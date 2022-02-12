Hamburger icon
High school basketball and Spring sports scores from Friday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
5 minutes ago

Baseball

Centennial 10, East Forsyth 8

Rockmart 3, North Cobb Christian 2

Tallulah Falls 17, Clarke Central 3

Boys Basketball

Bradwell Institute 80, Richmond Hill 41

Buford 49, Shiloh 46

Burke County 57, Richmond Academy 33

Butler 53, Putnam County 48

Calhoun 74, Blessed Trinity 56

Calhoun County 88, Miller County 62

Chattooga 86, Dade County 58

Dodge County 49, Houston County 45

Druid Hills 70, Arabia Mountain 59

Dunwoody 49, Duluth 46

Elite Scholars Academy 65, McNair 53

First Presbyterian 90, Strong Rock Christian 58

Galloway School 69, Wesleyan 44

Glynn Academy 61, Brunswick 49

Greater Atlanta Christian 66, Douglass 56

Groves 65, Liberty County 42

Hillgrove 48, Walton 35

Jasper County 71, Bleckley County 42

Johnson-Savannah 67, Southeast Bulloch 52

LaFayette 77, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 51

LaGrange 58, Hardaway 45

Laney 63, Josey 49

Lanier 93, Dacula 86

Loganville 62, Eastside 51

May River, SC 81, Hapeville Charter 48

Milton 80, Alexander 63

Model 68, Gordon Central 38

New Manchester 57, Villa Rica 52

Pebblebrook 79, Cumberland Christian Academy 68

Pinecrest Academy 66, Lakeview Academy 60

Pope 64, Kennesaw Mountain 57

Rabun County 86, Banks County 64

Social Circle 91, Commerce 33

Sonoraville 79, Ringgold 61

Spencer 54, Carver-Columbus 51

St. Pius X 57, Southwest DeKalb 49

Stratford Academy 62, Tattnall Square 57

Temple 68, Bremen 49

Tift County 42, Camden County 36

Walnut Grove 57, Clarke Central 46

Warren County 58, Hancock Central 54

Westside-Macon 74, West Laurens 57

Wheeler 102, Kell 81

Wilkinson County 80, Georgia Military 48

Windsor Forest 77, Savannah 30

Woodland-Stockbridge 60, Dutchtown 34

Girls Basketball

Arabia Mountain 73, Druid Hills 45

Brooks County 58, Atkinson County 37

Burke County 65, Richmond Academy 31

Butler 42, Putnam County 40

Calhoun 49, Blessed Trinity 39

Carver-Atlanta 51, Sandy Creek 41

Carver-Columbus 77, Spencer 33

Cass 72, Woodland-Cartersville 33

Chattooga 47, Dade County 44

Claxton 48, McIntosh County Academy 27

Commerce 43, Social Circle 35

Dacula 45, Lanier 40

Deerfield-Windsor 60, Mt. de Sales 31

East Jackson 59, Stephens County 41

Elite Scholars Academy 46, McNair 28

Fannin County 55, Pepperell 19

Greater Atlanta Christian 84, Douglass 47

Greenbrier 73, Johnson-Gainesville 18

Griffin 50, McIntosh 41

Hardaway 45, LaGrange 20

Hiram 67, Cartersville 30

Islands 69, Jenkins 15

Jackson County 42, Apalachee 39

Jenkins County 60, Treutlen 23

Josey 69, Laney 27

Kell 65, Wheeler 23

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 67, LaFayette 26

McEachern 61, Newnan 20

Midtown 62, Chapel Hill 8

Montgomery County 75, Telfair County 46

Mountain View 44, Mill Creek 32

Mt. Paran Christian 53, Norcross 52

New Manchester 70, Villa Rica 57

North Paulding 35, North Cobb 16

Northeast-Macon 77, Washington County 57

Peach County 53, Mary Persons 32

Pierce County 65, Brantley County 15

Pope 63, Kennesaw Mountain 27

Savannah 48, Windsor Forest 14

Savannah Country Day 59, Aquinas 27

Shaw 71, Columbus 22

Sonoraville 47, Ringgold 40

St. Pius X 48, Southwest DeKalb 41

Temple 48, Bremen 43

Thomasville 50, Early County 49

Trinity Christian 69, Heritage-Newnan 13

Wayne County 32, Coffee 30

Westminster 50, Redan 47

Boys Lacrosse

Decatur 16, Lakeside-DeKalb 4

Mt. Pisgah Christian 14, River Ridge 9

North Gwinnett 17, Etowah 12

North Paulding 6, Lassiter 4

Pinecrest Academy 10, Walker 4

Roswell 12, Buford 6

Wesleyan 12, Chattahoochee 3

Girls Lacrosse

Alpharetta 12, Pope 10

Blessed Trinity 21, Lovett 4

Mt. Paran Christian 17, Columbus 6

North Forsyth 12, North Gwinnett 2

Northview 12, Centennial 5

South Forsyth 9, Mountain View 5

Walton 14, Mill Creek 9

Boys Soccer

Berkmar 2, Archer 0

Cedartown 1, Woodland-Cartersville 1

Dalton 3, Pace Academy 1

Dawson County 8, Lake Oconee Academy 0

Discovery 2, Meadowcreek 0

East Jackson 1, First Presbyterian 1

Etowah 1, Sequoyah 1

Flowery Branch 1, North Gwinnett 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 6, Richmond Hill 0

Hart County 10, Lincoln County 0

Heritage-Conyers 1, Dutchtown 1

Hillgrove 6, McEachern 0

Johns Creek 7, Carrollton 0

Long County 1, Wayne County 0

Morgan County 10, Thomson 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 1, Hebron Christian 0

Paulding County 2, North Paulding 1

Pebblebrook 2, North Cobb 1

Pickens 4, Gilmer 0

Pierce County 3, Vidalia 0

Rockdale County 2, Newton 2

Savannah Country Day 4, St. Andrews 1

Sprayberry 8, Central-Carroll 4

Tift County 3, Marietta 2

Troup County 2, Northside-Columbus 1

Villa Rica 4, Cass 0

Wesleyan 3, North Forsyth 2

Woodward Academy 3, McIntosh 1

Girls Soccer

Academy For Classical Education 3, Warner Robins 1

Cedartown 1, Woodland-Cartersville 1

Chapel Hill 8, Fayette County 4

Denmark 10, Kell 0

East Forsyth 7, East Hall 3

Fannin County 5, Chattooga 0

Fitzgerald 10, Berrien 0

Harris County 16, Valley 0

Harrison 7, Kennesaw Mountain 1

Hart County 2, Lincoln County 0

Heritage-Conyers 5, Dutchtown 0

Holy Innocents’ 1, Whitefield Academy 0

Irwin County 3, Cook 1

Jackson 3, Ola 1

Jasper County 3, Putnam County 1

Johns Creek 8, Carrollton 0

Loganville 10, Elbert County 0

Marietta 7, Tift County 0

Meadowcreek 4, Discovery 1

Mill Creek 7, South Forsyth 1

Model 11, Temple 0

Norcross 4, Duluth 0

North Atlanta 4, Riverwood 2

North Gwinnett 1, Flowery Branch 0

North Oconee 1, Brookwood 0

Northside-Columbus 10, Troup County 0

Northwest Whitfield 4, Calhoun 0

Pace Academy 2, Dalton 1

Pickens 1, Gilmer 0

Pierce County 9, Vidalia 0

Screven County 5, Johnson County 0

Shiloh 10, Stone Mountain 0

Social Circle 9, Loganville Christian 0

South Effingham 4, Islands 3

Stephens County 4, West Hall 2

Ware County 11, Brantley County 1

Score Atlanta
