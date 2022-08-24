Maxwell playoff projections after Week 1

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|100.30
|995,696
|3.80
|771,177
|628,148
|437,673
|293,550
|2.41
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|98.71
|993,656
|3.35
|675,833
|458,389
|299,226
|185,155
|4.40
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|93.66
|977,637
|2.93
|556,038
|359,253
|184,338
|84,665
|10.81
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|93.46
|976,968
|2.91
|548,374
|350,753
|177,857
|80,295
|11.45
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|92.98
|996,929
|2.90
|548,456
|309,961
|153,847
|70,035
|13.28
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|93.13
|999,950
|2.72
|412,426
|296,233
|145,520
|67,608
|13.79
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|92.34
|996,312
|2.83
|528,394
|287,929
|138,290
|60,579
|15.51
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|92.69
|995,994
|2.81
|516,442
|261,492
|132,833
|59,947
|15.68
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|91.09
|999,953
|2.47
|459,963
|234,289
|106,161
|42,868
|22.33
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|86.63
|883,910
|2.00
|317,446
|114,625
|39,954
|12,018
|82.21
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|85.97
|869,198
|1.92
|299,481
|102,881
|34,594
|10,021
|98.79
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|83.74
|998,133
|2.11
|351,517
|93,902
|28,918
|7,310
|135.80
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|83.65
|961,138
|1.95
|224,660
|76,296
|22,080
|5,429
|183.20
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|83.02
|968,427
|1.96
|282,030
|77,397
|19,913
|4,880
|203.92
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|82.20
|997,189
|1.96
|295,447
|71,490
|19,568
|4,380
|227.31
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|82.46
|998,401
|1.83
|141,379
|62,387
|16,848
|3,820
|260.78
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|81.07
|963,141
|1.64
|188,474
|43,890
|10,353
|2,172
|459.41
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|81.19
|788,829
|1.33
|139,457
|41,205
|9,407
|1,870
|533.76
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|78.88
|940,704
|1.46
|133,589
|26,715
|5,293
|908
|1,100.32
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|78.48
|892,541
|1.45
|94,348
|24,792
|4,986
|784
|1,274.51
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|78.45
|935,652
|1.43
|124,110
|24,030
|4,669
|741
|1,348.53
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|76.74
|996,661
|1.33
|72,275
|13,867
|2,481
|361
|2,769.08
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|76.98
|500,074
|0.82
|73,718
|12,014
|1,986
|303
|3,299.33
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|76.20
|455,789
|0.73
|61,357
|9,281
|1,459
|186
|5,375.34
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|72.90
|297,373
|0.43
|26,390
|2,961
|385
|28
|35,713.29
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|69.66
|956,430
|1.14
|29,012
|2,794
|262
|19
|52,630.58
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|69.86
|975,484
|1.22
|25,252
|3,283
|278
|16
|62,499.00
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|69.36
|566,614
|0.69
|10,649
|1,556
|142
|14
|71,427.57
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|70.49
|256,643
|0.32
|10,797
|1,387
|132
|13
|76,922.08
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|70.66
|749,701
|0.89
|22,583
|2,462
|247
|12
|83,332.33
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|69.35
|566,460
|0.69
|10,598
|1,549
|148
|8
|124,999.00
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|64.49
|469,584
|0.55
|10,296
|494
|29
|2
|499,999.00
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|66.35
|568,748
|0.69
|17,252
|983
|62
|1
|999,999.00
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|65.75
|913,388
|1.01
|11,501
|805
|40
|1
|999,999.00
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|62.25
|901,002
|0.98
|5,007
|261
|12
|1
|999,999.00
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|63.87
|410,802
|0.44
|3,096
|197
|9
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|54.80
|742,374
|0.75
|497
|25
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|55.41
|763,188
|0.78
|570
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|48.49
|424,119
|0.43
|81
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|46.13
|134,860
|0.14
|18
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|42.62
|91,236
|0.09
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|47.83
|17,253
|0.02
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|37.10
|73,601
|0.07
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|48.15
|4,227
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|37.14
|33,927
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|7.97
|104
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|457,574
|362,222
|156,064
|21,069
|996,929
|3,071
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|424,653
|376,356
|171,602
|23,701
|996,312
|3,688
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|112,690
|234,584
|503,392
|117,761
|968,427
|31,573
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|3,192
|15,902
|97,802
|451,852
|568,748
|431,252
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|1,891
|10,936
|71,140
|385,617
|469,584
|530,416
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|494,398
|358,649
|110,554
|34,532
|998,133
|1,867
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|413,917
|397,912
|139,295
|46,065
|997,189
|2,811
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|61,974
|155,257
|423,349
|315,850
|956,430
|43,570
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|29,599
|86,287
|313,098
|484,404
|913,388
|86,612
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|112
|1,895
|13,704
|119,149
|134,860
|865,140
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|376,628
|287,432
|196,767
|102,314
|963,141
|36,859
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|279,358
|278,633
|241,035
|141,678
|940,704
|59,296
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|261,990
|273,298
|249,595
|150,769
|935,652
|64,348
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|67,962
|120,772
|218,951
|342,016
|749,701
|250,299
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|14,062
|39,865
|93,652
|263,223
|410,802
|589,198
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|698,073
|211,115
|65,768
|18,700
|993,656
|6,344
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|139,410
|315,987
|278,343
|150,170
|883,910
|116,090
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|124,708
|294,658
|286,017
|163,815
|869,198
|130,802
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|17,625
|77,787
|151,681
|252,981
|500,074
|499,926
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|14,403
|66,510
|135,924
|238,952
|455,789
|544,211
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|5,781
|33,943
|82,267
|175,382
|297,373
|702,627
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|740,450
|227,142
|28,212
|4,146
|999,950
|50
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|225,614
|570,723
|167,100
|34,964
|998,401
|1,599
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|28,015
|156,271
|529,728
|261,470
|975,484
|24,516
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5,912
|45,171
|262,878
|587,041
|901,002
|98,998
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|9
|576
|9,148
|81,503
|91,236
|908,764
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|117
|2,934
|30,876
|33,927
|966,073
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|660,795
|244,568
|71,559
|19,072
|995,994
|4,006
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|218,940
|396,034
|249,152
|97,012
|961,138
|38,862
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|94,107
|239,608
|357,431
|201,395
|892,541
|107,459
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|13,193
|59,770
|160,160
|333,491
|566,614
|433,386
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|12,956
|59,808
|159,143
|334,553
|566,460
|433,540
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|9
|212
|2,555
|14,477
|17,253
|982,747
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|816,624
|176,182
|6,593
|554
|999,953
|47
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|177,326
|703,531
|101,751
|14,053
|996,661
|3,339
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|3,010
|55,546
|375,714
|328,918
|763,188
|236,812
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|2,607
|49,820
|351,236
|338,711
|742,374
|257,626
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|425
|14,307
|145,830
|263,557
|424,119
|575,881
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|8
|614
|18,874
|54,105
|73,601
|926,399
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|2
|102
|104
|999,896
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|530,474
|291,034
|136,494
|37,694
|995,696
|4,304
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|225,841
|319,139
|314,520
|118,137
|977,637
|22,363
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|219,308
|315,863
|319,617
|122,180
|976,968
|23,032
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|23,144
|65,561
|194,376
|505,748
|788,829
|211,171
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|1,233
|8,391
|34,746
|212,273
|256,643
|743,357
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|12
|247
|3,968
|4,227
|995,773
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|101.02
|999,886
|4.50
|957,976
|798,838
|751,874
|650,761
|0.54
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|88.41
|996,529
|3.34
|738,930
|377,550
|287,150
|120,255
|7.32
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|86.93
|994,704
|3.26
|699,419
|370,191
|268,576
|97,515
|9.25
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|79.28
|999,177
|4.41
|1,076,545
|587,478
|235,433
|45,005
|21.22
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|82.73
|992,860
|2.53
|382,905
|247,301
|146,017
|35,898
|26.86
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|1-0
|76.71
|993,671
|2.40
|411,309
|270,610
|45,533
|12,704
|77.72
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|75.68
|997,281
|2.46
|408,242
|149,583
|61,290
|9,237
|107.26
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|78.14
|953,303
|1.58
|169,505
|98,386
|18,454
|5,863
|169.56
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|0-1
|73.29
|807,542
|1.87
|314,930
|113,536
|32,244
|4,064
|245.06
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|72.24
|850,482
|1.74
|230,667
|110,213
|23,497
|2,993
|333.11
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|71.61
|991,849
|2.12
|270,863
|86,436
|23,538
|2,851
|349.75
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|73.95
|879,630
|1.46
|137,777
|66,786
|10,230
|2,296
|434.54
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|70.41
|992,166
|1.93
|276,301
|113,477
|14,143
|2,122
|470.25
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|72.73
|846,240
|1.37
|119,700
|54,200
|7,917
|1,598
|624.78
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|67.35
|978,252
|2.03
|265,760
|100,941
|14,027
|1,247
|800.92
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-1
|69.34
|648,608
|1.31
|181,409
|56,337
|10,285
|962
|1,038.50
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|68.99
|630,785
|1.25
|170,345
|51,792
|8,953
|828
|1,206.73
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|68.76
|620,232
|1.23
|164,823
|49,826
|8,545
|765
|1,306.19
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|69.54
|723,994
|1.09
|71,649
|27,270
|3,614
|537
|1,861.20
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|69.22
|832,257
|1.22
|75,075
|26,875
|3,643
|529
|1,889.36
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|67.52
|681,681
|1.16
|109,331
|43,632
|5,494
|493
|2,027.40
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|65.54
|970,915
|1.53
|141,589
|41,386
|4,745
|413
|2,420.31
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|68.22
|799,995
|1.13
|62,298
|21,705
|2,569
|306
|3,266.97
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|67.54
|775,565
|1.07
|54,564
|18,585
|2,080
|255
|3,920.57
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|60.43
|913,182
|1.38
|84,288
|19,727
|1,605
|75
|13,332.33
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|60.22
|909,394
|1.36
|81,880
|19,077
|1,543
|68
|14,704.88
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|62.47
|811,536
|1.03
|40,955
|11,902
|1,247
|66
|15,150.52
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|60.90
|915,520
|1.35
|73,743
|16,941
|1,434
|62
|16,128.03
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|62.39
|808,546
|1.02
|40,199
|11,595
|1,154
|55
|18,180.82
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|64.68
|444,432
|0.59
|22,715
|6,437
|716
|55
|18,180.82
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|61.94
|792,944
|0.99
|35,705
|9,971
|1,040
|46
|21,738.13
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|62.15
|292,947
|0.47
|38,321
|8,023
|661
|46
|21,738.13
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|58.82
|234,269
|0.31
|11,156
|2,747
|145
|11
|90,908.09
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|58.50
|222,295
|0.29
|10,319
|2,404
|116
|9
|111,110.11
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|56.76
|809,776
|0.96
|24,274
|3,030
|237
|6
|166,665.67
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|54.87
|758,776
|0.93
|20,321
|2,281
|130
|1
|999,999.00
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|53.03
|651,973
|0.72
|8,544
|697
|39
|1
|999,999.00
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|58.27
|304,770
|0.34
|4,027
|802
|28
|1
|999,999.00
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|53.81
|372,590
|0.40
|3,045
|414
|23
|1
|999,999.00
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|57.87
|287,602
|0.32
|3,506
|687
|14
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|46.27
|282,720
|0.29
|784
|36
|5
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|55.19
|79,986
|0.09
|801
|91
|4
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|53.89
|59,229
|0.07
|446
|50
|3
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|42.37
|151,302
|0.16
|656
|45
|3
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|46.43
|299,390
|0.32
|1,519
|68
|2
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|47.53
|129,803
|0.13
|262
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|46.21
|20,040
|0.02
|92
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|42.40
|145,938
|0.15
|192
|5
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|42.40
|146,512
|0.15
|153
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|45.76
|90,910
|0.09
|102
|3
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|48.12
|13,186
|0.01
|34
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|34.55
|36,992
|0.04
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|35.38
|40,242
|0.04
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|40.28
|6,951
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|27.95
|6,945
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|22.88
|1,698
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|20.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|941,612
|53,154
|4,232
|888
|999,886
|114
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|27,182
|346,826
|256,533
|177,001
|807,542
|192,458
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|10,702
|193,320
|220,933
|223,653
|648,608
|351,392
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|9,950
|182,294
|215,307
|223,234
|630,785
|369,215
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|9,198
|175,504
|210,808
|224,722
|620,232
|379,768
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|1,356
|48,902
|92,187
|150,502
|292,947
|707,053
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|579,690
|289,271
|96,636
|26,569
|992,166
|7,834
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|314,746
|397,826
|188,173
|70,170
|970,915
|29,085
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|68,942
|175,433
|328,447
|236,954
|809,776
|190,224
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|29,860
|97,056
|228,480
|296,577
|651,973
|348,027
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|4,487
|23,439
|81,760
|173,034
|282,720
|717,280
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|1,160
|8,405
|38,320
|98,053
|145,938
|854,062
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|1,115
|8,570
|38,184
|98,643
|146,512
|853,488
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|741,477
|206,195
|42,627
|8,878
|999,177
|823
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|180,674
|455,186
|251,399
|90,993
|978,252
|21,748
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|59,694
|229,611
|392,544
|233,671
|915,520
|84,480
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|16,662
|91,668
|239,935
|410,511
|758,776
|241,224
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|1,474
|16,652
|66,882
|214,382
|299,390
|700,610
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|19
|642
|5,876
|33,705
|40,242
|959,758
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|39
|618
|6,288
|6,945
|993,055
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|7
|119
|1,572
|1,698
|998,302
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|549,798
|311,515
|101,630
|34,338
|997,281
|2,719
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|339,330
|399,612
|180,662
|72,245
|991,849
|8,151
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|56,301
|143,955
|347,102
|365,824
|913,182
|86,818
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|54,095
|140,134
|341,576
|373,589
|909,394
|90,606
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|445
|4,308
|24,359
|122,190
|151,302
|848,698
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|31
|476
|4,671
|31,814
|36,992
|963,008
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|442,556
|263,034
|160,794
|86,919
|953,303
|46,697
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|233,067
|257,777
|225,960
|162,826
|879,630
|120,370
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|188,701
|233,451
|235,244
|188,844
|846,240
|153,760
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|101,105
|162,178
|215,033
|245,678
|723,994
|276,006
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|32,066
|72,535
|126,679
|213,152
|444,432
|555,568
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|1,541
|6,215
|19,764
|52,466
|79,986
|920,014
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|890
|4,282
|14,120
|39,937
|59,229
|940,771
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|74
|528
|2,406
|10,178
|13,186
|986,814
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|714,125
|194,104
|63,329
|21,302
|992,860
|7,140
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|106,890
|269,159
|258,790
|197,418
|832,257
|167,743
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|88,233
|238,543
|255,754
|217,465
|799,995
|200,005
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|76,524
|217,784
|251,606
|229,651
|775,565
|224,435
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|7,469
|41,977
|87,468
|167,856
|304,770
|695,230
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|6,756
|38,243
|81,828
|160,775
|287,602
|712,398
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|3
|190
|1,225
|5,533
|6,951
|993,049
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|513,244
|373,666
|91,285
|18,334
|996,529
|3,471
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|431,659
|421,013
|117,130
|24,902
|994,704
|5,296
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|39,943
|130,622
|418,404
|261,513
|850,482
|149,518
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|13,338
|58,559
|251,015
|358,769
|681,681
|318,319
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|942
|8,419
|61,914
|162,994
|234,269
|765,731
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|867
|7,592
|57,466
|156,370
|222,295
|777,705
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|7
|129
|2,786
|17,118
|20,040
|979,960
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|721,789
|190,717
|61,173
|19,992
|993,671
|6,329
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|92,135
|250,612
|257,125
|211,664
|811,536
|188,464
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|90,426
|247,099
|256,606
|214,415
|808,546
|191,454
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|82,322
|233,910
|254,517
|222,195
|792,944
|207,056
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|10,991
|57,658
|111,686
|192,255
|372,590
|627,410
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|1,550
|12,448
|35,202
|80,603
|129,803
|870,197
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|787
|7,556
|23,691
|58,876
|90,910
|909,090
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|95.24
|999,991
|4.02
|905,910
|651,868
|498,857
|377,300
|1.65
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|88.72
|998,202
|4.11
|938,772
|820,115
|396,268
|229,816
|3.35
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|1-0
|89.20
|999,977
|3.59
|862,665
|491,096
|343,904
|183,353
|4.45
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|85.70
|999,899
|3.37
|798,727
|442,425
|289,676
|116,924
|7.55
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|78.22
|970,261
|2.93
|666,255
|440,237
|146,853
|35,685
|27.02
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|77.88
|997,961
|2.52
|488,391
|188,016
|90,171
|19,789
|49.53
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|1-0
|76.66
|998,781
|2.54
|414,476
|147,317
|72,071
|14,674
|67.15
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|73.33
|996,065
|2.72
|543,580
|242,266
|66,643
|10,459
|94.61
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|71.90
|912,359
|2.02
|380,943
|115,480
|23,121
|3,903
|255.21
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|71.19
|898,897
|1.92
|346,431
|101,791
|19,539
|3,051
|326.76
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|68.82
|817,569
|1.38
|207,914
|82,729
|15,665
|1,699
|587.58
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|68.72
|833,021
|1.56
|235,989
|61,470
|10,414
|1,261
|792.02
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|66.99
|755,279
|1.16
|150,884
|52,543
|8,799
|842
|1,186.65
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|1-0
|67.13
|982,882
|1.93
|169,726
|31,988
|6,381
|673
|1,484.88
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|1-0
|62.62
|993,351
|1.95
|94,582
|18,434
|3,554
|189
|5,290.01
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|62.55
|557,430
|0.78
|61,538
|11,180
|1,248
|97
|10,308.28
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|61.06
|927,967
|1.34
|102,507
|18,414
|1,701
|89
|11,234.96
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|59.94
|871,996
|1.42
|107,555
|15,495
|1,162
|62
|16,128.03
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|60.43
|416,941
|0.51
|34,920
|7,419
|732
|33
|30,302.03
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|0-1
|55.32
|966,058
|1.75
|79,096
|15,421
|898
|27
|37,036.04
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|60.35
|433,649
|0.57
|33,258
|5,323
|473
|19
|52,630.58
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|56.98
|971,821
|1.74
|48,920
|6,306
|540
|15
|66,665.67
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|58.75
|348,728
|0.44
|20,628
|2,974
|231
|14
|71,427.57
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|56.54
|858,509
|1.27
|62,259
|6,056
|298
|12
|83,332.33
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|54.15
|860,162
|0.98
|41,730
|6,909
|278
|7
|142,856.14
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|54.97
|684,562
|0.93
|31,677
|2,938
|138
|3
|333,332.33
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|53.43
|754,105
|0.91
|33,589
|2,845
|102
|1
|999,999.00
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|54.23
|647,418
|0.86
|26,060
|2,255
|100
|1
|999,999.00
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|0-1
|48.62
|863,440
|1.29
|20,768
|2,247
|64
|1
|999,999.00
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|1-0
|49.17
|573,379
|0.70
|12,904
|903
|17
|1
|999,999.00
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|47.33
|828,868
|1.20
|15,243
|1,412
|27
|-
|-
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|47.69
|637,110
|0.67
|9,989
|1,074
|23
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-0
|49.00
|564,235
|0.68
|12,080
|823
|23
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|44.10
|713,055
|0.95
|6,398
|434
|7
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|43.25
|632,791
|0.86
|6,421
|386
|4
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|41.54
|544,475
|0.71
|4,335
|229
|4
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|46.98
|253,748
|0.29
|2,189
|90
|4
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|41.25
|529,147
|0.69
|4,011
|184
|3
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|42.27
|628,579
|0.80
|3,811
|226
|2
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|43.12
|391,800
|0.40
|2,714
|193
|2
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|48.72
|336,758
|0.39
|4,227
|228
|1
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|45.67
|201,160
|0.23
|1,263
|64
|1
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|46.44
|39,548
|0.04
|346
|22
|1
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|44.16
|274,847
|0.30
|2,698
|105
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|37.23
|328,415
|0.40
|1,354
|63
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|34.68
|111,052
|0.11
|145
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|43.63
|15,916
|0.02
|50
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|33.28
|45,129
|0.05
|62
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-0
|28.50
|18,932
|0.02
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|32.45
|8,293
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|21.12
|3,282
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|34.03
|2,200
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|34.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|-22.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|588,783
|399,886
|10,933
|375
|999,977
|23
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|409,449
|567,577
|22,009
|864
|999,899
|101
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|1,466
|23,403
|555,764
|279,529
|860,162
|139,838
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|242
|6,530
|253,759
|376,579
|637,110
|362,890
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|59
|2,373
|128,287
|261,081
|391,800
|608,200
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|1
|231
|29,248
|81,572
|111,052
|888,948
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|719,877
|221,895
|45,321
|11,109
|998,202
|1,798
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|209,150
|459,460
|218,011
|83,640
|970,261
|29,739
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|39,559
|159,924
|330,005
|288,081
|817,569
|182,431
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|26,419
|120,995
|280,106
|327,759
|755,279
|244,721
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|4,951
|36,852
|118,622
|256,516
|416,941
|583,059
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|44
|862
|7,719
|30,923
|39,548
|960,452
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|12
|216
|1,972
|2,200
|997,800
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|501,630
|260,990
|131,256
|72,182
|966,058
|33,942
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|195,233
|248,849
|235,192
|184,166
|863,440
|136,560
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|157,531
|222,390
|239,264
|209,683
|828,868
|171,132
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|86,391
|151,229
|212,061
|263,374
|713,055
|286,945
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|59,215
|116,542
|182,227
|270,595
|628,579
|371,421
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|618,226
|288,431
|69,592
|17,102
|993,351
|6,649
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|318,658
|442,432
|159,421
|51,310
|971,821
|28,179
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|25,643
|97,856
|256,124
|253,168
|632,791
|367,209
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|16,695
|72,479
|206,808
|248,493
|544,475
|455,525
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|15,720
|68,703
|198,361
|246,363
|529,147
|470,853
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|5,058
|30,099
|109,694
|183,564
|328,415
|671,585
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|779,473
|164,457
|41,250
|10,885
|996,065
|3,935
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|126,050
|369,535
|235,430
|140,981
|871,996
|128,004
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|43,254
|185,452
|240,346
|215,510
|684,562
|315,438
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|36,492
|164,259
|226,717
|219,950
|647,418
|352,582
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|7,702
|54,694
|110,266
|164,096
|336,758
|663,242
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|4,238
|35,724
|81,303
|132,483
|253,748
|746,252
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|2,786
|25,581
|63,082
|109,711
|201,160
|798,840
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|5
|298
|1,606
|6,384
|8,293
|991,707
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|708,992
|239,455
|42,287
|8,047
|998,781
|1,219
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|238,026
|499,294
|191,823
|53,739
|982,882
|17,118
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|39,287
|165,755
|406,209
|247,258
|858,509
|141,491
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|6,966
|48,470
|180,204
|337,739
|573,379
|426,621
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|6,727
|46,846
|176,239
|334,423
|564,235
|435,765
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|2
|172
|2,946
|15,812
|18,932
|981,068
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|8
|292
|2,982
|3,282
|996,718
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|860,130
|134,341
|5,195
|325
|999,991
|9
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|132,740
|719,819
|129,509
|15,893
|997,961
|2,039
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|6,024
|111,386
|557,032
|253,525
|927,967
|72,033
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|1,046
|30,020
|243,372
|479,667
|754,105
|245,895
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|60
|4,262
|57,714
|212,811
|274,847
|725,153
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|172
|7,178
|37,779
|45,129
|954,871
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|352,041
|264,831
|187,147
|108,340
|912,359
|87,641
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|317,089
|263,516
|198,687
|119,605
|898,897
|101,103
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|210,420
|232,711
|226,916
|162,974
|833,021
|166,979
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|60,691
|109,352
|162,555
|224,832
|557,430
|442,570
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|35,903
|74,425
|123,613
|199,708
|433,649
|566,351
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|23,732
|54,394
|97,777
|172,825
|348,728
|651,272
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|124
|771
|3,305
|11,716
|15,916
|984,084
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|81.33
|999,697
|3.80
|760,788
|665,704
|518,437
|354,848
|1.82
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|78.48
|999,542
|3.73
|815,896
|579,162
|392,333
|234,008
|3.27
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|74.02
|998,157
|3.37
|751,808
|477,392
|241,385
|116,392
|7.59
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|73.86
|999,536
|2.90
|575,258
|313,738
|175,492
|83,981
|10.91
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|72.31
|938,040
|2.64
|498,091
|318,727
|153,504
|67,586
|13.80
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|68.89
|956,539
|2.45
|394,686
|217,228
|88,958
|31,578
|30.67
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|67.21
|953,856
|2.45
|444,638
|214,051
|79,691
|25,454
|38.29
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|68.40
|857,526
|1.99
|325,920
|174,882
|69,847
|24,273
|40.20
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|66.25
|976,894
|1.95
|281,594
|134,172
|48,833
|13,763
|71.66
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|66.19
|785,903
|1.62
|237,071
|115,481
|41,037
|12,135
|81.41
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|63.42
|895,222
|1.97
|298,979
|112,384
|33,821
|8,225
|120.58
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|61.63
|948,773
|1.88
|280,319
|76,446
|24,797
|5,374
|185.08
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|61.34
|983,847
|1.81
|184,890
|78,882
|21,184
|4,345
|229.15
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|62.66
|625,370
|1.09
|123,040
|51,209
|15,083
|3,424
|291.06
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|60.88
|760,928
|1.39
|129,023
|53,083
|14,273
|2,935
|339.72
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|60.33
|736,572
|1.32
|116,795
|46,440
|11,967
|2,303
|433.22
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|60.96
|531,591
|0.86
|84,426
|32,416
|8,563
|1,702
|586.54
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|59.08
|678,664
|1.15
|91,193
|34,170
|8,111
|1,365
|731.60
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|56.85
|674,103
|1.17
|123,010
|26,351
|5,344
|797
|1,253.71
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|56.65
|663,045
|1.15
|118,966
|25,112
|5,007
|732
|1,365.12
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|56.07
|828,823
|1.31
|116,412
|24,163
|4,888
|645
|1,549.39
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|56.34
|648,164
|1.11
|112,273
|23,194
|4,463
|616
|1,622.38
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|54.81
|835,946
|1.37
|135,048
|26,084
|4,596
|542
|1,844.02
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|55.17
|796,791
|1.22
|98,730
|19,520
|3,640
|442
|2,261.44
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|54.17
|742,787
|1.18
|109,443
|18,976
|3,312
|354
|2,823.86
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|54.77
|781,382
|1.18
|91,742
|17,564
|3,089
|345
|2,897.55
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|53.70
|721,250
|1.12
|99,100
|16,701
|2,698
|276
|3,622.19
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|53.09
|693,223
|1.05
|86,443
|13,806
|2,156
|231
|4,328.00
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|55.24
|803,016
|1.05
|50,818
|13,033
|2,140
|226
|4,423.78
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|52.73
|769,985
|1.16
|92,640
|14,995
|2,286
|215
|4,650.16
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|53.57
|743,750
|0.93
|36,683
|8,789
|1,296
|155
|6,450.61
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|51.69
|731,473
|1.06
|74,550
|10,770
|1,482
|144
|6,943.44
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|55.43
|250,260
|0.33
|18,058
|5,184
|945
|134
|7,461.69
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|52.20
|646,612
|0.95
|69,616
|10,331
|1,515
|133
|7,517.80
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|53.89
|389,896
|0.55
|24,778
|6,651
|1,072
|128
|7,811.50
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|50.95
|883,412
|1.15
|29,720
|7,148
|950
|65
|15,383.62
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|49.93
|654,695
|0.90
|50,069
|6,354
|775
|52
|19,229.77
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|52.17
|302,463
|0.41
|14,587
|3,426
|458
|46
|21,738.13
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|47.80
|403,820
|0.50
|17,320
|1,986
|193
|15
|66,665.67
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|48.99
|174,938
|0.22
|5,079
|978
|127
|9
|111,110.11
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|46.70
|776,434
|0.92
|12,261
|1,886
|174
|6
|166,665.67
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|45.66
|165,610
|0.21
|7,666
|554
|40
|1
|999,999.00
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|0-1
|44.44
|287,533
|0.31
|2,993
|375
|21
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-1
|41.70
|189,110
|0.20
|1,150
|114
|6
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|1-0
|37.94
|356,771
|0.38
|1,031
|60
|4
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|40.75
|117,820
|0.13
|1,544
|112
|3
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|41.07
|122,629
|0.14
|1,707
|86
|3
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|40.88
|120,776
|0.13
|1,672
|112
|1
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|36.98
|48,994
|0.05
|294
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|41.31
|11,307
|0.01
|67
|7
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|34.58
|26,346
|0.03
|113
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|23.55
|8,359
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|25.32
|1,815
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|15.37
|3
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|8.47
|2
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|29.48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|12.32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|4.72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|1.76
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|768,794
|197,969
|27,186
|5,587
|999,536
|464
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|186,147
|529,438
|206,578
|61,684
|983,847
|16,153
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|31,158
|167,739
|409,616
|274,899
|883,412
|116,588
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|12,670
|86,813
|276,736
|400,215
|776,434
|223,566
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|1,231
|18,041
|79,884
|257,615
|356,771
|643,229
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|546,209
|233,314
|119,348
|57,668
|956,539
|43,461
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|152,503
|224,124
|211,535
|172,766
|760,928
|239,072
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|137,850
|210,364
|207,808
|180,550
|736,572
|263,428
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|106,336
|180,163
|200,193
|191,972
|678,664
|321,336
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|30,392
|74,973
|118,466
|166,065
|389,896
|610,104
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|19,312
|52,401
|90,894
|139,856
|302,463
|697,537
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|7,398
|24,661
|51,756
|91,123
|174,938
|825,062
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|819,451
|159,423
|17,788
|3,035
|999,697
|303
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|147,603
|551,141
|211,997
|66,153
|976,894
|23,106
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|18,766
|148,360
|346,302
|289,588
|803,016
|196,984
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|12,810
|113,010
|293,296
|324,634
|743,750
|256,250
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|1,011
|18,606
|81,081
|186,835
|287,533
|712,467
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|359
|9,460
|49,536
|129,755
|189,110
|810,890
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|440,838
|256,090
|156,187
|84,925
|938,040
|61,960
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|243,940
|254,373
|210,665
|148,548
|857,526
|142,474
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|165,479
|212,091
|221,710
|186,623
|785,903
|214,097
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|81,228
|136,757
|184,675
|222,710
|625,370
|374,630
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|55,399
|104,983
|154,974
|216,235
|531,591
|468,409
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|13,040
|35,201
|69,536
|132,483
|250,260
|749,740
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|76
|505
|2,253
|8,473
|11,307
|988,693
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|3
|3
|999,997
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|460,373
|253,624
|151,959
|82,817
|948,773
|51,227
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|191,515
|234,086
|221,968
|181,254
|828,823
|171,177
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|161,526
|214,020
|223,443
|197,802
|796,791
|203,209
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|149,490
|205,220
|222,133
|204,539
|781,382
|218,618
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|30,047
|68,198
|116,460
|189,115
|403,820
|596,180
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|3,633
|12,587
|32,235
|72,321
|120,776
|879,224
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|3,415
|12,228
|31,525
|70,652
|117,820
|882,180
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|1
|37
|277
|1,500
|1,815
|998,185
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|472,868
|263,727
|144,644
|72,617
|953,856
|46,144
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|277,971
|283,238
|205,381
|128,632
|895,222
|104,778
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|84,960
|150,499
|206,552
|232,092
|674,103
|325,897
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|82,360
|145,165
|203,058
|232,462
|663,045
|336,955
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|77,031
|139,894
|197,568
|233,671
|648,164
|351,836
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|4,810
|17,477
|42,797
|100,526
|165,610
|834,390
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|891,704
|94,160
|10,522
|3,156
|999,542
|458
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|42,704
|311,582
|273,412
|208,248
|835,946
|164,054
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|28,156
|235,787
|258,708
|247,334
|769,985
|230,015
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|22,686
|203,715
|244,019
|261,053
|731,473
|268,527
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|14,748
|154,532
|211,550
|273,865
|654,695
|345,305
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|2
|224
|1,789
|6,344
|8,359
|991,641
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|846,500
|119,170
|25,714
|6,773
|998,157
|1,843
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|45,981
|246,172
|240,481
|210,153
|742,787
|257,213
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|41,763
|228,444
|235,942
|215,101
|721,250
|278,750
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|35,977
|207,788
|228,770
|220,688
|693,223
|306,777
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|28,807
|178,983
|214,594
|224,228
|646,612
|353,388
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|792
|13,845
|35,573
|72,419
|122,629
|877,371
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|136
|3,918
|12,614
|32,326
|48,994
|951,006
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|44
|1,680
|6,312
|18,310
|26,346
|973,654
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|1-0
|89.02
|1,000,000
|4.43
|918,658
|808,515
|716,428
|594,907
|0.68
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|1-0
|77.29
|999,894
|3.38
|776,569
|460,306
|301,407
|113,727
|7.79
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|1-0
|74.86
|993,223
|3.43
|793,664
|535,011
|232,140
|88,075
|10.35
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|1-0
|73.43
|1,000,000
|3.09
|637,671
|344,631
|186,751
|52,535
|18.03
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|1-0
|71.98
|986,411
|3.07
|704,633
|416,983
|151,702
|49,590
|19.17
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|0-1
|70.77
|981,750
|2.91
|659,785
|363,313
|122,741
|37,409
|25.73
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|0-1
|72.61
|993,230
|2.66
|432,412
|226,210
|114,154
|33,968
|28.44
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-0
|67.39
|1,000,000
|2.65
|517,932
|214,811
|68,627
|13,421
|73.51
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|1-0
|64.62
|997,631
|2.35
|359,877
|73,115
|28,345
|5,899
|168.52
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|0-1
|62.78
|928,755
|1.86
|227,997
|79,368
|16,542
|2,818
|353.86
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|1-0
|62.49
|924,752
|1.84
|223,505
|76,249
|15,481
|2,650
|376.36
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|1-0
|60.63
|989,648
|1.80
|217,650
|70,187
|11,253
|1,611
|619.73
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|1-0
|59.10
|984,720
|1.68
|179,327
|53,058
|7,464
|960
|1,040.67
|White County
|7-AAA
|1-0
|58.34
|981,497
|1.63
|160,568
|45,171
|5,997
|730
|1,368.86
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|0-0
|56.17
|965,057
|1.32
|115,730
|26,330
|3,325
|332
|3,011.05
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|0-1
|56.22
|772,559
|1.26
|108,191
|25,266
|2,797
|265
|3,772.58
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|0-0
|54.12
|949,892
|1.53
|143,826
|33,008
|2,733
|222
|4,503.50
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|1-0
|54.05
|949,538
|1.52
|141,454
|32,356
|2,656
|222
|4,503.50
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|1-0
|55.73
|718,048
|1.01
|93,881
|17,500
|2,425
|219
|4,565.21
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|0-0
|53.56
|943,237
|1.20
|79,428
|17,029
|1,596
|135
|7,406.41
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|1-0
|52.84
|948,889
|1.70
|99,052
|17,129
|1,826
|119
|8,402.36
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|1-0
|49.65
|955,999
|1.50
|60,064
|13,286
|806
|39
|25,640.03
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-1
|50.34
|902,451
|1.06
|46,604
|8,502
|600
|31
|32,257.06
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|1-0
|49.19
|891,186
|1.46
|57,875
|9,244
|576
|27
|37,036.04
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|0-1
|48.77
|836,943
|1.06
|41,445
|6,411
|379
|27
|37,036.04
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|1-0
|48.13
|866,879
|1.39
|48,617
|7,422
|405
|20
|49,999.00
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|1-0
|47.43
|929,098
|1.36
|40,234
|6,907
|332
|17
|58,822.53
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|1-0
|46.20
|910,223
|1.28
|31,799
|4,689
|205
|12
|83,332.33
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|1-0
|47.72
|329,071
|0.42
|14,779
|1,829
|78
|3
|333,332.33
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-1
|43.64
|856,230
|1.12
|18,597
|2,005
|67
|3
|333,332.33
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|1-0
|47.58
|285,413
|0.33
|11,130
|1,077
|61
|3
|333,332.33
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-0
|45.19
|691,129
|0.79
|14,294
|1,674
|73
|2
|499,999.00
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|0-1
|42.60
|614,651
|0.67
|4,105
|318
|15
|2
|499,999.00
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|0-1
|37.67
|1,000,000
|1.19
|14,253
|896
|11
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-1
|33.37
|166,404
|0.20
|771
|50
|1
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-1
|32.65
|344,375
|0.38
|859
|25
|1
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|1-0
|36.85
|228,734
|0.24
|568
|28
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-0
|36.54
|215,812
|0.22
|457
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|1-0
|35.92
|252,058
|0.26
|374
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-1
|32.97
|189,361
|0.19
|416
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-1
|36.65
|51,633
|0.06
|341
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|0-1
|30.25
|92,853
|0.11
|241
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|0-1
|33.32
|114,592
|0.12
|115
|5
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|0-1
|31.06
|110,506
|0.11
|56
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|0-1
|35.00
|35,155
|0.04
|137
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-1
|25.81
|36,148
|0.04
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|1-0
|28.44
|66,920
|0.07
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|0-1
|24.70
|13,360
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-1
|9.03
|4,075
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-0
|-0.58
|10
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|432,959
|315,205
|198,415
|46,644
|993,223
|6,777
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|298,761
|325,266
|285,310
|77,074
|986,411
|13,589
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|252,013
|308,168
|326,959
|94,610
|981,750
|18,250
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|14,857
|43,077
|149,202
|510,912
|718,048
|281,952
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|1,392
|8,040
|37,584
|238,397
|285,413
|714,587
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|18
|244
|2,530
|32,363
|35,155
|964,845
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|867,936
|114,538
|13,571
|3,849
|999,894
|106
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|67,296
|399,293
|312,471
|185,997
|965,057
|34,943
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|41,651
|290,680
|344,777
|266,129
|943,237
|56,763
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|22,905
|187,059
|303,386
|389,101
|902,451
|97,549
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|212
|8,430
|25,795
|154,924
|189,361
|810,639
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|701,117
|213,337
|62,898
|20,279
|997,631
|2,369
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|153,141
|345,681
|277,943
|172,124
|948,889
|51,111
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|79,563
|227,998
|306,025
|277,600
|891,186
|108,814
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|64,557
|197,202
|292,786
|312,334
|866,879
|133,121
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|1,183
|10,482
|36,049
|118,690
|166,404
|833,596
|3-AAA
|Long County
|372
|4,266
|18,301
|69,914
|92,853
|907,147
|3-AAA
|Beach
|67
|1,034
|5,997
|29,050
|36,148
|963,852
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|1
|9
|10
|999,990
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|362,610
|272,690
|194,897
|125,802
|955,999
|44,001
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|263,933
|259,586
|232,166
|173,413
|929,098
|70,902
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|218,393
|241,940
|247,209
|202,681
|910,223
|89,777
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|142,656
|190,492
|248,180
|274,902
|856,230
|143,770
|4-AAA
|Salem
|12,400
|35,239
|77,059
|219,677
|344,375
|655,625
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|8
|53
|489
|3,525
|4,075
|995,925
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|816,789
|154,670
|28,096
|445
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|133,484
|539,680
|316,851
|9,985
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|49,610
|303,990
|615,360
|31,040
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|117
|1,660
|39,693
|958,530
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|379,545
|291,340
|184,913
|94,094
|949,892
|50,108
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|374,830
|293,479
|186,316
|94,913
|949,538
|50,462
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|155,144
|221,120
|261,029
|199,650
|836,943
|163,057
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|73,779
|137,025
|214,901
|265,424
|691,129
|308,871
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|7,572
|24,736
|62,545
|133,881
|228,734
|771,266
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|6,888
|22,757
|58,638
|127,529
|215,812
|784,188
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|2,191
|9,130
|29,196
|74,075
|114,592
|885,408
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|51
|413
|2,462
|10,434
|13,360
|986,640
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|387,694
|318,076
|231,259
|52,619
|989,648
|10,352
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|315,542
|319,596
|278,845
|70,737
|984,720
|15,280
|7-AAA
|White County
|282,438
|312,503
|305,443
|81,113
|981,497
|18,503
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|12,371
|38,741
|127,470
|436,069
|614,651
|385,349
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|1,572
|8,235
|37,680
|204,571
|252,058
|747,942
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|278
|2,017
|12,688
|95,523
|110,506
|889,494
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|105
|832
|6,615
|59,368
|66,920
|933,080
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|617,492
|248,462
|93,765
|33,511
|993,230
|6,770
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|167,307
|297,620
|289,375
|174,453
|928,755
|71,245
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|159,671
|290,736
|293,404
|180,941
|924,752
|75,248
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|49,747
|132,673
|238,472
|351,667
|772,559
|227,441
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|5,622
|28,884
|76,319
|218,246
|329,071
|670,929
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|161
|1,625
|8,665
|41,182
|51,633
|948,367
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|1-0
|78.62
|999,066
|4.06
|862,067
|718,187
|488,035
|308,776
|2.24
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|1-0
|77.73
|999,992
|3.82
|871,178
|553,204
|417,175
|250,740
|2.99
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|0-0
|76.63
|999,596
|3.67
|833,546
|519,384
|372,152
|209,997
|3.76
|Appling County
|3-AA
|0-0
|71.73
|998,007
|3.19
|704,504
|383,364
|212,697
|88,519
|10.30
|Callaway
|5-AA
|0-1
|69.64
|999,808
|3.14
|707,164
|334,659
|164,056
|60,093
|15.64
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|0-1
|66.69
|997,493
|3.03
|713,504
|285,449
|107,288
|34,699
|27.82
|Thomson
|4-AA
|0-1
|63.75
|997,193
|2.50
|395,445
|266,090
|71,126
|17,982
|54.61
|Washington County
|4-AA
|0-0
|60.77
|993,828
|2.15
|276,932
|162,232
|35,520
|7,218
|137.54
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|0-1
|61.67
|999,380
|2.15
|266,890
|95,726
|26,767
|6,099
|162.96
|Northeast
|2-AA
|0-0
|60.62
|999,772
|1.98
|206,939
|75,063
|18,473
|4,044
|246.28
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|0-1
|58.96
|849,814
|1.93
|241,389
|119,905
|23,387
|4,020
|247.76
|Cook
|1-AA
|1-0
|57.23
|795,475
|1.68
|181,618
|81,142
|14,034
|2,021
|493.80
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|1-0
|57.42
|997,748
|1.90
|189,128
|55,329
|11,330
|1,767
|564.93
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-1
|55.65
|957,359
|1.96
|304,928
|87,190
|12,715
|1,701
|586.89
|Columbia
|5-AA
|1-0
|53.85
|989,974
|1.93
|226,166
|37,562
|5,201
|626
|1,596.44
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-1
|53.38
|623,687
|1.15
|85,825
|29,849
|3,798
|388
|2,576.32
|North Murray
|7-AA
|0-1
|51.06
|894,369
|1.47
|139,753
|29,810
|2,922
|267
|3,744.32
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-0
|49.50
|987,940
|1.71
|176,857
|40,005
|3,305
|233
|4,290.85
|Worth County
|1-AA
|1-0
|51.71
|530,623
|0.92
|58,086
|18,179
|2,058
|224
|4,463.29
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|0-0
|51.39
|944,800
|1.29
|62,348
|18,852
|2,039
|192
|5,207.33
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|1-0
|48.25
|983,104
|1.59
|140,910
|28,570
|2,066
|148
|6,755.76
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|0-1
|48.95
|845,684
|1.27
|91,408
|16,632
|1,353
|106
|9,432.96
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|1-0
|50.05
|726,986
|0.98
|39,807
|11,743
|1,008
|78
|12,819.51
|Union County
|8-AA
|1-0
|45.99
|965,988
|1.36
|91,791
|15,096
|783
|33
|30,302.03
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|1-0
|46.64
|562,848
|0.71
|19,945
|5,250
|299
|15
|66,665.67
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|0-0
|41.49
|922,869
|1.13
|32,356
|3,659
|139
|6
|166,665.67
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-1
|40.55
|906,858
|1.07
|25,199
|2,546
|99
|3
|333,332.33
|Berrien
|1-AA
|0-1
|42.53
|131,712
|0.18
|3,663
|534
|34
|2
|499,999.00
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-1
|38.85
|903,152
|1.04
|7,691
|909
|32
|1
|999,999.00
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|1-0
|39.60
|220,198
|0.25
|2,655
|444
|16
|1
|999,999.00
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|0-1
|38.74
|190,197
|0.21
|2,059
|354
|12
|1
|999,999.00
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-0
|41.64
|302,168
|0.35
|4,917
|996
|37
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|1-0
|34.09
|656,657
|0.80
|13,985
|872
|15
|-
|-
|Model
|7-AA
|0-1
|37.39
|276,845
|0.32
|3,680
|232
|7
|-
|-
|Laney
|4-AA
|1-0
|38.42
|531,205
|0.56
|2,624
|174
|7
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-0
|34.10
|764,950
|0.82
|2,882
|293
|4
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|1-0
|31.41
|641,434
|0.67
|1,303
|108
|4
|-
|-
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|0-1
|39.32
|69,623
|0.09
|1,136
|128
|3
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-1
|37.38
|469,685
|0.49
|1,882
|97
|3
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|1-0
|29.43
|514,650
|0.54
|2,331
|63
|1
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|0-1
|29.34
|523,918
|0.54
|708
|46
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|0-1
|26.35
|257,586
|0.28
|1,337
|40
|-
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|0-1
|27.61
|415,331
|0.43
|1,240
|29
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|1-0
|20.33
|127,936
|0.13
|19
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-1
|19.25
|83,674
|0.09
|113
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|0-1
|18.47
|106,903
|0.11
|40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|0-0
|22.69
|117,515
|0.12
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-1
|18.99
|56,498
|0.06
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|1-0
|22.48
|37,450
|0.04
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|1-0
|23.05
|17,962
|0.02
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-0
|20.65
|25,231
|0.03
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-1
|15.24
|25,216
|0.03
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|0-1
|9.12
|12,309
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-1
|20.66
|10,288
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-0
|13.47
|27,684
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-1
|9.96
|11,154
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-1
|7.19
|608
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|0-0
|16.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|861,360
|113,882
|19,458
|4,366
|999,066
|934
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|63,764
|341,005
|268,008
|177,037
|849,814
|150,186
|1-AA
|Cook
|44,377
|269,767
|271,699
|209,632
|795,475
|204,525
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|18,173
|147,942
|210,444
|247,128
|623,687
|376,313
|1-AA
|Worth County
|11,594
|108,819
|174,987
|235,223
|530,623
|469,377
|1-AA
|Berrien
|570
|13,292
|37,131
|80,719
|131,712
|868,288
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|162
|5,293
|18,273
|45,895
|69,623
|930,377
|2-AA
|Northeast
|902,070
|86,286
|9,699
|1,717
|999,772
|228
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|59,343
|433,727
|263,602
|146,480
|903,152
|96,848
|2-AA
|Spencer
|21,480
|225,681
|282,593
|235,196
|764,950
|235,050
|2-AA
|Rutland
|10,812
|144,188
|224,618
|261,816
|641,434
|358,566
|2-AA
|Southwest
|6,011
|97,515
|175,776
|244,616
|523,918
|476,082
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|267
|11,009
|35,719
|80,941
|127,936
|872,064
|2-AA
|Jordan
|15
|1,262
|6,024
|20,383
|27,684
|972,316
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|2
|332
|1,969
|8,851
|11,154
|988,846
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|620,998
|348,797
|27,239
|2,562
|999,596
|404
|3-AA
|Appling County
|368,681
|554,001
|66,537
|8,788
|998,007
|1,993
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|6,813
|54,203
|402,357
|263,613
|726,986
|273,014
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|2,602
|27,027
|254,048
|279,171
|562,848
|437,152
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|495
|7,941
|111,057
|182,675
|302,168
|697,832
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|240
|4,500
|75,763
|139,695
|220,198
|779,802
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|171
|3,531
|62,999
|123,496
|190,197
|809,803
|4-AA
|Thomson
|529,821
|334,349
|115,114
|17,909
|997,193
|2,807
|4-AA
|Washington County
|372,900
|408,709
|179,465
|32,754
|993,828
|6,172
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|89,557
|213,853
|476,662
|164,728
|944,800
|55,200
|4-AA
|Laney
|4,512
|23,730
|120,709
|382,254
|531,205
|468,795
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|3,190
|19,042
|101,823
|345,630
|469,685
|530,315
|4-AA
|Butler
|10
|217
|3,915
|33,308
|37,450
|962,550
|4-AA
|Josey
|10
|98
|2,295
|22,828
|25,231
|974,769
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|2
|17
|589
|608
|999,392
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|692,020
|274,996
|32,208
|768
|999,992
|8
|5-AA
|Callaway
|285,314
|582,848
|127,120
|4,526
|999,808
|192
|5-AA
|Columbia
|22,444
|138,214
|733,475
|95,841
|989,974
|10,026
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|210
|3,392
|82,688
|570,367
|656,657
|343,343
|5-AA
|Redan
|11
|512
|19,898
|237,165
|257,586
|742,414
|5-AA
|Towers
|1
|38
|4,354
|79,281
|83,674
|916,326
|5-AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|257
|12,052
|12,309
|987,691
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|418,482
|303,264
|176,361
|89,833
|987,940
|12,060
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|353,922
|313,285
|204,051
|111,846
|983,104
|16,896
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|122,957
|199,555
|299,229
|301,128
|922,869
|77,131
|6-AA
|Washington
|103,471
|176,891
|289,195
|337,301
|906,858
|93,142
|6-AA
|Therrell
|869
|4,985
|19,866
|91,795
|117,515
|882,485
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|245
|1,560
|8,192
|46,501
|56,498
|943,502
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|54
|460
|3,106
|21,596
|25,216
|974,784
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|692,584
|221,539
|62,662
|20,708
|997,493
|2,507
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|173,947
|368,605
|266,758
|148,049
|957,359
|42,641
|7-AA
|North Murray
|78,923
|222,505
|319,932
|273,009
|894,369
|105,631
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|51,850
|166,584
|285,512
|341,738
|845,684
|154,316
|7-AA
|Model
|2,681
|20,362
|61,334
|192,468
|276,845
|723,155
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|10
|287
|2,567
|15,098
|17,962
|982,038
|7-AA
|Murray County
|5
|118
|1,235
|8,930
|10,288
|989,712
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|579,175
|329,472
|84,151
|6,582
|999,380
|620
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|356,394
|460,420
|164,415
|16,519
|997,748
|2,252
|8-AA
|Union County
|62,381
|192,118
|580,238
|131,251
|965,988
|34,012
|8-AA
|Banks County
|1,313
|10,344
|92,064
|410,929
|514,650
|485,350
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|715
|7,051
|67,267
|340,298
|415,331
|584,669
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|22
|595
|11,865
|94,421
|106,903
|893,097
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|1-0
|80.76
|1,000,000
|4.28
|902,788
|861,687
|578,677
|398,055
|1.51
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|1-0
|76.93
|1,000,000
|4.05
|916,461
|747,739
|404,623
|227,048
|3.40
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|75.72
|1,000,000
|4.05
|883,088
|720,719
|473,621
|218,819
|3.57
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|71.84
|1,000,000
|3.53
|742,403
|651,986
|307,117
|108,807
|8.19
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|66.64
|996,663
|2.83
|672,279
|240,386
|86,588
|25,512
|38.20
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|62.54
|990,576
|2.35
|482,080
|148,034
|42,910
|9,132
|108.51
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|60.05
|999,995
|2.63
|508,123
|108,687
|36,331
|5,783
|171.92
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|1-0
|55.09
|994,599
|2.28
|474,688
|76,692
|12,372
|1,496
|667.45
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|1-0
|53.88
|1,000,000
|2.52
|507,240
|94,987
|14,145
|1,428
|699.28
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|56.40
|964,054
|1.62
|211,769
|58,807
|10,893
|1,389
|718.94
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-1
|52.35
|1,000,000
|2.13
|139,367
|57,464
|7,588
|689
|1,450.38
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|1-0
|52.90
|1,000,000
|1.98
|225,933
|47,458
|7,004
|630
|1,586.30
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|1-0
|52.02
|1,000,000
|2.12
|135,521
|54,299
|6,802
|564
|1,772.05
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|50.48
|898,566
|1.15
|70,058
|17,032
|1,955
|172
|5,812.95
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|1-0
|49.21
|1,000,000
|1.81
|197,105
|27,552
|2,911
|167
|5,987.02
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|0-1
|47.88
|1,000,000
|2.09
|278,638
|31,647
|2,852
|160
|6,249.00
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|1-0
|44.83
|1,000,000
|1.87
|175,120
|16,020
|1,149
|51
|19,606.84
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|1-0
|44.12
|1,000,000
|1.89
|80,755
|11,386
|727
|32
|31,249.00
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|1-0
|44.58
|930,121
|1.38
|107,907
|9,649
|716
|29
|34,481.76
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|44.11
|922,853
|1.35
|97,407
|8,340
|560
|25
|39,999.00
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|44.58
|1,000,000
|1.19
|37,331
|3,518
|263
|6
|166,665.67
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|38.82
|1,000,000
|1.34
|71,169
|3,053
|124
|6
|166,665.67
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-0
|35.27
|1,000,000
|1.27
|23,354
|1,072
|29
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|34.00
|579,977
|0.64
|7,207
|332
|12
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|0-1
|31.51
|1,000,000
|1.21
|14,130
|368
|9
|-
|-
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|1-0
|32.03
|973,034
|1.17
|8,516
|323
|8
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|30.10
|1,000,000
|1.18
|12,006
|279
|5
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|33.04
|524,715
|0.57
|5,300
|216
|5
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|32.33
|150,141
|0.15
|309
|33
|2
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|28.62
|949,264
|1.08
|3,544
|123
|1
|-
|-
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|0-1
|22.40
|1,000,000
|1.07
|3,239
|31
|1
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|29.57
|1,000,000
|1.03
|4,522
|67
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|22.10
|851,198
|0.90
|565
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|8.13
|226,509
|0.23
|4
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-1
|10.58
|1,000,000
|1.01
|66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|15.49
|25,239
|0.03
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|14.97
|22,496
|0.02
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|0-1
|23.65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|716,616
|276,400
|6,839
|145
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|281,027
|680,227
|37,653
|1,093
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|2,282
|41,227
|784,913
|171,578
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|75
|2,146
|170,595
|827,184
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|518,322
|303,966
|126,548
|47,827
|996,663
|3,337
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|312,767
|361,638
|219,641
|96,530
|990,576
|9,424
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|125,301
|227,617
|368,754
|242,382
|964,054
|35,946
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|43,311
|103,458
|269,660
|482,137
|898,566
|101,434
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|299
|3,321
|15,397
|131,124
|150,141
|849,859
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|941,336
|55,021
|3,062
|576
|999,995
|5
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|35,105
|484,018
|318,121
|135,790
|973,034
|26,966
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|18,561
|323,475
|386,169
|221,059
|949,264
|50,736
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|4,900
|127,481
|260,550
|458,267
|851,198
|148,802
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|98
|10,005
|32,098
|184,308
|226,509
|773,491
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|436,863
|358,376
|200,559
|4,202
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|420,830
|365,124
|209,539
|4,507
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|142,139
|275,789
|562,016
|20,056
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|168
|711
|27,886
|971,235
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|990,360
|9,502
|118
|20
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|5,045
|462,425
|346,299
|186,231
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|3,762
|393,267
|376,781
|226,190
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|833
|134,806
|276,802
|587,559
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|543,487
|290,346
|122,271
|43,896
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|258,014
|350,789
|268,011
|123,186
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|166,155
|279,552
|358,209
|196,084
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|32,344
|79,313
|251,509
|636,834
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|651,665
|237,767
|82,001
|23,166
|994,599
|5,401
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|163,709
|320,570
|298,253
|147,589
|930,121
|69,879
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|151,495
|306,705
|306,578
|158,075
|922,853
|77,147
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|18,603
|72,802
|163,286
|325,286
|579,977
|420,023
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|14,472
|61,219
|142,835
|306,189
|524,715
|475,285
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|29
|518
|3,747
|20,945
|25,239
|974,761
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|27
|419
|3,300
|18,750
|22,496
|977,504
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|912,676
|79,826
|6,415
|1,083
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|55,092
|510,606
|321,772
|112,530
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|28,360
|336,044
|437,740
|197,856
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|3,872
|73,524
|234,073
|688,531
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Private
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|57.92
|991,610
|3.49
|723,891
|520,118
|359,700
|245,046
|3.08
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|54.03
|975,495
|3.05
|592,744
|365,382
|215,663
|120,488
|7.30
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|1-0
|52.80
|966,702
|2.89
|549,209
|320,778
|178,390
|93,481
|9.70
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|52.34
|967,659
|2.76
|534,481
|313,376
|170,649
|84,356
|10.85
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|52.60
|997,979
|2.64
|501,204
|288,148
|152,187
|79,829
|11.53
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|50.73
|969,846
|2.16
|440,145
|222,283
|112,755
|53,691
|17.63
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|1-0
|51.43
|1,000,000
|2.34
|366,430
|211,816
|107,033
|52,861
|17.92
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|0-1
|50.27
|950,323
|2.46
|452,309
|239,445
|115,788
|51,293
|18.50
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|50.11
|965,121
|2.10
|414,537
|203,823
|100,316
|45,708
|20.88
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|49.36
|993,207
|2.32
|362,991
|176,789
|85,427
|37,161
|25.91
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|47.32
|889,270
|2.14
|340,286
|148,283
|59,743
|22,864
|42.74
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|47.07
|982,804
|2.11
|274,911
|128,535
|52,890
|20,102
|48.75
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|46.55
|980,647
|2.06
|260,431
|117,597
|46,809
|17,185
|57.19
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|45.94
|855,771
|1.95
|289,976
|116,633
|42,669
|15,046
|65.46
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|45.93
|917,196
|1.70
|251,102
|101,538
|38,540
|13,560
|72.75
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|45.53
|909,790
|1.66
|237,042
|93,512
|34,523
|11,788
|83.83
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|44.21
|999,571
|1.81
|215,572
|80,991
|28,813
|9,029
|109.75
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|43.89
|965,174
|1.82
|193,982
|73,521
|24,367
|7,663
|129.50
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|0-1
|43.79
|1,000,000
|1.69
|166,416
|63,823
|21,184
|6,423
|154.69
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|42.56
|964,569
|1.68
|162,883
|53,775
|16,448
|4,646
|214.24
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|41.79
|965,625
|1.53
|153,051
|48,312
|13,891
|3,540
|281.49
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|39.91
|718,216
|1.14
|106,674
|28,990
|6,798
|1,526
|654.31
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|38.15
|911,814
|1.35
|79,312
|19,905
|4,360
|871
|1,147.11
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|1-0
|37.25
|1,000,000
|1.36
|72,976
|17,369
|3,587
|635
|1,573.80
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|36.57
|866,269
|1.25
|67,111
|14,100
|2,707
|466
|2,144.92
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|1-0
|36.29
|875,850
|1.22
|56,533
|12,148
|2,305
|426
|2,346.42
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|33.77
|842,208
|1.02
|34,831
|6,284
|1,010
|152
|6,577.95
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-0
|32.00
|987,050
|1.19
|29,701
|4,329
|547
|65
|15,383.62
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-1
|33.10
|372,192
|0.48
|20,298
|3,070
|418
|56
|17,856.14
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|30.64
|134,942
|0.19
|6,742
|862
|90
|11
|90,908.09
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|31.32
|153,543
|0.22
|8,724
|1,192
|140
|10
|99,999.00
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|27.65
|967,562
|1.08
|11,694
|1,206
|97
|8
|124,999.00
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|27.27
|586,496
|0.64
|6,493
|629
|56
|7
|142,856.14
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|27.29
|587,233
|0.64
|6,712
|663
|48
|4
|249,999.00
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|29.17
|193,608
|0.23
|4,090
|529
|44
|3
|333,332.33
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|20.19
|871,201
|0.91
|2,057
|113
|4
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|19.66
|142,479
|0.15
|386
|20
|2
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|21.71
|205,106
|0.22
|1,248
|60
|1
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|20.98
|44,439
|0.05
|206
|15
|1
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|22.66
|24,220
|0.03
|345
|28
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|18.27
|112,081
|0.12
|267
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|3.74
|134,238
|0.13
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|6.39
|20,429
|0.02
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|-2.96
|40,378
|0.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|2.57
|57
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|-20.76
|30
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|3.26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|-11.22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|724,082
|218,370
|44,741
|10,786
|997,979
|2,021
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|201,911
|455,247
|225,692
|82,775
|965,625
|34,375
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|50,712
|190,707
|355,660
|245,129
|842,208
|157,792
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|11,702
|67,876
|185,264
|322,391
|587,233
|412,767
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|11,579
|67,520
|185,030
|322,367
|586,496
|413,504
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|14
|280
|3,613
|16,522
|20,429
|979,571
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|30
|30
|999,970
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|523,812
|289,882
|135,611
|42,305
|991,610
|8,390
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|256,107
|329,410
|272,580
|109,562
|967,659
|32,341
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|188,205
|285,446
|329,090
|147,582
|950,323
|49,677
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|27,229
|73,634
|192,419
|424,934
|718,216
|281,784
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|4,647
|21,628
|70,300
|275,617
|372,192
|627,808
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|362,157
|300,755
|211,795
|108,097
|982,804
|17,196
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|337,853
|300,191
|224,789
|117,814
|980,647
|19,353
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|231,580
|270,413
|286,783
|176,398
|965,174
|34,826
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|66,930
|120,507
|249,345
|429,487
|866,269
|133,731
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|1,480
|8,134
|27,288
|168,204
|205,106
|794,894
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|566,854
|267,987
|112,062
|46,304
|993,207
|6,793
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|235,585
|328,267
|251,991
|148,726
|964,569
|35,431
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|114,579
|218,512
|306,473
|272,250
|911,814
|88,186
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|81,294
|173,388
|284,630
|336,538
|875,850
|124,150
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|1,046
|7,078
|25,586
|108,769
|142,479
|857,521
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|642
|4,768
|19,258
|87,413
|112,081
|887,919
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|729,201
|210,418
|48,307
|11,645
|999,571
|429
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|168,249
|422,938
|283,188
|112,675
|987,050
|12,950
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|82,578
|270,053
|397,395
|217,536
|967,562
|32,438
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|19,820
|93,026
|250,135
|508,220
|871,201
|128,799
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|135
|3,134
|16,928
|114,041
|134,238
|865,762
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|17
|431
|4,047
|35,883
|40,378
|959,622
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|404,012
|291,879
|183,632
|95,972
|975,495
|24,505
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|340,681
|299,219
|208,551
|118,251
|966,702
|33,298
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|141,685
|210,238
|279,075
|258,272
|889,270
|110,730
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|109,309
|179,321
|264,980
|302,161
|855,771
|144,229
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|2,402
|10,317
|32,242
|108,582
|153,543
|846,457
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|1,835
|8,393
|27,823
|96,891
|134,942
|865,058
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|76
|633
|3,695
|19,816
|24,220
|975,780
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|2
|55
|57
|999,943
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|641,338
|265,517
|93,145
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|260,063
|452,551
|287,386
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|98,599
|281,932
|619,469
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|349,610
|281,767
|205,651
|132,818
|969,846
|30,154
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|320,281
|279,394
|218,895
|146,551
|965,121
|34,879
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|168,837
|216,855
|267,797
|263,707
|917,196
|82,804
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|157,934
|207,603
|266,156
|278,097
|909,790
|90,210
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|3,117
|13,047
|35,341
|142,103
|193,608
|806,392
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|221
|1,334
|6,160
|36,724
|44,439
|955,561
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
