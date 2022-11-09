ajc logo
List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through end of regular season

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification.

Class 7A

45.70 - Mill Creek

43.60 - Carrollton

41.00 - Norcross

39.00 - Buford

38.80 - Walton

38.00 - Colquitt County

37.10 - Meadowcreek

35.50 - North Paulding

35.10 - Westlake

34.70 - Kennesaw Mountain

Class 6A

53.30 - Hughes

45.10 - Houston County

41.30 - Rome

40.10 - Thomas County Central

39.90 - Roswell

39.00 - Alpharetta

38.00 - Gainesville

37.10 - Lee County

37.00 - South Paulding

36.40 - Woodward Academy

Class 5A

40.80 - Cambridge

39.90 - Coffee

39.33 - Chamblee

38.90 - Cartersville

37.40 - Mays

37.30 - Hiram

36.60 - Northside (Columbus)

35.70 - Kell

35.67 - Ware County

35.50 - Creekside

Class 4A

45.90 - North Oconee

44.00 - Troup

41.70 - Perry

40.80 - Cedartown

38.22 - LaGrange

36.10 - Whitewater

35.40 - Central (Carrollton)

33.80 - Heritage (Ringgold)

33.70 - Stockbridge

32.90 - Benedictine

Class 3A

45.00 - Savannah Christian

44.78 - Calvary Day

40.20 - Adairsville

40.00 - Hebron Christian

37.20 - Morgan County

36.50 - Lumpkin County

35.90 - Sandy Creek

35.60 - Peach County

35.50 - Monroe Area

33.33 - Cedar Grove

Class 2A

44.33 - South Atlanta

43.90 - Thomson

42.60 - ACE Charter

42.40 - Rockmart

41.40 - North Murray

40.50 - Northeast

40.40 - Pierce County

36.90 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

35.60 - Athens Academy

34.90 - Fannin County

Class A Division I

44.56 - Prince Avenue Christian

39.20 - Darlington

39.00 - Irwin County

37.67 - Swainsboro

36.67 - Brooks County

36.50 - Trion

36.30 - Rabun County

35.30 - Lamar County

34.70 - Bleckley County

33.20 - Elbert County

Class A Division II

43.20 - Johnson County

41.20 - Wilcox County

38.50 - Telfair County

37.89 - Bowdon

35.80 - Clinch County

34.80 - Schley County

33.44 - Pataula Charter

31.56 - Charlton County

31.50 - Aquinas

31.20 - Dooly County

GIAA

47.10 - John Milledge Academy

40.90 - Central Fellowship

38.40 - Fullington Academy

38.40 - Heritage (Newnan)

37.30 - St. Anne-Pacelli

36.00 - Tattnall Square

35.80 - Robert Toombs Academy

34.40 - Brookwood School

33.70 - Stratford Academy

33.50 - Thomas Jefferson

