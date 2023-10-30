List: 38 teams that have clinched region titles

Thirty-eight teams have clinched region championships. The remaining 26 titles will be decided this week.
Class 7A
1 - Colquitt County
2 - Carrollton
3 - McEachern
8 - Mill Creek
Class 6A
1 - Thomas County Central
3 - Woodward Academy
4 - Marist
5 - Douglas County
6 - Rome
8 - Gainesville
Class 5A
2 - Warner Robins
3 - Harris County
5 - Creekside
6 - Kell
7 - Cartersville
Class 4A
2 - Spalding
3 - Benedictine
5 - Stockbridge
8 - North Oconee
Class 3A
1 - Carver (Columbus)
2 - Mary Persons
3 - Calvary Day
5 - Cedar Grove
6 – Adairsville
7 - Lumpkin County
8 - Stephens County
Class 2A
1 - Cook
2 - Spencer
4 - Thomson
5 - Callaway
6 - North Cobb Christian
Class A Division I
2 - Bleckley County
3 - Bryan County
8 - Commerce
Class A Division II
1 - Early County
2 - Clinch County
4 - Dooly County
6 - Schley County
