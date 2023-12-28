Holiday basketball scores from Wednesday

Boys
Abbeville Christian A.L. 68, Harlem 60
Alpharetta 59, Upson-Lee 41
Archer 69, Ware County 60
Berkmar 69, Wheeler 61
Bleckley County 45, Pendleton 41
Buford 70, Dunbar 64
Carrollton 41, Heritage-Newnan 39
Cedar Grove 58, Hillgrove 53
Cross Creek 59, Meadowcreek 58
Dublin 62, Wayne County 52
Eagle’s Landing 52, Martin County 30
Eagle’s Landing Christian 83, First Presbyterian 35
Easley 70, Elbert County 54
Fitzgerald 71, Crisp County 63
Fox Creek, SC 53, Jefferson County 44
Gordon Central 79, Valley Head 37
Grovetown 62, Crossroads Christ. 41
Hephzibah 59, Jenkins County 54
Langston Hughes 79, Fayette County 60
McDonough 58, Benton 57
Monroe 71, Lake Minneola 54
Moon Area 62, Roswell 55
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 53, George Walton Academy 43
Murray County 82, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 39
Peachtree Ridge 63, Walker 53
Putnam County 82, Taylor County 76
Rockmart 83, Hokes Bluff 58
Sagemont 86, Tri-Cities 75
Sandy Creek 66, White Hall 50
Seminole County 56, Sneads 52
South Gwinnett 59, Jonesboro 57
St. Andrews 73, Effingham County 34
St. Anne Pacelli 58, Dougherty 52
St. Pius X 60, Florence 53
Starr’s Mill 65, Aiken, SC 61
Tucker 81, Shiloh 74
Veterans 78, Riverdale 68
Girls
Augusta Christian 34, Greenbrier 32
Elbert County 46, Franklin County 39
First Presbyterian 59, Eagle’s Landing Christian 26
Lakeside-Evans 46, Butler 43
Lakeview Academy 63, Cherokee Bluff 52
Manasquan 61, Mill Creek 46
Mary Persons 63, Telfair County 52
Miami Christian 68, Athens Academy 45
North Hall 65, East Hall 51
North Springs 53, Benjamin 50
Pelham 44, Seminole County 39
Perry County Cent. 51, Dawson County 39
Rockmart 43, Central-Carroll 30
St. Pius X 54, Villages 50
Statesboro 67, Tattnall County 39
Washington-Wilkes 45, Strom Thurmond, SC. 37
White County 50, Walker Valley 48
