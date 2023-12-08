List: State finals rematches of regular-season games

The Manchester-Bowdon Class A Division II final is a rematch of a regular-season game that Manchester won 21-20. There have been 40 previous state-title games that were rematches. They were rare before 1990, when only region champions made the playoffs. The original winner is 22-16 in the finals. Two of the original games were ties. Games marked with an asterisk are those in which the original loser avenged the loss.
2023: Bowdon vs. Manchester
Original: Manchester won 21-20
*2022: Sandy Creek d. Cedar Grove 21-17
Original: Cedar Grove won 49-34
2021: Cedar Grove d. Carver-Atlanta 56-26
Original: Cedar Grove won 17-0
*2021: Fitzgerald d. Thomasville 21-7
Original: Thomasville won 15-8
*2021: Irwin Co. d. Brooks Co. 56-28
Original: Brooks Co. won 21-13
2020: Grayson d. Collins Hill 38-14
Original: Grayson won 28-7
2020: Irwin Co. d. Brooks Co. 27-19
Original: Irwin County won 21-13
2019: Harrison d. Allatoona 20-7
Original: Harrison won 21-17
2019: Dublin d. Brooks Co. 42-32
Original: Dublin won 49-35
2019: ELCA d. Wesleyan 33-13
Original: ELCA won 54-17
2018: Lee Co. d. Northside-W.R. 14-0
Original: Lee Co. won 24-7
*2018: Bainbridge d. Warner Robins 47-41
Original: Warner Robins won 38-0
*2018: Heard Co. d. Rockmart 27-6
Original: Rockmart won 33-0
*2018: Clinch Co. d. Irwin Co. 27-20
Original: Irwin Co. won 21-3
*2017: Blessed Trinity d. Marist 16-7
Original: Marist won 25-24
*2017: Clinch Co. d. Irwin Co. 21-12
Original: Irwin Co. won 21-7
2017: Lee Co. d. Coffee 28-21
Original: Lee Co. won 23-7
*2015: Westminster d. Bless. Trinity 38-31
Original: Blessed Trinity won 24-10
*2015: Clinch Co. d. Irwin Co. 24-7
Original: Irwin County won 28-12
2014: ELCA d. Mount Paran Christ. 49-7
Original: ELCA won 31-14
*2014: Benedictine d. GAC 45-21
Original: GAC won 24-21
*2013: Norcross d. North Gwinnett 31-14
Original: North Gwinnett won 36-17
*2008: Tucker d. Marist 15-3
Original: Marist won 38-0
2007: Buford d. Lovett 50-0
Original: Buford won 21-0
2005: Lincoln Co. d. Wash.-Wilkes 25-0
Original: Lincoln Co. won 20-13
2002: Parkview d. Brookwood 28-7
Original: Parkview won 17-10
2002: Buford d. GAC 34-10
Original: Buford won 35-10
2001: Buford d. Bowdon 35-13
Original: Buford won 40-0
2001: Americus d. Early Co. 33-21
Original: Americus won 21-19
2000: Parkview d. Harrison 19-7
Original: Parkview won 8-7
2000: Commerce d. Buford 27-19
Original: Commerce won 18-14
*1996: Brookwood d. Valdosta 45-24
Original: Valdosta won 31-28
*1995: Elbert Co. d. Wash.-Wilkes 27-0
Original: Wash-Wilkes won 14-6
1994: Colquitt Co. d. Valdosta 23-10
Original: Colquitt Co. won 10-7
1993: Thomas Cent. d. Thomasville 14-12
Original: Thomas Co. Central won 28-7
1990: Cairo d. Worth Co. 37-28
Original: Cairo won 38-8
*1980: Woodward Acad. d. Marist 14-10
Original: Marist 20-14
1968: St Pius d. Gainesville 6-0
Original: St. Pius won 14-13
1960: Wash.-Wilkes d. Jenkins Co. 40-0
Original: Washington-Wilkes won 38-13
1955: Monticello d. Stone Mountain 13-7
Original: Tied 14-14
1948: Lanier (Macon) d. Marist 15-14
Original: Tied 7-7
