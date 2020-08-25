X

List: Current 6A schools with most victories over past decade

High schools | 48 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 20 current Class 6A schools ranked on victories over the past decade.

131 - Buford

108 - Tucker

100 - Northside (Warner Robins)

99 - Allatoona

99 - Carrollton

98 - Kell

90 - Lee County

87 - Rome

85 - Glynn Academy

85 - Valdosta

84 - Lovejoy

78 - Dalton

77 - Dacula

71 - Lanier

71 - East Paulding

66 - Creekview

64 - Westlake

60 - Hughes

60 - Richmond Hill

59 - Riverwood

59 - South Paulding

Todd Holcomb

