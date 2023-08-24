List: Schools with most victories since 1970

Some readers last week asked why Lincoln County was not included among the top five winningest programs in state history in a GHSF Daily trivia question. The answer is because the Georgia High School Football Historians Association does not combine the histories of Lincoln County and predecessor school Lincolnton, which merged with a former GIA school, Westside, in 1970 to form the new high school. Many schools merged in 1970, making the years following a post-desegregation era of Georgia high school football. Here are the schools that have won 400 games or more since 1970.

552 - Lincoln County

541 - Marist

532 - Buford

512 - Carrollton

509 - Warner Robins

505 - Valdosta

479 - Mary Persons

476 - Cartersville

471 - Northside (Warner Robins)

458 - Dalton

458 - Woodward Academy

454 - Commerce

450 - Griffin

446 - Camden County

437 - Peach County

435 - Gainesville

435 - Thomson

433 - Clarke Central

431 - Clinch County

431 - Southwest DeKalb

429 - Lovett

428 - Tattnall Square

423 - Tucker

418 - Benedictine

417 - Lowndes

415 - Thomasville

409 - Cairo

409 - Fitzgerald

405 - Bowdon

405 - Calhoun

401 - LaGrange

