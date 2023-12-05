List: Teams that won four road playoff games to reach state finals

Swainsboro is the 12th team in Georgia history to reach the state finals by winning four playoff games away from home, including neutral sites. Swainsboro has won at Metter, Lamar County, Elbert County and Brooks County.
2023 Swainsboro
2017 Colquitt County
2015 Westminster
2015 Pace Academy
2013 North Gwinnett
2011 Landmark Christian
2010 Savannah Christian
2008 Flowery Branch
2006 Shaw
2006 Peachtree Ridge
1999 Lowndes
1991 Colquitt County
