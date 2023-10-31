List: Football programs started before 1961 still seeking first region titles

Twelve football programs that existed prior to Lumpkin County’s first football team in 1961 have never won region championships. Lumpkin County clinched its first last week. Here are the 12 older programs still searching.
Ringgold (1949)
Beach (1950)
Bacon County (1951)
Hephzibah (1954)
Winder-Barrow (1955)
Madison County (1957)
Osborne (1957)
Banks County (1968)
White County (1958)
Johnson-Gainesville (1958)
Cross Keys (1958)
Johnson-Savannah (1959)
