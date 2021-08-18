Maxwell playoff projections heading into 2021 season

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Grayson Colquitt County Milton Grayson Parkview Colquitt County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Milton Mill Creek Lowndes Grayson Hillgrove Milton Mill Creek McEachern Lowndes Archer Collins Hill Grayson Reg 1, #3 15 83.65 0-0 Camden County Reg 3, #2 16 83.03 0-0 Hillgrove Reg 7, #4 41 53.64 0-0 Duluth Reg 5, #1 6 90.46 0-0 Milton Reg 6, #3 32 72.08 0-0 North Forsyth Reg 8, #2 8 88.93 0-0 Mill Creek Reg 4, #4 24 78.29 0-0 Newton Reg 2, #1 12 84.20 0-0 McEachern Reg 3, #3 14 84.05 0-0 Harrison Reg 1, #2 3 99.98 0-0 Lowndes Reg 5, #4 29 73.27 0-0 Alpharetta Reg 7, #1 7 89.99 0-0 Archer Reg 8, #3 11 86.25 0-0 Collins Hill Reg 6, #2 25 77.75 0-0 South Forsyth Reg 2, #4 36 66.75 0-0 Pebblebrook Reg 4, #1 1 104.02 0-0 Grayson Parkview North Cobb North Gwinnett Colquitt County Parkview West Forsyth Roswell North Cobb East Coweta North Gwinnett Norcross Colquitt County Reg 2, #3 27 75.88 0-0 Newnan Reg 4, #2 5 91.36 0-0 Parkview Reg 8, #4 31 72.32 0-0 Mountain View Reg 6, #1 22 79.93 0-0 West Forsyth Reg 7, #3 40 57.48 0-0 Meadowcreek Reg 5, #2 13 84.11 0-0 Roswell Reg 1, #4 20 81.00 0-0 Tift County Reg 3, #1 10 87.92 0-0 North Cobb Reg 4, #3 19 81.10 0-0 Brookwood Reg 2, #2 21 80.81 0-0 East Coweta Reg 6, #4 30 72.54 0-0 Gainesville Reg 8, #1 4 93.80 0-0 North Gwinnett Reg 5, #3 23 79.03 0-0 Cherokee Reg 7, #2 9 88.68 0-0 Norcross Reg 3, #4 17 82.20 0-0 Walton Reg 1, #1 2 103.81 0-0 Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 104.02 999,741 4.09 905,625 668,351 534,809 361,850 1.76 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 103.81 1,000,000 3.87 819,784 608,309 502,480 321,017 2.12 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 99.98 1,000,000 3.41 723,070 453,280 335,222 160,158 5.24 North Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 93.80 998,133 3.07 686,426 315,694 145,831 49,462 19.22 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 91.36 980,235 2.90 615,679 345,825 119,689 30,179 32.14 Milton 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 90.46 993,517 2.98 603,279 362,171 91,173 25,037 38.94 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 88.93 990,481 2.56 481,846 187,568 54,459 12,649 78.06 Archer 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 89.99 999,980 2.20 239,262 80,003 40,390 10,144 97.58 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 88.68 999,935 2.10 196,838 66,943 31,269 6,874 144.48 North Cobb 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 87.92 894,491 1.80 274,673 136,090 31,996 6,635 149.72 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 86.25 985,190 2.21 312,321 107,865 23,353 4,443 224.07 Roswell 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 84.11 947,395 2.11 311,498 128,388 19,808 3,002 332.11 McEachern 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 84.20 998,475 1.94 244,355 84,880 13,801 2,177 458.35 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 83.65 1,000,000 1.72 189,223 66,625 9,053 1,309 762.94 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 84.05 753,294 1.17 113,471 44,050 7,347 1,043 957.77 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 83.03 726,917 1.08 92,778 34,048 5,160 695 1,437.85 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 80.81 994,596 1.64 151,302 39,568 4,834 519 1,925.78 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 81.10 840,266 1.45 144,043 36,118 4,730 478 2,091.05 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 79.93 928,959 1.54 121,491 40,262 4,906 447 2,236.14 Walton 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 82.20 674,286 0.97 75,358 26,152 3,549 437 2,287.33 Tift County 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 81.00 1,000,000 1.55 133,473 39,374 4,086 426 2,346.42 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 82.18 646,193 0.92 68,998 23,564 3,297 361 2,769.08 Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 79.03 854,297 1.42 116,633 33,204 3,229 285 3,507.77 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 77.75 880,677 1.33 79,494 21,358 2,122 155 6,450.61 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 78.29 661,461 1.02 73,334 15,445 1,348 115 8,694.65 Newnan 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 75.88 982,922 1.29 61,393 11,414 863 56 17,856.14 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 72.32 733,882 1.02 30,697 4,647 202 11 90,908.09 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 74.89 518,297 0.72 31,974 4,853 266 8 124,999.00 Alpharetta 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 73.27 588,608 0.76 21,779 3,722 219 6 166,665.67 Gainesville 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 72.54 637,812 0.78 18,791 2,563 125 6 166,665.67 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 76.06 304,819 0.35 8,487 1,790 118 6 166,665.67 North Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 72.08 603,729 0.73 16,232 2,126 102 4 249,999.00 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 71.65 569,746 0.68 13,807 1,733 101 4 249,999.00 Etowah 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 69.68 315,561 0.37 5,043 588 19 1 999,999.00 Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 66.75 856,677 0.90 5,138 388 10 1 999,999.00 Woodstock 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 69.36 300,622 0.36 5,066 604 26 - - Peachtree Ridge 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 66.00 292,314 0.35 3,745 296 5 - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 66.49 249,807 0.27 1,846 102 3 - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 57.48 764,695 0.79 876 25 - - - Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 63.44 129,270 0.14 453 8 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 53.64 595,214 0.61 218 4 - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 53.51 514,368 0.52 185 1 - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 52.55 167,330 0.17 8 1 - - - Dunwoody 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 45.07 115,190 0.12 8 - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 35.06 10,618 0.01 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 573,743 374,056 44,055 8,146 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 397,076 489,500 90,487 22,937 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 19,964 83,908 461,316 434,812 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Tift County 9,217 52,536 404,142 534,105 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAAA McEachern 507,424 323,458 131,994 35,599 998,475 1,525 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 338,789 365,348 228,302 62,157 994,596 5,404 2-AAAAAAA Newnan 133,781 252,365 412,738 184,038 982,922 17,078 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 19,858 56,911 214,901 565,007 856,677 143,323 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 148 1,918 12,065 153,199 167,330 832,670 3-AAAAAAA North Cobb 393,549 235,990 160,631 104,321 894,491 105,509 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 171,109 199,765 201,230 181,190 753,294 246,706 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 152,802 188,867 197,918 187,330 726,917 273,083 3-AAAAAAA Walton 135,796 167,968 182,036 188,486 674,286 325,714 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 121,750 156,503 175,414 192,526 646,193 353,807 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 24,994 50,907 82,771 146,147 304,819 695,181 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 801,434 179,722 15,933 2,652 999,741 259 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 173,479 573,177 182,427 51,152 980,235 19,765 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 14,439 132,234 415,348 278,245 840,266 159,734 4-AAAAAAA Newton 8,157 72,043 232,227 349,034 661,461 338,539 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 2,491 42,824 154,065 318,917 518,297 481,703 5-AAAAAAA Milton 627,000 265,150 80,919 20,448 993,517 6,483 5-AAAAAAA Roswell 255,167 360,634 233,957 97,637 947,395 52,605 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 88,207 236,929 335,804 193,357 854,297 145,703 5-AAAAAAA Alpharetta 19,109 79,082 181,706 308,711 588,608 411,392 5-AAAAAAA Etowah 5,562 27,931 83,063 199,005 315,561 684,439 5-AAAAAAA Woodstock 4,955 30,274 84,551 180,842 300,622 699,378 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 418,664 265,863 158,044 86,388 928,959 71,041 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 316,427 266,213 182,618 115,419 880,677 119,323 6-AAAAAAA Gainesville 91,523 151,567 193,527 201,195 637,812 362,188 6-AAAAAAA North Forsyth 82,755 137,688 182,512 200,774 603,729 396,271 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 71,716 125,461 172,160 200,409 569,746 430,254 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 14,230 37,503 73,504 124,570 249,807 750,193 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 4,685 15,705 37,635 71,245 129,270 870,730 7-AAAAAAA Archer 581,062 411,815 6,884 219 999,980 20 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 418,223 567,650 13,630 432 999,935 65 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 464 11,828 448,954 303,449 764,695 235,305 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 168 4,488 281,870 308,688 595,214 404,786 7-AAAAAAA Discovery 83 3,995 213,070 297,220 514,368 485,632 7-AAAAAAA Dunwoody - 222 33,933 81,035 115,190 884,810 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - 2 1,659 8,957 10,618 989,382 8-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 543,039 309,243 128,564 17,287 998,133 1,867 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 304,184 369,600 258,756 57,941 990,481 9,519 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 145,943 290,515 457,685 91,047 985,190 14,810 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 6,080 24,991 124,815 577,996 733,882 266,118 8-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 754 5,651 30,180 255,729 292,314 707,686

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Buford Carrollton Carrollton Westlake Allatoona Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carrollton Dacula Northside (Warner Robins) Westlake Houston County Carrollton Dacula Richmond Hill Northside (Warner Robins) Creekview Kell Westlake Reg 1, #3 11 77.39 0-0 Houston County Reg 3, #2 42 56.61 0-0 Heritage (Conyers) Reg 7, #4 30 66.60 0-0 River Ridge Reg 5, #1 5 84.62 0-0 Carrollton Reg 6, #3 21 72.15 0-0 Sprayberry Reg 8, #2 8 83.51 0-0 Dacula Reg 4, #4 18 72.85 0-0 Lovejoy Reg 2, #1 10 78.52 0-0 Richmond Hill Reg 3, #3 47 53.82 0-0 Alcovy Reg 1, #2 9 79.22 0-0 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 5, #4 23 72.10 0-0 Douglas County Reg 7, #1 14 75.07 0-0 Creekview Reg 8, #3 17 72.96 0-0 Lanier Reg 6, #2 13 76.01 0-0 Kell Reg 2, #4 35 62.66 0-0 Statesboro Reg 4, #1 6 84.33 0-0 Westlake Allatoona Rome Buford Lee County Hughes Allatoona Rome Evans Glynn Academy Buford Johns Creek Lee County Reg 2, #3 16 73.30 0-0 Brunswick Reg 4, #2 15 73.56 0-0 Hughes Reg 8, #4 26 67.56 0-0 Shiloh Reg 6, #1 4 86.32 0-0 Allatoona Reg 7, #3 25 69.31 0-0 Sequoyah Reg 5, #2 7 83.63 0-0 Rome Reg 1, #4 Reg 3, #1 34 64.19 0-0 Evans Reg 4, #3 19 72.85 0-0 Tucker Reg 2, #2 12 76.82 0-0 Glynn Academy Reg 6, #4 37 60.62 0-0 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 8, #1 1 98.02 0-0 Buford Reg 5, #3 20 72.25 0-0 Alexander Reg 7, #2 22 72.14 0-0 Johns Creek Reg 3, #4 49 52.07 0-0 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 1, #1 2 95.27 0-0 Lee County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-AAAAAA 0-0 98.02 999,912 4.09 928,248 630,324 545,000 442,161 1.26 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 0-0 95.27 1,000,000 3.84 926,337 506,275 413,201 297,128 2.37 Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 0-0 86.32 999,208 3.16 661,442 480,630 151,871 66,256 14.09 Westlake 4-AAAAAA 0-0 84.33 996,516 3.03 575,591 389,817 190,668 47,966 19.85 Carrollton 5-AAAAAA 0-0 84.62 980,365 3.01 641,598 367,886 156,939 45,263 21.09 Rome 5-AAAAAA 0-0 83.63 966,754 2.85 600,006 325,047 122,238 33,414 28.93 Dacula 8-AAAAAA 0-0 83.51 980,245 2.70 534,004 270,142 142,970 31,749 30.50 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 0-0 79.22 1,000,000 2.78 531,916 218,438 84,603 12,618 78.25 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 0-0 77.39 1,000,000 2.60 448,993 164,203 55,945 7,001 141.84 Richmond Hill 2-AAAAAA 0-0 78.52 991,487 2.01 225,870 92,966 33,380 5,150 193.17 Kell 6-AAAAAA 0-0 76.01 971,264 1.81 221,053 95,010 21,063 2,691 370.61 Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 0-0 76.82 985,981 1.83 169,584 62,871 17,696 2,457 406.00 Creekview 7-AAAAAA 0-0 75.07 920,199 1.67 181,928 58,601 14,645 1,575 633.92 Hughes 4-AAAAAA 0-0 73.56 932,073 1.55 117,374 41,359 7,042 743 1,344.90 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 0-0 73.30 963,908 1.56 103,682 31,610 5,745 606 1,649.17 Tucker 4-AAAAAA 0-0 72.85 904,503 1.45 97,304 31,577 5,148 541 1,847.43 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 0-0 72.96 774,813 1.20 98,538 30,806 5,883 504 1,983.13 Lovejoy 4-AAAAAA 0-0 72.85 892,194 1.43 97,195 31,510 5,284 501 1,995.01 Sprayberry 6-AAAAAA 0-0 72.15 914,767 1.37 105,947 33,111 5,634 459 2,177.65 Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 0-0 72.14 846,260 1.34 109,131 27,243 4,646 381 2,623.67 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 0-0 72.10 569,469 0.98 92,594 22,108 2,753 279 3,583.23 Alexander 5-AAAAAA 0-0 72.25 563,565 0.98 92,360 22,086 2,867 272 3,675.47 Sequoyah 7-AAAAAA 0-0 69.31 720,071 1.01 60,030 11,679 1,269 79 12,657.23 Dalton 5-AAAAAA 0-0 69.89 432,018 0.68 49,624 9,798 1,004 70 14,284.71 Evans 3-AAAAAA 0-0 64.19 979,234 1.17 127,564 17,113 529 32 31,249.00 Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 0-0 67.56 433,849 0.55 20,024 4,345 417 26 38,460.54 River Ridge 7-AAAAAA 0-0 66.60 535,194 0.68 28,549 4,126 319 21 47,618.05 East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-0 67.01 218,070 0.31 15,253 2,280 187 10 99,999.00 Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAAA 0-0 66.76 351,541 0.43 14,035 2,868 230 9 111,110.11 Cambridge 7-AAAAAA 0-0 66.14 500,777 0.63 24,474 3,446 219 9 111,110.11 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-0 67.14 248,160 0.36 17,933 2,748 213 9 111,110.11 Riverwood 7-AAAAAA 0-0 65.36 421,638 0.52 18,007 2,359 156 9 111,110.11 Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 0-0 65.31 307,098 0.37 9,078 1,586 92 7 142,856.14 Statesboro 2-AAAAAA 0-0 62.66 614,562 0.71 9,699 1,310 64 2 499,999.00 Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 0-0 62.07 152,542 0.17 2,212 327 23 1 999,999.00 Kennesaw Mountain 6-AAAAAA 0-0 60.62 377,152 0.40 2,238 165 14 1 999,999.00 Heritage (Conyers) 3-AAAAAA 0-0 56.61 829,708 0.88 20,102 1,215 16 - - North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 0-0 59.91 240,332 0.27 2,058 169 10 - - Pope 6-AAAAAA 0-0 60.47 344,426 0.36 1,962 165 10 - - Wheeler 6-AAAAAA 0-0 60.03 266,981 0.28 1,333 98 4 - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 0-0 53.82 661,100 0.69 6,392 255 1 - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 0-0 55.75 194,330 0.21 692 53 1 - - Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 0-0 55.17 174,762 0.18 550 30 1 - - Lakeside (Evans) 3-AAAAAA 0-0 52.07 596,153 0.61 3,526 122 - - - Grovetown 3-AAAAAA 0-0 50.45 502,452 0.51 1,946 57 - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 0-0 49.06 431,353 0.44 1,171 25 - - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 0-0 58.20 21,599 0.03 253 13 - - - Chattahoochee 7-AAAAAA 0-0 55.52 39,901 0.04 271 10 - - - Lassiter 6-AAAAAA 0-0 55.55 114,347 0.12 159 8 - - - Bradwell Institute 2-AAAAAA 0-0 51.10 74,970 0.08 85 7 - - - Centennial 7-AAAAAA 0-0 52.48 15,960 0.02 42 3 - - - Morrow 4-AAAAAA 0-0 51.07 34,382 0.04 40 - - - - South Cobb 6-AAAAAA 0-0 48.16 11,853 0.01 3 - - - - Osborne 6-AAAAAA 0-0 28.64 2 0.00 - - - - - Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 0-0 90.94 1,000,000 - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 0-0 31.47 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Lee County 879,275 98,899 21,826 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 66,410 502,889 430,701 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Houston County 54,315 398,212 547,473 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Valdosta - - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 2-AAAAAA Richmond Hill 455,328 306,804 184,839 44,516 991,487 8,513 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 312,151 345,878 265,322 62,630 985,981 14,019 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 216,309 288,219 338,392 120,988 963,908 36,092 2-AAAAAA Statesboro 14,323 46,349 144,674 409,216 614,562 385,438 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 941 5,902 29,081 158,406 194,330 805,670 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 830 5,721 29,019 139,192 174,762 825,238 2-AAAAAA Bradwell Institute 118 1,127 8,673 65,052 74,970 925,030 3-AAAAAA Evans 623,464 227,234 92,259 36,277 979,234 20,766 3-AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 188,119 280,096 216,042 145,451 829,708 170,292 3-AAAAAA Alcovy 77,283 166,292 210,072 207,453 661,100 338,900 3-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 51,494 137,344 191,828 215,487 596,153 403,847 3-AAAAAA Grovetown 34,558 104,948 157,017 205,929 502,452 497,548 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County 25,082 84,086 132,782 189,403 431,353 568,647 4-AAAAAA Westlake 697,284 211,744 62,898 24,590 996,516 3,484 4-AAAAAA Hughes 113,725 292,215 298,793 227,340 932,073 67,927 4-AAAAAA Lovejoy 95,025 230,094 287,241 279,834 892,194 107,806 4-AAAAAA Tucker 91,193 247,188 296,145 269,977 904,503 95,497 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 2,691 17,906 49,720 170,015 240,332 759,668 4-AAAAAA Morrow 82 853 5,203 28,244 34,382 965,618 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Carrollton 497,911 333,001 110,782 38,671 980,365 19,635 5-AAAAAA Rome 409,687 364,556 137,737 54,774 966,754 33,246 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 33,783 98,194 216,046 221,446 569,469 430,531 5-AAAAAA Alexander 31,395 96,972 217,726 217,472 563,565 436,435 5-AAAAAA Dalton 17,344 59,713 156,462 198,499 432,018 567,982 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 5,453 25,659 85,137 131,911 248,160 751,840 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 4,340 21,086 70,822 121,822 218,070 781,930 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 87 819 5,288 15,405 21,599 978,401 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 724,838 216,758 52,121 5,491 999,208 792 6-AAAAAA Kell 181,440 427,934 287,183 74,707 971,264 28,736 6-AAAAAA Sprayberry 88,243 290,526 386,945 149,053 914,767 85,233 6-AAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 1,935 23,073 96,776 255,368 377,152 622,848 6-AAAAAA Pope 1,789 20,973 87,648 234,016 344,426 655,574 6-AAAAAA Wheeler 1,543 16,338 63,937 185,163 266,981 733,019 6-AAAAAA Lassiter 207 4,294 24,000 85,846 114,347 885,653 6-AAAAAA South Cobb 5 104 1,390 10,354 11,853 988,147 6-AAAAAA Osborne - - - 2 2 999,998 7-AAAAAA Creekview 426,020 252,517 152,661 89,001 920,199 79,801 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek 266,600 249,109 193,131 137,420 846,260 153,740 7-AAAAAA Sequoyah 138,404 192,447 205,433 183,787 720,071 279,929 7-AAAAAA River Ridge 71,030 116,977 157,052 190,135 535,194 464,806 7-AAAAAA Cambridge 54,273 103,096 152,011 191,397 500,777 499,223 7-AAAAAA Riverwood 42,565 81,207 125,355 172,511 421,638 578,362 7-AAAAAA Chattahoochee 936 3,656 10,546 24,763 39,901 960,099 7-AAAAAA Centennial 172 991 3,811 10,986 15,960 984,040 8-AAAAAA Buford 845,815 145,010 8,363 724 999,912 88 8-AAAAAA Dacula 142,058 629,715 162,443 46,029 980,245 19,755 8-AAAAAA Lanier 8,712 127,905 404,809 233,387 774,813 225,187 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 1,394 39,961 154,780 237,714 433,849 566,151 8-AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 1,304 29,234 120,331 200,672 351,541 648,459 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 579 21,880 101,781 182,858 307,098 692,902 8-AAAAAA Central Gwinnett 138 6,295 47,493 98,616 152,542 847,458

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Blessed Trinity Ware County Blessed Trinity Calhoun Warner Robins First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ware County Starr's Mill Blessed Trinity Jones County Ware County St. Pius X Eastside Starr's Mill Coffee Blessed Trinity Loganville Jones County Reg 1, #3 5 86.05 0-0 Ware County Reg 3, #2 16 72.03 0-0 Creekside Reg 7, #4 25 61.91 0-0 Hiram Reg 5, #1 11 75.80 0-0 St. Pius X Reg 6, #3 39 54.22 0-0 Villa Rica Reg 8, #2 18 69.52 0-0 Eastside Reg 4, #4 19 69.02 0-0 Stockbridge Reg 2, #1 12 74.99 0-0 Starr's Mill Reg 3, #3 28 61.16 0-0 Jonesboro Reg 1, #2 4 86.36 0-0 Coffee Reg 5, #4 33 57.94 0-0 M.L. King Reg 7, #1 3 92.27 0-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 8, #3 23 64.18 0-0 Loganville Reg 6, #2 30 59.17 0-0 New Manchester Reg 2, #4 27 61.43 0-0 Northgate Reg 4, #1 6 81.66 0-0 Jones County Dutchtown Calhoun Clarke Central Warner Robins Dutchtown Chapel Hill Calhoun Veterans Griffin Clarke Central Cartersville Warner Robins Reg 2, #3 21 65.64 0-0 Harris County Reg 4, #2 9 76.00 0-0 Dutchtown Reg 8, #4 35 56.19 0-0 Greenbrier Reg 6, #1 24 63.71 0-0 Chapel Hill Reg 7, #3 7 79.16 0-0 Calhoun Reg 5, #2 22 65.31 0-0 Southwest DeKalb Reg 1, #4 8 77.28 0-0 Veterans Reg 3, #1 14 73.81 0-0 Woodward Academy Reg 4, #3 17 71.10 0-0 Ola Reg 2, #2 15 72.47 0-0 Griffin Reg 6, #4 37 55.08 0-0 Maynard Jackson Reg 8, #1 13 74.06 0-0 Clarke Central Reg 5, #3 26 61.43 0-0 Decatur Reg 7, #2 2 93.06 0-0 Cartersville Reg 3, #4 36 55.75 0-0 Banneker Reg 1, #1 1 94.09 0-0 Warner Robins

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins 1-AAAAA 0-0 94.09 992,529 3.61 621,510 569,845 451,676 298,099 2.35 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 0-0 93.06 999,711 3.63 632,742 563,067 450,523 267,234 2.74 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAA 0-0 92.27 999,642 3.56 616,569 541,887 424,656 236,998 3.22 Coffee 1-AAAAA 0-0 86.36 931,876 2.74 438,991 355,019 169,829 65,358 14.30 Ware County 1-AAAAA 0-0 86.05 926,299 2.72 443,158 357,092 160,205 61,062 15.38 Jones County 4-AAAAA 0-0 81.66 987,424 3.00 778,335 255,423 109,172 30,665 31.61 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 0-0 79.16 987,287 2.47 377,814 247,102 50,786 11,962 82.60 Dutchtown 4-AAAAA 0-0 76.00 924,703 2.30 526,072 143,555 30,743 5,608 177.32 St. Pius X 5-AAAAA 0-0 75.80 996,933 2.20 273,149 171,690 30,496 5,163 192.69 Starr's Mill 2-AAAAA 0-0 74.99 984,970 2.19 436,950 125,810 23,379 3,737 266.59 Veterans 1-AAAAA 0-0 77.28 594,873 1.28 166,643 101,622 18,896 3,583 278.10 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 0-0 74.06 994,512 2.51 499,942 89,374 20,797 3,064 325.37 Wayne County 1-AAAAA 0-0 75.86 554,423 1.12 135,109 77,288 12,165 2,046 487.76 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAA 0-0 73.81 994,762 1.53 133,714 75,224 10,522 1,524 655.17 Griffin 2-AAAAA 0-0 72.47 966,338 1.91 333,705 75,475 11,256 1,447 690.09 Creekside 3-AAAAA 0-0 72.03 990,871 1.39 97,883 49,937 5,812 717 1,393.70 Ola 4-AAAAA 0-0 71.10 791,848 1.55 270,752 48,858 6,266 716 1,395.65 Eastside 8-AAAAA 0-0 69.52 969,667 2.14 317,399 46,197 5,631 530 1,885.79 Stockbridge 4-AAAAA 0-0 69.02 639,468 1.13 164,364 25,806 2,601 245 4,080.63 Harris County 2-AAAAA 0-0 65.64 826,893 1.18 113,242 12,814 928 57 17,542.86 Chapel Hill 6-AAAAA 0-0 63.71 971,578 1.70 141,523 17,403 951 52 19,229.77 Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-0 64.18 907,889 1.68 145,473 12,345 838 49 20,407.16 Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAAA 0-0 65.31 914,361 1.13 29,202 9,759 585 39 25,640.03 Union Grove 4-AAAAA 0-0 66.20 467,720 0.73 81,852 10,068 695 32 31,249.00 Northgate 2-AAAAA 0-0 61.43 659,291 0.81 42,560 2,821 122 5 199,999.00 Decatur 5-AAAAA 0-0 61.43 809,403 0.91 9,418 2,360 101 4 249,999.00 New Manchester 6-AAAAA 0-0 59.17 906,820 1.33 57,633 3,896 133 2 499,999.00 Hiram 7-AAAAA 0-0 61.91 499,858 0.63 10,859 2,419 83 1 999,999.00 Banneker 3-AAAAA 0-0 55.75 501,817 0.51 468 61 3 1 999,999.00 Cass 7-AAAAA 0-0 60.00 434,875 0.52 6,318 1,137 34 - - Jonesboro 3-AAAAA 0-0 61.16 792,190 0.83 3,413 721 28 - - Whitewater 2-AAAAA 0-0 58.46 427,797 0.49 15,814 735 22 - - Greenbrier 8-AAAAA 0-0 56.19 498,231 0.71 20,237 804 18 - - Maynard Jackson 6-AAAAA 0-0 55.08 727,766 0.90 16,555 605 14 - - Locust Grove 4-AAAAA 0-0 58.20 89,989 0.11 3,939 221 9 - - Villa Rica 6-AAAAA 0-0 54.22 705,832 0.86 13,660 472 8 - - M.L. King 5-AAAAA 0-0 57.94 625,389 0.66 2,130 383 8 - - Apalachee 8-AAAAA 0-0 53.41 314,535 0.42 7,308 217 3 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 4-AAAAA 0-0 57.64 76,337 0.09 3,055 186 2 - - Lithia Springs 6-AAAAA 0-0 50.53 498,679 0.56 3,888 79 2 - - Lithonia 5-AAAAA 0-0 53.65 345,611 0.35 296 35 1 - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAA 0-0 54.94 396,903 0.40 231 26 1 - - Jackson County 8-AAAAA 0-0 51.37 200,167 0.25 3,107 78 - - - Eagle's Landing 4-AAAAA 0-0 53.50 22,511 0.03 370 20 - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAAA 0-0 48.72 114,324 0.14 1,043 18 - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 0-0 51.93 78,627 0.09 181 18 - - - Northview 5-AAAAA 0-0 52.18 287,585 0.29 164 15 - - - Northside (Columbus) 2-AAAAA 0-0 51.24 97,906 0.10 788 12 - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-0 48.50 106,741 0.11 10 1 - - - Midtown 6-AAAAA 0-0 45.40 174,690 0.19 334 - - - - McIntosh 2-AAAAA 0-0 46.47 36,805 0.04 100 - - - - Tri-Cities 3-AAAAA 0-0 50.44 216,052 0.22 28 - - - - Stone Mountain 5-AAAAA 0-0 41.91 20,718 0.02 - - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 0-0 35.26 14,635 0.01 - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAAA 0-0 33.08 675 0.00 - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAA 0-0 32.55 664 0.00 - - - - - Chamblee 5-AAAAA 0-0 41.80 - - - - - - - Clarkston 5-AAAAA 0-0 17.77 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-AAAAA 0-0 3.43 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Warner Robins 575,691 276,479 108,470 31,889 992,529 7,471 1-AAAAA Coffee 210,106 311,008 272,829 137,933 931,876 68,124 1-AAAAA Ware County 179,214 282,554 306,859 157,672 926,299 73,701 1-AAAAA Veterans 20,684 73,845 168,050 332,294 594,873 405,127 1-AAAAA Wayne County 14,305 56,114 143,792 340,212 554,423 445,577 2-AAAAA Starr's Mill 483,548 317,823 137,695 45,904 984,970 15,030 2-AAAAA Griffin 362,414 333,164 189,374 81,386 966,338 33,662 2-AAAAA Harris County 104,153 194,111 298,133 230,496 826,893 173,107 2-AAAAA Northgate 34,077 99,135 220,526 305,553 659,291 340,709 2-AAAAA Whitewater 15,119 50,581 125,336 236,761 427,797 572,203 2-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 622 4,406 22,288 70,590 97,906 902,094 2-AAAAA McIntosh 67 780 6,648 29,310 36,805 963,195 3-AAAAA Woodward Academy 563,855 330,912 81,740 18,255 994,762 5,238 3-AAAAA Creekside 384,084 456,400 121,840 28,547 990,871 9,129 3-AAAAA Jonesboro 36,401 126,320 389,997 239,472 792,190 207,810 3-AAAAA Banneker 8,756 42,903 180,566 269,592 501,817 498,183 3-AAAAA Mundy's Mill 5,591 31,121 134,473 225,718 396,903 603,097 3-AAAAA Tri-Cities 967 8,829 63,070 143,186 216,052 783,948 3-AAAAA Drew 346 3,513 28,253 74,629 106,741 893,259 3-AAAAA Forest Park - 2 61 601 664 999,336 4-AAAAA Jones County 620,376 239,504 93,789 33,755 987,424 12,576 4-AAAAA Dutchtown 221,792 355,317 224,135 123,459 924,703 75,297 4-AAAAA Ola 91,394 194,379 282,173 223,902 791,848 208,152 4-AAAAA Stockbridge 42,025 125,504 208,473 263,466 639,468 360,532 4-AAAAA Union Grove 22,776 73,496 144,811 226,637 467,720 532,280 4-AAAAA Locust Grove 1,040 6,468 22,780 59,701 89,989 910,011 4-AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 524 4,564 19,117 52,132 76,337 923,663 4-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 73 768 4,722 16,948 22,511 977,489 5-AAAAA St. Pius X 763,191 178,197 44,633 10,912 996,933 3,067 5-AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 130,291 383,353 265,427 135,290 914,361 85,639 5-AAAAA Decatur 74,860 241,699 285,452 207,392 809,403 190,597 5-AAAAA M.L. King 21,789 119,366 211,292 272,942 625,389 374,611 5-AAAAA Lithonia 5,337 43,681 104,256 192,337 345,611 654,389 5-AAAAA Northview 4,505 32,987 84,920 165,173 287,585 712,415 5-AAAAA Stone Mountain 27 717 4,020 15,954 20,718 979,282 5-AAAAA Chamblee - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Chapel Hill 515,314 268,438 131,044 56,782 971,578 28,422 6-AAAAA New Manchester 277,820 301,207 205,733 122,060 906,820 93,180 6-AAAAA Villa Rica 85,635 159,138 225,108 235,951 705,832 294,168 6-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 84,057 165,988 236,512 241,209 727,766 272,234 6-AAAAA Lithia Springs 32,279 86,149 151,746 228,505 498,679 501,321 6-AAAAA Midtown 4,829 18,578 47,021 104,262 174,690 825,310 6-AAAAA North Springs 66 502 2,836 11,231 14,635 985,365 7-AAAAA Blessed Trinity 494,969 411,921 88,113 4,639 999,642 358 7-AAAAA Cartersville 469,602 439,666 86,743 3,700 999,711 289 7-AAAAA Calhoun 34,963 142,831 722,934 86,559 987,287 12,713 7-AAAAA Hiram 340 3,647 55,833 440,038 499,858 500,142 7-AAAAA Cass 124 1,822 41,293 391,636 434,875 565,125 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 2 113 5,084 73,428 78,627 921,373 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 576,480 286,690 109,499 21,843 994,512 5,488 8-AAAAA Eastside 288,223 385,933 223,730 71,781 969,667 30,333 8-AAAAA Loganville 119,400 244,998 380,842 162,649 907,889 92,111 8-AAAAA Greenbrier 9,615 43,739 136,754 308,123 498,231 501,769 8-AAAAA Apalachee 3,758 22,051 77,584 211,142 314,535 685,465 8-AAAAA Jackson County 1,943 11,625 46,256 140,343 200,167 799,833 8-AAAAA Walnut Grove 581 4,962 25,270 83,511 114,324 885,676 8-AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - 2 65 608 675 999,325

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Marist Cedartown Flowery Branch Cedartown Marist Jefferson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Riverdale Flowery Branch Cedartown Hapeville Charter Thomas County Central Riverdale Flowery Branch Carver (Columbus) Cairo Cedartown Hapeville Charter West Laurens Reg 1, #3 17 65.31 0-0 Thomas County Central Reg 3, #2 19 63.11 0-0 Jenkins Reg 7, #4 31 57.10 0-0 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 5, #1 18 64.03 0-0 Riverdale Reg 6, #3 11 69.11 0-0 Stephenson Reg 8, #2 6 74.92 0-0 Flowery Branch Reg 4, #4 21 61.87 0-0 Westside (Macon) Reg 2, #1 9 72.60 0-0 Carver (Columbus) Reg 3, #3 22 61.67 0-0 New Hampstead Reg 1, #2 8 73.12 0-0 Cairo Reg 5, #4 38 49.52 0-0 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) Reg 7, #1 5 74.97 0-0 Cedartown Reg 8, #3 14 67.90 0-0 North Oconee Reg 6, #2 7 73.16 0-0 Hapeville Charter Reg 2, #4 29 57.40 0-0 LaGrange Reg 4, #1 10 69.29 0-0 West Laurens Marist Benedictine Jefferson Bainbridge Baldwin Marist Northwest Whitfield Benedictine Troup Jefferson Central (Carrollton) Bainbridge Reg 2, #3 24 61.11 0-0 Hardaway Reg 4, #2 15 66.84 0-0 Baldwin Reg 8, #4 20 62.91 0-0 Cedar Shoals Reg 6, #1 1 92.54 0-0 Marist Reg 7, #3 28 59.23 0-0 Northwest Whitfield Reg 5, #2 35 51.87 0-0 Fayette County Reg 1, #4 26 59.71 0-0 Westover Reg 3, #1 4 77.92 0-0 Benedictine Reg 4, #3 13 68.00 0-0 Perry Reg 2, #2 12 68.52 0-0 Troup Reg 6, #4 16 66.02 0-0 Mays Reg 8, #1 2 83.42 0-0 Jefferson Reg 5, #3 39 48.91 0-0 Luella Reg 7, #2 23 61.24 0-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 3, #4 27 59.43 0-0 Islands Reg 1, #1 3 81.74 0-0 Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Marist 6-AAAA 0-0 92.54 999,853 4.43 937,425 839,089 686,155 601,318 0.66 Jefferson 8-AAAA 0-0 83.42 999,041 3.45 769,393 545,257 251,201 135,544 6.38 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 0-0 81.74 999,410 3.48 811,988 511,412 226,066 107,638 8.29 Benedictine 3-AAAA 0-0 77.92 1,000,000 3.03 801,659 235,799 112,886 42,840 22.34 Cedartown 7-AAAA 0-0 74.97 996,079 3.03 560,710 329,402 181,668 34,050 28.37 Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 0-0 74.92 980,248 2.41 429,505 257,876 117,025 22,643 43.16 Cairo 1-AAAA 0-0 73.12 987,608 2.58 501,568 231,013 92,745 16,140 60.96 Carver (Columbus) 2-AAAA 0-0 72.60 996,149 2.31 306,971 187,905 77,635 12,182 81.09 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 0-0 73.16 941,525 2.01 327,606 165,132 73,090 11,355 87.07 West Laurens 4-AAAA 0-0 69.29 943,925 1.92 209,330 80,457 29,972 3,301 301.94 Troup 2-AAAA 0-0 68.52 984,817 1.85 163,417 74,010 21,199 2,387 417.94 Stephenson 6-AAAA 0-0 69.11 871,478 1.45 167,526 69,610 22,090 2,325 429.11 North Oconee 8-AAAA 0-0 67.90 907,209 1.48 165,121 63,522 18,435 1,791 557.35 Perry 4-AAAA 0-0 68.00 914,653 1.71 151,120 54,272 17,195 1,783 559.85 Baldwin 4-AAAA 0-0 66.84 878,848 1.56 121,424 40,904 11,508 1,056 945.97 Riverdale 5-AAAA 0-0 64.03 995,073 2.08 292,221 76,272 17,998 1,007 992.05 Thomas County Central 1-AAAA 0-0 65.31 921,586 1.67 236,967 60,296 13,425 967 1,033.13 Mays 6-AAAA 0-0 66.02 778,616 1.10 86,841 29,000 6,938 566 1,765.78 Jenkins 3-AAAA 0-0 63.11 1,000,000 1.53 166,010 32,514 6,101 352 2,839.91 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 0-0 61.67 1,000,000 1.41 120,684 21,180 3,516 180 5,554.56 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 0-0 61.24 780,579 1.47 113,864 16,985 2,577 138 7,245.38 Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-0 62.91 691,302 0.86 41,624 10,400 1,984 114 8,770.93 Westside (Macon) 4-AAAA 0-0 61.87 662,292 0.95 36,504 9,358 1,560 73 13,697.63 Hardaway 2-AAAA 0-0 61.11 885,939 1.23 36,583 8,062 1,223 61 16,392.44 Islands 3-AAAA 0-0 59.43 1,000,000 1.30 81,130 11,551 1,555 57 17,542.86 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 0-0 59.23 728,015 1.29 81,175 9,408 1,047 42 23,808.52 Westover 1-AAAA 0-0 59.71 734,600 0.99 76,366 9,031 1,140 37 27,026.03 Howard 4-AAAA 0-0 60.18 523,285 0.71 20,969 5,021 705 24 41,665.67 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 0-0 57.10 585,781 0.96 49,471 4,575 428 12 83,332.33 LaGrange 2-AAAA 0-0 57.40 747,923 0.94 16,593 2,406 298 7 142,856.14 Ridgeland 7-AAAA 0-0 55.61 515,363 0.82 35,081 2,785 233 4 249,999.00 Pickens 7-AAAA 0-0 54.60 394,183 0.60 23,311 1,733 143 3 333,332.33 Madison County 8-AAAA 0-0 57.33 363,386 0.40 7,368 1,116 125 2 499,999.00 Arabia Mountain 6-AAAA 0-0 55.77 211,208 0.23 2,674 370 30 1 999,999.00 Fayette County 5-AAAA 0-0 51.87 850,322 1.10 22,043 1,192 61 - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-0 49.52 741,448 0.89 9,458 377 17 - - Luella 5-AAAA 0-0 48.91 731,920 0.87 8,229 306 14 - - Monroe 1-AAAA 0-0 51.09 223,257 0.25 4,864 186 6 - - Spalding 4-AAAA 0-0 49.98 74,354 0.08 314 41 2 - - Columbus 2-AAAA 0-0 48.24 178,872 0.19 640 26 2 - - Dougherty 1-AAAA 0-0 47.96 133,539 0.14 1,534 48 1 - - Shaw 2-AAAA 0-0 48.29 180,060 0.20 605 31 1 - - Hampton 5-AAAA 0-0 44.37 435,203 0.48 1,455 39 - - - Miller Grove 6-AAAA 0-0 48.90 112,217 0.12 292 20 - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 0-0 46.52 35,203 0.04 92 7 - - - McDonough 5-AAAA 0-0 39.67 206,791 0.22 204 2 - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-0 45.21 23,611 0.02 42 2 - - - Spencer 2-AAAA 0-0 40.30 22,909 0.02 12 - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 0-0 29.79 85,103 0.09 9 - - - - North Clayton 5-AAAA 0-0 33.43 39,243 0.04 8 - - - - Jordan 2-AAAA 0-0 34.54 3,117 0.00 - - - - - Rutland 4-AAAA 0-0 37.99 2,643 0.00 - - - - - Kendrick 2-AAAA 0-0 27.99 214 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 0-0 34.94 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 701,093 251,421 40,819 6,077 999,410 590 1-AAAA Cairo 249,826 497,319 189,487 50,976 987,608 12,392 1-AAAA Thomas County Central 39,425 179,371 476,691 226,099 921,586 78,414 1-AAAA Westover 8,916 60,480 221,644 443,560 734,600 265,400 1-AAAA Monroe 598 8,033 44,535 170,091 223,257 776,743 1-AAAA Dougherty 142 3,376 26,824 103,197 133,539 866,461 2-AAAA Carver (Columbus) 577,158 297,552 96,478 24,961 996,149 3,851 2-AAAA Troup 319,669 406,949 192,158 66,041 984,817 15,183 2-AAAA Hardaway 73,311 185,629 375,288 251,711 885,939 114,061 2-AAAA LaGrange 27,776 93,938 251,901 374,308 747,923 252,077 2-AAAA Columbus 1,062 7,763 40,252 129,795 178,872 821,128 2-AAAA Shaw 1,005 7,837 40,435 130,783 180,060 819,940 2-AAAA Spencer 18 317 3,191 19,383 22,909 977,091 2-AAAA Jordan 1 15 288 2,813 3,117 996,883 2-AAAA Kendrick - - 9 205 214 999,786 3-AAAA Benedictine 816,416 150,615 23,974 8,995 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Jenkins 86,710 337,754 310,449 265,087 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA New Hampstead 56,124 274,186 333,069 336,621 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Islands 40,750 237,445 332,508 389,297 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA West Laurens 400,727 269,214 175,909 98,075 943,925 56,075 4-AAAA Perry 268,009 271,931 232,307 142,406 914,653 85,347 4-AAAA Baldwin 221,715 247,685 237,969 171,479 878,848 121,152 4-AAAA Westside (Macon) 68,677 123,582 192,542 277,491 662,292 337,708 4-AAAA Howard 39,706 82,732 145,002 255,845 523,285 476,715 4-AAAA Spalding 1,162 4,804 15,952 52,436 74,354 925,646 4-AAAA Rutland 4 52 319 2,268 2,643 997,357 5-AAAA Riverdale 752,047 177,765 50,303 14,958 995,073 4,927 5-AAAA Fayette County 120,594 314,102 246,977 168,649 850,322 149,678 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 57,598 205,819 246,390 231,641 741,448 258,552 5-AAAA Luella 52,299 196,239 249,788 233,594 731,920 268,080 5-AAAA Hampton 14,133 78,716 136,914 205,440 435,203 564,797 5-AAAA McDonough 3,193 25,144 60,271 118,183 206,791 793,209 5-AAAA North Clayton 136 2,215 9,357 27,535 39,243 960,757 6-AAAA Marist 900,719 84,077 13,356 1,701 999,853 147 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 55,284 422,429 306,075 157,737 941,525 58,475 6-AAAA Stephenson 22,717 245,242 339,276 264,243 871,478 128,522 6-AAAA Druid Hills 11,548 73,555 - - 85,103 914,897 6-AAAA Mays 9,412 156,698 266,716 345,790 778,616 221,384 6-AAAA Arabia Mountain 252 13,926 45,271 151,759 211,208 788,792 6-AAAA Miller Grove 68 4,073 29,306 78,770 112,217 887,783 7-AAAA Cedartown 802,877 146,984 35,646 10,572 996,079 3,921 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 89,372 275,272 239,479 176,456 780,579 219,421 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 50,866 239,348 239,036 198,765 728,015 271,985 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 24,844 140,090 194,656 226,191 585,781 414,219 7-AAAA Ridgeland 18,318 121,154 167,596 208,295 515,363 484,637 7-AAAA Pickens 13,723 77,152 123,587 179,721 394,183 605,817 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Jefferson 743,430 206,454 40,819 8,338 999,041 959 8-AAAA Flowery Branch 189,720 478,205 240,250 72,073 980,248 19,752 8-AAAA North Oconee 50,937 224,943 414,552 216,777 907,209 92,791 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 13,909 67,166 208,680 401,547 691,302 308,698 8-AAAA Madison County 1,977 22,531 86,493 252,385 363,386 636,614 8-AAAA East Hall 16 446 5,705 29,036 35,203 964,797 8-AAAA Chestatee 11 255 3,501 19,844 23,611 976,389

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Oconee County Cedar Grove Appling County Greater Atlanta Christian Oconee County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cedar Grove Peach County Appling County Thomson Windsor Forest Cedar Grove Monroe Area Peach County Appling County Sandy Creek Hart County Thomson Reg 1, #3 45 42.16 0-0 Tattnall County Reg 3, #2 30 56.19 0-0 Windsor Forest Reg 7, #4 33 53.22 0-0 Cherokee Bluff Reg 5, #1 1 91.04 0-0 Cedar Grove Reg 6, #3 32 54.94 0-0 Adairsville Reg 8, #2 12 69.29 0-0 Monroe Area Reg 4, #4 24 60.76 0-0 Richmond Academy Reg 2, #1 2 83.87 0-0 Peach County Reg 3, #3 34 52.96 0-0 Southeast Bulloch Reg 1, #2 10 73.51 0-0 Appling County Reg 5, #4 8 74.49 0-0 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #1 14 68.31 0-0 White County Reg 8, #3 15 66.28 0-0 Hart County Reg 6, #2 25 60.34 0-0 North Murray Reg 2, #4 19 63.67 0-0 Upson-Lee Reg 4, #1 11 70.26 0-0 Thomson Rockmart Greater Atlanta Christian Oconee County Pierce County Burke County Rockmart Greater Atlanta Christian Liberty County Crisp County Oconee County Westminster (Atlanta) Pierce County Reg 2, #3 18 66.06 0-0 Mary Persons Reg 4, #2 16 66.12 0-0 Burke County Reg 8, #4 21 63.36 0-0 Stephens County Reg 6, #1 7 75.85 0-0 Rockmart Reg 7, #3 20 63.63 0-0 North Hall Reg 5, #2 4 82.70 0-0 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 1, #4 44 42.66 0-0 Brantley County Reg 3, #1 28 57.87 0-0 Liberty County Reg 4, #3 22 61.72 0-0 Morgan County Reg 2, #2 6 81.24 0-0 Crisp County Reg 6, #4 35 50.93 0-0 Sonoraville Reg 8, #1 3 82.93 0-0 Oconee County Reg 5, #3 9 74.02 0-0 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 7, #2 17 66.06 0-0 Dawson County Reg 3, #4 47 41.59 0-0 Beach Reg 1, #1 5 81.61 0-0 Pierce County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 0-0 91.04 997,101 4.33 954,093 755,836 643,062 493,647 1.03 Peach County 2-AAA 0-0 83.87 997,860 3.22 713,926 333,432 232,382 112,365 7.90 Greater Atlanta Christian 5-AAA 0-0 82.70 970,499 3.43 769,812 506,509 288,394 110,529 8.05 Oconee County 8-AAA 0-0 82.93 999,147 3.15 609,583 353,555 209,068 87,439 10.44 Pierce County 1-AAA 0-0 81.61 1,000,000 3.35 722,962 430,877 204,595 80,348 11.45 Crisp County 2-AAA 0-0 81.24 995,400 2.90 587,081 258,310 151,393 59,081 15.93 Rockmart 6-AAA 0-0 75.85 999,789 2.79 612,696 269,294 87,817 21,256 46.05 Appling County 1-AAA 0-0 73.51 999,946 2.82 522,704 300,963 55,150 12,367 79.86 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 0-0 74.49 787,763 1.86 302,901 149,159 36,490 8,105 122.38 Westminster (Atlanta) 5-AAA 0-0 74.02 784,727 1.82 292,142 139,279 33,058 6,997 141.92 Thomson 4-AAA 0-0 70.26 985,197 2.10 348,931 132,948 19,116 3,206 310.92 Monroe Area 8-AAA 0-0 69.29 937,480 1.94 234,040 61,387 9,794 1,472 678.35 White County 7-AAA 0-0 68.31 986,387 1.47 114,650 49,380 6,243 820 1,218.51 Burke County 4-AAA 0-0 66.12 953,520 1.55 157,516 40,723 4,169 474 2,108.70 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 0-0 68.45 378,591 0.70 73,315 28,770 3,586 456 2,191.98 Hart County 8-AAA 0-0 66.28 887,016 1.65 173,913 38,522 4,004 431 2,319.19 Mary Persons 2-AAA 0-0 66.06 711,427 1.21 119,589 25,374 2,589 296 3,377.38 Dawson County 7-AAA 0-0 66.06 975,500 1.31 77,319 26,124 2,764 287 3,483.32 Stephens County 8-AAA 0-0 63.36 824,581 1.34 108,772 19,391 1,463 116 8,619.69 North Hall 7-AAA 0-0 63.63 950,113 1.18 51,502 13,599 1,124 94 10,637.30 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 0-0 63.67 539,206 0.84 69,614 12,789 902 65 15,383.62 Morgan County 4-AAA 0-0 61.72 850,185 1.12 57,996 9,838 658 44 22,726.27 North Murray 6-AAA 0-0 60.34 941,717 1.35 83,595 13,281 591 30 33,332.33 Richmond Academy 4-AAA 0-0 60.76 824,156 1.01 36,278 5,312 353 26 38,460.54 Jackson 2-AAA 0-0 61.00 379,724 0.54 33,787 5,033 268 19 52,630.58 Liberty County 3-AAA 0-0 57.87 991,010 1.76 51,246 7,862 479 15 66,665.67 Windsor Forest 3-AAA 0-0 56.19 982,242 1.63 36,380 4,739 230 8 124,999.00 Central (Macon) 2-AAA 0-0 59.12 229,497 0.31 15,282 1,898 82 5 199,999.00 Douglass 5-AAA 0-0 60.10 80,662 0.11 4,281 961 46 2 499,999.00 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 0-0 52.96 963,172 1.41 16,989 1,469 42 - - Adairsville 6-AAA 0-0 54.94 785,711 0.92 14,998 1,238 38 - - Franklin County 8-AAA 0-0 55.28 342,060 0.43 11,047 891 22 - - Sumter County 2-AAA 0-0 56.28 134,187 0.17 5,537 514 15 - - Cherokee Bluff 7-AAA 0-0 53.22 783,364 0.81 6,098 410 10 - - Sonoraville 6-AAA 0-0 50.93 501,504 0.54 2,820 155 2 - - LaFayette 6-AAA 0-0 46.95 226,899 0.24 402 8 1 - - Ringgold 6-AAA 0-0 49.05 398,454 0.42 1,287 52 - - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 0-0 50.60 226,633 0.24 732 30 - - - Brantley County 1-AAA 0-0 42.66 887,978 1.03 1,338 27 - - - West Hall 7-AAA 0-0 47.87 240,147 0.24 606 23 - - - Tattnall County 1-AAA 0-0 42.16 893,392 1.03 1,155 14 - - - Harlem 4-AAA 0-0 49.19 158,852 0.16 403 12 - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-0 41.59 572,572 0.60 319 7 - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-0 47.75 12,699 0.01 96 4 - - - Gilmer 7-AAA 0-0 40.11 55,673 0.06 26 1 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-0 39.47 420,834 0.44 145 - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 0-0 43.37 98,113 0.10 61 - - - - Long County 1-AAA 0-0 30.33 218,684 0.23 16 - - - - East Jackson 8-AAA 0-0 38.08 9,716 0.01 8 - - - - Murray County 6-AAA 0-0 40.08 35,621 0.04 7 - - - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 0-0 36.22 12,192 0.01 3 - - - - Savannah 3-AAA 0-0 29.68 65,944 0.07 1 - - - - East Forsyth 7-AAA 0-0 16.67 7,244 0.01 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-0 19.02 4,226 0.00 - - - - - Lumpkin County 7-AAA 0-0 28.46 1,572 0.00 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 0-0 31.96 1,457 0.00 - - - - - Redan 5-AAA 0-0 42.04 657 0.00 - - - - - Salem 5-AAA 0-0 45.59 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Pierce County 762,566 235,794 1,593 47 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Appling County 237,070 744,477 17,705 694 999,946 54 1-AAA Brantley County 212 10,959 448,216 428,591 887,978 112,022 1-AAA Tattnall County 149 8,182 486,897 398,164 893,392 106,608 1-AAA Long County 3 588 45,589 172,504 218,684 781,316 2-AAA Peach County 601,327 331,950 55,319 9,264 997,860 2,140 2-AAA Crisp County 370,983 512,212 95,030 17,175 995,400 4,600 2-AAA Mary Persons 18,332 87,177 360,468 245,450 711,427 288,573 2-AAA Upson-Lee 6,332 39,073 224,217 269,584 539,206 460,794 2-AAA Jackson 1,936 17,571 141,734 218,483 379,724 620,276 2-AAA Central (Macon) 772 8,479 78,765 141,481 229,497 770,503 2-AAA Sumter County 316 3,479 41,749 88,643 134,187 865,813 2-AAA Pike County 2 59 2,718 9,920 12,699 987,301 3-AAA Liberty County 439,403 327,608 182,681 41,318 991,010 8,990 3-AAA Windsor Forest 348,168 322,499 244,175 67,400 982,242 17,758 3-AAA Southeast Bulloch 196,261 289,191 359,351 118,369 963,172 36,828 3-AAA Beach 10,698 37,845 126,080 397,949 572,572 427,428 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 5,370 21,768 79,717 313,979 420,834 579,166 3-AAA Savannah 100 1,083 7,810 56,951 65,944 934,056 3-AAA Groves - 6 186 4,034 4,226 995,774 4-AAA Thomson 539,263 268,119 125,864 51,951 985,197 14,803 4-AAA Burke County 250,476 329,394 243,751 129,899 953,520 46,480 4-AAA Morgan County 129,761 216,026 271,968 232,430 850,185 149,815 4-AAA Richmond Academy 74,515 157,671 270,934 321,036 824,156 175,844 4-AAA Hephzibah 3,642 17,419 51,943 153,629 226,633 773,367 4-AAA Harlem 2,342 11,359 35,411 109,740 158,852 841,148 4-AAA Cross Creek 1 12 129 1,315 1,457 998,543 5-AAA Cedar Grove 692,467 231,644 57,356 15,634 997,101 2,899 5-AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 227,298 466,324 202,179 74,698 970,499 29,501 5-AAA Sandy Creek 38,134 131,789 302,595 315,245 787,763 212,237 5-AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 36,645 132,687 313,731 301,664 784,727 215,273 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 5,280 34,610 106,174 232,527 378,591 621,409 5-AAA Douglass 176 2,945 17,928 59,613 80,662 919,338 5-AAA Redan - 1 37 619 657 999,343 5-AAA Salem - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAA Rockmart 892,784 95,350 10,256 1,399 999,789 211 6-AAA North Murray 79,097 542,036 228,553 92,031 941,717 58,283 6-AAA Adairsville 19,015 208,790 344,933 212,973 785,711 214,289 6-AAA Sonoraville 5,642 73,201 176,194 246,467 501,504 498,496 6-AAA Ringgold 2,189 47,863 132,749 215,653 398,454 601,546 6-AAA LaFayette 1,060 24,066 69,663 132,110 226,899 773,101 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 188 6,760 26,555 64,610 98,113 901,887 6-AAA Murray County 23 1,637 8,677 25,284 35,621 964,379 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 2 297 2,420 9,473 12,192 987,808 7-AAA White County 446,422 294,655 179,170 66,140 986,387 13,613 7-AAA Dawson County 300,536 319,451 250,855 104,658 975,500 24,500 7-AAA North Hall 208,152 263,549 321,897 156,515 950,113 49,887 7-AAA Cherokee Bluff 35,622 106,782 195,847 445,113 783,364 216,636 7-AAA East Forsyth 6,226 1,018 - - 7,244 992,756 7-AAA West Hall 2,924 13,456 45,685 178,082 240,147 759,853 7-AAA Gilmer 118 1,085 6,444 48,026 55,673 944,327 7-AAA Lumpkin County - 4 102 1,466 1,572 998,428 8-AAA Oconee County 801,538 159,000 29,631 8,978 999,147 853 8-AAA Monroe Area 97,209 394,233 286,335 159,703 937,480 62,520 8-AAA Hart County 64,414 249,067 328,541 244,994 887,016 112,984 8-AAA Stephens County 34,531 164,897 273,611 351,542 824,581 175,419 8-AAA Franklin County 2,304 32,705 80,641 226,410 342,060 657,940 8-AAA East Jackson 4 98 1,241 8,373 9,716 990,284

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Callaway Fitzgerald Callaway Thomasville Lovett Fitzgerald First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Callaway Vidalia Thomasville Jefferson County Washington County Callaway Elbert County Vidalia Thomasville Fannin County Pace Academy Jefferson County Reg 1, #3 15 62.51 0-0 Early County Reg 3, #2 8 66.99 0-0 Washington County Reg 7, #4 34 48.91 0-0 Chattooga Reg 5, #1 1 80.04 0-0 Callaway Reg 6, #3 26 52.90 0-0 South Atlanta Reg 8, #2 23 58.23 0-0 Elbert County Reg 4, #4 39 42.16 0-0 Laney Reg 2, #1 13 63.90 0-0 Vidalia Reg 3, #3 10 66.16 0-0 Bleckley County Reg 1, #2 4 75.84 0-0 Thomasville Reg 5, #4 20 60.92 0-0 Haralson County Reg 7, #1 22 60.29 0-0 Fannin County Reg 8, #3 24 56.45 0-0 Union County Reg 6, #2 11 65.29 0-0 Pace Academy Reg 2, #4 18 61.49 0-0 Toombs County Reg 4, #1 7 68.52 0-0 Jefferson County Lovett Dodge County Rabun County Fitzgerald Swainsboro Lovett Bremen Dodge County Jeff Davis Rabun County Heard County Fitzgerald Reg 2, #3 17 61.50 0-0 Swainsboro Reg 4, #2 28 51.32 0-0 Putnam County Reg 8, #4 45 39.15 0-0 Banks County Reg 6, #1 5 70.44 0-0 Lovett Reg 7, #3 31 51.04 0-0 Model Reg 5, #2 9 66.73 0-0 Bremen Reg 1, #4 19 60.94 0-0 Cook Reg 3, #1 6 68.65 0-0 Dodge County Reg 4, #3 38 43.18 0-0 Westside (Augusta) Reg 2, #2 16 61.97 0-0 Jeff Davis Reg 6, #4 29 51.21 0-0 Columbia Reg 8, #1 3 77.68 0-0 Rabun County Reg 5, #3 12 64.81 0-0 Heard County Reg 7, #2 21 60.63 0-0 Pepperell Reg 3, #4 14 63.49 0-0 Northeast Reg 1, #1 2 79.97 0-0 Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Callaway 5-AA 0-0 80.04 998,202 3.96 803,320 696,503 491,530 312,551 2.20 Fitzgerald 1-AA 0-0 79.97 998,688 3.60 776,419 547,023 398,132 250,748 2.99 Rabun County 8-AA 0-0 77.68 999,989 3.65 858,527 480,502 352,952 191,987 4.21 Thomasville 1-AA 0-0 75.84 994,181 3.08 627,572 420,217 243,138 112,996 7.85 Lovett 6-AA 0-0 70.44 997,942 3.08 671,478 369,159 123,325 42,275 22.65 Jefferson County 4-AA 0-0 68.52 999,926 2.56 494,329 221,460 77,613 22,133 44.18 Dodge County 3-AA 0-0 68.65 972,733 2.06 294,974 166,779 52,372 15,360 64.10 Bremen 5-AA 0-0 66.73 916,971 2.11 290,648 140,057 39,842 9,101 108.88 Pace Academy 6-AA 0-0 65.29 987,175 2.43 443,213 170,018 39,993 8,729 113.56 Washington County 3-AA 0-0 66.99 949,681 1.78 218,950 112,407 32,229 8,101 122.44 Bleckley County 3-AA 0-0 66.16 934,009 1.64 183,346 88,065 23,984 5,477 181.58 Vidalia 2-AA 0-0 63.90 948,092 2.15 329,284 86,956 23,320 4,398 226.38 Heard County 5-AA 0-0 64.81 878,122 1.83 207,840 86,653 21,126 4,234 235.18 Jeff Davis 2-AA 0-0 61.97 912,348 1.94 263,400 59,443 13,351 2,106 473.83 Swainsboro 2-AA 0-0 61.50 919,362 1.91 250,610 55,067 11,896 1,837 543.37 Toombs County 2-AA 0-0 61.49 906,465 1.88 244,844 53,663 11,758 1,827 546.35 Northeast 3-AA 0-0 63.49 863,500 1.28 105,461 40,534 8,963 1,653 603.96 Early County 1-AA 0-0 62.51 848,689 1.30 98,332 37,332 7,271 1,183 844.31 Pepperell 7-AA 0-0 60.63 987,192 1.54 89,159 27,274 5,234 711 1,405.47 Haralson County 5-AA 0-0 60.92 780,986 1.38 100,312 30,894 5,382 700 1,427.57 Fannin County 7-AA 0-0 60.29 984,582 1.53 86,213 25,578 4,721 636 1,571.33 Cook 1-AA 0-0 60.94 788,058 1.14 73,302 24,461 3,868 530 1,885.79 Elbert County 8-AA 0-0 58.23 992,169 1.71 181,210 25,884 4,533 446 2,241.15 Union County 8-AA 0-0 56.45 986,418 1.53 122,381 15,529 2,095 183 5,463.48 Temple 5-AA 0-0 54.98 425,719 0.62 19,983 3,590 317 30 33,332.33 South Atlanta 6-AA 0-0 52.90 702,563 0.92 41,422 3,906 354 27 37,036.04 Putnam County 4-AA 0-0 51.32 966,458 1.24 31,798 3,540 193 16 62,499.00 Columbia 6-AA 0-0 51.21 596,491 0.74 23,954 1,700 145 9 111,110.11 Model 7-AA 0-0 51.04 828,158 0.95 10,729 1,523 101 6 166,665.67 Washington 6-AA 0-0 51.12 591,587 0.73 23,233 1,665 119 4 249,999.00 Worth County 1-AA 0-0 52.23 259,390 0.30 4,885 730 35 3 333,332.33 Chattooga 7-AA 0-0 48.91 727,674 0.80 5,569 640 35 2 499,999.00 Bacon County 2-AA 0-0 49.24 281,822 0.36 8,806 666 42 1 999,999.00 Lamar County 3-AA 0-0 50.53 163,126 0.17 1,436 156 22 - - Berrien 1-AA 0-0 47.08 110,994 0.12 716 75 3 - - Southwest 3-AA 0-0 48.65 91,357 0.10 521 53 3 - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 0-0 43.18 750,701 0.82 4,682 151 1 - - Laney 4-AA 0-0 42.16 707,460 0.76 3,813 75 1 - - Butler 4-AA 0-0 37.75 402,657 0.42 799 13 1 - - Banks County 8-AA 0-0 39.15 585,537 0.61 1,304 31 - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-0 40.05 193,799 0.20 143 7 - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 0-0 39.46 60,681 0.06 147 6 - - - Riverside Military Academy 8-AA 0-0 35.51 435,887 0.44 444 4 - - - Coosa 7-AA 0-0 39.89 192,082 0.20 109 4 - - - Therrell 6-AA 0-0 39.49 60,383 0.06 156 3 - - - East Laurens 2-AA 0-0 39.42 31,911 0.03 114 3 - - - Jasper County 3-AA 0-0 43.36 25,594 0.03 35 1 - - - Oglethorpe County 4-AA 0-0 30.76 98,110 0.10 36 - - - - Dade County 7-AA 0-0 36.49 86,513 0.09 26 - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-0 28.50 49,504 0.05 14 - - - - Josey 4-AA 0-0 25.62 25,184 0.03 1 - - - - Towers 6-AA 0-0 30.15 3,062 0.00 1 - - - - McNair 6-AA 0-0 22.15 116 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 645,101 291,503 51,567 10,517 998,688 1,312 1-AA Thomasville 310,367 501,340 146,817 35,657 994,181 5,819 1-AA Early County 24,526 115,164 405,191 303,808 848,689 151,311 1-AA Cook 19,093 81,568 305,217 382,180 788,058 211,942 1-AA Worth County 834 8,738 68,127 181,691 259,390 740,610 1-AA Berrien 79 1,687 23,081 86,147 110,994 889,006 2-AA Vidalia 289,888 258,338 227,675 172,191 948,092 51,908 2-AA Jeff Davis 244,056 242,279 229,986 196,027 912,348 87,652 2-AA Swainsboro 231,715 237,306 241,242 209,099 919,362 80,638 2-AA Toombs County 225,166 234,131 236,778 210,390 906,465 93,535 2-AA Bacon County 8,973 26,847 59,407 186,595 281,822 718,178 2-AA East Laurens 202 1,099 4,912 25,698 31,911 968,089 3-AA Dodge County 398,201 275,987 187,595 110,950 972,733 27,267 3-AA Washington County 271,711 282,055 237,251 158,664 949,681 50,319 3-AA Bleckley County 210,381 252,292 269,689 201,647 934,009 65,991 3-AA Northeast 115,620 172,536 251,974 323,370 863,500 136,500 3-AA Lamar County 2,924 11,650 33,057 115,495 163,126 836,874 3-AA Southwest 1,057 4,775 16,668 68,857 91,357 908,643 3-AA Jasper County 106 705 3,766 21,017 25,594 974,406 4-AA Jefferson County 906,938 85,267 6,809 912 999,926 74 4-AA Putnam County 71,867 579,623 230,850 84,118 966,458 33,542 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 12,982 171,766 309,696 256,257 750,701 249,299 4-AA Laney 6,391 115,804 277,307 307,958 707,460 292,540 4-AA Butler 1,750 40,318 133,611 226,978 402,657 597,343 4-AA Oglethorpe County 50 5,015 25,497 67,548 98,110 901,890 4-AA Glenn Hills 18 1,568 11,328 36,590 49,504 950,496 4-AA Josey 4 639 4,902 19,639 25,184 974,816 5-AA Callaway 757,358 188,454 40,263 12,127 998,202 1,798 5-AA Bremen 124,536 349,985 276,100 166,350 916,971 83,029 5-AA Heard County 80,941 261,948 317,471 217,762 878,122 121,878 5-AA Haralson County 31,414 150,287 258,635 340,650 780,986 219,014 5-AA Temple 5,751 49,326 107,531 263,111 425,719 574,281 6-AA Lovett 615,386 318,889 53,734 9,933 997,942 2,058 6-AA Pace Academy 344,421 467,486 136,420 38,848 987,175 12,825 6-AA South Atlanta 19,617 90,945 308,171 283,830 702,563 297,437 6-AA Columbia 10,327 60,503 237,742 287,919 596,491 403,509 6-AA Washington 10,125 59,628 234,352 287,482 591,587 408,413 6-AA Therrell 69 1,220 14,539 44,555 60,383 939,617 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 55 1,318 14,592 44,716 60,681 939,319 6-AA Towers - 11 438 2,613 3,062 996,938 6-AA McNair - - 12 104 116 999,884 7-AA Fannin County 455,465 334,030 145,109 49,978 984,582 15,418 7-AA Pepperell 427,997 364,264 146,679 48,252 987,192 12,808 7-AA Model 70,550 160,478 325,231 271,899 828,158 171,842 7-AA Chattooga 41,692 115,145 266,069 304,768 727,674 272,326 7-AA Gordon Central 2,003 11,529 49,190 131,077 193,799 806,201 7-AA Coosa 1,875 11,166 48,211 130,830 192,082 807,918 7-AA Dade County 418 3,388 19,511 63,196 86,513 913,487 8-AA Rabun County 903,482 86,471 9,565 471 999,989 11 8-AA Elbert County 52,620 524,759 368,997 45,793 992,169 7,831 8-AA Union County 43,205 367,572 506,541 69,100 986,418 13,582 8-AA Banks County 576 14,825 72,898 497,238 585,537 414,463 8-AA Riverside Military Academy 117 6,373 41,999 387,398 435,887 564,113

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Irwin County Brooks County Irwin County Dublin Clinch County Brooks County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Marion County Irwin County Pelham Dublin McIntosh County Academy Marion County Washington-Wilkes Irwin County Pelham Warren County Lincoln County Dublin Reg 1, #3 39 42.47 0-0 Miller County Reg 3, #2 15 55.86 0-0 McIntosh County Academy Reg 7, #4 49 30.78 0-0 Georgia Military College Reg 5, #1 11 59.49 0-0 Marion County Reg 6, #3 27 50.39 0-0 Gordon Lee Reg 8, #2 12 58.91 0-0 Washington-Wilkes Reg 4, #4 26 51.24 0-0 Telfair County Reg 2, #1 1 82.07 0-0 Irwin County Reg 3, #3 18 53.77 0-0 Emanuel County Institute Reg 1, #2 7 63.04 0-0 Pelham Reg 5, #4 19 53.58 0-0 Chattahoochee County Reg 7, #1 23 52.73 0-0 Warren County Reg 8, #3 14 58.37 0-0 Lincoln County Reg 6, #2 31 48.64 0-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 2, #4 8 61.56 0-0 Turner County Reg 4, #1 4 72.43 0-0 Dublin Clinch County Metter Brooks County Mitchell County Clinch County Bowdon Macon County Metter Brooks County Commerce Manchester Mitchell County Reg 2, #3 3 73.32 0-0 Clinch County Reg 4, #2 9 61.29 0-0 Wilcox County Reg 8, #4 43 36.13 0-0 Social Circle Reg 6, #1 17 54.08 0-0 Bowdon Reg 7, #3 42 36.45 0-0 Wilkinson County Reg 5, #2 13 58.59 0-0 Macon County Reg 1, #4 38 43.90 0-0 Terrell County Reg 3, #1 6 65.38 0-0 Metter Reg 4, #3 21 52.88 0-0 Johnson County Reg 2, #2 2 80.13 0-0 Brooks County Reg 6, #4 35 46.67 0-0 B.E.S.T. Academy Reg 8, #1 5 66.81 0-0 Commerce Reg 5, #3 16 55.43 0-0 Manchester Reg 7, #2 29 49.39 0-0 Hancock Central Reg 3, #4 28 50.13 0-0 Claxton Reg 1, #1 10 59.98 0-0 Mitchell County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Irwin County 2-A Public 0-0 82.07 998,390 4.40 899,328 847,148 690,983 461,895 1.16 Brooks County 2-A Public 0-0 80.13 996,983 4.19 859,432 790,643 605,542 337,397 1.96 Clinch County 2-A Public 0-0 73.32 971,478 3.20 671,221 544,062 229,182 81,692 11.24 Dublin 4-A Public 0-0 72.43 999,290 3.13 646,169 549,039 197,565 72,325 12.83 Metter 3-A Public 0-0 65.38 991,485 2.92 705,241 243,777 69,375 14,074 70.05 Commerce 8-A Public 0-0 66.81 999,682 2.35 220,746 160,104 60,982 14,007 70.39 Pelham 1-A Public 0-0 63.04 998,653 2.61 609,222 163,320 37,453 6,242 159.21 Mitchell County 1-A Public 0-0 59.98 998,362 2.37 509,133 107,766 19,219 2,383 418.64 Wilcox County 4-A Public 0-0 61.29 962,409 1.46 162,945 87,130 15,044 2,080 479.77 Marion County 5-A Public 0-0 59.49 901,262 2.24 445,742 67,813 15,386 1,849 539.83 Turner County 2-A Public 0-0 61.56 660,714 1.09 136,026 72,407 11,257 1,488 671.04 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Public 0-0 58.91 995,993 1.93 106,472 54,171 9,125 1,133 881.61 Macon County 5-A Public 0-0 58.59 847,380 1.99 356,614 55,806 10,531 1,107 902.34 Lincoln County 8-A Public 0-0 58.37 993,730 1.90 105,693 51,932 7,973 964 1,036.34 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Public 0-0 55.86 860,439 1.67 253,261 32,906 4,416 338 2,957.58 Manchester 5-A Public 0-0 55.43 728,016 1.53 218,451 27,378 3,595 292 3,423.66 Bowdon 6-A Public 0-0 54.08 942,007 1.59 73,738 25,398 2,414 167 5,987.02 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Public 0-0 53.77 765,889 1.31 160,684 17,708 1,926 135 7,406.41 Chattahoochee County 5-A Public 0-0 53.58 592,983 1.16 140,070 15,436 1,664 110 9,089.91 Warren County 7-A Public 0-0 52.73 999,214 1.64 154,270 20,477 1,633 88 11,362.64 Schley County 5-A Public 0-0 52.23 522,905 0.98 104,943 10,482 902 47 21,275.60 Johnson County 4-A Public 0-0 52.88 680,178 0.74 14,996 4,482 435 31 32,257.06 Gordon Lee 6-A Public 0-0 50.39 877,868 1.28 33,295 8,904 609 28 35,713.29 Taylor County 5-A Public 0-0 51.71 399,547 0.73 75,183 6,758 606 26 38,460.54 Hancock Central 7-A Public 0-0 49.39 997,153 1.45 88,201 7,823 494 23 43,477.26 Claxton 3-A Public 0-0 50.13 607,730 0.91 73,995 5,490 394 18 55,554.56 Charlton County 2-A Public 0-0 53.56 170,616 0.21 10,777 3,497 228 18 55,554.56 Screven County 3-A Public 0-0 48.75 499,736 0.69 44,407 2,812 198 13 76,922.08 Mount Zion (Carroll) 6-A Public 0-0 48.64 802,137 1.08 18,011 4,087 227 9 111,110.11 Atkinson County 2-A Public 0-0 52.80 159,933 0.19 8,256 2,546 181 9 111,110.11 Telfair County 4-A Public 0-0 51.24 604,246 0.65 10,093 2,664 226 8 124,999.00 B.E.S.T. Academy 6-A Public 0-0 46.67 686,728 0.86 8,787 1,665 72 3 333,332.33 Terrell County 1-A Public 0-0 43.90 700,296 0.83 20,414 720 28 1 999,999.00 Trion 6-A Public 0-0 45.71 664,212 0.82 7,316 1,269 57 - - Dooly County 4-A Public 0-0 48.19 395,940 0.41 2,697 537 24 - - Jenkins County 3-A Public 0-0 45.25 271,474 0.34 12,976 558 21 - - Miller County 1-A Public 0-0 42.47 769,297 0.90 17,431 568 16 - - Montgomery County 4-A Public 0-0 47.27 319,295 0.33 1,683 303 10 - - Lanier County 2-A Public 0-0 47.39 41,886 0.05 791 173 6 - - Social Circle 8-A Public 0-0 36.13 431,034 0.49 840 33 1 - - Wilkinson County 7-A Public 0-0 36.45 938,140 1.02 5,306 112 - - - Seminole County 1-A Public 0-0 37.20 507,347 0.54 3,191 57 - - - Greene County 8-A Public 0-0 34.86 367,491 0.41 534 20 - - - Georgia Military College 7-A Public 0-0 30.78 692,710 0.72 1,129 13 - - - Towns County 8-A Public 0-0 31.70 212,070 0.23 143 2 - - - Greenville 5-A Public 0-0 34.83 7,894 0.01 78 2 - - - Hawkinsville 4-A Public 0-0 38.03 29,086 0.03 10 1 - - - Armuchee 6-A Public 0-0 27.69 27,048 0.03 1 1 - - - ACE Charter 7-A Public 0-0 21.67 176,227 0.18 30 - - - - Crawford County 7-A Public 0-0 20.39 113,006 0.11 16 - - - - Twiggs County 7-A Public 0-0 20.79 83,550 0.08 8 - - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Public 0-0 21.01 26,045 0.03 2 - - - - Portal 3-A Public 0-0 27.68 2,190 0.00 2 - - - - Wheeler County 4-A Public 0-0 33.12 5,583 0.01 - - - - - Treutlen 4-A Public 0-0 32.34 3,973 0.00 - - - - - Bryan County 3-A Public 0-0 25.79 1,057 0.00 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 5-A Public 0-0 18.96 13 0.00 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Public 0-0 19.46 - - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Public 0-0 15.27 - - - - - - - Glascock County 7-A Public 0-0 12.93 - - - - - - - GSIC 7-A Public 0-0 -2.73 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Public Mitchell County 495,517 434,761 55,349 12,735 998,362 1,638 1-A Public Pelham 484,175 442,784 62,865 8,829 998,653 1,347 1-A Public Miller County 9,819 61,450 361,594 336,434 769,297 230,703 1-A Public Terrell County 9,296 47,130 330,144 313,726 700,296 299,704 1-A Public Seminole County 1,193 13,819 184,284 308,051 507,347 492,653 1-A Public Randolph-Clay - 56 5,764 20,225 26,045 973,955 1-A Public Baconton Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 1-A Public Pataula Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 2-A Public Irwin County 545,836 318,774 118,591 15,189 998,390 1,610 2-A Public Brooks County 338,254 407,261 222,014 29,454 996,983 3,017 2-A Public Clinch County 110,616 245,333 477,008 138,521 971,478 28,522 2-A Public Turner County 4,877 24,301 140,374 491,162 660,714 339,286 2-A Public Charlton County 249 2,439 22,273 145,655 170,616 829,384 2-A Public Atkinson County 160 1,684 16,714 141,375 159,933 840,067 2-A Public Lanier County 8 208 3,026 38,644 41,886 958,114 3-A Public Metter 720,675 189,373 61,225 20,212 991,485 8,515 3-A Public McIntosh County Academy 132,992 326,745 245,069 155,633 860,439 139,561 3-A Public Emanuel County Institute 75,624 217,837 258,864 213,564 765,889 234,111 3-A Public Claxton 42,912 137,919 196,077 230,822 607,730 392,270 3-A Public Screven County 19,914 88,496 157,535 233,791 499,736 500,264 3-A Public Jenkins County 7,881 39,572 80,805 143,216 271,474 728,526 3-A Public Portal 2 43 307 1,838 2,190 997,810 3-A Public Bryan County - 15 118 924 1,057 998,943 4-A Public Dublin 820,457 153,493 21,722 3,618 999,290 710 4-A Public Wilcox County 144,381 543,912 199,431 74,685 962,409 37,591 4-A Public Johnson County 15,748 122,666 284,429 257,335 680,178 319,822 4-A Public Telfair County 14,277 107,336 237,852 244,781 604,246 395,754 4-A Public Dooly County 3,185 41,956 140,262 210,537 395,940 604,060 4-A Public Montgomery County 1,917 29,467 108,020 179,891 319,295 680,705 4-A Public Hawkinsville 31 1,019 6,627 21,409 29,086 970,914 4-A Public Wheeler County 4 80 960 4,539 5,583 994,417 4-A Public Treutlen - 71 697 3,205 3,973 996,027 5-A Public Marion County 424,341 226,231 149,204 101,486 901,262 98,738 5-A Public Macon County 253,653 257,806 196,059 139,862 847,380 152,620 5-A Public Manchester 134,886 192,477 207,598 193,055 728,016 271,984 5-A Public Chattahoochee County 78,816 137,930 168,011 208,226 592,983 407,017 5-A Public Schley County 60,225 113,008 148,940 200,732 522,905 477,095 5-A Public Taylor County 48,027 72,242 128,452 150,826 399,547 600,453 5-A Public Greenville 52 306 1,735 5,801 7,894 992,106 5-A Public Central (Talbotton) - - 1 12 13 999,987 6-A Public Bowdon 417,318 261,192 163,834 99,663 942,007 57,993 6-A Public Gordon Lee 249,825 249,283 215,297 163,463 877,868 122,132 6-A Public Mount Zion (Carroll) 156,499 208,048 226,486 211,104 802,137 197,863 6-A Public B.E.S.T. Academy 90,233 142,269 197,975 256,251 686,728 313,272 6-A Public Trion 85,914 138,097 190,969 249,232 664,212 335,788 6-A Public Armuchee 211 1,111 5,439 20,287 27,048 972,952 7-A Public Warren County 530,538 368,002 86,959 13,715 999,214 786 7-A Public Hancock Central 388,827 430,936 147,165 30,225 997,153 2,847 7-A Public Wilkinson County 73,574 160,376 524,851 179,339 938,140 61,860 7-A Public Georgia Military College 6,816 36,297 185,450 464,147 692,710 307,290 7-A Public ACE Charter 132 2,174 28,209 145,712 176,227 823,773 7-A Public Crawford County 58 1,222 14,507 97,219 113,006 886,994 7-A Public Twiggs County 55 993 12,859 69,643 83,550 916,450 7-A Public Glascock County - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Public GSIC - - - - - 1,000,000 8-A Public Commerce 628,615 260,155 106,127 4,785 999,682 318 8-A Public Washington-Wilkes 188,707 394,982 382,072 30,232 995,993 4,007 8-A Public Lincoln County 181,856 336,506 431,361 44,007 993,730 6,270 8-A Public Social Circle 418 4,119 37,508 388,989 431,034 568,966 8-A Public Greene County 340 3,130 29,556 334,465 367,491 632,509 8-A Public Towns County 64 1,108 13,376 197,522 212,070 787,930

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Eagle's Landing Christian Prince Avenue Christian Eagle's Landing Christian Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Fellowship Christian Prince Avenue Christian First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Wesleyan Eagle's Landing Christian North Cobb Christian Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Calvary Day Wesleyan Athens Academy Eagle's Landing Christian Aquinas North Cobb Christian George Walton Academy Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 1, #3 22 52.92 0-0 Mount de Sales Reg 3, #2 11 62.84 0-0 Calvary Day Reg 7, #4 21 54.04 0-0 Mount Paran Christian Reg 5, #1 5 70.39 0-0 Wesleyan Reg 6, #3 32 40.10 0-0 St. Francis Reg 8, #2 3 76.23 0-0 Athens Academy Reg 4, #4 29 46.66 0-0 St. Anne-Pacelli Reg 2, #1 1 82.54 0-0 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 3, #3 18 57.26 0-0 Aquinas Reg 1, #2 20 54.96 0-0 First Presbyterian Reg 5, #4 14 59.51 0-0 Mount Vernon Presbyterian Reg 7, #1 13 61.85 0-0 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #3 9 63.52 0-0 George Walton Academy Reg 6, #2 23 51.90 0-0 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 2, #4 Reg 4, #1 7 65.57 0-0 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Fellowship Christian Savannah Christian Prince Avenue Christian Christian Heritage Brookstone Fellowship Christian Holy Innocents Savannah Christian Whitefield Academy Prince Avenue Christian Christian Heritage Stratford Academy Reg 2, #3 34 39.47 0-0 Landmark Christian Reg 4, #2 24 51.61 0-0 Brookstone Reg 8, #4 28 47.54 0-0 Athens Christian Reg 6, #1 4 72.57 0-0 Fellowship Christian Reg 7, #3 12 61.97 0-0 Darlington Reg 5, #2 8 64.36 0-0 Holy Innocents Reg 1, #4 25 50.03 0-0 Tattnall Square Reg 3, #1 6 66.30 0-0 Savannah Christian Reg 4, #3 26 47.60 0-0 Heritage (Newnan) Reg 2, #2 16 57.95 0-0 Whitefield Academy Reg 6, #4 31 40.71 0-0 Lakeview Academy Reg 8, #1 2 78.97 0-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 5, #3 15 59.37 0-0 Hebron Christian Reg 7, #2 10 63.08 0-0 Christian Heritage Reg 3, #4 19 55.59 0-0 Savannah Country Day Reg 1, #1 17 57.39 0-0 Stratford Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Eagle's Landing Christian 2-A Private 0-0 82.54 1,000,000 3.91 711,668 630,852 575,680 410,401 1.44 Prince Avenue Christian 8-A Private 0-0 78.97 999,909 3.59 646,092 572,170 444,297 247,709 3.04 Athens Academy 8-A Private 0-0 76.23 999,700 3.20 536,754 452,944 326,571 150,815 5.63 Fellowship Christian 6-A Private 0-0 72.57 999,989 3.54 803,579 600,587 257,206 93,938 9.65 Wesleyan 5-A Private 0-0 70.39 999,218 2.82 653,168 208,017 107,530 37,940 25.36 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-A Private 0-0 65.57 1,000,000 2.17 552,471 356,835 69,735 17,361 56.60 Savannah Christian 3-A Private 0-0 66.30 1,000,000 2.57 495,029 170,768 50,192 12,256 80.59 Holy Innocents 5-A Private 0-0 64.36 994,621 2.29 433,470 123,608 30,137 6,507 152.68 Christian Heritage 7-A Private 0-0 63.08 990,451 2.34 437,709 159,995 28,640 5,515 180.32 Calvary Day 3-A Private 0-0 62.84 1,000,000 2.27 370,029 100,365 21,243 3,895 255.74 Darlington 7-A Private 0-0 61.97 986,579 2.16 371,310 127,052 20,736 3,796 262.44 North Cobb Christian 7-A Private 0-0 61.85 983,086 2.18 379,359 132,547 20,693 3,695 269.64 George Walton Academy 8-A Private 0-0 63.52 991,441 1.26 52,296 26,960 8,944 1,684 592.82 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5-A Private 0-0 59.51 986,396 1.95 282,337 79,843 9,427 1,331 750.31 Hebron Christian 5-A Private 0-0 59.37 986,173 1.92 274,295 76,149 8,869 1,213 823.40 Whitefield Academy 2-A Private 0-0 57.95 1,000,000 1.87 72,171 28,977 5,709 599 1,668.45 Aquinas 3-A Private 0-0 57.26 1,000,000 1.84 198,186 36,784 4,014 455 2,196.80 Stratford Academy 1-A Private 0-0 57.39 928,515 1.54 156,611 26,630 3,517 365 2,738.73 Savannah Country Day 3-A Private 0-0 55.59 1,000,000 1.72 154,542 23,507 2,203 208 4,806.69 First Presbyterian 1-A Private 0-0 54.96 873,325 1.30 93,824 14,047 1,385 107 9,344.79 Mount Paran Christian 7-A Private 0-0 54.04 898,275 1.19 70,909 10,732 943 84 11,903.76 Brookstone 4-A Private 0-0 51.61 1,000,000 1.50 70,359 16,343 883 47 21,275.60 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Private 0-0 51.90 976,017 1.07 28,070 6,051 512 30 33,332.33 Mount de Sales 1-A Private 0-0 52.92 777,268 1.07 54,416 6,777 470 27 37,036.04 Tattnall Square 1-A Private 0-0 50.03 622,204 0.78 22,831 2,218 108 12 83,332.33 St. Anne-Pacelli 4-A Private 0-0 46.66 1,000,000 1.23 17,003 2,342 107 5 199,999.00 Heritage (Newnan) 4-A Private 0-0 47.60 1,000,000 1.28 24,308 3,832 159 4 249,999.00 Athens Christian 8-A Private 0-0 47.54 699,469 0.76 14,536 1,653 57 1 999,999.00 Deerfield-Windsor 1-A Private 0-0 47.56 466,060 0.55 9,590 736 22 - - Strong Rock Christian 1-A Private 0-0 44.61 332,628 0.37 3,502 199 6 - - Landmark Christian 2-A Private 0-0 39.47 1,000,000 1.19 5,882 268 5 - - Loganville Christian 8-A Private 0-0 39.81 309,481 0.32 1,705 101 - - - Lakeview Academy 6-A Private 0-0 40.71 702,610 0.71 822 55 - - - St. Francis 6-A Private 0-0 40.10 709,441 0.72 665 44 - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Private 0-0 37.21 611,943 0.62 248 7 - - - Walker 7-A Private 0-0 37.85 141,609 0.15 212 3 - - - Providence Christian 5-A Private 0-0 31.37 33,592 0.03 42 2 - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.