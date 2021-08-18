Maxwell playoff projections heading into 2021 season

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2021 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|104.02
|999,741
|4.09
|905,625
|668,351
|534,809
|361,850
|1.76
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|103.81
|1,000,000
|3.87
|819,784
|608,309
|502,480
|321,017
|2.12
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|99.98
|1,000,000
|3.41
|723,070
|453,280
|335,222
|160,158
|5.24
|North Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|93.80
|998,133
|3.07
|686,426
|315,694
|145,831
|49,462
|19.22
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|91.36
|980,235
|2.90
|615,679
|345,825
|119,689
|30,179
|32.14
|Milton
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|90.46
|993,517
|2.98
|603,279
|362,171
|91,173
|25,037
|38.94
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|88.93
|990,481
|2.56
|481,846
|187,568
|54,459
|12,649
|78.06
|Archer
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|89.99
|999,980
|2.20
|239,262
|80,003
|40,390
|10,144
|97.58
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|88.68
|999,935
|2.10
|196,838
|66,943
|31,269
|6,874
|144.48
|North Cobb
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|87.92
|894,491
|1.80
|274,673
|136,090
|31,996
|6,635
|149.72
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|86.25
|985,190
|2.21
|312,321
|107,865
|23,353
|4,443
|224.07
|Roswell
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.11
|947,395
|2.11
|311,498
|128,388
|19,808
|3,002
|332.11
|McEachern
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.20
|998,475
|1.94
|244,355
|84,880
|13,801
|2,177
|458.35
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|83.65
|1,000,000
|1.72
|189,223
|66,625
|9,053
|1,309
|762.94
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.05
|753,294
|1.17
|113,471
|44,050
|7,347
|1,043
|957.77
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|83.03
|726,917
|1.08
|92,778
|34,048
|5,160
|695
|1,437.85
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|80.81
|994,596
|1.64
|151,302
|39,568
|4,834
|519
|1,925.78
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|81.10
|840,266
|1.45
|144,043
|36,118
|4,730
|478
|2,091.05
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|79.93
|928,959
|1.54
|121,491
|40,262
|4,906
|447
|2,236.14
|Walton
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|82.20
|674,286
|0.97
|75,358
|26,152
|3,549
|437
|2,287.33
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|81.00
|1,000,000
|1.55
|133,473
|39,374
|4,086
|426
|2,346.42
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|82.18
|646,193
|0.92
|68,998
|23,564
|3,297
|361
|2,769.08
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|79.03
|854,297
|1.42
|116,633
|33,204
|3,229
|285
|3,507.77
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|77.75
|880,677
|1.33
|79,494
|21,358
|2,122
|155
|6,450.61
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|78.29
|661,461
|1.02
|73,334
|15,445
|1,348
|115
|8,694.65
|Newnan
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|75.88
|982,922
|1.29
|61,393
|11,414
|863
|56
|17,856.14
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|72.32
|733,882
|1.02
|30,697
|4,647
|202
|11
|90,908.09
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|74.89
|518,297
|0.72
|31,974
|4,853
|266
|8
|124,999.00
|Alpharetta
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|73.27
|588,608
|0.76
|21,779
|3,722
|219
|6
|166,665.67
|Gainesville
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|72.54
|637,812
|0.78
|18,791
|2,563
|125
|6
|166,665.67
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|76.06
|304,819
|0.35
|8,487
|1,790
|118
|6
|166,665.67
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|72.08
|603,729
|0.73
|16,232
|2,126
|102
|4
|249,999.00
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|71.65
|569,746
|0.68
|13,807
|1,733
|101
|4
|249,999.00
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|69.68
|315,561
|0.37
|5,043
|588
|19
|1
|999,999.00
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|66.75
|856,677
|0.90
|5,138
|388
|10
|1
|999,999.00
|Woodstock
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|69.36
|300,622
|0.36
|5,066
|604
|26
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|66.00
|292,314
|0.35
|3,745
|296
|5
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|66.49
|249,807
|0.27
|1,846
|102
|3
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|57.48
|764,695
|0.79
|876
|25
|-
|-
|-
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|63.44
|129,270
|0.14
|453
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|53.64
|595,214
|0.61
|218
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|53.51
|514,368
|0.52
|185
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|52.55
|167,330
|0.17
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|45.07
|115,190
|0.12
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|35.06
|10,618
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|573,743
|374,056
|44,055
|8,146
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|397,076
|489,500
|90,487
|22,937
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|19,964
|83,908
|461,316
|434,812
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|9,217
|52,536
|404,142
|534,105
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|507,424
|323,458
|131,994
|35,599
|998,475
|1,525
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|338,789
|365,348
|228,302
|62,157
|994,596
|5,404
|2-AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|133,781
|252,365
|412,738
|184,038
|982,922
|17,078
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|19,858
|56,911
|214,901
|565,007
|856,677
|143,323
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|148
|1,918
|12,065
|153,199
|167,330
|832,670
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|393,549
|235,990
|160,631
|104,321
|894,491
|105,509
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|171,109
|199,765
|201,230
|181,190
|753,294
|246,706
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|152,802
|188,867
|197,918
|187,330
|726,917
|273,083
|3-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|135,796
|167,968
|182,036
|188,486
|674,286
|325,714
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|121,750
|156,503
|175,414
|192,526
|646,193
|353,807
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|24,994
|50,907
|82,771
|146,147
|304,819
|695,181
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|801,434
|179,722
|15,933
|2,652
|999,741
|259
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|173,479
|573,177
|182,427
|51,152
|980,235
|19,765
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|14,439
|132,234
|415,348
|278,245
|840,266
|159,734
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|8,157
|72,043
|232,227
|349,034
|661,461
|338,539
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|2,491
|42,824
|154,065
|318,917
|518,297
|481,703
|5-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|627,000
|265,150
|80,919
|20,448
|993,517
|6,483
|5-AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|255,167
|360,634
|233,957
|97,637
|947,395
|52,605
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|88,207
|236,929
|335,804
|193,357
|854,297
|145,703
|5-AAAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|19,109
|79,082
|181,706
|308,711
|588,608
|411,392
|5-AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|5,562
|27,931
|83,063
|199,005
|315,561
|684,439
|5-AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|4,955
|30,274
|84,551
|180,842
|300,622
|699,378
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|418,664
|265,863
|158,044
|86,388
|928,959
|71,041
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|316,427
|266,213
|182,618
|115,419
|880,677
|119,323
|6-AAAAAAA
|Gainesville
|91,523
|151,567
|193,527
|201,195
|637,812
|362,188
|6-AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|82,755
|137,688
|182,512
|200,774
|603,729
|396,271
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|71,716
|125,461
|172,160
|200,409
|569,746
|430,254
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|14,230
|37,503
|73,504
|124,570
|249,807
|750,193
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|4,685
|15,705
|37,635
|71,245
|129,270
|870,730
|7-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|581,062
|411,815
|6,884
|219
|999,980
|20
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|418,223
|567,650
|13,630
|432
|999,935
|65
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|464
|11,828
|448,954
|303,449
|764,695
|235,305
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|168
|4,488
|281,870
|308,688
|595,214
|404,786
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|83
|3,995
|213,070
|297,220
|514,368
|485,632
|7-AAAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|-
|222
|33,933
|81,035
|115,190
|884,810
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|2
|1,659
|8,957
|10,618
|989,382
|8-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|543,039
|309,243
|128,564
|17,287
|998,133
|1,867
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|304,184
|369,600
|258,756
|57,941
|990,481
|9,519
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|145,943
|290,515
|457,685
|91,047
|985,190
|14,810
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|6,080
|24,991
|124,815
|577,996
|733,882
|266,118
|8-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|754
|5,651
|30,180
|255,729
|292,314
|707,686
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|98.02
|999,912
|4.09
|928,248
|630,324
|545,000
|442,161
|1.26
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|95.27
|1,000,000
|3.84
|926,337
|506,275
|413,201
|297,128
|2.37
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|86.32
|999,208
|3.16
|661,442
|480,630
|151,871
|66,256
|14.09
|Westlake
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|84.33
|996,516
|3.03
|575,591
|389,817
|190,668
|47,966
|19.85
|Carrollton
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|84.62
|980,365
|3.01
|641,598
|367,886
|156,939
|45,263
|21.09
|Rome
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|83.63
|966,754
|2.85
|600,006
|325,047
|122,238
|33,414
|28.93
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|83.51
|980,245
|2.70
|534,004
|270,142
|142,970
|31,749
|30.50
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|79.22
|1,000,000
|2.78
|531,916
|218,438
|84,603
|12,618
|78.25
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|77.39
|1,000,000
|2.60
|448,993
|164,203
|55,945
|7,001
|141.84
|Richmond Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|78.52
|991,487
|2.01
|225,870
|92,966
|33,380
|5,150
|193.17
|Kell
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|76.01
|971,264
|1.81
|221,053
|95,010
|21,063
|2,691
|370.61
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|76.82
|985,981
|1.83
|169,584
|62,871
|17,696
|2,457
|406.00
|Creekview
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|75.07
|920,199
|1.67
|181,928
|58,601
|14,645
|1,575
|633.92
|Hughes
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.56
|932,073
|1.55
|117,374
|41,359
|7,042
|743
|1,344.90
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.30
|963,908
|1.56
|103,682
|31,610
|5,745
|606
|1,649.17
|Tucker
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.85
|904,503
|1.45
|97,304
|31,577
|5,148
|541
|1,847.43
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.96
|774,813
|1.20
|98,538
|30,806
|5,883
|504
|1,983.13
|Lovejoy
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.85
|892,194
|1.43
|97,195
|31,510
|5,284
|501
|1,995.01
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.15
|914,767
|1.37
|105,947
|33,111
|5,634
|459
|2,177.65
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.14
|846,260
|1.34
|109,131
|27,243
|4,646
|381
|2,623.67
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.10
|569,469
|0.98
|92,594
|22,108
|2,753
|279
|3,583.23
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.25
|563,565
|0.98
|92,360
|22,086
|2,867
|272
|3,675.47
|Sequoyah
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|69.31
|720,071
|1.01
|60,030
|11,679
|1,269
|79
|12,657.23
|Dalton
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|69.89
|432,018
|0.68
|49,624
|9,798
|1,004
|70
|14,284.71
|Evans
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|64.19
|979,234
|1.17
|127,564
|17,113
|529
|32
|31,249.00
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.56
|433,849
|0.55
|20,024
|4,345
|417
|26
|38,460.54
|River Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|66.60
|535,194
|0.68
|28,549
|4,126
|319
|21
|47,618.05
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.01
|218,070
|0.31
|15,253
|2,280
|187
|10
|99,999.00
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|66.76
|351,541
|0.43
|14,035
|2,868
|230
|9
|111,110.11
|Cambridge
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|66.14
|500,777
|0.63
|24,474
|3,446
|219
|9
|111,110.11
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.14
|248,160
|0.36
|17,933
|2,748
|213
|9
|111,110.11
|Riverwood
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|65.36
|421,638
|0.52
|18,007
|2,359
|156
|9
|111,110.11
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|65.31
|307,098
|0.37
|9,078
|1,586
|92
|7
|142,856.14
|Statesboro
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|62.66
|614,562
|0.71
|9,699
|1,310
|64
|2
|499,999.00
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|62.07
|152,542
|0.17
|2,212
|327
|23
|1
|999,999.00
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.62
|377,152
|0.40
|2,238
|165
|14
|1
|999,999.00
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|56.61
|829,708
|0.88
|20,102
|1,215
|16
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|59.91
|240,332
|0.27
|2,058
|169
|10
|-
|-
|Pope
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.47
|344,426
|0.36
|1,962
|165
|10
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.03
|266,981
|0.28
|1,333
|98
|4
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|53.82
|661,100
|0.69
|6,392
|255
|1
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.75
|194,330
|0.21
|692
|53
|1
|-
|-
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.17
|174,762
|0.18
|550
|30
|1
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|52.07
|596,153
|0.61
|3,526
|122
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|50.45
|502,452
|0.51
|1,946
|57
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|49.06
|431,353
|0.44
|1,171
|25
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|58.20
|21,599
|0.03
|253
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.52
|39,901
|0.04
|271
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.55
|114,347
|0.12
|159
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|51.10
|74,970
|0.08
|85
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Centennial
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|52.48
|15,960
|0.02
|42
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|51.07
|34,382
|0.04
|40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|48.16
|11,853
|0.01
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|28.64
|2
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|90.94
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|31.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|879,275
|98,899
|21,826
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|66,410
|502,889
|430,701
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|54,315
|398,212
|547,473
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|455,328
|306,804
|184,839
|44,516
|991,487
|8,513
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|312,151
|345,878
|265,322
|62,630
|985,981
|14,019
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|216,309
|288,219
|338,392
|120,988
|963,908
|36,092
|2-AAAAAA
|Statesboro
|14,323
|46,349
|144,674
|409,216
|614,562
|385,438
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|941
|5,902
|29,081
|158,406
|194,330
|805,670
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|830
|5,721
|29,019
|139,192
|174,762
|825,238
|2-AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|118
|1,127
|8,673
|65,052
|74,970
|925,030
|3-AAAAAA
|Evans
|623,464
|227,234
|92,259
|36,277
|979,234
|20,766
|3-AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|188,119
|280,096
|216,042
|145,451
|829,708
|170,292
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|77,283
|166,292
|210,072
|207,453
|661,100
|338,900
|3-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|51,494
|137,344
|191,828
|215,487
|596,153
|403,847
|3-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|34,558
|104,948
|157,017
|205,929
|502,452
|497,548
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|25,082
|84,086
|132,782
|189,403
|431,353
|568,647
|4-AAAAAA
|Westlake
|697,284
|211,744
|62,898
|24,590
|996,516
|3,484
|4-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|113,725
|292,215
|298,793
|227,340
|932,073
|67,927
|4-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|95,025
|230,094
|287,241
|279,834
|892,194
|107,806
|4-AAAAAA
|Tucker
|91,193
|247,188
|296,145
|269,977
|904,503
|95,497
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|2,691
|17,906
|49,720
|170,015
|240,332
|759,668
|4-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|82
|853
|5,203
|28,244
|34,382
|965,618
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|497,911
|333,001
|110,782
|38,671
|980,365
|19,635
|5-AAAAAA
|Rome
|409,687
|364,556
|137,737
|54,774
|966,754
|33,246
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|33,783
|98,194
|216,046
|221,446
|569,469
|430,531
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|31,395
|96,972
|217,726
|217,472
|563,565
|436,435
|5-AAAAAA
|Dalton
|17,344
|59,713
|156,462
|198,499
|432,018
|567,982
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|5,453
|25,659
|85,137
|131,911
|248,160
|751,840
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|4,340
|21,086
|70,822
|121,822
|218,070
|781,930
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|87
|819
|5,288
|15,405
|21,599
|978,401
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|724,838
|216,758
|52,121
|5,491
|999,208
|792
|6-AAAAAA
|Kell
|181,440
|427,934
|287,183
|74,707
|971,264
|28,736
|6-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|88,243
|290,526
|386,945
|149,053
|914,767
|85,233
|6-AAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|1,935
|23,073
|96,776
|255,368
|377,152
|622,848
|6-AAAAAA
|Pope
|1,789
|20,973
|87,648
|234,016
|344,426
|655,574
|6-AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|1,543
|16,338
|63,937
|185,163
|266,981
|733,019
|6-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|207
|4,294
|24,000
|85,846
|114,347
|885,653
|6-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|5
|104
|1,390
|10,354
|11,853
|988,147
|6-AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|7-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|426,020
|252,517
|152,661
|89,001
|920,199
|79,801
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|266,600
|249,109
|193,131
|137,420
|846,260
|153,740
|7-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|138,404
|192,447
|205,433
|183,787
|720,071
|279,929
|7-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|71,030
|116,977
|157,052
|190,135
|535,194
|464,806
|7-AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|54,273
|103,096
|152,011
|191,397
|500,777
|499,223
|7-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|42,565
|81,207
|125,355
|172,511
|421,638
|578,362
|7-AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|936
|3,656
|10,546
|24,763
|39,901
|960,099
|7-AAAAAA
|Centennial
|172
|991
|3,811
|10,986
|15,960
|984,040
|8-AAAAAA
|Buford
|845,815
|145,010
|8,363
|724
|999,912
|88
|8-AAAAAA
|Dacula
|142,058
|629,715
|162,443
|46,029
|980,245
|19,755
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|8,712
|127,905
|404,809
|233,387
|774,813
|225,187
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|1,394
|39,961
|154,780
|237,714
|433,849
|566,151
|8-AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|1,304
|29,234
|120,331
|200,672
|351,541
|648,459
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|579
|21,880
|101,781
|182,858
|307,098
|692,902
|8-AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|138
|6,295
|47,493
|98,616
|152,542
|847,458
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|94.09
|992,529
|3.61
|621,510
|569,845
|451,676
|298,099
|2.35
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|93.06
|999,711
|3.63
|632,742
|563,067
|450,523
|267,234
|2.74
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|92.27
|999,642
|3.56
|616,569
|541,887
|424,656
|236,998
|3.22
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|86.36
|931,876
|2.74
|438,991
|355,019
|169,829
|65,358
|14.30
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|86.05
|926,299
|2.72
|443,158
|357,092
|160,205
|61,062
|15.38
|Jones County
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|81.66
|987,424
|3.00
|778,335
|255,423
|109,172
|30,665
|31.61
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|79.16
|987,287
|2.47
|377,814
|247,102
|50,786
|11,962
|82.60
|Dutchtown
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|76.00
|924,703
|2.30
|526,072
|143,555
|30,743
|5,608
|177.32
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|75.80
|996,933
|2.20
|273,149
|171,690
|30,496
|5,163
|192.69
|Starr's Mill
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|74.99
|984,970
|2.19
|436,950
|125,810
|23,379
|3,737
|266.59
|Veterans
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|77.28
|594,873
|1.28
|166,643
|101,622
|18,896
|3,583
|278.10
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|74.06
|994,512
|2.51
|499,942
|89,374
|20,797
|3,064
|325.37
|Wayne County
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|75.86
|554,423
|1.12
|135,109
|77,288
|12,165
|2,046
|487.76
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|73.81
|994,762
|1.53
|133,714
|75,224
|10,522
|1,524
|655.17
|Griffin
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|72.47
|966,338
|1.91
|333,705
|75,475
|11,256
|1,447
|690.09
|Creekside
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|72.03
|990,871
|1.39
|97,883
|49,937
|5,812
|717
|1,393.70
|Ola
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|71.10
|791,848
|1.55
|270,752
|48,858
|6,266
|716
|1,395.65
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|69.52
|969,667
|2.14
|317,399
|46,197
|5,631
|530
|1,885.79
|Stockbridge
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|69.02
|639,468
|1.13
|164,364
|25,806
|2,601
|245
|4,080.63
|Harris County
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|65.64
|826,893
|1.18
|113,242
|12,814
|928
|57
|17,542.86
|Chapel Hill
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|63.71
|971,578
|1.70
|141,523
|17,403
|951
|52
|19,229.77
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|64.18
|907,889
|1.68
|145,473
|12,345
|838
|49
|20,407.16
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|65.31
|914,361
|1.13
|29,202
|9,759
|585
|39
|25,640.03
|Union Grove
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|66.20
|467,720
|0.73
|81,852
|10,068
|695
|32
|31,249.00
|Northgate
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.43
|659,291
|0.81
|42,560
|2,821
|122
|5
|199,999.00
|Decatur
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.43
|809,403
|0.91
|9,418
|2,360
|101
|4
|249,999.00
|New Manchester
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|59.17
|906,820
|1.33
|57,633
|3,896
|133
|2
|499,999.00
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.91
|499,858
|0.63
|10,859
|2,419
|83
|1
|999,999.00
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|55.75
|501,817
|0.51
|468
|61
|3
|1
|999,999.00
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|60.00
|434,875
|0.52
|6,318
|1,137
|34
|-
|-
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.16
|792,190
|0.83
|3,413
|721
|28
|-
|-
|Whitewater
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.46
|427,797
|0.49
|15,814
|735
|22
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|56.19
|498,231
|0.71
|20,237
|804
|18
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|55.08
|727,766
|0.90
|16,555
|605
|14
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.20
|89,989
|0.11
|3,939
|221
|9
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|54.22
|705,832
|0.86
|13,660
|472
|8
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|57.94
|625,389
|0.66
|2,130
|383
|8
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|53.41
|314,535
|0.42
|7,308
|217
|3
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|57.64
|76,337
|0.09
|3,055
|186
|2
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|50.53
|498,679
|0.56
|3,888
|79
|2
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|53.65
|345,611
|0.35
|296
|35
|1
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|54.94
|396,903
|0.40
|231
|26
|1
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.37
|200,167
|0.25
|3,107
|78
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|53.50
|22,511
|0.03
|370
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|48.72
|114,324
|0.14
|1,043
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.93
|78,627
|0.09
|181
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|52.18
|287,585
|0.29
|164
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.24
|97,906
|0.10
|788
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|48.50
|106,741
|0.11
|10
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|45.40
|174,690
|0.19
|334
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|46.47
|36,805
|0.04
|100
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|50.44
|216,052
|0.22
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|41.91
|20,718
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|35.26
|14,635
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|33.08
|675
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|32.55
|664
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|41.80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|17.77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|3.43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|575,691
|276,479
|108,470
|31,889
|992,529
|7,471
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|210,106
|311,008
|272,829
|137,933
|931,876
|68,124
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|179,214
|282,554
|306,859
|157,672
|926,299
|73,701
|1-AAAAA
|Veterans
|20,684
|73,845
|168,050
|332,294
|594,873
|405,127
|1-AAAAA
|Wayne County
|14,305
|56,114
|143,792
|340,212
|554,423
|445,577
|2-AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|483,548
|317,823
|137,695
|45,904
|984,970
|15,030
|2-AAAAA
|Griffin
|362,414
|333,164
|189,374
|81,386
|966,338
|33,662
|2-AAAAA
|Harris County
|104,153
|194,111
|298,133
|230,496
|826,893
|173,107
|2-AAAAA
|Northgate
|34,077
|99,135
|220,526
|305,553
|659,291
|340,709
|2-AAAAA
|Whitewater
|15,119
|50,581
|125,336
|236,761
|427,797
|572,203
|2-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|622
|4,406
|22,288
|70,590
|97,906
|902,094
|2-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|67
|780
|6,648
|29,310
|36,805
|963,195
|3-AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|563,855
|330,912
|81,740
|18,255
|994,762
|5,238
|3-AAAAA
|Creekside
|384,084
|456,400
|121,840
|28,547
|990,871
|9,129
|3-AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|36,401
|126,320
|389,997
|239,472
|792,190
|207,810
|3-AAAAA
|Banneker
|8,756
|42,903
|180,566
|269,592
|501,817
|498,183
|3-AAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|5,591
|31,121
|134,473
|225,718
|396,903
|603,097
|3-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|967
|8,829
|63,070
|143,186
|216,052
|783,948
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|346
|3,513
|28,253
|74,629
|106,741
|893,259
|3-AAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|2
|61
|601
|664
|999,336
|4-AAAAA
|Jones County
|620,376
|239,504
|93,789
|33,755
|987,424
|12,576
|4-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|221,792
|355,317
|224,135
|123,459
|924,703
|75,297
|4-AAAAA
|Ola
|91,394
|194,379
|282,173
|223,902
|791,848
|208,152
|4-AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|42,025
|125,504
|208,473
|263,466
|639,468
|360,532
|4-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|22,776
|73,496
|144,811
|226,637
|467,720
|532,280
|4-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|1,040
|6,468
|22,780
|59,701
|89,989
|910,011
|4-AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|524
|4,564
|19,117
|52,132
|76,337
|923,663
|4-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|73
|768
|4,722
|16,948
|22,511
|977,489
|5-AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|763,191
|178,197
|44,633
|10,912
|996,933
|3,067
|5-AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|130,291
|383,353
|265,427
|135,290
|914,361
|85,639
|5-AAAAA
|Decatur
|74,860
|241,699
|285,452
|207,392
|809,403
|190,597
|5-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|21,789
|119,366
|211,292
|272,942
|625,389
|374,611
|5-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|5,337
|43,681
|104,256
|192,337
|345,611
|654,389
|5-AAAAA
|Northview
|4,505
|32,987
|84,920
|165,173
|287,585
|712,415
|5-AAAAA
|Stone Mountain
|27
|717
|4,020
|15,954
|20,718
|979,282
|5-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|515,314
|268,438
|131,044
|56,782
|971,578
|28,422
|6-AAAAA
|New Manchester
|277,820
|301,207
|205,733
|122,060
|906,820
|93,180
|6-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|85,635
|159,138
|225,108
|235,951
|705,832
|294,168
|6-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|84,057
|165,988
|236,512
|241,209
|727,766
|272,234
|6-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|32,279
|86,149
|151,746
|228,505
|498,679
|501,321
|6-AAAAA
|Midtown
|4,829
|18,578
|47,021
|104,262
|174,690
|825,310
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|66
|502
|2,836
|11,231
|14,635
|985,365
|7-AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|494,969
|411,921
|88,113
|4,639
|999,642
|358
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|469,602
|439,666
|86,743
|3,700
|999,711
|289
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|34,963
|142,831
|722,934
|86,559
|987,287
|12,713
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|340
|3,647
|55,833
|440,038
|499,858
|500,142
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|124
|1,822
|41,293
|391,636
|434,875
|565,125
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|2
|113
|5,084
|73,428
|78,627
|921,373
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|576,480
|286,690
|109,499
|21,843
|994,512
|5,488
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|288,223
|385,933
|223,730
|71,781
|969,667
|30,333
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|119,400
|244,998
|380,842
|162,649
|907,889
|92,111
|8-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|9,615
|43,739
|136,754
|308,123
|498,231
|501,769
|8-AAAAA
|Apalachee
|3,758
|22,051
|77,584
|211,142
|314,535
|685,465
|8-AAAAA
|Jackson County
|1,943
|11,625
|46,256
|140,343
|200,167
|799,833
|8-AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|581
|4,962
|25,270
|83,511
|114,324
|885,676
|8-AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|2
|65
|608
|675
|999,325
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Marist
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|92.54
|999,853
|4.43
|937,425
|839,089
|686,155
|601,318
|0.66
|Jefferson
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|83.42
|999,041
|3.45
|769,393
|545,257
|251,201
|135,544
|6.38
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|81.74
|999,410
|3.48
|811,988
|511,412
|226,066
|107,638
|8.29
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|77.92
|1,000,000
|3.03
|801,659
|235,799
|112,886
|42,840
|22.34
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|74.97
|996,079
|3.03
|560,710
|329,402
|181,668
|34,050
|28.37
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|74.92
|980,248
|2.41
|429,505
|257,876
|117,025
|22,643
|43.16
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|73.12
|987,608
|2.58
|501,568
|231,013
|92,745
|16,140
|60.96
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|72.60
|996,149
|2.31
|306,971
|187,905
|77,635
|12,182
|81.09
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|73.16
|941,525
|2.01
|327,606
|165,132
|73,090
|11,355
|87.07
|West Laurens
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|69.29
|943,925
|1.92
|209,330
|80,457
|29,972
|3,301
|301.94
|Troup
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|68.52
|984,817
|1.85
|163,417
|74,010
|21,199
|2,387
|417.94
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|69.11
|871,478
|1.45
|167,526
|69,610
|22,090
|2,325
|429.11
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|67.90
|907,209
|1.48
|165,121
|63,522
|18,435
|1,791
|557.35
|Perry
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|68.00
|914,653
|1.71
|151,120
|54,272
|17,195
|1,783
|559.85
|Baldwin
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|66.84
|878,848
|1.56
|121,424
|40,904
|11,508
|1,056
|945.97
|Riverdale
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|64.03
|995,073
|2.08
|292,221
|76,272
|17,998
|1,007
|992.05
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|65.31
|921,586
|1.67
|236,967
|60,296
|13,425
|967
|1,033.13
|Mays
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|66.02
|778,616
|1.10
|86,841
|29,000
|6,938
|566
|1,765.78
|Jenkins
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|63.11
|1,000,000
|1.53
|166,010
|32,514
|6,101
|352
|2,839.91
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|61.67
|1,000,000
|1.41
|120,684
|21,180
|3,516
|180
|5,554.56
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|61.24
|780,579
|1.47
|113,864
|16,985
|2,577
|138
|7,245.38
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|62.91
|691,302
|0.86
|41,624
|10,400
|1,984
|114
|8,770.93
|Westside (Macon)
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|61.87
|662,292
|0.95
|36,504
|9,358
|1,560
|73
|13,697.63
|Hardaway
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|61.11
|885,939
|1.23
|36,583
|8,062
|1,223
|61
|16,392.44
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|59.43
|1,000,000
|1.30
|81,130
|11,551
|1,555
|57
|17,542.86
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|59.23
|728,015
|1.29
|81,175
|9,408
|1,047
|42
|23,808.52
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|59.71
|734,600
|0.99
|76,366
|9,031
|1,140
|37
|27,026.03
|Howard
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|60.18
|523,285
|0.71
|20,969
|5,021
|705
|24
|41,665.67
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|57.10
|585,781
|0.96
|49,471
|4,575
|428
|12
|83,332.33
|LaGrange
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|57.40
|747,923
|0.94
|16,593
|2,406
|298
|7
|142,856.14
|Ridgeland
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|55.61
|515,363
|0.82
|35,081
|2,785
|233
|4
|249,999.00
|Pickens
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|54.60
|394,183
|0.60
|23,311
|1,733
|143
|3
|333,332.33
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|57.33
|363,386
|0.40
|7,368
|1,116
|125
|2
|499,999.00
|Arabia Mountain
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|55.77
|211,208
|0.23
|2,674
|370
|30
|1
|999,999.00
|Fayette County
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|51.87
|850,322
|1.10
|22,043
|1,192
|61
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|49.52
|741,448
|0.89
|9,458
|377
|17
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|48.91
|731,920
|0.87
|8,229
|306
|14
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|51.09
|223,257
|0.25
|4,864
|186
|6
|-
|-
|Spalding
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|49.98
|74,354
|0.08
|314
|41
|2
|-
|-
|Columbus
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|48.24
|178,872
|0.19
|640
|26
|2
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|47.96
|133,539
|0.14
|1,534
|48
|1
|-
|-
|Shaw
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|48.29
|180,060
|0.20
|605
|31
|1
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|44.37
|435,203
|0.48
|1,455
|39
|-
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|48.90
|112,217
|0.12
|292
|20
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|46.52
|35,203
|0.04
|92
|7
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|39.67
|206,791
|0.22
|204
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|45.21
|23,611
|0.02
|42
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|40.30
|22,909
|0.02
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|29.79
|85,103
|0.09
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|33.43
|39,243
|0.04
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|34.54
|3,117
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|37.99
|2,643
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|27.99
|214
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|34.94
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|701,093
|251,421
|40,819
|6,077
|999,410
|590
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|249,826
|497,319
|189,487
|50,976
|987,608
|12,392
|1-AAAA
|Thomas County Central
|39,425
|179,371
|476,691
|226,099
|921,586
|78,414
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|8,916
|60,480
|221,644
|443,560
|734,600
|265,400
|1-AAAA
|Monroe
|598
|8,033
|44,535
|170,091
|223,257
|776,743
|1-AAAA
|Dougherty
|142
|3,376
|26,824
|103,197
|133,539
|866,461
|2-AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|577,158
|297,552
|96,478
|24,961
|996,149
|3,851
|2-AAAA
|Troup
|319,669
|406,949
|192,158
|66,041
|984,817
|15,183
|2-AAAA
|Hardaway
|73,311
|185,629
|375,288
|251,711
|885,939
|114,061
|2-AAAA
|LaGrange
|27,776
|93,938
|251,901
|374,308
|747,923
|252,077
|2-AAAA
|Columbus
|1,062
|7,763
|40,252
|129,795
|178,872
|821,128
|2-AAAA
|Shaw
|1,005
|7,837
|40,435
|130,783
|180,060
|819,940
|2-AAAA
|Spencer
|18
|317
|3,191
|19,383
|22,909
|977,091
|2-AAAA
|Jordan
|1
|15
|288
|2,813
|3,117
|996,883
|2-AAAA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|9
|205
|214
|999,786
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|816,416
|150,615
|23,974
|8,995
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Jenkins
|86,710
|337,754
|310,449
|265,087
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|56,124
|274,186
|333,069
|336,621
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|40,750
|237,445
|332,508
|389,297
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|West Laurens
|400,727
|269,214
|175,909
|98,075
|943,925
|56,075
|4-AAAA
|Perry
|268,009
|271,931
|232,307
|142,406
|914,653
|85,347
|4-AAAA
|Baldwin
|221,715
|247,685
|237,969
|171,479
|878,848
|121,152
|4-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|68,677
|123,582
|192,542
|277,491
|662,292
|337,708
|4-AAAA
|Howard
|39,706
|82,732
|145,002
|255,845
|523,285
|476,715
|4-AAAA
|Spalding
|1,162
|4,804
|15,952
|52,436
|74,354
|925,646
|4-AAAA
|Rutland
|4
|52
|319
|2,268
|2,643
|997,357
|5-AAAA
|Riverdale
|752,047
|177,765
|50,303
|14,958
|995,073
|4,927
|5-AAAA
|Fayette County
|120,594
|314,102
|246,977
|168,649
|850,322
|149,678
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|57,598
|205,819
|246,390
|231,641
|741,448
|258,552
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|52,299
|196,239
|249,788
|233,594
|731,920
|268,080
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|14,133
|78,716
|136,914
|205,440
|435,203
|564,797
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|3,193
|25,144
|60,271
|118,183
|206,791
|793,209
|5-AAAA
|North Clayton
|136
|2,215
|9,357
|27,535
|39,243
|960,757
|6-AAAA
|Marist
|900,719
|84,077
|13,356
|1,701
|999,853
|147
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|55,284
|422,429
|306,075
|157,737
|941,525
|58,475
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|22,717
|245,242
|339,276
|264,243
|871,478
|128,522
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|11,548
|73,555
|-
|-
|85,103
|914,897
|6-AAAA
|Mays
|9,412
|156,698
|266,716
|345,790
|778,616
|221,384
|6-AAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|252
|13,926
|45,271
|151,759
|211,208
|788,792
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|68
|4,073
|29,306
|78,770
|112,217
|887,783
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|802,877
|146,984
|35,646
|10,572
|996,079
|3,921
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|89,372
|275,272
|239,479
|176,456
|780,579
|219,421
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|50,866
|239,348
|239,036
|198,765
|728,015
|271,985
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|24,844
|140,090
|194,656
|226,191
|585,781
|414,219
|7-AAAA
|Ridgeland
|18,318
|121,154
|167,596
|208,295
|515,363
|484,637
|7-AAAA
|Pickens
|13,723
|77,152
|123,587
|179,721
|394,183
|605,817
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Jefferson
|743,430
|206,454
|40,819
|8,338
|999,041
|959
|8-AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|189,720
|478,205
|240,250
|72,073
|980,248
|19,752
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|50,937
|224,943
|414,552
|216,777
|907,209
|92,791
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|13,909
|67,166
|208,680
|401,547
|691,302
|308,698
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|1,977
|22,531
|86,493
|252,385
|363,386
|636,614
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|16
|446
|5,705
|29,036
|35,203
|964,797
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|11
|255
|3,501
|19,844
|23,611
|976,389
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|0-0
|91.04
|997,101
|4.33
|954,093
|755,836
|643,062
|493,647
|1.03
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|83.87
|997,860
|3.22
|713,926
|333,432
|232,382
|112,365
|7.90
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5-AAA
|0-0
|82.70
|970,499
|3.43
|769,812
|506,509
|288,394
|110,529
|8.05
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|82.93
|999,147
|3.15
|609,583
|353,555
|209,068
|87,439
|10.44
|Pierce County
|1-AAA
|0-0
|81.61
|1,000,000
|3.35
|722,962
|430,877
|204,595
|80,348
|11.45
|Crisp County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|81.24
|995,400
|2.90
|587,081
|258,310
|151,393
|59,081
|15.93
|Rockmart
|6-AAA
|0-0
|75.85
|999,789
|2.79
|612,696
|269,294
|87,817
|21,256
|46.05
|Appling County
|1-AAA
|0-0
|73.51
|999,946
|2.82
|522,704
|300,963
|55,150
|12,367
|79.86
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|0-0
|74.49
|787,763
|1.86
|302,901
|149,159
|36,490
|8,105
|122.38
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|0-0
|74.02
|784,727
|1.82
|292,142
|139,279
|33,058
|6,997
|141.92
|Thomson
|4-AAA
|0-0
|70.26
|985,197
|2.10
|348,931
|132,948
|19,116
|3,206
|310.92
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|0-0
|69.29
|937,480
|1.94
|234,040
|61,387
|9,794
|1,472
|678.35
|White County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|68.31
|986,387
|1.47
|114,650
|49,380
|6,243
|820
|1,218.51
|Burke County
|4-AAA
|0-0
|66.12
|953,520
|1.55
|157,516
|40,723
|4,169
|474
|2,108.70
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|0-0
|68.45
|378,591
|0.70
|73,315
|28,770
|3,586
|456
|2,191.98
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|66.28
|887,016
|1.65
|173,913
|38,522
|4,004
|431
|2,319.19
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|0-0
|66.06
|711,427
|1.21
|119,589
|25,374
|2,589
|296
|3,377.38
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|66.06
|975,500
|1.31
|77,319
|26,124
|2,764
|287
|3,483.32
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|63.36
|824,581
|1.34
|108,772
|19,391
|1,463
|116
|8,619.69
|North Hall
|7-AAA
|0-0
|63.63
|950,113
|1.18
|51,502
|13,599
|1,124
|94
|10,637.30
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-0
|63.67
|539,206
|0.84
|69,614
|12,789
|902
|65
|15,383.62
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|0-0
|61.72
|850,185
|1.12
|57,996
|9,838
|658
|44
|22,726.27
|North Murray
|6-AAA
|0-0
|60.34
|941,717
|1.35
|83,595
|13,281
|591
|30
|33,332.33
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-0
|60.76
|824,156
|1.01
|36,278
|5,312
|353
|26
|38,460.54
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|0-0
|61.00
|379,724
|0.54
|33,787
|5,033
|268
|19
|52,630.58
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-0
|57.87
|991,010
|1.76
|51,246
|7,862
|479
|15
|66,665.67
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|0-0
|56.19
|982,242
|1.63
|36,380
|4,739
|230
|8
|124,999.00
|Central (Macon)
|2-AAA
|0-0
|59.12
|229,497
|0.31
|15,282
|1,898
|82
|5
|199,999.00
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|0-0
|60.10
|80,662
|0.11
|4,281
|961
|46
|2
|499,999.00
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|0-0
|52.96
|963,172
|1.41
|16,989
|1,469
|42
|-
|-
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|0-0
|54.94
|785,711
|0.92
|14,998
|1,238
|38
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|55.28
|342,060
|0.43
|11,047
|891
|22
|-
|-
|Sumter County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|56.28
|134,187
|0.17
|5,537
|514
|15
|-
|-
|Cherokee Bluff
|7-AAA
|0-0
|53.22
|783,364
|0.81
|6,098
|410
|10
|-
|-
|Sonoraville
|6-AAA
|0-0
|50.93
|501,504
|0.54
|2,820
|155
|2
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|0-0
|46.95
|226,899
|0.24
|402
|8
|1
|-
|-
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|0-0
|49.05
|398,454
|0.42
|1,287
|52
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|0-0
|50.60
|226,633
|0.24
|732
|30
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1-AAA
|0-0
|42.66
|887,978
|1.03
|1,338
|27
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|0-0
|47.87
|240,147
|0.24
|606
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|1-AAA
|0-0
|42.16
|893,392
|1.03
|1,155
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|0-0
|49.19
|158,852
|0.16
|403
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-0
|41.59
|572,572
|0.60
|319
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|47.75
|12,699
|0.01
|96
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|0-0
|40.11
|55,673
|0.06
|26
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-0
|39.47
|420,834
|0.44
|145
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|0-0
|43.37
|98,113
|0.10
|61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Long County
|1-AAA
|0-0
|30.33
|218,684
|0.23
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8-AAA
|0-0
|38.08
|9,716
|0.01
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|6-AAA
|0-0
|40.08
|35,621
|0.04
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|0-0
|36.22
|12,192
|0.01
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-AAA
|0-0
|29.68
|65,944
|0.07
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|7-AAA
|0-0
|16.67
|7,244
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-0
|19.02
|4,226
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|28.46
|1,572
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-0
|31.96
|1,457
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AAA
|0-0
|42.04
|657
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|5-AAA
|0-0
|45.59
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Pierce County
|762,566
|235,794
|1,593
|47
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Appling County
|237,070
|744,477
|17,705
|694
|999,946
|54
|1-AAA
|Brantley County
|212
|10,959
|448,216
|428,591
|887,978
|112,022
|1-AAA
|Tattnall County
|149
|8,182
|486,897
|398,164
|893,392
|106,608
|1-AAA
|Long County
|3
|588
|45,589
|172,504
|218,684
|781,316
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|601,327
|331,950
|55,319
|9,264
|997,860
|2,140
|2-AAA
|Crisp County
|370,983
|512,212
|95,030
|17,175
|995,400
|4,600
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|18,332
|87,177
|360,468
|245,450
|711,427
|288,573
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|6,332
|39,073
|224,217
|269,584
|539,206
|460,794
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|1,936
|17,571
|141,734
|218,483
|379,724
|620,276
|2-AAA
|Central (Macon)
|772
|8,479
|78,765
|141,481
|229,497
|770,503
|2-AAA
|Sumter County
|316
|3,479
|41,749
|88,643
|134,187
|865,813
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|2
|59
|2,718
|9,920
|12,699
|987,301
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|439,403
|327,608
|182,681
|41,318
|991,010
|8,990
|3-AAA
|Windsor Forest
|348,168
|322,499
|244,175
|67,400
|982,242
|17,758
|3-AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|196,261
|289,191
|359,351
|118,369
|963,172
|36,828
|3-AAA
|Beach
|10,698
|37,845
|126,080
|397,949
|572,572
|427,428
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|5,370
|21,768
|79,717
|313,979
|420,834
|579,166
|3-AAA
|Savannah
|100
|1,083
|7,810
|56,951
|65,944
|934,056
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|6
|186
|4,034
|4,226
|995,774
|4-AAA
|Thomson
|539,263
|268,119
|125,864
|51,951
|985,197
|14,803
|4-AAA
|Burke County
|250,476
|329,394
|243,751
|129,899
|953,520
|46,480
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|129,761
|216,026
|271,968
|232,430
|850,185
|149,815
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|74,515
|157,671
|270,934
|321,036
|824,156
|175,844
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|3,642
|17,419
|51,943
|153,629
|226,633
|773,367
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|2,342
|11,359
|35,411
|109,740
|158,852
|841,148
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|1
|12
|129
|1,315
|1,457
|998,543
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|692,467
|231,644
|57,356
|15,634
|997,101
|2,899
|5-AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|227,298
|466,324
|202,179
|74,698
|970,499
|29,501
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|38,134
|131,789
|302,595
|315,245
|787,763
|212,237
|5-AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|36,645
|132,687
|313,731
|301,664
|784,727
|215,273
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5,280
|34,610
|106,174
|232,527
|378,591
|621,409
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|176
|2,945
|17,928
|59,613
|80,662
|919,338
|5-AAA
|Redan
|-
|1
|37
|619
|657
|999,343
|5-AAA
|Salem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAA
|Rockmart
|892,784
|95,350
|10,256
|1,399
|999,789
|211
|6-AAA
|North Murray
|79,097
|542,036
|228,553
|92,031
|941,717
|58,283
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|19,015
|208,790
|344,933
|212,973
|785,711
|214,289
|6-AAA
|Sonoraville
|5,642
|73,201
|176,194
|246,467
|501,504
|498,496
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|2,189
|47,863
|132,749
|215,653
|398,454
|601,546
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|1,060
|24,066
|69,663
|132,110
|226,899
|773,101
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|188
|6,760
|26,555
|64,610
|98,113
|901,887
|6-AAA
|Murray County
|23
|1,637
|8,677
|25,284
|35,621
|964,379
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|2
|297
|2,420
|9,473
|12,192
|987,808
|7-AAA
|White County
|446,422
|294,655
|179,170
|66,140
|986,387
|13,613
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|300,536
|319,451
|250,855
|104,658
|975,500
|24,500
|7-AAA
|North Hall
|208,152
|263,549
|321,897
|156,515
|950,113
|49,887
|7-AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|35,622
|106,782
|195,847
|445,113
|783,364
|216,636
|7-AAA
|East Forsyth
|6,226
|1,018
|-
|-
|7,244
|992,756
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|2,924
|13,456
|45,685
|178,082
|240,147
|759,853
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|118
|1,085
|6,444
|48,026
|55,673
|944,327
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|4
|102
|1,466
|1,572
|998,428
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|801,538
|159,000
|29,631
|8,978
|999,147
|853
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|97,209
|394,233
|286,335
|159,703
|937,480
|62,520
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|64,414
|249,067
|328,541
|244,994
|887,016
|112,984
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|34,531
|164,897
|273,611
|351,542
|824,581
|175,419
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|2,304
|32,705
|80,641
|226,410
|342,060
|657,940
|8-AAA
|East Jackson
|4
|98
|1,241
|8,373
|9,716
|990,284
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Callaway
|5-AA
|0-0
|80.04
|998,202
|3.96
|803,320
|696,503
|491,530
|312,551
|2.20
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|0-0
|79.97
|998,688
|3.60
|776,419
|547,023
|398,132
|250,748
|2.99
|Rabun County
|8-AA
|0-0
|77.68
|999,989
|3.65
|858,527
|480,502
|352,952
|191,987
|4.21
|Thomasville
|1-AA
|0-0
|75.84
|994,181
|3.08
|627,572
|420,217
|243,138
|112,996
|7.85
|Lovett
|6-AA
|0-0
|70.44
|997,942
|3.08
|671,478
|369,159
|123,325
|42,275
|22.65
|Jefferson County
|4-AA
|0-0
|68.52
|999,926
|2.56
|494,329
|221,460
|77,613
|22,133
|44.18
|Dodge County
|3-AA
|0-0
|68.65
|972,733
|2.06
|294,974
|166,779
|52,372
|15,360
|64.10
|Bremen
|5-AA
|0-0
|66.73
|916,971
|2.11
|290,648
|140,057
|39,842
|9,101
|108.88
|Pace Academy
|6-AA
|0-0
|65.29
|987,175
|2.43
|443,213
|170,018
|39,993
|8,729
|113.56
|Washington County
|3-AA
|0-0
|66.99
|949,681
|1.78
|218,950
|112,407
|32,229
|8,101
|122.44
|Bleckley County
|3-AA
|0-0
|66.16
|934,009
|1.64
|183,346
|88,065
|23,984
|5,477
|181.58
|Vidalia
|2-AA
|0-0
|63.90
|948,092
|2.15
|329,284
|86,956
|23,320
|4,398
|226.38
|Heard County
|5-AA
|0-0
|64.81
|878,122
|1.83
|207,840
|86,653
|21,126
|4,234
|235.18
|Jeff Davis
|2-AA
|0-0
|61.97
|912,348
|1.94
|263,400
|59,443
|13,351
|2,106
|473.83
|Swainsboro
|2-AA
|0-0
|61.50
|919,362
|1.91
|250,610
|55,067
|11,896
|1,837
|543.37
|Toombs County
|2-AA
|0-0
|61.49
|906,465
|1.88
|244,844
|53,663
|11,758
|1,827
|546.35
|Northeast
|3-AA
|0-0
|63.49
|863,500
|1.28
|105,461
|40,534
|8,963
|1,653
|603.96
|Early County
|1-AA
|0-0
|62.51
|848,689
|1.30
|98,332
|37,332
|7,271
|1,183
|844.31
|Pepperell
|7-AA
|0-0
|60.63
|987,192
|1.54
|89,159
|27,274
|5,234
|711
|1,405.47
|Haralson County
|5-AA
|0-0
|60.92
|780,986
|1.38
|100,312
|30,894
|5,382
|700
|1,427.57
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|0-0
|60.29
|984,582
|1.53
|86,213
|25,578
|4,721
|636
|1,571.33
|Cook
|1-AA
|0-0
|60.94
|788,058
|1.14
|73,302
|24,461
|3,868
|530
|1,885.79
|Elbert County
|8-AA
|0-0
|58.23
|992,169
|1.71
|181,210
|25,884
|4,533
|446
|2,241.15
|Union County
|8-AA
|0-0
|56.45
|986,418
|1.53
|122,381
|15,529
|2,095
|183
|5,463.48
|Temple
|5-AA
|0-0
|54.98
|425,719
|0.62
|19,983
|3,590
|317
|30
|33,332.33
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-0
|52.90
|702,563
|0.92
|41,422
|3,906
|354
|27
|37,036.04
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|0-0
|51.32
|966,458
|1.24
|31,798
|3,540
|193
|16
|62,499.00
|Columbia
|6-AA
|0-0
|51.21
|596,491
|0.74
|23,954
|1,700
|145
|9
|111,110.11
|Model
|7-AA
|0-0
|51.04
|828,158
|0.95
|10,729
|1,523
|101
|6
|166,665.67
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-0
|51.12
|591,587
|0.73
|23,233
|1,665
|119
|4
|249,999.00
|Worth County
|1-AA
|0-0
|52.23
|259,390
|0.30
|4,885
|730
|35
|3
|333,332.33
|Chattooga
|7-AA
|0-0
|48.91
|727,674
|0.80
|5,569
|640
|35
|2
|499,999.00
|Bacon County
|2-AA
|0-0
|49.24
|281,822
|0.36
|8,806
|666
|42
|1
|999,999.00
|Lamar County
|3-AA
|0-0
|50.53
|163,126
|0.17
|1,436
|156
|22
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1-AA
|0-0
|47.08
|110,994
|0.12
|716
|75
|3
|-
|-
|Southwest
|3-AA
|0-0
|48.65
|91,357
|0.10
|521
|53
|3
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-0
|43.18
|750,701
|0.82
|4,682
|151
|1
|-
|-
|Laney
|4-AA
|0-0
|42.16
|707,460
|0.76
|3,813
|75
|1
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-0
|37.75
|402,657
|0.42
|799
|13
|1
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|0-0
|39.15
|585,537
|0.61
|1,304
|31
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-0
|40.05
|193,799
|0.20
|143
|7
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-0
|39.46
|60,681
|0.06
|147
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Riverside Military Academy
|8-AA
|0-0
|35.51
|435,887
|0.44
|444
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-AA
|0-0
|39.89
|192,082
|0.20
|109
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|0-0
|39.49
|60,383
|0.06
|156
|3
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-AA
|0-0
|39.42
|31,911
|0.03
|114
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Jasper County
|3-AA
|0-0
|43.36
|25,594
|0.03
|35
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|4-AA
|0-0
|30.76
|98,110
|0.10
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-AA
|0-0
|36.49
|86,513
|0.09
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-0
|28.50
|49,504
|0.05
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|0-0
|25.62
|25,184
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|6-AA
|0-0
|30.15
|3,062
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|6-AA
|0-0
|22.15
|116
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|645,101
|291,503
|51,567
|10,517
|998,688
|1,312
|1-AA
|Thomasville
|310,367
|501,340
|146,817
|35,657
|994,181
|5,819
|1-AA
|Early County
|24,526
|115,164
|405,191
|303,808
|848,689
|151,311
|1-AA
|Cook
|19,093
|81,568
|305,217
|382,180
|788,058
|211,942
|1-AA
|Worth County
|834
|8,738
|68,127
|181,691
|259,390
|740,610
|1-AA
|Berrien
|79
|1,687
|23,081
|86,147
|110,994
|889,006
|2-AA
|Vidalia
|289,888
|258,338
|227,675
|172,191
|948,092
|51,908
|2-AA
|Jeff Davis
|244,056
|242,279
|229,986
|196,027
|912,348
|87,652
|2-AA
|Swainsboro
|231,715
|237,306
|241,242
|209,099
|919,362
|80,638
|2-AA
|Toombs County
|225,166
|234,131
|236,778
|210,390
|906,465
|93,535
|2-AA
|Bacon County
|8,973
|26,847
|59,407
|186,595
|281,822
|718,178
|2-AA
|East Laurens
|202
|1,099
|4,912
|25,698
|31,911
|968,089
|3-AA
|Dodge County
|398,201
|275,987
|187,595
|110,950
|972,733
|27,267
|3-AA
|Washington County
|271,711
|282,055
|237,251
|158,664
|949,681
|50,319
|3-AA
|Bleckley County
|210,381
|252,292
|269,689
|201,647
|934,009
|65,991
|3-AA
|Northeast
|115,620
|172,536
|251,974
|323,370
|863,500
|136,500
|3-AA
|Lamar County
|2,924
|11,650
|33,057
|115,495
|163,126
|836,874
|3-AA
|Southwest
|1,057
|4,775
|16,668
|68,857
|91,357
|908,643
|3-AA
|Jasper County
|106
|705
|3,766
|21,017
|25,594
|974,406
|4-AA
|Jefferson County
|906,938
|85,267
|6,809
|912
|999,926
|74
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|71,867
|579,623
|230,850
|84,118
|966,458
|33,542
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|12,982
|171,766
|309,696
|256,257
|750,701
|249,299
|4-AA
|Laney
|6,391
|115,804
|277,307
|307,958
|707,460
|292,540
|4-AA
|Butler
|1,750
|40,318
|133,611
|226,978
|402,657
|597,343
|4-AA
|Oglethorpe County
|50
|5,015
|25,497
|67,548
|98,110
|901,890
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|18
|1,568
|11,328
|36,590
|49,504
|950,496
|4-AA
|Josey
|4
|639
|4,902
|19,639
|25,184
|974,816
|5-AA
|Callaway
|757,358
|188,454
|40,263
|12,127
|998,202
|1,798
|5-AA
|Bremen
|124,536
|349,985
|276,100
|166,350
|916,971
|83,029
|5-AA
|Heard County
|80,941
|261,948
|317,471
|217,762
|878,122
|121,878
|5-AA
|Haralson County
|31,414
|150,287
|258,635
|340,650
|780,986
|219,014
|5-AA
|Temple
|5,751
|49,326
|107,531
|263,111
|425,719
|574,281
|6-AA
|Lovett
|615,386
|318,889
|53,734
|9,933
|997,942
|2,058
|6-AA
|Pace Academy
|344,421
|467,486
|136,420
|38,848
|987,175
|12,825
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|19,617
|90,945
|308,171
|283,830
|702,563
|297,437
|6-AA
|Columbia
|10,327
|60,503
|237,742
|287,919
|596,491
|403,509
|6-AA
|Washington
|10,125
|59,628
|234,352
|287,482
|591,587
|408,413
|6-AA
|Therrell
|69
|1,220
|14,539
|44,555
|60,383
|939,617
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|55
|1,318
|14,592
|44,716
|60,681
|939,319
|6-AA
|Towers
|-
|11
|438
|2,613
|3,062
|996,938
|6-AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|12
|104
|116
|999,884
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|455,465
|334,030
|145,109
|49,978
|984,582
|15,418
|7-AA
|Pepperell
|427,997
|364,264
|146,679
|48,252
|987,192
|12,808
|7-AA
|Model
|70,550
|160,478
|325,231
|271,899
|828,158
|171,842
|7-AA
|Chattooga
|41,692
|115,145
|266,069
|304,768
|727,674
|272,326
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|2,003
|11,529
|49,190
|131,077
|193,799
|806,201
|7-AA
|Coosa
|1,875
|11,166
|48,211
|130,830
|192,082
|807,918
|7-AA
|Dade County
|418
|3,388
|19,511
|63,196
|86,513
|913,487
|8-AA
|Rabun County
|903,482
|86,471
|9,565
|471
|999,989
|11
|8-AA
|Elbert County
|52,620
|524,759
|368,997
|45,793
|992,169
|7,831
|8-AA
|Union County
|43,205
|367,572
|506,541
|69,100
|986,418
|13,582
|8-AA
|Banks County
|576
|14,825
|72,898
|497,238
|585,537
|414,463
|8-AA
|Riverside Military Academy
|117
|6,373
|41,999
|387,398
|435,887
|564,113
Class A Public
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Irwin County
|2-A Public
|0-0
|82.07
|998,390
|4.40
|899,328
|847,148
|690,983
|461,895
|1.16
|Brooks County
|2-A Public
|0-0
|80.13
|996,983
|4.19
|859,432
|790,643
|605,542
|337,397
|1.96
|Clinch County
|2-A Public
|0-0
|73.32
|971,478
|3.20
|671,221
|544,062
|229,182
|81,692
|11.24
|Dublin
|4-A Public
|0-0
|72.43
|999,290
|3.13
|646,169
|549,039
|197,565
|72,325
|12.83
|Metter
|3-A Public
|0-0
|65.38
|991,485
|2.92
|705,241
|243,777
|69,375
|14,074
|70.05
|Commerce
|8-A Public
|0-0
|66.81
|999,682
|2.35
|220,746
|160,104
|60,982
|14,007
|70.39
|Pelham
|1-A Public
|0-0
|63.04
|998,653
|2.61
|609,222
|163,320
|37,453
|6,242
|159.21
|Mitchell County
|1-A Public
|0-0
|59.98
|998,362
|2.37
|509,133
|107,766
|19,219
|2,383
|418.64
|Wilcox County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|61.29
|962,409
|1.46
|162,945
|87,130
|15,044
|2,080
|479.77
|Marion County
|5-A Public
|0-0
|59.49
|901,262
|2.24
|445,742
|67,813
|15,386
|1,849
|539.83
|Turner County
|2-A Public
|0-0
|61.56
|660,714
|1.09
|136,026
|72,407
|11,257
|1,488
|671.04
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Public
|0-0
|58.91
|995,993
|1.93
|106,472
|54,171
|9,125
|1,133
|881.61
|Macon County
|5-A Public
|0-0
|58.59
|847,380
|1.99
|356,614
|55,806
|10,531
|1,107
|902.34
|Lincoln County
|8-A Public
|0-0
|58.37
|993,730
|1.90
|105,693
|51,932
|7,973
|964
|1,036.34
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Public
|0-0
|55.86
|860,439
|1.67
|253,261
|32,906
|4,416
|338
|2,957.58
|Manchester
|5-A Public
|0-0
|55.43
|728,016
|1.53
|218,451
|27,378
|3,595
|292
|3,423.66
|Bowdon
|6-A Public
|0-0
|54.08
|942,007
|1.59
|73,738
|25,398
|2,414
|167
|5,987.02
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Public
|0-0
|53.77
|765,889
|1.31
|160,684
|17,708
|1,926
|135
|7,406.41
|Chattahoochee County
|5-A Public
|0-0
|53.58
|592,983
|1.16
|140,070
|15,436
|1,664
|110
|9,089.91
|Warren County
|7-A Public
|0-0
|52.73
|999,214
|1.64
|154,270
|20,477
|1,633
|88
|11,362.64
|Schley County
|5-A Public
|0-0
|52.23
|522,905
|0.98
|104,943
|10,482
|902
|47
|21,275.60
|Johnson County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|52.88
|680,178
|0.74
|14,996
|4,482
|435
|31
|32,257.06
|Gordon Lee
|6-A Public
|0-0
|50.39
|877,868
|1.28
|33,295
|8,904
|609
|28
|35,713.29
|Taylor County
|5-A Public
|0-0
|51.71
|399,547
|0.73
|75,183
|6,758
|606
|26
|38,460.54
|Hancock Central
|7-A Public
|0-0
|49.39
|997,153
|1.45
|88,201
|7,823
|494
|23
|43,477.26
|Claxton
|3-A Public
|0-0
|50.13
|607,730
|0.91
|73,995
|5,490
|394
|18
|55,554.56
|Charlton County
|2-A Public
|0-0
|53.56
|170,616
|0.21
|10,777
|3,497
|228
|18
|55,554.56
|Screven County
|3-A Public
|0-0
|48.75
|499,736
|0.69
|44,407
|2,812
|198
|13
|76,922.08
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6-A Public
|0-0
|48.64
|802,137
|1.08
|18,011
|4,087
|227
|9
|111,110.11
|Atkinson County
|2-A Public
|0-0
|52.80
|159,933
|0.19
|8,256
|2,546
|181
|9
|111,110.11
|Telfair County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|51.24
|604,246
|0.65
|10,093
|2,664
|226
|8
|124,999.00
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-A Public
|0-0
|46.67
|686,728
|0.86
|8,787
|1,665
|72
|3
|333,332.33
|Terrell County
|1-A Public
|0-0
|43.90
|700,296
|0.83
|20,414
|720
|28
|1
|999,999.00
|Trion
|6-A Public
|0-0
|45.71
|664,212
|0.82
|7,316
|1,269
|57
|-
|-
|Dooly County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|48.19
|395,940
|0.41
|2,697
|537
|24
|-
|-
|Jenkins County
|3-A Public
|0-0
|45.25
|271,474
|0.34
|12,976
|558
|21
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1-A Public
|0-0
|42.47
|769,297
|0.90
|17,431
|568
|16
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|47.27
|319,295
|0.33
|1,683
|303
|10
|-
|-
|Lanier County
|2-A Public
|0-0
|47.39
|41,886
|0.05
|791
|173
|6
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|8-A Public
|0-0
|36.13
|431,034
|0.49
|840
|33
|1
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|7-A Public
|0-0
|36.45
|938,140
|1.02
|5,306
|112
|-
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1-A Public
|0-0
|37.20
|507,347
|0.54
|3,191
|57
|-
|-
|-
|Greene County
|8-A Public
|0-0
|34.86
|367,491
|0.41
|534
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military College
|7-A Public
|0-0
|30.78
|692,710
|0.72
|1,129
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Public
|0-0
|31.70
|212,070
|0.23
|143
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|5-A Public
|0-0
|34.83
|7,894
|0.01
|78
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Public
|0-0
|38.03
|29,086
|0.03
|10
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|6-A Public
|0-0
|27.69
|27,048
|0.03
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|7-A Public
|0-0
|21.67
|176,227
|0.18
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|7-A Public
|0-0
|20.39
|113,006
|0.11
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|7-A Public
|0-0
|20.79
|83,550
|0.08
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Public
|0-0
|21.01
|26,045
|0.03
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Public
|0-0
|27.68
|2,190
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|33.12
|5,583
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Public
|0-0
|32.34
|3,973
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3-A Public
|0-0
|25.79
|1,057
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|5-A Public
|0-0
|18.96
|13
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Public
|0-0
|19.46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Public
|0-0
|15.27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|7-A Public
|0-0
|12.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|7-A Public
|0-0
|-2.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Public
|Mitchell County
|495,517
|434,761
|55,349
|12,735
|998,362
|1,638
|1-A Public
|Pelham
|484,175
|442,784
|62,865
|8,829
|998,653
|1,347
|1-A Public
|Miller County
|9,819
|61,450
|361,594
|336,434
|769,297
|230,703
|1-A Public
|Terrell County
|9,296
|47,130
|330,144
|313,726
|700,296
|299,704
|1-A Public
|Seminole County
|1,193
|13,819
|184,284
|308,051
|507,347
|492,653
|1-A Public
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|56
|5,764
|20,225
|26,045
|973,955
|1-A Public
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Public
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Public
|Irwin County
|545,836
|318,774
|118,591
|15,189
|998,390
|1,610
|2-A Public
|Brooks County
|338,254
|407,261
|222,014
|29,454
|996,983
|3,017
|2-A Public
|Clinch County
|110,616
|245,333
|477,008
|138,521
|971,478
|28,522
|2-A Public
|Turner County
|4,877
|24,301
|140,374
|491,162
|660,714
|339,286
|2-A Public
|Charlton County
|249
|2,439
|22,273
|145,655
|170,616
|829,384
|2-A Public
|Atkinson County
|160
|1,684
|16,714
|141,375
|159,933
|840,067
|2-A Public
|Lanier County
|8
|208
|3,026
|38,644
|41,886
|958,114
|3-A Public
|Metter
|720,675
|189,373
|61,225
|20,212
|991,485
|8,515
|3-A Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|132,992
|326,745
|245,069
|155,633
|860,439
|139,561
|3-A Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|75,624
|217,837
|258,864
|213,564
|765,889
|234,111
|3-A Public
|Claxton
|42,912
|137,919
|196,077
|230,822
|607,730
|392,270
|3-A Public
|Screven County
|19,914
|88,496
|157,535
|233,791
|499,736
|500,264
|3-A Public
|Jenkins County
|7,881
|39,572
|80,805
|143,216
|271,474
|728,526
|3-A Public
|Portal
|2
|43
|307
|1,838
|2,190
|997,810
|3-A Public
|Bryan County
|-
|15
|118
|924
|1,057
|998,943
|4-A Public
|Dublin
|820,457
|153,493
|21,722
|3,618
|999,290
|710
|4-A Public
|Wilcox County
|144,381
|543,912
|199,431
|74,685
|962,409
|37,591
|4-A Public
|Johnson County
|15,748
|122,666
|284,429
|257,335
|680,178
|319,822
|4-A Public
|Telfair County
|14,277
|107,336
|237,852
|244,781
|604,246
|395,754
|4-A Public
|Dooly County
|3,185
|41,956
|140,262
|210,537
|395,940
|604,060
|4-A Public
|Montgomery County
|1,917
|29,467
|108,020
|179,891
|319,295
|680,705
|4-A Public
|Hawkinsville
|31
|1,019
|6,627
|21,409
|29,086
|970,914
|4-A Public
|Wheeler County
|4
|80
|960
|4,539
|5,583
|994,417
|4-A Public
|Treutlen
|-
|71
|697
|3,205
|3,973
|996,027
|5-A Public
|Marion County
|424,341
|226,231
|149,204
|101,486
|901,262
|98,738
|5-A Public
|Macon County
|253,653
|257,806
|196,059
|139,862
|847,380
|152,620
|5-A Public
|Manchester
|134,886
|192,477
|207,598
|193,055
|728,016
|271,984
|5-A Public
|Chattahoochee County
|78,816
|137,930
|168,011
|208,226
|592,983
|407,017
|5-A Public
|Schley County
|60,225
|113,008
|148,940
|200,732
|522,905
|477,095
|5-A Public
|Taylor County
|48,027
|72,242
|128,452
|150,826
|399,547
|600,453
|5-A Public
|Greenville
|52
|306
|1,735
|5,801
|7,894
|992,106
|5-A Public
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|1
|12
|13
|999,987
|6-A Public
|Bowdon
|417,318
|261,192
|163,834
|99,663
|942,007
|57,993
|6-A Public
|Gordon Lee
|249,825
|249,283
|215,297
|163,463
|877,868
|122,132
|6-A Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|156,499
|208,048
|226,486
|211,104
|802,137
|197,863
|6-A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|90,233
|142,269
|197,975
|256,251
|686,728
|313,272
|6-A Public
|Trion
|85,914
|138,097
|190,969
|249,232
|664,212
|335,788
|6-A Public
|Armuchee
|211
|1,111
|5,439
|20,287
|27,048
|972,952
|7-A Public
|Warren County
|530,538
|368,002
|86,959
|13,715
|999,214
|786
|7-A Public
|Hancock Central
|388,827
|430,936
|147,165
|30,225
|997,153
|2,847
|7-A Public
|Wilkinson County
|73,574
|160,376
|524,851
|179,339
|938,140
|61,860
|7-A Public
|Georgia Military College
|6,816
|36,297
|185,450
|464,147
|692,710
|307,290
|7-A Public
|ACE Charter
|132
|2,174
|28,209
|145,712
|176,227
|823,773
|7-A Public
|Crawford County
|58
|1,222
|14,507
|97,219
|113,006
|886,994
|7-A Public
|Twiggs County
|55
|993
|12,859
|69,643
|83,550
|916,450
|7-A Public
|Glascock County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Public
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Public
|Commerce
|628,615
|260,155
|106,127
|4,785
|999,682
|318
|8-A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|188,707
|394,982
|382,072
|30,232
|995,993
|4,007
|8-A Public
|Lincoln County
|181,856
|336,506
|431,361
|44,007
|993,730
|6,270
|8-A Public
|Social Circle
|418
|4,119
|37,508
|388,989
|431,034
|568,966
|8-A Public
|Greene County
|340
|3,130
|29,556
|334,465
|367,491
|632,509
|8-A Public
|Towns County
|64
|1,108
|13,376
|197,522
|212,070
|787,930
Class A Private
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-A Private
|0-0
|82.54
|1,000,000
|3.91
|711,668
|630,852
|575,680
|410,401
|1.44
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-A Private
|0-0
|78.97
|999,909
|3.59
|646,092
|572,170
|444,297
|247,709
|3.04
|Athens Academy
|8-A Private
|0-0
|76.23
|999,700
|3.20
|536,754
|452,944
|326,571
|150,815
|5.63
|Fellowship Christian
|6-A Private
|0-0
|72.57
|999,989
|3.54
|803,579
|600,587
|257,206
|93,938
|9.65
|Wesleyan
|5-A Private
|0-0
|70.39
|999,218
|2.82
|653,168
|208,017
|107,530
|37,940
|25.36
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-A Private
|0-0
|65.57
|1,000,000
|2.17
|552,471
|356,835
|69,735
|17,361
|56.60
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Private
|0-0
|66.30
|1,000,000
|2.57
|495,029
|170,768
|50,192
|12,256
|80.59
|Holy Innocents
|5-A Private
|0-0
|64.36
|994,621
|2.29
|433,470
|123,608
|30,137
|6,507
|152.68
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Private
|0-0
|63.08
|990,451
|2.34
|437,709
|159,995
|28,640
|5,515
|180.32
|Calvary Day
|3-A Private
|0-0
|62.84
|1,000,000
|2.27
|370,029
|100,365
|21,243
|3,895
|255.74
|Darlington
|7-A Private
|0-0
|61.97
|986,579
|2.16
|371,310
|127,052
|20,736
|3,796
|262.44
|North Cobb Christian
|7-A Private
|0-0
|61.85
|983,086
|2.18
|379,359
|132,547
|20,693
|3,695
|269.64
|George Walton Academy
|8-A Private
|0-0
|63.52
|991,441
|1.26
|52,296
|26,960
|8,944
|1,684
|592.82
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5-A Private
|0-0
|59.51
|986,396
|1.95
|282,337
|79,843
|9,427
|1,331
|750.31
|Hebron Christian
|5-A Private
|0-0
|59.37
|986,173
|1.92
|274,295
|76,149
|8,869
|1,213
|823.40
|Whitefield Academy
|2-A Private
|0-0
|57.95
|1,000,000
|1.87
|72,171
|28,977
|5,709
|599
|1,668.45
|Aquinas
|3-A Private
|0-0
|57.26
|1,000,000
|1.84
|198,186
|36,784
|4,014
|455
|2,196.80
|Stratford Academy
|1-A Private
|0-0
|57.39
|928,515
|1.54
|156,611
|26,630
|3,517
|365
|2,738.73
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Private
|0-0
|55.59
|1,000,000
|1.72
|154,542
|23,507
|2,203
|208
|4,806.69
|First Presbyterian
|1-A Private
|0-0
|54.96
|873,325
|1.30
|93,824
|14,047
|1,385
|107
|9,344.79
|Mount Paran Christian
|7-A Private
|0-0
|54.04
|898,275
|1.19
|70,909
|10,732
|943
|84
|11,903.76
|Brookstone
|4-A Private
|0-0
|51.61
|1,000,000
|1.50
|70,359
|16,343
|883
|47
|21,275.60
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Private
|0-0
|51.90
|976,017
|1.07
|28,070
|6,051
|512
|30
|33,332.33
|Mount de Sales
|1-A Private
|0-0
|52.92
|777,268
|1.07
|54,416
|6,777
|470
|27
|37,036.04
|Tattnall Square
|1-A Private
|0-0
|50.03
|622,204
|0.78
|22,831
|2,218
|108
|12
|83,332.33
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|4-A Private
|0-0
|46.66
|1,000,000
|1.23
|17,003
|2,342
|107
|5
|199,999.00
|Heritage (Newnan)
|4-A Private
|0-0
|47.60
|1,000,000
|1.28
|24,308
|3,832
|159
|4
|249,999.00
|Athens Christian
|8-A Private
|0-0
|47.54
|699,469
|0.76
|14,536
|1,653
|57
|1
|999,999.00
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1-A Private
|0-0
|47.56
|466,060
|0.55
|9,590
|736
|22
|-
|-
|Strong Rock Christian
|1-A Private
|0-0
|44.61
|332,628
|0.37
|3,502
|199
|6
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|2-A Private
|0-0
|39.47
|1,000,000
|1.19
|5,882
|268
|5
|-
|-
|Loganville Christian
|8-A Private
|0-0
|39.81
|309,481
|0.32
|1,705
|101
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview Academy
|6-A Private
|0-0
|40.71
|702,610
|0.71
|822
|55
|-
|-
|-
|St. Francis
|6-A Private
|0-0
|40.10
|709,441
|0.72
|665
|44
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Private
|0-0
|37.21
|611,943
|0.62
|248
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|7-A Private
|0-0
|37.85
|141,609
|0.15
|212
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|5-A Private
|0-0
|31.37
|33,592
|0.03
|42
|2
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Private
|Stratford Academy
|419,684
|254,032
|164,572
|90,227
|928,515
|71,485
|1-A Private
|First Presbyterian
|261,298
|263,014
|210,717
|138,296
|873,325
|126,675
|1-A Private
|Mount de Sales
|169,957
|204,854
|218,739
|183,718
|777,268
|222,732
|1-A Private
|Tattnall Square
|85,662
|143,051
|180,596
|212,895
|622,204
|377,796
|1-A Private
|Deerfield-Windsor
|43,979
|86,064
|132,915
|203,102
|466,060
|533,940
|1-A Private
|Strong Rock Christian
|19,420
|48,985
|92,461
|171,762
|332,628
|667,372
|2-A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|952,232
|47,475
|293
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Private
|Whitefield Academy
|47,279
|849,940
|102,781
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Private
|Landmark Christian
|489
|102,585
|896,926
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Private
|Savannah Christian
|472,260
|305,741
|142,952
|79,047
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Private
|Calvary Day
|308,061
|316,633
|222,273
|153,033
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Private
|Aquinas
|128,539
|219,986
|335,496
|315,979
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Private
|Savannah Country Day
|91,140
|157,640
|299,279
|451,941
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|784,636
|174,520
|30,147
|10,697
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Private
|Brookstone
|124,455
|403,489
|280,698
|191,358
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Private
|Heritage (Newnan)
|54,874
|226,263
|358,447
|360,416
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Private
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|36,035
|195,728
|330,708
|437,529
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Private
|Wesleyan
|599,002
|261,077
|93,281
|45,858
|999,218
|782
|5-A Private
|Holy Innocents
|219,858
|365,664
|253,285
|155,814
|994,621
|5,379
|5-A Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|100,419
|186,691
|310,485
|388,801
|986,396
|13,604
|5-A Private
|Hebron Christian
|80,712
|186,316
|341,825
|377,320
|986,173
|13,827
|5-A Private
|Providence Christian
|9
|252
|1,124
|32,207
|33,592
|966,408
|6-A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|919,772
|77,314
|2,545
|358
|999,989
|11
|6-A Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|71,693
|654,455
|196,630
|53,239
|976,017
|23,983
|6-A Private
|Lakeview Academy
|4,157
|97,705
|283,812
|316,936
|702,610
|297,390
|6-A Private
|St. Francis
|2,883
|95,757
|295,058
|315,743
|709,441
|290,559
|6-A Private
|King's Ridge Christian
|1,495
|74,769
|221,955
|313,724
|611,943
|388,057
|7-A Private
|Christian Heritage
|323,566
|307,163
|242,576
|117,146
|990,451
|9,549
|7-A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|317,703
|285,183
|236,995
|143,205
|983,086
|16,914
|7-A Private
|Darlington
|290,761
|285,287
|255,927
|154,604
|986,579
|13,421
|7-A Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|67,580
|119,458
|252,301
|458,936
|898,275
|101,725
|7-A Private
|Walker
|390
|2,909
|12,201
|126,109
|141,609
|858,391
|8-A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|534,685
|395,892
|66,266
|3,066
|999,909
|91
|8-A Private
|Athens Academy
|433,406
|460,540
|99,707
|6,047
|999,700
|300
|8-A Private
|George Walton Academy
|31,241
|137,933
|737,878
|84,389
|991,441
|8,559
|8-A Private
|Athens Christian
|649
|4,963
|79,371
|614,486
|699,469
|300,531
|8-A Private
|Loganville Christian
|19
|672
|16,778
|292,012
|309,481
|690,519
