,038
|0.01
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-8
|22.57
|457,093
|0.46
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|3-4
|36.95
|2,044
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|3-4
|48.58
|939
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-6
|37.96
|895
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-5
|35.37
|1,434
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-4
|28.04
|46
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-8
|7.45
|22
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-6
|5.40
|11
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-6
|19.02
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-7
|28.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|5-1-1
|26.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-5
|21.35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|3-4
|20.37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-7
|15.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-8
|10.95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-7
|10.49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|1-6
|3.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|1-6
|-15.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|696,464
|303,461
|67
|8
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|303,495
|676,991
|19,514
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|41
|19,527
|921,535
|58,579
|999,682
|318
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|-
|20
|464
|456,609
|457,093
|542,907
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|-
|1
|58,420
|484,804
|543,225
|456,775
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|582,529
|416,127
|1,340
|4
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|417,470
|582,529
|1
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|1
|1,338
|82,530
|290,196
|374,065
|625,935
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|-
|6
|838,842
|106,516
|945,364
|54,636
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|-
|-
|73,929
|594,170
|668,099
|331,901
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|-
|-
|3,333
|7,705
|11,038
|988,962
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|-
|-
|25
|1,409
|1,434
|998,566
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|951,147
|31,467
|17,386
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|48,853
|31,665
|811,270
|66,227
|958,015
|41,985
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|-
|842,665
|64,410
|86,756
|993,831
|6,169
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|-
|90,086
|103,263
|801,603
|994,952
|5,048
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|-
|4,117
|3,671
|45,392
|53,180
|946,820
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|-
|22
|22
|999,978
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|545,872
|140,878
|135,001
|178,249
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|239,831
|187,846
|354,450
|217,855
|999,982
|18
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|197,482
|613,718
|182,967
|5,136
|999,303
|697
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|16,815
|57,558
|327,574
|597,782
|999,729
|271
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|-
|-
|7
|932
|939
|999,061
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|1
|45
|46
|999,954
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|970,802
|29,180
|17
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|29,155
|241,666
|354,847
|359,816
|985,484
|14,516
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|42
|287,930
|242,054
|305,041
|835,067
|164,933
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|1
|431,091
|354,794
|113,027
|898,913
|101,087
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|-
|9,810
|40,417
|141,717
|191,944
|808,056
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|323
|7,871
|80,398
|88,592
|911,408
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|529,264
|355,596
|74,050
|34,967
|993,877
|6,123
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|310,320
|128,021
|188,476
|369,985
|996,802
|3,198
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|109,971
|359,028
|399,612
|122,944
|991,555
|8,445
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|49,848
|147,352
|308,327
|268,721
|774,248
|225,752
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|597
|10,003
|29,531
|202,492
|242,623
|757,377
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|-
|-
|4
|891
|895
|999,105
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|965,045
|31,140
|3,603
|212
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|23,070
|188,605
|620,850
|118,819
|951,344
|48,656
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|11,723
|744,951
|210,969
|30,681
|998,324
|1,676
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|161
|1,992
|54,065
|262,817
|319,035
|680,965
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|1
|33,312
|110,511
|587,462
|731,286
|268,714
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|2
|9
|11
|999,989
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|-
|627,359
|133,883
|200,995
|962,237
|37,763
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|-
|251,420
|400,637
|298,181
|950,238
|49,762
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|-
|115,013
|390,636
|31,530
|537,179
|462,821
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|6,176
|72,574
|47,622
|126,372
|873,628
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|-
|32
|2,059
|419,839
|421,930
|578,070
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|-
|-
|211
|1,833
|2,044
|997,956
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|3-5
|80.31
|1,000,000
|4.04
|946,851
|696,455
|428,861
|351,107
|1.85
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|7-0
|78.80
|1,000,000
|3.82
|945,672
|570,671
|308,046
|247,407
|3.04
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|7-0
|77.00
|999,906
|3.53
|908,921
|441,600
|223,808
|167,913
|4.96
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|7-1
|74.55
|1,000,000
|3.46
|899,662
|399,302
|176,552
|114,545
|7.73
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|7-0
|65.39
|999,996
|3.39
|709,601
|431,780
|266,650
|47,103
|20.23
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|6-2
|63.16
|1,000,000
|2.88
|620,644
|351,145
|156,631
|21,882
|44.70
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|7-1
|64.13
|1,000,000
|2.65
|442,908
|229,911
|133,893
|21,226
|46.11
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|5-2
|62.48
|999,999
|2.44
|404,411
|181,968
|93,008
|12,269
|80.51
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|5-3
|59.87
|1,000,000
|2.95
|584,321
|297,954
|119,252
|11,500
|85.96
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|4-3
|55.76
|994,008
|1.55
|146,243
|51,378
|14,208
|888
|1,125.13
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|2-5
|55.03
|999,945
|1.78
|185,614
|63,707
|16,349
|881
|1,134.07
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|2-5
|56.19
|1,000,000
|1.56
|134,622
|41,646
|11,999
|776
|1,287.66
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|4-4
|56.94
|955,340
|1.89
|139,076
|33,541
|8,683
|649
|1,539.83
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|7-1
|53.81
|1,000,000
|1.73
|169,668
|50,835
|11,551
|607
|1,646.45
|White County
|7-AAA
|4-3
|54.09
|983,336
|1.88
|107,099
|24,423
|6,061
|344
|2,905.98
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-3
|52.56
|835,520
|1.23
|91,425
|23,989
|5,264
|220
|4,544.45
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|6-2
|53.47
|1,000,000
|1.66
|61,512
|13,615
|3,958
|184
|5,433.78
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|5-2
|51.65
|999,854
|1.52
|78,746
|21,809
|4,424
|158
|6,328.11
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|5-2
|47.83
|999,916
|1.71
|98,082
|23,529
|3,348
|84
|11,903.76
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|2-5
|51.78
|914,891
|1.11
|52,591
|11,778
|2,060
|79
|12,657.23
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|5-3
|50.13
|1,000,000
|1.22
|48,056
|8,963
|1,526
|51
|19,606.84
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|4-4
|51.50
|990,853
|1.31
|36,778
|6,172
|1,248
|50
|19,999.00
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|3-4
|52.98
|255,035
|0.31
|18,775
|5,270
|1,061
|38
|26,314.79
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|5-3
|51.53
|1,000,000
|1.93
|62,229
|3,986
|366
|23
|43,477.26
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|5-2
|46.03
|999,996
|1.27
|37,717
|7,028
|691
|11
|90,908.09
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|6-1
|42.70
|999,595
|1.42
|32,500
|4,814
|366
|3
|333,332.33
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|5-3
|44.13
|997,363
|1.16
|8,489
|593
|34
|1
|999,999.00
|Long County
|3-AAA
|4-3
|43.44
|881,906
|0.91
|4,672
|152
|2
|1
|999,999.00
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-6
|40.96
|547,103
|0.74
|13,339
|1,369
|71
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-3
|38.79
|469,373
|0.61
|7,006
|548
|28
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|4-4
|41.32
|53,933
|0.06
|342
|16
|1
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|4-3
|31.50
|811,628
|0.84
|634
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|5-2
|33.70
|764,145
|0.82
|938
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|3-4
|34.57
|390,966
|0.41
|440
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-5
|23.99
|980,110
|0.99
|259
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|1-7
|32.72
|979,212
|0.98
|145
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-5
|26.06
|116,438
|0.12
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-6
|27.09
|30,885
|0.03
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-7
|1.97
|20,843
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-7
|10.62
|15,118
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|3-4
|14.32
|7,409
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-5
|21.71
|2,404
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-5
|13.11
|1,661
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-6
|20.49
|640
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-7
|14.33
|461
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-6
|25.35
|192
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-7
|8.97
|20
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-6
|21.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-6
|4.67
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-6
|-9.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|803,970
|154,863
|41,086
|81
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|122,710
|63,781
|595,817
|217,546
|999,854
|146
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|73,320
|709,582
|86,547
|85,891
|955,340
|44,660
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|-
|68,050
|271,728
|651,075
|990,853
|9,147
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|-
|3,724
|4,811
|45,398
|53,933
|946,067
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|-
|-
|11
|9
|20
|999,980
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|933,236
|55,032
|11,732
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|47,430
|463,989
|488,576
|5
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|19,334
|480,974
|468,068
|31,569
|999,945
|55
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|-
|5
|31,611
|947,596
|979,212
|20,788
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|-
|-
|13
|20,830
|20,843
|979,157
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|993,031
|6,462
|339
|168
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|6,761
|993,018
|201
|19
|999,999
|1
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|208
|493
|998,665
|630
|999,996
|4
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|27
|163
|116,248
|116,438
|883,562
|3-AAA
|Long County
|-
|-
|351
|881,555
|881,906
|118,094
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|281
|1,380
|1,661
|998,339
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|782,831
|217,159
|10
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|217,169
|782,831
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|10
|3,814
|3,585
|7,409
|992,591
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|-
|909,748
|87,615
|997,363
|2,637
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|-
|86,428
|893,682
|980,110
|19,890
|4-AAA
|Salem
|-
|-
|-
|15,118
|15,118
|984,882
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|881,446
|111,317
|6,933
|304
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|107,198
|731,869
|119,955
|40,978
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|11,052
|80,330
|573,066
|335,552
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|304
|76,484
|300,046
|623,166
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|602,419
|311,715
|72,543
|13,239
|999,916
|84
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|370,171
|556,105
|62,582
|10,737
|999,595
|405
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|15,126
|66,255
|163,642
|566,605
|811,628
|188,372
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|12,284
|65,925
|494,993
|190,943
|764,145
|235,855
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|-
|-
|206,147
|184,819
|390,966
|609,034
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|-
|93
|2,311
|2,404
|997,596
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|-
|-
|30,885
|30,885
|969,115
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|-
|461
|461
|999,539
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|898,358
|64,119
|32,339
|5,180
|999,996
|4
|7-AAA
|White County
|91,709
|81,122
|728,202
|82,303
|983,336
|16,664
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|9,933
|854,506
|135,270
|291
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|-
|185
|29,407
|517,511
|547,103
|452,897
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|-
|62
|74,765
|394,546
|469,373
|530,627
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|-
|6
|17
|169
|192
|999,808
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|958,519
|38,070
|1,707
|1,610
|999,906
|94
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|26,051
|416,886
|309,404
|83,179
|835,520
|164,480
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|12,985
|132,305
|204,186
|565,415
|914,891
|85,109
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|2,412
|406,430
|390,375
|194,791
|994,008
|5,992
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|33
|6,304
|94,258
|154,440
|255,035
|744,965
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|5
|70
|565
|640
|999,360
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Northeast
|2-AA
|6-1
|68.64
|1,000,000
|3.73
|792,753
|594,371
|379,151
|262,748
|2.81
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|6-1
|65.79
|999,905
|3.73
|876,349
|577,591
|296,796
|182,383
|4.48
|Appling County
|3-AA
|5-2
|65.14
|999,891
|3.23
|606,168
|438,113
|269,288
|132,545
|6.54
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|7-1
|63.18
|1,000,000
|3.01
|545,714
|367,941
|194,531
|84,599
|10.82
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|5-2
|62.21
|999,178
|3.36
|853,819
|376,944
|159,512
|80,431
|11.43
|Callaway
|5-AA
|4-2
|62.31
|1,000,000
|2.96
|738,080
|288,661
|132,756
|67,951
|13.72
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|5-2
|61.57
|999,999
|2.78
|407,777
|296,353
|149,613
|60,265
|15.59
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|5-2
|59.22
|1,000,000
|2.94
|576,267
|251,243
|123,492
|40,349
|23.78
|Thomson
|4-AA
|6-1
|59.59
|1,000,000
|2.59
|382,949
|204,987
|103,008
|34,452
|28.03
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|4-3
|59.87
|955,795
|2.54
|476,361
|194,619
|90,863
|31,586
|30.66
|Cook
|1-AA
|5-2
|56.93
|999,849
|2.30
|243,222
|141,966
|51,110
|14,754
|66.78
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|6-1
|52.61
|878,244
|1.60
|257,222
|56,250
|12,638
|2,541
|392.55
|Columbia
|5-AA
|5-3
|51.23
|1,000,000
|1.87
|303,379
|68,180
|15,003
|2,449
|407.33
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|6-2
|47.10
|1,000,000
|2.21
|314,204
|53,211
|9,051
|925
|1,080.08
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|6-1
|50.88
|668,690
|1.09
|134,472
|23,946
|4,662
|773
|1,292.66
|Union County
|8-AA
|5-2
|51.24
|492,302
|0.80
|105,208
|18,316
|3,507
|651
|1,535.10
|Laney
|4-AA
|4-2-1
|48.94
|980,721
|1.55
|51,838
|11,358
|1,461
|236
|4,236.29
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|6-1
|47.02
|998,186
|1.20
|32,057
|11,274
|1,623
|162
|6,171.84
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|4-3
|47.04
|899,090
|1.28
|29,974
|5,703
|638
|87
|11,493.25
|Model
|7-AA
|5-2
|44.53
|1,000,000
|1.85
|94,227
|7,308
|555
|62
|16,128.03
|North Murray
|7-AA
|6-2
|41.88
|1,000,000
|1.74
|69,515
|4,320
|314
|21
|47,618.05
|Therrell
|6-AA
|6-1
|40.71
|999,986
|1.52
|45,251
|2,067
|106
|12
|83,332.33
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|5-2
|41.68
|948,633
|1.17
|11,714
|1,558
|114
|9
|111,110.11
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|4-4
|41.49
|721,334
|0.85
|6,639
|637
|47
|4
|249,999.00
|Washington County
|4-AA
|2-4-1
|40.20
|883,267
|0.96
|5,035
|921
|63
|2
|499,999.00
|Spencer
|2-AA
|5-2
|37.23
|1,000,000
|1.05
|4,308
|496
|21
|2
|499,999.00
|Worth County
|1-AA
|4-3
|35.35
|379,728
|0.42
|957
|57
|7
|1
|999,999.00
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|2-5
|39.02
|990,795
|1.08
|9,489
|486
|31
|-
|-
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|3-4
|37.07
|698,609
|0.85
|15,728
|756
|29
|-
|-
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|5-2
|34.91
|999,962
|1.03
|1,916
|209
|6
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-6
|28.38
|821,688
|0.89
|1,567
|28
|2
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|3-5
|28.79
|998,132
|1.02
|2,288
|33
|1
|-
|-
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|3-5
|27.81
|922,108
|0.99
|1,442
|28
|1
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|3-3-1
|34.87
|185,857
|0.20
|396
|37
|-
|-
|-
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-7
|30.06
|283,396
|0.31
|1,368
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|3-4
|24.81
|951,093
|0.96
|234
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-3
|36.90
|5,791
|0.01
|104
|4
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-4
|19.38
|11,050
|0.01
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-6
|16.95
|104,285
|0.10
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-6
|15.68
|17,995
|0.02
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-5
|14.96
|80,163
|0.08
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|3-4
|13.15
|71,770
|0.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-4
|18.09
|39,339
|0.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|2-5
|1.45
|11,378
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-4
|11.46
|1,522
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-5
|24.84
|240
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-7
|-3.45
|23
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|4-4
|12.51
|2
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-7
|-4.27
|2
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-6
|-13.65
|2
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-7
|35.27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1-AA
|1-6
|21.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-6
|14.22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-7
|0.88
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-7
|-4.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-7
|-4.53
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|4-3
|-5.84
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-6
|-7.11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|600,740
|354,946
|44,019
|294
|999,999
|1
|1-AA
|Cook
|391,978
|587,047
|18,558
|2,266
|999,849
|151
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|7,016
|45,715
|578,827
|267,532
|899,090
|100,910
|1-AA
|Worth County
|266
|11,263
|97,603
|270,596
|379,728
|620,272
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|-
|1,029
|260,993
|459,312
|721,334
|278,666
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AA
|Berrien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AA
|Northeast
|992,748
|7,129
|123
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Spencer
|6,910
|268,816
|723,871
|403
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|342
|723,746
|255,730
|18,368
|998,186
|1,814
|2-AA
|Southwest
|-
|308
|18,860
|931,925
|951,093
|48,907
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|1
|1,414
|37,924
|39,339
|960,661
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|2
|11,376
|11,378
|988,622
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|943,508
|29,447
|6,660
|20,290
|999,905
|95
|3-AA
|Appling County
|29,920
|484,164
|463,802
|22,005
|999,891
|109
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|26,548
|484,567
|460,507
|28,378
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|24
|1,793
|69,031
|929,114
|999,962
|38
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|29
|-
|211
|240
|999,760
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Thomson
|946,888
|46,861
|6,240
|11
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|42,532
|275,133
|398,418
|232,550
|948,633
|51,367
|4-AA
|Laney
|10,353
|672,473
|272,136
|25,759
|980,721
|19,279
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|227
|5,499
|25,660
|154,471
|185,857
|814,143
|4-AA
|Washington County
|-
|34
|297,546
|585,687
|883,267
|116,733
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|-
|1,522
|1,522
|998,478
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AA
|Callaway
|950,152
|37,698
|12,126
|24
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Columbia
|46,223
|938,210
|10,119
|5,448
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|3,625
|11,642
|887,456
|88,072
|990,795
|9,205
|5-AA
|Redan
|-
|12,424
|88,642
|897,066
|998,132
|1,868
|5-AA
|McNair
|-
|26
|1,657
|9,367
|11,050
|988,950
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|-
|-
|-
|23
|23
|999,977
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|999,790
|210
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|Therrell
|205
|998,525
|1,064
|192
|999,986
|14
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|3
|128
|2,359
|69,280
|71,770
|928,230
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|2
|169
|2,637
|77,355
|80,163
|919,837
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|-
|512
|495,328
|426,268
|922,108
|77,892
|6-AA
|Washington
|-
|456
|496,921
|324,311
|821,688
|178,312
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|-
|1,691
|102,594
|104,285
|895,715
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|945,075
|50,448
|1,859
|2,618
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Murray
|50,584
|421,425
|527,984
|7
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Model
|4,341
|527,852
|465,944
|1,863
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|-
|275
|4,213
|694,121
|698,609
|301,391
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|-
|-
|-
|283,396
|283,396
|716,604
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|-
|17,995
|17,995
|982,005
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|869,834
|92,099
|22,072
|15,173
|999,178
|822
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|56,824
|59,947
|454,805
|306,668
|878,244
|121,756
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|43,236
|686,112
|171,880
|54,567
|955,795
|44,205
|8-AA
|Union County
|26,275
|59,437
|110,352
|296,238
|492,302
|507,698
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|3,767
|102,259
|239,722
|322,942
|668,690
|331,310
|8-AA
|Banks County
|64
|146
|1,169
|4,412
|5,791
|994,209
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-1
|71.81
|1,000,000
|3.58
|982,157
|108,800
|668,859
|569,559
|0.76
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|7-1
|61.17
|1,000,000
|3.24
|875,808
|267,149
|240,918
|131,328
|6.61
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|6-2
|59.99
|1,000,000
|3.54
|722,094
|498,305
|365,944
|111,634
|7.96
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|8-0
|62.08
|1,000,000
|2.71
|916,723
|138,940
|204,733
|105,417
|8.49
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|7-1
|53.93
|1,000,000
|2.93
|600,694
|309,027
|137,260
|26,626
|36.56
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|7-0
|53.56
|999,883
|2.55
|376,149
|143,623
|122,840
|21,914
|44.63
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|5-2
|50.36
|1,000,000
|2.36
|313,328
|101,845
|69,390
|8,886
|111.54
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|7-1
|50.93
|1,000,000
|2.27
|772,892
|51,910
|23,633
|8,780
|112.90
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|6-2
|48.84
|1,000,000
|2.56
|587,914
|155,667
|51,873
|6,416
|154.86
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|6-2
|48.21
|1,000,000
|2.36
|518,871
|87,347
|57,081
|5,843
|170.14
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|5-2
|46.77
|996,752
|2.13
|347,878
|73,678
|20,725
|1,878
|531.48
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|2-5
|44.31
|1,000,000
|2.11
|253,617
|34,807
|11,419
|898
|1,112.59
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|3-4
|42.38
|1,000,000
|2.05
|205,702
|23,086
|6,235
|390
|2,563.10
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|4-2
|42.07
|1,000,000
|1.95
|186,463
|20,667
|5,043
|296
|3,377.38
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|3-5
|39.52
|1,000,000
|1.37
|97,283
|5,807
|1,973
|68
|14,704.88
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|4-3
|37.82
|999,667
|1.74
|48,365
|8,520
|757
|28
|35,713.29
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|2-5
|37.03
|1,000,000
|1.56
|25,975
|3,074
|516
|18
|55,554.56
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|5-2
|36.11
|1,000,000
|1.10
|23,095
|2,402
|396
|11
|90,908.09
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-4
|36.17
|1,000,000
|1.44
|52,576
|2,526
|72
|5
|199,999.00
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|3-5
|34.20
|1,000,000
|1.32
|40,062
|2,125
|145
|1
|999,999.00
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|5-3
|35.65
|931,863
|1.30
|10,624
|1,388
|122
|1
|999,999.00
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-4
|32.27
|1,000,000
|1.33
|9,879
|790
|50
|1
|999,999.00
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|2-5
|32.14
|674,486
|0.83
|5,768
|685
|42
|1
|999,999.00
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|2-5
|29.81
|999,540
|1.10
|12,625
|348
|24
|1
|999,999.00
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|3-4
|28.11
|1,000,000
|1.03
|3,290
|190
|6
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|2-5
|25.27
|1,000,000
|1.02
|1,670
|70
|3
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|2-5
|26.21
|798,486
|0.85
|5,839
|117
|2
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|4-3
|24.70
|387,022
|0.42
|631
|34
|1
|-
|-
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|3-4
|20.33
|1,000,000
|1.04
|473
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|2-5
|21.70
|1,000,000
|1.08
|1,420
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-8
|15.13
|204,762
|0.21
|100
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|2-5
|8.34
|999,474
|1.00
|31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-7
|-3.36
|1,000,000
|1.00
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-7
|-33.17
|1,000,000
|1.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-7
|15.25
|7,079
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-8
|-13.11
|986
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-5
|10.34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-3
|1.54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|377,807
|301,877
|212,781
|107,535
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|331,961
|341,988
|278,909
|47,142
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|265,841
|287,273
|282,674
|164,212
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|24,391
|68,862
|225,636
|681,111
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|789,152
|173,879
|36,896
|73
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|194,627
|742,815
|55,307
|7,251
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|16,147
|76,139
|833,665
|70,801
|996,752
|3,248
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|74
|7,167
|68,722
|722,523
|798,486
|201,514
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|-
|5,410
|199,352
|204,762
|795,238
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|999,639
|313
|48
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|224
|766,743
|226,029
|7,004
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|131
|3,131
|61,164
|935,048
|999,474
|526
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|6
|229,813
|712,708
|57,013
|999,540
|460
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|-
|51
|935
|986
|999,014
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|989,461
|9,996
|506
|37
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|8,062
|157,706
|834,205
|27
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|2,472
|832,294
|163,874
|1,360
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|5
|4
|1,415
|998,576
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|989,622
|10,292
|76
|10
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|8,518
|651,864
|245,196
|94,422
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|1,241
|210,822
|423,502
|364,435
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|619
|127,022
|331,226
|541,133
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|809,978
|160,932
|25,938
|3,152
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|132,460
|513,726
|290,277
|63,537
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|53,899
|290,354
|501,621
|154,126
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|3,663
|34,988
|182,164
|779,185
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|822,834
|158,147
|17,769
|1,133
|999,883
|117
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|150,715
|749,926
|77,766
|21,260
|999,667
|333
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|25,796
|26,525
|635,515
|244,027
|931,863
|68,137
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|624
|1,980
|92,842
|291,576
|387,022
|612,978
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|31
|63,422
|176,108
|434,925
|674,486
|325,514
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|-
|-
|7,079
|7,079
|992,921
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|790,954
|174,588
|34,457
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|147,484
|278,535
|573,981
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|61,562
|546,877
|391,560
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|-
|-
|2
|999,998
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|7-0
|63.50
|1,000,000
|4.19
|867,988
|751,642
|569,981
|392,315
|1.55
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|7-0
|61.02
|1,000,000
|3.56
|924,402
|828,220
|542,363
|321,765
|2.11
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|6-0
|54.21
|999,954
|3.39
|805,920
|412,354
|181,339
|66,299
|14.08
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|6-1
|52.70
|1,000,000
|3.32
|859,096
|538,301
|202,230
|63,573
|14.73
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|7-2
|54.53
|1,000,000
|3.18
|656,680
|379,205
|169,536
|62,295
|15.05
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|7-1
|52.48
|1,000,000
|3.33
|837,818
|422,025
|150,294
|52,035
|18.22
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|7-0
|50.14
|999,957
|2.88
|671,825
|194,463
|78,571
|22,279
|43.89
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|6-1
|48.51
|998,633
|2.51
|332,636
|147,561
|46,406
|10,147
|97.55
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|5-2
|47.69
|999,285
|2.15
|158,446
|79,226
|23,538
|5,341
|186.23
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|4-3
|43.16
|995,443
|2.07
|116,784
|69,528
|13,542
|1,899
|525.59
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|5-3
|41.46
|1,000,000
|2.13
|290,170
|43,553
|8,411
|1,042
|958.69
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|6-2
|37.02
|1,000,000
|2.08
|386,459
|38,976
|4,944
|378
|2,644.50
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|4-3
|38.89
|929,032
|1.95
|218,036
|24,517
|3,186
|284
|3,520.13
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|3-4
|35.90
|990,634
|1.93
|179,401
|16,083
|1,521
|106
|9,432.96
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|4-2
|36.21
|996,983
|1.64
|180,075
|14,908
|1,447
|91
|10,988.01
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|3-4
|35.34
|990,746
|1.47
|146,417
|11,680
|972
|70
|14,284.71
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|4-3
|32.94
|1,000,000
|1.48
|36,176
|6,369
|421
|32
|31,249.00
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|4-3
|33.83
|998,403
|1.62
|40,470
|6,248
|449
|21
|47,618.05
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|5-2
|32.31
|850,143
|1.44
|95,467
|5,711
|364
|17
|58,822.53
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|4-4
|31.51
|999,977
|1.31
|74,414
|4,101
|237
|6
|166,665.67
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|2-6
|30.56
|1,000,000
|1.37
|74,007
|3,742
|202
|4
|249,999.00
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-4
|28.58
|128,018
|0.18
|8,198
|250
|13
|1
|999,999.00
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|2-5
|28.20
|1,000,000
|1.12
|4,198
|468
|14
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|3-3
|22.76
|991,141
|1.11
|2,217
|194
|6
|-
|-
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-6
|26.55
|962,489
|1.05
|14,436
|301
|4
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|4-3
|22.06
|838,218
|0.94
|5,159
|120
|2
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|2-4
|21.74
|815,246
|0.90
|4,252
|84
|2
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|1-6
|24.13
|102,219
|0.12
|2,869
|58
|2
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|4-3
|18.88
|509,354
|0.52
|171
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|3-3
|20.14
|817,366
|0.92
|3,810
|75
|1
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|2-4
|19.05
|501,695
|0.54
|1,260
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-4
|14.60
|1,000,000
|1.01
|498
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|5-2
|17.92
|490,969
|0.50
|158
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|3-4
|10.14
|733,780
|0.74
|46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|3-5
|7.64
|490,239
|0.49
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|2-6
|6.67
|784,695
|0.79
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-7
|9.45
|27,155
|0.03
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-5
|13.84
|6,401
|0.01
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-7
|0.75
|40,528
|0.04
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-8
|3.24
|9,320
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-7
|-3.76
|1,120
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|1-6
|8.56
|390
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-5
|-8.20
|320
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-6
|-25.99
|145
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-7
|-1.91
|2
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|2-3
|-2.28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|1-6
|-20.24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|400,615
|266,609
|150,142
|817,366
|182,634
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|-
|301,120
|288,262
|248,836
|838,218
|161,782
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|-
|176,333
|310,210
|328,703
|815,246
|184,754
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|-
|121,688
|123,015
|256,992
|501,695
|498,305
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|-
|244
|11,898
|15,013
|27,155
|972,845
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|6
|314
|320
|999,680
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|960,020
|38,912
|1,067
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|37,282
|410,415
|541,272
|11,031
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|2,698
|544,933
|335,794
|113,558
|996,983
|3,017
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|-
|5,739
|121,432
|835,318
|962,489
|37,511
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|-
|1
|435
|40,092
|40,528
|959,472
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|703,328
|267,716
|25,622
|3,291
|999,957
|43
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|278,522
|633,014
|73,735
|14,729
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|14,717
|25,559
|501,433
|449,037
|990,746
|9,254
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|3,433
|73,705
|399,195
|523,644
|999,977
|23
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|-
|6
|15
|9,299
|9,320
|990,680
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|936,390
|59,666
|3,710
|188
|999,954
|46
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|57,304
|320,650
|366,244
|246,436
|990,634
|9,366
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|5,460
|454,162
|308,651
|160,759
|929,032
|70,968
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|763
|163,912
|290,995
|394,473
|850,143
|149,857
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|65
|1,401
|21,170
|105,382
|128,018
|871,982
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|18
|209
|9,230
|92,762
|102,219
|897,781
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|770,666
|221,048
|8,278
|8
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|219,019
|646,187
|112,868
|13,067
|991,141
|8,859
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|10,315
|79,724
|106,682
|537,059
|733,780
|266,220
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|-
|44,709
|204,006
|241,524
|490,239
|509,761
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|-
|8,332
|568,095
|208,268
|784,695
|215,305
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|-
|71
|74
|145
|999,855
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|734,517
|265,463
|19
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|265,483
|725,516
|4,895
|4,106
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|-
|8,637
|952,801
|37,847
|999,285
|715
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|-
|365
|27,949
|462,655
|490,969
|509,031
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|-
|19
|14,336
|494,999
|509,354
|490,646
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|-
|-
|-
|390
|390
|999,610
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|998,690
|1,298
|12
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|1,247
|164,370
|834,383
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|63
|834,332
|165,605
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|828,246
|150,153
|19,685
|1,916
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|146,391
|743,112
|51,050
|58,080
|998,633
|1,367
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|22,047
|48,116
|882,201
|43,079
|995,443
|4,557
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|3,316
|58,426
|46,803
|889,858
|998,403
|1,597
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|-
|193
|240
|5,968
|6,401
|993,599
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|21
|1,099
|1,120
|998,880
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
