List: Georgia High School Football Hall of Famers from GHSA’s smallest class

The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame inducted its second class Saturday. Of the 54 Hall of Famers who played in the past 50 seasons, 10 played in the GHSA’s smallest classification. Those in the latest class are Charles Grant, Charles Johnson and Marcus Stoud, all longtime NFL players.
Champ Bailey, Charlton County
Charles Grant, Miller County
Garrison Hearst, Lincoln County
Charles Johnson, Hawkinsville
George Rogers, Duluth
Shannon Sharpe, Glennville
Marcus Stroud, Brooks County
Darius Walker, Buford
Herschel Walker, Johnson County
Monte Williams, Commerce
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Thomaston Police Department
Credit: Ben Gray
FULTON TRUMP CASE
The Latest