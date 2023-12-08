List: State finals rematches of regular-season games

Cedar Grove wide receiver Barry Jackson (14) avoids a tackle by Carver-Atlanta corner back Kani Smith (24) and carries the ball for a first down in the first half of a GHSA class AAA championship game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/ For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

0 minutes ago

The Manchester-Bowdon Class A Division II final is a rematch of a regular-season game that Manchester won 21-20. There have been 40 previous state-title games that were rematches. They were rare before 1990, when only region champions made the playoffs. The original winner is 22-16 in the finals. Two of the original games were ties. Games marked with an asterisk are those in which the original loser avenged the loss.

2023: Bowdon vs. Manchester

Original: Manchester won 21-20

*2022: Sandy Creek d. Cedar Grove 21-17

Original: Cedar Grove won 49-34

2021: Cedar Grove d. Carver-Atlanta 56-26

Original: Cedar Grove won 17-0

*2021: Fitzgerald d. Thomasville 21-7

Original: Thomasville won 15-8

*2021: Irwin Co. d. Brooks Co. 56-28

Original: Brooks Co. won 21-13

2020: Grayson d. Collins Hill 38-14

Original: Grayson won 28-7

2020: Irwin Co. d. Brooks Co. 27-19

Original: Irwin County won 21-13

2019: Harrison d. Allatoona 20-7

Original: Harrison won 21-17

2019: Dublin d. Brooks Co. 42-32

Original: Dublin won 49-35

2019: ELCA d. Wesleyan 33-13

Original: ELCA won 54-17

2018: Lee Co. d. Northside-W.R. 14-0

Original: Lee Co. won 24-7

*2018: Bainbridge d. Warner Robins 47-41

Original: Warner Robins won 38-0

*2018: Heard Co. d. Rockmart 27-6

Original: Rockmart won 33-0

*2018: Clinch Co. d. Irwin Co. 27-20

Original: Irwin Co. won 21-3

*2017: Blessed Trinity d. Marist 16-7

Original: Marist won 25-24

*2017: Clinch Co. d. Irwin Co. 21-12

Original: Irwin Co. won 21-7

2017: Lee Co. d. Coffee 28-21

Original: Lee Co. won 23-7

*2015: Westminster d. Bless. Trinity 38-31

Original: Blessed Trinity won 24-10

*2015: Clinch Co. d. Irwin Co. 24-7

Original: Irwin County won 28-12

2014: ELCA d. Mount Paran Christ. 49-7

Original: ELCA won 31-14

*2014: Benedictine d. GAC 45-21

Original: GAC won 24-21

*2013: Norcross d. North Gwinnett 31-14

Original: North Gwinnett won 36-17

*2008: Tucker d. Marist 15-3

Original: Marist won 38-0

2007: Buford d. Lovett 50-0

Original: Buford won 21-0

2005: Lincoln Co. d. Wash.-Wilkes 25-0

Original: Lincoln Co. won 20-13

2002: Parkview d. Brookwood 28-7

Original: Parkview won 17-10

2002: Buford d. GAC 34-10

Original: Buford won 35-10

2001: Buford d. Bowdon 35-13

Original: Buford won 40-0

2001: Americus d. Early Co. 33-21

Original: Americus won 21-19

2000: Parkview d. Harrison 19-7

Original: Parkview won 8-7

2000: Commerce d. Buford 27-19

Original: Commerce won 18-14

*1996: Brookwood d. Valdosta 45-24

Original: Valdosta won 31-28

*1995: Elbert Co. d. Wash.-Wilkes 27-0

Original: Wash-Wilkes won 14-6

1994: Colquitt Co. d. Valdosta 23-10

Original: Colquitt Co. won 10-7

1993: Thomas Cent. d. Thomasville 14-12

Original: Thomas Co. Central won 28-7

1990: Cairo d. Worth Co. 37-28

Original: Cairo won 38-8

*1980: Woodward Acad. d. Marist 14-10

Original: Marist 20-14

1968: St Pius d. Gainesville 6-0

Original: St. Pius won 14-13

1960: Wash.-Wilkes d. Jenkins Co. 40-0

Original: Washington-Wilkes won 38-13

1955: Monticello d. Stone Mountain 13-7

Original: Tied 14-14

1948: Lanier (Macon) d. Marist 15-14

Original: Tied 7-7

