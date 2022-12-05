ajc logo
List: Most recent finals appearances for remaining 16 teams

Mill Creek and Schley County will be playing in their first state championship games this week. Six teams are back from last season. Here are the 16 finalists with their most recent appearances.

First - Mill Creek

First - Schley County

2000 - Swainsboro

2001 - Bowdon

2001 - Cedartown

2012 - Gainesville

2012 - Sandy Creek

2012 - Ware County

2013 - Carrollton

2016 - Thomson

2021 - Benedictine

2021 - Cedar Grove

2021 - Fitzgerald

2021 - Hughes

2021 - Prince Avenue Christian

2021 - Warner Robins

