List: Gwinnett County leaders in coaching victories

Keith Maloof became Gwinnett County’s all-time leader in coaching victories last week when Norcross defeated Duluth 41-14. Maloof has been Norcross’s coach since 1999. This list includes all coaches with 100 victories in Gwinnett, including those who’ve worked at the county’s private and city schools.
198 - Keith Maloof
197 - Cecil Flowe
185 - Tally Johnson
172 - Kevin Maloof
164 - Jess Simpson
150 - Cecil Morris
149 - Dave Hunter
138 - Franklin Pridgen
137 - Mickey Conn
129 - Ed Cochran
128 - Tim Hardy
118 - Dexter Wood
112 - Mark Crews
110 - Bob Sphire
102 - Shannon Jarvis
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest