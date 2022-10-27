High school coaches discuss weight-room approach, benefits

“There are so many positive aspects to being in the weight room ... not only team chemistry and work ethic, but injury prevention and coming back from injury bigger, stronger and quicker. Aside from the bigger-stronger-faster aspects, you build chemistry all offseason in the weight room. You’re working together, and those kinds of things. . ... With the style of play we choose to play here (the Rebels run the ball in the Wing-T almost exclusively), it’s a big-time determining factor on how big and strong we can be, which can determine our success. We decided we could sell out to that. We may not have the fastest kids, but we can control how big and strong we are, to give ourselves a chance. ... Weight training has become so specialized now. Individual workout plans have completely changed the game. A lot of times, the strength-and-conditioning coaches, that’s all they do. They don’t coach a sport. So you can get advantage when working out as a team.

“It’s becoming harder for football coaches to be strength-and-training coaches because kids require individual plans. That can take away from that team mentality. Things are changing, not for bad or good, but just different. Most schools are changing from big, strong, physical kids to training true athleticism. There’s a change in thinking, and we’re getting away from traditional methods. The weight room has 80,000 things going on. For an older guy like me, I have to find ways to keep up.”

Scott Roberts, Swainsboro

“I think the weight room is absolutely the foundation any good program. I know it’s that way at ours. We got beaten in the semifinals last year, and we were right back in weight room, building for this year and trying to put on mass. That’s where we have year-round contact with our kids. They spend more time together there in the offseason than they ever do on the practice field. I get to see how they deal with adversity and fight through stuff before they even get on the practice field. ... I think things are always evolving, including weight training. I know we do a lot more stretching and quickness drills than when I first got into coaching. The biggest thing is (the players) have to get in there and do the workouts. The administration helped me tremendously when I got here. (The weight room) has to be a place where people go to work. They don’t have to all be football players, but they’ve got to be willing to put in the work.”