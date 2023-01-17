High school basketball updates from Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Langston Hughes 74, Tri-Cities 73

Randy Latham led Hughes with 23 points, Brentis Shaeffer scored 17 points and John McQueen finished with eight points. Kory Mincy led Tri-Cities with 32 points and Malique Johnson finished with 18 points.

Eagles Landing 52, Greenforest 47

David Thomas made five 3-pointers to lead Eagle’s Landing over Greenforest. Clark Mastin made a 3-pointer with :10 seconds left to secure the victory.

Campbell 67, Stone Mountain 45

North Cobb Christian 69, Woodland-Stockbridge 44

Mount Vernon 64, Washington 59

Southwest-Macon vs. Decatur

Campbell Middle School Gym

KIPP 61, Morgan County 51

South Atlanta 79, Carver-Atlanta 29

Drew Charter 65, GAC 49

Cedar Grove 55, Heritage 49

Fulton Leadership 70, East Coweta 68

In other MLK Day events – North Oconee beat Athens Academy 79-50 led by Jake Chandler’s 24 points, Byrd Carter’s 16 points and Justin Payne’s 14 points. Isaac Rorey scored 16 points to lead Athens Academy. … Social Circle beat Union Grove 55-49 and Lamarius Jackson scored 19 points to lead Social Circle. Quindarius Jackson added 15 points and AJ Vinson scored 10 points for Social Circle. … Mount Bethel beat South Gwinnett 63-56 and Will Kuimjian scored 14 points, Jackson Bell added 13 points and Cole Buker finished with 10 points for Bethel. … McIntosh beat Paideia 60-59 and Landon Deutscher led with 24 points for the Chiefs. … John Marshall beat Grayson 66-53. … Gainesville beat Galloway 76-73 led by 18 points from Octavian Demory and Cade Simmons. … Walker beat Southwest Atlanta Christian 60-56 and Moutstapha Dip scored 20 points to lead Walker. … Rabun Gap-Nachoochee beat Monroe Area 66-47 and Theo Antinori led with 20 points, Domas Kauzarias added 14 points and Devin Brafford scored 13 points for Rabun Gap. …

See the other MLK Day scores below.

Boys

Archer 50, Buckhorn 48

Beach 57, Hephzibah 46

Carrollton 62, Mays 49

Chapel Hill 99, Douglas County 57

Dougherty 52, Lee County 50

Evans 61, South Aiken, SC 55

Gainesville 73, Galloway School 70

George Walton Academy 66, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 43

Hiram 69, St. Anne Pacelli 46

Hoover, AL 78, Alexander 57

John Marshall 66, Grayson 53

Josey 55, Fox Creek, SC 45

KIPP Atlanta Charter 61, Morgan County 51

Lovejoy 66, Salem 60

McDonough 68, Sandy Creek 61

McIntosh 60, Paideia 59

Monroe 57, Valdosta 51

Mt. Vernon 64, Washington 47

New Hampstead 61, Midland Valley 48

Osborne 70, Creekside Christian Academy, GA 65

Rabun Gap 66, Monroe Area 47

Riverdale 67, Elite Scholars Academy 46

Rockdale County 59, New Faith 52

Social Circle 55, Union Grove 49

South Cobb 71, Fayette County 68

Southwest DeKalb 39, Holy Innocents’ 37

Sumter County 64, Crisp County 58

Walker 60, Southwest Atlanta Christian 56

Woodward Academy 75, Riverwood 51

Girls

Baldwin 60, Dutchtown 32

Campbell 52, Sandy Creek 46

Carver-Atlanta 37, Mundy’s Mill 34

Creekview 73, Milton 32

Decatur 64, New Faith 43

Galloway School 73, Collins Hill 46

Jones County 44, Westlake 34

Mill Creek 51, Forsyth Central 12

Mt. Pisgah Christian 60, Lithonia 26

Norcross 55, Lowndes 41

Northview 36, Social Circle 26

Piedmont, GA 57, Windsor Academy 13

Riverdale 59, Elite Scholars Academy 25

RTCA 45, Frederica Ac. (GISA) 26

South Gwinnett 60, Jonesboro 42

St. Anne Pacelli 49, Upson-Lee 40

West Forsyth 53, Mountain View 29

Woodland-Stockbridge 50, Heritage-Newnan 25

Woodward Academy 60, Athens Academy 34