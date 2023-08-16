List: Coaches closing in on milestone victories

Several coaches are closing in on milestone victories in Georgia.
300
299 - Jeff Herron, Camden County
250
242 - Maurice Freeman, Brooks County
200
191 - Sid Maxwell, Dawson County
150
146 - Kenny Dallas, Trinity Christ.
100
99 - Nick Davis, Fayette County
99 - Greg Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian
99 - Chris Kearson, ECI
98 - Pat Collins, Treutlen
97 - Brian Nelson, Mary Persons
95 - Michael Collins, River Ridge
95 - Mike McDonald, Northgate
95 - Charles Truitt, Randolph-Clay
95 - Wesleyan Tankersley, Stephens County
94 - Chad Frazier, Whitewater
94 - Ben Hall, Oconee County
93 - Joey King, Carrollton
92 - Bryan Lamar, South Gwinnett
91 - Tommy Jones, Cherokee Bluff
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author