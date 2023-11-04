High school football scores from Week 12

Thursday games

Callaway 56, Landmark Christian 3

Chamblee 49, Lithonia 14

Chattahoochee County 33, Central-Talbotton 6

Decatur 25, M. L. King 6

Denmark 35, Forsyth Central 7

Dutchtown 20, Ola 17

Eagle’s Landing Christian 42, McNair 26

East Paulding 33, Alexander 6

Fellowship Christian 28, Union County 21

Georgia Military 35, Twiggs County 12

Holy Innocents’ 38, Hapeville 23

Jefferson 35, Eastside 0

Macon County 42, Marion County 20

Manchester 42, Taylor County 0

Savannah Christian 63, Liberty County 21

Southwest 37, Central-Macon 0

Friday games

ACE Charter 30, Spencer 27

Adairsville 28, Coahulla Creek 21

Appling County 50, Brantley County 14

Aquinas 45, Warren County 8

Arabia Mountain 24, Tucker 23 OT

Athens Academy 59, East Jackson 21

Bainbridge 56, Cairo 6

Baldwin 22, Griffin 7

Blessed Trinity 49, Lassiter 0

Bowdon 63, Mt. Zion, Carroll 14

Bremen 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Brooks County 33, Pelham 7

Brookwood 22, South Gwinnett 21

Bryan County 50, Claxton 0

Buford 67, Central Gwinnett 0

Burke County 42, Southeast Bulloch 14

Butler 44, Josey 0

Calvary Day 1, Beach 0

Cambridge 35, North Springs 14

Camden County 34, Lowndes 23

Cedar Grove 24, Carver-Atlanta 14

Cedartown 33, Northwest Whitfield 7

Central-Carroll 35, Heritage-Catoosa 34

Chapel Hill 23, Villa Rica 6

Cherokee 38, Kennesaw Mountain 8

Clarke Central 46, Winder-Barrow 21

Coffee 28, Ware County 5

Collins Hill 31, Dacula 12

Colquitt County 35, Richmond Hill 3

Columbia 33, Towers 6

Cook 31, Worth County 28

Creekside 49, Banneker 6

Dade County, GA. 28, Armuchee 7

Dooly County 30, Hawkinsville 23

Douglas County 30, South Paulding 7

Druid Hills 49, Stone Mountain 0

Dublin 41, Swainsboro 20

East Coweta 47, Pebblebrook 46 OT

East Forsyth 42, North Hall 39

East Laurens 51, Jefferson County 15

Effingham County 31, Brunswick 28

Emanuel County Institute 42, Montgomery County 6

Evans 35, South Effingham 20

Fannin County 41, Haralson County 14

Fitzgerald 48, Berrien 6

Flowery Branch 48, Heritage-Conyers 35

Gainesville 28, Jackson County 0

Glynn Academy 50, Lakeside-Evans 7

Grayson 41, Parkview 14

Greater Atlanta Christian 17, Centennial 7

Greenbrier 32, Bradwell Institute 29

Greene County 20, Washington-Wilkes 10

Habersham Central 35, Shiloh 16

Hampton 28, Luella 14

Harris County 14, McIntosh 6

Hebron Christian 37, Stephens County 6

Hephzibah 39, Cross Creek 14

Houston County 42, Veterans 0

Hughes 56, Paulding County 9

Irwin County 26, Bacon County 14

Jackson 37, Tri-Cities 13

Jeff Davis 21, Sumter County 0

Portal 36, Jenkins County 34 OT

Johnson County 41, Hancock Central 14

Jones County 41, Union Grove 7

Kell 48, Chattahoochee 0

Kendrick 31, Jordan 6

LaFayette 21, Ridgeland 0

LaGrange 23, Troup County 7

Lake Oconee Academy 55, Piedmont, GA 0

Lakeside-DeKalb 38, Clarkston 0

Lamar County 44, Heard County 28

Lanier County 32, Charlton County 28

Lee County 65, Tift County 14

Lincoln County 42, Towns County 7

Long County 38, Johnson-Savannah 14

Jonesboro 36, Lovejoy 30 OT

Lovett 33, Woodland-Stockbridge 14

Lumpkin County 42, West Hall 7

Madison County 70, East Hall 37

Marist 42, Riverwood 6

Mary Persons 56, Pike County 7

Mays 30, Lithia Springs 0

McEachern 38, Hillgrove 0

Meadowcreek 46, Berkmar 26

Metter 30, Screven County 17

Midtown 33, Johnson-Gainesville 9

Mill Creek 33, Mountain View 7

Milton 37, Lambert 16

Mitchell County 42, Baconton Charter 0

Monroe Area 23, Hart County 14

Morgan County 35, Harlem 21

Mount Vernon, GA 57, St. Francis Academy 26

Mt. de Sales 45, Athens Christian 14

Mundy’s Mill 38, Morrow 14

Murray County 44, Gordon Central 43

New Manchester 25, Newnan 13

Newton 47, Archer 14

North Atlanta 42, Dunwoody 7

North Cobb 31, Osborne 7

North Forsyth 42, Apalachee 13

North Gwinnett 51, Norcross 41

North Oconee 34, Cherokee Bluff 7

North Paulding 35, Marietta 27

Northeast 37, Rutland 7

Northgate 52, Drew 13

Oconee County 42, Franklin County 7

Oglethorpe County 35, Jasper County 28

Pace Academy 41, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6

Pataula Charter 54, Barbour County, AL 8

Peach County 43, Jackson 0

Peachtree Ridge 42, Duluth 7

Pepperell 45, Coosa 28

Perry 55, West Laurens 7

Pierce County 31, Tattnall County 0

Prince Avenue 49, Social Circle 3

Providence Christian 55, Banks County 14

Putnam County 49, Washington County 47

Randolph-Clay 26, Terrell County 6

Richmond Academy 28, Salem 8

Ringgold 21, Gordon Lee 7

River Ridge 50, Allatoona 29

Rockdale County 38, Alcovy 0

Rockmart 59, North Murray 7

Rome 65, Etowah 0

Roswell 52, Alpharetta 13

Sandy Creek 22, Douglass 21

Savannah Country Day 68, Groves 14

Schley County 63, Greenville 32

Seminole County 21, Miller County 0

Sequoyah 42, Woodstock 14

Sonoraville 77, Southeast Whitfield 0

Sprayberry 45, Pope 21

St. Pius X 55, South Cobb 13

Starr’s Mill 24, Whitewater 10

Statesboro 35, Jenkins 0

Stephenson 41, Southwest DeKalb 32

Stockbridge 63, McDonough 21

Temple 62, Crawford County 20

Therrell 23, B.E.S.T. Academy 20

Thomas County Central 31, Northside-Warner Robins 16

Thomson 63, Westside-Augusta 6

Toombs County 31, Vidalia 14

Treutlen 20, Telfair County 12

Trinity Christian 41, Fayette County 6

Trion 42, Darlington 14

Turner County 36, Atkinson County 15

Walker 26, Pinecrest Academy 13

Walnut Grove 25, Chestatee 8

Walton 42, Wheeler 16

Warner Robins 51, Locust Grove 21

Wesleyan 42, Pickens 20

West Forsyth 38, South Forsyth 13

Westlake 35, Campbell 0

Westminster 48, Miller Grove 14

Westside-Macon 27, Howard 21

White County 35, Gilmer 28

Whitefield Academy 50, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0

Wilcox County 30, Wheeler County 20

Wilkinson County 47, Glascock County 27

Woodward Academy 45, Forest Park 6

