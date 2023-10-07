High school football scores from Week 8

Thursday
Bainbridge 41, Westover 14
Coahulla Creek 20, Ringgold 17
Columbia 63, Landmark Christian 7
Cook 27, Brooks County 7
Druid Hills 27, Midtown 0
Hampton 41, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Lanier 27, North Forsyth 21
Loganville 51, Clarke Central 50
McNair 34, Towers 20
Northeast 42, Kendrick 6
Northwest Whitfield 37, Southeast Whitfield 0
Pinecrest Academy 45, Cross Keys 14
Savannah Country Day 38, Liberty County 14
Spencer 50, Southwest 16
Stone Mountain 14, Clarkston 8
Troup County 45, Riverdale 0
Vidalia 29, Tattnall County 7
Friday
ACE Charter 48, Central-Macon 0
Adairsville 55, Ridgeland 7
Allatoona 22, Woodstock 19
Aquinas 40, Towns County 6
Arabia Mountain 25, Decatur 12
Athens Academy 51, Providence Christian 19
Bacon County 9, Johnson County 0
Benedictine 38, Burke County 31
Bleckley County 42, Dublin 28
Blessed Trinity 43, Pope 10
Bowdon 63, Forest Park 14
Bremen 34, LaFayette 28
Brunswick 46, Lakeside-Evans 22
Bryan County 21, Metter 20
Cairo 49, Hardaway 6
Calhoun 56, Hiram 35
Calvary Day 60, Groves 0
Cambridge 17, Centennial 13
Camden County 35, Richmond Hill 33
Carrollton 56, East Coweta 24
Cartersville 21, Cass 14
Carver, A.L. 13, Cedar Grove 9
Carver-Atlanta 29, Mundy’s Mill 0
Carver-Columbus 28, Thomasville 14
Cedartown 47, Heritage-Catoosa 35
Central-Carroll 45, Sonoraville 35
Charlton County 26, Turner County 6
Chattahoochee 55, North Springs 35
Cherokee Bluff 10, East Forsyth 3
Christian Heritage 42, Mt. Pisgah Christian 10
Claxton 21, Savannah 0
Clinch County 35, Lanier County 16
Coffee 62, Bradwell Institute 6
Commerce 34, Social Circle 0
Creekview 48, River Ridge 34
Dalton 42, Woodland-Cartersville 7
Darlington 35, Chattooga 0
Dawson County 42, Pickens 7
Dooly County 26, Treutlen 12
Dougherty 33, Columbus 0
Douglas County 27, Paulding County 2
Drew 27, Lakeside-DeKalb 3
Eagle’s Landing 26, Locust Grove 20
Eagle’s Landing Christian 20, Redan 7
Early County 29, Randolph-Clay 14
East Laurens 39, Jasper County 32
Eastside 46, Heritage-Conyers 6
Effingham County 35, Grovetown 32
Elbert County 34, Whitefield Academy 16
Fellowship Christian 55, East Jackson 21
Fitzgerald 42, Worth County 20
Flowery Branch 48, Winder-Barrow 0
Glascock County 47, Twiggs County 6
Glynn Academy 35, South Effingham 0
Gordon Lee 42, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 35
Greene County 34, Warren County 6
Harlem 41, Hephzibah 20
Harris County 27, Northside-Columbus 7
Hart County 27, Oconee County 16
Hawkinsville 33, Wheeler County 27
Heard County 56, Crawford County 22
Holy Innocents’ 47, Miller Grove 7
Houston County 42, Northside-Warner Robins 14
Hughes 54, East Paulding 29
Jackson County 36, Shiloh 7
Jeff Davis 17, Dodge County 14
Jenkins County 47, McIntosh County Academy 0
Jones County 48, Ola 17
Jonesboro 20, Morrow 7
Kell 59, Northview 0
LaGrange 56, North Clayton 6
Lake Oconee Academy 42, Augusta Prep Day 18
Lambert 40, Forsyth Central 3
Laney 48, Josey 0
Lee County 55, Veterans 16
Lincoln County 27, Washington-Wilkes 21
Lithia Springs 28, Tri-Cities 21
Long County 58, Beach 29
Lovejoy 42, Alcovy 0
Luella 26, Woodland-Stockbridge 7
Lumpkin County 56, Gilmer 3
Macon County 42, Central-Talbotton 6
Madison County 49, North Hall 35
Marietta 17, Hillgrove 7
Mary Persons 49, Jackson 0
Mays 31, Jackson-Atlanta 14
McEachern 24, Harrison 21
Milton 31, South Forsyth 0
Model 28, Fannin County 27
Monroe Area 17, Hebron Christian 14
Morgan County 48, Salem 0
Mt. Vernon 42, Mt. Zion, Carroll 17
New Hampstead 50, Southeast Bulloch 34
Newnan 34, Alexander 10
North Atlanta 37, Riverwood 21
North Cobb Christian 29, KIPP Atlanta Charter 10
North Murray 56, Gordon Central 7
North Oconee 56, Cedar Shoals 0
Northgate 56, McIntosh 21
Oglethorpe County 56, Athens Christian 0
Osborne 35, Kennesaw Mountain 3
Pace Academy 28, McDonough 24
Pepperell 20, Armuchee 6
Perry 41, Griffin 7
Portal 50, Montgomery County 23
Putnam County 52, Glenn Hills 8
Rabun County 49, St. Francis 13
Richmond Academy 28, Cross Creek 0
Rockmart 48, Haralson County 6
Rome 56, Sequoyah 3
Roswell 84, Lassiter 6
Savannah Christian 42, Johnson-Savannah 6
Seckinger 55, Heritage School-Newnan 0
Seminole County 14, Mitchell County 12
South Atlanta 28, Mt. Paran Christian 25
South Paulding 24, New Manchester 12
Spalding 42, Howard 34
Sprayberry 38, Johns Creek 14
Starr’s Mill 49, Fayette County 0
Statesboro 10, Greenbrier 3
Stephens County 52, Franklin County 7
Stephenson 20, Westminster 13
Stockbridge 48, Lovett 0
Sumter County 45, Berrien 14
Swainsboro 54, Jefferson County 7
Telfair County 29, Wilcox County 15
Thomas County Central 56, Tift County 0
Thomson 62, Butler 6
Toombs County 31, Appling County 28
Trinity Christian 42, Whitewater 31
Trion 49, Coosa 6
Tucker 40, Chamblee 14
Union County 27, Banks County 7
Upson-Lee 47, Pike County 0
Valdosta 37, Lowndes 27
Walker 34, Notre Dame Academy 6
Walnut Grove 41, East Hall 14
Walton 35, North Cobb 27
Ware County 56, Jenkins 0
Warner Robins 27, Union Grove 14
Washington County 21, Westside-Augusta 13
Wayne County 56, Islands 10
Wesleyan 27, White County 24
West Forsyth 21, Denmark 7
Westlake 47, Pebblebrook 7
Westside-Macon 27, West Laurens 21
Wheeler 36, Cherokee 19
Wilkinson County 47, Georgia Military 0
