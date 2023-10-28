High school football scores from Week 11

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago
X

Thursday

Benedictine 57, Islands 0

Dunwoody 32, Riverwood 18

East Paulding 38, New Manchester 14

Harlem 42, Salem 6

Harris County 32, Drew 0

Kell 57, North Springs 24

Lambert 49, South Forsyth 7

Model 34, Gordon Central 0

Monroe 57, Columbus 7

Morrow 28, Rockdale County 0

New Hampstead 34, Burke County 28

North Hall 24, Cedar Shoals 14

Redan 59, Landmark Christian 0

Rockmart 48, Fannin County 14

South Gwinnett 31, Newton 28

Southwest 52, ACE Charter 51

Spencer 43, Central-Macon 0

Stephenson 21, Holy Innocents’ 14

SW GA STEM 26, Central-Talbotton 18

Tucker 47, Lithonia 6

Wesleyan 49, West Hall 21

Westminster 37, Southwest DeKalb 19

Friday

Adairsville 28, Bremen 21

Appling County 31, Tattnall County 0

Aquinas 14, Greene County 10

Arabia Mountain 21, M. L. King 6

Bainbridge 42, Hardaway 0

Berkmar 34, Seckinger 17

Berrien 28, Dodge County 0

Bleckley County 21, Swainsboro 20

Blessed Trinity 27, Alpharetta 21

Brooks County 35, Bacon County 7

Brunswick 35, Evans 7

Bryan County 66, Savannah 8

Buford 51, Mountain View 0

Callaway 51, McNair 12

Calvary Day 35, Long County 0

Carrollton 63, Campbell 7

Cartersville 42, Dalton 21

Carver-Columbus 30, Dougherty 0

Cass 52, Calhoun 29

Cedartown 49, Southeast Whitfield 0

Centennial 42, Northview 7

Central-Carroll 42, Northwest Whitfield 20

Chapel Hill 28, Lithia Springs 8

Chattooga 16, Coosa 10

Christian Heritage 35, Mt. Zion, Carroll 28

Clinch County 31, Charlton County 6

Coahulla Creek 48, LaFayette 9

Coffee 56, Greenbrier 7

Collins Hill 35, Central Gwinnett 0

Colquitt County 44, Valdosta 28

Commerce 23, Rabun County 17

Cook 14, Fitzgerald 7

Creekside 64, Tri-Cities 6

Crisp County 61, Thomasville 22

Dade County 26, Pepperell 15

Decatur 36, Chamblee 34

Dooly County 21, Telfair County 15

Douglas County 41, Newnan 7

Druid Hills 17, Lakeside-DeKalb 15

Dublin 63, East Laurens 0

Duluth 29, Meadowcreek 21

Dutchtown 41, Eagle’s Landing 0

East Forsyth 51, Chestatee 20

Eastside 56, Winder-Barrow 3

Effingham County 36, Lakeside-Evans 31

Elbert County 42, Athens Christian 0

Fellowship Christian 21, Banks County 10

Gainesville 41, North Forsyth 14

Gordon Lee 20, Ridgeland 9

Grayson 41, Archer 14

Greater Atlanta Christian 41, Chattahoochee 38

Greenville 32, Chattahoochee County 29

Habersham Central 42, Apalachee 15

Haralson County 55, Murray County 24

Heard County 43, Temple 29

Hebron Christian 27, Hart County 0

Hephzibah 29, Richmond Academy 0

Heritage-Catoosa 22, Sonoraville 19

Hiram 27, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Houston County 26, Tift County 14

Howard 35, West Laurens 21

Hughes 42, South Paulding 10

Irwin County 31, Early County 29

Jackson-Atlanta 32, Villa Rica 26

Jefferson 42, Heritage-Conyers 0

Jenkins County 28, Emanuel County Institute 7

Johnson-Gainesville 35, Clarkston 6

LaGrange 48, Fayette County 13

Lamar County 43, Crawford County 0

Laney 27, Putnam County 6

Lanier 30, Shiloh 28

Lanier County 56, Atkinson County 13

Liberty County 43, Beach 21

Lincoln County 27, Warren County 0

Loganville 32, Flowery Branch 28

Lovejoy 49, Forest Park 0

Lovett 28, Hampton 14

Luella 30, McDonough 28

Lumpkin County 34, Dawson County 23

Macon County 42, Taylor County 14

Madison County 56, Walnut Grove 14

Marietta 36, Harrison 28

Marist 17, St. Pius X 0

Mary Persons 15, Upson-Lee 0

Mays 35, Banneker 0

Midtown 21, Stone Mountain 6

Mill Creek 41, Dacula 0

Miller County 55, Baconton Charter 6

Milton 48, Denmark 0

Mitchell County 45, Randolph-Clay 22

Monroe Area 35, Franklin County 0

Morgan County 51, Cross Creek 6

Mt. Pisgah Christian 24, St. Francis 15

Norcross 35, Peachtree Ridge 17

North Atlanta 49, South Cobb 0

North Cobb 41, Cherokee 20

North Cobb Christian 24, B.E.S.T. Academy 0

North Gwinnett 62, Discovery 0

North Oconee 70, East Hall 15

North Paulding 47, Hillgrove 21

Northeast 49, Jordan 0

Northside-Columbus 7, McIntosh 3

Northside-Warner Robins 29, Veterans 0

Ola 42, Locust Grove 7

Parkview 43, Brookwood 24

Paulding County 42, Alexander 0

Peach County 46, Pike County 10

Pickens 39, White County 37

Pierce County 35, Vidalia 7

Pope 38, Johns Creek 0

Portal 27, McIntosh County Academy 0

Prince Avenue 56, Jasper County 13

Providence Christian 55, East Jackson 27

Richmond Hill 37, Lowndes 14

Ringgold 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 17

River Ridge 27, Etowah 24

Rome 55, Creekview 19

Rutland 41, Kendrick 14

Savannah Christian 56, Groves 0

Savannah Country Day 30, Johnson-Savannah 0

Schley County 36, Marion County 0

Screven County 28, Claxton 0

Sequoyah 35, Allatoona 17

Social Circle 14, Oglethorpe County 10

South Atlanta 12, Washington 10

South Effingham 40, Grovetown 14

Spalding 31, Perry 22

Sprayberry 53, Lassiter 13

Starr’s Mill 41, North Clayton 6

Stephens County 17, Oconee County 14

Stockbridge 31, Pace Academy 7

Sumter County 39, Worth County 34

Terrell County 18, Seminole County 7

Therrell 34, Mt. Paran Christian 9

Thomas County Central 31, Lee County 24

Thomson 62, Glenn Hills 8

Toombs County 48, Windsor Forest 0

Treutlen 8, Wheeler County 7

Trion 55, Armuchee 7

Troup County 28, Trinity Christian 14

Union County 35, Athens Academy 21

Walker 31, Lanier Christian 0

Walton 35, Osborne 0

Ware County 50, Statesboro 0

Warner Robins 43, Jones County 28

Washington County 61, Josey 0

Washington-Wilkes 41, Towns County 14

Wayne County 35, Southeast Bulloch 10

West Forsyth 37, Forsyth Central 7

Westlake 28, East Coweta 7

Westover 38, Shaw 10

Westside-Augusta 27, Butler 26

Westside-Macon 26, Baldwin 22

Wheeler 36, Kennesaw Mountain 29

Whitefield Academy 45, Mount Vernon, GA 44

Whitewater 56, Riverdale 0

Wilcox County 34, Hawkinsville 7

Wilkinson County 14, Hancock Central 6

Woodward Academy 38, Mundy’s Mill 8

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING NEWS
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead3h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Explosions shatter the night sky over Gaza as Israel expands bombing
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

White House official: ‘Once-in-a-generation’ chance to transform Atlanta
12h ago

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 11 high school football scoreboard: Big wins for Norcross, Grayson
4h ago

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 11 high school football scoreboard: Big wins for Norcross, Grayson
4h ago

Federal judge sanctions Chatham DA for ‘utter nonsense’
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Norcross 35, Peachtree Ridge 17
3h ago
Week 11 high school football scoreboard: Big wins for Norcross, Grayson
4h ago
Walton 35, Osborne 0
4h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Paul Johnson to hear cheers from Georgia Tech once more
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Día de los Muertos festivals, ONE...
Wild Georgia: Blue skies and fall colors beckon us outdoors
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top