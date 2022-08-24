ajc logo
X

Maxwell playoff projections after Week 1

August 20, 2021 - Kennesaw, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawale (4) celebrates his receiving touchdown with running back Victor Venn (6) during the second half against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.. Buford won 35-27. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Combined ShapeCaption
August 20, 2021 - Kennesaw, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawale (4) celebrates his receiving touchdown with running back Victor Venn (6) during the second half against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.. Buford won 35-27. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
Grayson
Colquitt County
Buford
North Cobb
Grayson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
North Gwinnett
Colquitt County
Buford
Brookwood
West Forsyth
North Gwinnett
Parkview
Colquitt County
Walton
Buford
Brookwood
Carrollton
Reg 5, #3
28
69.86
0-1
Cherokee
Reg 6, #2
13
83.65
1-0
West Forsyth
Reg 8, #4
17
81.19
1-0
Dacula
Reg 7, #1
9
91.09
1-0
North Gwinnett
Reg 3, #3
21
78.45
0-1
McEachern
Reg 4, #2
10
86.63
1-0
Parkview
Reg 2, #4
33
65.75
0-1
Pebblebrook
Reg 1, #1
6
92.98
1-0
Colquitt County
Reg 6, #3
20
78.48
1-0
South Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
15
82.46
0-1
Walton
Reg 7, #4
38
54.80
1-0
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #1
1
100.30
1-0
Buford
Reg 4, #3
11
85.97
1-0
Brookwood
Reg 3, #2
19
78.88
1-0
North Paulding
Reg 1, #4
32
66.35
1-0
Richmond Hill
Reg 2, #1
12
83.74
1-0
Carrollton
Westlake
North Cobb
Grayson
Milton
Westlake
Marietta
Collins Hill
North Cobb
Lowndes
Grayson
Mill Creek
Milton
Reg 1, #3
14
83.02
1-0
Valdosta
Reg 2, #2
16
82.20
0-1
Westlake
Reg 4, #4
22
76.98
0-1
Archer
Reg 3, #1
18
81.07
0-1
Marietta
Reg 7, #3
37
55.41
1-0
Meadowcreek
Reg 8, #2
3
93.66
1-0
Collins Hill
Reg 6, #4
31
69.35
1-0
Lambert
Reg 5, #1
5
93.13
1-0
North Cobb
Reg 2, #3
29
69.66
0-1
East Coweta
Reg 1, #2
8
92.34
0-1
Lowndes
Reg 3, #4
26
70.66
0-1
Harrison
Reg 4, #1
2
98.71
1-0
Grayson
Reg 8, #3
4
93.46
1-0
Mill Creek
Reg 7, #2
23
76.74
0-1
Norcross
Reg 5, #4
36
62.25
1-0
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 6, #1
7
92.69
0-1
Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Buford8-AAAAAAA1-0100.30995,6963.80771,177628,148437,673293,5502.41
Grayson4-AAAAAAA1-098.71993,6563.35675,833458,389299,226185,1554.40
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-093.66977,6372.93556,038359,253184,33884,66510.81
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA1-093.46976,9682.91548,374350,753177,85780,29511.45
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA1-092.98996,9292.90548,456309,961153,84770,03513.28
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA1-093.13999,9502.72412,426296,233145,52067,60813.79
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA0-192.34996,3122.83528,394287,929138,29060,57915.51
Milton6-AAAAAAA0-192.69995,9942.81516,442261,492132,83359,94715.68
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA1-091.09999,9532.47459,963234,289106,16142,86822.33
Parkview4-AAAAAAA1-086.63883,9102.00317,446114,62539,95412,01882.21
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-085.97869,1981.92299,481102,88134,59410,02198.79
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA1-083.74998,1332.11351,51793,90228,9187,310135.80
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-083.65961,1381.95224,66076,29622,0805,429183.20
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA1-083.02968,4271.96282,03077,39719,9134,880203.92
Westlake2-AAAAAAA0-182.20997,1891.96295,44771,49019,5684,380227.31
Walton5-AAAAAAA0-182.46998,4011.83141,37962,38716,8483,820260.78
Marietta3-AAAAAAA0-181.07963,1411.64188,47443,89010,3532,172459.41
Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-081.19788,8291.33139,45741,2059,4071,870533.76
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA1-078.88940,7041.46133,58926,7155,2939081,100.32
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-078.48892,5411.4594,34824,7924,9867841,274.51
McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-178.45935,6521.43124,11024,0304,6697411,348.53
Norcross7-AAAAAAA0-176.74996,6611.3372,27513,8672,4813612,769.08
Archer4-AAAAAAA0-176.98500,0740.8273,71812,0141,9863033,299.33
Newton4-AAAAAAA1-076.20455,7890.7361,3579,2811,4591865,375.34
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA1-072.90297,3730.4326,3902,9613852835,713.29
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA0-169.66956,4301.1429,0122,7942621952,630.58
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA0-169.86975,4841.2225,2523,2832781662,499.00
Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-169.36566,6140.6910,6491,5561421471,427.57
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA1-070.49256,6430.3210,7971,3871321376,922.08
Harrison3-AAAAAAA0-170.66749,7010.8922,5832,4622471283,332.33
Lambert6-AAAAAAA1-069.35566,4600.6910,5981,5491488124,999.00
Camden County1-AAAAAAA0-164.49469,5840.5510,296494292499,999.00
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA1-066.35568,7480.6917,252983621999,999.00
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA0-165.75913,3881.0111,501805401999,999.00
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-062.25901,0020.985,007261121999,999.00
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-163.87410,8020.443,0961979--
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA1-054.80742,3740.7549725---
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA1-055.41763,1880.7857019---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA1-048.49424,1190.43814---
Campbell2-AAAAAAA0-146.13134,8600.14181---
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA0-142.6291,2360.095----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA0-147.8317,2530.023----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA0-137.1073,6010.071----
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA1-048.154,2270.001----
Osborne5-AAAAAAA1-037.1433,9270.03-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-17.971040.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County457,574362,222156,06421,069996,9293,071
1-AAAAAAALowndes424,653376,356171,60223,701996,3123,688
1-AAAAAAAValdosta112,690234,584503,392117,761968,42731,573
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill3,19215,90297,802451,852568,748431,252
1-AAAAAAACamden County1,89110,93671,140385,617469,584530,416
2-AAAAAAACarrollton494,398358,649110,55434,532998,1331,867
2-AAAAAAAWestlake413,917397,912139,29546,065997,1892,811
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta61,974155,257423,349315,850956,43043,570
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook29,59986,287313,098484,404913,38886,612
2-AAAAAAACampbell1121,89513,704119,149134,860865,140
3-AAAAAAAMarietta376,628287,432196,767102,314963,14136,859
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding279,358278,633241,035141,678940,70459,296
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern261,990273,298249,595150,769935,65264,348
3-AAAAAAAHarrison67,962120,772218,951342,016749,701250,299
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove14,06239,86593,652263,223410,802589,198
4-AAAAAAAGrayson698,073211,11565,76818,700993,6566,344
4-AAAAAAAParkview139,410315,987278,343150,170883,910116,090
4-AAAAAAABrookwood124,708294,658286,017163,815869,198130,802
4-AAAAAAAArcher17,62577,787151,681252,981500,074499,926
4-AAAAAAANewton14,40366,510135,924238,952455,789544,211
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett5,78133,94382,267175,382297,373702,627
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb740,450227,14228,2124,146999,95050
5-AAAAAAAWalton225,614570,723167,10034,964998,4011,599
5-AAAAAAACherokee28,015156,271529,728261,470975,48424,516
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain5,91245,171262,878587,041901,00298,998
5-AAAAAAAWheeler95769,14881,50391,236908,764
5-AAAAAAAOsborne-1172,93430,87633,927966,073
6-AAAAAAAMilton660,795244,56871,55919,072995,9944,006
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth218,940396,034249,15297,012961,13838,862
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth94,107239,608357,431201,395892,541107,459
6-AAAAAAADenmark13,19359,770160,160333,491566,614433,386
6-AAAAAAALambert12,95659,808159,143334,553566,460433,540
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central92122,55514,47717,253982,747
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett816,624176,1826,593554999,95347
7-AAAAAAANorcross177,326703,531101,75114,053996,6613,339
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek3,01055,546375,714328,918763,188236,812
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge2,60749,820351,236338,711742,374257,626
7-AAAAAAADuluth42514,307145,830263,557424,119575,881
7-AAAAAAADiscovery861418,87454,10573,601926,399
7-AAAAAAABerkmar--2102104999,896
8-AAAAAAABuford530,474291,034136,49437,694995,6964,304
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill225,841319,139314,520118,137977,63722,363
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek219,308315,863319,617122,180976,96823,032
8-AAAAAAADacula23,14465,561194,376505,748788,829211,171
8-AAAAAAAMountain View1,2338,39134,746212,273256,643743,357
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett-122473,9684,227995,773

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Roswell
Lee County
Gainesville
Woodward Academy
Roswell
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Blessed Trinity
Lee County
Gainesville
Brunswick
South Paulding
Blessed Trinity
St. Pius X
Lee County
Alexander
Gainesville
Lovejoy
Brunswick
Reg 5, #3
11
72.73
1-0
South Paulding
Reg 6, #2
17
69.22
0-1
Allatoona
Reg 8, #4
29
61.94
0-1
Lanier
Reg 7, #1
2
88.41
1-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 3, #3
30
60.90
1-0
Jonesboro
Reg 4, #2
13
71.61
0-1
St. Pius X
Reg 2, #4
42
53.03
0-1
Effingham County
Reg 1, #1
1
101.02
1-0
Lee County
Reg 6, #3
20
68.22
0-1
Creekview
Reg 5, #2
9
73.95
1-0
Alexander
Reg 7, #4
22
67.52
0-1
Johns Creek
Reg 8, #1
7
76.71
1-0
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
31
60.43
1-0
North Atlanta
Reg 3, #2
23
67.35
1-0
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #4
18
68.99
1-0
Houston County
Reg 2, #1
14
70.41
1-0
Brunswick
Woodward Academy
Hughes
Marist
Roswell
Tift County
Woodward Academy
Alpharetta
Hughes
Northside (Warner Robins)
Marist
Roswell
Rome
Reg 1, #3
16
69.34
0-1
Tift County
Reg 2, #2
24
65.54
1-0
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #4
32
60.22
0-1
Riverwood
Reg 3, #1
5
79.28
1-0
Woodward Academy
Reg 7, #3
12
72.24
1-0
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #2
26
62.47
0-1
Shiloh
Reg 6, #4
21
67.54
1-0
River Ridge
Reg 5, #1
6
78.14
1-0
Hughes
Reg 2, #3
37
56.76
1-0
Evans
Reg 1, #2
10
73.29
0-1
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 3, #4
39
54.87
1-0
Alcovy
Reg 4, #1
8
75.68
0-1
Marist
Reg 8, #3
27
62.39
0-1
North Forsyth
Reg 7, #2
3
86.93
1-0
Roswell
Reg 5, #4
15
69.54
1-0
Douglas County
Reg 6, #1
4
82.73
1-0
Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County1-AAAAAA1-0101.02999,8864.50957,976798,838751,874650,7610.54
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA1-088.41996,5293.34738,930377,550287,150120,2557.32
Roswell7-AAAAAA1-086.93994,7043.26699,419370,191268,57697,5159.25
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA1-079.28999,1774.411,076,545587,478235,43345,00521.22
Rome6-AAAAAA1-082.73992,8602.53382,905247,301146,01735,89826.86
Gainesville8-AAAAAA1-076.71993,6712.40411,309270,61045,53312,70477.72
Marist4-AAAAAA0-175.68997,2812.46408,242149,58361,2909,237107.26
Hughes5-AAAAAA1-078.14953,3031.58169,50598,38618,4545,863169.56
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA0-173.29807,5421.87314,930113,53632,2444,064245.06
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA1-072.24850,4821.74230,667110,21323,4972,993333.11
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA0-171.61991,8492.12270,86386,43623,5382,851349.75
Alexander5-AAAAAA1-073.95879,6301.46137,77766,78610,2302,296434.54
Brunswick2-AAAAAA1-070.41992,1661.93276,301113,47714,1432,122470.25
South Paulding5-AAAAAA1-072.73846,2401.37119,70054,2007,9171,598624.78
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA1-067.35978,2522.03265,760100,94114,0271,247800.92
Tift County1-AAAAAA0-169.34648,6081.31181,40956,33710,2859621,038.50
Houston County1-AAAAAA1-068.99630,7851.25170,34551,7928,9538281,206.73
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA1-068.76620,2321.23164,82349,8268,5457651,306.19
Douglas County5-AAAAAA1-069.54723,9941.0971,64927,2703,6145371,861.20
Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-169.22832,2571.2275,07526,8753,6435291,889.36
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-167.52681,6811.16109,33143,6325,4944932,027.40
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA1-065.54970,9151.53141,58941,3864,7454132,420.31
Creekview6-AAAAAA0-168.22799,9951.1362,29821,7052,5693063,266.97
River Ridge6-AAAAAA1-067.54775,5651.0754,56418,5852,0802553,920.57
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA1-060.43913,1821.3884,28819,7271,6057513,332.33
Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-160.22909,3941.3681,88019,0771,5436814,704.88
Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-162.47811,5361.0340,95511,9021,2476615,150.52
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA1-060.90915,5201.3573,74316,9411,4346216,128.03
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA0-162.39808,5461.0240,19911,5951,1545518,180.82
Newnan5-AAAAAA0-164.68444,4320.5922,7156,4377165518,180.82
Lanier8-AAAAAA0-161.94792,9440.9935,7059,9711,0404621,738.13
Veterans1-AAAAAA1-062.15292,9470.4738,3218,0236614621,738.13
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA1-058.82234,2690.3111,1562,7471451190,908.09
Pope7-AAAAAA0-058.50222,2950.2910,3192,4041169111,110.11
Evans2-AAAAAA1-056.76809,7760.9624,2743,0302376166,665.67
Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-054.87758,7760.9320,3212,2811301999,999.00
Effingham County2-AAAAAA0-153.03651,9730.728,544697391999,999.00
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA0-158.27304,7700.344,027802281999,999.00
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-153.81372,5900.403,045414231999,999.00
Etowah6-AAAAAA1-057.87287,6020.323,50668714--
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA1-046.27282,7200.29784365--
East Paulding5-AAAAAA1-055.1979,9860.09801914--
Paulding County5-AAAAAA1-053.8959,2290.07446503--
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-142.37151,3020.16656453--
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA0-146.43299,3900.321,519682--
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-147.53129,8030.1326219---
Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-146.2120,0400.02926---
Grovetown2-AAAAAA1-042.40145,9380.151925---
South Effingham2-AAAAAA0-142.40146,5120.151535---
Jackson County8-AAAAAA0-145.7690,9100.091023---
New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-148.1213,1860.01343---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA1-034.5536,9920.0427----
Morrow3-AAAAAA1-035.3840,2420.0421----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-140.286,9510.011----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA0-127.956,9450.01-----
Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-122.881,6980.00-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA1-020.93-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAALee County941,61253,1544,232888999,886114
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)27,182346,826256,533177,001807,542192,458
1-AAAAAATift County10,702193,320220,933223,653648,608351,392
1-AAAAAAHouston County9,950182,294215,307223,234630,785369,215
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central9,198175,504210,808224,722620,232379,768
1-AAAAAAVeterans1,35648,90292,187150,502292,947707,053
2-AAAAAABrunswick579,690289,27196,63626,569992,1667,834
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy314,746397,826188,17370,170970,91529,085
2-AAAAAAEvans68,942175,433328,447236,954809,776190,224
2-AAAAAAEffingham County29,86097,056228,480296,577651,973348,027
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)4,48723,43981,760173,034282,720717,280
2-AAAAAAGrovetown1,1608,40538,32098,053145,938854,062
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham1,1158,57038,18498,643146,512853,488
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy741,477206,19542,6278,878999,177823
3-AAAAAALovejoy180,674455,186251,39990,993978,25221,748
3-AAAAAAJonesboro59,694229,611392,544233,671915,52084,480
3-AAAAAAAlcovy16,66291,668239,935410,511758,776241,224
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill1,47416,65266,882214,382299,390700,610
3-AAAAAAMorrow196425,87633,70540,242959,758
3-AAAAAARockdale County-396186,2886,945993,055
3-AAAAAAForest Park-71191,5721,698998,302
4-AAAAAAMarist549,798311,515101,63034,338997,2812,719
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X339,330399,612180,66272,245991,8498,151
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta56,301143,955347,102365,824913,18286,818
4-AAAAAARiverwood54,095140,134341,576373,589909,39490,606
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb4454,30824,359122,190151,302848,698
4-AAAAAADunwoody314764,67131,81436,992963,008
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes442,556263,034160,79486,919953,30346,697
5-AAAAAAAlexander233,067257,777225,960162,826879,630120,370
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding188,701233,451235,244188,844846,240153,760
5-AAAAAADouglas County101,105162,178215,033245,678723,994276,006
5-AAAAAANewnan32,06672,535126,679213,152444,432555,568
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding1,5416,21519,76452,46679,986920,014
5-AAAAAAPaulding County8904,28214,12039,93759,229940,771
5-AAAAAANew Manchester745282,40610,17813,186986,814
6-AAAAAARome714,125194,10463,32921,302992,8607,140
6-AAAAAAAllatoona106,890269,159258,790197,418832,257167,743
6-AAAAAACreekview88,233238,543255,754217,465799,995200,005
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge76,524217,784251,606229,651775,565224,435
6-AAAAAASequoyah7,46941,97787,468167,856304,770695,230
6-AAAAAAEtowah6,75638,24381,828160,775287,602712,398
6-AAAAAAWoodstock31901,2255,5336,951993,049
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity513,244373,66691,28518,334996,5293,471
7-AAAAAARoswell431,659421,013117,13024,902994,7045,296
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta39,943130,622418,404261,513850,482149,518
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek13,33858,559251,015358,769681,681318,319
7-AAAAAASprayberry9428,41961,914162,994234,269765,731
7-AAAAAAPope8677,59257,466156,370222,295777,705
7-AAAAAALassiter71292,78617,11820,040979,960
8-AAAAAAGainesville721,789190,71761,17319,992993,6716,329
8-AAAAAAShiloh92,135250,612257,125211,664811,536188,464
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth90,426247,099256,606214,415808,546191,454
8-AAAAAALanier82,322233,910254,517222,195792,944207,056
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central10,99157,658111,686192,255372,590627,410
8-AAAAAAApalachee1,55012,44835,20280,603129,803870,197
8-AAAAAAJackson County7877,55623,69158,87690,910909,090

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cartersville
Ware County
Cartersville
Warner Robins
Jones County
Ware County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cartersville
Coffee
Jefferson
Warner Robins
Kell
Cartersville
Decatur
Coffee
Mays
Jefferson
Northgate
Warner Robins
Reg 5, #3
25
54.97
1-0
Banneker
Reg 6, #2
13
67.13
1-0
Kell
Reg 8, #4
16
62.55
1-0
Eastside
Reg 7, #1
1
95.24
1-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
34
47.33
1-0
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 4, #2
22
56.98
0-1
Decatur
Reg 2, #4
14
66.99
1-0
Ola
Reg 1, #1
2
89.20
1-0
Coffee
Reg 6, #3
23
56.54
0-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 5, #2
20
59.94
1-0
Mays
Reg 7, #4
28
53.43
0-1
Cass
Reg 8, #1
9
71.90
0-1
Jefferson
Reg 4, #3
41
43.25
0-1
Arabia Mountain
Reg 3, #2
32
48.62
0-1
Northgate
Reg 1, #4
33
47.69
0-1
Jenkins
Reg 2, #1
3
88.72
0-1
Warner Robins
Jones County
Creekside
Ware County
Calhoun
Jones County
Harris County
Clarke Central
Creekside
Ware County
Tucker
Calhoun
Cambridge
Reg 1, #3
27
54.15
0-1
Statesboro
Reg 2, #2
5
78.22
1-0
Jones County
Reg 4, #4
44
41.54
0-1
Lithonia
Reg 3, #1
24
55.32
0-1
Harris County
Reg 7, #3
17
61.06
1-0
Dalton
Reg 8, #2
10
71.19
1-0
Clarke Central
Reg 6, #4
29
49.17
1-0
Chattahoochee
Reg 5, #1
8
73.33
0-1
Creekside
Reg 2, #3
11
68.82
1-0
Dutchtown
Reg 1, #2
4
85.70
0-0
Ware County
Reg 3, #4
39
44.10
1-0
McIntosh
Reg 4, #1
15
62.62
1-0
Tucker
Reg 8, #3
12
68.72
1-0
Flowery Branch
Reg 7, #2
6
77.88
0-1
Calhoun
Reg 5, #4
26
54.23
0-0
Villa Rica
Reg 6, #1
7
76.66
1-0
Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cartersville7-AAAAA1-095.24999,9914.02905,910651,868498,857377,3001.65
Warner Robins2-AAAAA0-188.72998,2024.11938,772820,115396,268229,8163.35
Coffee1-AAAAA1-089.20999,9773.59862,665491,096343,904183,3534.45
Ware County1-AAAAA0-085.70999,8993.37798,727442,425289,676116,9247.55
Jones County2-AAAAA1-078.22970,2612.93666,255440,237146,85335,68527.02
Calhoun7-AAAAA0-177.88997,9612.52488,391188,01690,17119,78949.53
Cambridge6-AAAAA1-076.66998,7812.54414,476147,31772,07114,67467.15
Creekside5-AAAAA0-173.33996,0652.72543,580242,26666,64310,45994.61
Jefferson8-AAAAA0-171.90912,3592.02380,943115,48023,1213,903255.21
Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-071.19898,8971.92346,431101,79119,5393,051326.76
Dutchtown2-AAAAA1-068.82817,5691.38207,91482,72915,6651,699587.58
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA1-068.72833,0211.56235,98961,47010,4141,261792.02
Ola2-AAAAA1-066.99755,2791.16150,88452,5438,7998421,186.65
Kell6-AAAAA1-067.13982,8821.93169,72631,9886,3816731,484.88
Tucker4-AAAAA1-062.62993,3511.9594,58218,4343,5541895,290.01
Eastside8-AAAAA1-062.55557,4300.7861,53811,1801,2489710,308.28
Dalton7-AAAAA1-061.06927,9671.34102,50718,4141,7018911,234.96
Mays5-AAAAA1-059.94871,9961.42107,55515,4951,1626216,128.03
Union Grove2-AAAAA1-060.43416,9410.5134,9207,4197323330,302.03
Harris County3-AAAAA0-155.32966,0581.7579,09615,4218982737,036.04
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA1-060.35433,6490.5733,2585,3234731952,630.58
Decatur4-AAAAA0-156.98971,8211.7448,9206,3065401566,665.67
Loganville8-AAAAA1-058.75348,7280.4420,6282,9742311471,427.57
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA0-156.54858,5091.2762,2596,0562981283,332.33
Statesboro1-AAAAA0-154.15860,1620.9841,7306,9092787142,856.14
Banneker5-AAAAA1-054.97684,5620.9331,6772,9381383333,332.33
Cass7-AAAAA0-153.43754,1050.9133,5892,8451021999,999.00
Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-054.23647,4180.8626,0602,2551001999,999.00
Northgate3-AAAAA0-148.62863,4401.2920,7682,247641999,999.00
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA1-049.17573,3790.7012,904903171999,999.00
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA1-047.33828,8681.2015,2431,41227--
Jenkins1-AAAAA0-147.69637,1100.679,9891,07423--
Centennial6-AAAAA1-049.00564,2350.6812,08082323--
McIntosh3-AAAAA1-044.10713,0550.956,3984347--
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA0-143.25632,7910.866,4213864--
Lithonia4-AAAAA0-141.54544,4750.714,3352294--
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA1-046.98253,7480.292,189904--
Chamblee4-AAAAA0-041.25529,1470.694,0111843--
Drew3-AAAAA0-042.27628,5790.803,8112262--
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-143.12391,8000.402,7141932--
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-148.72336,7580.394,2272281--
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA1-045.67201,1600.231,263641--
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-146.4439,5480.04346221--
Hiram7-AAAAA0-144.16274,8470.302,698105---
M.L. King4-AAAAA0-137.23328,4150.401,35463---
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-134.68111,0520.111456---
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA1-043.6315,9160.02501---
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA0-133.2845,1290.0562----
Northview6-AAAAA1-028.5018,9320.027----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA0-132.458,2930.012----
North Springs6-AAAAA0-121.123,2820.001----
Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-134.032,2000.00-----
Midtown5-AAAAA1-034.39-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-0-22.47-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAACoffee588,783399,88610,933375999,97723
1-AAAAAWare County409,449567,57722,009864999,899101
1-AAAAAStatesboro1,46623,403555,764279,529860,162139,838
1-AAAAAJenkins2426,530253,759376,579637,110362,890
1-AAAAAGreenbrier592,373128,287261,081391,800608,200
1-AAAAABradwell Institute123129,24881,572111,052888,948
2-AAAAAWarner Robins719,877221,89545,32111,109998,2021,798
2-AAAAAJones County209,150459,460218,01183,640970,26129,739
2-AAAAADutchtown39,559159,924330,005288,081817,569182,431
2-AAAAAOla26,419120,995280,106327,759755,279244,721
2-AAAAAUnion Grove4,95136,852118,622256,516416,941583,059
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing448627,71930,92339,548960,452
2-AAAAALocust Grove-122161,9722,200997,800
3-AAAAAHarris County501,630260,990131,25672,182966,05833,942
3-AAAAANorthgate195,233248,849235,192184,166863,440136,560
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)157,531222,390239,264209,683828,868171,132
3-AAAAAMcIntosh86,391151,229212,061263,374713,055286,945
3-AAAAADrew59,215116,542182,227270,595628,579371,421
4-AAAAATucker618,226288,43169,59217,102993,3516,649
4-AAAAADecatur318,658442,432159,42151,310971,82128,179
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain25,64397,856256,124253,168632,791367,209
4-AAAAALithonia16,69572,479206,808248,493544,475455,525
4-AAAAAChamblee15,72068,703198,361246,363529,147470,853
4-AAAAAM.L. King5,05830,099109,694183,564328,415671,585
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside779,473164,45741,25010,885996,0653,935
5-AAAAAMays126,050369,535235,430140,981871,996128,004
5-AAAAABanneker43,254185,452240,346215,510684,562315,438
5-AAAAAVilla Rica36,492164,259226,717219,950647,418352,582
5-AAAAALithia Springs7,70254,694110,266164,096336,758663,242
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson4,23835,72481,303132,483253,748746,252
5-AAAAAChapel Hill2,78625,58163,082109,711201,160798,840
5-AAAAATri-Cities52981,6066,3848,293991,707
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAACambridge708,992239,45542,2878,047998,7811,219
6-AAAAAKell238,026499,294191,82353,739982,88217,118
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian39,287165,755406,209247,258858,509141,491
6-AAAAAChattahoochee6,96648,470180,204337,739573,379426,621
6-AAAAACentennial6,72746,846176,239334,423564,235435,765
6-AAAAANorthview21722,94615,81218,932981,068
6-AAAAANorth Springs-82922,9823,282996,718
7-AAAAACartersville860,130134,3415,195325999,9919
7-AAAAACalhoun132,740719,819129,50915,893997,9612,039
7-AAAAADalton6,024111,386557,032253,525927,96772,033
7-AAAAACass1,04630,020243,372479,667754,105245,895
7-AAAAAHiram604,26257,714212,811274,847725,153
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)-1727,17837,77945,129954,871
8-AAAAAJefferson352,041264,831187,147108,340912,35987,641
8-AAAAAClarke Central317,089263,516198,687119,605898,897101,103
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch210,420232,711226,916162,974833,021166,979
8-AAAAAEastside60,691109,352162,555224,832557,430442,570
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow35,90374,425123,613199,708433,649566,351
8-AAAAALoganville23,73254,39497,777172,825348,728651,272
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)1247713,30511,71615,916984,084

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Benedictine
Cedartown
Cedartown
North Oconee
Benedictine
Starr's Mill
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cedartown
Bainbridge
North Oconee
Perry
Westminster (Atlanta)
Cedartown
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Bainbridge
Pace Academy
North Oconee
Burke County
Perry
Reg 5, #3
25
55.17
0-1
Lovett
Reg 6, #2
11
63.42
1-0
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #4
32
53.09
0-1
Cedar Shoals
Reg 7, #1
2
78.48
1-0
Cedartown
Reg 3, #3
24
55.24
1-0
Wayne County
Reg 4, #2
7
68.40
0-1
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 2, #4
18
59.08
0-1
Griffin
Reg 1, #1
4
73.86
0-1
Bainbridge
Reg 6, #3
19
56.85
0-1
Stephenson
Reg 5, #2
22
56.07
1-0
Pace Academy
Reg 7, #4
36
51.69
1-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 8, #1
3
74.02
1-0
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
10
66.19
1-0
Troup
Reg 3, #2
9
66.25
1-0
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
41
46.70
0-1
Westover
Reg 2, #1
6
68.89
0-0
Perry
Benedictine
Stockbridge
Starr's Mill
Hapeville Charter
Baldwin
Benedictine
Cherokee Bluff
Stockbridge
Cairo
Starr's Mill
Northwest Whitfield
Hapeville Charter
Reg 1, #3
37
50.95
0-1
Hardaway
Reg 2, #2
16
60.88
0-1
Baldwin
Reg 4, #4
12
62.66
1-0
Riverdale
Reg 3, #1
1
81.33
1-0
Benedictine
Reg 7, #3
33
52.73
1-0
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 8, #2
28
54.17
0-1
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 6, #4
20
56.65
0-1
Holy Innocents
Reg 5, #1
13
61.63
1-0
Stockbridge
Reg 2, #3
17
60.33
1-0
West Laurens
Reg 1, #2
14
61.34
0-1
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
31
53.57
1-0
New Hampstead
Reg 4, #1
5
72.31
1-0
Starr's Mill
Reg 8, #3
30
53.70
1-0
Madison County
Reg 7, #2
26
54.81
1-0
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 5, #4
27
54.77
1-0
Woodland (Stockbridge)
Reg 6, #1
8
67.21
0-1
Hapeville Charter

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Benedictine3-AAAA1-081.33999,6973.80760,788665,704518,437354,8481.82
Cedartown7-AAAA1-078.48999,5423.73815,896579,162392,333234,0083.27
North Oconee8-AAAA1-074.02998,1573.37751,808477,392241,385116,3927.59
Bainbridge1-AAAA0-173.86999,5362.90575,258313,738175,49283,98110.91
Starr's Mill4-AAAA1-072.31938,0402.64498,091318,727153,50467,58613.80
Perry2-AAAA0-068.89956,5392.45394,686217,22888,95831,57830.67
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-167.21953,8562.45444,638214,05179,69125,45438.29
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA0-168.40857,5261.99325,920174,88269,84724,27340.20
Burke County3-AAAA1-066.25976,8941.95281,594134,17248,83313,76371.66
Troup4-AAAA1-066.19785,9031.62237,071115,48141,03712,13581.41
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-063.42895,2221.97298,979112,38433,8218,225120.58
Stockbridge5-AAAA1-061.63948,7731.88280,31976,44624,7975,374185.08
Cairo1-AAAA0-161.34983,8471.81184,89078,88221,1844,345229.15
Riverdale4-AAAA1-062.66625,3701.09123,04051,20915,0833,424291.06
Baldwin2-AAAA0-160.88760,9281.39129,02353,08314,2732,935339.72
West Laurens2-AAAA1-060.33736,5721.32116,79546,44011,9672,303433.22
Whitewater4-AAAA1-060.96531,5910.8684,42632,4168,5631,702586.54
Griffin2-AAAA0-159.08678,6641.1591,19334,1708,1111,365731.60
Stephenson6-AAAA0-156.85674,1031.17123,01026,3515,3447971,253.71
Holy Innocents6-AAAA0-156.65663,0451.15118,96625,1125,0077321,365.12
Pace Academy5-AAAA1-056.07828,8231.31116,41224,1634,8886451,549.39
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA0-156.34648,1641.11112,27323,1944,4636161,622.38
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA1-054.81835,9461.37135,04826,0844,5965421,844.02
Lovett5-AAAA0-155.17796,7911.2298,73019,5203,6404422,261.44
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-154.17742,7871.18109,44318,9763,3123542,823.86
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA1-054.77781,3821.1891,74217,5643,0893452,897.55
Madison County8-AAAA1-053.70721,2501.1299,10016,7012,6982763,622.19
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-153.09693,2231.0586,44313,8062,1562314,328.00
Wayne County3-AAAA1-055.24803,0161.0550,81813,0332,1402264,423.78
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA1-052.73769,9851.1692,64014,9952,2862154,650.16
New Hampstead3-AAAA1-053.57743,7500.9336,6838,7891,2961556,450.61
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA1-051.69731,4731.0674,55010,7701,4821446,943.44
LaGrange4-AAAA1-055.43250,2600.3318,0585,1849451347,461.69
North Hall8-AAAA0-152.20646,6120.9569,61610,3311,5151337,517.80
Spalding2-AAAA1-053.89389,8960.5524,7786,6511,0721287,811.50
Hardaway1-AAAA0-150.95883,4121.1529,7207,1489506515,383.62
Sonoraville7-AAAA1-049.93654,6950.9050,0696,3547755219,229.77
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA1-052.17302,4630.4114,5873,4264584621,738.13
Luella5-AAAA0-147.80403,8200.5017,3201,9861931566,665.67
Howard2-AAAA1-048.99174,9380.225,0799781279111,110.11
Westover1-AAAA0-146.70776,4340.9212,2611,8861746166,665.67
Miller Grove6-AAAA0-145.66165,6100.217,666554401999,999.00
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA0-144.44287,5330.312,99337521--
Islands3-AAAA0-141.70189,1100.201,1501146--
Shaw1-AAAA1-037.94356,7710.381,031604--
Hampton5-AAAA1-040.75117,8200.131,5441123--
Walnut Grove8-AAAA1-041.07122,6290.141,707863--
McDonough5-AAAA1-040.88120,7760.131,6721121--
Chestatee8-AAAA0-136.9848,9940.052948---
Fayette County4-AAAA0-141.3111,3070.01677---
East Hall8-AAAA1-034.5826,3460.031133---
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-023.558,3590.012----
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-125.321,8150.00-----
North Clayton4-AAAA0-115.3730.00-----
East Forsyth8-AAAA0-08.4720.00-----
Stone Mountain6-AAAA0-129.48-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA0-112.32-------
Druid Hills6-AAAA0-04.72-------
Clarkston6-AAAA0-01.76-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge768,794197,96927,1865,587999,536464
1-AAAACairo186,147529,438206,57861,684983,84716,153
1-AAAAHardaway31,158167,739409,616274,899883,412116,588
1-AAAAWestover12,67086,813276,736400,215776,434223,566
1-AAAAShaw1,23118,04179,884257,615356,771643,229
2-AAAAPerry546,209233,314119,34857,668956,53943,461
2-AAAABaldwin152,503224,124211,535172,766760,928239,072
2-AAAAWest Laurens137,850210,364207,808180,550736,572263,428
2-AAAAGriffin106,336180,163200,193191,972678,664321,336
2-AAAASpalding30,39274,973118,466166,065389,896610,104
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)19,31252,40190,894139,856302,463697,537
2-AAAAHoward7,39824,66151,75691,123174,938825,062
3-AAAABenedictine819,451159,42317,7883,035999,697303
3-AAAABurke County147,603551,141211,99766,153976,89423,106
3-AAAAWayne County18,766148,360346,302289,588803,016196,984
3-AAAANew Hampstead12,810113,010293,296324,634743,750256,250
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch1,01118,60681,081186,835287,533712,467
3-AAAAIslands3599,46049,536129,755189,110810,890
4-AAAAStarr's Mill440,838256,090156,18784,925938,04061,960
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)243,940254,373210,665148,548857,526142,474
4-AAAATroup165,479212,091221,710186,623785,903214,097
4-AAAARiverdale81,228136,757184,675222,710625,370374,630
4-AAAAWhitewater55,399104,983154,974216,235531,591468,409
4-AAAALaGrange13,04035,20169,536132,483250,260749,740
4-AAAAFayette County765052,2538,47311,307988,693
4-AAAANorth Clayton---33999,997
5-AAAAStockbridge460,373253,624151,95982,817948,77351,227
5-AAAAPace Academy191,515234,086221,968181,254828,823171,177
5-AAAALovett161,526214,020223,443197,802796,791203,209
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)149,490205,220222,133204,539781,382218,618
5-AAAALuella30,04768,198116,460189,115403,820596,180
5-AAAAMcDonough3,63312,58732,23572,321120,776879,224
5-AAAAHampton3,41512,22831,52570,652117,820882,180
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)1372771,5001,815998,185
6-AAAAHapeville Charter472,868263,727144,64472,617953,85646,144
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)277,971283,238205,381128,632895,222104,778
6-AAAAStephenson84,960150,499206,552232,092674,103325,897
6-AAAAHoly Innocents82,360145,165203,058232,462663,045336,955
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb77,031139,894197,568233,671648,164351,836
6-AAAAMiller Grove4,81017,47742,797100,526165,610834,390
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACedartown891,70494,16010,5223,156999,542458
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield42,704311,582273,412208,248835,946164,054
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)28,156235,787258,708247,334769,985230,015
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)22,686203,715244,019261,053731,473268,527
7-AAAASonoraville14,748154,532211,550273,865654,695345,305
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield22241,7896,3448,359991,641
8-AAAANorth Oconee846,500119,17025,7146,773998,1571,843
8-AAAACherokee Bluff45,981246,172240,481210,153742,787257,213
8-AAAAMadison County41,763228,444235,942215,101721,250278,750
8-AAAACedar Shoals35,977207,788228,770220,688693,223306,777
8-AAAANorth Hall28,807178,983214,594224,228646,612353,388
8-AAAAWalnut Grove79213,84535,57372,419122,629877,371
8-AAAAChestatee1363,91812,61432,32648,994951,006
8-AAAAEast Hall441,6806,31218,31026,346973,654
8-AAAAEast Forsyth---22999,998
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Peach County
Carver (Columbus)
Peach County
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Carver (Columbus)
Oconee County
Peach County
Carver (Atlanta)
Wesleyan
Savannah Country Day
Carver (Columbus)
Sandy Creek
Oconee County
Savannah Christian
Peach County
Reg 5, #3
8
67.39
1-0
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 6, #2
19
54.05
1-0
Bremen
Reg 8, #4
15
56.22
0-1
Hart County
Reg 7, #1
12
60.63
1-0
Wesleyan
Reg 3, #3
24
49.19
1-0
Savannah Country Day
Reg 4, #2
29
47.43
1-0
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
22
50.34
0-1
Upson-Lee
Reg 1, #1
3
74.86
1-0
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 6, #3
25
48.77
0-1
Ringgold
Reg 5, #2
4
73.43
1-0
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
33
42.60
0-1
Pickens
Reg 8, #1
5
72.61
0-1
Oconee County
Reg 4, #3
30
46.20
1-0
Hephzibah
Reg 3, #2
21
52.84
1-0
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
17
55.73
1-0
Dougherty
Reg 2, #1
2
77.29
1-0
Peach County
Thomasville
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
Stephens County
Thomasville
Calvary Day
Monroe Area
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
Morgan County
Stephens County
Adairsville
Reg 1, #3
7
70.77
0-1
Thomasville
Reg 2, #2
16
56.17
0-0
Mary Persons
Reg 4, #4
32
43.64
0-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 3, #1
9
64.62
1-0
Calvary Day
Reg 7, #3
14
58.34
1-0
White County
Reg 8, #2
10
62.78
0-1
Monroe Area
Reg 6, #4
31
45.19
1-0
LaFayette
Reg 5, #1
1
89.02
1-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 2, #3
20
53.56
0-0
Jackson
Reg 1, #2
6
71.98
1-0
Crisp County
Reg 3, #4
26
48.13
1-0
Liberty County
Reg 4, #1
23
49.65
1-0
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
11
62.49
1-0
Stephens County
Reg 7, #2
13
59.10
1-0
Dawson County
Reg 5, #4
34
37.67
0-1
Douglass
Reg 6, #1
18
54.12
0-0
Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA1-089.021,000,0004.43918,658808,515716,428594,9070.68
Peach County2-AAA1-077.29999,8943.38776,569460,306301,407113,7277.79
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA1-074.86993,2233.43793,664535,011232,14088,07510.35
Sandy Creek5-AAA1-073.431,000,0003.09637,671344,631186,75152,53518.03
Crisp County1-AAA1-071.98986,4113.07704,633416,983151,70249,59019.17
Thomasville1-AAA0-170.77981,7502.91659,785363,313122,74137,40925.73
Oconee County8-AAA0-172.61993,2302.66432,412226,210114,15433,96828.44
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA1-067.391,000,0002.65517,932214,81168,62713,42173.51
Calvary Day3-AAA1-064.62997,6312.35359,87773,11528,3455,899168.52
Monroe Area8-AAA0-162.78928,7551.86227,99779,36816,5422,818353.86
Stephens County8-AAA1-062.49924,7521.84223,50576,24915,4812,650376.36
Wesleyan7-AAA1-060.63989,6481.80217,65070,18711,2531,611619.73
Dawson County7-AAA1-059.10984,7201.68179,32753,0587,4649601,040.67
White County7-AAA1-058.34981,4971.63160,56845,1715,9977301,368.86
Mary Persons2-AAA0-056.17965,0571.32115,73026,3303,3253323,011.05
Hart County8-AAA0-156.22772,5591.26108,19125,2662,7972653,772.58
Adairsville6-AAA0-054.12949,8921.53143,82633,0082,7332224,503.50
Bremen6-AAA1-054.05949,5381.52141,45432,3562,6562224,503.50
Dougherty1-AAA1-055.73718,0481.0193,88117,5002,4252194,565.21
Jackson2-AAA0-053.56943,2371.2079,42817,0291,5961357,406.41
Savannah Christian3-AAA1-052.84948,8891.7099,05217,1291,8261198,402.36
Morgan County4-AAA1-049.65955,9991.5060,06413,2868063925,640.03
Upson-Lee2-AAA0-150.34902,4511.0646,6048,5026003132,257.06
Savannah Country Day3-AAA1-049.19891,1861.4657,8759,2445762737,036.04
Ringgold6-AAA0-148.77836,9431.0641,4456,4113792737,036.04
Liberty County3-AAA1-048.13866,8791.3948,6177,4224052049,999.00
Harlem4-AAA1-047.43929,0981.3640,2346,9073321758,822.53
Hephzibah4-AAA1-046.20910,2231.2831,7994,6892051283,332.33
Hebron Christian8-AAA1-047.72329,0710.4214,7791,829783333,332.33
Richmond Academy4-AAA0-143.64856,2301.1218,5972,005673333,332.33
Monroe1-AAA1-047.58285,4130.3311,1301,077613333,332.33
LaFayette6-AAA1-045.19691,1290.7914,2941,674732499,999.00
Pickens7-AAA0-142.60614,6510.674,105318152499,999.00
Douglass5-AAA0-137.671,000,0001.1914,25389611--
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-133.37166,4040.20771501--
Salem4-AAA0-132.65344,3750.38859251--
Coahulla Creek6-AAA1-036.85228,7340.2456828---
Ridgeland6-AAA0-036.54215,8120.2245724---
Gilmer7-AAA1-035.92252,0580.2637420---
Pike County2-AAA0-132.97189,3610.1941617---
Franklin County8-AAA0-136.6551,6330.0634114---
Long County3-AAA0-130.2592,8530.112418---
Gordon Lee6-AAA0-133.32114,5920.121155---
West Hall7-AAA0-131.06110,5060.11562---
Columbus1-AAA0-135.0035,1550.041371---
Beach3-AAA0-125.8136,1480.0437----
Lumpkin County7-AAA1-028.4466,9200.0722----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA0-124.7013,3600.01-----
Cross Creek4-AAA0-19.034,0750.00-----
Groves3-AAA0-0-0.58100.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAACarver (Columbus)432,959315,205198,41546,644993,2236,777
1-AAACrisp County298,761325,266285,31077,074986,41113,589
1-AAAThomasville252,013308,168326,95994,610981,75018,250
1-AAADougherty14,85743,077149,202510,912718,048281,952
1-AAAMonroe1,3928,04037,584238,397285,413714,587
1-AAAColumbus182442,53032,36335,155964,845
2-AAAPeach County867,936114,53813,5713,849999,894106
2-AAAMary Persons67,296399,293312,471185,997965,05734,943
2-AAAJackson41,651290,680344,777266,129943,23756,763
2-AAAUpson-Lee22,905187,059303,386389,101902,45197,549
2-AAAPike County2128,43025,795154,924189,361810,639
3-AAACalvary Day701,117213,33762,89820,279997,6312,369
3-AAASavannah Christian153,141345,681277,943172,124948,88951,111
3-AAASavannah Country Day79,563227,998306,025277,600891,186108,814
3-AAALiberty County64,557197,202292,786312,334866,879133,121
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)1,18310,48236,049118,690166,404833,596
3-AAALong County3724,26618,30169,91492,853907,147
3-AAABeach671,0345,99729,05036,148963,852
3-AAAGroves--1910999,990
4-AAAMorgan County362,610272,690194,897125,802955,99944,001
4-AAAHarlem263,933259,586232,166173,413929,09870,902
4-AAAHephzibah218,393241,940247,209202,681910,22389,777
4-AAARichmond Academy142,656190,492248,180274,902856,230143,770
4-AAASalem12,40035,23977,059219,677344,375655,625
4-AAACross Creek8534893,5254,075995,925
5-AAACedar Grove816,789154,67028,0964451,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek133,484539,680316,8519,9851,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)49,610303,990615,36031,0401,000,000-
5-AAADouglass1171,66039,693958,5301,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville379,545291,340184,91394,094949,89250,108
6-AAABremen374,830293,479186,31694,913949,53850,462
6-AAARinggold155,144221,120261,029199,650836,943163,057
6-AAALaFayette73,779137,025214,901265,424691,129308,871
6-AAACoahulla Creek7,57224,73662,545133,881228,734771,266
6-AAARidgeland6,88822,75758,638127,529215,812784,188
6-AAAGordon Lee2,1919,13029,19674,075114,592885,408
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe514132,46210,43413,360986,640
7-AAAWesleyan387,694318,076231,25952,619989,64810,352
7-AAADawson County315,542319,596278,84570,737984,72015,280
7-AAAWhite County282,438312,503305,44381,113981,49718,503
7-AAAPickens12,37138,741127,470436,069614,651385,349
7-AAAGilmer1,5728,23537,680204,571252,058747,942
7-AAAWest Hall2782,01712,68895,523110,506889,494
7-AAALumpkin County1058326,61559,36866,920933,080
8-AAAOconee County617,492248,46293,76533,511993,2306,770
8-AAAMonroe Area167,307297,620289,375174,453928,75571,245
8-AAAStephens County159,671290,736293,404180,941924,75275,248
8-AAAHart County49,747132,673238,472351,667772,559227,441
8-AAAHebron Christian5,62228,88476,319218,246329,071670,929
8-AAAFranklin County1611,6258,66541,18251,633948,367

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Eagle's Landing Christian
Fitzgerald
Appling County
Eagle's Landing Christian
Thomson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Rockmart
Fitzgerald
Callaway
Appling County
Columbia
Rockmart
Washington County
Fitzgerald
Callaway
Fellowship Christian
Appling County
Northeast
Reg 5, #3
15
53.85
1-0
Columbia
Reg 6, #2
23
48.25
1-0
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
40
29.43
1-0
Banks County
Reg 7, #1
6
66.69
0-1
Rockmart
Reg 3, #3
20
50.05
1-0
Vidalia
Reg 4, #2
9
60.77
0-0
Washington County
Reg 2, #4
39
31.41
1-0
Rutland
Reg 1, #1
1
78.62
1-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 6, #3
28
41.49
0-0
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 5, #2
5
69.64
0-1
Callaway
Reg 7, #4
22
48.95
0-1
Fannin County
Reg 8, #1
8
61.67
0-1
Fellowship Christian
Reg 4, #3
18
51.39
0-0
Putnam County
Reg 3, #2
4
71.73
0-0
Appling County
Reg 1, #4
16
53.38
0-1
Jeff Davis
Reg 2, #1
10
60.62
0-0
Northeast
Pierce County
Eagle's Landing Christian
Thomson
Haralson County
Cook
Pierce County
Athens Academy
Eagle's Landing Christian
Dodge County
Thomson
Haralson County
South Atlanta
Reg 1, #3
13
57.23
1-0
Cook
Reg 2, #2
32
38.85
0-1
Central (Macon)
Reg 4, #4
34
38.42
1-0
Laney
Reg 3, #1
3
76.63
0-0
Pierce County
Reg 7, #3
19
51.06
0-1
North Murray
Reg 8, #2
12
57.42
1-0
Athens Academy
Reg 6, #4
29
40.55
0-1
Washington
Reg 5, #1
2
77.73
1-0
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 2, #3
37
34.10
1-0
Spencer
Reg 1, #2
11
58.96
0-1
Dodge County
Reg 3, #4
24
46.64
1-0
Toombs County
Reg 4, #1
7
63.75
0-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
25
45.99
1-0
Union County
Reg 7, #2
14
55.65
0-1
Haralson County
Reg 5, #4
38
34.09
1-0
Landmark Christian
Reg 6, #1
21
49.50
0-0
South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald1-AA1-078.62999,0664.06862,067718,187488,035308,7762.24
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA1-077.73999,9923.82871,178553,204417,175250,7402.99
Pierce County3-AA0-076.63999,5963.67833,546519,384372,152209,9973.76
Appling County3-AA0-071.73998,0073.19704,504383,364212,69788,51910.30
Callaway5-AA0-169.64999,8083.14707,164334,659164,05660,09315.64
Rockmart7-AA0-166.69997,4933.03713,504285,449107,28834,69927.82
Thomson4-AA0-163.75997,1932.50395,445266,09071,12617,98254.61
Washington County4-AA0-060.77993,8282.15276,932162,23235,5207,218137.54
Fellowship Christian8-AA0-161.67999,3802.15266,89095,72626,7676,099162.96
Northeast2-AA0-060.62999,7721.98206,93975,06318,4734,044246.28
Dodge County1-AA0-158.96849,8141.93241,389119,90523,3874,020247.76
Cook1-AA1-057.23795,4751.68181,61881,14214,0342,021493.80
Athens Academy8-AA1-057.42997,7481.90189,12855,32911,3301,767564.93
Haralson County7-AA0-155.65957,3591.96304,92887,19012,7151,701586.89
Columbia5-AA1-053.85989,9741.93226,16637,5625,2016261,596.44
Jeff Davis1-AA0-153.38623,6871.1585,82529,8493,7983882,576.32
North Murray7-AA0-151.06894,3691.47139,75329,8102,9222673,744.32
South Atlanta6-AA0-049.50987,9401.71176,85740,0053,3052334,290.85
Worth County1-AA1-051.71530,6230.9258,08618,1792,0582244,463.29
Putnam County4-AA0-051.39944,8001.2962,34818,8522,0391925,207.33
North Cobb Christian6-AA1-048.25983,1041.59140,91028,5702,0661486,755.76
Fannin County7-AA0-148.95845,6841.2791,40816,6321,3531069,432.96
Vidalia3-AA1-050.05726,9860.9839,80711,7431,0087812,819.51
Union County8-AA1-045.99965,9881.3691,79115,0967833330,302.03
Toombs County3-AA1-046.64562,8480.7119,9455,2502991566,665.67
Mount Paran Christian6-AA0-041.49922,8691.1332,3563,6591396166,665.67
Washington6-AA0-140.55906,8581.0725,1992,546993333,332.33
Berrien1-AA0-142.53131,7120.183,663534342499,999.00
Central (Macon)2-AA0-138.85903,1521.047,691909321999,999.00
Brantley County3-AA1-039.60220,1980.252,655444161999,999.00
Windsor Forest3-AA0-138.74190,1970.212,059354121999,999.00
Tattnall County3-AA1-041.64302,1680.354,91799637--
Landmark Christian5-AA1-034.09656,6570.8013,98587215--
Model7-AA0-137.39276,8450.323,6802327--
Laney4-AA1-038.42531,2050.562,6241747--
Spencer2-AA1-034.10764,9500.822,8822934--
Rutland2-AA1-031.41641,4340.671,3031084--
Sumter County1-AA0-139.3269,6230.091,1361283--
Westside (Augusta)4-AA0-137.38469,6850.491,882973--
Banks County8-AA1-029.43514,6500.542,331631--
Southwest2-AA0-129.34523,9180.5470846---
Redan5-AA0-126.35257,5860.281,33740---
East Jackson8-AA0-127.61415,3310.431,24029---
ACE Charter2-AA1-020.33127,9360.13193---
Towers5-AA0-119.2583,6740.091131---
Providence Christian8-AA0-118.47106,9030.1140----
Therrell6-AA0-022.69117,5150.1224----
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-118.9956,4980.067----
Butler4-AA1-022.4837,4500.047----
Gordon Central7-AA1-023.0517,9620.026----
Josey4-AA1-020.6525,2310.033----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-115.2425,2160.032----
McNair5-AA0-19.1212,3090.012----
Murray County7-AA0-120.6610,2880.011----
Jordan2-AA0-013.4727,6840.03-----
Kendrick2-AA0-19.9611,1540.01-----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-17.196080.00-----
Walker6-AA0-016.29-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald861,360113,88219,4584,366999,066934
1-AADodge County63,764341,005268,008177,037849,814150,186
1-AACook44,377269,767271,699209,632795,475204,525
1-AAJeff Davis18,173147,942210,444247,128623,687376,313
1-AAWorth County11,594108,819174,987235,223530,623469,377
1-AABerrien57013,29237,13180,719131,712868,288
1-AASumter County1625,29318,27345,89569,623930,377
2-AANortheast902,07086,2869,6991,717999,772228
2-AACentral (Macon)59,343433,727263,602146,480903,15296,848
2-AASpencer21,480225,681282,593235,196764,950235,050
2-AARutland10,812144,188224,618261,816641,434358,566
2-AASouthwest6,01197,515175,776244,616523,918476,082
2-AAACE Charter26711,00935,71980,941127,936872,064
2-AAJordan151,2626,02420,38327,684972,316
2-AAKendrick23321,9698,85111,154988,846
3-AAPierce County620,998348,79727,2392,562999,596404
3-AAAppling County368,681554,00166,5378,788998,0071,993
3-AAVidalia6,81354,203402,357263,613726,986273,014
3-AAToombs County2,60227,027254,048279,171562,848437,152
3-AATattnall County4957,941111,057182,675302,168697,832
3-AABrantley County2404,50075,763139,695220,198779,802
3-AAWindsor Forest1713,53162,999123,496190,197809,803
4-AAThomson529,821334,349115,11417,909997,1932,807
4-AAWashington County372,900408,709179,46532,754993,8286,172
4-AAPutnam County89,557213,853476,662164,728944,80055,200
4-AALaney4,51223,730120,709382,254531,205468,795
4-AAWestside (Augusta)3,19019,042101,823345,630469,685530,315
4-AAButler102173,91533,30837,450962,550
4-AAJosey10982,29522,82825,231974,769
4-AAGlenn Hills-217589608999,392
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian692,020274,99632,208768999,9928
5-AACallaway285,314582,848127,1204,526999,808192
5-AAColumbia22,444138,214733,47595,841989,97410,026
5-AALandmark Christian2103,39282,688570,367656,657343,343
5-AARedan1151219,898237,165257,586742,414
5-AATowers1384,35479,28183,674916,326
5-AAMcNair--25712,05212,309987,691
6-AASouth Atlanta418,482303,264176,36189,833987,94012,060
6-AANorth Cobb Christian353,922313,285204,051111,846983,10416,896
6-AAMount Paran Christian122,957199,555299,229301,128922,86977,131
6-AAWashington103,471176,891289,195337,301906,85893,142
6-AATherrell8694,98519,86691,795117,515882,485
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy2451,5608,19246,50156,498943,502
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate544603,10621,59625,216974,784
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart692,584221,53962,66220,708997,4932,507
7-AAHaralson County173,947368,605266,758148,049957,35942,641
7-AANorth Murray78,923222,505319,932273,009894,369105,631
7-AAFannin County51,850166,584285,512341,738845,684154,316
7-AAModel2,68120,36261,334192,468276,845723,155
7-AAGordon Central102872,56715,09817,962982,038
7-AAMurray County51181,2358,93010,288989,712
8-AAFellowship Christian579,175329,47284,1516,582999,380620
8-AAAthens Academy356,394460,420164,41516,519997,7482,252
8-AAUnion County62,381192,118580,238131,251965,98834,012
8-AABanks County1,31310,34492,064410,929514,650485,350
8-AAEast Jackson7157,05167,267340,298415,331584,669
8-AAProvidence Christian2259511,86594,421106,903893,097

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Brooks County
Prince Avenue Christian
Brooks County
Rabun County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Darlington
Brooks County
Rabun County
Bleckley County
Mount Vernon
Darlington
Lamar County
Brooks County
Mount Pisgah Christian
Rabun County
Temple
Bleckley County
Reg 5, #3
29
30.10
1-0
Oglethorpe County
Reg 6, #2
16
47.88
0-1
Mount Vernon
Reg 8, #4
22
38.82
0-0
Athens Christian
Reg 7, #1
9
55.09
1-0
Darlington
Reg 3, #3
31
28.62
0-1
Claxton
Reg 4, #2
13
52.02
1-0
Lamar County
Reg 2, #4
14
50.48
0-1
Jefferson County
Reg 1, #1
1
80.76
1-0
Brooks County
Reg 6, #3
17
44.83
1-0
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #2
28
31.51
0-1
Social Circle
Reg 7, #4
24
34.00
0-1
Chattooga
Reg 8, #1
2
76.93
1-0
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
20
44.12
1-0
Temple
Reg 3, #2
27
32.03
1-0
Screven County
Reg 1, #4
30
29.57
0-1
Bacon County
Reg 2, #1
5
66.64
1-0
Bleckley County
Swainsboro
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Whitefield Academy
Swainsboro
Metter
Elbert County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Heard County
Commerce
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #3
19
44.58
0-1
Pelham
Reg 2, #2
6
62.54
1-0
Swainsboro
Reg 4, #4
37
10.58
0-1
Crawford County
Reg 3, #1
7
60.05
0-1
Metter
Reg 7, #3
21
44.11
0-1
Pepperell
Reg 8, #2
11
52.90
1-0
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
23
35.27
1-0
St. Francis
Reg 5, #1
3
75.72
1-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 2, #3
8
56.40
1-0
Dublin
Reg 1, #2
4
71.84
0-1
Irwin County
Reg 3, #4
34
22.10
0-1
Bryan County
Reg 4, #1
12
52.35
0-1
Heard County
Reg 8, #3
15
49.21
1-0
Commerce
Reg 7, #2
18
44.58
1-0
Trion
Reg 5, #4
33
22.40
0-1
Jasper County
Reg 6, #1
10
53.88
1-0
Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Brooks County1-A Division I1-080.761,000,0004.28902,788861,687578,677398,0551.51
Rabun County8-A Division I1-076.931,000,0004.05916,461747,739404,623227,0483.40
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I1-075.721,000,0004.05883,088720,719473,621218,8193.57
Irwin County1-A Division I0-171.841,000,0003.53742,403651,986307,117108,8078.19
Bleckley County2-A Division I1-066.64996,6632.83672,279240,38686,58825,51238.20
Swainsboro2-A Division I1-062.54990,5762.35482,080148,03442,9109,132108.51
Metter3-A Division I0-160.05999,9952.63508,123108,68736,3315,783171.92
Darlington7-A Division I1-055.09994,5992.28474,68876,69212,3721,496667.45
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I1-053.881,000,0002.52507,24094,98714,1451,428699.28
Dublin2-A Division I1-056.40964,0541.62211,76958,80710,8931,389718.94
Heard County4-A Division I0-152.351,000,0002.13139,36757,4647,5886891,450.38
Elbert County8-A Division I1-052.901,000,0001.98225,93347,4587,0046301,586.30
Lamar County4-A Division I1-052.021,000,0002.12135,52154,2996,8025641,772.05
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-150.48898,5661.1570,05817,0321,9551725,812.95
Commerce8-A Division I1-049.211,000,0001.81197,10527,5522,9111675,987.02
Mount Vernon6-A Division I0-147.881,000,0002.09278,63831,6472,8521606,249.00
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I1-044.831,000,0001.87175,12016,0201,1495119,606.84
Temple4-A Division I1-044.121,000,0001.8980,75511,3867273231,249.00
Trion7-A Division I1-044.58930,1211.38107,9079,6497162934,481.76
Pepperell7-A Division I0-144.11922,8531.3597,4078,3405602539,999.00
Pelham1-A Division I0-144.581,000,0001.1937,3313,5182636166,665.67
Athens Christian8-A Division I0-038.821,000,0001.3471,1693,0531246166,665.67
St. Francis6-A Division I1-035.271,000,0001.2723,3541,07229--
Chattooga7-A Division I0-134.00579,9770.647,20733212--
Social Circle5-A Division I0-131.511,000,0001.2114,1303689--
Screven County3-A Division I1-032.03973,0341.178,5163238--
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I1-030.101,000,0001.1812,0062795--
Dade County7-A Division I0-133.04524,7150.575,3002165--
East Laurens2-A Division I0-132.33150,1410.15309332--
Claxton3-A Division I0-128.62949,2641.083,5441231--
Jasper County5-A Division I0-122.401,000,0001.073,239311--
Bacon County1-A Division I0-129.571,000,0001.034,52267---
Bryan County3-A Division I0-122.10851,1980.9056513---
Savannah3-A Division I0-18.13226,5090.2341---
Crawford County4-A Division I0-110.581,000,0001.0166----
Armuchee7-A Division I0-115.4925,2390.035----
Coosa7-A Division I0-114.9722,4960.023----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I0-123.65-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IBrooks County716,616276,4006,8391451,000,000-
1-A Division IIrwin County281,027680,22737,6531,0931,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham2,28241,227784,913171,5781,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County752,146170,595827,1841,000,000-
2-A Division IBleckley County518,322303,966126,54847,827996,6633,337
2-A Division ISwainsboro312,767361,638219,64196,530990,5769,424
2-A Division IDublin125,301227,617368,754242,382964,05435,946
2-A Division IJefferson County43,311103,458269,660482,137898,566101,434
2-A Division IEast Laurens2993,32115,397131,124150,141849,859
3-A Division IMetter941,33655,0213,062576999,9955
3-A Division IScreven County35,105484,018318,121135,790973,03426,966
3-A Division IClaxton18,561323,475386,169221,059949,26450,736
3-A Division IBryan County4,900127,481260,550458,267851,198148,802
3-A Division ISavannah9810,00532,098184,308226,509773,491
4-A Division IHeard County436,863358,376200,5594,2021,000,000-
4-A Division ILamar County420,830365,124209,5394,5071,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple142,139275,789562,01620,0561,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County16871127,886971,2351,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian990,3609,502118201,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle5,045462,425346,299186,2311,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County3,762393,267376,781226,1901,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County833134,806276,802587,5591,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy543,487290,346122,27143,8961,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon258,014350,789268,011123,1861,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian166,155279,552358,209196,0841,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis32,34479,313251,509636,8341,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division IDarlington651,665237,76782,00123,166994,5995,401
7-A Division ITrion163,709320,570298,253147,589930,12169,879
7-A Division IPepperell151,495306,705306,578158,075922,85377,147
7-A Division IChattooga18,60372,802163,286325,286579,977420,023
7-A Division IDade County14,47261,219142,835306,189524,715475,285
7-A Division IArmuchee295183,74720,94525,239974,761
7-A Division ICoosa274193,30018,75022,496977,504
8-A Division IRabun County912,67679,8266,4151,0831,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County55,092510,606321,772112,5301,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce28,360336,044437,740197,8561,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian3,87273,524234,073688,5311,000,000-

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Clinch County
Macon County
Early County
Clinch County
Charlton County
Macon County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Schley County
Early County
Washington-Wilkes
Clinch County
Schley County
Bowdon
Montgomery County
Early County
Chattahoochee County
Washington-Wilkes
Emanuel County Institute
Clinch County
Reg 5, #3
33
27.65
0-1
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 6, #2
3
52.80
1-0
Schley County
Reg 8, #4
16
45.53
1-0
Lincoln County
Reg 7, #1
6
51.43
1-0
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
18
43.89
0-0
Montgomery County
Reg 4, #2
20
42.56
0-1
Dooly County
Reg 2, #4
22
39.91
1-0
Lanier County
Reg 1, #1
4
52.60
1-0
Early County
Reg 6, #3
11
47.32
0-0
Chattahoochee County
Reg 5, #2
29
32.00
1-0
Hancock Central
Reg 7, #4
Reg 8, #1
7
50.73
1-0
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 4, #3
23
38.15
0-0
Telfair County
Reg 3, #2
13
46.55
0-0
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 1, #4
34
27.29
1-0
Seminole County
Reg 2, #1
1
57.92
1-0
Clinch County
Charlton County
Aquinas
Wilcox County
Macon County
Charlton County
McIntosh County Academy
Aquinas
Manchester
Turner County
Wilcox County
Warren County
Macon County
Reg 1, #3
27
33.77
0-0
Terrell County
Reg 2, #2
5
52.34
1-0
Charlton County
Reg 4, #4
26
36.29
1-0
Wheeler County
Reg 3, #1
12
47.07
1-0
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 7, #3
24
37.25
1-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 8, #2
9
50.11
1-0
Aquinas
Reg 6, #4
14
45.94
0-1
Manchester
Reg 5, #1
17
44.21
0-0
Johnson County
Reg 2, #3
8
50.27
0-1
Turner County
Reg 1, #2
21
41.79
0-1
Mitchell County
Reg 3, #4
25
36.57
1-0
Jenkins County
Reg 4, #1
10
49.36
0-1
Wilcox County
Reg 8, #3
15
45.93
0-0
Warren County
Reg 7, #2
19
43.79
0-1
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
39
20.19
0-1
Wilkinson County
Reg 6, #1
2
54.03
0-1
Macon County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Clinch County2-A Division II1-057.92991,6103.49723,891520,118359,700245,0463.08
Macon County6-A Division II0-154.03975,4953.05592,744365,382215,663120,4887.30
Schley County6-A Division II1-052.80966,7022.89549,209320,778178,39093,4819.70
Charlton County2-A Division II1-052.34967,6592.76534,481313,376170,64984,35610.85
Early County1-A Division II1-052.60997,9792.64501,204288,148152,18779,82911.53
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II1-050.73969,8462.16440,145222,283112,75553,69117.63
Bowdon7-A Division II1-051.431,000,0002.34366,430211,816107,03352,86117.92
Turner County2-A Division II0-150.27950,3232.46452,309239,445115,78851,29318.50
Aquinas8-A Division II1-050.11965,1212.10414,537203,823100,31645,70820.88
Wilcox County4-A Division II0-149.36993,2072.32362,991176,78985,42737,16125.91
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-047.32889,2702.14340,286148,28359,74322,86442.74
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-047.07982,8042.11274,911128,53552,89020,10248.75
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-046.55980,6472.06260,431117,59746,80917,18557.19
Manchester6-A Division II0-145.94855,7711.95289,976116,63342,66915,04665.46
Warren County8-A Division II0-045.93917,1961.70251,102101,53838,54013,56072.75
Lincoln County8-A Division II1-045.53909,7901.66237,04293,51234,52311,78883.83
Johnson County5-A Division II0-044.21999,5711.81215,57280,99128,8139,029109.75
Montgomery County3-A Division II0-043.89965,1741.82193,98273,52124,3677,663129.50
Christian Heritage7-A Division II0-143.791,000,0001.69166,41663,82321,1846,423154.69
Dooly County4-A Division II0-142.56964,5691.68162,88353,77516,4484,646214.24
Mitchell County1-A Division II0-141.79965,6251.53153,05148,31213,8913,540281.49
Lanier County2-A Division II1-039.91718,2161.14106,67428,9906,7981,526654.31
Telfair County4-A Division II0-038.15911,8141.3579,31219,9054,3608711,147.11
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II1-037.251,000,0001.3672,97617,3693,5876351,573.80
Jenkins County3-A Division II1-036.57866,2691.2567,11114,1002,7074662,144.92
Wheeler County4-A Division II1-036.29875,8501.2256,53312,1482,3054262,346.42
Terrell County1-A Division II0-033.77842,2081.0234,8316,2841,0101526,577.95
Hancock Central5-A Division II1-032.00987,0501.1929,7014,3295476515,383.62
Atkinson County2-A Division II0-133.10372,1920.4820,2983,0704185617,856.14
Taylor County6-A Division II0-130.64134,9420.196,742862901190,908.09
Marion County6-A Division II0-131.32153,5430.228,7241,1921401099,999.00
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-127.65967,5621.0811,6941,206978124,999.00
Miller County1-A Division II0-127.27586,4960.646,493629567142,856.14
Seminole County1-A Division II1-027.29587,2330.646,712663484249,999.00
Greene County8-A Division II1-029.17193,6080.234,090529443333,332.33
Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-120.19871,2010.912,0571134--
Hawkinsville4-A Division II0-119.66142,4790.15386202--
Portal3-A Division II1-021.71205,1060.221,248601--
Towns County8-A Division II0-120.9844,4390.05206151--
Greenville6-A Division II0-122.6624,2200.0334528---
Treutlen4-A Division II0-118.27112,0810.1226710---
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-03.74134,2380.136----
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-06.3920,4290.021----
Glascock County5-A Division II0-0-2.9640,3780.04-----
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-02.57570.00-----
Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-1-20.76300.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II1-03.26-------
GSIC8-A Division II0-1-11.22-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County724,082218,37044,74110,786997,9792,021
1-A Division IIMitchell County201,911455,247225,69282,775965,62534,375
1-A Division IITerrell County50,712190,707355,660245,129842,208157,792
1-A Division IISeminole County11,70267,876185,264322,391587,233412,767
1-A Division IIMiller County11,57967,520185,030322,367586,496413,504
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay142803,61316,52220,429979,571
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter---3030999,970
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County523,812289,882135,61142,305991,6108,390
2-A Division IICharlton County256,107329,410272,580109,562967,65932,341
2-A Division IITurner County188,205285,446329,090147,582950,32349,677
2-A Division IILanier County27,22973,634192,419424,934718,216281,784
2-A Division IIAtkinson County4,64721,62870,300275,617372,192627,808
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy362,157300,755211,795108,097982,80417,196
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute337,853300,191224,789117,814980,64719,353
3-A Division IIMontgomery County231,580270,413286,783176,398965,17434,826
3-A Division IIJenkins County66,930120,507249,345429,487866,269133,731
3-A Division IIPortal1,4808,13427,288168,204205,106794,894
4-A Division IIWilcox County566,854267,987112,06246,304993,2076,793
4-A Division IIDooly County235,585328,267251,991148,726964,56935,431
4-A Division IITelfair County114,579218,512306,473272,250911,81488,186
4-A Division IIWheeler County81,294173,388284,630336,538875,850124,150
4-A Division IIHawkinsville1,0467,07825,586108,769142,479857,521
4-A Division IITreutlen6424,76819,25887,413112,081887,919
5-A Division IIJohnson County729,201210,41848,30711,645999,571429
5-A Division IIHancock Central168,249422,938283,188112,675987,05012,950
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep82,578270,053397,395217,536967,56232,438
5-A Division IIWilkinson County19,82093,026250,135508,220871,201128,799
5-A Division IITwiggs County1353,13416,928114,041134,238865,762
5-A Division IIGlascock County174314,04735,88340,378959,622
6-A Division IIMacon County404,012291,879183,63295,972975,49524,505
6-A Division IISchley County340,681299,219208,551118,251966,70233,298
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County141,685210,238279,075258,272889,270110,730
6-A Division IIManchester109,309179,321264,980302,161855,771144,229
6-A Division IIMarion County2,40210,31732,242108,582153,543846,457
6-A Division IITaylor County1,8358,39327,82396,891134,942865,058
6-A Division IIGreenville766333,69519,81624,220975,780
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)--25557999,943
7-A Division IIBowdon641,338265,51793,145-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage260,063452,551287,386-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)98,599281,932619,469-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes349,610281,767205,651132,818969,84630,154
8-A Division IIAquinas320,281279,394218,895146,551965,12134,879
8-A Division IIWarren County168,837216,855267,797263,707917,19682,804
8-A Division IILincoln County157,934207,603266,156278,097909,79090,210
8-A Division IIGreene County3,11713,04735,341142,103193,608806,392
8-A Division IITowns County2211,3346,16036,72444,439955,561
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000
8-A Division IIGSIC-----1,000,000

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks
Braves’ Austin Riley excited to interact with veterans at coming event 16h ago
SEC East is still least of Georgia’s concerns
18h ago
Local golf: Ben Carr filled with confidence after runner-up finish in U.S. Am
2h ago
Depth chart after Falcons cut roster to 80
14h ago
Depth chart after Falcons cut roster to 80
14h ago
5 notes from Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ media availability
17h ago
The Latest
4 Questions with Wheeler County head coach Thomas Smith
2h ago
List: 42 coaches who won first games at new schools last week
2h ago
Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday
10h ago
Featured
The start of the Dragon Con Parade heads up Peachtree Street on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Atlanta. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

How the Dragon Con parade comes together
18h ago
Suspect in Midtown shootings denied bond during 1st court appearance
20h ago
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top