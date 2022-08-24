Maxwell playoff projections after Week 1

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Buford Grayson Colquitt County Buford North Cobb Grayson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal North Gwinnett Colquitt County Buford Brookwood West Forsyth North Gwinnett Parkview Colquitt County Walton Buford Brookwood Carrollton Reg 5, #3 28 69.86 0-1 Cherokee Reg 6, #2 13 83.65 1-0 West Forsyth Reg 8, #4 17 81.19 1-0 Dacula Reg 7, #1 9 91.09 1-0 North Gwinnett Reg 3, #3 21 78.45 0-1 McEachern Reg 4, #2 10 86.63 1-0 Parkview Reg 2, #4 33 65.75 0-1 Pebblebrook Reg 1, #1 6 92.98 1-0 Colquitt County Reg 6, #3 20 78.48 1-0 South Forsyth Reg 5, #2 15 82.46 0-1 Walton Reg 7, #4 38 54.80 1-0 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #1 1 100.30 1-0 Buford Reg 4, #3 11 85.97 1-0 Brookwood Reg 3, #2 19 78.88 1-0 North Paulding Reg 1, #4 32 66.35 1-0 Richmond Hill Reg 2, #1 12 83.74 1-0 Carrollton Westlake North Cobb Grayson Milton Westlake Marietta Collins Hill North Cobb Lowndes Grayson Mill Creek Milton Reg 1, #3 14 83.02 1-0 Valdosta Reg 2, #2 16 82.20 0-1 Westlake Reg 4, #4 22 76.98 0-1 Archer Reg 3, #1 18 81.07 0-1 Marietta Reg 7, #3 37 55.41 1-0 Meadowcreek Reg 8, #2 3 93.66 1-0 Collins Hill Reg 6, #4 31 69.35 1-0 Lambert Reg 5, #1 5 93.13 1-0 North Cobb Reg 2, #3 29 69.66 0-1 East Coweta Reg 1, #2 8 92.34 0-1 Lowndes Reg 3, #4 26 70.66 0-1 Harrison Reg 4, #1 2 98.71 1-0 Grayson Reg 8, #3 4 93.46 1-0 Mill Creek Reg 7, #2 23 76.74 0-1 Norcross Reg 5, #4 36 62.25 1-0 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 6, #1 7 92.69 0-1 Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-AAAAAAA 1-0 100.30 995,696 3.80 771,177 628,148 437,673 293,550 2.41 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 1-0 98.71 993,656 3.35 675,833 458,389 299,226 185,155 4.40 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 1-0 93.66 977,637 2.93 556,038 359,253 184,338 84,665 10.81 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 1-0 93.46 976,968 2.91 548,374 350,753 177,857 80,295 11.45 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 1-0 92.98 996,929 2.90 548,456 309,961 153,847 70,035 13.28 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 1-0 93.13 999,950 2.72 412,426 296,233 145,520 67,608 13.79 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 0-1 92.34 996,312 2.83 528,394 287,929 138,290 60,579 15.51 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 0-1 92.69 995,994 2.81 516,442 261,492 132,833 59,947 15.68 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 1-0 91.09 999,953 2.47 459,963 234,289 106,161 42,868 22.33 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 1-0 86.63 883,910 2.00 317,446 114,625 39,954 12,018 82.21 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 1-0 85.97 869,198 1.92 299,481 102,881 34,594 10,021 98.79 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 1-0 83.74 998,133 2.11 351,517 93,902 28,918 7,310 135.80 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 1-0 83.65 961,138 1.95 224,660 76,296 22,080 5,429 183.20 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 1-0 83.02 968,427 1.96 282,030 77,397 19,913 4,880 203.92 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 0-1 82.20 997,189 1.96 295,447 71,490 19,568 4,380 227.31 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 0-1 82.46 998,401 1.83 141,379 62,387 16,848 3,820 260.78 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 0-1 81.07 963,141 1.64 188,474 43,890 10,353 2,172 459.41 Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 1-0 81.19 788,829 1.33 139,457 41,205 9,407 1,870 533.76 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 1-0 78.88 940,704 1.46 133,589 26,715 5,293 908 1,100.32 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 1-0 78.48 892,541 1.45 94,348 24,792 4,986 784 1,274.51 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 0-1 78.45 935,652 1.43 124,110 24,030 4,669 741 1,348.53 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 0-1 76.74 996,661 1.33 72,275 13,867 2,481 361 2,769.08 Archer 4-AAAAAAA 0-1 76.98 500,074 0.82 73,718 12,014 1,986 303 3,299.33 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 1-0 76.20 455,789 0.73 61,357 9,281 1,459 186 5,375.34 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 1-0 72.90 297,373 0.43 26,390 2,961 385 28 35,713.29 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 0-1 69.66 956,430 1.14 29,012 2,794 262 19 52,630.58 Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 0-1 69.86 975,484 1.22 25,252 3,283 278 16 62,499.00 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 0-1 69.36 566,614 0.69 10,649 1,556 142 14 71,427.57 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 1-0 70.49 256,643 0.32 10,797 1,387 132 13 76,922.08 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 0-1 70.66 749,701 0.89 22,583 2,462 247 12 83,332.33 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 1-0 69.35 566,460 0.69 10,598 1,549 148 8 124,999.00 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 0-1 64.49 469,584 0.55 10,296 494 29 2 499,999.00 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 1-0 66.35 568,748 0.69 17,252 983 62 1 999,999.00 Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 0-1 65.75 913,388 1.01 11,501 805 40 1 999,999.00 Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 1-0 62.25 901,002 0.98 5,007 261 12 1 999,999.00 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 0-1 63.87 410,802 0.44 3,096 197 9 - - Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 1-0 54.80 742,374 0.75 497 25 - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 1-0 55.41 763,188 0.78 570 19 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 1-0 48.49 424,119 0.43 81 4 - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 0-1 46.13 134,860 0.14 18 1 - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 0-1 42.62 91,236 0.09 5 - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 0-1 47.83 17,253 0.02 3 - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 0-1 37.10 73,601 0.07 1 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 1-0 48.15 4,227 0.00 1 - - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 1-0 37.14 33,927 0.03 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 0-1 7.97 104 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 457,574 362,222 156,064 21,069 996,929 3,071 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 424,653 376,356 171,602 23,701 996,312 3,688 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 112,690 234,584 503,392 117,761 968,427 31,573 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 3,192 15,902 97,802 451,852 568,748 431,252 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 1,891 10,936 71,140 385,617 469,584 530,416 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 494,398 358,649 110,554 34,532 998,133 1,867 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 413,917 397,912 139,295 46,065 997,189 2,811 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 61,974 155,257 423,349 315,850 956,430 43,570 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 29,599 86,287 313,098 484,404 913,388 86,612 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 112 1,895 13,704 119,149 134,860 865,140 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 376,628 287,432 196,767 102,314 963,141 36,859 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 279,358 278,633 241,035 141,678 940,704 59,296 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 261,990 273,298 249,595 150,769 935,652 64,348 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 67,962 120,772 218,951 342,016 749,701 250,299 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 14,062 39,865 93,652 263,223 410,802 589,198 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 698,073 211,115 65,768 18,700 993,656 6,344 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 139,410 315,987 278,343 150,170 883,910 116,090 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 124,708 294,658 286,017 163,815 869,198 130,802 4-AAAAAAA Archer 17,625 77,787 151,681 252,981 500,074 499,926 4-AAAAAAA Newton 14,403 66,510 135,924 238,952 455,789 544,211 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 5,781 33,943 82,267 175,382 297,373 702,627 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 740,450 227,142 28,212 4,146 999,950 50 5-AAAAAAA Walton 225,614 570,723 167,100 34,964 998,401 1,599 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 28,015 156,271 529,728 261,470 975,484 24,516 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 5,912 45,171 262,878 587,041 901,002 98,998 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 9 576 9,148 81,503 91,236 908,764 5-AAAAAAA Osborne - 117 2,934 30,876 33,927 966,073 6-AAAAAAA Milton 660,795 244,568 71,559 19,072 995,994 4,006 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 218,940 396,034 249,152 97,012 961,138 38,862 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 94,107 239,608 357,431 201,395 892,541 107,459 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 13,193 59,770 160,160 333,491 566,614 433,386 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 12,956 59,808 159,143 334,553 566,460 433,540 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 9 212 2,555 14,477 17,253 982,747 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 816,624 176,182 6,593 554 999,953 47 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 177,326 703,531 101,751 14,053 996,661 3,339 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 3,010 55,546 375,714 328,918 763,188 236,812 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 2,607 49,820 351,236 338,711 742,374 257,626 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 425 14,307 145,830 263,557 424,119 575,881 7-AAAAAAA Discovery 8 614 18,874 54,105 73,601 926,399 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - 2 102 104 999,896 8-AAAAAAA Buford 530,474 291,034 136,494 37,694 995,696 4,304 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 225,841 319,139 314,520 118,137 977,637 22,363 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 219,308 315,863 319,617 122,180 976,968 23,032 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 23,144 65,561 194,376 505,748 788,829 211,171 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 1,233 8,391 34,746 212,273 256,643 743,357 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett - 12 247 3,968 4,227 995,773

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Roswell Lee County Gainesville Woodward Academy Roswell First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Blessed Trinity Lee County Gainesville Brunswick South Paulding Blessed Trinity St. Pius X Lee County Alexander Gainesville Lovejoy Brunswick Reg 5, #3 11 72.73 1-0 South Paulding Reg 6, #2 17 69.22 0-1 Allatoona Reg 8, #4 29 61.94 0-1 Lanier Reg 7, #1 2 88.41 1-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 3, #3 30 60.90 1-0 Jonesboro Reg 4, #2 13 71.61 0-1 St. Pius X Reg 2, #4 42 53.03 0-1 Effingham County Reg 1, #1 1 101.02 1-0 Lee County Reg 6, #3 20 68.22 0-1 Creekview Reg 5, #2 9 73.95 1-0 Alexander Reg 7, #4 22 67.52 0-1 Johns Creek Reg 8, #1 7 76.71 1-0 Gainesville Reg 4, #3 31 60.43 1-0 North Atlanta Reg 3, #2 23 67.35 1-0 Lovejoy Reg 1, #4 18 68.99 1-0 Houston County Reg 2, #1 14 70.41 1-0 Brunswick Woodward Academy Hughes Marist Roswell Tift County Woodward Academy Alpharetta Hughes Northside (Warner Robins) Marist Roswell Rome Reg 1, #3 16 69.34 0-1 Tift County Reg 2, #2 24 65.54 1-0 Glynn Academy Reg 4, #4 32 60.22 0-1 Riverwood Reg 3, #1 5 79.28 1-0 Woodward Academy Reg 7, #3 12 72.24 1-0 Alpharetta Reg 8, #2 26 62.47 0-1 Shiloh Reg 6, #4 21 67.54 1-0 River Ridge Reg 5, #1 6 78.14 1-0 Hughes Reg 2, #3 37 56.76 1-0 Evans Reg 1, #2 10 73.29 0-1 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 3, #4 39 54.87 1-0 Alcovy Reg 4, #1 8 75.68 0-1 Marist Reg 8, #3 27 62.39 0-1 North Forsyth Reg 7, #2 3 86.93 1-0 Roswell Reg 5, #4 15 69.54 1-0 Douglas County Reg 6, #1 4 82.73 1-0 Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County 1-AAAAAA 1-0 101.02 999,886 4.50 957,976 798,838 751,874 650,761 0.54 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 1-0 88.41 996,529 3.34 738,930 377,550 287,150 120,255 7.32 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 1-0 86.93 994,704 3.26 699,419 370,191 268,576 97,515 9.25 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 1-0 79.28 999,177 4.41 1,076,545 587,478 235,433 45,005 21.22 Rome 6-AAAAAA 1-0 82.73 992,860 2.53 382,905 247,301 146,017 35,898 26.86 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 1-0 76.71 993,671 2.40 411,309 270,610 45,533 12,704 77.72 Marist 4-AAAAAA 0-1 75.68 997,281 2.46 408,242 149,583 61,290 9,237 107.26 Hughes 5-AAAAAA 1-0 78.14 953,303 1.58 169,505 98,386 18,454 5,863 169.56 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 0-1 73.29 807,542 1.87 314,930 113,536 32,244 4,064 245.06 Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 1-0 72.24 850,482 1.74 230,667 110,213 23,497 2,993 333.11 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 0-1 71.61 991,849 2.12 270,863 86,436 23,538 2,851 349.75 Alexander 5-AAAAAA 1-0 73.95 879,630 1.46 137,777 66,786 10,230 2,296 434.54 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 1-0 70.41 992,166 1.93 276,301 113,477 14,143 2,122 470.25 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 1-0 72.73 846,240 1.37 119,700 54,200 7,917 1,598 624.78 Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 1-0 67.35 978,252 2.03 265,760 100,941 14,027 1,247 800.92 Tift County 1-AAAAAA 0-1 69.34 648,608 1.31 181,409 56,337 10,285 962 1,038.50 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 1-0 68.99 630,785 1.25 170,345 51,792 8,953 828 1,206.73 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 1-0 68.76 620,232 1.23 164,823 49,826 8,545 765 1,306.19 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 1-0 69.54 723,994 1.09 71,649 27,270 3,614 537 1,861.20 Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 0-1 69.22 832,257 1.22 75,075 26,875 3,643 529 1,889.36 Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 0-1 67.52 681,681 1.16 109,331 43,632 5,494 493 2,027.40 Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 1-0 65.54 970,915 1.53 141,589 41,386 4,745 413 2,420.31 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 0-1 68.22 799,995 1.13 62,298 21,705 2,569 306 3,266.97 River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 1-0 67.54 775,565 1.07 54,564 18,585 2,080 255 3,920.57 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 1-0 60.43 913,182 1.38 84,288 19,727 1,605 75 13,332.33 Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 0-1 60.22 909,394 1.36 81,880 19,077 1,543 68 14,704.88 Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 0-1 62.47 811,536 1.03 40,955 11,902 1,247 66 15,150.52 Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 1-0 60.90 915,520 1.35 73,743 16,941 1,434 62 16,128.03 North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 0-1 62.39 808,546 1.02 40,199 11,595 1,154 55 18,180.82 Newnan 5-AAAAAA 0-1 64.68 444,432 0.59 22,715 6,437 716 55 18,180.82 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 0-1 61.94 792,944 0.99 35,705 9,971 1,040 46 21,738.13 Veterans 1-AAAAAA 1-0 62.15 292,947 0.47 38,321 8,023 661 46 21,738.13 Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 1-0 58.82 234,269 0.31 11,156 2,747 145 11 90,908.09 Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-0 58.50 222,295 0.29 10,319 2,404 116 9 111,110.11 Evans 2-AAAAAA 1-0 56.76 809,776 0.96 24,274 3,030 237 6 166,665.67 Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 1-0 54.87 758,776 0.93 20,321 2,281 130 1 999,999.00 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 0-1 53.03 651,973 0.72 8,544 697 39 1 999,999.00 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 0-1 58.27 304,770 0.34 4,027 802 28 1 999,999.00 Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 0-1 53.81 372,590 0.40 3,045 414 23 1 999,999.00 Etowah 6-AAAAAA 1-0 57.87 287,602 0.32 3,506 687 14 - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 1-0 46.27 282,720 0.29 784 36 5 - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 1-0 55.19 79,986 0.09 801 91 4 - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 1-0 53.89 59,229 0.07 446 50 3 - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-1 42.37 151,302 0.16 656 45 3 - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 0-1 46.43 299,390 0.32 1,519 68 2 - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-1 47.53 129,803 0.13 262 19 - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 0-1 46.21 20,040 0.02 92 6 - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 1-0 42.40 145,938 0.15 192 5 - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 0-1 42.40 146,512 0.15 153 5 - - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 0-1 45.76 90,910 0.09 102 3 - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 0-1 48.12 13,186 0.01 34 3 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 1-0 34.55 36,992 0.04 27 - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 1-0 35.38 40,242 0.04 21 - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-1 40.28 6,951 0.01 1 - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 0-1 27.95 6,945 0.01 - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 0-1 22.88 1,698 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 1-0 20.93 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Lee County 941,612 53,154 4,232 888 999,886 114 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 27,182 346,826 256,533 177,001 807,542 192,458 1-AAAAAA Tift County 10,702 193,320 220,933 223,653 648,608 351,392 1-AAAAAA Houston County 9,950 182,294 215,307 223,234 630,785 369,215 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 9,198 175,504 210,808 224,722 620,232 379,768 1-AAAAAA Veterans 1,356 48,902 92,187 150,502 292,947 707,053 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 579,690 289,271 96,636 26,569 992,166 7,834 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 314,746 397,826 188,173 70,170 970,915 29,085 2-AAAAAA Evans 68,942 175,433 328,447 236,954 809,776 190,224 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 29,860 97,056 228,480 296,577 651,973 348,027 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 4,487 23,439 81,760 173,034 282,720 717,280 2-AAAAAA Grovetown 1,160 8,405 38,320 98,053 145,938 854,062 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 1,115 8,570 38,184 98,643 146,512 853,488 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 741,477 206,195 42,627 8,878 999,177 823 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 180,674 455,186 251,399 90,993 978,252 21,748 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 59,694 229,611 392,544 233,671 915,520 84,480 3-AAAAAA Alcovy 16,662 91,668 239,935 410,511 758,776 241,224 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 1,474 16,652 66,882 214,382 299,390 700,610 3-AAAAAA Morrow 19 642 5,876 33,705 40,242 959,758 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - 39 618 6,288 6,945 993,055 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - 7 119 1,572 1,698 998,302 4-AAAAAA Marist 549,798 311,515 101,630 34,338 997,281 2,719 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 339,330 399,612 180,662 72,245 991,849 8,151 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 56,301 143,955 347,102 365,824 913,182 86,818 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 54,095 140,134 341,576 373,589 909,394 90,606 4-AAAAAA South Cobb 445 4,308 24,359 122,190 151,302 848,698 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 31 476 4,671 31,814 36,992 963,008 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 442,556 263,034 160,794 86,919 953,303 46,697 5-AAAAAA Alexander 233,067 257,777 225,960 162,826 879,630 120,370 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 188,701 233,451 235,244 188,844 846,240 153,760 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 101,105 162,178 215,033 245,678 723,994 276,006 5-AAAAAA Newnan 32,066 72,535 126,679 213,152 444,432 555,568 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 1,541 6,215 19,764 52,466 79,986 920,014 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 890 4,282 14,120 39,937 59,229 940,771 5-AAAAAA New Manchester 74 528 2,406 10,178 13,186 986,814 6-AAAAAA Rome 714,125 194,104 63,329 21,302 992,860 7,140 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 106,890 269,159 258,790 197,418 832,257 167,743 6-AAAAAA Creekview 88,233 238,543 255,754 217,465 799,995 200,005 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 76,524 217,784 251,606 229,651 775,565 224,435 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 7,469 41,977 87,468 167,856 304,770 695,230 6-AAAAAA Etowah 6,756 38,243 81,828 160,775 287,602 712,398 6-AAAAAA Woodstock 3 190 1,225 5,533 6,951 993,049 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 513,244 373,666 91,285 18,334 996,529 3,471 7-AAAAAA Roswell 431,659 421,013 117,130 24,902 994,704 5,296 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 39,943 130,622 418,404 261,513 850,482 149,518 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek 13,338 58,559 251,015 358,769 681,681 318,319 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry 942 8,419 61,914 162,994 234,269 765,731 7-AAAAAA Pope 867 7,592 57,466 156,370 222,295 777,705 7-AAAAAA Lassiter 7 129 2,786 17,118 20,040 979,960 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 721,789 190,717 61,173 19,992 993,671 6,329 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 92,135 250,612 257,125 211,664 811,536 188,464 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 90,426 247,099 256,606 214,415 808,546 191,454 8-AAAAAA Lanier 82,322 233,910 254,517 222,195 792,944 207,056 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 10,991 57,658 111,686 192,255 372,590 627,410 8-AAAAAA Apalachee 1,550 12,448 35,202 80,603 129,803 870,197 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 787 7,556 23,691 58,876 90,910 909,090

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cartersville Ware County Cartersville Warner Robins Jones County Ware County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cartersville Coffee Jefferson Warner Robins Kell Cartersville Decatur Coffee Mays Jefferson Northgate Warner Robins Reg 5, #3 25 54.97 1-0 Banneker Reg 6, #2 13 67.13 1-0 Kell Reg 8, #4 16 62.55 1-0 Eastside Reg 7, #1 1 95.24 1-0 Cartersville Reg 3, #3 34 47.33 1-0 Northside (Columbus) Reg 4, #2 22 56.98 0-1 Decatur Reg 2, #4 14 66.99 1-0 Ola Reg 1, #1 2 89.20 1-0 Coffee Reg 6, #3 23 56.54 0-1 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 5, #2 20 59.94 1-0 Mays Reg 7, #4 28 53.43 0-1 Cass Reg 8, #1 9 71.90 0-1 Jefferson Reg 4, #3 41 43.25 0-1 Arabia Mountain Reg 3, #2 32 48.62 0-1 Northgate Reg 1, #4 33 47.69 0-1 Jenkins Reg 2, #1 3 88.72 0-1 Warner Robins Jones County Creekside Ware County Calhoun Jones County Harris County Clarke Central Creekside Ware County Tucker Calhoun Cambridge Reg 1, #3 27 54.15 0-1 Statesboro Reg 2, #2 5 78.22 1-0 Jones County Reg 4, #4 44 41.54 0-1 Lithonia Reg 3, #1 24 55.32 0-1 Harris County Reg 7, #3 17 61.06 1-0 Dalton Reg 8, #2 10 71.19 1-0 Clarke Central Reg 6, #4 29 49.17 1-0 Chattahoochee Reg 5, #1 8 73.33 0-1 Creekside Reg 2, #3 11 68.82 1-0 Dutchtown Reg 1, #2 4 85.70 0-0 Ware County Reg 3, #4 39 44.10 1-0 McIntosh Reg 4, #1 15 62.62 1-0 Tucker Reg 8, #3 12 68.72 1-0 Flowery Branch Reg 7, #2 6 77.88 0-1 Calhoun Reg 5, #4 26 54.23 0-0 Villa Rica Reg 6, #1 7 76.66 1-0 Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cartersville 7-AAAAA 1-0 95.24 999,991 4.02 905,910 651,868 498,857 377,300 1.65 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 0-1 88.72 998,202 4.11 938,772 820,115 396,268 229,816 3.35 Coffee 1-AAAAA 1-0 89.20 999,977 3.59 862,665 491,096 343,904 183,353 4.45 Ware County 1-AAAAA 0-0 85.70 999,899 3.37 798,727 442,425 289,676 116,924 7.55 Jones County 2-AAAAA 1-0 78.22 970,261 2.93 666,255 440,237 146,853 35,685 27.02 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 0-1 77.88 997,961 2.52 488,391 188,016 90,171 19,789 49.53 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 1-0 76.66 998,781 2.54 414,476 147,317 72,071 14,674 67.15 Creekside 5-AAAAA 0-1 73.33 996,065 2.72 543,580 242,266 66,643 10,459 94.61 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 0-1 71.90 912,359 2.02 380,943 115,480 23,121 3,903 255.21 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-0 71.19 898,897 1.92 346,431 101,791 19,539 3,051 326.76 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 1-0 68.82 817,569 1.38 207,914 82,729 15,665 1,699 587.58 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 1-0 68.72 833,021 1.56 235,989 61,470 10,414 1,261 792.02 Ola 2-AAAAA 1-0 66.99 755,279 1.16 150,884 52,543 8,799 842 1,186.65 Kell 6-AAAAA 1-0 67.13 982,882 1.93 169,726 31,988 6,381 673 1,484.88 Tucker 4-AAAAA 1-0 62.62 993,351 1.95 94,582 18,434 3,554 189 5,290.01 Eastside 8-AAAAA 1-0 62.55 557,430 0.78 61,538 11,180 1,248 97 10,308.28 Dalton 7-AAAAA 1-0 61.06 927,967 1.34 102,507 18,414 1,701 89 11,234.96 Mays 5-AAAAA 1-0 59.94 871,996 1.42 107,555 15,495 1,162 62 16,128.03 Union Grove 2-AAAAA 1-0 60.43 416,941 0.51 34,920 7,419 732 33 30,302.03 Harris County 3-AAAAA 0-1 55.32 966,058 1.75 79,096 15,421 898 27 37,036.04 Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 1-0 60.35 433,649 0.57 33,258 5,323 473 19 52,630.58 Decatur 4-AAAAA 0-1 56.98 971,821 1.74 48,920 6,306 540 15 66,665.67 Loganville 8-AAAAA 1-0 58.75 348,728 0.44 20,628 2,974 231 14 71,427.57 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 0-1 56.54 858,509 1.27 62,259 6,056 298 12 83,332.33 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 0-1 54.15 860,162 0.98 41,730 6,909 278 7 142,856.14 Banneker 5-AAAAA 1-0 54.97 684,562 0.93 31,677 2,938 138 3 333,332.33 Cass 7-AAAAA 0-1 53.43 754,105 0.91 33,589 2,845 102 1 999,999.00 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 0-0 54.23 647,418 0.86 26,060 2,255 100 1 999,999.00 Northgate 3-AAAAA 0-1 48.62 863,440 1.29 20,768 2,247 64 1 999,999.00 Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 1-0 49.17 573,379 0.70 12,904 903 17 1 999,999.00 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 1-0 47.33 828,868 1.20 15,243 1,412 27 - - Jenkins 1-AAAAA 0-1 47.69 637,110 0.67 9,989 1,074 23 - - Centennial 6-AAAAA 1-0 49.00 564,235 0.68 12,080 823 23 - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 1-0 44.10 713,055 0.95 6,398 434 7 - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 0-1 43.25 632,791 0.86 6,421 386 4 - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 0-1 41.54 544,475 0.71 4,335 229 4 - - Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 1-0 46.98 253,748 0.29 2,189 90 4 - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 0-0 41.25 529,147 0.69 4,011 184 3 - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-0 42.27 628,579 0.80 3,811 226 2 - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-1 43.12 391,800 0.40 2,714 193 2 - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 0-1 48.72 336,758 0.39 4,227 228 1 - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 1-0 45.67 201,160 0.23 1,263 64 1 - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 0-1 46.44 39,548 0.04 346 22 1 - - Hiram 7-AAAAA 0-1 44.16 274,847 0.30 2,698 105 - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 0-1 37.23 328,415 0.40 1,354 63 - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-1 34.68 111,052 0.11 145 6 - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 1-0 43.63 15,916 0.02 50 1 - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 0-1 33.28 45,129 0.05 62 - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 1-0 28.50 18,932 0.02 7 - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 0-1 32.45 8,293 0.01 2 - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 0-1 21.12 3,282 0.00 1 - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 0-1 34.03 2,200 0.00 - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 1-0 34.39 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-0 -22.47 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Coffee 588,783 399,886 10,933 375 999,977 23 1-AAAAA Ware County 409,449 567,577 22,009 864 999,899 101 1-AAAAA Statesboro 1,466 23,403 555,764 279,529 860,162 139,838 1-AAAAA Jenkins 242 6,530 253,759 376,579 637,110 362,890 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 59 2,373 128,287 261,081 391,800 608,200 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 1 231 29,248 81,572 111,052 888,948 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 719,877 221,895 45,321 11,109 998,202 1,798 2-AAAAA Jones County 209,150 459,460 218,011 83,640 970,261 29,739 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 39,559 159,924 330,005 288,081 817,569 182,431 2-AAAAA Ola 26,419 120,995 280,106 327,759 755,279 244,721 2-AAAAA Union Grove 4,951 36,852 118,622 256,516 416,941 583,059 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 44 862 7,719 30,923 39,548 960,452 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - 12 216 1,972 2,200 997,800 3-AAAAA Harris County 501,630 260,990 131,256 72,182 966,058 33,942 3-AAAAA Northgate 195,233 248,849 235,192 184,166 863,440 136,560 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 157,531 222,390 239,264 209,683 828,868 171,132 3-AAAAA McIntosh 86,391 151,229 212,061 263,374 713,055 286,945 3-AAAAA Drew 59,215 116,542 182,227 270,595 628,579 371,421 4-AAAAA Tucker 618,226 288,431 69,592 17,102 993,351 6,649 4-AAAAA Decatur 318,658 442,432 159,421 51,310 971,821 28,179 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 25,643 97,856 256,124 253,168 632,791 367,209 4-AAAAA Lithonia 16,695 72,479 206,808 248,493 544,475 455,525 4-AAAAA Chamblee 15,720 68,703 198,361 246,363 529,147 470,853 4-AAAAA M.L. King 5,058 30,099 109,694 183,564 328,415 671,585 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 779,473 164,457 41,250 10,885 996,065 3,935 5-AAAAA Mays 126,050 369,535 235,430 140,981 871,996 128,004 5-AAAAA Banneker 43,254 185,452 240,346 215,510 684,562 315,438 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 36,492 164,259 226,717 219,950 647,418 352,582 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 7,702 54,694 110,266 164,096 336,758 663,242 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 4,238 35,724 81,303 132,483 253,748 746,252 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill 2,786 25,581 63,082 109,711 201,160 798,840 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities 5 298 1,606 6,384 8,293 991,707 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Cambridge 708,992 239,455 42,287 8,047 998,781 1,219 6-AAAAA Kell 238,026 499,294 191,823 53,739 982,882 17,118 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 39,287 165,755 406,209 247,258 858,509 141,491 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee 6,966 48,470 180,204 337,739 573,379 426,621 6-AAAAA Centennial 6,727 46,846 176,239 334,423 564,235 435,765 6-AAAAA Northview 2 172 2,946 15,812 18,932 981,068 6-AAAAA North Springs - 8 292 2,982 3,282 996,718 7-AAAAA Cartersville 860,130 134,341 5,195 325 999,991 9 7-AAAAA Calhoun 132,740 719,819 129,509 15,893 997,961 2,039 7-AAAAA Dalton 6,024 111,386 557,032 253,525 927,967 72,033 7-AAAAA Cass 1,046 30,020 243,372 479,667 754,105 245,895 7-AAAAA Hiram 60 4,262 57,714 212,811 274,847 725,153 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - 172 7,178 37,779 45,129 954,871 8-AAAAA Jefferson 352,041 264,831 187,147 108,340 912,359 87,641 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 317,089 263,516 198,687 119,605 898,897 101,103 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 210,420 232,711 226,916 162,974 833,021 166,979 8-AAAAA Eastside 60,691 109,352 162,555 224,832 557,430 442,570 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 35,903 74,425 123,613 199,708 433,649 566,351 8-AAAAA Loganville 23,732 54,394 97,777 172,825 348,728 651,272 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 124 771 3,305 11,716 15,916 984,084

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Benedictine Cedartown Cedartown North Oconee Benedictine Starr's Mill First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cedartown Bainbridge North Oconee Perry Westminster (Atlanta) Cedartown Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Bainbridge Pace Academy North Oconee Burke County Perry Reg 5, #3 25 55.17 0-1 Lovett Reg 6, #2 11 63.42 1-0 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #4 32 53.09 0-1 Cedar Shoals Reg 7, #1 2 78.48 1-0 Cedartown Reg 3, #3 24 55.24 1-0 Wayne County Reg 4, #2 7 68.40 0-1 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 2, #4 18 59.08 0-1 Griffin Reg 1, #1 4 73.86 0-1 Bainbridge Reg 6, #3 19 56.85 0-1 Stephenson Reg 5, #2 22 56.07 1-0 Pace Academy Reg 7, #4 36 51.69 1-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 8, #1 3 74.02 1-0 North Oconee Reg 4, #3 10 66.19 1-0 Troup Reg 3, #2 9 66.25 1-0 Burke County Reg 1, #4 41 46.70 0-1 Westover Reg 2, #1 6 68.89 0-0 Perry Benedictine Stockbridge Starr's Mill Hapeville Charter Baldwin Benedictine Cherokee Bluff Stockbridge Cairo Starr's Mill Northwest Whitfield Hapeville Charter Reg 1, #3 37 50.95 0-1 Hardaway Reg 2, #2 16 60.88 0-1 Baldwin Reg 4, #4 12 62.66 1-0 Riverdale Reg 3, #1 1 81.33 1-0 Benedictine Reg 7, #3 33 52.73 1-0 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 8, #2 28 54.17 0-1 Cherokee Bluff Reg 6, #4 20 56.65 0-1 Holy Innocents Reg 5, #1 13 61.63 1-0 Stockbridge Reg 2, #3 17 60.33 1-0 West Laurens Reg 1, #2 14 61.34 0-1 Cairo Reg 3, #4 31 53.57 1-0 New Hampstead Reg 4, #1 5 72.31 1-0 Starr's Mill Reg 8, #3 30 53.70 1-0 Madison County Reg 7, #2 26 54.81 1-0 Northwest Whitfield Reg 5, #4 27 54.77 1-0 Woodland (Stockbridge) Reg 6, #1 8 67.21 0-1 Hapeville Charter

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Benedictine 3-AAAA 1-0 81.33 999,697 3.80 760,788 665,704 518,437 354,848 1.82 Cedartown 7-AAAA 1-0 78.48 999,542 3.73 815,896 579,162 392,333 234,008 3.27 North Oconee 8-AAAA 1-0 74.02 998,157 3.37 751,808 477,392 241,385 116,392 7.59 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 0-1 73.86 999,536 2.90 575,258 313,738 175,492 83,981 10.91 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 1-0 72.31 938,040 2.64 498,091 318,727 153,504 67,586 13.80 Perry 2-AAAA 0-0 68.89 956,539 2.45 394,686 217,228 88,958 31,578 30.67 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 0-1 67.21 953,856 2.45 444,638 214,051 79,691 25,454 38.29 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 0-1 68.40 857,526 1.99 325,920 174,882 69,847 24,273 40.20 Burke County 3-AAAA 1-0 66.25 976,894 1.95 281,594 134,172 48,833 13,763 71.66 Troup 4-AAAA 1-0 66.19 785,903 1.62 237,071 115,481 41,037 12,135 81.41 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 1-0 63.42 895,222 1.97 298,979 112,384 33,821 8,225 120.58 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 1-0 61.63 948,773 1.88 280,319 76,446 24,797 5,374 185.08 Cairo 1-AAAA 0-1 61.34 983,847 1.81 184,890 78,882 21,184 4,345 229.15 Riverdale 4-AAAA 1-0 62.66 625,370 1.09 123,040 51,209 15,083 3,424 291.06 Baldwin 2-AAAA 0-1 60.88 760,928 1.39 129,023 53,083 14,273 2,935 339.72 West Laurens 2-AAAA 1-0 60.33 736,572 1.32 116,795 46,440 11,967 2,303 433.22 Whitewater 4-AAAA 1-0 60.96 531,591 0.86 84,426 32,416 8,563 1,702 586.54 Griffin 2-AAAA 0-1 59.08 678,664 1.15 91,193 34,170 8,111 1,365 731.60 Stephenson 6-AAAA 0-1 56.85 674,103 1.17 123,010 26,351 5,344 797 1,253.71 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 0-1 56.65 663,045 1.15 118,966 25,112 5,007 732 1,365.12 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 1-0 56.07 828,823 1.31 116,412 24,163 4,888 645 1,549.39 Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 0-1 56.34 648,164 1.11 112,273 23,194 4,463 616 1,622.38 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-0 54.81 835,946 1.37 135,048 26,084 4,596 542 1,844.02 Lovett 5-AAAA 0-1 55.17 796,791 1.22 98,730 19,520 3,640 442 2,261.44 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 0-1 54.17 742,787 1.18 109,443 18,976 3,312 354 2,823.86 Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 1-0 54.77 781,382 1.18 91,742 17,564 3,089 345 2,897.55 Madison County 8-AAAA 1-0 53.70 721,250 1.12 99,100 16,701 2,698 276 3,622.19 Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-1 53.09 693,223 1.05 86,443 13,806 2,156 231 4,328.00 Wayne County 3-AAAA 1-0 55.24 803,016 1.05 50,818 13,033 2,140 226 4,423.78 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 1-0 52.73 769,985 1.16 92,640 14,995 2,286 215 4,650.16 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 1-0 53.57 743,750 0.93 36,683 8,789 1,296 155 6,450.61 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 1-0 51.69 731,473 1.06 74,550 10,770 1,482 144 6,943.44 LaGrange 4-AAAA 1-0 55.43 250,260 0.33 18,058 5,184 945 134 7,461.69 North Hall 8-AAAA 0-1 52.20 646,612 0.95 69,616 10,331 1,515 133 7,517.80 Spalding 2-AAAA 1-0 53.89 389,896 0.55 24,778 6,651 1,072 128 7,811.50 Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-1 50.95 883,412 1.15 29,720 7,148 950 65 15,383.62 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 1-0 49.93 654,695 0.90 50,069 6,354 775 52 19,229.77 Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 1-0 52.17 302,463 0.41 14,587 3,426 458 46 21,738.13 Luella 5-AAAA 0-1 47.80 403,820 0.50 17,320 1,986 193 15 66,665.67 Howard 2-AAAA 1-0 48.99 174,938 0.22 5,079 978 127 9 111,110.11 Westover 1-AAAA 0-1 46.70 776,434 0.92 12,261 1,886 174 6 166,665.67 Miller Grove 6-AAAA 0-1 45.66 165,610 0.21 7,666 554 40 1 999,999.00 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 0-1 44.44 287,533 0.31 2,993 375 21 - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-1 41.70 189,110 0.20 1,150 114 6 - - Shaw 1-AAAA 1-0 37.94 356,771 0.38 1,031 60 4 - - Hampton 5-AAAA 1-0 40.75 117,820 0.13 1,544 112 3 - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 1-0 41.07 122,629 0.14 1,707 86 3 - - McDonough 5-AAAA 1-0 40.88 120,776 0.13 1,672 112 1 - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-1 36.98 48,994 0.05 294 8 - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 0-1 41.31 11,307 0.01 67 7 - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 1-0 34.58 26,346 0.03 113 3 - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-0 23.55 8,359 0.01 2 - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-1 25.32 1,815 0.00 - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 0-1 15.37 3 0.00 - - - - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 0-0 8.47 2 0.00 - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 0-1 29.48 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 0-1 12.32 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 0-0 4.72 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 0-0 1.76 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 768,794 197,969 27,186 5,587 999,536 464 1-AAAA Cairo 186,147 529,438 206,578 61,684 983,847 16,153 1-AAAA Hardaway 31,158 167,739 409,616 274,899 883,412 116,588 1-AAAA Westover 12,670 86,813 276,736 400,215 776,434 223,566 1-AAAA Shaw 1,231 18,041 79,884 257,615 356,771 643,229 2-AAAA Perry 546,209 233,314 119,348 57,668 956,539 43,461 2-AAAA Baldwin 152,503 224,124 211,535 172,766 760,928 239,072 2-AAAA West Laurens 137,850 210,364 207,808 180,550 736,572 263,428 2-AAAA Griffin 106,336 180,163 200,193 191,972 678,664 321,336 2-AAAA Spalding 30,392 74,973 118,466 166,065 389,896 610,104 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 19,312 52,401 90,894 139,856 302,463 697,537 2-AAAA Howard 7,398 24,661 51,756 91,123 174,938 825,062 3-AAAA Benedictine 819,451 159,423 17,788 3,035 999,697 303 3-AAAA Burke County 147,603 551,141 211,997 66,153 976,894 23,106 3-AAAA Wayne County 18,766 148,360 346,302 289,588 803,016 196,984 3-AAAA New Hampstead 12,810 113,010 293,296 324,634 743,750 256,250 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 1,011 18,606 81,081 186,835 287,533 712,467 3-AAAA Islands 359 9,460 49,536 129,755 189,110 810,890 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 440,838 256,090 156,187 84,925 938,040 61,960 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 243,940 254,373 210,665 148,548 857,526 142,474 4-AAAA Troup 165,479 212,091 221,710 186,623 785,903 214,097 4-AAAA Riverdale 81,228 136,757 184,675 222,710 625,370 374,630 4-AAAA Whitewater 55,399 104,983 154,974 216,235 531,591 468,409 4-AAAA LaGrange 13,040 35,201 69,536 132,483 250,260 749,740 4-AAAA Fayette County 76 505 2,253 8,473 11,307 988,693 4-AAAA North Clayton - - - 3 3 999,997 5-AAAA Stockbridge 460,373 253,624 151,959 82,817 948,773 51,227 5-AAAA Pace Academy 191,515 234,086 221,968 181,254 828,823 171,177 5-AAAA Lovett 161,526 214,020 223,443 197,802 796,791 203,209 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 149,490 205,220 222,133 204,539 781,382 218,618 5-AAAA Luella 30,047 68,198 116,460 189,115 403,820 596,180 5-AAAA McDonough 3,633 12,587 32,235 72,321 120,776 879,224 5-AAAA Hampton 3,415 12,228 31,525 70,652 117,820 882,180 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 1 37 277 1,500 1,815 998,185 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 472,868 263,727 144,644 72,617 953,856 46,144 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 277,971 283,238 205,381 128,632 895,222 104,778 6-AAAA Stephenson 84,960 150,499 206,552 232,092 674,103 325,897 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 82,360 145,165 203,058 232,462 663,045 336,955 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 77,031 139,894 197,568 233,671 648,164 351,836 6-AAAA Miller Grove 4,810 17,477 42,797 100,526 165,610 834,390 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Cedartown 891,704 94,160 10,522 3,156 999,542 458 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 42,704 311,582 273,412 208,248 835,946 164,054 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 28,156 235,787 258,708 247,334 769,985 230,015 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 22,686 203,715 244,019 261,053 731,473 268,527 7-AAAA Sonoraville 14,748 154,532 211,550 273,865 654,695 345,305 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield 2 224 1,789 6,344 8,359 991,641 8-AAAA North Oconee 846,500 119,170 25,714 6,773 998,157 1,843 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff 45,981 246,172 240,481 210,153 742,787 257,213 8-AAAA Madison County 41,763 228,444 235,942 215,101 721,250 278,750 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 35,977 207,788 228,770 220,688 693,223 306,777 8-AAAA North Hall 28,807 178,983 214,594 224,228 646,612 353,388 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 792 13,845 35,573 72,419 122,629 877,371 8-AAAA Chestatee 136 3,918 12,614 32,326 48,994 951,006 8-AAAA East Hall 44 1,680 6,312 18,310 26,346 973,654 8-AAAA East Forsyth - - - 2 2 999,998 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Peach County Carver (Columbus) Peach County Cedar Grove Crisp County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Atlanta) Carver (Columbus) Oconee County Peach County Carver (Atlanta) Wesleyan Savannah Country Day Carver (Columbus) Sandy Creek Oconee County Savannah Christian Peach County Reg 5, #3 8 67.39 1-0 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 6, #2 19 54.05 1-0 Bremen Reg 8, #4 15 56.22 0-1 Hart County Reg 7, #1 12 60.63 1-0 Wesleyan Reg 3, #3 24 49.19 1-0 Savannah Country Day Reg 4, #2 29 47.43 1-0 Harlem Reg 2, #4 22 50.34 0-1 Upson-Lee Reg 1, #1 3 74.86 1-0 Carver (Columbus) Reg 6, #3 25 48.77 0-1 Ringgold Reg 5, #2 4 73.43 1-0 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 33 42.60 0-1 Pickens Reg 8, #1 5 72.61 0-1 Oconee County Reg 4, #3 30 46.20 1-0 Hephzibah Reg 3, #2 21 52.84 1-0 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 17 55.73 1-0 Dougherty Reg 2, #1 2 77.29 1-0 Peach County Thomasville Cedar Grove Crisp County Stephens County Thomasville Calvary Day Monroe Area Cedar Grove Crisp County Morgan County Stephens County Adairsville Reg 1, #3 7 70.77 0-1 Thomasville Reg 2, #2 16 56.17 0-0 Mary Persons Reg 4, #4 32 43.64 0-1 Richmond Academy Reg 3, #1 9 64.62 1-0 Calvary Day Reg 7, #3 14 58.34 1-0 White County Reg 8, #2 10 62.78 0-1 Monroe Area Reg 6, #4 31 45.19 1-0 LaFayette Reg 5, #1 1 89.02 1-0 Cedar Grove Reg 2, #3 20 53.56 0-0 Jackson Reg 1, #2 6 71.98 1-0 Crisp County Reg 3, #4 26 48.13 1-0 Liberty County Reg 4, #1 23 49.65 1-0 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 11 62.49 1-0 Stephens County Reg 7, #2 13 59.10 1-0 Dawson County Reg 5, #4 34 37.67 0-1 Douglass Reg 6, #1 18 54.12 0-0 Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 1-0 89.02 1,000,000 4.43 918,658 808,515 716,428 594,907 0.68 Peach County 2-AAA 1-0 77.29 999,894 3.38 776,569 460,306 301,407 113,727 7.79 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 1-0 74.86 993,223 3.43 793,664 535,011 232,140 88,075 10.35 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 1-0 73.43 1,000,000 3.09 637,671 344,631 186,751 52,535 18.03 Crisp County 1-AAA 1-0 71.98 986,411 3.07 704,633 416,983 151,702 49,590 19.17 Thomasville 1-AAA 0-1 70.77 981,750 2.91 659,785 363,313 122,741 37,409 25.73 Oconee County 8-AAA 0-1 72.61 993,230 2.66 432,412 226,210 114,154 33,968 28.44 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 1-0 67.39 1,000,000 2.65 517,932 214,811 68,627 13,421 73.51 Calvary Day 3-AAA 1-0 64.62 997,631 2.35 359,877 73,115 28,345 5,899 168.52 Monroe Area 8-AAA 0-1 62.78 928,755 1.86 227,997 79,368 16,542 2,818 353.86 Stephens County 8-AAA 1-0 62.49 924,752 1.84 223,505 76,249 15,481 2,650 376.36 Wesleyan 7-AAA 1-0 60.63 989,648 1.80 217,650 70,187 11,253 1,611 619.73 Dawson County 7-AAA 1-0 59.10 984,720 1.68 179,327 53,058 7,464 960 1,040.67 White County 7-AAA 1-0 58.34 981,497 1.63 160,568 45,171 5,997 730 1,368.86 Mary Persons 2-AAA 0-0 56.17 965,057 1.32 115,730 26,330 3,325 332 3,011.05 Hart County 8-AAA 0-1 56.22 772,559 1.26 108,191 25,266 2,797 265 3,772.58 Adairsville 6-AAA 0-0 54.12 949,892 1.53 143,826 33,008 2,733 222 4,503.50 Bremen 6-AAA 1-0 54.05 949,538 1.52 141,454 32,356 2,656 222 4,503.50 Dougherty 1-AAA 1-0 55.73 718,048 1.01 93,881 17,500 2,425 219 4,565.21 Jackson 2-AAA 0-0 53.56 943,237 1.20 79,428 17,029 1,596 135 7,406.41 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 1-0 52.84 948,889 1.70 99,052 17,129 1,826 119 8,402.36 Morgan County 4-AAA 1-0 49.65 955,999 1.50 60,064 13,286 806 39 25,640.03 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 0-1 50.34 902,451 1.06 46,604 8,502 600 31 32,257.06 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 1-0 49.19 891,186 1.46 57,875 9,244 576 27 37,036.04 Ringgold 6-AAA 0-1 48.77 836,943 1.06 41,445 6,411 379 27 37,036.04 Liberty County 3-AAA 1-0 48.13 866,879 1.39 48,617 7,422 405 20 49,999.00 Harlem 4-AAA 1-0 47.43 929,098 1.36 40,234 6,907 332 17 58,822.53 Hephzibah 4-AAA 1-0 46.20 910,223 1.28 31,799 4,689 205 12 83,332.33 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 1-0 47.72 329,071 0.42 14,779 1,829 78 3 333,332.33 Richmond Academy 4-AAA 0-1 43.64 856,230 1.12 18,597 2,005 67 3 333,332.33 Monroe 1-AAA 1-0 47.58 285,413 0.33 11,130 1,077 61 3 333,332.33 LaFayette 6-AAA 1-0 45.19 691,129 0.79 14,294 1,674 73 2 499,999.00 Pickens 7-AAA 0-1 42.60 614,651 0.67 4,105 318 15 2 499,999.00 Douglass 5-AAA 0-1 37.67 1,000,000 1.19 14,253 896 11 - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-1 33.37 166,404 0.20 771 50 1 - - Salem 4-AAA 0-1 32.65 344,375 0.38 859 25 1 - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 1-0 36.85 228,734 0.24 568 28 - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-0 36.54 215,812 0.22 457 24 - - - Gilmer 7-AAA 1-0 35.92 252,058 0.26 374 20 - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-1 32.97 189,361 0.19 416 17 - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 0-1 36.65 51,633 0.06 341 14 - - - Long County 3-AAA 0-1 30.25 92,853 0.11 241 8 - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 0-1 33.32 114,592 0.12 115 5 - - - West Hall 7-AAA 0-1 31.06 110,506 0.11 56 2 - - - Columbus 1-AAA 0-1 35.00 35,155 0.04 137 1 - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-1 25.81 36,148 0.04 37 - - - - Lumpkin County 7-AAA 1-0 28.44 66,920 0.07 22 - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 0-1 24.70 13,360 0.01 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 0-1 9.03 4,075 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-0 -0.58 10 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 432,959 315,205 198,415 46,644 993,223 6,777 1-AAA Crisp County 298,761 325,266 285,310 77,074 986,411 13,589 1-AAA Thomasville 252,013 308,168 326,959 94,610 981,750 18,250 1-AAA Dougherty 14,857 43,077 149,202 510,912 718,048 281,952 1-AAA Monroe 1,392 8,040 37,584 238,397 285,413 714,587 1-AAA Columbus 18 244 2,530 32,363 35,155 964,845 2-AAA Peach County 867,936 114,538 13,571 3,849 999,894 106 2-AAA Mary Persons 67,296 399,293 312,471 185,997 965,057 34,943 2-AAA Jackson 41,651 290,680 344,777 266,129 943,237 56,763 2-AAA Upson-Lee 22,905 187,059 303,386 389,101 902,451 97,549 2-AAA Pike County 212 8,430 25,795 154,924 189,361 810,639 3-AAA Calvary Day 701,117 213,337 62,898 20,279 997,631 2,369 3-AAA Savannah Christian 153,141 345,681 277,943 172,124 948,889 51,111 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 79,563 227,998 306,025 277,600 891,186 108,814 3-AAA Liberty County 64,557 197,202 292,786 312,334 866,879 133,121 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 1,183 10,482 36,049 118,690 166,404 833,596 3-AAA Long County 372 4,266 18,301 69,914 92,853 907,147 3-AAA Beach 67 1,034 5,997 29,050 36,148 963,852 3-AAA Groves - - 1 9 10 999,990 4-AAA Morgan County 362,610 272,690 194,897 125,802 955,999 44,001 4-AAA Harlem 263,933 259,586 232,166 173,413 929,098 70,902 4-AAA Hephzibah 218,393 241,940 247,209 202,681 910,223 89,777 4-AAA Richmond Academy 142,656 190,492 248,180 274,902 856,230 143,770 4-AAA Salem 12,400 35,239 77,059 219,677 344,375 655,625 4-AAA Cross Creek 8 53 489 3,525 4,075 995,925 5-AAA Cedar Grove 816,789 154,670 28,096 445 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 133,484 539,680 316,851 9,985 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 49,610 303,990 615,360 31,040 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 117 1,660 39,693 958,530 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 379,545 291,340 184,913 94,094 949,892 50,108 6-AAA Bremen 374,830 293,479 186,316 94,913 949,538 50,462 6-AAA Ringgold 155,144 221,120 261,029 199,650 836,943 163,057 6-AAA LaFayette 73,779 137,025 214,901 265,424 691,129 308,871 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 7,572 24,736 62,545 133,881 228,734 771,266 6-AAA Ridgeland 6,888 22,757 58,638 127,529 215,812 784,188 6-AAA Gordon Lee 2,191 9,130 29,196 74,075 114,592 885,408 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 51 413 2,462 10,434 13,360 986,640 7-AAA Wesleyan 387,694 318,076 231,259 52,619 989,648 10,352 7-AAA Dawson County 315,542 319,596 278,845 70,737 984,720 15,280 7-AAA White County 282,438 312,503 305,443 81,113 981,497 18,503 7-AAA Pickens 12,371 38,741 127,470 436,069 614,651 385,349 7-AAA Gilmer 1,572 8,235 37,680 204,571 252,058 747,942 7-AAA West Hall 278 2,017 12,688 95,523 110,506 889,494 7-AAA Lumpkin County 105 832 6,615 59,368 66,920 933,080 8-AAA Oconee County 617,492 248,462 93,765 33,511 993,230 6,770 8-AAA Monroe Area 167,307 297,620 289,375 174,453 928,755 71,245 8-AAA Stephens County 159,671 290,736 293,404 180,941 924,752 75,248 8-AAA Hart County 49,747 132,673 238,472 351,667 772,559 227,441 8-AAA Hebron Christian 5,622 28,884 76,319 218,246 329,071 670,929 8-AAA Franklin County 161 1,625 8,665 41,182 51,633 948,367

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Eagle's Landing Christian Fitzgerald Appling County Eagle's Landing Christian Thomson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Rockmart Fitzgerald Callaway Appling County Columbia Rockmart Washington County Fitzgerald Callaway Fellowship Christian Appling County Northeast Reg 5, #3 15 53.85 1-0 Columbia Reg 6, #2 23 48.25 1-0 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 40 29.43 1-0 Banks County Reg 7, #1 6 66.69 0-1 Rockmart Reg 3, #3 20 50.05 1-0 Vidalia Reg 4, #2 9 60.77 0-0 Washington County Reg 2, #4 39 31.41 1-0 Rutland Reg 1, #1 1 78.62 1-0 Fitzgerald Reg 6, #3 28 41.49 0-0 Mount Paran Christian Reg 5, #2 5 69.64 0-1 Callaway Reg 7, #4 22 48.95 0-1 Fannin County Reg 8, #1 8 61.67 0-1 Fellowship Christian Reg 4, #3 18 51.39 0-0 Putnam County Reg 3, #2 4 71.73 0-0 Appling County Reg 1, #4 16 53.38 0-1 Jeff Davis Reg 2, #1 10 60.62 0-0 Northeast Pierce County Eagle's Landing Christian Thomson Haralson County Cook Pierce County Athens Academy Eagle's Landing Christian Dodge County Thomson Haralson County South Atlanta Reg 1, #3 13 57.23 1-0 Cook Reg 2, #2 32 38.85 0-1 Central (Macon) Reg 4, #4 34 38.42 1-0 Laney Reg 3, #1 3 76.63 0-0 Pierce County Reg 7, #3 19 51.06 0-1 North Murray Reg 8, #2 12 57.42 1-0 Athens Academy Reg 6, #4 29 40.55 0-1 Washington Reg 5, #1 2 77.73 1-0 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 2, #3 37 34.10 1-0 Spencer Reg 1, #2 11 58.96 0-1 Dodge County Reg 3, #4 24 46.64 1-0 Toombs County Reg 4, #1 7 63.75 0-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 25 45.99 1-0 Union County Reg 7, #2 14 55.65 0-1 Haralson County Reg 5, #4 38 34.09 1-0 Landmark Christian Reg 6, #1 21 49.50 0-0 South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald 1-AA 1-0 78.62 999,066 4.06 862,067 718,187 488,035 308,776 2.24 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 1-0 77.73 999,992 3.82 871,178 553,204 417,175 250,740 2.99 Pierce County 3-AA 0-0 76.63 999,596 3.67 833,546 519,384 372,152 209,997 3.76 Appling County 3-AA 0-0 71.73 998,007 3.19 704,504 383,364 212,697 88,519 10.30 Callaway 5-AA 0-1 69.64 999,808 3.14 707,164 334,659 164,056 60,093 15.64 Rockmart 7-AA 0-1 66.69 997,493 3.03 713,504 285,449 107,288 34,699 27.82 Thomson 4-AA 0-1 63.75 997,193 2.50 395,445 266,090 71,126 17,982 54.61 Washington County 4-AA 0-0 60.77 993,828 2.15 276,932 162,232 35,520 7,218 137.54 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 0-1 61.67 999,380 2.15 266,890 95,726 26,767 6,099 162.96 Northeast 2-AA 0-0 60.62 999,772 1.98 206,939 75,063 18,473 4,044 246.28 Dodge County 1-AA 0-1 58.96 849,814 1.93 241,389 119,905 23,387 4,020 247.76 Cook 1-AA 1-0 57.23 795,475 1.68 181,618 81,142 14,034 2,021 493.80 Athens Academy 8-AA 1-0 57.42 997,748 1.90 189,128 55,329 11,330 1,767 564.93 Haralson County 7-AA 0-1 55.65 957,359 1.96 304,928 87,190 12,715 1,701 586.89 Columbia 5-AA 1-0 53.85 989,974 1.93 226,166 37,562 5,201 626 1,596.44 Jeff Davis 1-AA 0-1 53.38 623,687 1.15 85,825 29,849 3,798 388 2,576.32 North Murray 7-AA 0-1 51.06 894,369 1.47 139,753 29,810 2,922 267 3,744.32 South Atlanta 6-AA 0-0 49.50 987,940 1.71 176,857 40,005 3,305 233 4,290.85 Worth County 1-AA 1-0 51.71 530,623 0.92 58,086 18,179 2,058 224 4,463.29 Putnam County 4-AA 0-0 51.39 944,800 1.29 62,348 18,852 2,039 192 5,207.33 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 1-0 48.25 983,104 1.59 140,910 28,570 2,066 148 6,755.76 Fannin County 7-AA 0-1 48.95 845,684 1.27 91,408 16,632 1,353 106 9,432.96 Vidalia 3-AA 1-0 50.05 726,986 0.98 39,807 11,743 1,008 78 12,819.51 Union County 8-AA 1-0 45.99 965,988 1.36 91,791 15,096 783 33 30,302.03 Toombs County 3-AA 1-0 46.64 562,848 0.71 19,945 5,250 299 15 66,665.67 Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 0-0 41.49 922,869 1.13 32,356 3,659 139 6 166,665.67 Washington 6-AA 0-1 40.55 906,858 1.07 25,199 2,546 99 3 333,332.33 Berrien 1-AA 0-1 42.53 131,712 0.18 3,663 534 34 2 499,999.00 Central (Macon) 2-AA 0-1 38.85 903,152 1.04 7,691 909 32 1 999,999.00 Brantley County 3-AA 1-0 39.60 220,198 0.25 2,655 444 16 1 999,999.00 Windsor Forest 3-AA 0-1 38.74 190,197 0.21 2,059 354 12 1 999,999.00 Tattnall County 3-AA 1-0 41.64 302,168 0.35 4,917 996 37 - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 1-0 34.09 656,657 0.80 13,985 872 15 - - Model 7-AA 0-1 37.39 276,845 0.32 3,680 232 7 - - Laney 4-AA 1-0 38.42 531,205 0.56 2,624 174 7 - - Spencer 2-AA 1-0 34.10 764,950 0.82 2,882 293 4 - - Rutland 2-AA 1-0 31.41 641,434 0.67 1,303 108 4 - - Sumter County 1-AA 0-1 39.32 69,623 0.09 1,136 128 3 - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 0-1 37.38 469,685 0.49 1,882 97 3 - - Banks County 8-AA 1-0 29.43 514,650 0.54 2,331 63 1 - - Southwest 2-AA 0-1 29.34 523,918 0.54 708 46 - - - Redan 5-AA 0-1 26.35 257,586 0.28 1,337 40 - - - East Jackson 8-AA 0-1 27.61 415,331 0.43 1,240 29 - - - ACE Charter 2-AA 1-0 20.33 127,936 0.13 19 3 - - - Towers 5-AA 0-1 19.25 83,674 0.09 113 1 - - - Providence Christian 8-AA 0-1 18.47 106,903 0.11 40 - - - - Therrell 6-AA 0-0 22.69 117,515 0.12 24 - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 0-1 18.99 56,498 0.06 7 - - - - Butler 4-AA 1-0 22.48 37,450 0.04 7 - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 1-0 23.05 17,962 0.02 6 - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-0 20.65 25,231 0.03 3 - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 0-1 15.24 25,216 0.03 2 - - - - McNair 5-AA 0-1 9.12 12,309 0.01 2 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-1 20.66 10,288 0.01 1 - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-0 13.47 27,684 0.03 - - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 0-1 9.96 11,154 0.01 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-1 7.19 608 0.00 - - - - - Walker 6-AA 0-0 16.29 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 861,360 113,882 19,458 4,366 999,066 934 1-AA Dodge County 63,764 341,005 268,008 177,037 849,814 150,186 1-AA Cook 44,377 269,767 271,699 209,632 795,475 204,525 1-AA Jeff Davis 18,173 147,942 210,444 247,128 623,687 376,313 1-AA Worth County 11,594 108,819 174,987 235,223 530,623 469,377 1-AA Berrien 570 13,292 37,131 80,719 131,712 868,288 1-AA Sumter County 162 5,293 18,273 45,895 69,623 930,377 2-AA Northeast 902,070 86,286 9,699 1,717 999,772 228 2-AA Central (Macon) 59,343 433,727 263,602 146,480 903,152 96,848 2-AA Spencer 21,480 225,681 282,593 235,196 764,950 235,050 2-AA Rutland 10,812 144,188 224,618 261,816 641,434 358,566 2-AA Southwest 6,011 97,515 175,776 244,616 523,918 476,082 2-AA ACE Charter 267 11,009 35,719 80,941 127,936 872,064 2-AA Jordan 15 1,262 6,024 20,383 27,684 972,316 2-AA Kendrick 2 332 1,969 8,851 11,154 988,846 3-AA Pierce County 620,998 348,797 27,239 2,562 999,596 404 3-AA Appling County 368,681 554,001 66,537 8,788 998,007 1,993 3-AA Vidalia 6,813 54,203 402,357 263,613 726,986 273,014 3-AA Toombs County 2,602 27,027 254,048 279,171 562,848 437,152 3-AA Tattnall County 495 7,941 111,057 182,675 302,168 697,832 3-AA Brantley County 240 4,500 75,763 139,695 220,198 779,802 3-AA Windsor Forest 171 3,531 62,999 123,496 190,197 809,803 4-AA Thomson 529,821 334,349 115,114 17,909 997,193 2,807 4-AA Washington County 372,900 408,709 179,465 32,754 993,828 6,172 4-AA Putnam County 89,557 213,853 476,662 164,728 944,800 55,200 4-AA Laney 4,512 23,730 120,709 382,254 531,205 468,795 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 3,190 19,042 101,823 345,630 469,685 530,315 4-AA Butler 10 217 3,915 33,308 37,450 962,550 4-AA Josey 10 98 2,295 22,828 25,231 974,769 4-AA Glenn Hills - 2 17 589 608 999,392 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 692,020 274,996 32,208 768 999,992 8 5-AA Callaway 285,314 582,848 127,120 4,526 999,808 192 5-AA Columbia 22,444 138,214 733,475 95,841 989,974 10,026 5-AA Landmark Christian 210 3,392 82,688 570,367 656,657 343,343 5-AA Redan 11 512 19,898 237,165 257,586 742,414 5-AA Towers 1 38 4,354 79,281 83,674 916,326 5-AA McNair - - 257 12,052 12,309 987,691 6-AA South Atlanta 418,482 303,264 176,361 89,833 987,940 12,060 6-AA North Cobb Christian 353,922 313,285 204,051 111,846 983,104 16,896 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 122,957 199,555 299,229 301,128 922,869 77,131 6-AA Washington 103,471 176,891 289,195 337,301 906,858 93,142 6-AA Therrell 869 4,985 19,866 91,795 117,515 882,485 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy 245 1,560 8,192 46,501 56,498 943,502 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 54 460 3,106 21,596 25,216 974,784 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 692,584 221,539 62,662 20,708 997,493 2,507 7-AA Haralson County 173,947 368,605 266,758 148,049 957,359 42,641 7-AA North Murray 78,923 222,505 319,932 273,009 894,369 105,631 7-AA Fannin County 51,850 166,584 285,512 341,738 845,684 154,316 7-AA Model 2,681 20,362 61,334 192,468 276,845 723,155 7-AA Gordon Central 10 287 2,567 15,098 17,962 982,038 7-AA Murray County 5 118 1,235 8,930 10,288 989,712 8-AA Fellowship Christian 579,175 329,472 84,151 6,582 999,380 620 8-AA Athens Academy 356,394 460,420 164,415 16,519 997,748 2,252 8-AA Union County 62,381 192,118 580,238 131,251 965,988 34,012 8-AA Banks County 1,313 10,344 92,064 410,929 514,650 485,350 8-AA East Jackson 715 7,051 67,267 340,298 415,331 584,669 8-AA Providence Christian 22 595 11,865 94,421 106,903 893,097

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Brooks County Prince Avenue Christian Brooks County Rabun County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Darlington Brooks County Rabun County Bleckley County Mount Vernon Darlington Lamar County Brooks County Mount Pisgah Christian Rabun County Temple Bleckley County Reg 5, #3 29 30.10 1-0 Oglethorpe County Reg 6, #2 16 47.88 0-1 Mount Vernon Reg 8, #4 22 38.82 0-0 Athens Christian Reg 7, #1 9 55.09 1-0 Darlington Reg 3, #3 31 28.62 0-1 Claxton Reg 4, #2 13 52.02 1-0 Lamar County Reg 2, #4 14 50.48 0-1 Jefferson County Reg 1, #1 1 80.76 1-0 Brooks County Reg 6, #3 17 44.83 1-0 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #2 28 31.51 0-1 Social Circle Reg 7, #4 24 34.00 0-1 Chattooga Reg 8, #1 2 76.93 1-0 Rabun County Reg 4, #3 20 44.12 1-0 Temple Reg 3, #2 27 32.03 1-0 Screven County Reg 1, #4 30 29.57 0-1 Bacon County Reg 2, #1 5 66.64 1-0 Bleckley County Swainsboro Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Whitefield Academy Swainsboro Metter Elbert County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Heard County Commerce Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #3 19 44.58 0-1 Pelham Reg 2, #2 6 62.54 1-0 Swainsboro Reg 4, #4 37 10.58 0-1 Crawford County Reg 3, #1 7 60.05 0-1 Metter Reg 7, #3 21 44.11 0-1 Pepperell Reg 8, #2 11 52.90 1-0 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 23 35.27 1-0 St. Francis Reg 5, #1 3 75.72 1-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 2, #3 8 56.40 1-0 Dublin Reg 1, #2 4 71.84 0-1 Irwin County Reg 3, #4 34 22.10 0-1 Bryan County Reg 4, #1 12 52.35 0-1 Heard County Reg 8, #3 15 49.21 1-0 Commerce Reg 7, #2 18 44.58 1-0 Trion Reg 5, #4 33 22.40 0-1 Jasper County Reg 6, #1 10 53.88 1-0 Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Brooks County 1-A Division I 1-0 80.76 1,000,000 4.28 902,788 861,687 578,677 398,055 1.51 Rabun County 8-A Division I 1-0 76.93 1,000,000 4.05 916,461 747,739 404,623 227,048 3.40 Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 1-0 75.72 1,000,000 4.05 883,088 720,719 473,621 218,819 3.57 Irwin County 1-A Division I 0-1 71.84 1,000,000 3.53 742,403 651,986 307,117 108,807 8.19 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 1-0 66.64 996,663 2.83 672,279 240,386 86,588 25,512 38.20 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 1-0 62.54 990,576 2.35 482,080 148,034 42,910 9,132 108.51 Metter 3-A Division I 0-1 60.05 999,995 2.63 508,123 108,687 36,331 5,783 171.92 Darlington 7-A Division I 1-0 55.09 994,599 2.28 474,688 76,692 12,372 1,496 667.45 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 1-0 53.88 1,000,000 2.52 507,240 94,987 14,145 1,428 699.28 Dublin 2-A Division I 1-0 56.40 964,054 1.62 211,769 58,807 10,893 1,389 718.94 Heard County 4-A Division I 0-1 52.35 1,000,000 2.13 139,367 57,464 7,588 689 1,450.38 Elbert County 8-A Division I 1-0 52.90 1,000,000 1.98 225,933 47,458 7,004 630 1,586.30 Lamar County 4-A Division I 1-0 52.02 1,000,000 2.12 135,521 54,299 6,802 564 1,772.05 Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-1 50.48 898,566 1.15 70,058 17,032 1,955 172 5,812.95 Commerce 8-A Division I 1-0 49.21 1,000,000 1.81 197,105 27,552 2,911 167 5,987.02 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 0-1 47.88 1,000,000 2.09 278,638 31,647 2,852 160 6,249.00 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 1-0 44.83 1,000,000 1.87 175,120 16,020 1,149 51 19,606.84 Temple 4-A Division I 1-0 44.12 1,000,000 1.89 80,755 11,386 727 32 31,249.00 Trion 7-A Division I 1-0 44.58 930,121 1.38 107,907 9,649 716 29 34,481.76 Pepperell 7-A Division I 0-1 44.11 922,853 1.35 97,407 8,340 560 25 39,999.00 Pelham 1-A Division I 0-1 44.58 1,000,000 1.19 37,331 3,518 263 6 166,665.67 Athens Christian 8-A Division I 0-0 38.82 1,000,000 1.34 71,169 3,053 124 6 166,665.67 St. Francis 6-A Division I 1-0 35.27 1,000,000 1.27 23,354 1,072 29 - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 0-1 34.00 579,977 0.64 7,207 332 12 - - Social Circle 5-A Division I 0-1 31.51 1,000,000 1.21 14,130 368 9 - - Screven County 3-A Division I 1-0 32.03 973,034 1.17 8,516 323 8 - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 1-0 30.10 1,000,000 1.18 12,006 279 5 - - Dade County 7-A Division I 0-1 33.04 524,715 0.57 5,300 216 5 - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 0-1 32.33 150,141 0.15 309 33 2 - - Claxton 3-A Division I 0-1 28.62 949,264 1.08 3,544 123 1 - - Jasper County 5-A Division I 0-1 22.40 1,000,000 1.07 3,239 31 1 - - Bacon County 1-A Division I 0-1 29.57 1,000,000 1.03 4,522 67 - - - Bryan County 3-A Division I 0-1 22.10 851,198 0.90 565 13 - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-1 8.13 226,509 0.23 4 1 - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 0-1 10.58 1,000,000 1.01 66 - - - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-1 15.49 25,239 0.03 5 - - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 0-1 14.97 22,496 0.02 3 - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 0-1 23.65 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Brooks County 716,616 276,400 6,839 145 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Irwin County 281,027 680,227 37,653 1,093 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 2,282 41,227 784,913 171,578 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 75 2,146 170,595 827,184 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Bleckley County 518,322 303,966 126,548 47,827 996,663 3,337 2-A Division I Swainsboro 312,767 361,638 219,641 96,530 990,576 9,424 2-A Division I Dublin 125,301 227,617 368,754 242,382 964,054 35,946 2-A Division I Jefferson County 43,311 103,458 269,660 482,137 898,566 101,434 2-A Division I East Laurens 299 3,321 15,397 131,124 150,141 849,859 3-A Division I Metter 941,336 55,021 3,062 576 999,995 5 3-A Division I Screven County 35,105 484,018 318,121 135,790 973,034 26,966 3-A Division I Claxton 18,561 323,475 386,169 221,059 949,264 50,736 3-A Division I Bryan County 4,900 127,481 260,550 458,267 851,198 148,802 3-A Division I Savannah 98 10,005 32,098 184,308 226,509 773,491 4-A Division I Heard County 436,863 358,376 200,559 4,202 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Lamar County 420,830 365,124 209,539 4,507 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 142,139 275,789 562,016 20,056 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 168 711 27,886 971,235 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 990,360 9,502 118 20 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 5,045 462,425 346,299 186,231 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 3,762 393,267 376,781 226,190 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 833 134,806 276,802 587,559 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 543,487 290,346 122,271 43,896 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 258,014 350,789 268,011 123,186 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 166,155 279,552 358,209 196,084 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 32,344 79,313 251,509 636,834 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Darlington 651,665 237,767 82,001 23,166 994,599 5,401 7-A Division I Trion 163,709 320,570 298,253 147,589 930,121 69,879 7-A Division I Pepperell 151,495 306,705 306,578 158,075 922,853 77,147 7-A Division I Chattooga 18,603 72,802 163,286 325,286 579,977 420,023 7-A Division I Dade County 14,472 61,219 142,835 306,189 524,715 475,285 7-A Division I Armuchee 29 518 3,747 20,945 25,239 974,761 7-A Division I Coosa 27 419 3,300 18,750 22,496 977,504 8-A Division I Rabun County 912,676 79,826 6,415 1,083 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 55,092 510,606 321,772 112,530 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 28,360 336,044 437,740 197,856 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian 3,872 73,524 234,073 688,531 1,000,000 -

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Clinch County Macon County Early County Clinch County Charlton County Macon County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Schley County Early County Washington-Wilkes Clinch County Schley County Bowdon Montgomery County Early County Chattahoochee County Washington-Wilkes Emanuel County Institute Clinch County Reg 5, #3 33 27.65 0-1 Georgia Military Prep Reg 6, #2 3 52.80 1-0 Schley County Reg 8, #4 16 45.53 1-0 Lincoln County Reg 7, #1 6 51.43 1-0 Bowdon Reg 3, #3 18 43.89 0-0 Montgomery County Reg 4, #2 20 42.56 0-1 Dooly County Reg 2, #4 22 39.91 1-0 Lanier County Reg 1, #1 4 52.60 1-0 Early County Reg 6, #3 11 47.32 0-0 Chattahoochee County Reg 5, #2 29 32.00 1-0 Hancock Central Reg 7, #4 Reg 8, #1 7 50.73 1-0 Washington-Wilkes Reg 4, #3 23 38.15 0-0 Telfair County Reg 3, #2 13 46.55 0-0 Emanuel County Institute Reg 1, #4 34 27.29 1-0 Seminole County Reg 2, #1 1 57.92 1-0 Clinch County Charlton County Aquinas Wilcox County Macon County Charlton County McIntosh County Academy Aquinas Manchester Turner County Wilcox County Warren County Macon County Reg 1, #3 27 33.77 0-0 Terrell County Reg 2, #2 5 52.34 1-0 Charlton County Reg 4, #4 26 36.29 1-0 Wheeler County Reg 3, #1 12 47.07 1-0 McIntosh County Academy Reg 7, #3 24 37.25 1-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 8, #2 9 50.11 1-0 Aquinas Reg 6, #4 14 45.94 0-1 Manchester Reg 5, #1 17 44.21 0-0 Johnson County Reg 2, #3 8 50.27 0-1 Turner County Reg 1, #2 21 41.79 0-1 Mitchell County Reg 3, #4 25 36.57 1-0 Jenkins County Reg 4, #1 10 49.36 0-1 Wilcox County Reg 8, #3 15 45.93 0-0 Warren County Reg 7, #2 19 43.79 0-1 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 39 20.19 0-1 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #1 2 54.03 0-1 Macon County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Clinch County 2-A Division II 1-0 57.92 991,610 3.49 723,891 520,118 359,700 245,046 3.08 Macon County 6-A Division II 0-1 54.03 975,495 3.05 592,744 365,382 215,663 120,488 7.30 Schley County 6-A Division II 1-0 52.80 966,702 2.89 549,209 320,778 178,390 93,481 9.70 Charlton County 2-A Division II 1-0 52.34 967,659 2.76 534,481 313,376 170,649 84,356 10.85 Early County 1-A Division II 1-0 52.60 997,979 2.64 501,204 288,148 152,187 79,829 11.53 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 1-0 50.73 969,846 2.16 440,145 222,283 112,755 53,691 17.63 Bowdon 7-A Division II 1-0 51.43 1,000,000 2.34 366,430 211,816 107,033 52,861 17.92 Turner County 2-A Division II 0-1 50.27 950,323 2.46 452,309 239,445 115,788 51,293 18.50 Aquinas 8-A Division II 1-0 50.11 965,121 2.10 414,537 203,823 100,316 45,708 20.88 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 0-1 49.36 993,207 2.32 362,991 176,789 85,427 37,161 25.91 Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 0-0 47.32 889,270 2.14 340,286 148,283 59,743 22,864 42.74 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 1-0 47.07 982,804 2.11 274,911 128,535 52,890 20,102 48.75 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 0-0 46.55 980,647 2.06 260,431 117,597 46,809 17,185 57.19 Manchester 6-A Division II 0-1 45.94 855,771 1.95 289,976 116,633 42,669 15,046 65.46 Warren County 8-A Division II 0-0 45.93 917,196 1.70 251,102 101,538 38,540 13,560 72.75 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 1-0 45.53 909,790 1.66 237,042 93,512 34,523 11,788 83.83 Johnson County 5-A Division II 0-0 44.21 999,571 1.81 215,572 80,991 28,813 9,029 109.75 Montgomery County 3-A Division II 0-0 43.89 965,174 1.82 193,982 73,521 24,367 7,663 129.50 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 0-1 43.79 1,000,000 1.69 166,416 63,823 21,184 6,423 154.69 Dooly County 4-A Division II 0-1 42.56 964,569 1.68 162,883 53,775 16,448 4,646 214.24 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 0-1 41.79 965,625 1.53 153,051 48,312 13,891 3,540 281.49 Lanier County 2-A Division II 1-0 39.91 718,216 1.14 106,674 28,990 6,798 1,526 654.31 Telfair County 4-A Division II 0-0 38.15 911,814 1.35 79,312 19,905 4,360 871 1,147.11 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 1-0 37.25 1,000,000 1.36 72,976 17,369 3,587 635 1,573.80 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 1-0 36.57 866,269 1.25 67,111 14,100 2,707 466 2,144.92 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 1-0 36.29 875,850 1.22 56,533 12,148 2,305 426 2,346.42 Terrell County 1-A Division II 0-0 33.77 842,208 1.02 34,831 6,284 1,010 152 6,577.95 Hancock Central 5-A Division II 1-0 32.00 987,050 1.19 29,701 4,329 547 65 15,383.62 Atkinson County 2-A Division II 0-1 33.10 372,192 0.48 20,298 3,070 418 56 17,856.14 Taylor County 6-A Division II 0-1 30.64 134,942 0.19 6,742 862 90 11 90,908.09 Marion County 6-A Division II 0-1 31.32 153,543 0.22 8,724 1,192 140 10 99,999.00 Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 0-1 27.65 967,562 1.08 11,694 1,206 97 8 124,999.00 Miller County 1-A Division II 0-1 27.27 586,496 0.64 6,493 629 56 7 142,856.14 Seminole County 1-A Division II 1-0 27.29 587,233 0.64 6,712 663 48 4 249,999.00 Greene County 8-A Division II 1-0 29.17 193,608 0.23 4,090 529 44 3 333,332.33 Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 0-1 20.19 871,201 0.91 2,057 113 4 - - Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 0-1 19.66 142,479 0.15 386 20 2 - - Portal 3-A Division II 1-0 21.71 205,106 0.22 1,248 60 1 - - Towns County 8-A Division II 0-1 20.98 44,439 0.05 206 15 1 - - Greenville 6-A Division II 0-1 22.66 24,220 0.03 345 28 - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-1 18.27 112,081 0.12 267 10 - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-0 3.74 134,238 0.13 6 - - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 0-0 6.39 20,429 0.02 1 - - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 0-0 -2.96 40,378 0.04 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-0 2.57 57 0.00 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 0-1 -20.76 30 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 1-0 3.26 - - - - - - - GSIC 8-A Division II 0-1 -11.22 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.