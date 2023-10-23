List: Georgia High School Football Hall of Famers from GHSA’s smallest class

32 minutes ago
The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame inducted its second class Saturday. Of the 54 Hall of Famers who played in the past 50 seasons, 10 played in the GHSA’s smallest classification. Those in the latest class are Charles Grant, Charles Johnson and Marcus Stoud, all longtime NFL players.

Champ Bailey, Charlton County

Charles Grant, Miller County

Garrison Hearst, Lincoln County

Charles Johnson, Hawkinsville

George Rogers, Duluth

Shannon Sharpe, Glennville

Marcus Stroud, Brooks County

Darius Walker, Buford

Herschel Walker, Johnson County

Monte Williams, Commerce

