List: 30 teams that are 5-0 or better

Thirty teams are entering the eighth week of the regular season with records of 5-0 or better.
7-0
Aquinas
6-0
Athens Academy
Brookwood
Cherokee
Cherokee Bluff
Fitzgerald
Grayson
Lovejoy
Metter
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Newnan
Norcross
Oconee County
Putnam County
5-0
Allatoona
Appling County
Chattahoochee County
Crisp County
Fannin County
Fellowship Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian
Haralson County
Jeff Davis
Jefferson
Lowndes
Ola
River Ridge
Roswell
Ware County
Washington-Wilkes
