List: Coaches closing in on milestone victories

Several coaches are closing in on milestone victories in Georgia.

300

299 - Jeff Herron, Camden County

250

242 - Maurice Freeman, Brooks County

200

191 - Sid Maxwell, Dawson County

150

146 - Kenny Dallas, Trinity Christ.

100

99 - Nick Davis, Fayette County

99 - Greg Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian

99 - Chris Kearson, ECI

98 - Pat Collins, Treutlen

97 - Brian Nelson, Mary Persons

95 - Michael Collins, River Ridge

95 - Mike McDonald, Northgate

95 - Charles Truitt, Randolph-Clay

95 - Wesleyan Tankersley, Stephens County

94 - Chad Frazier, Whitewater

94 - Ben Hall, Oconee County

93 - Joey King, Carrollton

92 - Bryan Lamar, South Gwinnett

91 - Tommy Jones, Cherokee Bluff

