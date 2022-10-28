List: Rivals with most meetings as top-10 teams

Thirteen rivalries on the 2022 schedule have been played at least 10 times when both teams were ranked in the top 10. Three are happening tonight. Those are Charlton County vs. Clinch County, Colquitt County vs. Valdosta and Parkview vs. Brookwood. They are listed with the number of times that each rivalry has done it.
19 - Charlton Co. vs. Clinch Co.
16 - Northside (Warner Robins) vs. Warner Robins
16 - Lowndes vs. Valdosta
15 - Colquitt Co. vs. Valdosta
14 - Thomas Co. Central vs. Cairo
14 - Marist vs. Woodward Academy
14 - Fitzgerald vs. Irwin Co.
13 - Lincoln Co. vs. Washington-Wilkes
10 - Thomasville vs. Thomas Co. Central
10 - Thomasville vs. Cairo
10 - GAC vs. Lovett
10 - Colquitt County vs. Lowndes
10 - Brookwood vs. Parkview
Note: This list does not combine current and predecessor schools such as Colquitt County and Moultrie or Lincoln County and Lincolnton. The Valdosta-Colquitt County/Moultrie games have been played with both ranked 28 times, but 15 since Colquitt County opened in 1977.
