List: Most consecutive weeks ranked in top 10

Eagle’s Landing Christian and Oconee County fell out of the AJC/GHSF Daily rankings this week for the first time in years. ELCA’s streak was 113 weeks dating to 2015. Oconee County had been ranked 48 consecutive weeks dating to 2019. Here are current streaks of 30 or more weeks. Buford’s state-record streak began in 1999.

329 - Buford

122 - Cartersville

113 - Cedar Grove

113 - Rabun County

112 - Prince Avenue Christian

98 - Lee County

93 - Colquitt County

85 - Irwin County

84 - Marist

58 - Pierce County

57 - Coffee

47 - Ware County

45 - Brooks County

43 - Fitzgerald

41 - Benedictine

41 - Calhoun

35 - Cedartown

32 - Hughes

30 - Perry

