List: Longest-tenured coaches in Class 7A

When Norcross hired Keith Maloof as head coach in 1999, there was no Grayson High School. There was no Mill Creek. No Peachtree Ridge, Archer, Mountain View, Lanier or Discovery. In 2022, Seckinger became the eighth Gwinnett County high school to open in the Maloof quarter century. Here are the longest-tenured coaches in Class 7A.

25 - Keith Maloof, Norcross

18 - Shane Queen, North Cobb

12 - Josh Shaw, Cherokee

9 - Philip Jones, Brookwood

9 - Matt LeZotte, Richmond Hill

8 - Richard Morgan, Marietta

7 - John Small, East Coweta

7 - Daniel Brunner, Walton

6 - Caleb Carmean, Kennesaw Mountain

5 - Bryant Appling, Buford

5 - Cam Jones, Duluth

5 - Josh Lovelady, Mill Creek

5 - Bryan Love, Wheeler

