High school football, softball and volleyball scores from Thursday

Football
Arabia Mountain 41, Locust Grove 16
Brookwood 42, South Forsyth 35
Denmark 24, Dacula 17
Drew 34, Stone Mountain 0
LaGrange 35, Whitewater 0
Northeast 48, Southwest 6
Northside-Columbus 34, Westover 20
Softball
Adairsville 3, Ringgold 2
Apalachee 2, Jackson County 0
Appling County 11, Tattnall County 0
Berkmar 22, Discovery 14
Blessed Trinity 8, Johns Creek 0
Bowdon 18, Landmark Christian 0
Brooks County 11, Pelham 10
Brookstone 6, Callaway 1
Bryan County 14, Islands 2
Buford 12, Collins Hill 0
Calhoun 6, Cass 1
Calvary Day 9, Long County 6
Cambridge 3, Greater Atlanta Christian 1
Carrollton 2, Heard County 0
Centennial 8, North Springs 2
Central-Carroll 3, Sonoraville 1
Chamblee 15, Holy Innocents’ 0
Chapel Hill 15, Banneker 0
Cherokee Bluff 13, Chestatee 0
Coffee 8, Bradwell Institute 0
Columbus 8, Crisp County 2
Commerce 17, BAASA 1
Creekview 5, Allatoona 3
Crisp County 9, Columbus 8
Dacula 17, Central Gwinnett 1
Dade County 6, Darlington 5
Dalton 10, Christian Heritage 3
Dawson County 5, Rabun County 1
Duluth 17, Norcross 15
Dunwoody 9, Chattahoochee 0
East Hall 18, Cedar Shoals 3
East Laurens 9, Jefferson County 1
East Paulding 9, Paulding County 0
Effingham County 9, Greenbrier 1
Fayette County 9, Riverdale 0
Franklin County 9, Oconee County 7
Georgia Military 15, Wilkinson County 0
Glascock County 21, Twiggs County 0
Grayson 5, Brookwood 3
Griffin 17, Baldwin 0
Grovetown 6, Lakeside-Evans 1
Habersham Central 6, Shiloh 3
Harris County 6, Northgate 3
Hebron Christian 7, Stephens County 5
Heritage-Catoosa 9, Southeast Whitfield 1
Houston County 13, Lee County 4
Jeff Davis 12, Worth County 0
Jeff Davis 14, Worth County 0
Jenkins County 13, Portal 2
Jenkins County 9, Portal 1
Jordan 30, Spencer 15
Kell 20, Northview 1
Lanier County 15, Turner County 2
Lassiter 7, Sprayberry 2
Loganville 9, Eastside 1
Marist 11, Lakeside-DeKalb 7
McIntosh 9, Starr’s Mill 0
Miller Grove 24, Stone Mountain 3
Monroe Area 13, Hart County 12
Montgomery County 5, McIntosh County Academy 3
Mountain View 5, Mill Creek 3
Mt. Pisgah Christian 7, Whitefield Academy 6
Mt. Vernon 13, King’s Ridge 0
Newnan 18, New Manchester 0
North Cobb Christian 15, Coretta Scott King 2
North Forsyth 17, Gainesville 1
North Murray 11, Fannin County 4
North Paulding 9, Mt. Paran Christian 0
Northside-Columbus 15, Drew 0
Pope 12, Alpharetta 0
Ridgeland 3, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2
Riverwood 18, South Cobb 1
Rockdale County 9, Lovejoy 6
Rockmart 8, Haralson County 0
Shaw 14, Westover 2
Shaw 8, Westover 1
South Effingham 11, Brunswick 2
South Effingham 20, Brunswick 0
St. Francis 14, Galloway School 2
Thomasville 11, Dougherty 1
Trinity Christian 8, LaGrange 0
Troup County 2, Whitewater 1
Vidalia 5, Brantley County 3
Westfield School 15, Heritage School-Newnan 0
Westfield School 8, Heritage-Newnan 0
Wheeler 2, Wilcox County 1
Winder-Barrow 16, Clarke Central 0
Woodland-Cartersville 12, Hiram 4
Volleyball
Alpharetta 3, Pope 0
Blessed Trinity 3, Lassiter 0
Brooks County 3, Highland Christian 2
Brookwood 2, Discovery 0
Brookwood 2, Peachtree Ridge 1
Brookwood 2, Seckinger 0
Chestatee 2, Jefferson 1
Colquitt County 2, Tift County 0
Elite Scholars Academy 2, South Atlanta 0
Hebron Christian 2, Archer 0
Hebron Christian 2, Collins Hill 0
Hebron Christian 2, Meadowcreek 0
Heritage School-Newnan 3, St. Mary’s 0
Jackson County 3, North Hall 0
King’s Ridge 2, Gordon Central 0
McNair 2, South Atlanta 0
Milton 3, Denmark 0
Morrow 3, Miller Grove 0
Newnan 2, East Coweta 1
North Gwinnett 2, Lanier 0
North Gwinnett 2, Mill Creek 1
North Gwinnett 2, South Gwinnett 0
Northgate 2, East Coweta 0
Northview 2, Jonesboro 0
Northview 2, Walker 0
Oconee County 2, Dawson County 0
Oconee County 2, Franklin County 0
Pike County 2, Peach County 0
Rabun County 2, Putnam County 0
Riverdale 3, Griffin 1
South Effingham 2, Memorial Day 0
South Effingham 2, Woodville-Tompkins 0
St. Andrews 2, Johnson-Savannah 0
St. Andrews 2, Long County 0
Stephens County 2, Rabun County 0
Trion 2, Dalton Academy 0
Westminster Christian Academy 2, Cross Creek 0
Woodville-Tompkins 2, Memorial Day 0
About the Author