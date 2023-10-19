List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 9

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By
0 minutes ago
X

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

6.1 - Osborne

9.9 - Buford

10.0 - Newton

12.0 - West Forsyth

12.3 - Carrollton

12.6 - Harrison

13.3 - Peachtree Ridge

13.6 - Milton

15.0 - Grayson

15.0 - Norcross

Class 6A

6.7 - Thomas County Central

8.3 - Rome

11.3 - Woodward Academy

11.6 - Dunwoody

11.7 - Mundy’s Mill

11.8 - Roswell

11.8 - Blessed Trinity

12.3 - Marist

12.4 - Lovejoy

12.7 - Gainesville

Class 5A

6.0 - Coffee

10.3 - Jefferson

12.3 - Cartersville

12.4 - Arabia Mountain

12.7 - Greater Atlanta Christian

17.6 - Harris County

17.6 - Chapel Hill

17.7 - Ola

18.6 - Ware County

18.7 - Kell

Class 4A

7.0 - North Oconee

9.5 - Holy Innocents’

10.7 - Troup

12.6 - Spalding

13.0 - LaGrange

13.4 - East Forsyth

13.9 - Northwest Whitfield

14.4 - Cairo

14.4 - Starr’s Mill

14.6 - Wayne County

Class 3A

7.4 - Calvary Day

9.4 - Morgan County

9.9 - Upson-Lee

10.9 - Stephens County

11.7 - Lumpkin County

12.6 - Savannah Country Day

13.6 - Carver (Columbus)

13.9 - Mary Persons

16.3 - Bremen

16.4 - Savannah Christian

Class 2A

5.3 - Therrell

8.6 - ACE Charter

8.7 - Pierce County

9.1 - Toombs County

11.0 - Thomson

11.1 - North Cobb Christian

12.4 - Vidalia

13.0 - Appling County

13.3 - East Jackson

13.3 - Rockmart

Class A Division I

4.9 - Swainsboro

9.9 - Bryan County

10.5 - Bacon County

10.9 - Trion

13.0 - Lamar County

13.5 - Commerce

13.9 - Oglethorpe County

15.4 - Dublin

18.3 - Jasper County

18.5 - Darlington

Class A Division II

7.1 - Manchester

7.3 - Greene County

10.3 - Telfair County

12.4 - Jenkins County

13.7 - Schley County

14.0 - McIntosh County Academy

14.5 - Early County

15.1 - Lincoln County

15.3 - Lanier County

15.7 - Taylor County

15.7 - Johnson County

GIAA

5.3 - Flint River Academy

5.8 - Bethlehem Christian

5.9 - Edmund Burke Academy

6.7 - Bulloch Academy

11.3 - Gatewood

12.5 - St. Anne-Pacelli

13.6 - George Walton Academy

13.7 - John Milledge Academy

13.9 - Strong Rock Christian

15.2 - Valwood

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Tyler Perry said the bidding process for BET was ‘disrespectful’8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Downtown developer’s buildings listed for foreclosure
6h ago

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Training center battle tests Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ messaging
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Training center battle tests Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ messaging
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ossoff to hold D.C. hearing into treatment of foster care children
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 10
22h ago
How 7 seven classes might look in 2024
23h ago
4 Questions with Archer head coach Dante Williams
23h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Suspect admits to 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on high school trip
10h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top