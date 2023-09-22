High school football, softball and volleyball scores from Thursday

Credit: Buford

Credit: Buford

Score Atlanta
47 minutes ago
Football

Arabia Mountain 41, Locust Grove 16

Brookwood 42, South Forsyth 35

Denmark 24, Dacula 17

Drew 34, Stone Mountain 0

LaGrange 35, Whitewater 0

Northeast 48, Southwest 6

Northside-Columbus 34, Westover 20

Softball

Adairsville 3, Ringgold 2

Apalachee 2, Jackson County 0

Appling County 11, Tattnall County 0

Berkmar 22, Discovery 14

Blessed Trinity 8, Johns Creek 0

Bowdon 18, Landmark Christian 0

Brooks County 11, Pelham 10

Brookstone 6, Callaway 1

Bryan County 14, Islands 2

Buford 12, Collins Hill 0

Calhoun 6, Cass 1

Calvary Day 9, Long County 6

Cambridge 3, Greater Atlanta Christian 1

Carrollton 2, Heard County 0

Centennial 8, North Springs 2

Central-Carroll 3, Sonoraville 1

Chamblee 15, Holy Innocents’ 0

Chapel Hill 15, Banneker 0

Cherokee Bluff 13, Chestatee 0

Coffee 8, Bradwell Institute 0

Columbus 8, Crisp County 2

Commerce 17, BAASA 1

Creekview 5, Allatoona 3

Crisp County 9, Columbus 8

Dacula 17, Central Gwinnett 1

Dade County 6, Darlington 5

Dalton 10, Christian Heritage 3

Dawson County 5, Rabun County 1

Duluth 17, Norcross 15

Dunwoody 9, Chattahoochee 0

East Hall 18, Cedar Shoals 3

East Laurens 9, Jefferson County 1

East Paulding 9, Paulding County 0

Effingham County 9, Greenbrier 1

Fayette County 9, Riverdale 0

Franklin County 9, Oconee County 7

Georgia Military 15, Wilkinson County 0

Glascock County 21, Twiggs County 0

Grayson 5, Brookwood 3

Griffin 17, Baldwin 0

Grovetown 6, Lakeside-Evans 1

Habersham Central 6, Shiloh 3

Harris County 6, Northgate 3

Hebron Christian 7, Stephens County 5

Heritage-Catoosa 9, Southeast Whitfield 1

Houston County 13, Lee County 4

Jeff Davis 12, Worth County 0

Jeff Davis 14, Worth County 0

Jenkins County 13, Portal 2

Jenkins County 9, Portal 1

Jordan 30, Spencer 15

Kell 20, Northview 1

Lanier County 15, Turner County 2

Lassiter 7, Sprayberry 2

Loganville 9, Eastside 1

Marist 11, Lakeside-DeKalb 7

McIntosh 9, Starr’s Mill 0

Miller Grove 24, Stone Mountain 3

Monroe Area 13, Hart County 12

Montgomery County 5, McIntosh County Academy 3

Mountain View 5, Mill Creek 3

Mt. Pisgah Christian 7, Whitefield Academy 6

Mt. Vernon 13, King’s Ridge 0

Newnan 18, New Manchester 0

North Cobb Christian 15, Coretta Scott King 2

North Forsyth 17, Gainesville 1

North Murray 11, Fannin County 4

North Paulding 9, Mt. Paran Christian 0

Northside-Columbus 15, Drew 0

Pope 12, Alpharetta 0

Ridgeland 3, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2

Riverwood 18, South Cobb 1

Rockdale County 9, Lovejoy 6

Rockmart 8, Haralson County 0

Shaw 14, Westover 2

Shaw 8, Westover 1

South Effingham 11, Brunswick 2

South Effingham 20, Brunswick 0

St. Francis 14, Galloway School 2

Thomasville 11, Dougherty 1

Trinity Christian 8, LaGrange 0

Troup County 2, Whitewater 1

Vidalia 5, Brantley County 3

Westfield School 15, Heritage School-Newnan 0

Westfield School 8, Heritage-Newnan 0

Wheeler 2, Wilcox County 1

Winder-Barrow 16, Clarke Central 0

Woodland-Cartersville 12, Hiram 4

Volleyball

Alpharetta 3, Pope 0

Blessed Trinity 3, Lassiter 0

Brooks County 3, Highland Christian 2

Brookwood 2, Discovery 0

Brookwood 2, Peachtree Ridge 1

Brookwood 2, Seckinger 0

Chestatee 2, Jefferson 1

Colquitt County 2, Tift County 0

Elite Scholars Academy 2, South Atlanta 0

Hebron Christian 2, Archer 0

Hebron Christian 2, Collins Hill 0

Hebron Christian 2, Meadowcreek 0

Heritage School-Newnan 3, St. Mary’s 0

Jackson County 3, North Hall 0

King’s Ridge 2, Gordon Central 0

McNair 2, South Atlanta 0

Milton 3, Denmark 0

Morrow 3, Miller Grove 0

Newnan 2, East Coweta 1

North Gwinnett 2, Lanier 0

North Gwinnett 2, Mill Creek 1

North Gwinnett 2, South Gwinnett 0

Northgate 2, East Coweta 0

Northview 2, Jonesboro 0

Northview 2, Walker 0

Oconee County 2, Dawson County 0

Oconee County 2, Franklin County 0

Pike County 2, Peach County 0

Rabun County 2, Putnam County 0

Riverdale 3, Griffin 1

South Effingham 2, Memorial Day 0

South Effingham 2, Woodville-Tompkins 0

St. Andrews 2, Johnson-Savannah 0

St. Andrews 2, Long County 0

Stephens County 2, Rabun County 0

Trion 2, Dalton Academy 0

Westminster Christian Academy 2, Cross Creek 0

Woodville-Tompkins 2, Memorial Day 0

About the Author

Score Atlanta
