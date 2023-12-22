High school basketball scores from Friday

Micah Smith of Sandy Creek was named the Class 3A boys player of the year for the 2022-23 season.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Micah Smith of Sandy Creek was named the Class 3A boys player of the year for the 2022-23 season.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
34 minutes ago

Boys

Atlanta Classical Academy 86, Saraland 76

Berkley Prep 56, Lowndes 31

Bradwell Institute 51, North Forsyth 46

Brookwood 56, Duluth 52

Butler 68, Richmond Academy 46

Cedar Grove 54, Sumter County 45

CFCA 66, Georgia Military 51

Columbus 58, Northside-Columbus 49

Dutchtown 70, Cherokee 62

Eagle’s Landing 66, Christ School 55

Glynn Academy 57, Stephenson 42

Greenbrier 79, South Aiken, SC 57

Hardaway 69, Shaw 59

Hart County 78, Athens Christian 64

Hoover, AL 59, Jonesboro 38

Independence 56, Rockdale County 36

Lakeview Academy 74, Southwest Atlanta Christian 39

Long County 52, Vidalia 39

Madison County 66, Pendleton 50

McDonough 62, Blythewood 41

Mill Creek 52, White Oak 50

Millbrook 97, Riverwood 67

Morrow 64, Landmark Christian 62

Mountain View 59, Walnut Grove 56

New Manchester 62, Stone Mountain 46

North Cobb 49, John Milledge 48

North Florida Christ 60, Miller County 35

Pickens 50, Adairsville 37

Pleasant Grove 87, Groves 76

Pope 53, South Paulding 50

Redan 55, Lithonia 47

Russell County, AL 80, Therrell 42

South Atlanta 73, Smyrna 56

Tucker 52, Lakeside-Evans 50

Walker 54, Marietta 51

Williston 63, Houston County 45

Winder-Barrow 75, Oglethorpe County 35

Windsor Forest 56, Irmo 52

Girls

Campbell 36, Seaforth 33

Cass 58, Winder-Barrow 20

Central-Macon 49, Pope 39

Cherokee Bluff 67, McDonough 35

Colquitt County 63, Macon County 37

East Forsyth 59, Johns Creek 41

Galloway School 62, New Manchester 49

Gilmer 57, Coahulla Creek 51

Graceville 45, Lake Oconee Academy 43

Grayson 62, McDonogh 46

Hardaway 60, Carver-Columbus 50

Hebron Christian 66, Xavier College Prep 50

Helena 36, Columbia 28

Josey 63, Grovetown 25

Lambert 69, Walton 51

Lanier 32, Chambers 24

Lee 63, Luella 33

Locust Grove 58, Eagle’s Landing Christian 48

Madison County 79, Pendleton 31

Mary Persons 77, M. L. King 20

Midtown 36, Jones County 33

Milton 83, Scottsboro 62

Norcross 51, Miami 27

North Forsyth 58, Bradwell Institute 40

North Oconee 53, Brookwood 43

North Paulding 57, Brunswick 46

Oglethorpe County 47, East Hall 36

Pickens 43, North Cobb Christian 34

Ridgeland 57, Gordon Lee 39

Soddy Daisy 68, Cedartown 32

South Pointe 51, Hillgrove 43

St. Anne Pacelli 86, Troup County 45

St. Francis 69, Sacred Heart 60

Thomas County Central 54, Thomasville 36

Tift County 64, Ware County 46

Trion 53, Ohio County 42

Valdosta 60, Stephenson 32

Wren, S.C. 59, Rabun County 52

About the Author

Score Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top