List: Current 4A schools with most victories over past decade

These are the top 20 current Class 4A schools ranked on victories over the past decade.
105 - Marist
100 - Jefferson
98 - Benedictine
93 - Carver (Columbus)
89 - Cairo
88 - Mays
87 - Stephenson
75 - Westside (Macon)
75 - Jenkins
74 - Flowery Branch
74 - Ridgeland
72 - Bainbridge
71 - North Oconee
65 - Northwest Whitfield
65 - Thomas County Central
64 - Troup
63 - West Laurens
61 - Baldwin
58 - Pickens
58 - Hapeville Charter
