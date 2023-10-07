High school football scores from Week 8

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago
Thursday

Bainbridge 41, Westover 14

Coahulla Creek 20, Ringgold 17

Columbia 63, Landmark Christian 7

Cook 27, Brooks County 7

Druid Hills 27, Midtown 0

Hampton 41, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Lanier 27, North Forsyth 21

Loganville 51, Clarke Central 50

McNair 34, Towers 20

Northeast 42, Kendrick 6

Northwest Whitfield 37, Southeast Whitfield 0

Pinecrest Academy 45, Cross Keys 14

Savannah Country Day 38, Liberty County 14

Spencer 50, Southwest 16

Stone Mountain 14, Clarkston 8

Troup County 45, Riverdale 0

Vidalia 29, Tattnall County 7

Friday

ACE Charter 48, Central-Macon 0

Adairsville 55, Ridgeland 7

Allatoona 22, Woodstock 19

Aquinas 40, Towns County 6

Arabia Mountain 25, Decatur 12

Athens Academy 51, Providence Christian 19

Bacon County 9, Johnson County 0

Benedictine 38, Burke County 31

Bleckley County 42, Dublin 28

Blessed Trinity 43, Pope 10

Bowdon 63, Forest Park 14

Bremen 34, LaFayette 28

Brunswick 46, Lakeside-Evans 22

Bryan County 21, Metter 20

Cairo 49, Hardaway 6

Calhoun 56, Hiram 35

Calvary Day 60, Groves 0

Cambridge 17, Centennial 13

Camden County 35, Richmond Hill 33

Carrollton 56, East Coweta 24

Cartersville 21, Cass 14

Carver, A.L. 13, Cedar Grove 9

Carver-Atlanta 29, Mundy’s Mill 0

Carver-Columbus 28, Thomasville 14

Cedartown 47, Heritage-Catoosa 35

Central-Carroll 45, Sonoraville 35

Charlton County 26, Turner County 6

Chattahoochee 55, North Springs 35

Cherokee Bluff 10, East Forsyth 3

Christian Heritage 42, Mt. Pisgah Christian 10

Claxton 21, Savannah 0

Clinch County 35, Lanier County 16

Coffee 62, Bradwell Institute 6

Commerce 34, Social Circle 0

Creekview 48, River Ridge 34

Dalton 42, Woodland-Cartersville 7

Darlington 35, Chattooga 0

Dawson County 42, Pickens 7

Dooly County 26, Treutlen 12

Dougherty 33, Columbus 0

Douglas County 27, Paulding County 2

Drew 27, Lakeside-DeKalb 3

Eagle’s Landing 26, Locust Grove 20

Eagle’s Landing Christian 20, Redan 7

Early County 29, Randolph-Clay 14

East Laurens 39, Jasper County 32

Eastside 46, Heritage-Conyers 6

Effingham County 35, Grovetown 32

Elbert County 34, Whitefield Academy 16

Fellowship Christian 55, East Jackson 21

Fitzgerald 42, Worth County 20

Flowery Branch 48, Winder-Barrow 0

Glascock County 47, Twiggs County 6

Glynn Academy 35, South Effingham 0

Gordon Lee 42, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 35

Greene County 34, Warren County 6

Harlem 41, Hephzibah 20

Harris County 27, Northside-Columbus 7

Hart County 27, Oconee County 16

Hawkinsville 33, Wheeler County 27

Heard County 56, Crawford County 22

Holy Innocents’ 47, Miller Grove 7

Houston County 42, Northside-Warner Robins 14

Hughes 54, East Paulding 29

Jackson County 36, Shiloh 7

Jeff Davis 17, Dodge County 14

Jenkins County 47, McIntosh County Academy 0

Jones County 48, Ola 17

Jonesboro 20, Morrow 7

Kell 59, Northview 0

LaGrange 56, North Clayton 6

Lake Oconee Academy 42, Augusta Prep Day 18

Lambert 40, Forsyth Central 3

Laney 48, Josey 0

Lee County 55, Veterans 16

Lincoln County 27, Washington-Wilkes 21

Lithia Springs 28, Tri-Cities 21

Long County 58, Beach 29

Lovejoy 42, Alcovy 0

Luella 26, Woodland-Stockbridge 7

Lumpkin County 56, Gilmer 3

Macon County 42, Central-Talbotton 6

Madison County 49, North Hall 35

Marietta 17, Hillgrove 7

Mary Persons 49, Jackson 0

Mays 31, Jackson-Atlanta 14

McEachern 24, Harrison 21

Milton 31, South Forsyth 0

Model 28, Fannin County 27

Monroe Area 17, Hebron Christian 14

Morgan County 48, Salem 0

Mt. Vernon 42, Mt. Zion, Carroll 17

New Hampstead 50, Southeast Bulloch 34

Newnan 34, Alexander 10

North Atlanta 37, Riverwood 21

North Cobb Christian 29, KIPP Atlanta Charter 10

North Murray 56, Gordon Central 7

North Oconee 56, Cedar Shoals 0

Northgate 56, McIntosh 21

Oglethorpe County 56, Athens Christian 0

Osborne 35, Kennesaw Mountain 3

Pace Academy 28, McDonough 24

Pepperell 20, Armuchee 6

Perry 41, Griffin 7

Portal 50, Montgomery County 23

Putnam County 52, Glenn Hills 8

Rabun County 49, St. Francis 13

Richmond Academy 28, Cross Creek 0

Rockmart 48, Haralson County 6

Rome 56, Sequoyah 3

Roswell 84, Lassiter 6

Savannah Christian 42, Johnson-Savannah 6

Seckinger 55, Heritage School-Newnan 0

Seminole County 14, Mitchell County 12

South Atlanta 28, Mt. Paran Christian 25

South Paulding 24, New Manchester 12

Spalding 42, Howard 34

Sprayberry 38, Johns Creek 14

Starr’s Mill 49, Fayette County 0

Statesboro 10, Greenbrier 3

Stephens County 52, Franklin County 7

Stephenson 20, Westminster 13

Stockbridge 48, Lovett 0

Sumter County 45, Berrien 14

Swainsboro 54, Jefferson County 7

Telfair County 29, Wilcox County 15

Thomas County Central 56, Tift County 0

Thomson 62, Butler 6

Toombs County 31, Appling County 28

Trinity Christian 42, Whitewater 31

Trion 49, Coosa 6

Tucker 40, Chamblee 14

Union County 27, Banks County 7

Upson-Lee 47, Pike County 0

Valdosta 37, Lowndes 27

Walker 34, Notre Dame Academy 6

Walnut Grove 41, East Hall 14

Walton 35, North Cobb 27

Ware County 56, Jenkins 0

Warner Robins 27, Union Grove 14

Washington County 21, Westside-Augusta 13

Wayne County 56, Islands 10

Wesleyan 27, White County 24

West Forsyth 21, Denmark 7

Westlake 47, Pebblebrook 7

Westside-Macon 27, West Laurens 21

Wheeler 36, Cherokee 19

Wilkinson County 47, Georgia Military 0

