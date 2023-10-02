List: Gwinnett County leaders in coaching victories

Keith Maloof became Gwinnett County’s all-time leader in coaching victories last week when Norcross defeated Duluth 41-14. Maloof has been Norcross’s coach since 1999. This list includes all coaches with 100 victories in Gwinnett, including those who’ve worked at the county’s private and city schools.

198 - Keith Maloof

197 - Cecil Flowe

185 - Tally Johnson

172 - Kevin Maloof

164 - Jess Simpson

150 - Cecil Morris

149 - Dave Hunter

138 - Franklin Pridgen

137 - Mickey Conn

129 - Ed Cochran

128 - Tim Hardy

118 - Dexter Wood

112 - Mark Crews

110 - Bob Sphire

102 - Shannon Jarvis

