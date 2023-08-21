List: Most consecutive weeks ranked in top 10

Eagle’s Landing Christian and Oconee County fell out of the AJC/GHSF Daily rankings this week for the first time in years. ELCA’s streak was 113 weeks dating to 2015. Oconee County had been ranked 48 consecutive weeks dating to 2019. Here are current streaks of 30 or more weeks. Buford’s state-record streak began in 1999.
329 - Buford
122 - Cartersville
113 - Cedar Grove
113 - Rabun County
112 - Prince Avenue Christian
98 - Lee County
93 - Colquitt County
85 - Irwin County
84 - Marist
58 - Pierce County
57 - Coffee
47 - Ware County
45 - Brooks County
43 - Fitzgerald
41 - Benedictine
41 - Calhoun
35 - Cedartown
32 - Hughes
30 - Perry
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC