List: Current 6A schools with most victories over past decade

These are the top 20 current Class 6A schools ranked on victories over the past decade.
131 - Buford
108 - Tucker
100 - Northside (Warner Robins)
99 - Allatoona
99 - Carrollton
98 - Kell
90 - Lee County
87 - Rome
85 - Glynn Academy
85 - Valdosta
84 - Lovejoy
78 - Dalton
77 - Dacula
71 - Lanier
71 - East Paulding
66 - Creekview
64 - Westlake
60 - Hughes
60 - Richmond Hill
59 - Riverwood
59 - South Paulding
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author