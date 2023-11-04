High school football scores from Week 12

Thursday games
Callaway 56, Landmark Christian 3
Chamblee 49, Lithonia 14
Chattahoochee County 33, Central-Talbotton 6
Decatur 25, M. L. King 6
Denmark 35, Forsyth Central 7
Dutchtown 20, Ola 17
Eagle’s Landing Christian 42, McNair 26
East Paulding 33, Alexander 6
Fellowship Christian 28, Union County 21
Georgia Military 35, Twiggs County 12
Holy Innocents’ 38, Hapeville 23
Jefferson 35, Eastside 0
Macon County 42, Marion County 20
Manchester 42, Taylor County 0
Savannah Christian 63, Liberty County 21
Southwest 37, Central-Macon 0
Friday games
ACE Charter 30, Spencer 27
Adairsville 28, Coahulla Creek 21
Appling County 50, Brantley County 14
Aquinas 45, Warren County 8
Arabia Mountain 24, Tucker 23 OT
Athens Academy 59, East Jackson 21
Bainbridge 56, Cairo 6
Baldwin 22, Griffin 7
Blessed Trinity 49, Lassiter 0
Bowdon 63, Mt. Zion, Carroll 14
Bremen 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Brooks County 33, Pelham 7
Brookwood 22, South Gwinnett 21
Bryan County 50, Claxton 0
Buford 67, Central Gwinnett 0
Burke County 42, Southeast Bulloch 14
Butler 44, Josey 0
Calvary Day 1, Beach 0
Cambridge 35, North Springs 14
Camden County 34, Lowndes 23
Cedar Grove 24, Carver-Atlanta 14
Cedartown 33, Northwest Whitfield 7
Central-Carroll 35, Heritage-Catoosa 34
Chapel Hill 23, Villa Rica 6
Cherokee 38, Kennesaw Mountain 8
Clarke Central 46, Winder-Barrow 21
Coffee 28, Ware County 5
Collins Hill 31, Dacula 12
Colquitt County 35, Richmond Hill 3
Columbia 33, Towers 6
Cook 31, Worth County 28
Creekside 49, Banneker 6
Dade County, GA. 28, Armuchee 7
Dooly County 30, Hawkinsville 23
Douglas County 30, South Paulding 7
Druid Hills 49, Stone Mountain 0
Dublin 41, Swainsboro 20
East Coweta 47, Pebblebrook 46 OT
East Forsyth 42, North Hall 39
East Laurens 51, Jefferson County 15
Effingham County 31, Brunswick 28
Emanuel County Institute 42, Montgomery County 6
Evans 35, South Effingham 20
Fannin County 41, Haralson County 14
Fitzgerald 48, Berrien 6
Flowery Branch 48, Heritage-Conyers 35
Gainesville 28, Jackson County 0
Glynn Academy 50, Lakeside-Evans 7
Grayson 41, Parkview 14
Greater Atlanta Christian 17, Centennial 7
Greenbrier 32, Bradwell Institute 29
Greene County 20, Washington-Wilkes 10
Habersham Central 35, Shiloh 16
Hampton 28, Luella 14
Harris County 14, McIntosh 6
Hebron Christian 37, Stephens County 6
Hephzibah 39, Cross Creek 14
Houston County 42, Veterans 0
Hughes 56, Paulding County 9
Irwin County 26, Bacon County 14
Jackson 37, Tri-Cities 13
Jeff Davis 21, Sumter County 0
Portal 36, Jenkins County 34 OT
Johnson County 41, Hancock Central 14
Jones County 41, Union Grove 7
Kell 48, Chattahoochee 0
Kendrick 31, Jordan 6
LaFayette 21, Ridgeland 0
LaGrange 23, Troup County 7
Lake Oconee Academy 55, Piedmont, GA 0
Lakeside-DeKalb 38, Clarkston 0
Lamar County 44, Heard County 28
Lanier County 32, Charlton County 28
Lee County 65, Tift County 14
Lincoln County 42, Towns County 7
Long County 38, Johnson-Savannah 14
Jonesboro 36, Lovejoy 30 OT
Lovett 33, Woodland-Stockbridge 14
Lumpkin County 42, West Hall 7
Madison County 70, East Hall 37
Marist 42, Riverwood 6
Mary Persons 56, Pike County 7
Mays 30, Lithia Springs 0
McEachern 38, Hillgrove 0
Meadowcreek 46, Berkmar 26
Metter 30, Screven County 17
Midtown 33, Johnson-Gainesville 9
Mill Creek 33, Mountain View 7
Milton 37, Lambert 16
Mitchell County 42, Baconton Charter 0
Monroe Area 23, Hart County 14
Morgan County 35, Harlem 21
Mount Vernon, GA 57, St. Francis Academy 26
Mt. de Sales 45, Athens Christian 14
Mundy’s Mill 38, Morrow 14
Murray County 44, Gordon Central 43
New Manchester 25, Newnan 13
Newton 47, Archer 14
North Atlanta 42, Dunwoody 7
North Cobb 31, Osborne 7
North Forsyth 42, Apalachee 13
North Gwinnett 51, Norcross 41
North Oconee 34, Cherokee Bluff 7
North Paulding 35, Marietta 27
Northeast 37, Rutland 7
Northgate 52, Drew 13
Oconee County 42, Franklin County 7
Oglethorpe County 35, Jasper County 28
Pace Academy 41, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6
Pataula Charter 54, Barbour County, AL 8
Peach County 43, Jackson 0
Peachtree Ridge 42, Duluth 7
Pepperell 45, Coosa 28
Perry 55, West Laurens 7
Pierce County 31, Tattnall County 0
Prince Avenue 49, Social Circle 3
Providence Christian 55, Banks County 14
Putnam County 49, Washington County 47
Randolph-Clay 26, Terrell County 6
Richmond Academy 28, Salem 8
Ringgold 21, Gordon Lee 7
River Ridge 50, Allatoona 29
Rockdale County 38, Alcovy 0
Rockmart 59, North Murray 7
Rome 65, Etowah 0
Roswell 52, Alpharetta 13
Sandy Creek 22, Douglass 21
Savannah Country Day 68, Groves 14
Schley County 63, Greenville 32
Seminole County 21, Miller County 0
Sequoyah 42, Woodstock 14
Sonoraville 77, Southeast Whitfield 0
Sprayberry 45, Pope 21
St. Pius X 55, South Cobb 13
Starr’s Mill 24, Whitewater 10
Statesboro 35, Jenkins 0
Stephenson 41, Southwest DeKalb 32
Stockbridge 63, McDonough 21
Temple 62, Crawford County 20
Therrell 23, B.E.S.T. Academy 20
Thomas County Central 31, Northside-Warner Robins 16
Thomson 63, Westside-Augusta 6
Toombs County 31, Vidalia 14
Treutlen 20, Telfair County 12
Trinity Christian 41, Fayette County 6
Trion 42, Darlington 14
Turner County 36, Atkinson County 15
Walker 26, Pinecrest Academy 13
Walnut Grove 25, Chestatee 8
Walton 42, Wheeler 16
Warner Robins 51, Locust Grove 21
Wesleyan 42, Pickens 20
West Forsyth 38, South Forsyth 13
Westlake 35, Campbell 0
Westminster 48, Miller Grove 14
Westside-Macon 27, Howard 21
White County 35, Gilmer 28
Whitefield Academy 50, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0
Wilcox County 30, Wheeler County 20
Wilkinson County 47, Glascock County 27
Woodward Academy 45, Forest Park 6
