List: 38 teams that have clinched region titles

Thirty-eight teams have clinched region championships. The remaining 26 titles will be decided this week.

Class 7A

1 - Colquitt County

2 - Carrollton

3 - McEachern

8 - Mill Creek

Class 6A

1 - Thomas County Central

3 - Woodward Academy

4 - Marist

5 - Douglas County

6 - Rome

8 - Gainesville

Class 5A

2 - Warner Robins

3 - Harris County

5 - Creekside

6 - Kell

7 - Cartersville

Class 4A

2 - Spalding

3 - Benedictine

5 - Stockbridge

8 - North Oconee

Class 3A

1 - Carver (Columbus)

2 - Mary Persons

3 - Calvary Day

5 - Cedar Grove

6 – Adairsville

7 - Lumpkin County

8 - Stephens County

Class 2A

1 - Cook

2 - Spencer

4 - Thomson

5 - Callaway

6 - North Cobb Christian

Class A Division I

2 - Bleckley County

3 - Bryan County

8 - Commerce

Class A Division II

1 - Early County

2 - Clinch County

4 - Dooly County

6 - Schley County

