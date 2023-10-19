List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 9

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
6.1 - Osborne
9.9 - Buford
10.0 - Newton
12.0 - West Forsyth
12.3 - Carrollton
12.6 - Harrison
13.3 - Peachtree Ridge
13.6 - Milton
15.0 - Grayson
15.0 - Norcross
Class 6A
6.7 - Thomas County Central
8.3 - Rome
11.3 - Woodward Academy
11.6 - Dunwoody
11.7 - Mundy’s Mill
11.8 - Roswell
11.8 - Blessed Trinity
12.3 - Marist
12.4 - Lovejoy
12.7 - Gainesville
Class 5A
6.0 - Coffee
10.3 - Jefferson
12.3 - Cartersville
12.4 - Arabia Mountain
12.7 - Greater Atlanta Christian
17.6 - Harris County
17.6 - Chapel Hill
17.7 - Ola
18.6 - Ware County
18.7 - Kell
Class 4A
7.0 - North Oconee
9.5 - Holy Innocents’
10.7 - Troup
12.6 - Spalding
13.0 - LaGrange
13.4 - East Forsyth
13.9 - Northwest Whitfield
14.4 - Cairo
14.4 - Starr’s Mill
14.6 - Wayne County
Class 3A
7.4 - Calvary Day
9.4 - Morgan County
9.9 - Upson-Lee
10.9 - Stephens County
11.7 - Lumpkin County
12.6 - Savannah Country Day
13.6 - Carver (Columbus)
13.9 - Mary Persons
16.3 - Bremen
16.4 - Savannah Christian
Class 2A
5.3 - Therrell
8.6 - ACE Charter
8.7 - Pierce County
9.1 - Toombs County
11.0 - Thomson
11.1 - North Cobb Christian
12.4 - Vidalia
13.0 - Appling County
13.3 - East Jackson
13.3 - Rockmart
Class A Division I
4.9 - Swainsboro
9.9 - Bryan County
10.5 - Bacon County
10.9 - Trion
13.0 - Lamar County
13.5 - Commerce
13.9 - Oglethorpe County
15.4 - Dublin
18.3 - Jasper County
18.5 - Darlington
Class A Division II
7.1 - Manchester
7.3 - Greene County
10.3 - Telfair County
12.4 - Jenkins County
13.7 - Schley County
14.0 - McIntosh County Academy
14.5 - Early County
15.1 - Lincoln County
15.3 - Lanier County
15.7 - Taylor County
15.7 - Johnson County
GIAA
5.3 - Flint River Academy
5.8 - Bethlehem Christian
5.9 - Edmund Burke Academy
6.7 - Bulloch Academy
11.3 - Gatewood
12.5 - St. Anne-Pacelli
13.6 - George Walton Academy
13.7 - John Milledge Academy
13.9 - Strong Rock Christian
15.2 - Valwood
