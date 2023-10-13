List: Teams that have scored 70 or more points twice in a season

Roswell beat Lassiter 84-6 last week and surpassed 70 points in a game for the second time this season. Roswell beat Centennial 71-7 on Aug. 25. Below are the 22 teams in GHSA history that have scored 70 points or more twice.
2023 Roswell x 2
2022 North Oconee x 2
2021 Warner Robins x 2
2020 Rabun County x 2
2019 Pelham x 2
2019 Peach County x 2
2019 Hapeville Charter x 2
2019 Dublin x 3
2018 North Hall x 2
2018 ELCA x 3
2018 Cedar Grove x 2
2017 ELCA x 2
2016 Thomson x 2
2015 Calhoun x 2
2014 Washington County x 3
2008 Camden County x 2
2004 Portal x 2
2003 Washington County x 2
2000 Miller County x 2
1972 Southeast Bulloch x 4
1972 Buford x 2
1971 Mount de Sales x 2
