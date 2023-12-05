List: Teams that won four road playoff games to reach state finals

Swainsboro is the 12th team in Georgia history to reach the state finals by winning four playoff games away from home, including neutral sites. Swainsboro has won at Metter, Lamar County, Elbert County and Brooks County.

2023 Swainsboro

2017 Colquitt County

2015 Westminster

2015 Pace Academy

2013 North Gwinnett

2011 Landmark Christian

2010 Savannah Christian

2008 Flowery Branch

2006 Shaw

2006 Peachtree Ridge

1999 Lowndes

1991 Colquitt County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

