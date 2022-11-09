List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through end of regular season

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification.
Class 7A
45.70 - Mill Creek
43.60 - Carrollton
41.00 - Norcross
39.00 - Buford
38.80 - Walton
38.00 - Colquitt County
37.10 - Meadowcreek
35.50 - North Paulding
35.10 - Westlake
34.70 - Kennesaw Mountain
Class 6A
53.30 - Hughes
45.10 - Houston County
41.30 - Rome
40.10 - Thomas County Central
39.90 - Roswell
39.00 - Alpharetta
38.00 - Gainesville
37.10 - Lee County
37.00 - South Paulding
36.40 - Woodward Academy
Class 5A
40.80 - Cambridge
39.90 - Coffee
39.33 - Chamblee
38.90 - Cartersville
37.40 - Mays
37.30 - Hiram
36.60 - Northside (Columbus)
35.70 - Kell
35.67 - Ware County
35.50 - Creekside
Class 4A
45.90 - North Oconee
44.00 - Troup
41.70 - Perry
40.80 - Cedartown
38.22 - LaGrange
36.10 - Whitewater
35.40 - Central (Carrollton)
33.80 - Heritage (Ringgold)
33.70 - Stockbridge
32.90 - Benedictine
Class 3A
45.00 - Savannah Christian
44.78 - Calvary Day
40.20 - Adairsville
40.00 - Hebron Christian
37.20 - Morgan County
36.50 - Lumpkin County
35.90 - Sandy Creek
35.60 - Peach County
35.50 - Monroe Area
33.33 - Cedar Grove
Class 2A
44.33 - South Atlanta
43.90 - Thomson
42.60 - ACE Charter
42.40 - Rockmart
41.40 - North Murray
40.50 - Northeast
40.40 - Pierce County
36.90 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
35.60 - Athens Academy
34.90 - Fannin County
Class A Division I
44.56 - Prince Avenue Christian
39.20 - Darlington
39.00 - Irwin County
37.67 - Swainsboro
36.67 - Brooks County
36.50 - Trion
36.30 - Rabun County
35.30 - Lamar County
34.70 - Bleckley County
33.20 - Elbert County
Class A Division II
43.20 - Johnson County
41.20 - Wilcox County
38.50 - Telfair County
37.89 - Bowdon
35.80 - Clinch County
34.80 - Schley County
33.44 - Pataula Charter
31.56 - Charlton County
31.50 - Aquinas
31.20 - Dooly County
GIAA
47.10 - John Milledge Academy
40.90 - Central Fellowship
38.40 - Fullington Academy
38.40 - Heritage (Newnan)
37.30 - St. Anne-Pacelli
36.00 - Tattnall Square
35.80 - Robert Toombs Academy
34.40 - Brookwood School
33.70 - Stratford Academy
33.50 - Thomas Jefferson
