List: Rivals with most meetings as top-10 teams

14 - Thomas Co. Central vs. Cairo

14 - Marist vs. Woodward Academy

14 - Fitzgerald vs. Irwin Co.

13 - Lincoln Co. vs. Washington-Wilkes

10 - Thomasville vs. Thomas Co. Central

10 - Thomasville vs. Cairo

10 - GAC vs. Lovett

10 - Colquitt County vs. Lowndes

10 - Brookwood vs. Parkview

Note: This list does not combine current and predecessor schools such as Colquitt County and Moultrie or Lincoln County and Lincolnton. The Valdosta-Colquitt County/Moultrie games have been played with both ranked 28 times, but 15 since Colquitt County opened in 1977.

