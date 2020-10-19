X

List: 30 teams that are 5-0 or better

Fellowship Christian running back Josh Cole (8) carries the ball for a touchdown early in the first quarter of his game at North Cobb Christian Friday.

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Thirty teams are entering the eighth week of the regular season with records of 5-0 or better.

7-0

Aquinas

6-0

Athens Academy

Brookwood

Cherokee

Cherokee Bluff

Fitzgerald

Grayson

Lovejoy

Metter

Mount Zion (Carroll)

Newnan

Norcross

Oconee County

Putnam County

5-0

Allatoona

Appling County

Chattahoochee County

Crisp County

Fannin County

Fellowship Christian

Greater Atlanta Christian

Haralson County

Jeff Davis

Jefferson

Lowndes

Ola

River Ridge

Roswell

Ware County

Washington-Wilkes

