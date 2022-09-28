List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 6

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:
Class 7A
50.20 - Osborne
46.00 - Carrollton
44.80 - North Paulding
44.20 - Mill Creek
42.60 - Kennesaw Mountain
38.80 - Colquitt County
38.50 - Walton
38.20 - Lambert
36.83 - Valdosta
35.00 - Parkview
Class 6A
53.80 - Hughes
50.40 - Houston County
41.20 - Thomas County Central
40.60 - Alpharetta
37.00 - Gainesville
36.40 - Lee County
34.40 - River Ridge
34.40 - Woodward Academy
33.80 - Dunwoody
33.20 - Douglas County
Class 5A
45.20 - Coffee
41.25 - Chamblee
38.40 - Cartersville
38.00 - Loganville
37.20 - Hiram
36.20 - Kell
36.00 - Northside (Columbus)
35.80 - Cass
35.20 - Cambridge
31.20 - Dalton
Class 4A
46.25 - Westside (Macon)
43.80 - Perry
38.40 - Troup
38.40 - Central (Carrollton)
38.40 - LaGrange
37.40 - New Hampstead
37.00 - Heritage (Ringgold)
35.80 - Northwest Whitfield
34.60 - Cedartown
33.40 - Whitewater
33.40 - Hampton
Class 3A
50.00 - Hebron Christian
49.00 - Savannah Christian
41.40 - Adairsville
41.20 - Lumpkin County
39.75 - Calvary Day
38.20 - Morgan County
35.67 - Sandy Creek
35.00 - Coahulla Creek
34.40 - Long County
33.40 - Monroe Area
Class 2A
48.00 - ACE Charter
45.60 - Pierce County
42.25 - Thomson
41.25 - South Atlanta
38.20 - North Murray
37.80 - Vidalia
36.60 - Fannin County
36.40 - Worth County
35.80 - Northeast
33.60 - Cook
Class A Division I
43.50 - Trion
41.00 - Rabun County
38.40 - Bleckley County
37.40 - Swainsboro
36.80 - Brooks County
36.60 - Darlington
36.50 - Prince Avenue Christian
35.00 - Irwin County
33.80 - Oglethorpe County
33.40 - Mount Pisgah Christian
Class A Division II
37.40 - Bowdon
34.33 - Clinch County
34.25 - Johnson County
33.40 - Telfair County
33.20 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
33.20 - Manchester
32.80 - Wilcox County
31.67 - Pataula Charter
30.20 - Twiggs County
29.40 - Chattahoochee County
GIAA
57.80 - Heritage (Newnan)
51.40 - John Milledge Academy
41.00 - Westfield School
40.80 - Central Fellowship Christ.
36.83 - Robert Toombs Academy
36.20 - Tattnall Square
35.80 - Bulloch Academy
35.60 - Thomas Jefferson
34.40 - Fullington Academy
33.83 - St. Anne-Pacelli
