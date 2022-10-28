ajc logo
X

List: Rivals with most meetings as top-10 teams

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Thirteen rivalries on the 2022 schedule have been played at least 10 times when both teams were ranked in the top 10. Three are happening tonight. Those are Charlton County vs. Clinch County, Colquitt County vs. Valdosta and Parkview vs. Brookwood. They are listed with the number of times that each rivalry has done it.

19 - Charlton Co. vs. Clinch Co.

16 - Northside (Warner Robins) vs. Warner Robins

16 - Lowndes vs. Valdosta

15 - Colquitt Co. vs. Valdosta

14 - Thomas Co. Central vs. Cairo

14 - Marist vs. Woodward Academy

14 - Fitzgerald vs. Irwin Co.

13 - Lincoln Co. vs. Washington-Wilkes

10 - Thomasville vs. Thomas Co. Central

10 - Thomasville vs. Cairo

10 - GAC vs. Lovett

10 - Colquitt County vs. Lowndes

10 - Brookwood vs. Parkview

Note: This list does not combine current and predecessor schools such as Colquitt County and Moultrie or Lincoln County and Lincolnton. The Valdosta-Colquitt County/Moultrie games have been played with both ranked 28 times, but 15 since Colquitt County opened in 1977.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons developing quarterback Desmond Ridder at their pace 14h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Falcons and Georgia win, Georgia Tech beats spread
16h ago

Credit: Carlos Osorio

Hawks continue to clean up defensive miscues as season picks up
15h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Here are the Braves’ five Silver Slugger Awards finalists for 2022
20h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Here are the Braves’ five Silver Slugger Awards finalists for 2022
20h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Florida State
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Leaderboard: Rabun’s Stover No. 1 in passing yards after Week 10
25m ago
National rankings: Little movement among Georgia teams after Week 10
40m ago
4 Questions with Charlton County football historian Glenn Hughes
55m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
15h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
23h ago
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top