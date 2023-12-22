High school basketball scores from Friday

Boys
Atlanta Classical Academy 86, Saraland 76
Berkley Prep 56, Lowndes 31
Bradwell Institute 51, North Forsyth 46
Brookwood 56, Duluth 52
Butler 68, Richmond Academy 46
Cedar Grove 54, Sumter County 45
CFCA 66, Georgia Military 51
Columbus 58, Northside-Columbus 49
Dutchtown 70, Cherokee 62
Eagle’s Landing 66, Christ School 55
Glynn Academy 57, Stephenson 42
Greenbrier 79, South Aiken, SC 57
Hardaway 69, Shaw 59
Hart County 78, Athens Christian 64
Hoover, AL 59, Jonesboro 38
Independence 56, Rockdale County 36
Lakeview Academy 74, Southwest Atlanta Christian 39
Long County 52, Vidalia 39
Madison County 66, Pendleton 50
McDonough 62, Blythewood 41
Mill Creek 52, White Oak 50
Millbrook 97, Riverwood 67
Morrow 64, Landmark Christian 62
Mountain View 59, Walnut Grove 56
New Manchester 62, Stone Mountain 46
North Cobb 49, John Milledge 48
North Florida Christ 60, Miller County 35
Pickens 50, Adairsville 37
Pleasant Grove 87, Groves 76
Pope 53, South Paulding 50
Redan 55, Lithonia 47
Russell County, AL 80, Therrell 42
South Atlanta 73, Smyrna 56
Tucker 52, Lakeside-Evans 50
Walker 54, Marietta 51
Williston 63, Houston County 45
Winder-Barrow 75, Oglethorpe County 35
Windsor Forest 56, Irmo 52
Girls
Campbell 36, Seaforth 33
Cass 58, Winder-Barrow 20
Central-Macon 49, Pope 39
Cherokee Bluff 67, McDonough 35
Colquitt County 63, Macon County 37
East Forsyth 59, Johns Creek 41
Galloway School 62, New Manchester 49
Gilmer 57, Coahulla Creek 51
Graceville 45, Lake Oconee Academy 43
Grayson 62, McDonogh 46
Hardaway 60, Carver-Columbus 50
Hebron Christian 66, Xavier College Prep 50
Helena 36, Columbia 28
Josey 63, Grovetown 25
Lambert 69, Walton 51
Lanier 32, Chambers 24
Lee 63, Luella 33
Locust Grove 58, Eagle’s Landing Christian 48
Madison County 79, Pendleton 31
Mary Persons 77, M. L. King 20
Midtown 36, Jones County 33
Milton 83, Scottsboro 62
Norcross 51, Miami 27
North Forsyth 58, Bradwell Institute 40
North Oconee 53, Brookwood 43
North Paulding 57, Brunswick 46
Oglethorpe County 47, East Hall 36
Pickens 43, North Cobb Christian 34
Ridgeland 57, Gordon Lee 39
Soddy Daisy 68, Cedartown 32
South Pointe 51, Hillgrove 43
St. Anne Pacelli 86, Troup County 45
St. Francis 69, Sacred Heart 60
Thomas County Central 54, Thomasville 36
Tift County 64, Ware County 46
Trion 53, Ohio County 42
Valdosta 60, Stephenson 32
Wren, S.C. 59, Rabun County 52
