List: State finals rematches of regular-season games

The Manchester-Bowdon Class A Division II final is a rematch of a regular-season game that Manchester won 21-20. There have been 40 previous state-title games that were rematches. They were rare before 1990, when only region champions made the playoffs. The original winner is 22-16 in the finals. Two of the original games were ties. Games marked with an asterisk are those in which the original loser avenged the loss.

2023: Bowdon vs. Manchester

Original: Manchester won 21-20