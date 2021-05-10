Lanier, North Cobb Christian hire football coaches; Griffin, Ola close

Lanier in Gwinnett County hired David Willingham to replace Korey Mobbs, who became head coach at Knoxville Catholic in Tennessee. Willingham had been Lanier’s assistant head coach and defensive coordinator and joined the staff in 2010.

Lanier’s offensive coordinator, Matt Jones, took the head coaching job at North Cobb Christian, a Class A Private school. Jones will replace Mark Hollars, now Commerce’s coach.

There have been 88 offseason openings, and a few more are likely. Twenty-five of the 86 jobs filled have gone to other Georgia head coaches, so any closing door can open a new one. The 88 is fairly typical. There are about 425 football-playing schools in the Georgia High School Association.

Here are the reported offseason coaching openings and hires.

Alexander - Olten Downs. Former coach: Matt Combs

Appling County - Jordan Mullis. Former coach: Rick Tomberlin

Arabia Mountain - Julian Washington. Former coach: Stanley Pritchett

Banneker - Braxton Kelly. Former coach: Lou George

Beach - Michael Thompson. Former coach: Corey Phillips

Blessed Trinity - Tom Hall. Former coach: Tim McFarlin

Bradwell Institute - Deshon Brock. Former coach: Kyle Adkins

Camden County - Jeff Herron. Former coach: Bob Sphire

Carrollton - Joey King. Former coach: Sean Calhoun

Cedar Grove - John Adams. Former coach: Miguel Patrick

Central-Talbotton - Chris Cowart. Former coach: Cedric Stegall

Chamblee - Bob Swank. Former coach: Scott Schwarzer

Chapel Hill - Brad Stephens . Former coach: Justin Deshon

Claxton - Greg Hill. Former coach: Tony Welch

Commerce - Mark Hollars. Former coach: Michael Brown

Crawford County - Craig Puckett. Former coach: Jhon Smith

Crisp County - Miguel Patrick. Former coach: Brad Harber

Dacula - Casey Vogt. Former coach: Clint Jenkins

Dalton - Kit Carpenter. Former coach: Matt Land

Douglass - Stanley Pritchard. Former coach: Rodney Cofield

Eagle’s Landing - Markus Brown. Former coach: Shawn Jones

East Forsyth - Brian Allison. Former coach: New school

East Hall - Matt Turner. Former coach: Michael Perry

Eastside - Jay Cawthon. Former coach: Troy Hoff

Effingham County - John Ford. Former coach: Buddy Holder

Evans - Barrett Davis. Former coach: Lemuel Lackey

Fellowship Christian - Tim McFarlin. Former coach: Al Morrell

Forsyth Central - David Rooney. Former coach: Frank Helper

Franklin County - Parker Martin . Former coach: Paul Sutherland

George Walton Academy - Logan Beer. Former coach: Shane Davis

Gilmer - Paul Standard. Former coach: Kevin Saunders

Griffin - Open. Former coach: Kareem Reid

Grovetown - Cory Evans. Former coach: Damien Postell

Hardaway - Corey Thompson. Former coach: Michael Woolridge

Harrison - Josh Cassidy. Former coach: Matt Dickmann

Heard County - Shane Lasseter . Former coach: Tim Barron

Hillgrove - Justin Deshon. Former coach: Byron Slack

Jasper County - Aaron Pitts. Former coach: Roderick Jackson

Jenkins - Tony Welch. Former coach: Gene Clemmons

Jordan - Dale Overton. Former coach: Joseph Kegler

LaFayette - Andy Scott. Former coach: Paul Ellis

Lake Oconee Academy - Drew Anthony. Former coach: New Program

Lamar County - Travis Ellington. Former coach: Jeff Sloan

Landmark Christian - Tommy Lewis . Former coach: Mike Sherrard

Lanier - David Willingham. Former coach: Korey Mobbs

Lithionia - Kevin Hill. Former coach: Marcus Jelks

Locust Grove - Mark Miller. Former coach: Clint Satterfield

Long County - Mike Pfiester. Former coach: John Pollock

Manchester - Steven Holmes. Former coach: James Moore

McDonough - Rodney Cofield. Former coach: Eric Solomon

Miller Grove - Melvin Brown. Former coach: Lee Hannah

Mitchell County - Dondrial Pinkins. Former coach: Deshon Brock

Monroe - Lacey Herring. Former coach: Charles Truitt

Morgan County - Clint Jenkins. Former coach: Bill Malone

North Cobb Christian - Matt Jones. Former coach: Mark Hollars

North Springs - Jeff Phillips. Former coach: Scotty Parker

Northview - Scott Schwarzer. Former coach: James Thomson

Oglethrope County - Michael Holland. Former coach: Ronnie Harris

Ola - Open. Former coach: Jared Zito

Osborne - Luqman Salam. Former coach: Russell Isham

Our Lady of Mercy - Shawn Cahill. Former coach: Mark Miller

Pelham - Lamar Landing. Former coach: Dondrial Pinkins

Pickens - Grant Myers. Former coach: Jeff Nelson

Portal - Jason McEachin. Former coach: Matt Smith

Rockdale County - Lee Hannah. Former coach: Derek Coggin

Savannah Country Day - Tyler Ward. Former coach: Jim Collis

Seminole County - Cedric Stegall. Former coach: Trey Woolf

South Atlanta - Michael Woolridge. Former coach: Brad Stephens

South Cobb - Thomas Hanson. Former coach: Terry Jones

South Forsyth - Troy Morris . Former coach: Jeff Arnette

South Gwinnett - Bryan Lamar. Former coach: Steve Davenport

Southeast Bulloch - Jared Zito. Former coach: Barrett Davis

Spencer - Joseph Kegler. Former coach: Robert Sanders

St. Pius - Chad Garrison. Former coach: Paul Standard

Stephenson - Marcus Jelks. Former coach: Ron Gartrell

Stockbridge - Thomas Clark. Former coach: Steve Boyd

Therrell - Broderick Jamison. Former coach: Greg Sullivan

Tift County - Noel Dean. Former coach: Ashley Anders

Towers - Michael Johnson. Former coach: Vonnell Carter

Tucker - James Thomson. Former coach: Bryan Lamar

Union County - Michael Perry. Former coach: Brian Allison

Villa Rica - Tim Barron. Former coach: Christian Hunnicutt

Walker - Gary Nelson. Former coach: Aaron Dobbins

Washington - Justin Rivers. Former coach: Derrick Avery

Westover - Adam Miller. Former coach: Olten Downs

Westside - Lee Hutto. Former coach: Jon Wiley

Woodland-Stockbridge - Julian Hicks. Former coach: Bryan Bailey

Woodstock - Troy Hoff. Former coach: Brent Budde