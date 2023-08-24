List: Schools with most victories since 1970

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By
37 minutes ago
X

Some readers last week asked why Lincoln County was not included among the top five winningest programs in state history in a GHSF Daily trivia question. The answer is because the Georgia High School Football Historians Association does not combine the histories of Lincoln County and predecessor school Lincolnton, which merged with a former GIA school, Westside, in 1970 to form the new high school. Many schools merged in 1970, making the years following a post-desegregation era of Georgia high school football. Here are the schools that have won 400 games or more since 1970.

552 - Lincoln County

541 - Marist

532 - Buford

512 - Carrollton

509 - Warner Robins

505 - Valdosta

479 - Mary Persons

476 - Cartersville

471 - Northside (Warner Robins)

458 - Dalton

458 - Woodward Academy

454 - Commerce

450 - Griffin

446 - Camden County

437 - Peach County

435 - Gainesville

435 - Thomson

433 - Clarke Central

431 - Clinch County

431 - Southwest DeKalb

429 - Lovett

428 - Tattnall Square

423 - Tucker

418 - Benedictine

417 - Lowndes

415 - Thomasville

409 - Cairo

409 - Fitzgerald

405 - Bowdon

405 - Calhoun

401 - LaGrange

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump is ‘elephant not in the room’ at first GOP debate7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT
All lanes of I-20 West closed in Douglasville
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Donald Trump expected to surrender in Fulton County today
7h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Back so soon? The unpredictable return of COVID-19
2h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Back so soon? The unpredictable return of COVID-19
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Savannah square saga: Replacing name of pro-slavery advocate proves difficult
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Top 10 games of Week 2
7m ago
4 Questions with Houston County 4-star QB A.J. Hill
22m ago
Week 1 Volleyball Rankings
13h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Legislation would control how private schools in Georgia address gender
11h ago
Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top