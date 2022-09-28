BreakingNews
Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida
ajc logo
X

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 6

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

50.20 - Osborne

46.00 - Carrollton

44.80 - North Paulding

44.20 - Mill Creek

42.60 - Kennesaw Mountain

38.80 - Colquitt County

38.50 - Walton

38.20 - Lambert

36.83 - Valdosta

35.00 - Parkview

Class 6A

53.80 - Hughes

50.40 - Houston County

41.20 - Thomas County Central

40.60 - Alpharetta

37.00 - Gainesville

36.40 - Lee County

34.40 - River Ridge

34.40 - Woodward Academy

33.80 - Dunwoody

33.20 - Douglas County

Class 5A

45.20 - Coffee

41.25 - Chamblee

38.40 - Cartersville

38.00 - Loganville

37.20 - Hiram

36.20 - Kell

36.00 - Northside (Columbus)

35.80 - Cass

35.20 - Cambridge

31.20 - Dalton

Class 4A

46.25 - Westside (Macon)

43.80 - Perry

38.40 - Troup

38.40 - Central (Carrollton)

38.40 - LaGrange

37.40 - New Hampstead

37.00 - Heritage (Ringgold)

35.80 - Northwest Whitfield

34.60 - Cedartown

33.40 - Whitewater

33.40 - Hampton

Class 3A

50.00 - Hebron Christian

49.00 - Savannah Christian

41.40 - Adairsville

41.20 - Lumpkin County

39.75 - Calvary Day

38.20 - Morgan County

35.67 - Sandy Creek

35.00 - Coahulla Creek

34.40 - Long County

33.40 - Monroe Area

Class 2A

48.00 - ACE Charter

45.60 - Pierce County

42.25 - Thomson

41.25 - South Atlanta

38.20 - North Murray

37.80 - Vidalia

36.60 - Fannin County

36.40 - Worth County

35.80 - Northeast

33.60 - Cook

Class A Division I

43.50 - Trion

41.00 - Rabun County

38.40 - Bleckley County

37.40 - Swainsboro

36.80 - Brooks County

36.60 - Darlington

36.50 - Prince Avenue Christian

35.00 - Irwin County

33.80 - Oglethorpe County

33.40 - Mount Pisgah Christian

Class A Division II

37.40 - Bowdon

34.33 - Clinch County

34.25 - Johnson County

33.40 - Telfair County

33.20 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

33.20 - Manchester

32.80 - Wilcox County

31.67 - Pataula Charter

30.20 - Twiggs County

29.40 - Chattahoochee County

GIAA

57.80 - Heritage (Newnan)

51.40 - John Milledge Academy

41.00 - Westfield School

40.80 - Central Fellowship Christ.

36.83 - Robert Toombs Academy

36.20 - Tattnall Square

35.80 - Bulloch Academy

35.60 - Thomas Jefferson

34.40 - Fullington Academy

33.83 - St. Anne-Pacelli

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC

The Jolt: Georgia Democrat says she’s being ostracized by Abrams’ allies1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets
13h ago

Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

LGBTQ-friendly church OK with getting Southern Baptist boot
21h ago

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Airlines cancel hundreds of flights as Hurricane Ian advances
1h ago

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Airlines cancel hundreds of flights as Hurricane Ian advances
1h ago

Credit: AMC

AMC auctioning off unique ‘Walking Dead’ props from Daryl, Rick, Michonne and more
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Maxwell playoff projections after Week 6
9m ago
Intriguing players in each classification
54m ago
4 Questions with Social Circle head coach Rob Patton
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
8h ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
19h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top