X

List: Current 4A schools with most victories over past decade

ajc.com

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 20 current Class 4A schools ranked on victories over the past decade.

105 - Marist

100 - Jefferson

98 - Benedictine

93 - Carver (Columbus)

89 - Cairo

88 - Mays

87 - Stephenson

75 - Westside (Macon)

75 - Jenkins

74 - Flowery Branch

74 - Ridgeland

72 - Bainbridge

71 - North Oconee

65 - Northwest Whitfield

65 - Thomas County Central

64 - Troup

63 - West Laurens

61 - Baldwin

58 - Pickens

58 - Hapeville Charter

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.