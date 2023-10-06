List: Coaches with at least 100 wins and a .750 winning percentage

Tonight’s game between Burke County and Benedictine will be the only scheduled meeting this season between two of Georgia’s 10 active coaches with a minimum of 100 wins and a .750 winning percentage.

Alan Chadwick, Marist (424-79, .843)

Jeff Herron, Camden County (304-64, .826)

Jonathan Gess, Hebron Christian (172-45, .793)

Pete Wiggins, Callaway (172-57, .751)

Danny Britt, Benedictine (171-50, .774)

Chad Campbell, Westfield (171-41, .807)

Franklin Stephens, Burke County (166-44, .789)

John Reid, Rome (165-52, .760)

J.T. Wall, John Milledge Academy (144-14, .911)

John Hunt, Woodward Academy (123-35, .778)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.