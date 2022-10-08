ajc logo
X

High school football scores from Week 8

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
8 minutes ago

Thursday

Benedictine 28, Burke County 3

Calvary Day 49, Groves 8

Chamblee 15, Tucker 10

Columbia 21, Landmark Christian 10

Dooly County 56, Treutlen 0

Eastside 27, Heritage-Conyers 3

Houston County 21, Northside-Warner Robins 17

Loganville 28, Clarke Central 19

McNair 25, Towers 6

Putnam County 48, Glenn Hills 6

Rutland 49, Jordan 0

Shiloh 43, Jackson County 7

St. Mary’s 33, Cross Keys 15

Stone Mountain 52, Clarkston 0

Tattnall County 13, Vidalia 7

Thomson 61, Butler 6

Friday

Academy For Classical Education 32, Central-Macon 6

Adairsville 42, Ridgeland 7

Allatoona 41, Woodstock 7

Appling County 34, Toombs County 21

Aquinas 42, Towns County 13

Athens Academy 48, Providence Christian 14

Athens Christian 49, Oglethorpe County 35

Bainbridge 59, Westover 7

Berrien 38, Sumter County 36

Blessed Trinity 34, Pope 6

Bowdon 47, Forest Park 7

Brantley County 24, Windsor Forest 12

Bremen 41, LaFayette 14

Brunswick 44, Lakeside-Evans 10

Cairo 42, Hardaway 14

Cambridge 37, Centennial 10

Camden County 21, Richmond Hill 14

Carrollton 38, East Coweta 28

Cartersville 35, Cass 13

Carver-Atlanta 20, Mundy’s Mill 6

Cedartown 42, Heritage-Catoosa 0

Charlton County 35, Turner County 0

Chattahoochee 29, North Springs 10

Cherokee Christian 36, King’s Ridge 6

Christian Heritage 38, Mt. Pisgah Christian 21

Claxton 56, Savannah 18

Clinch County 35, Lanier County 0

Coffee 42, Bradwell Institute 13

Commerce 24, Social Circle 21 OT

Crisp County 37, Monroe 20

Dalton 28, Woodland-Cartersville 7

Darlington 48, Chattooga 21

Dawson County 27, Pickens 0

Decatur 23, Arabia Mountain 8

Denmark 21, West Forsyth 10

Dodge County 21, Jeff Davis 14

Dougherty 54, Columbus 24

Douglas County 33, Paulding County 7

Dublin 31, Bleckley County 13

Eagle’s Landing Christian 48, Redan 23

Early County 52, Randolph-Clay 6

East Forsyth 14, Cherokee Bluff 7

Effingham County 28, Grovetown 14

Elbert County 35, Whitefield Academy 24

Fellowship Christian 30, East Jackson 14

Fitzgerald 42, Worth County 0

Georgia Military 7, Wilkinson County 6

Glascock County 59, Twiggs County 52

Glynn Academy 13, South Effingham 9

Gordon Lee 47, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 27

Greene County 42, Warren County 14

Hampton 36, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Hapeville Charter 22, Southwest DeKalb 21

Harlem 17, Hephzibah 14

Heard County 41, Crawford County 22

Hiram 44, Calhoun 34

Holy Innocents’ 14, Miller Grove 7

Holy Spirit Prep 33, Stewart County 20

Howard 14, Spalding 13

Hughes 59, East Paulding 0

Jackson 28, Mary Persons 14

Jackson-Atlanta 35, Mays 13

Jasper County 41, East Laurens 14

Johnson County 41, Bacon County 6

Kell 47, Northview 7

Kennesaw Mountain 49, Osborne 0

LaGrange 62, North Clayton 6

Lake Oconee Academy 31, Notre Dame Academy 0

Lakeside-DeKalb 26, Drew 6

Lambert 40, Forsyth Central 14

Laney 22, Josey 6

Lee County 43, Veterans 7

Liberty County 30, Savannah Country Day 6

Lincoln County 41, Washington-Wilkes 14

Lithia Springs 56, Tri-Cities 0

Long County 44, Beach 0

Lovejoy 48, Alcovy 23

Lumpkin County 31, Gilmer 28

M. L. King 33, Lithonia 25

Madison County 33, North Hall 24

Marietta 14, Hillgrove 10

McEachern 10, Harrison 7

McIntosh County Academy 7, Jenkins County 0

Metter 30, Bryan County 0

Midtown 16, Druid Hills 13

Milton 35, South Forsyth 28

Mitchell County 15, Seminole County 0

Model 24, Fannin County 0

Monroe Area 41, Hebron Christian 7

Montgomery County 24, Portal 15

Morgan County 45, Salem 0

Morrow 28, Jonesboro 22

Mt. Vernon 27, Mt. Zion, Carroll 14

New Hampstead 34, Southeast Bulloch 22

Newnan 34, Alexander 33

North Cobb 33, Walton 6

North Cobb Christian 34, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

North Forsyth 21, Lanier 7

North Murray 63, Gordon Central 13

North Oconee 55, Cedar Shoals 12

Northeast-Macon 49, Kendrick 16

Northgate 37, McIntosh 0

Northside Christian 47, Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics 8

Northside-Columbus 21, Harris County 7

Northwest Whitfield 49, Southeast Whitfield 0

Oconee County 31, Hart County 14

Ola 22, Jones County 15

Pace Academy 42, McDonough 40

Pepperell 45, Armuchee 7

Pinecrest Academy 60, Community Christian School, GA 6

Prince Avenue 42, Baylor School, TN 35

Rabun County 17, St. Francis 14

Richmond Academy 47, Cross Creek 0

Ringgold 34, Coahulla Creek 13

River Ridge 20, Creekview 10

Rockmart 56, Haralson County 0

Rome 52, Sequoyah 0

Roswell 58, Lassiter 0

Savannah Christian 14, Johnson-Savannah 6

Sonoraville 35, Central-Carroll 34

South Atlanta 44, Mt. Paran Christian 7

South Paulding 61, New Manchester 6

Spencer 23, Southwest 7

Sprayberry 41, Johns Creek 21

Starr’s Mill 33, Fayette County 0

Statesboro 35, Greenbrier 0

Stephens County 63, Franklin County 0

Stephenson 18, Westminster 13

Stockbridge 34, Lovett 0

Swainsboro 48, Jefferson County 0

Terrell County 18, Miller County 7

Thomas County Central 42, Tift County 7

Thomasville 15, Carver-Columbus 14

Trinity Christian 27, Whitewater 23

Trion 14, Coosa 7

Troup County 52, Riverdale 14

Union County 42, Banks County 7

Upson-Lee 45, Pike County 29

Valdosta 13, Lowndes 6

Villa Rica 21, Chapel Hill 6

Walnut Grove 35, East Hall 8

Ware County 42, Jenkins 14

Warner Robins 30, Union Grove 7

Washington County 35, Westside-Augusta 3

Wayne County 56, Islands 7

Wesleyan 22, White County 17

Westfield School 42, Strong Rock Christian 21

Westlake 27, Pebblebrook 11

Westside-Macon 22, West Laurens 8

Wheeler 35, Cherokee 21

Wheeler County 13, Hawkinsville 7

Wilcox County 41, Telfair County 35

Winder-Barrow 20, Flowery Branch 17

Woodland-Stockbridge 28, Luella 6

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 8 high school football scoreboard2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Demetrius Knight in transfer portal
7h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After decades of doubt, the Braves have made us believe again
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After decades of doubt, the Braves have made us believe again
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

North Cobb 33, Walton 6
47m ago
The Latest

Kennesaw Mountain 49, Osborne 0
37m ago
Week 8 Friday Night Roundups
42m ago
North Cobb 33, Walton 6
47m ago
Featured

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
2h ago
Week 8 high school football scoreboard
2h ago
AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top