How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 7

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (6-0)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 43-0. K.J. Bolden scored on a 68-yard run and a 63-yard pass. Dylan Raiola was 11-of-17 passing for 276 yards and four touchdowns. Deronte Broughton had three receptions for 116 yards. Next: Oct. 13 at Mill Creek (6-0)

2. (2) Mill Creek (6-0)

Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 47-7. Mill Creek led 40-0 at halftime. Shane Throgmartin was 8-of-9 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 13 vs. Buford (6-0)

3. (3) Walton (5-0)

Last week: Beat North Paulding 44-24. Jeremy Hecklinski was 23-of-43 passing for 375 yards and four touchdowns. Cameron Loyd had seven receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Teal had seven receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Walton led only 17-14 at halftime after allowing TD passes of 83 and 50 yards. Next: Friday at North Cobb (3-2)

4. (4) Colquitt County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Lincoln, Fla., 56-16. Colquitt County led 49-9 at halftime against MaxPreps’ No. 29 team overall team in Florida. Neko Fann passed for 246 yards. Ny Carr had two TD receptions, giving him a school-record 34 for his career. Jah’Boris Fuller returned a punt for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 13 at Camden County (5-1)

5. (6) Newton (6-0)

Last week: Beat Grayson 31-27. Newton came from 27-10 down in the fourth quarter to win as Deron Benson threw a 32-yard TD pass to Keon Davis with 2:47 left for the game-winner. Marcus Calwise threw a 79-yard halfback pass to Malik Brightwell for the first score in the comeback. Benson was 19-of-41 passing for 283 yards and two touchdowns. Zion Johnson rushed for 116 yards. Marcus Calwise (120) and Malik Brightwell (1-2) each had more than 100 yards receiving. Next: Oct. 13 at Brookwood (3-3)

6. (5) Carrollton (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at East Coweta (5-1)

7. (8) Parkview (5-1)

Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 34-20. Mike Matthews had seven receptions for 136 yards and three touchdowns, one a 72-yarder that gave Parkview a 20-0 lead in the second quarter. Parkview quarterbacks Jaiden Jenkins and Cooper Frank threw five TD passes. Next: Oct. 13 vs. Archer (3-3)

8. (7) Grayson (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Newton 31-27. Grayson failed to hold a 27-10 lead in the fourth quarter and passed incomplete into the end zone from the Newton 10 in the final minute. Elijah Miller rushed for 104 yards. Next: Oct. 13 vs. South Gwinnett (4-2)

9. (9) Westlake (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Pebblebrook (2-4)

10. (10) North Cobb (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Walton (5-0)

Class 6A

1. (1) Gainesville (6-0)

Last week: Beat Lanier 35-0. Gainesville led 28-0 at halftime despite running only 11 offensive plays. Zion Ferguson (87 yards) and Jamarcus Sims (60 yards) returned interceptions for touchdowns. Gavin Hall rushed for 80 yards on 12 carries. Baxter Wright was 6-of-8 passing for 110 yards. Next: Oct. 13 at Habersham Central (3-3)

2. (2) Thomas County Central (6-0)

Last week: Beat Veterans 52-0. Thomas County Central led 49-0 at halftime and held Veterans to minus-12 yards rushing. Trey Benton rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Devin Ross intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Tift County (1-5)

3. (4) Douglas County (6-0)

Last week: Beat New Manchester 50-0. Sire Hardaway was 15-of-17 passing for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Mike Hastie rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. James Johnson had 158 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday at Paulding County (1-5)

4. (6) Lee County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Houston County 44-35. Ousmane Kromah rushed for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Leroy Jackson had three of Lee County’s seven sacks. Lee County outscored Houston County 16-0 in the fourth quarter after trailing 35-28. Next: Friday vs. Veterans (3-3)

5. (5) Hughes (4-2)

Last week: Beat Alexander 56-0. Air Noland was 11-of-12 passing for 164 yards and three touchdowns. Jabari Jones had 114 all-purpose yards. Xavier Leonard returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at East Paulding (4-2)

6. (3) Houston County (5-1)

Last week: Lost to Lee County 44-35. A.J. Hill was 19-of-33 passing for 282 yards and three touchdowns, one a 17-yarder to Ricky Johnson for a 35-28 lead in the third quarter, but Lee County scored the game’s final 16 points. Kale Woodburn had eight receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Taleb rushed for 155 yards on 22 carries. Next: Friday at Northside-Warner Robins (3-3)

7. (7) Rome (5-1)

Last week: Beat Woodstock 59-7. Rome led 31-0 at halftime. Reece Fountain was 9-of-13 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Terrell returned a fumble 12 yards for a 38-0 lead, and DeKaylon Daniel returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter after Woodstock’s only score. Next: Friday at Sequoyah (4-2)

8. (8) Marist (5-1)

Last week: Beat Dunwoody 45-7. Jack Euart passed for 135 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown. Noah Gerrick caught a 72-yard TD pass. Marist didn’t let Dunwoody past midfield until the fourth quarter. Next: Oct. 13 at South Cobb (0-6)

9. (9) Roswell (5-1)

Last week: Beat Blessed Trinity 29-19. Roswell tailed 19-14 entering the fourth quarter, and Synkwan Smith scored on a 25-yard reception with 8:12 remaining and an 8-yard run with 2:39 left. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 195 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. K.J. Smith was 13-of-19 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Lassiter (1-4)

10. (10) Woodward Academy (4-2)

Last week: Beat Lovejoy 31-7. Landon Walker was 13-of-16 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns, two to Ben Grice. R.J. Harrison and Jay Hood intercepted passes. Next: Oct. 13 at Rockdale County (2-4)

Class 5A

1. (1) Coffee (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Bradwell Institute (2-3)

2. (2) Creekside (5-1)

Last week: Beat Mays 21-20. Vinson Berry threw a 60-yard TD pass to Eric Paul for a 21-20 lead in the fourth quarter, and Dillyn Blakey intercepted a pass with Mays at Creekside’s 24-yard line in the final two minutes. Roderick McCrary rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Travis Terrell rushed for 85 yards and intercepted two passes. Next: Oct. 13 vs. Jackson-Atlanta (3-3)

3. (3) Jefferson (6-0)

Last week: Beat Winder-Barrow 44-0. Sammy Brown rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Gavin Markey passed for a touchdown and scored one. Next: Oct. 13 vs. Flowery Branch (3-3)

4. (4) Cartersville (6-0)

Last week: Beat Calhoun 21-17. Khristian Lando scored on a 4-yard run in the final two minutes at the end of a 98-yard drive, and Cartersville won after trailing 17-0 at halftime. Lando rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Nate Russell was 10-of-19 passing for 138 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Cass (4-2)

5. (5) Hiram (6-0)

Last week: Beat Dalton 49-39. Hiram rushed for 419 yards and six touchdowns on 55 carries and scored the final two touchdowns in the fourth quarter after trailing 39-33. Kaden Hamilton rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and caught a TD pass. Next: Friday vs. Calhoun (4-2)

6. (6) Ware County (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Jenkins (1-4)

7. (8) Greater Atlanta Christian (6-0)

Last week: Beat Cambridge 30-3. Gianlucca Tiberia rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Jack Stanton was 9-of-20 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Oct. 13 at North Springs (2-3)

8. (7) Calhoun (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Cartersville 21-17. Calhoun led 17-0 at halftime and missed a chance for more when it lost a fumble into the end zone in the first half. Caden Williams rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Next: Friday at Hiram (6-0)

9. (10) Warner Robins (3-3)

Last week: Beat Ola 28-27. Warner Robins rallied from a 13-0 deficit in the second half as Judd Anderson threw two TD passes and caught one from Isiah Canion. Rasean Dinkins scored a two-point conversion run in the final minute for the win. Next: Friday at Union Grove (0-6)

10. (9) Ola (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Warner Robins 28-27. Ola had 371 total yards, 302 rushing, and nearly had three 100-yard rushers – Nigel Newkirk (101), Caden Waye (101) and Jake Holmes (92). Newkirk also had two catches for 46 yards. Next: Friday vs. Jones County (4-2)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (6-0)

Last week: Beat New Hampstead 39-31. Benedictine was outgained 532-288 but never trailed and took a 39-31 lead with 2:36 left on Na’Seir Samuel’s 1-yard run. Benedictine scored its first two touchdowns on Zachary Maxwell’s 59-yard interception return and Wilkes Albert’s 28-yard fumble return. Luke Kromenhoek was 9-of-19 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 51 yards and a score. Next: Friday at Burke County (6-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (5-0)

Last week: Beat North Hall 52-7. North Oconee held North Hall to 77 total yards. Max Wilson was 11-of-18 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown. Landon Roldan had seven receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Tate Titshaw rushed for 106 yards. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Shoals (2-4)

3. (4) Bainbridge (4-2)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 42-0. Javon Cox returned interceptions 100 and 72 yards for touchdowns, and Keenan Phillips rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Cam Sanders was 8-of-10 passing for 183 yards. Next: Thursday at Westover (3-3)

4. (3) Perry (5-1)

Last week: Beat Westside-Macon 55-14. Colter Ginn was 13-of-19 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Amir Gordon rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns. Dakarai Anderson had 114 yards receiving. Next: Friday vs. Griffin (1-4)

5. (6) Burke County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 37-32. Burke County took a 23-3 halftime lead and never trailed but didn’t ice the game until recovering an onside kick in the final minute. A’merre Williams had 96 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 19 touches. Rashad Carter had 11 tackles and forced and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Benedictine (6-0)

6. (7) Spalding (6-0)

Last week: Beat Griffin 41-0. Curt Clark was 12-of-20 passing for 206 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Cedric Evans had six receptions for 118 yards. Next: Friday vs. Howard (3-3)

7. (8) Central-Carrollton (6-0)

Last week: Beat Cedartown 35-21. Jonaz Walton scored all five Central touchdowns and had more than 175 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday at Sonoraville (2-4)

8. (NR) Cairo (6-1)

Last week: Beat Shaw 38-0. Cairo was up 35-0 at halftime and got its second straight shutout and is ranked for the first time in October since 2019. Next: Friday vs. Hardaway (0-6)

9. (NR) Stockbridge (4-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Jonesboro 69-0. Jayden Scott rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Stockbridge led 49-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Lovett (2-4)

10. (9) Wayne County (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Burke County 37-32. Matt Fuller rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries and caught an 80-yard TD pass. He scored on a short run in the final two minutes, but Wayne County failed to recover an onside kick. Next: Friday at Islands (0-6)

Out: No. 5 Holy Innocents’ (5-1), No. 10 North Hall (5-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-4)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Montgomery, Ala. (4-2)

2. (2) Calvary Day (6-0)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Savannah 56-0. Calvary Day intercepted six passes, three returned for touchdowns by freshmen Brexton Bell and Blayne Gunter and senior Trevor Strowbridge. Daimir Hicks intercepted two passes. Jake Merklinger was 7-of-12 passing for 127 yards and two touchdowns and had a 30-yard run. Next: Friday vs. Groves (1-5)

3. (3) Stephens County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Monroe Area 38-7. Javin Gordon rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and had 51 receiving yards. Tripp Underwood was 13-of-18 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Franklin County (1-5)

4. (5) Mary Persons (5-1)

Last week: Beat Prince Avenue Christian 45-28. Mary Persons put up 583 total yards and ended Prince Avenue Christian’s 20-game winning streak. Duke Watson rushed for 315 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries. Mac Nelson was 16-of-22 passing for 230 yards. Seth Davis had had six receptions for 110 yards. Next: Friday vs. Jackson (1-5)

5. (6) Savannah Christian (4-2)

Last week: Beat Long County 42-32. Zo Smalls rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, and Kenry Wall ran for 145 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Blaise Thomas was 8-of-11 passing for 174 yards. Next: Friday vs. Johnson-Savannah (2-4)

6. (7) Thomasville (3-3)

Last week: Beat Monroe 34-14. Cam Hill was 8-of-12 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns, one a 78-yarder to Nigel Pittman. Both are sophomores. Next: Friday at Carver-Columbus (3-3)

7. (9) Lumpkin County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Wesleyan 30-21. Mason Sullens rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries, and QB Cal Faulkner rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns, one an 11-yard run that iced the game in the fourth quarter. Lumpkin County was 1-of-3 passing. Next: Friday vs. Gilmer (4-2)

8. (4) Sandy Creek (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Harris County 28-19. Sandy Creek got down 21-7 in the first quarter and never got closer than eight points from there against a Class 4A opponent that has won five straight games. Next: Oct. 13 vs. Carver-Atlanta (1-4)

9. (8) Morgan County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Richmond Academy 56-7. Morgan County had 462 total yards. Jay Dorsey rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and intercepted a pass. Jaylen Elderly had 114 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on three touches. Next: Friday at Salem (1-5)

10. (NR) Oconee County (2-4)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 29-21. Mac Ricks rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and passed for a touchdown. Oconee County led 29-14 entering the fourth quarter. Next: Friday at Hart County (3-3)

Out: No. 10 Carver-Atlanta (1-4)

Class 2A

1. (1) Thomson (5-1)

Last week: Beat Josey 55-7. Thomson led 48-0 at halftime. Jahkiaus Jones passed for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Kasai Jones scored on runs of 65 and 29 yards on his only carries. Next: Friday vs. Butler (2-3)

2. (2) Appling County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Pierce County 17-14. Alan Ramirez kicked a 39-yard field goal with four seconds left to break a 14-14 tie. Jamarion Williams rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Next: Friday vs. Toombs County (6-0)

3. (5) Northeast (5-1)

Last week: Beat Central-Macon 57-0. Reginald Glover was 11-of-12 passing for 273 yards and four touchdowns. Northeast led 45-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Kendrick (2-4)

4. (3) Pierce County (5-1)

Last week: Lost to Appling County 17-14. Pierce County lost on a field goal in the final minute. Curtis McGatha rushed for 116 yards on 24 carries. Next: Oct. 13 at Toombs County (6-0)

5. (4) Callaway (3-1)

Last week: Beat Columbia 33-29. Callaway went up 33-21 with 11:04 left and defended a Hail Mary pass from midfield in the final seconds. Deshun Coleman was 12-of-13 passing for 142 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Treyun Tucker had six catches for 94 yards. Cam Tucker had 103 yards from scrimmage. Next: Friday at Greenville (1-5)

6. (7) Fitzgerald (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Worth County (4-2)

7. (8) Rockmart (3-2)

Last week: Beat Model 45-14. Calliyon Thompson was 16-of-19 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns, both to Tristan Anderson, who had eight receptions for 112 yards. Brent Washington rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Next: Friday at Haralson County (1-5)

8. (9) Toombs County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Brantley County 42-0. Toombs County led 35-0 at halftime. T.J. Stanley was 8-of-13 passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Keshon Deloach had four receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Appling County (4-1)

9. (6) Fellowship Christian (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Rabun County 42-28. Fellowship was outgained 566-224. Jonathan Granby rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns and was 9-of-18 passing for 97 yards and a score. Next: Friday vs. East Jackson (6-0)

10. (NR) Athens Academy (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Providence Christian (5-0)

Out: No. 10 Cook (3-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Mary Persons 45-28. Prince Avenue surrendered more than 500 yards in total offense and committed five turnovers, three in the red zone, against the No. 3 team in Class 3A. Prince Avenue remained No. 1, a position it has held since the 2022 preseason. Next: Oct. 20 at Oglethorpe County (2-4)

2. (2) Swainsboro (6-0)

Last week: Beat Irwin County 26-0. Shane Gamiza scored on an 80-yard run for a 12-0 lead in the third quarter, and Qin Brown scored on a 49-yard run later in the quarter to put Swainsboro in control. Demello Jones threw a short TD pass earlier in the game. Next: Friday at Jefferson County (0-6)

3. (3) Trion (5-0)

Last week: Beat Dade County 28-21. Toby Maddux rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and his 7-yard run broke a 21-21 tie in the fourth quarter. Kade Smith was 12-of-17 passing for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Coosa (3-3)

4. (4) Rabun County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Fellowship Christian 42-28. Rabun County had 566 total yards, 411 rushing. Reid Giles rushed for 251 yard and three touchdowns on 15 carries, and Noah English ran for 102 on 17 carries. Ty Truelove was 14-of-20 passing for 155 yards. Next: Friday vs. St. Francis (1-3)

5. (6) Elbert County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon 45-40. Elbert County took the lead for good 35-33 on Braydon Scarborough’s 73-yard TD pass to TyRikis Jones late in the third quarter, and Elbert County held on. Scarborough was 12-of-15 passing for 321 yards and two touchdowns. Dakhovin Winn had six receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown. Jacari Barnett rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Next: Friday vs. Whitefield Academy (2-4)

6. (7) Bleckley County (4-2)

Last week: Beat Westfield 49-13. Kam’Ryn Everett was 14-of-21 passing for 168 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 68 yards on three carries. Cam Beck rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Next: Friday at Dublin (4-1)

7. (8) Commerce (5-1)

Last week: Beat First Presbyterian 28-14. Jaiden Daniels rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and Tysean Wiggins rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Next: Friday vs. Social Circle (1-4)

8. (9) Lamar County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Pike County 46-0. Jordan Glover had 187 yards from scrimmage on eight touches. Lamar County led 33-0 at halftime. Next: Oct. 13 at Temple (4-3)

9. (10) Dublin (4-1)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 41-7. Xavier Bostic rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Dublin was 0-for-5 passing but held Charlton County to 7-of-21 passing for 66 yards and three interceptions. Next: Friday vs. Bleckley County (4-2)

10. (NR) Mount Vernon (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Elbert County 45-40. Sam Nazarian was 26-of-41 passing for 390 yards and five touchdowns. Ethan Pajot had seven receptions for 124 yards and three touchdowns. Walker Warshaw had 118 yards from scrimmage. Next: Friday at Mount Zion-Carroll (3-3)

Out: No. 5 Brooks County (1-4)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee County 56-7. Schley County had 572 total yards and led 49-7 at halftime. Jay Kanazawa was 16-of-20 passing for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Carson Westbrook had four receptions for 123 yards. Next: Oct. 13 vs. Taylor County (5-1)

2. (2) Greene County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Towns County 47-0. Travez Gibson rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Steve Miller threw for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown. Chris Lowe blocked a punt and returned it 40 yards for a score. Next: Friday at Warren County (2-4)

3. (3) Manchester (5-1)

Last week: Beat Macon County 18-7. Darius Favors rushed for 64 yards on 15 carries and scored all three Manchester touchdowns. Bobby Ellison had 13 tackles and two sacks. Next: Oct. 13 vs. Greenville (1-5)

4. (4) Macon County (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Manchester 18-7. Macon County went up 7-0 on its second possession but was stifled from there and lost its second straight region game, the other one to No. 1 Schley County. Next: Oct. 13 at Central-Talbotton (1-5)

5. (5) Clinch County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lanier County (4-1)

6. (6) Bowdon (5-2)

Last week: Beat St. Francis 55-7. Bowdon led 48-0 at halftime, held St. Francis to minus-10 yards rushing and forced six turnovers. Kyler McGrinn was 4-of-5 passing for 93 yards and three touchdowns and scored a touchdown in brief action. Kaiden Prothro had three receptions for 91 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Forest Park (0-6)

7. (7) Early County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Randolph-Clay (3-2)

8. (8) Jenkins County (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. McIntosh County Academy (3-3)

9. (10) Aquinas (5-1)

Last week: Beat Lincoln County 28-21. Zyaire Douglass intercepted a pass in the end zone to clinch the win. Aquinas took advantage of a bad snap to the Lincoln County punter and scored the winning touchdown on a short drive in the final minute. Jim Franklin was 18-of-25 passing for 171 yards, with eight completions going to Buddyrow Garrer for 84 yards. Next: Friday at Towns County (0-5)

10. (NR) Telfair County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Hawkinsville 35-13. Jabari Sanders scored a touchdown and passed for two to Rodriguez Clay in the first half for a 21-0 lead. Telfair County is 5-0, and ranked this late in a season, for the first time since 1993. Next: Friday vs. Wilcox County (4-2)

Out: No. 9 Lanier County (4-1)

