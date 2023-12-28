Holiday basketball scores from Wednesday

Brookwood's Diana Collins (20) brings the ball upcourt during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 7A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Boys

Abbeville Christian A.L. 68, Harlem 60

Alpharetta 59, Upson-Lee 41

Archer 69, Ware County 60

Berkmar 69, Wheeler 61

Bleckley County 45, Pendleton 41

Buford 70, Dunbar 64

Carrollton 41, Heritage-Newnan 39

Cedar Grove 58, Hillgrove 53

Cross Creek 59, Meadowcreek 58

Dublin 62, Wayne County 52

Eagle’s Landing 52, Martin County 30

Eagle’s Landing Christian 83, First Presbyterian 35

Easley 70, Elbert County 54

Fitzgerald 71, Crisp County 63

Fox Creek, SC 53, Jefferson County 44

Gordon Central 79, Valley Head 37

Grovetown 62, Crossroads Christ. 41

Hephzibah 59, Jenkins County 54

Langston Hughes 79, Fayette County 60

McDonough 58, Benton 57

Monroe 71, Lake Minneola 54

Moon Area 62, Roswell 55

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 53, George Walton Academy 43

Murray County 82, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 39

Peachtree Ridge 63, Walker 53

Putnam County 82, Taylor County 76

Rockmart 83, Hokes Bluff 58

Sagemont 86, Tri-Cities 75

Sandy Creek 66, White Hall 50

Seminole County 56, Sneads 52

South Gwinnett 59, Jonesboro 57

St. Andrews 73, Effingham County 34

St. Anne Pacelli 58, Dougherty 52

St. Pius X 60, Florence 53

Starr’s Mill 65, Aiken, SC 61

Tucker 81, Shiloh 74

Veterans 78, Riverdale 68

Girls

Augusta Christian 34, Greenbrier 32

Elbert County 46, Franklin County 39

First Presbyterian 59, Eagle’s Landing Christian 26

Lakeside-Evans 46, Butler 43

Lakeview Academy 63, Cherokee Bluff 52

Manasquan 61, Mill Creek 46

Mary Persons 63, Telfair County 52

Miami Christian 68, Athens Academy 45

North Hall 65, East Hall 51

North Springs 53, Benjamin 50

Pelham 44, Seminole County 39

Perry County Cent. 51, Dawson County 39

Rockmart 43, Central-Carroll 30

St. Pius X 54, Villages 50

Statesboro 67, Tattnall County 39

Washington-Wilkes 45, Strom Thurmond, SC. 37

White County 50, Walker Valley 48

