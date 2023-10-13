List: Teams that have scored 70 or more points twice in a season

35 minutes ago
Roswell beat Lassiter 84-6 last week and surpassed 70 points in a game for the second time this season. Roswell beat Centennial 71-7 on Aug. 25. Below are the 22 teams in GHSA history that have scored 70 points or more twice.

2023 Roswell x 2

2022 North Oconee x 2

2021 Warner Robins x 2

2020 Rabun County x 2

2019 Pelham x 2

2019 Peach County x 2

2019 Hapeville Charter x 2

2019 Dublin x 3

2018 North Hall x 2

2018 ELCA x 3

2018 Cedar Grove x 2

2017 ELCA x 2

2016 Thomson x 2

2015 Calhoun x 2

2014 Washington County x 3

2008 Camden County x 2

2004 Portal x 2

2003 Washington County x 2

2000 Miller County x 2

1972 Southeast Bulloch x 4

1972 Buford x 2

1971 Mount de Sales x 2

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

