List: Most recent finals appearances for remaining 16 teams

Mill Creek and Schley County will be playing in their first state championship games this week. Six teams are back from last season. Here are the 16 finalists with their most recent appearances.
First - Mill Creek
First - Schley County
2000 - Swainsboro
2001 - Bowdon
2001 - Cedartown
2012 - Gainesville
2012 - Sandy Creek
2012 - Ware County
2013 - Carrollton
2016 - Thomson
2021 - Benedictine
2021 - Cedar Grove
2021 - Fitzgerald
2021 - Hughes
2021 - Prince Avenue Christian
2021 - Warner Robins
