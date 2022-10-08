High school football scores from Week 8

Thursday
Benedictine 28, Burke County 3
Calvary Day 49, Groves 8
Chamblee 15, Tucker 10
Columbia 21, Landmark Christian 10
Dooly County 56, Treutlen 0
Eastside 27, Heritage-Conyers 3
Houston County 21, Northside-Warner Robins 17
Loganville 28, Clarke Central 19
McNair 25, Towers 6
Putnam County 48, Glenn Hills 6
Rutland 49, Jordan 0
Shiloh 43, Jackson County 7
St. Mary’s 33, Cross Keys 15
Stone Mountain 52, Clarkston 0
Tattnall County 13, Vidalia 7
Thomson 61, Butler 6
Friday
Academy For Classical Education 32, Central-Macon 6
Adairsville 42, Ridgeland 7
Allatoona 41, Woodstock 7
Appling County 34, Toombs County 21
Aquinas 42, Towns County 13
Athens Academy 48, Providence Christian 14
Athens Christian 49, Oglethorpe County 35
Bainbridge 59, Westover 7
Berrien 38, Sumter County 36
Blessed Trinity 34, Pope 6
Bowdon 47, Forest Park 7
Brantley County 24, Windsor Forest 12
Bremen 41, LaFayette 14
Brunswick 44, Lakeside-Evans 10
Cairo 42, Hardaway 14
Cambridge 37, Centennial 10
Camden County 21, Richmond Hill 14
Carrollton 38, East Coweta 28
Cartersville 35, Cass 13
Carver-Atlanta 20, Mundy’s Mill 6
Cedartown 42, Heritage-Catoosa 0
Charlton County 35, Turner County 0
Chattahoochee 29, North Springs 10
Cherokee Christian 36, King’s Ridge 6
Christian Heritage 38, Mt. Pisgah Christian 21
Claxton 56, Savannah 18
Clinch County 35, Lanier County 0
Coffee 42, Bradwell Institute 13
Commerce 24, Social Circle 21 OT
Crisp County 37, Monroe 20
Dalton 28, Woodland-Cartersville 7
Darlington 48, Chattooga 21
Dawson County 27, Pickens 0
Decatur 23, Arabia Mountain 8
Denmark 21, West Forsyth 10
Dodge County 21, Jeff Davis 14
Dougherty 54, Columbus 24
Douglas County 33, Paulding County 7
Dublin 31, Bleckley County 13
Eagle’s Landing Christian 48, Redan 23
Early County 52, Randolph-Clay 6
East Forsyth 14, Cherokee Bluff 7
Effingham County 28, Grovetown 14
Elbert County 35, Whitefield Academy 24
Fellowship Christian 30, East Jackson 14
Fitzgerald 42, Worth County 0
Georgia Military 7, Wilkinson County 6
Glascock County 59, Twiggs County 52
Glynn Academy 13, South Effingham 9
Gordon Lee 47, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 27
Greene County 42, Warren County 14
Hampton 36, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Hapeville Charter 22, Southwest DeKalb 21
Harlem 17, Hephzibah 14
Heard County 41, Crawford County 22
Hiram 44, Calhoun 34
Holy Innocents’ 14, Miller Grove 7
Holy Spirit Prep 33, Stewart County 20
Howard 14, Spalding 13
Hughes 59, East Paulding 0
Jackson 28, Mary Persons 14
Jackson-Atlanta 35, Mays 13
Jasper County 41, East Laurens 14
Johnson County 41, Bacon County 6
Kell 47, Northview 7
Kennesaw Mountain 49, Osborne 0
LaGrange 62, North Clayton 6
Lake Oconee Academy 31, Notre Dame Academy 0
Lakeside-DeKalb 26, Drew 6
Lambert 40, Forsyth Central 14
Laney 22, Josey 6
Lee County 43, Veterans 7
Liberty County 30, Savannah Country Day 6
Lincoln County 41, Washington-Wilkes 14
Lithia Springs 56, Tri-Cities 0
Long County 44, Beach 0
Lovejoy 48, Alcovy 23
Lumpkin County 31, Gilmer 28
M. L. King 33, Lithonia 25
Madison County 33, North Hall 24
Marietta 14, Hillgrove 10
McEachern 10, Harrison 7
McIntosh County Academy 7, Jenkins County 0
Metter 30, Bryan County 0
Midtown 16, Druid Hills 13
Milton 35, South Forsyth 28
Mitchell County 15, Seminole County 0
Model 24, Fannin County 0
Monroe Area 41, Hebron Christian 7
Montgomery County 24, Portal 15
Morgan County 45, Salem 0
Morrow 28, Jonesboro 22
Mt. Vernon 27, Mt. Zion, Carroll 14
New Hampstead 34, Southeast Bulloch 22
Newnan 34, Alexander 33
North Cobb 33, Walton 6
North Cobb Christian 34, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0
North Forsyth 21, Lanier 7
North Murray 63, Gordon Central 13
North Oconee 55, Cedar Shoals 12
Northeast-Macon 49, Kendrick 16
Northgate 37, McIntosh 0
Northside Christian 47, Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics 8
Northside-Columbus 21, Harris County 7
Northwest Whitfield 49, Southeast Whitfield 0
Oconee County 31, Hart County 14
Ola 22, Jones County 15
Pace Academy 42, McDonough 40
Pepperell 45, Armuchee 7
Pinecrest Academy 60, Community Christian School, GA 6
Prince Avenue 42, Baylor School, TN 35
Rabun County 17, St. Francis 14
Richmond Academy 47, Cross Creek 0
Ringgold 34, Coahulla Creek 13
River Ridge 20, Creekview 10
Rockmart 56, Haralson County 0
Rome 52, Sequoyah 0
Roswell 58, Lassiter 0
Savannah Christian 14, Johnson-Savannah 6
Sonoraville 35, Central-Carroll 34
South Atlanta 44, Mt. Paran Christian 7
South Paulding 61, New Manchester 6
Spencer 23, Southwest 7
Sprayberry 41, Johns Creek 21
Starr’s Mill 33, Fayette County 0
Statesboro 35, Greenbrier 0
Stephens County 63, Franklin County 0
Stephenson 18, Westminster 13
Stockbridge 34, Lovett 0
Swainsboro 48, Jefferson County 0
Terrell County 18, Miller County 7
Thomas County Central 42, Tift County 7
Thomasville 15, Carver-Columbus 14
Trinity Christian 27, Whitewater 23
Trion 14, Coosa 7
Troup County 52, Riverdale 14
Union County 42, Banks County 7
Upson-Lee 45, Pike County 29
Valdosta 13, Lowndes 6
Villa Rica 21, Chapel Hill 6
Walnut Grove 35, East Hall 8
Ware County 42, Jenkins 14
Warner Robins 30, Union Grove 7
Washington County 35, Westside-Augusta 3
Wayne County 56, Islands 7
Wesleyan 22, White County 17
Westfield School 42, Strong Rock Christian 21
Westlake 27, Pebblebrook 11
Westside-Macon 22, West Laurens 8
Wheeler 35, Cherokee 21
Wheeler County 13, Hawkinsville 7
Wilcox County 41, Telfair County 35
Winder-Barrow 20, Flowery Branch 17
Woodland-Stockbridge 28, Luella 6
