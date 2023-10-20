List: Georgia team atop nation’s longest active winning streaks

BreakingNews
John Milledge Academy has the nation’s longest winning streak at 56 games. The Trojans, a GIAA school in Milledgeville, had gone back and forth for the title with Andale of Kansas, but Andale lost last week, ending its 57-game streak. Below are teams from MaxPreps’ preseason top 20 winning streaks nationally that still have their streaks going. John Milledge plays at First Presbyterian in Macon Friday night in what might be the Trojans’ toughest game. The Maxwell Ratings actually have First Presbyterian as a slight favorite.

56 - John Milledge Academy

41 - Marion Local (Ohio)

39 - Franklin (Texas)

38 - Indianapolis Lutheran

37 - Quince Orchard (Md.)

36 - Garden City (N.Y.)

35 - San Juan (Utah)

35 - Pelham (N.H.)

35 - Caldwell (N.J.)

34 - Tioga (N.Y.)

34 - Bennington (Neb.)

33 - Belleville (Mich.)

31 - Dunbar (Md.)

