List: Schools with most victories since 1970

Some readers last week asked why Lincoln County was not included among the top five winningest programs in state history in a GHSF Daily trivia question. The answer is because the Georgia High School Football Historians Association does not combine the histories of Lincoln County and predecessor school Lincolnton, which merged with a former GIA school, Westside, in 1970 to form the new high school. Many schools merged in 1970, making the years following a post-desegregation era of Georgia high school football. Here are the schools that have won 400 games or more since 1970.
552 - Lincoln County
541 - Marist
532 - Buford
512 - Carrollton
509 - Warner Robins
505 - Valdosta
479 - Mary Persons
476 - Cartersville
471 - Northside (Warner Robins)
458 - Dalton
458 - Woodward Academy
454 - Commerce
450 - Griffin
446 - Camden County
437 - Peach County
435 - Gainesville
435 - Thomson
433 - Clarke Central
431 - Clinch County
431 - Southwest DeKalb
429 - Lovett
428 - Tattnall Square
423 - Tucker
418 - Benedictine
417 - Lowndes
415 - Thomasville
409 - Cairo
409 - Fitzgerald
405 - Bowdon
405 - Calhoun
401 - LaGrange
