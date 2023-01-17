High school basketball updates from Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Here’s a look at the MLK Day basketball events from across the state with a list of scores below.
Fifth Annual MLK Dream Challenge at Campbell
Campbell High Gym
McDonough 68, Sandy Creek 61
Amon McDowell scored 18 points to lead McDonough with DaVion Thomas scoring 16 points and Avonte Nichols adding 13 points. Sandy Creek was led by Micah Smith (18 points), Amari Brown (15) and Jared White (10).
Langston Hughes 74, Tri-Cities 73
Randy Latham led Hughes with 23 points, Brentis Shaeffer scored 17 points and John McQueen finished with eight points. Kory Mincy led Tri-Cities with 32 points and Malique Johnson finished with 18 points.
Eagles Landing 52, Greenforest 47
David Thomas made five 3-pointers to lead Eagle’s Landing over Greenforest. Clark Mastin made a 3-pointer with :10 seconds left to secure the victory.
Campbell 67, Stone Mountain 45
North Cobb Christian 69, Woodland-Stockbridge 44
Mount Vernon 64, Washington 59
Southwest-Macon vs. Decatur
Campbell Middle School Gym
KIPP 61, Morgan County 51
South Atlanta 79, Carver-Atlanta 29
Drew Charter 65, GAC 49
Cedar Grove 55, Heritage 49
Fulton Leadership 70, East Coweta 68
In other MLK Day events – North Oconee beat Athens Academy 79-50 led by Jake Chandler’s 24 points, Byrd Carter’s 16 points and Justin Payne’s 14 points. Isaac Rorey scored 16 points to lead Athens Academy. … Social Circle beat Union Grove 55-49 and Lamarius Jackson scored 19 points to lead Social Circle. Quindarius Jackson added 15 points and AJ Vinson scored 10 points for Social Circle. … Mount Bethel beat South Gwinnett 63-56 and Will Kuimjian scored 14 points, Jackson Bell added 13 points and Cole Buker finished with 10 points for Bethel. … McIntosh beat Paideia 60-59 and Landon Deutscher led with 24 points for the Chiefs. … John Marshall beat Grayson 66-53. … Gainesville beat Galloway 76-73 led by 18 points from Octavian Demory and Cade Simmons. … Walker beat Southwest Atlanta Christian 60-56 and Moutstapha Dip scored 20 points to lead Walker. … Rabun Gap-Nachoochee beat Monroe Area 66-47 and Theo Antinori led with 20 points, Domas Kauzarias added 14 points and Devin Brafford scored 13 points for Rabun Gap. …
See the other MLK Day scores below.
Boys
Archer 50, Buckhorn 48
Beach 57, Hephzibah 46
Campbell 67, Stone Mountain 45
Carrollton 62, Mays 49
Chapel Hill 99, Douglas County 57
Dougherty 52, Lee County 50
Drew Charter 65, Greater Atlanta Christian 49
Evans 61, South Aiken, SC 55
Gainesville 73, Galloway School 70
George Walton Academy 66, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 43
Hiram 69, St. Anne Pacelli 46
Hoover, AL 78, Alexander 57
John Marshall 66, Grayson 53
Josey 55, Fox Creek, SC 45
KIPP Atlanta Charter 61, Morgan County 51
Langston Hughes 74, Tri-Cities 73
Lovejoy 66, Salem 60
McDonough 68, Sandy Creek 61
McIntosh 60, Paideia 59
Monroe 57, Valdosta 51
Mt. Vernon 64, Washington 47
New Hampstead 61, Midland Valley 48
Osborne 70, Creekside Christian Academy, GA 65
Rabun Gap 66, Monroe Area 47
Riverdale 67, Elite Scholars Academy 46
Rockdale County 59, New Faith 52
Social Circle 55, Union Grove 49
South Atlanta 79, Carver-Atlanta 29
South Cobb 71, Fayette County 68
Southwest DeKalb 39, Holy Innocents’ 37
Sumter County 64, Crisp County 58
Walker 60, Southwest Atlanta Christian 56
Woodward Academy 75, Riverwood 51
Girls
Baldwin 60, Dutchtown 32
Campbell 52, Sandy Creek 46
Carver-Atlanta 37, Mundy’s Mill 34
Creekview 73, Milton 32
Decatur 64, New Faith 43
Galloway School 73, Collins Hill 46
Jones County 44, Westlake 34
Mill Creek 51, Forsyth Central 12
Mt. Pisgah Christian 60, Lithonia 26
Norcross 55, Lowndes 41
Northview 36, Social Circle 26
Piedmont, GA 57, Windsor Academy 13
Riverdale 59, Elite Scholars Academy 25
RTCA 45, Frederica Ac. (GISA) 26
South Gwinnett 60, Jonesboro 42
St. Anne Pacelli 49, Upson-Lee 40
West Forsyth 53, Mountain View 29
Woodland-Stockbridge 50, Heritage-Newnan 25
Woodward Academy 60, Athens Academy 34
