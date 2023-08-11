List: Title-winning coaches who took college jobs

Bill Stewart and Tim McFarlin are the most recent former Georgia high school football coaches who have taken college jobs not long after winning state championships. Here are other state-winning GHSA coaches who have moved into college positions this century, listed under the first college programs that hired them. Shown with them are their championship teams..

Auburn

Dell McGee, 2007 Carver (Columbus)

Charlotte

Adam Clack, 2018 Milton

Clemson

Mickey Conn, 2011 Grayson

Coastal Carolina

Joey King, 2015-16 Cartersville

Georgia Southern

Rance Gillespie, 2005-06 Peach County

Milan Turner, 2007 ECI

Georgia

Olten Downs, 2013 Creekside

Georgia State

Jess Simpson, 2007-10, 2012-14 Buford

Jimmy Smith, 2016, 2018 Cedar Grove

Georgia Tech

Tim McFarlin, 2006 Roswell, 2018-20 Blessed Trinity

Bill Stewart, 2017 North Gwinnett

Kentucky

Steve Pardue, 2001, 2003-04 LaGrange

Ohio State

Miguel Patrick, 2019 Cedar Grove

Tennessee Tech

Jeff Herron 1999 Oconee County, 2003, 2008-09 Camden County, 2016 Grayson

Virginia

Chris Slade, 2015 Pace Academy

Notes: McGee is now at Georgia. Clack coaches in Europe. King (Carrollton), Gillespie (Brookstone), Downs (New Manchester) and Herron (Camden County) are Georgia high school head coaches again. Turner became a head coach at Hanahan in South Carolina this offseason. Pardue is head coach of an eight-man team at Springwood in Alabama. Smith was named Arkansas’ associate head coach this spring. Simpson is Duke’s associate head coach. Patrick is UAB’s defensive line coach after spending a season as an Ohio State quality control assistant. The others remain with the college programs that hired them.

