Georgia Election Indictment: Latham, Shafer surrender to authorities at Fulton Jail

List: 31 first-year coaches who won their season openers

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

High School Sports Blog
By
10 minutes ago
Thirty-one first-year coaches won their openers last week. Notable among those are Providence Christian’s John Russ, whose team beat 2022 Class A Division I semifinalist St. Francis; Blessed Trinity’s Ed Dudley, whose unranked team beat No. 4 Calhoun of Class 5A; and Burke County’s Franklin Stephens, whose team beat defending Class 2A champion Thomson.

Cody Neal, Alexander

Eric Belew, Armuchee

Ed Dudley, Blessed Trinity

Franklin Stephens, Burke County

Umbrah Brown, Central (Carroll)

Drew Carter, Coahulla Creek

Wayne Groves, Darlington

Uyl Joyner, Dougherty

Frank Killingsworth, Early County

John Thompson, Fellowship Chr.

Chad Pickett, Forsyth Central

Korey Mobbs, Jackson County

Lawrence Pinkney, Josey

Adam Carter, Lowndes

Olten Downs, New Manchester

Josh Skelton, Newton

Ben Bailey, Northside (W.R.)

Joe Sturdivant, Parkview

David Bell, Pataula Charter

John Russ, Providence Christian

Austin Crisp, Ringgold

Kenderrick Bonner, Rockdale Co.

Anthony Williams, Rutland

Darius Smiley, Sandy Creek

Marion Bell, Southwest DeKalb

Buddy Martin, Toombs County

Rodney Garvin, Vidalia

T.J. Anderson, Walker

Chad Campbell, Westwood

Britt Ingle, Wheeler County

Robert Paxia, Winder-Barrow

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

