Lanier, North Cobb Christian hire football coaches; Griffin, Ola close

Griffin and Ola are expected to name football coaches soon, perhaps this week, perhaps putting a temporary end to the coaching carousel that has seen 88 openings since the end of the 2020 season.
Griffin started spring practice last week with an interim coach, Ryan Andrews, the defensive coordinator The school board has a meeting Tuesday that could render a decision.
Former Griffin coach Kareem Reid left in early March to join Central Florida’s staff. Griffin has a new superintendent and principal, which has made the football search more deliberate for one of the better available jobs.
Ola is looking to replace Jared Zito, who became head coach at Southeast Bulloch last month.
Two other jobs have been filled in the past week.
Lanier in Gwinnett County hired David Willingham to replace Korey Mobbs, who became head coach at Knoxville Catholic in Tennessee. Willingham had been Lanier’s assistant head coach and defensive coordinator and joined the staff in 2010.
Lanier’s offensive coordinator, Matt Jones, took the head coaching job at North Cobb Christian, a Class A Private school. Jones will replace Mark Hollars, now Commerce’s coach.
There have been 88 offseason openings, and a few more are likely. Twenty-five of the 86 jobs filled have gone to other Georgia head coaches, so any closing door can open a new one. The 88 is fairly typical. There are about 425 football-playing schools in the Georgia High School Association.
Here are the reported offseason coaching openings and hires.
Alexander - Olten Downs. Former coach: Matt Combs
Appling County - Jordan Mullis. Former coach: Rick Tomberlin
Arabia Mountain - Julian Washington. Former coach: Stanley Pritchett
Banneker - Braxton Kelly. Former coach: Lou George
Beach - Michael Thompson. Former coach: Corey Phillips
Blessed Trinity - Tom Hall. Former coach: Tim McFarlin
Bradwell Institute - Deshon Brock. Former coach: Kyle Adkins
Camden County - Jeff Herron. Former coach: Bob Sphire
Carrollton - Joey King. Former coach: Sean Calhoun
Cedar Grove - John Adams. Former coach: Miguel Patrick
Central-Talbotton - Chris Cowart. Former coach: Cedric Stegall
Chamblee - Bob Swank. Former coach: Scott Schwarzer
Chapel Hill - Brad Stephens . Former coach: Justin Deshon
Claxton - Greg Hill. Former coach: Tony Welch
Commerce - Mark Hollars. Former coach: Michael Brown
Crawford County - Craig Puckett. Former coach: Jhon Smith
Crisp County - Miguel Patrick. Former coach: Brad Harber
Dacula - Casey Vogt. Former coach: Clint Jenkins
Dalton - Kit Carpenter. Former coach: Matt Land
Douglass - Stanley Pritchard. Former coach: Rodney Cofield
Eagle’s Landing - Markus Brown. Former coach: Shawn Jones
East Forsyth - Brian Allison. Former coach: New school
East Hall - Matt Turner. Former coach: Michael Perry
Eastside - Jay Cawthon. Former coach: Troy Hoff
Effingham County - John Ford. Former coach: Buddy Holder
Evans - Barrett Davis. Former coach: Lemuel Lackey
Fellowship Christian - Tim McFarlin. Former coach: Al Morrell
Forsyth Central - David Rooney. Former coach: Frank Helper
Franklin County - Parker Martin . Former coach: Paul Sutherland
George Walton Academy - Logan Beer. Former coach: Shane Davis
Gilmer - Paul Standard. Former coach: Kevin Saunders
Griffin - Open. Former coach: Kareem Reid
Grovetown - Cory Evans. Former coach: Damien Postell
Hardaway - Corey Thompson. Former coach: Michael Woolridge
Harrison - Josh Cassidy. Former coach: Matt Dickmann
Heard County - Shane Lasseter . Former coach: Tim Barron
Hillgrove - Justin Deshon. Former coach: Byron Slack
Jasper County - Aaron Pitts. Former coach: Roderick Jackson
Jenkins - Tony Welch. Former coach: Gene Clemmons
Jordan - Dale Overton. Former coach: Joseph Kegler
LaFayette - Andy Scott. Former coach: Paul Ellis
Lake Oconee Academy - Drew Anthony. Former coach: New Program
Lamar County - Travis Ellington. Former coach: Jeff Sloan
Landmark Christian - Tommy Lewis . Former coach: Mike Sherrard
Lanier - David Willingham. Former coach: Korey Mobbs
Lithionia - Kevin Hill. Former coach: Marcus Jelks
Locust Grove - Mark Miller. Former coach: Clint Satterfield
Long County - Mike Pfiester. Former coach: John Pollock
Manchester - Steven Holmes. Former coach: James Moore
McDonough - Rodney Cofield. Former coach: Eric Solomon
Miller Grove - Melvin Brown. Former coach: Lee Hannah
Mitchell County - Dondrial Pinkins. Former coach: Deshon Brock
Monroe - Lacey Herring. Former coach: Charles Truitt
Morgan County - Clint Jenkins. Former coach: Bill Malone
North Cobb Christian - Matt Jones. Former coach: Mark Hollars
North Springs - Jeff Phillips. Former coach: Scotty Parker
Northview - Scott Schwarzer. Former coach: James Thomson
Oglethrope County - Michael Holland. Former coach: Ronnie Harris
Ola - Open. Former coach: Jared Zito
Osborne - Luqman Salam. Former coach: Russell Isham
Our Lady of Mercy - Shawn Cahill. Former coach: Mark Miller
Pelham - Lamar Landing. Former coach: Dondrial Pinkins
Pickens - Grant Myers. Former coach: Jeff Nelson
Portal - Jason McEachin. Former coach: Matt Smith
Rockdale County - Lee Hannah. Former coach: Derek Coggin
Savannah Country Day - Tyler Ward. Former coach: Jim Collis
Seminole County - Cedric Stegall. Former coach: Trey Woolf
South Atlanta - Michael Woolridge. Former coach: Brad Stephens
South Cobb - Thomas Hanson. Former coach: Terry Jones
South Forsyth - Troy Morris . Former coach: Jeff Arnette
South Gwinnett - Bryan Lamar. Former coach: Steve Davenport
Southeast Bulloch -. Former coach: Barrett Davis
Southeast Bulloch - Jared Zito. Former coach: Barrett Davis
Spencer - Joseph Kegler. Former coach: Robert Sanders
St. Pius - Chad Garrison. Former coach: Paul Standard
Stephenson - Marcus Jelks. Former coach: Ron Gartrell
Stockbridge - Thomas Clark. Former coach: Steve Boyd
Therrell - Broderick Jamison. Former coach: Greg Sullivan
Tift County - Noel Dean. Former coach: Ashley Anders
Towers - Michael Johnson. Former coach: Vonnell Carter
Tucker - James Thomson. Former coach: Bryan Lamar
Union County - Michael Perry. Former coach: Brian Allison
Villa Rica - Tim Barron. Former coach: Christian Hunnicutt
Walker - Gary Nelson. Former coach: Aaron Dobbins
Washington - Justin Rivers. Former coach: Derrick Avery
Westover - Adam Miller. Former coach: Olten Downs
Westside - Lee Hutto. Former coach: Jon Wiley
Woodland-Stockbridge - Julian Hicks. Former coach: Bryan Bailey
Woodstock - Troy Hoff. Former coach: Brent Budde
About the Author