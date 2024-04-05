Johnny Paulk Scholarships awarded to Emich, Greco

Zach Emich of Centennial High School and Paige Greco of Brookwood have been awarded Johnny Paulk Memorial Scholarships by the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association.
The award is named in honor of Paulk, the longtime Jekyll Island PGA professional and Georgia Golf Hall of Fame member who made countless friends and influence thousands of people, earning him the title as “Mayor of Jekyll.”
Applicants were judged on their academic record, conduct on and off the golf course, leadership and financial need.
Emich has signed to play at Emmanuel University and Greco will continue her career at Berry College. They will receive their checks at the North-South All-Star Banquet on June 5 at Sunset Country Club in Moultrie.
Mount Paran boys, Lambert girls win High School Preview
The Mount Paran boys and the Lambert girls won the Georgia PGA/GSGA High School Preview at Harbor Club in Greensboro.
Mount Paran shot a 4-over 580 and finished 24 shots ahead of runner-up Northgate.
Northgate’s Jackson Cavanaugh shot 3-under 141 to grab medalist honors, finishing one stroke ahead of Mount Paran’s Brody McQueen. Mount Paran’s Ethan Smith and Lee Smith finished three-four.
Lambert shot a 15-over 303 and beat Lake Oconee Academy by two shots.
Lilli Nelson of Lake Oconee was the medalist, shooting a 2-over 146, and beating Lambert’s Athena Yoo by one stroke. Lambert’s Zoe Duval and Hannah Mun tied for third place at 12-over 156.
Mun prevails at Cannizzo Invitational
Hannah Mun, a sophomore at Lambert, won the Esther Cannizzo Invitational at Bentwater Golf Club.
Mun had three birdies and one eagle and accumulated 36 points in the Stableford format. Mahima Vurupatur of Alpharetta and Nina Porcello of Rivers Academy tied for second with 35 points. Ella York of Johns Creek and Aanya Vantipalli of Milton tied for fourth with 33 points.
About the Author