ajc logo
X

Maxwell playoff projections heading into 2021 season

Parkview receiver Jared Brown (1) celebrates after a touchdown in against Marietta, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Brown finished with four TD catches as the Panthers topped the Blue Devils 50-28. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)
Caption
Parkview receiver Jared Brown (1) celebrates after a touchdown in against Marietta, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Brown finished with four TD catches as the Panthers topped the Blue Devils 50-28. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2021 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Grayson
Colquitt County
Milton
Grayson
Parkview
Colquitt County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Milton
Mill Creek
Lowndes
Grayson
Hillgrove
Milton
Mill Creek
McEachern
Lowndes
Archer
Collins Hill
Grayson
Reg 1, #3
15
83.65
0-0
Camden County
Reg 3, #2
16
83.03
0-0
Hillgrove
Reg 7, #4
41
53.64
0-0
Duluth
Reg 5, #1
6
90.46
0-0
Milton
Reg 6, #3
32
72.08
0-0
North Forsyth
Reg 8, #2
8
88.93
0-0
Mill Creek
Reg 4, #4
24
78.29
0-0
Newton
Reg 2, #1
12
84.20
0-0
McEachern
Reg 3, #3
14
84.05
0-0
Harrison
Reg 1, #2
3
99.98
0-0
Lowndes
Reg 5, #4
29
73.27
0-0
Alpharetta
Reg 7, #1
7
89.99
0-0
Archer
Reg 8, #3
11
86.25
0-0
Collins Hill
Reg 6, #2
25
77.75
0-0
South Forsyth
Reg 2, #4
36
66.75
0-0
Pebblebrook
Reg 4, #1
1
104.02
0-0
Grayson
Parkview
North Cobb
North Gwinnett
Colquitt County
Parkview
West Forsyth
Roswell
North Cobb
East Coweta
North Gwinnett
Norcross
Colquitt County
Reg 2, #3
27
75.88
0-0
Newnan
Reg 4, #2
5
91.36
0-0
Parkview
Reg 8, #4
31
72.32
0-0
Mountain View
Reg 6, #1
22
79.93
0-0
West Forsyth
Reg 7, #3
40
57.48
0-0
Meadowcreek
Reg 5, #2
13
84.11
0-0
Roswell
Reg 1, #4
20
81.00
0-0
Tift County
Reg 3, #1
10
87.92
0-0
North Cobb
Reg 4, #3
19
81.10
0-0
Brookwood
Reg 2, #2
21
80.81
0-0
East Coweta
Reg 6, #4
30
72.54
0-0
Gainesville
Reg 8, #1
4
93.80
0-0
North Gwinnett
Reg 5, #3
23
79.03
0-0
Cherokee
Reg 7, #2
9
88.68
0-0
Norcross
Reg 3, #4
17
82.20
0-0
Walton
Reg 1, #1
2
103.81
0-0
Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Grayson4-AAAAAAA0-0104.02999,7414.09905,625668,351534,809361,8501.76
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA0-0103.811,000,0003.87819,784608,309502,480321,0172.12
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA0-099.981,000,0003.41723,070453,280335,222160,1585.24
North Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA0-093.80998,1333.07686,426315,694145,83149,46219.22
Parkview4-AAAAAAA0-091.36980,2352.90615,679345,825119,68930,17932.14
Milton5-AAAAAAA0-090.46993,5172.98603,279362,17191,17325,03738.94
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA0-088.93990,4812.56481,846187,56854,45912,64978.06
Archer7-AAAAAAA0-089.99999,9802.20239,26280,00340,39010,14497.58
Norcross7-AAAAAAA0-088.68999,9352.10196,83866,94331,2696,874144.48
North Cobb3-AAAAAAA0-087.92894,4911.80274,673136,09031,9966,635149.72
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA0-086.25985,1902.21312,321107,86523,3534,443224.07
Roswell5-AAAAAAA0-084.11947,3952.11311,498128,38819,8083,002332.11
McEachern2-AAAAAAA0-084.20998,4751.94244,35584,88013,8012,177458.35
Camden County1-AAAAAAA0-083.651,000,0001.72189,22366,6259,0531,309762.94
Harrison3-AAAAAAA0-084.05753,2941.17113,47144,0507,3471,043957.77
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-083.03726,9171.0892,77834,0485,1606951,437.85
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA0-080.81994,5961.64151,30239,5684,8345191,925.78
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA0-081.10840,2661.45144,04336,1184,7304782,091.05
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-079.93928,9591.54121,49140,2624,9064472,236.14
Walton3-AAAAAAA0-082.20674,2860.9775,35826,1523,5494372,287.33
Tift County1-AAAAAAA0-081.001,000,0001.55133,47339,3744,0864262,346.42
Marietta3-AAAAAAA0-082.18646,1930.9268,99823,5643,2973612,769.08
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA0-079.03854,2971.42116,63333,2043,2292853,507.77
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-077.75880,6771.3379,49421,3582,1221556,450.61
Newton4-AAAAAAA0-078.29661,4611.0273,33415,4451,3481158,694.65
Newnan2-AAAAAAA0-075.88982,9221.2961,39311,4148635617,856.14
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA0-072.32733,8821.0230,6974,6472021190,908.09
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA0-074.89518,2970.7231,9744,8532668124,999.00
Alpharetta5-AAAAAAA0-073.27588,6080.7621,7793,7222196166,665.67
Gainesville6-AAAAAAA0-072.54637,8120.7818,7912,5631256166,665.67
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA0-076.06304,8190.358,4871,7901186166,665.67
North Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-072.08603,7290.7316,2322,1261024249,999.00
Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-071.65569,7460.6813,8071,7331014249,999.00
Etowah5-AAAAAAA0-069.68315,5610.375,043588191999,999.00
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA0-066.75856,6770.905,138388101999,999.00
Woodstock5-AAAAAAA0-069.36300,6220.365,06660426--
Peachtree Ridge8-AAAAAAA0-066.00292,3140.353,7452965--
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA0-066.49249,8070.271,8461023--
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-057.48764,6950.7987625---
Lambert6-AAAAAAA0-063.44129,2700.144538---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA0-053.64595,2140.612184---
Discovery7-AAAAAAA0-053.51514,3680.521851---
Campbell2-AAAAAAA0-052.55167,3300.1781---
Dunwoody7-AAAAAAA0-045.07115,1900.128----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-035.0610,6180.01-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County573,743374,05644,0558,1461,000,000-
1-AAAAAAALowndes397,076489,50090,48722,9371,000,000-
1-AAAAAAACamden County19,96483,908461,316434,8121,000,000-
1-AAAAAAATift County9,21752,536404,142534,1051,000,000-
2-AAAAAAAMcEachern507,424323,458131,99435,599998,4751,525
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta338,789365,348228,30262,157994,5965,404
2-AAAAAAANewnan133,781252,365412,738184,038982,92217,078
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook19,85856,911214,901565,007856,677143,323
2-AAAAAAACampbell1481,91812,065153,199167,330832,670
3-AAAAAAANorth Cobb393,549235,990160,631104,321894,491105,509
3-AAAAAAAHarrison171,109199,765201,230181,190753,294246,706
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove152,802188,867197,918187,330726,917273,083
3-AAAAAAAWalton135,796167,968182,036188,486674,286325,714
3-AAAAAAAMarietta121,750156,503175,414192,526646,193353,807
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding24,99450,90782,771146,147304,819695,181
4-AAAAAAAGrayson801,434179,72215,9332,652999,741259
4-AAAAAAAParkview173,479573,177182,42751,152980,23519,765
4-AAAAAAABrookwood14,439132,234415,348278,245840,266159,734
4-AAAAAAANewton8,15772,043232,227349,034661,461338,539
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett2,49142,824154,065318,917518,297481,703
5-AAAAAAAMilton627,000265,15080,91920,448993,5176,483
5-AAAAAAARoswell255,167360,634233,95797,637947,39552,605
5-AAAAAAACherokee88,207236,929335,804193,357854,297145,703
5-AAAAAAAAlpharetta19,10979,082181,706308,711588,608411,392
5-AAAAAAAEtowah5,56227,93183,063199,005315,561684,439
5-AAAAAAAWoodstock4,95530,27484,551180,842300,622699,378
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth418,664265,863158,04486,388928,95971,041
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth316,427266,213182,618115,419880,677119,323
6-AAAAAAAGainesville91,523151,567193,527201,195637,812362,188
6-AAAAAAANorth Forsyth82,755137,688182,512200,774603,729396,271
6-AAAAAAADenmark71,716125,461172,160200,409569,746430,254
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central14,23037,50373,504124,570249,807750,193
6-AAAAAAALambert4,68515,70537,63571,245129,270870,730
7-AAAAAAAArcher581,062411,8156,884219999,98020
7-AAAAAAANorcross418,223567,65013,630432999,93565
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek46411,828448,954303,449764,695235,305
7-AAAAAAADuluth1684,488281,870308,688595,214404,786
7-AAAAAAADiscovery833,995213,070297,220514,368485,632
7-AAAAAAADunwoody-22233,93381,035115,190884,810
7-AAAAAAABerkmar-21,6598,95710,618989,382
8-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett543,039309,243128,56417,287998,1331,867
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek304,184369,600258,75657,941990,4819,519
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill145,943290,515457,68591,047985,19014,810
8-AAAAAAAMountain View6,08024,991124,815577,996733,882266,118
8-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge7545,65130,180255,729292,314707,686

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
Carrollton
Carrollton
Westlake
Allatoona
Buford
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carrollton
Dacula
Northside (Warner Robins)
Westlake
Houston County
Carrollton
Dacula
Richmond Hill
Northside (Warner Robins)
Creekview
Kell
Westlake
Reg 1, #3
11
77.39
0-0
Houston County
Reg 3, #2
42
56.61
0-0
Heritage (Conyers)
Reg 7, #4
30
66.60
0-0
River Ridge
Reg 5, #1
5
84.62
0-0
Carrollton
Reg 6, #3
21
72.15
0-0
Sprayberry
Reg 8, #2
8
83.51
0-0
Dacula
Reg 4, #4
18
72.85
0-0
Lovejoy
Reg 2, #1
10
78.52
0-0
Richmond Hill
Reg 3, #3
47
53.82
0-0
Alcovy
Reg 1, #2
9
79.22
0-0
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 5, #4
23
72.10
0-0
Douglas County
Reg 7, #1
14
75.07
0-0
Creekview
Reg 8, #3
17
72.96
0-0
Lanier
Reg 6, #2
13
76.01
0-0
Kell
Reg 2, #4
35
62.66
0-0
Statesboro
Reg 4, #1
6
84.33
0-0
Westlake
Allatoona
Rome
Buford
Lee County
Hughes
Allatoona
Rome
Evans
Glynn Academy
Buford
Johns Creek
Lee County
Reg 2, #3
16
73.30
0-0
Brunswick
Reg 4, #2
15
73.56
0-0
Hughes
Reg 8, #4
26
67.56
0-0
Shiloh
Reg 6, #1
4
86.32
0-0
Allatoona
Reg 7, #3
25
69.31
0-0
Sequoyah
Reg 5, #2
7
83.63
0-0
Rome
Reg 1, #4
Reg 3, #1
34
64.19
0-0
Evans
Reg 4, #3
19
72.85
0-0
Tucker
Reg 2, #2
12
76.82
0-0
Glynn Academy
Reg 6, #4
37
60.62
0-0
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 8, #1
1
98.02
0-0
Buford
Reg 5, #3
20
72.25
0-0
Alexander
Reg 7, #2
22
72.14
0-0
Johns Creek
Reg 3, #4
49
52.07
0-0
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 1, #1
2
95.27
0-0
Lee County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Buford8-AAAAAA0-098.02999,9124.09928,248630,324545,000442,1611.26
Lee County1-AAAAAA0-095.271,000,0003.84926,337506,275413,201297,1282.37
Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-086.32999,2083.16661,442480,630151,87166,25614.09
Westlake4-AAAAAA0-084.33996,5163.03575,591389,817190,66847,96619.85
Carrollton5-AAAAAA0-084.62980,3653.01641,598367,886156,93945,26321.09
Rome5-AAAAAA0-083.63966,7542.85600,006325,047122,23833,41428.93
Dacula8-AAAAAA0-083.51980,2452.70534,004270,142142,97031,74930.50
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA0-079.221,000,0002.78531,916218,43884,60312,61878.25
Houston County1-AAAAAA0-077.391,000,0002.60448,993164,20355,9457,001141.84
Richmond Hill2-AAAAAA0-078.52991,4872.01225,87092,96633,3805,150193.17
Kell6-AAAAAA0-076.01971,2641.81221,05395,01021,0632,691370.61
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA0-076.82985,9811.83169,58462,87117,6962,457406.00
Creekview7-AAAAAA0-075.07920,1991.67181,92858,60114,6451,575633.92
Hughes4-AAAAAA0-073.56932,0731.55117,37441,3597,0427431,344.90
Brunswick2-AAAAAA0-073.30963,9081.56103,68231,6105,7456061,649.17
Tucker4-AAAAAA0-072.85904,5031.4597,30431,5775,1485411,847.43
Lanier8-AAAAAA0-072.96774,8131.2098,53830,8065,8835041,983.13
Lovejoy4-AAAAAA0-072.85892,1941.4397,19531,5105,2845011,995.01
Sprayberry6-AAAAAA0-072.15914,7671.37105,94733,1115,6344592,177.65
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-072.14846,2601.34109,13127,2434,6463812,623.67
Douglas County5-AAAAAA0-072.10569,4690.9892,59422,1082,7532793,583.23
Alexander5-AAAAAA0-072.25563,5650.9892,36022,0862,8672723,675.47
Sequoyah7-AAAAAA0-069.31720,0711.0160,03011,6791,2697912,657.23
Dalton5-AAAAAA0-069.89432,0180.6849,6249,7981,0047014,284.71
Evans3-AAAAAA0-064.19979,2341.17127,56417,1135293231,249.00
Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-067.56433,8490.5520,0244,3454172638,460.54
River Ridge7-AAAAAA0-066.60535,1940.6828,5494,1263192147,618.05
East Paulding5-AAAAAA0-067.01218,0700.3115,2532,2801871099,999.00
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAAA0-066.76351,5410.4314,0352,8682309111,110.11
Cambridge7-AAAAAA0-066.14500,7770.6324,4743,4462199111,110.11
South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-067.14248,1600.3617,9332,7482139111,110.11
Riverwood7-AAAAAA0-065.36421,6380.5218,0072,3591569111,110.11
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-065.31307,0980.379,0781,586927142,856.14
Statesboro2-AAAAAA0-062.66614,5620.719,6991,310642499,999.00
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA0-062.07152,5420.172,212327231999,999.00
Kennesaw Mountain6-AAAAAA0-060.62377,1520.402,238165141999,999.00
Heritage (Conyers)3-AAAAAA0-056.61829,7080.8820,1021,21516--
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA0-059.91240,3320.272,05816910--
Pope6-AAAAAA0-060.47344,4260.361,96216510--
Wheeler6-AAAAAA0-060.03266,9810.281,333984--
Alcovy3-AAAAAA0-053.82661,1000.696,3922551--
South Effingham2-AAAAAA0-055.75194,3300.21692531--
Effingham County2-AAAAAA0-055.17174,7620.18550301--
Lakeside (Evans)3-AAAAAA0-052.07596,1530.613,526122---
Grovetown3-AAAAAA0-050.45502,4520.511,94657---
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA0-049.06431,3530.441,17125---
Paulding County5-AAAAAA0-058.2021,5990.0325313---
Chattahoochee7-AAAAAA0-055.5239,9010.0427110---
Lassiter6-AAAAAA0-055.55114,3470.121598---
Bradwell Institute2-AAAAAA0-051.1074,9700.08857---
Centennial7-AAAAAA0-052.4815,9600.02423---
Morrow4-AAAAAA0-051.0734,3820.0440----
South Cobb6-AAAAAA0-048.1611,8530.013----
Osborne6-AAAAAA0-028.6420.00-----
Valdosta1-AAAAAA0-090.941,000,000------
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA0-031.47-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAALee County879,27598,89921,826-1,000,000-
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)66,410502,889430,701-1,000,000-
1-AAAAAAHouston County54,315398,212547,473-1,000,000-
1-AAAAAAValdosta---1,000,000-1,000,000
2-AAAAAARichmond Hill455,328306,804184,83944,516991,4878,513
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy312,151345,878265,32262,630985,98114,019
2-AAAAAABrunswick216,309288,219338,392120,988963,90836,092
2-AAAAAAStatesboro14,32346,349144,674409,216614,562385,438
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham9415,90229,081158,406194,330805,670
2-AAAAAAEffingham County8305,72129,019139,192174,762825,238
2-AAAAAABradwell Institute1181,1278,67365,05274,970925,030
3-AAAAAAEvans623,464227,23492,25936,277979,23420,766
3-AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)188,119280,096216,042145,451829,708170,292
3-AAAAAAAlcovy77,283166,292210,072207,453661,100338,900
3-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)51,494137,344191,828215,487596,153403,847
3-AAAAAAGrovetown34,558104,948157,017205,929502,452497,548
3-AAAAAARockdale County25,08284,086132,782189,403431,353568,647
4-AAAAAAWestlake697,284211,74462,89824,590996,5163,484
4-AAAAAAHughes113,725292,215298,793227,340932,07367,927
4-AAAAAALovejoy95,025230,094287,241279,834892,194107,806
4-AAAAAATucker91,193247,188296,145269,977904,50395,497
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta2,69117,90649,720170,015240,332759,668
4-AAAAAAMorrow828535,20328,24434,382965,618
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAACarrollton497,911333,001110,78238,671980,36519,635
5-AAAAAARome409,687364,556137,73754,774966,75433,246
5-AAAAAADouglas County33,78398,194216,046221,446569,469430,531
5-AAAAAAAlexander31,39596,972217,726217,472563,565436,435
5-AAAAAADalton17,34459,713156,462198,499432,018567,982
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding5,45325,65985,137131,911248,160751,840
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding4,34021,08670,822121,822218,070781,930
5-AAAAAAPaulding County878195,28815,40521,599978,401
6-AAAAAAAllatoona724,838216,75852,1215,491999,208792
6-AAAAAAKell181,440427,934287,18374,707971,26428,736
6-AAAAAASprayberry88,243290,526386,945149,053914,76785,233
6-AAAAAAKennesaw Mountain1,93523,07396,776255,368377,152622,848
6-AAAAAAPope1,78920,97387,648234,016344,426655,574
6-AAAAAAWheeler1,54316,33863,937185,163266,981733,019
6-AAAAAALassiter2074,29424,00085,846114,347885,653
6-AAAAAASouth Cobb51041,39010,35411,853988,147
6-AAAAAAOsborne---22999,998
7-AAAAAACreekview426,020252,517152,66189,001920,19979,801
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek266,600249,109193,131137,420846,260153,740
7-AAAAAASequoyah138,404192,447205,433183,787720,071279,929
7-AAAAAARiver Ridge71,030116,977157,052190,135535,194464,806
7-AAAAAACambridge54,273103,096152,011191,397500,777499,223
7-AAAAAARiverwood42,56581,207125,355172,511421,638578,362
7-AAAAAAChattahoochee9363,65610,54624,76339,901960,099
7-AAAAAACentennial1729913,81110,98615,960984,040
8-AAAAAABuford845,815145,0108,363724999,91288
8-AAAAAADacula142,058629,715162,44346,029980,24519,755
8-AAAAAALanier8,712127,905404,809233,387774,813225,187
8-AAAAAAShiloh1,39439,961154,780237,714433,849566,151
8-AAAAAAWinder-Barrow1,30429,234120,331200,672351,541648,459
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central57921,880101,781182,858307,098692,902
8-AAAAAACentral Gwinnett1386,29547,49398,616152,542847,458

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Warner Robins
Blessed Trinity
Ware County
Blessed Trinity
Calhoun
Warner Robins
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Ware County
Starr's Mill
Blessed Trinity
Jones County
Ware County
St. Pius X
Eastside
Starr's Mill
Coffee
Blessed Trinity
Loganville
Jones County
Reg 1, #3
5
86.05
0-0
Ware County
Reg 3, #2
16
72.03
0-0
Creekside
Reg 7, #4
25
61.91
0-0
Hiram
Reg 5, #1
11
75.80
0-0
St. Pius X
Reg 6, #3
39
54.22
0-0
Villa Rica
Reg 8, #2
18
69.52
0-0
Eastside
Reg 4, #4
19
69.02
0-0
Stockbridge
Reg 2, #1
12
74.99
0-0
Starr's Mill
Reg 3, #3
28
61.16
0-0
Jonesboro
Reg 1, #2
4
86.36
0-0
Coffee
Reg 5, #4
33
57.94
0-0
M.L. King
Reg 7, #1
3
92.27
0-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 8, #3
23
64.18
0-0
Loganville
Reg 6, #2
30
59.17
0-0
New Manchester
Reg 2, #4
27
61.43
0-0
Northgate
Reg 4, #1
6
81.66
0-0
Jones County
Dutchtown
Calhoun
Clarke Central
Warner Robins
Dutchtown
Chapel Hill
Calhoun
Veterans
Griffin
Clarke Central
Cartersville
Warner Robins
Reg 2, #3
21
65.64
0-0
Harris County
Reg 4, #2
9
76.00
0-0
Dutchtown
Reg 8, #4
35
56.19
0-0
Greenbrier
Reg 6, #1
24
63.71
0-0
Chapel Hill
Reg 7, #3
7
79.16
0-0
Calhoun
Reg 5, #2
22
65.31
0-0
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 1, #4
8
77.28
0-0
Veterans
Reg 3, #1
14
73.81
0-0
Woodward Academy
Reg 4, #3
17
71.10
0-0
Ola
Reg 2, #2
15
72.47
0-0
Griffin
Reg 6, #4
37
55.08
0-0
Maynard Jackson
Reg 8, #1
13
74.06
0-0
Clarke Central
Reg 5, #3
26
61.43
0-0
Decatur
Reg 7, #2
2
93.06
0-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #4
36
55.75
0-0
Banneker
Reg 1, #1
1
94.09
0-0
Warner Robins

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Warner Robins1-AAAAA0-094.09992,5293.61621,510569,845451,676298,0992.35
Cartersville7-AAAAA0-093.06999,7113.63632,742563,067450,523267,2342.74
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAA0-092.27999,6423.56616,569541,887424,656236,9983.22
Coffee1-AAAAA0-086.36931,8762.74438,991355,019169,82965,35814.30
Ware County1-AAAAA0-086.05926,2992.72443,158357,092160,20561,06215.38
Jones County4-AAAAA0-081.66987,4243.00778,335255,423109,17230,66531.61
Calhoun7-AAAAA0-079.16987,2872.47377,814247,10250,78611,96282.60
Dutchtown4-AAAAA0-076.00924,7032.30526,072143,55530,7435,608177.32
St. Pius X5-AAAAA0-075.80996,9332.20273,149171,69030,4965,163192.69
Starr's Mill2-AAAAA0-074.99984,9702.19436,950125,81023,3793,737266.59
Veterans1-AAAAA0-077.28594,8731.28166,643101,62218,8963,583278.10
Clarke Central8-AAAAA0-074.06994,5122.51499,94289,37420,7973,064325.37
Wayne County1-AAAAA0-075.86554,4231.12135,10977,28812,1652,046487.76
Woodward Academy3-AAAAA0-073.81994,7621.53133,71475,22410,5221,524655.17
Griffin2-AAAAA0-072.47966,3381.91333,70575,47511,2561,447690.09
Creekside3-AAAAA0-072.03990,8711.3997,88349,9375,8127171,393.70
Ola4-AAAAA0-071.10791,8481.55270,75248,8586,2667161,395.65
Eastside8-AAAAA0-069.52969,6672.14317,39946,1975,6315301,885.79
Stockbridge4-AAAAA0-069.02639,4681.13164,36425,8062,6012454,080.63
Harris County2-AAAAA0-065.64826,8931.18113,24212,8149285717,542.86
Chapel Hill6-AAAAA0-063.71971,5781.70141,52317,4039515219,229.77
Loganville8-AAAAA0-064.18907,8891.68145,47312,3458384920,407.16
Southwest DeKalb5-AAAAA0-065.31914,3611.1329,2029,7595853925,640.03
Union Grove4-AAAAA0-066.20467,7200.7381,85210,0686953231,249.00
Northgate2-AAAAA0-061.43659,2910.8142,5602,8211225199,999.00
Decatur5-AAAAA0-061.43809,4030.919,4182,3601014249,999.00
New Manchester6-AAAAA0-059.17906,8201.3357,6333,8961332499,999.00
Hiram7-AAAAA0-061.91499,8580.6310,8592,419831999,999.00
Banneker3-AAAAA0-055.75501,8170.514686131999,999.00
Cass7-AAAAA0-060.00434,8750.526,3181,13734--
Jonesboro3-AAAAA0-061.16792,1900.833,41372128--
Whitewater2-AAAAA0-058.46427,7970.4915,81473522--
Greenbrier8-AAAAA0-056.19498,2310.7120,23780418--
Maynard Jackson6-AAAAA0-055.08727,7660.9016,55560514--
Locust Grove4-AAAAA0-058.2089,9890.113,9392219--
Villa Rica6-AAAAA0-054.22705,8320.8613,6604728--
M.L. King5-AAAAA0-057.94625,3890.662,1303838--
Apalachee8-AAAAA0-053.41314,5350.427,3082173--
Woodland (Stockbridge)4-AAAAA0-057.6476,3370.093,0551862--
Lithia Springs6-AAAAA0-050.53498,6790.563,888792--
Lithonia5-AAAAA0-053.65345,6110.35296351--
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAA0-054.94396,9030.40231261--
Jackson County8-AAAAA0-051.37200,1670.253,10778---
Eagle's Landing4-AAAAA0-053.5022,5110.0337020---
Walnut Grove8-AAAAA0-048.72114,3240.141,04318---
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA0-051.9378,6270.0918118---
Northview5-AAAAA0-052.18287,5850.2916415---
Northside (Columbus)2-AAAAA0-051.2497,9060.1078812---
Drew3-AAAAA0-048.50106,7410.11101---
Midtown6-AAAAA0-045.40174,6900.19334----
McIntosh2-AAAAA0-046.4736,8050.04100----
Tri-Cities3-AAAAA0-050.44216,0520.2228----
Stone Mountain5-AAAAA0-041.9120,7180.02-----
North Springs6-AAAAA0-035.2614,6350.01-----
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAAA0-033.086750.00-----
Forest Park3-AAAAA0-032.556640.00-----
Chamblee5-AAAAA0-041.80-------
Clarkston5-AAAAA0-017.77-------
Cross Keys5-AAAAA0-03.43-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWarner Robins575,691276,479108,47031,889992,5297,471
1-AAAAACoffee210,106311,008272,829137,933931,87668,124
1-AAAAAWare County179,214282,554306,859157,672926,29973,701
1-AAAAAVeterans20,68473,845168,050332,294594,873405,127
1-AAAAAWayne County14,30556,114143,792340,212554,423445,577
2-AAAAAStarr's Mill483,548317,823137,69545,904984,97015,030
2-AAAAAGriffin362,414333,164189,37481,386966,33833,662
2-AAAAAHarris County104,153194,111298,133230,496826,893173,107
2-AAAAANorthgate34,07799,135220,526305,553659,291340,709
2-AAAAAWhitewater15,11950,581125,336236,761427,797572,203
2-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)6224,40622,28870,59097,906902,094
2-AAAAAMcIntosh677806,64829,31036,805963,195
3-AAAAAWoodward Academy563,855330,91281,74018,255994,7625,238
3-AAAAACreekside384,084456,400121,84028,547990,8719,129
3-AAAAAJonesboro36,401126,320389,997239,472792,190207,810
3-AAAAABanneker8,75642,903180,566269,592501,817498,183
3-AAAAAMundy's Mill5,59131,121134,473225,718396,903603,097
3-AAAAATri-Cities9678,82963,070143,186216,052783,948
3-AAAAADrew3463,51328,25374,629106,741893,259
3-AAAAAForest Park-261601664999,336
4-AAAAAJones County620,376239,50493,78933,755987,42412,576
4-AAAAADutchtown221,792355,317224,135123,459924,70375,297
4-AAAAAOla91,394194,379282,173223,902791,848208,152
4-AAAAAStockbridge42,025125,504208,473263,466639,468360,532
4-AAAAAUnion Grove22,77673,496144,811226,637467,720532,280
4-AAAAALocust Grove1,0406,46822,78059,70189,989910,011
4-AAAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)5244,56419,11752,13276,337923,663
4-AAAAAEagle's Landing737684,72216,94822,511977,489
5-AAAAASt. Pius X763,191178,19744,63310,912996,9333,067
5-AAAAASouthwest DeKalb130,291383,353265,427135,290914,36185,639
5-AAAAADecatur74,860241,699285,452207,392809,403190,597
5-AAAAAM.L. King21,789119,366211,292272,942625,389374,611
5-AAAAALithonia5,33743,681104,256192,337345,611654,389
5-AAAAANorthview4,50532,98784,920165,173287,585712,415
5-AAAAAStone Mountain277174,02015,95420,718979,282
5-AAAAAChamblee-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAChapel Hill515,314268,438131,04456,782971,57828,422
6-AAAAANew Manchester277,820301,207205,733122,060906,82093,180
6-AAAAAVilla Rica85,635159,138225,108235,951705,832294,168
6-AAAAAMaynard Jackson84,057165,988236,512241,209727,766272,234
6-AAAAALithia Springs32,27986,149151,746228,505498,679501,321
6-AAAAAMidtown4,82918,57847,021104,262174,690825,310
6-AAAAANorth Springs665022,83611,23114,635985,365
7-AAAAABlessed Trinity494,969411,92188,1134,639999,642358
7-AAAAACartersville469,602439,66686,7433,700999,711289
7-AAAAACalhoun34,963142,831722,93486,559987,28712,713
7-AAAAAHiram3403,64755,833440,038499,858500,142
7-AAAAACass1241,82241,293391,636434,875565,125
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)21135,08473,42878,627921,373
8-AAAAAClarke Central576,480286,690109,49921,843994,5125,488
8-AAAAAEastside288,223385,933223,73071,781969,66730,333
8-AAAAALoganville119,400244,998380,842162,649907,88992,111
8-AAAAAGreenbrier9,61543,739136,754308,123498,231501,769
8-AAAAAApalachee3,75822,05177,584211,142314,535685,465
8-AAAAAJackson County1,94311,62546,256140,343200,167799,833
8-AAAAAWalnut Grove5814,96225,27083,511114,324885,676
8-AAAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-265608675999,325

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Marist
Cedartown
Flowery Branch
Cedartown
Marist
Jefferson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Riverdale
Flowery Branch
Cedartown
Hapeville Charter
Thomas County Central
Riverdale
Flowery Branch
Carver (Columbus)
Cairo
Cedartown
Hapeville Charter
West Laurens
Reg 1, #3
17
65.31
0-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 3, #2
19
63.11
0-0
Jenkins
Reg 7, #4
31
57.10
0-0
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 5, #1
18
64.03
0-0
Riverdale
Reg 6, #3
11
69.11
0-0
Stephenson
Reg 8, #2
6
74.92
0-0
Flowery Branch
Reg 4, #4
21
61.87
0-0
Westside (Macon)
Reg 2, #1
9
72.60
0-0
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 3, #3
22
61.67
0-0
New Hampstead
Reg 1, #2
8
73.12
0-0
Cairo
Reg 5, #4
38
49.52
0-0
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
Reg 7, #1
5
74.97
0-0
Cedartown
Reg 8, #3
14
67.90
0-0
North Oconee
Reg 6, #2
7
73.16
0-0
Hapeville Charter
Reg 2, #4
29
57.40
0-0
LaGrange
Reg 4, #1
10
69.29
0-0
West Laurens
Marist
Benedictine
Jefferson
Bainbridge
Baldwin
Marist
Northwest Whitfield
Benedictine
Troup
Jefferson
Central (Carrollton)
Bainbridge
Reg 2, #3
24
61.11
0-0
Hardaway
Reg 4, #2
15
66.84
0-0
Baldwin
Reg 8, #4
20
62.91
0-0
Cedar Shoals
Reg 6, #1
1
92.54
0-0
Marist
Reg 7, #3
28
59.23
0-0
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 5, #2
35
51.87
0-0
Fayette County
Reg 1, #4
26
59.71
0-0
Westover
Reg 3, #1
4
77.92
0-0
Benedictine
Reg 4, #3
13
68.00
0-0
Perry
Reg 2, #2
12
68.52
0-0
Troup
Reg 6, #4
16
66.02
0-0
Mays
Reg 8, #1
2
83.42
0-0
Jefferson
Reg 5, #3
39
48.91
0-0
Luella
Reg 7, #2
23
61.24
0-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 3, #4
27
59.43
0-0
Islands
Reg 1, #1
3
81.74
0-0
Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Marist6-AAAA0-092.54999,8534.43937,425839,089686,155601,3180.66
Jefferson8-AAAA0-083.42999,0413.45769,393545,257251,201135,5446.38
Bainbridge1-AAAA0-081.74999,4103.48811,988511,412226,066107,6388.29
Benedictine3-AAAA0-077.921,000,0003.03801,659235,799112,88642,84022.34
Cedartown7-AAAA0-074.97996,0793.03560,710329,402181,66834,05028.37
Flowery Branch8-AAAA0-074.92980,2482.41429,505257,876117,02522,64343.16
Cairo1-AAAA0-073.12987,6082.58501,568231,01392,74516,14060.96
Carver (Columbus)2-AAAA0-072.60996,1492.31306,971187,90577,63512,18281.09
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-073.16941,5252.01327,606165,13273,09011,35587.07
West Laurens4-AAAA0-069.29943,9251.92209,33080,45729,9723,301301.94
Troup2-AAAA0-068.52984,8171.85163,41774,01021,1992,387417.94
Stephenson6-AAAA0-069.11871,4781.45167,52669,61022,0902,325429.11
North Oconee8-AAAA0-067.90907,2091.48165,12163,52218,4351,791557.35
Perry4-AAAA0-068.00914,6531.71151,12054,27217,1951,783559.85
Baldwin4-AAAA0-066.84878,8481.56121,42440,90411,5081,056945.97
Riverdale5-AAAA0-064.03995,0732.08292,22176,27217,9981,007992.05
Thomas County Central1-AAAA0-065.31921,5861.67236,96760,29613,4259671,033.13
Mays6-AAAA0-066.02778,6161.1086,84129,0006,9385661,765.78
Jenkins3-AAAA0-063.111,000,0001.53166,01032,5146,1013522,839.91
New Hampstead3-AAAA0-061.671,000,0001.41120,68421,1803,5161805,554.56
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA0-061.24780,5791.47113,86416,9852,5771387,245.38
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-062.91691,3020.8641,62410,4001,9841148,770.93
Westside (Macon)4-AAAA0-061.87662,2920.9536,5049,3581,5607313,697.63
Hardaway2-AAAA0-061.11885,9391.2336,5838,0621,2236116,392.44
Islands3-AAAA0-059.431,000,0001.3081,13011,5511,5555717,542.86
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA0-059.23728,0151.2981,1759,4081,0474223,808.52
Westover1-AAAA0-059.71734,6000.9976,3669,0311,1403727,026.03
Howard4-AAAA0-060.18523,2850.7120,9695,0217052441,665.67
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA0-057.10585,7810.9649,4714,5754281283,332.33
LaGrange2-AAAA0-057.40747,9230.9416,5932,4062987142,856.14
Ridgeland7-AAAA0-055.61515,3630.8235,0812,7852334249,999.00
Pickens7-AAAA0-054.60394,1830.6023,3111,7331433333,332.33
Madison County8-AAAA0-057.33363,3860.407,3681,1161252499,999.00
Arabia Mountain6-AAAA0-055.77211,2080.232,674370301999,999.00
Fayette County5-AAAA0-051.87850,3221.1022,0431,19261--
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-049.52741,4480.899,45837717--
Luella5-AAAA0-048.91731,9200.878,22930614--
Monroe1-AAAA0-051.09223,2570.254,8641866--
Spalding4-AAAA0-049.9874,3540.08314412--
Columbus2-AAAA0-048.24178,8720.19640262--
Dougherty1-AAAA0-047.96133,5390.141,534481--
Shaw2-AAAA0-048.29180,0600.20605311--
Hampton5-AAAA0-044.37435,2030.481,45539---
Miller Grove6-AAAA0-048.90112,2170.1229220---
East Hall8-AAAA0-046.5235,2030.04927---
McDonough5-AAAA0-039.67206,7910.222042---
Chestatee8-AAAA0-045.2123,6110.02422---
Spencer2-AAAA0-040.3022,9090.0212----
Druid Hills6-AAAA0-029.7985,1030.099----
North Clayton5-AAAA0-033.4339,2430.048----
Jordan2-AAAA0-034.543,1170.00-----
Rutland4-AAAA0-037.992,6430.00-----
Kendrick2-AAAA0-027.992140.00-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA0-034.94-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge701,093251,42140,8196,077999,410590
1-AAAACairo249,826497,319189,48750,976987,60812,392
1-AAAAThomas County Central39,425179,371476,691226,099921,58678,414
1-AAAAWestover8,91660,480221,644443,560734,600265,400
1-AAAAMonroe5988,03344,535170,091223,257776,743
1-AAAADougherty1423,37626,824103,197133,539866,461
2-AAAACarver (Columbus)577,158297,55296,47824,961996,1493,851
2-AAAATroup319,669406,949192,15866,041984,81715,183
2-AAAAHardaway73,311185,629375,288251,711885,939114,061
2-AAAALaGrange27,77693,938251,901374,308747,923252,077
2-AAAAColumbus1,0627,76340,252129,795178,872821,128
2-AAAAShaw1,0057,83740,435130,783180,060819,940
2-AAAASpencer183173,19119,38322,909977,091
2-AAAAJordan1152882,8133,117996,883
2-AAAAKendrick--9205214999,786
3-AAAABenedictine816,416150,61523,9748,9951,000,000-
3-AAAAJenkins86,710337,754310,449265,0871,000,000-
3-AAAANew Hampstead56,124274,186333,069336,6211,000,000-
3-AAAAIslands40,750237,445332,508389,2971,000,000-
4-AAAAWest Laurens400,727269,214175,90998,075943,92556,075
4-AAAAPerry268,009271,931232,307142,406914,65385,347
4-AAAABaldwin221,715247,685237,969171,479878,848121,152
4-AAAAWestside (Macon)68,677123,582192,542277,491662,292337,708
4-AAAAHoward39,70682,732145,002255,845523,285476,715
4-AAAASpalding1,1624,80415,95252,43674,354925,646
4-AAAARutland4523192,2682,643997,357
5-AAAARiverdale752,047177,76550,30314,958995,0734,927
5-AAAAFayette County120,594314,102246,977168,649850,322149,678
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)57,598205,819246,390231,641741,448258,552
5-AAAALuella52,299196,239249,788233,594731,920268,080
5-AAAAHampton14,13378,716136,914205,440435,203564,797
5-AAAAMcDonough3,19325,14460,271118,183206,791793,209
5-AAAANorth Clayton1362,2159,35727,53539,243960,757
6-AAAAMarist900,71984,07713,3561,701999,853147
6-AAAAHapeville Charter55,284422,429306,075157,737941,52558,475
6-AAAAStephenson22,717245,242339,276264,243871,478128,522
6-AAAADruid Hills11,54873,555--85,103914,897
6-AAAAMays9,412156,698266,716345,790778,616221,384
6-AAAAArabia Mountain25213,92645,271151,759211,208788,792
6-AAAAMiller Grove684,07329,30678,770112,217887,783
7-AAAACedartown802,877146,98435,64610,572996,0793,921
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)89,372275,272239,479176,456780,579219,421
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield50,866239,348239,036198,765728,015271,985
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)24,844140,090194,656226,191585,781414,219
7-AAAARidgeland18,318121,154167,596208,295515,363484,637
7-AAAAPickens13,72377,152123,587179,721394,183605,817
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJefferson743,430206,45440,8198,338999,041959
8-AAAAFlowery Branch189,720478,205240,25072,073980,24819,752
8-AAAANorth Oconee50,937224,943414,552216,777907,20992,791
8-AAAACedar Shoals13,90967,166208,680401,547691,302308,698
8-AAAAMadison County1,97722,53186,493252,385363,386636,614
8-AAAAEast Hall164465,70529,03635,203964,797
8-AAAAChestatee112553,50119,84423,611976,389

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Cedar Grove
Appling County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Oconee County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cedar Grove
Peach County
Appling County
Thomson
Windsor Forest
Cedar Grove
Monroe Area
Peach County
Appling County
Sandy Creek
Hart County
Thomson
Reg 1, #3
45
42.16
0-0
Tattnall County
Reg 3, #2
30
56.19
0-0
Windsor Forest
Reg 7, #4
33
53.22
0-0
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 5, #1
1
91.04
0-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 6, #3
32
54.94
0-0
Adairsville
Reg 8, #2
12
69.29
0-0
Monroe Area
Reg 4, #4
24
60.76
0-0
Richmond Academy
Reg 2, #1
2
83.87
0-0
Peach County
Reg 3, #3
34
52.96
0-0
Southeast Bulloch
Reg 1, #2
10
73.51
0-0
Appling County
Reg 5, #4
8
74.49
0-0
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #1
14
68.31
0-0
White County
Reg 8, #3
15
66.28
0-0
Hart County
Reg 6, #2
25
60.34
0-0
North Murray
Reg 2, #4
19
63.67
0-0
Upson-Lee
Reg 4, #1
11
70.26
0-0
Thomson
Rockmart
Greater Atlanta Christian
Oconee County
Pierce County
Burke County
Rockmart
Greater Atlanta Christian
Liberty County
Crisp County
Oconee County
Westminster (Atlanta)
Pierce County
Reg 2, #3
18
66.06
0-0
Mary Persons
Reg 4, #2
16
66.12
0-0
Burke County
Reg 8, #4
21
63.36
0-0
Stephens County
Reg 6, #1
7
75.85
0-0
Rockmart
Reg 7, #3
20
63.63
0-0
North Hall
Reg 5, #2
4
82.70
0-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 1, #4
44
42.66
0-0
Brantley County
Reg 3, #1
28
57.87
0-0
Liberty County
Reg 4, #3
22
61.72
0-0
Morgan County
Reg 2, #2
6
81.24
0-0
Crisp County
Reg 6, #4
35
50.93
0-0
Sonoraville
Reg 8, #1
3
82.93
0-0
Oconee County
Reg 5, #3
9
74.02
0-0
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 7, #2
17
66.06
0-0
Dawson County
Reg 3, #4
47
41.59
0-0
Beach
Reg 1, #1
5
81.61
0-0
Pierce County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA0-091.04997,1014.33954,093755,836643,062493,6471.03
Peach County2-AAA0-083.87997,8603.22713,926333,432232,382112,3657.90
Greater Atlanta Christian5-AAA0-082.70970,4993.43769,812506,509288,394110,5298.05
Oconee County8-AAA0-082.93999,1473.15609,583353,555209,06887,43910.44
Pierce County1-AAA0-081.611,000,0003.35722,962430,877204,59580,34811.45
Crisp County2-AAA0-081.24995,4002.90587,081258,310151,39359,08115.93
Rockmart6-AAA0-075.85999,7892.79612,696269,29487,81721,25646.05
Appling County1-AAA0-073.51999,9462.82522,704300,96355,15012,36779.86
Sandy Creek5-AAA0-074.49787,7631.86302,901149,15936,4908,105122.38
Westminster (Atlanta)5-AAA0-074.02784,7271.82292,142139,27933,0586,997141.92
Thomson4-AAA0-070.26985,1972.10348,931132,94819,1163,206310.92
Monroe Area8-AAA0-069.29937,4801.94234,04061,3879,7941,472678.35
White County7-AAA0-068.31986,3871.47114,65049,3806,2438201,218.51
Burke County4-AAA0-066.12953,5201.55157,51640,7234,1694742,108.70
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA0-068.45378,5910.7073,31528,7703,5864562,191.98
Hart County8-AAA0-066.28887,0161.65173,91338,5224,0044312,319.19
Mary Persons2-AAA0-066.06711,4271.21119,58925,3742,5892963,377.38
Dawson County7-AAA0-066.06975,5001.3177,31926,1242,7642873,483.32
Stephens County8-AAA0-063.36824,5811.34108,77219,3911,4631168,619.69
North Hall7-AAA0-063.63950,1131.1851,50213,5991,1249410,637.30
Upson-Lee2-AAA0-063.67539,2060.8469,61412,7899026515,383.62
Morgan County4-AAA0-061.72850,1851.1257,9969,8386584422,726.27
North Murray6-AAA0-060.34941,7171.3583,59513,2815913033,332.33
Richmond Academy4-AAA0-060.76824,1561.0136,2785,3123532638,460.54
Jackson2-AAA0-061.00379,7240.5433,7875,0332681952,630.58
Liberty County3-AAA0-057.87991,0101.7651,2467,8624791566,665.67
Windsor Forest3-AAA0-056.19982,2421.6336,3804,7392308124,999.00
Central (Macon)2-AAA0-059.12229,4970.3115,2821,898825199,999.00
Douglass5-AAA0-060.1080,6620.114,281961462499,999.00
Southeast Bulloch3-AAA0-052.96963,1721.4116,9891,46942--
Adairsville6-AAA0-054.94785,7110.9214,9981,23838--
Franklin County8-AAA0-055.28342,0600.4311,04789122--
Sumter County2-AAA0-056.28134,1870.175,53751415--
Cherokee Bluff7-AAA0-053.22783,3640.816,09841010--
Sonoraville6-AAA0-050.93501,5040.542,8201552--
LaFayette6-AAA0-046.95226,8990.2440281--
Ringgold6-AAA0-049.05398,4540.421,28752---
Hephzibah4-AAA0-050.60226,6330.2473230---
Brantley County1-AAA0-042.66887,9781.031,33827---
West Hall7-AAA0-047.87240,1470.2460623---
Tattnall County1-AAA0-042.16893,3921.031,15514---
Harlem4-AAA0-049.19158,8520.1640312---
Beach3-AAA0-041.59572,5720.603197---
Pike County2-AAA0-047.7512,6990.01964---
Gilmer7-AAA0-040.1155,6730.06261---
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-039.47420,8340.44145----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA0-043.3798,1130.1061----
Long County1-AAA0-030.33218,6840.2316----
East Jackson8-AAA0-038.089,7160.018----
Murray County6-AAA0-040.0835,6210.047----
Coahulla Creek6-AAA0-036.2212,1920.013----
Savannah3-AAA0-029.6865,9440.071----
East Forsyth7-AAA0-016.677,2440.01-----
Groves3-AAA0-019.024,2260.00-----
Lumpkin County7-AAA0-028.461,5720.00-----
Cross Creek4-AAA0-031.961,4570.00-----
Redan5-AAA0-042.046570.00-----
Salem5-AAA0-045.59-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAPierce County762,566235,7941,593471,000,000-
1-AAAAppling County237,070744,47717,705694999,94654
1-AAABrantley County21210,959448,216428,591887,978112,022
1-AAATattnall County1498,182486,897398,164893,392106,608
1-AAALong County358845,589172,504218,684781,316
2-AAAPeach County601,327331,95055,3199,264997,8602,140
2-AAACrisp County370,983512,21295,03017,175995,4004,600
2-AAAMary Persons18,33287,177360,468245,450711,427288,573
2-AAAUpson-Lee6,33239,073224,217269,584539,206460,794
2-AAAJackson1,93617,571141,734218,483379,724620,276
2-AAACentral (Macon)7728,47978,765141,481229,497770,503
2-AAASumter County3163,47941,74988,643134,187865,813
2-AAAPike County2592,7189,92012,699987,301
3-AAALiberty County439,403327,608182,68141,318991,0108,990
3-AAAWindsor Forest348,168322,499244,17567,400982,24217,758
3-AAASoutheast Bulloch196,261289,191359,351118,369963,17236,828
3-AAABeach10,69837,845126,080397,949572,572427,428
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)5,37021,76879,717313,979420,834579,166
3-AAASavannah1001,0837,81056,95165,944934,056
3-AAAGroves-61864,0344,226995,774
4-AAAThomson539,263268,119125,86451,951985,19714,803
4-AAABurke County250,476329,394243,751129,899953,52046,480
4-AAAMorgan County129,761216,026271,968232,430850,185149,815
4-AAARichmond Academy74,515157,671270,934321,036824,156175,844
4-AAAHephzibah3,64217,41951,943153,629226,633773,367
4-AAAHarlem2,34211,35935,411109,740158,852841,148
4-AAACross Creek1121291,3151,457998,543
5-AAACedar Grove692,467231,64457,35615,634997,1012,899
5-AAAGreater Atlanta Christian227,298466,324202,17974,698970,49929,501
5-AAASandy Creek38,134131,789302,595315,245787,763212,237
5-AAAWestminster (Atlanta)36,645132,687313,731301,664784,727215,273
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)5,28034,610106,174232,527378,591621,409
5-AAADouglass1762,94517,92859,61380,662919,338
5-AAARedan-137619657999,343
5-AAASalem-----1,000,000
6-AAARockmart892,78495,35010,2561,399999,789211
6-AAANorth Murray79,097542,036228,55392,031941,71758,283
6-AAAAdairsville19,015208,790344,933212,973785,711214,289
6-AAASonoraville5,64273,201176,194246,467501,504498,496
6-AAARinggold2,18947,863132,749215,653398,454601,546
6-AAALaFayette1,06024,06669,663132,110226,899773,101
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe1886,76026,55564,61098,113901,887
6-AAAMurray County231,6378,67725,28435,621964,379
6-AAACoahulla Creek22972,4209,47312,192987,808
7-AAAWhite County446,422294,655179,17066,140986,38713,613
7-AAADawson County300,536319,451250,855104,658975,50024,500
7-AAANorth Hall208,152263,549321,897156,515950,11349,887
7-AAACherokee Bluff35,622106,782195,847445,113783,364216,636
7-AAAEast Forsyth6,2261,018--7,244992,756
7-AAAWest Hall2,92413,45645,685178,082240,147759,853
7-AAAGilmer1181,0856,44448,02655,673944,327
7-AAALumpkin County-41021,4661,572998,428
8-AAAOconee County801,538159,00029,6318,978999,147853
8-AAAMonroe Area97,209394,233286,335159,703937,48062,520
8-AAAHart County64,414249,067328,541244,994887,016112,984
8-AAAStephens County34,531164,897273,611351,542824,581175,419
8-AAAFranklin County2,30432,70580,641226,410342,060657,940
8-AAAEast Jackson4981,2418,3739,716990,284

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Callaway
Fitzgerald
Callaway
Thomasville
Lovett
Fitzgerald
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Callaway
Vidalia
Thomasville
Jefferson County
Washington County
Callaway
Elbert County
Vidalia
Thomasville
Fannin County
Pace Academy
Jefferson County
Reg 1, #3
15
62.51
0-0
Early County
Reg 3, #2
8
66.99
0-0
Washington County
Reg 7, #4
34
48.91
0-0
Chattooga
Reg 5, #1
1
80.04
0-0
Callaway
Reg 6, #3
26
52.90
0-0
South Atlanta
Reg 8, #2
23
58.23
0-0
Elbert County
Reg 4, #4
39
42.16
0-0
Laney
Reg 2, #1
13
63.90
0-0
Vidalia
Reg 3, #3
10
66.16
0-0
Bleckley County
Reg 1, #2
4
75.84
0-0
Thomasville
Reg 5, #4
20
60.92
0-0
Haralson County
Reg 7, #1
22
60.29
0-0
Fannin County
Reg 8, #3
24
56.45
0-0
Union County
Reg 6, #2
11
65.29
0-0
Pace Academy
Reg 2, #4
18
61.49
0-0
Toombs County
Reg 4, #1
7
68.52
0-0
Jefferson County
Lovett
Dodge County
Rabun County
Fitzgerald
Swainsboro
Lovett
Bremen
Dodge County
Jeff Davis
Rabun County
Heard County
Fitzgerald
Reg 2, #3
17
61.50
0-0
Swainsboro
Reg 4, #2
28
51.32
0-0
Putnam County
Reg 8, #4
45
39.15
0-0
Banks County
Reg 6, #1
5
70.44
0-0
Lovett
Reg 7, #3
31
51.04
0-0
Model
Reg 5, #2
9
66.73
0-0
Bremen
Reg 1, #4
19
60.94
0-0
Cook
Reg 3, #1
6
68.65
0-0
Dodge County
Reg 4, #3
38
43.18
0-0
Westside (Augusta)
Reg 2, #2
16
61.97
0-0
Jeff Davis
Reg 6, #4
29
51.21
0-0
Columbia
Reg 8, #1
3
77.68
0-0
Rabun County
Reg 5, #3
12
64.81
0-0
Heard County
Reg 7, #2
21
60.63
0-0
Pepperell
Reg 3, #4
14
63.49
0-0
Northeast
Reg 1, #1
2
79.97
0-0
Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Callaway5-AA0-080.04998,2023.96803,320696,503491,530312,5512.20
Fitzgerald1-AA0-079.97998,6883.60776,419547,023398,132250,7482.99
Rabun County8-AA0-077.68999,9893.65858,527480,502352,952191,9874.21
Thomasville1-AA0-075.84994,1813.08627,572420,217243,138112,9967.85
Lovett6-AA0-070.44997,9423.08671,478369,159123,32542,27522.65
Jefferson County4-AA0-068.52999,9262.56494,329221,46077,61322,13344.18
Dodge County3-AA0-068.65972,7332.06294,974166,77952,37215,36064.10
Bremen5-AA0-066.73916,9712.11290,648140,05739,8429,101108.88
Pace Academy6-AA0-065.29987,1752.43443,213170,01839,9938,729113.56
Washington County3-AA0-066.99949,6811.78218,950112,40732,2298,101122.44
Bleckley County3-AA0-066.16934,0091.64183,34688,06523,9845,477181.58
Vidalia2-AA0-063.90948,0922.15329,28486,95623,3204,398226.38
Heard County5-AA0-064.81878,1221.83207,84086,65321,1264,234235.18
Jeff Davis2-AA0-061.97912,3481.94263,40059,44313,3512,106473.83
Swainsboro2-AA0-061.50919,3621.91250,61055,06711,8961,837543.37
Toombs County2-AA0-061.49906,4651.88244,84453,66311,7581,827546.35
Northeast3-AA0-063.49863,5001.28105,46140,5348,9631,653603.96
Early County1-AA0-062.51848,6891.3098,33237,3327,2711,183844.31
Pepperell7-AA0-060.63987,1921.5489,15927,2745,2347111,405.47
Haralson County5-AA0-060.92780,9861.38100,31230,8945,3827001,427.57
Fannin County7-AA0-060.29984,5821.5386,21325,5784,7216361,571.33
Cook1-AA0-060.94788,0581.1473,30224,4613,8685301,885.79
Elbert County8-AA0-058.23992,1691.71181,21025,8844,5334462,241.15
Union County8-AA0-056.45986,4181.53122,38115,5292,0951835,463.48
Temple5-AA0-054.98425,7190.6219,9833,5903173033,332.33
South Atlanta6-AA0-052.90702,5630.9241,4223,9063542737,036.04
Putnam County4-AA0-051.32966,4581.2431,7983,5401931662,499.00
Columbia6-AA0-051.21596,4910.7423,9541,7001459111,110.11
Model7-AA0-051.04828,1580.9510,7291,5231016166,665.67
Washington6-AA0-051.12591,5870.7323,2331,6651194249,999.00
Worth County1-AA0-052.23259,3900.304,885730353333,332.33
Chattooga7-AA0-048.91727,6740.805,569640352499,999.00
Bacon County2-AA0-049.24281,8220.368,806666421999,999.00
Lamar County3-AA0-050.53163,1260.171,43615622--
Berrien1-AA0-047.08110,9940.12716753--
Southwest3-AA0-048.6591,3570.10521533--
Westside (Augusta)4-AA0-043.18750,7010.824,6821511--
Laney4-AA0-042.16707,4600.763,813751--
Butler4-AA0-037.75402,6570.42799131--
Banks County8-AA0-039.15585,5370.611,30431---
Gordon Central7-AA0-040.05193,7990.201437---
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-039.4660,6810.061476---
Riverside Military Academy8-AA0-035.51435,8870.444444---
Coosa7-AA0-039.89192,0820.201094---
Therrell6-AA0-039.4960,3830.061563---
East Laurens2-AA0-039.4231,9110.031143---
Jasper County3-AA0-043.3625,5940.03351---
Oglethorpe County4-AA0-030.7698,1100.1036----
Dade County7-AA0-036.4986,5130.0926----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-028.5049,5040.0514----
Josey4-AA0-025.6225,1840.031----
Towers6-AA0-030.153,0620.001----
McNair6-AA0-022.151160.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald645,101291,50351,56710,517998,6881,312
1-AAThomasville310,367501,340146,81735,657994,1815,819
1-AAEarly County24,526115,164405,191303,808848,689151,311
1-AACook19,09381,568305,217382,180788,058211,942
1-AAWorth County8348,73868,127181,691259,390740,610
1-AABerrien791,68723,08186,147110,994889,006
2-AAVidalia289,888258,338227,675172,191948,09251,908
2-AAJeff Davis244,056242,279229,986196,027912,34887,652
2-AASwainsboro231,715237,306241,242209,099919,36280,638
2-AAToombs County225,166234,131236,778210,390906,46593,535
2-AABacon County8,97326,84759,407186,595281,822718,178
2-AAEast Laurens2021,0994,91225,69831,911968,089
3-AADodge County398,201275,987187,595110,950972,73327,267
3-AAWashington County271,711282,055237,251158,664949,68150,319
3-AABleckley County210,381252,292269,689201,647934,00965,991
3-AANortheast115,620172,536251,974323,370863,500136,500
3-AALamar County2,92411,65033,057115,495163,126836,874
3-AASouthwest1,0574,77516,66868,85791,357908,643
3-AAJasper County1067053,76621,01725,594974,406
4-AAJefferson County906,93885,2676,809912999,92674
4-AAPutnam County71,867579,623230,85084,118966,45833,542
4-AAWestside (Augusta)12,982171,766309,696256,257750,701249,299
4-AALaney6,391115,804277,307307,958707,460292,540
4-AAButler1,75040,318133,611226,978402,657597,343
4-AAOglethorpe County505,01525,49767,54898,110901,890
4-AAGlenn Hills181,56811,32836,59049,504950,496
4-AAJosey46394,90219,63925,184974,816
5-AACallaway757,358188,45440,26312,127998,2021,798
5-AABremen124,536349,985276,100166,350916,97183,029
5-AAHeard County80,941261,948317,471217,762878,122121,878
5-AAHaralson County31,414150,287258,635340,650780,986219,014
5-AATemple5,75149,326107,531263,111425,719574,281
6-AALovett615,386318,88953,7349,933997,9422,058
6-AAPace Academy344,421467,486136,42038,848987,17512,825
6-AASouth Atlanta19,61790,945308,171283,830702,563297,437
6-AAColumbia10,32760,503237,742287,919596,491403,509
6-AAWashington10,12559,628234,352287,482591,587408,413
6-AATherrell691,22014,53944,55560,383939,617
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate551,31814,59244,71660,681939,319
6-AATowers-114382,6133,062996,938
6-AAMcNair--12104116999,884
7-AAFannin County455,465334,030145,10949,978984,58215,418
7-AAPepperell427,997364,264146,67948,252987,19212,808
7-AAModel70,550160,478325,231271,899828,158171,842
7-AAChattooga41,692115,145266,069304,768727,674272,326
7-AAGordon Central2,00311,52949,190131,077193,799806,201
7-AACoosa1,87511,16648,211130,830192,082807,918
7-AADade County4183,38819,51163,19686,513913,487
8-AARabun County903,48286,4719,565471999,98911
8-AAElbert County52,620524,759368,99745,793992,1697,831
8-AAUnion County43,205367,572506,54169,100986,41813,582
8-AABanks County57614,82572,898497,238585,537414,463
8-AARiverside Military Academy1176,37341,999387,398435,887564,113

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Irwin County
Brooks County
Irwin County
Dublin
Clinch County
Brooks County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Marion County
Irwin County
Pelham
Dublin
McIntosh County Academy
Marion County
Washington-Wilkes
Irwin County
Pelham
Warren County
Lincoln County
Dublin
Reg 1, #3
39
42.47
0-0
Miller County
Reg 3, #2
15
55.86
0-0
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 7, #4
49
30.78
0-0
Georgia Military College
Reg 5, #1
11
59.49
0-0
Marion County
Reg 6, #3
27
50.39
0-0
Gordon Lee
Reg 8, #2
12
58.91
0-0
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 4, #4
26
51.24
0-0
Telfair County
Reg 2, #1
1
82.07
0-0
Irwin County
Reg 3, #3
18
53.77
0-0
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 1, #2
7
63.04
0-0
Pelham
Reg 5, #4
19
53.58
0-0
Chattahoochee County
Reg 7, #1
23
52.73
0-0
Warren County
Reg 8, #3
14
58.37
0-0
Lincoln County
Reg 6, #2
31
48.64
0-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 2, #4
8
61.56
0-0
Turner County
Reg 4, #1
4
72.43
0-0
Dublin
Clinch County
Metter
Brooks County
Mitchell County
Clinch County
Bowdon
Macon County
Metter
Brooks County
Commerce
Manchester
Mitchell County
Reg 2, #3
3
73.32
0-0
Clinch County
Reg 4, #2
9
61.29
0-0
Wilcox County
Reg 8, #4
43
36.13
0-0
Social Circle
Reg 6, #1
17
54.08
0-0
Bowdon
Reg 7, #3
42
36.45
0-0
Wilkinson County
Reg 5, #2
13
58.59
0-0
Macon County
Reg 1, #4
38
43.90
0-0
Terrell County
Reg 3, #1
6
65.38
0-0
Metter
Reg 4, #3
21
52.88
0-0
Johnson County
Reg 2, #2
2
80.13
0-0
Brooks County
Reg 6, #4
35
46.67
0-0
B.E.S.T. Academy
Reg 8, #1
5
66.81
0-0
Commerce
Reg 5, #3
16
55.43
0-0
Manchester
Reg 7, #2
29
49.39
0-0
Hancock Central
Reg 3, #4
28
50.13
0-0
Claxton
Reg 1, #1
10
59.98
0-0
Mitchell County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Irwin County2-A Public0-082.07998,3904.40899,328847,148690,983461,8951.16
Brooks County2-A Public0-080.13996,9834.19859,432790,643605,542337,3971.96
Clinch County2-A Public0-073.32971,4783.20671,221544,062229,18281,69211.24
Dublin4-A Public0-072.43999,2903.13646,169549,039197,56572,32512.83
Metter3-A Public0-065.38991,4852.92705,241243,77769,37514,07470.05
Commerce8-A Public0-066.81999,6822.35220,746160,10460,98214,00770.39
Pelham1-A Public0-063.04998,6532.61609,222163,32037,4536,242159.21
Mitchell County1-A Public0-059.98998,3622.37509,133107,76619,2192,383418.64
Wilcox County4-A Public0-061.29962,4091.46162,94587,13015,0442,080479.77
Marion County5-A Public0-059.49901,2622.24445,74267,81315,3861,849539.83
Turner County2-A Public0-061.56660,7141.09136,02672,40711,2571,488671.04
Washington-Wilkes8-A Public0-058.91995,9931.93106,47254,1719,1251,133881.61
Macon County5-A Public0-058.59847,3801.99356,61455,80610,5311,107902.34
Lincoln County8-A Public0-058.37993,7301.90105,69351,9327,9739641,036.34
McIntosh County Academy3-A Public0-055.86860,4391.67253,26132,9064,4163382,957.58
Manchester5-A Public0-055.43728,0161.53218,45127,3783,5952923,423.66
Bowdon6-A Public0-054.08942,0071.5973,73825,3982,4141675,987.02
Emanuel County Institute3-A Public0-053.77765,8891.31160,68417,7081,9261357,406.41
Chattahoochee County5-A Public0-053.58592,9831.16140,07015,4361,6641109,089.91
Warren County7-A Public0-052.73999,2141.64154,27020,4771,6338811,362.64
Schley County5-A Public0-052.23522,9050.98104,94310,4829024721,275.60
Johnson County4-A Public0-052.88680,1780.7414,9964,4824353132,257.06
Gordon Lee6-A Public0-050.39877,8681.2833,2958,9046092835,713.29
Taylor County5-A Public0-051.71399,5470.7375,1836,7586062638,460.54
Hancock Central7-A Public0-049.39997,1531.4588,2017,8234942343,477.26
Claxton3-A Public0-050.13607,7300.9173,9955,4903941855,554.56
Charlton County2-A Public0-053.56170,6160.2110,7773,4972281855,554.56
Screven County3-A Public0-048.75499,7360.6944,4072,8121981376,922.08
Mount Zion (Carroll)6-A Public0-048.64802,1371.0818,0114,0872279111,110.11
Atkinson County2-A Public0-052.80159,9330.198,2562,5461819111,110.11
Telfair County4-A Public0-051.24604,2460.6510,0932,6642268124,999.00
B.E.S.T. Academy6-A Public0-046.67686,7280.868,7871,665723333,332.33
Terrell County1-A Public0-043.90700,2960.8320,414720281999,999.00
Trion6-A Public0-045.71664,2120.827,3161,26957--
Dooly County4-A Public0-048.19395,9400.412,69753724--
Jenkins County3-A Public0-045.25271,4740.3412,97655821--
Miller County1-A Public0-042.47769,2970.9017,43156816--
Montgomery County4-A Public0-047.27319,2950.331,68330310--
Lanier County2-A Public0-047.3941,8860.057911736--
Social Circle8-A Public0-036.13431,0340.49840331--
Wilkinson County7-A Public0-036.45938,1401.025,306112---
Seminole County1-A Public0-037.20507,3470.543,19157---
Greene County8-A Public0-034.86367,4910.4153420---
Georgia Military College7-A Public0-030.78692,7100.721,12913---
Towns County8-A Public0-031.70212,0700.231432---
Greenville5-A Public0-034.837,8940.01782---
Hawkinsville4-A Public0-038.0329,0860.03101---
Armuchee6-A Public0-027.6927,0480.0311---
ACE Charter7-A Public0-021.67176,2270.1830----
Crawford County7-A Public0-020.39113,0060.1116----
Twiggs County7-A Public0-020.7983,5500.088----
Randolph-Clay1-A Public0-021.0126,0450.032----
Portal3-A Public0-027.682,1900.002----
Wheeler County4-A Public0-033.125,5830.01-----
Treutlen4-A Public0-032.343,9730.00-----
Bryan County3-A Public0-025.791,0570.00-----
Central (Talbotton)5-A Public0-018.96130.00-----
Baconton Charter1-A Public0-019.46-------
Pataula Charter1-A Public0-015.27-------
Glascock County7-A Public0-012.93-------
GSIC7-A Public0-0-2.73-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A PublicMitchell County495,517434,76155,34912,735998,3621,638
1-A PublicPelham484,175442,78462,8658,829998,6531,347
1-A PublicMiller County9,81961,450361,594336,434769,297230,703
1-A PublicTerrell County9,29647,130330,144313,726700,296299,704
1-A PublicSeminole County1,19313,819184,284308,051507,347492,653
1-A PublicRandolph-Clay-565,76420,22526,045973,955
1-A PublicBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A PublicPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2-A PublicIrwin County545,836318,774118,59115,189998,3901,610
2-A PublicBrooks County338,254407,261222,01429,454996,9833,017
2-A PublicClinch County110,616245,333477,008138,521971,47828,522
2-A PublicTurner County4,87724,301140,374491,162660,714339,286
2-A PublicCharlton County2492,43922,273145,655170,616829,384
2-A PublicAtkinson County1601,68416,714141,375159,933840,067
2-A PublicLanier County82083,02638,64441,886958,114
3-A PublicMetter720,675189,37361,22520,212991,4858,515
3-A PublicMcIntosh County Academy132,992326,745245,069155,633860,439139,561
3-A PublicEmanuel County Institute75,624217,837258,864213,564765,889234,111
3-A PublicClaxton42,912137,919196,077230,822607,730392,270
3-A PublicScreven County19,91488,496157,535233,791499,736500,264
3-A PublicJenkins County7,88139,57280,805143,216271,474728,526
3-A PublicPortal2433071,8382,190997,810
3-A PublicBryan County-151189241,057998,943
4-A PublicDublin820,457153,49321,7223,618999,290710
4-A PublicWilcox County144,381543,912199,43174,685962,40937,591
4-A PublicJohnson County15,748122,666284,429257,335680,178319,822
4-A PublicTelfair County14,277107,336237,852244,781604,246395,754
4-A PublicDooly County3,18541,956140,262210,537395,940604,060
4-A PublicMontgomery County1,91729,467108,020179,891319,295680,705
4-A PublicHawkinsville311,0196,62721,40929,086970,914
4-A PublicWheeler County4809604,5395,583994,417
4-A PublicTreutlen-716973,2053,973996,027
5-A PublicMarion County424,341226,231149,204101,486901,26298,738
5-A PublicMacon County253,653257,806196,059139,862847,380152,620
5-A PublicManchester134,886192,477207,598193,055728,016271,984
5-A PublicChattahoochee County78,816137,930168,011208,226592,983407,017
5-A PublicSchley County60,225113,008148,940200,732522,905477,095
5-A PublicTaylor County48,02772,242128,452150,826399,547600,453
5-A PublicGreenville523061,7355,8017,894992,106
5-A PublicCentral (Talbotton)--11213999,987
6-A PublicBowdon417,318261,192163,83499,663942,00757,993
6-A PublicGordon Lee249,825249,283215,297163,463877,868122,132
6-A PublicMount Zion (Carroll)156,499208,048226,486211,104802,137197,863
6-A PublicB.E.S.T. Academy90,233142,269197,975256,251686,728313,272
6-A PublicTrion85,914138,097190,969249,232664,212335,788
6-A PublicArmuchee2111,1115,43920,28727,048972,952
7-A PublicWarren County530,538368,00286,95913,715999,214786
7-A PublicHancock Central388,827430,936147,16530,225997,1532,847
7-A PublicWilkinson County73,574160,376524,851179,339938,14061,860
7-A PublicGeorgia Military College6,81636,297185,450464,147692,710307,290
7-A PublicACE Charter1322,17428,209145,712176,227823,773
7-A PublicCrawford County581,22214,50797,219113,006886,994
7-A PublicTwiggs County5599312,85969,64383,550916,450
7-A PublicGlascock County-----1,000,000
7-A PublicGSIC-----1,000,000
8-A PublicCommerce628,615260,155106,1274,785999,682318
8-A PublicWashington-Wilkes188,707394,982382,07230,232995,9934,007
8-A PublicLincoln County181,856336,506431,36144,007993,7306,270
8-A PublicSocial Circle4184,11937,508388,989431,034568,966
8-A PublicGreene County3403,13029,556334,465367,491632,509
8-A PublicTowns County641,10813,376197,522212,070787,930

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Eagle's Landing Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Eagle's Landing Christian
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Fellowship Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Wesleyan
Eagle's Landing Christian
North Cobb Christian
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Calvary Day
Wesleyan
Athens Academy
Eagle's Landing Christian
Aquinas
North Cobb Christian
George Walton Academy
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 1, #3
22
52.92
0-0
Mount de Sales
Reg 3, #2
11
62.84
0-0
Calvary Day
Reg 7, #4
21
54.04
0-0
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 5, #1
5
70.39
0-0
Wesleyan
Reg 6, #3
32
40.10
0-0
St. Francis
Reg 8, #2
3
76.23
0-0
Athens Academy
Reg 4, #4
29
46.66
0-0
St. Anne-Pacelli
Reg 2, #1
1
82.54
0-0
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 3, #3
18
57.26
0-0
Aquinas
Reg 1, #2
20
54.96
0-0
First Presbyterian
Reg 5, #4
14
59.51
0-0
Mount Vernon Presbyterian
Reg 7, #1
13
61.85
0-0
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #3
9
63.52
0-0
George Walton Academy
Reg 6, #2
23
51.90
0-0
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 2, #4
Reg 4, #1
7
65.57
0-0
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Fellowship Christian
Savannah Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Christian Heritage
Brookstone
Fellowship Christian
Holy Innocents
Savannah Christian
Whitefield Academy
Prince Avenue Christian
Christian Heritage
Stratford Academy
Reg 2, #3
34
39.47
0-0
Landmark Christian
Reg 4, #2
24
51.61
0-0
Brookstone
Reg 8, #4
28
47.54
0-0
Athens Christian
Reg 6, #1
4
72.57
0-0
Fellowship Christian
Reg 7, #3
12
61.97
0-0
Darlington
Reg 5, #2
8
64.36
0-0
Holy Innocents
Reg 1, #4
25
50.03
0-0
Tattnall Square
Reg 3, #1
6
66.30
0-0
Savannah Christian
Reg 4, #3
26
47.60
0-0
Heritage (Newnan)
Reg 2, #2
16
57.95
0-0
Whitefield Academy
Reg 6, #4
31
40.71
0-0
Lakeview Academy
Reg 8, #1
2
78.97
0-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 5, #3
15
59.37
0-0
Hebron Christian
Reg 7, #2
10
63.08
0-0
Christian Heritage
Reg 3, #4
19
55.59
0-0
Savannah Country Day
Reg 1, #1
17
57.39
0-0
Stratford Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Eagle's Landing Christian2-A Private0-082.541,000,0003.91711,668630,852575,680410,4011.44
Prince Avenue Christian8-A Private0-078.97999,9093.59646,092572,170444,297247,7093.04
Athens Academy8-A Private0-076.23999,7003.20536,754452,944326,571150,8155.63
Fellowship Christian6-A Private0-072.57999,9893.54803,579600,587257,20693,9389.65
Wesleyan5-A Private0-070.39999,2182.82653,168208,017107,53037,94025.36
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-A Private0-065.571,000,0002.17552,471356,83569,73517,36156.60
Savannah Christian3-A Private0-066.301,000,0002.57495,029170,76850,19212,25680.59
Holy Innocents5-A Private0-064.36994,6212.29433,470123,60830,1376,507152.68
Christian Heritage7-A Private0-063.08990,4512.34437,709159,99528,6405,515180.32
Calvary Day3-A Private0-062.841,000,0002.27370,029100,36521,2433,895255.74
Darlington7-A Private0-061.97986,5792.16371,310127,05220,7363,796262.44
North Cobb Christian7-A Private0-061.85983,0862.18379,359132,54720,6933,695269.64
George Walton Academy8-A Private0-063.52991,4411.2652,29626,9608,9441,684592.82
Mount Vernon Presbyterian5-A Private0-059.51986,3961.95282,33779,8439,4271,331750.31
Hebron Christian5-A Private0-059.37986,1731.92274,29576,1498,8691,213823.40
Whitefield Academy2-A Private0-057.951,000,0001.8772,17128,9775,7095991,668.45
Aquinas3-A Private0-057.261,000,0001.84198,18636,7844,0144552,196.80
Stratford Academy1-A Private0-057.39928,5151.54156,61126,6303,5173652,738.73
Savannah Country Day3-A Private0-055.591,000,0001.72154,54223,5072,2032084,806.69
First Presbyterian1-A Private0-054.96873,3251.3093,82414,0471,3851079,344.79
Mount Paran Christian7-A Private0-054.04898,2751.1970,90910,7329438411,903.76
Brookstone4-A Private0-051.611,000,0001.5070,35916,3438834721,275.60
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Private0-051.90976,0171.0728,0706,0515123033,332.33
Mount de Sales1-A Private0-052.92777,2681.0754,4166,7774702737,036.04
Tattnall Square1-A Private0-050.03622,2040.7822,8312,2181081283,332.33
St. Anne-Pacelli4-A Private0-046.661,000,0001.2317,0032,3421075199,999.00
Heritage (Newnan)4-A Private0-047.601,000,0001.2824,3083,8321594249,999.00
Athens Christian8-A Private0-047.54699,4690.7614,5361,653571999,999.00
Deerfield-Windsor1-A Private0-047.56466,0600.559,59073622--
Strong Rock Christian1-A Private0-044.61332,6280.373,5021996--
Landmark Christian2-A Private0-039.471,000,0001.195,8822685--
Loganville Christian8-A Private0-039.81309,4810.321,705101---
Lakeview Academy6-A Private0-040.71702,6100.7182255---
St. Francis6-A Private0-040.10709,4410.7266544---
King's Ridge Christian6-A Private0-037.21611,9430.622487---
Walker7-A Private0-037.85141,6090.152123---
Providence Christian5-A Private0-031.3733,5920.03422---

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A PrivateStratford Academy419,684254,032164,57290,227928,51571,485
1-A PrivateFirst Presbyterian261,298263,014210,717138,296873,325126,675
1-A PrivateMount de Sales169,957204,854218,739183,718777,268222,732
1-A PrivateTattnall Square85,662143,051180,596212,895622,204377,796
1-A PrivateDeerfield-Windsor43,97986,064132,915203,102466,060533,940
1-A PrivateStrong Rock Christian19,42048,98592,461171,762332,628667,372
2-A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian952,23247,475293-1,000,000-
2-A PrivateWhitefield Academy47,279849,940102,781-1,000,000-
2-A PrivateLandmark Christian489102,585896,926-1,000,000-
3-A PrivateSavannah Christian472,260305,741142,95279,0471,000,000-
3-A PrivateCalvary Day308,061316,633222,273153,0331,000,000-
3-A PrivateAquinas128,539219,986335,496315,9791,000,000-
3-A PrivateSavannah Country Day91,140157,640299,279451,9411,000,000-
4-A PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)784,636174,52030,14710,6971,000,000-
4-A PrivateBrookstone124,455403,489280,698191,3581,000,000-
4-A PrivateHeritage (Newnan)54,874226,263358,447360,4161,000,000-
4-A PrivateSt. Anne-Pacelli36,035195,728330,708437,5291,000,000-
5-A PrivateWesleyan599,002261,07793,28145,858999,218782
5-A PrivateHoly Innocents219,858365,664253,285155,814994,6215,379
5-A PrivateMount Vernon Presbyterian100,419186,691310,485388,801986,39613,604
5-A PrivateHebron Christian80,712186,316341,825377,320986,17313,827
5-A PrivateProvidence Christian92521,12432,20733,592966,408
6-A PrivateFellowship Christian919,77277,3142,545358999,98911
6-A PrivateMount Pisgah Christian71,693654,455196,63053,239976,01723,983
6-A PrivateLakeview Academy4,15797,705283,812316,936702,610297,390
6-A PrivateSt. Francis2,88395,757295,058315,743709,441290,559
6-A PrivateKing's Ridge Christian1,49574,769221,955313,724611,943388,057
7-A PrivateChristian Heritage323,566307,163242,576117,146990,4519,549
7-A PrivateNorth Cobb Christian317,703285,183236,995143,205983,08616,914
7-A PrivateDarlington290,761285,287255,927154,604986,57913,421
7-A PrivateMount Paran Christian67,580119,458252,301458,936898,275101,725
7-A PrivateWalker3902,90912,201126,109141,609858,391
8-A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian534,685395,89266,2663,066999,90991
8-A PrivateAthens Academy433,406460,54099,7076,047999,700300
8-A PrivateGeorge Walton Academy31,241137,933737,87884,389991,4418,559
8-A PrivateAthens Christian6494,96379,371614,486699,469300,531
8-A PrivateLoganville Christian1967216,778292,012309,481690,519

In Other News
1
Preseason all-state teams: Class A Public
2
4 Questions with North Cobb head coach Shane Queen
3
List: Average points per game (per team) since 1948
4
Class A Blog: A look at the best games of Week 1
5
Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top