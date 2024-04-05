Johnny Paulk Scholarships awarded to Emich, Greco

Zach Emich of Centennial High School and Paige Greco of Brookwood have been awarded Johnny Paulk Memorial Scholarships by the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association.

The award is named in honor of Paulk, the longtime Jekyll Island PGA professional and Georgia Golf Hall of Fame member who made countless friends and influence thousands of people, earning him the title as “Mayor of Jekyll.”

Applicants were judged on their academic record, conduct on and off the golf course, leadership and financial need.