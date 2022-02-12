High school basketball and Spring sports scores from Friday

Baseball
Centennial 10, East Forsyth 8
Rockmart 3, North Cobb Christian 2
Tallulah Falls 17, Clarke Central 3
Boys Basketball
Bradwell Institute 80, Richmond Hill 41
Buford 49, Shiloh 46
Burke County 57, Richmond Academy 33
Butler 53, Putnam County 48
Calhoun 74, Blessed Trinity 56
Calhoun County 88, Miller County 62
Chattooga 86, Dade County 58
Dodge County 49, Houston County 45
Druid Hills 70, Arabia Mountain 59
Dunwoody 49, Duluth 46
Elite Scholars Academy 65, McNair 53
First Presbyterian 90, Strong Rock Christian 58
Galloway School 69, Wesleyan 44
Glynn Academy 61, Brunswick 49
Greater Atlanta Christian 66, Douglass 56
Groves 65, Liberty County 42
Hillgrove 48, Walton 35
Jasper County 71, Bleckley County 42
Johnson-Savannah 67, Southeast Bulloch 52
LaFayette 77, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 51
LaGrange 58, Hardaway 45
Laney 63, Josey 49
Lanier 93, Dacula 86
Loganville 62, Eastside 51
May River, SC 81, Hapeville Charter 48
Milton 80, Alexander 63
Model 68, Gordon Central 38
New Manchester 57, Villa Rica 52
Pebblebrook 79, Cumberland Christian Academy 68
Pinecrest Academy 66, Lakeview Academy 60
Pope 64, Kennesaw Mountain 57
Rabun County 86, Banks County 64
Social Circle 91, Commerce 33
Sonoraville 79, Ringgold 61
Spencer 54, Carver-Columbus 51
St. Pius X 57, Southwest DeKalb 49
Stratford Academy 62, Tattnall Square 57
Temple 68, Bremen 49
Tift County 42, Camden County 36
Walnut Grove 57, Clarke Central 46
Warren County 58, Hancock Central 54
Westside-Macon 74, West Laurens 57
Wheeler 102, Kell 81
Wilkinson County 80, Georgia Military 48
Windsor Forest 77, Savannah 30
Woodland-Stockbridge 60, Dutchtown 34
Girls Basketball
Arabia Mountain 73, Druid Hills 45
Brooks County 58, Atkinson County 37
Burke County 65, Richmond Academy 31
Butler 42, Putnam County 40
Calhoun 49, Blessed Trinity 39
Carver-Atlanta 51, Sandy Creek 41
Carver-Columbus 77, Spencer 33
Cass 72, Woodland-Cartersville 33
Chattooga 47, Dade County 44
Claxton 48, McIntosh County Academy 27
Commerce 43, Social Circle 35
Dacula 45, Lanier 40
Deerfield-Windsor 60, Mt. de Sales 31
East Jackson 59, Stephens County 41
Elite Scholars Academy 46, McNair 28
Fannin County 55, Pepperell 19
Greater Atlanta Christian 84, Douglass 47
Greenbrier 73, Johnson-Gainesville 18
Griffin 50, McIntosh 41
Hardaway 45, LaGrange 20
Hiram 67, Cartersville 30
Islands 69, Jenkins 15
Jackson County 42, Apalachee 39
Jenkins County 60, Treutlen 23
Josey 69, Laney 27
Kell 65, Wheeler 23
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 67, LaFayette 26
McEachern 61, Newnan 20
Midtown 62, Chapel Hill 8
Montgomery County 75, Telfair County 46
Mountain View 44, Mill Creek 32
Mt. Paran Christian 53, Norcross 52
New Manchester 70, Villa Rica 57
North Paulding 35, North Cobb 16
Northeast-Macon 77, Washington County 57
Peach County 53, Mary Persons 32
Pierce County 65, Brantley County 15
Pope 63, Kennesaw Mountain 27
Savannah 48, Windsor Forest 14
Savannah Country Day 59, Aquinas 27
Shaw 71, Columbus 22
Sonoraville 47, Ringgold 40
St. Pius X 48, Southwest DeKalb 41
Temple 48, Bremen 43
Thomasville 50, Early County 49
Trinity Christian 69, Heritage-Newnan 13
Wayne County 32, Coffee 30
Westminster 50, Redan 47
Boys Lacrosse
Decatur 16, Lakeside-DeKalb 4
Mt. Pisgah Christian 14, River Ridge 9
North Gwinnett 17, Etowah 12
North Paulding 6, Lassiter 4
Pinecrest Academy 10, Walker 4
Roswell 12, Buford 6
Wesleyan 12, Chattahoochee 3
Girls Lacrosse
Alpharetta 12, Pope 10
Blessed Trinity 21, Lovett 4
Mt. Paran Christian 17, Columbus 6
North Forsyth 12, North Gwinnett 2
Northview 12, Centennial 5
South Forsyth 9, Mountain View 5
Walton 14, Mill Creek 9
Boys Soccer
Berkmar 2, Archer 0
Cedartown 1, Woodland-Cartersville 1
Dalton 3, Pace Academy 1
Dawson County 8, Lake Oconee Academy 0
Discovery 2, Meadowcreek 0
East Jackson 1, First Presbyterian 1
Etowah 1, Sequoyah 1
Flowery Branch 1, North Gwinnett 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 6, Richmond Hill 0
Hart County 10, Lincoln County 0
Heritage-Conyers 1, Dutchtown 1
Hillgrove 6, McEachern 0
Johns Creek 7, Carrollton 0
Long County 1, Wayne County 0
Morgan County 10, Thomson 0
Mt. Pisgah Christian 1, Hebron Christian 0
Paulding County 2, North Paulding 1
Pebblebrook 2, North Cobb 1
Pickens 4, Gilmer 0
Pierce County 3, Vidalia 0
Rockdale County 2, Newton 2
Savannah Country Day 4, St. Andrews 1
Sprayberry 8, Central-Carroll 4
Tift County 3, Marietta 2
Troup County 2, Northside-Columbus 1
Villa Rica 4, Cass 0
Wesleyan 3, North Forsyth 2
Woodward Academy 3, McIntosh 1
Girls Soccer
Academy For Classical Education 3, Warner Robins 1
Cedartown 1, Woodland-Cartersville 1
Chapel Hill 8, Fayette County 4
Denmark 10, Kell 0
East Forsyth 7, East Hall 3
Fannin County 5, Chattooga 0
Fitzgerald 10, Berrien 0
Harris County 16, Valley 0
Harrison 7, Kennesaw Mountain 1
Hart County 2, Lincoln County 0
Heritage-Conyers 5, Dutchtown 0
Holy Innocents’ 1, Whitefield Academy 0
Irwin County 3, Cook 1
Jackson 3, Ola 1
Jasper County 3, Putnam County 1
Johns Creek 8, Carrollton 0
Loganville 10, Elbert County 0
Marietta 7, Tift County 0
Meadowcreek 4, Discovery 1
Mill Creek 7, South Forsyth 1
Model 11, Temple 0
Norcross 4, Duluth 0
North Atlanta 4, Riverwood 2
North Gwinnett 1, Flowery Branch 0
North Oconee 1, Brookwood 0
Northside-Columbus 10, Troup County 0
Northwest Whitfield 4, Calhoun 0
Pace Academy 2, Dalton 1
Pickens 1, Gilmer 0
Pierce County 9, Vidalia 0
Screven County 5, Johnson County 0
Shiloh 10, Stone Mountain 0
Social Circle 9, Loganville Christian 0
South Effingham 4, Islands 3
Stephens County 4, West Hall 2
Ware County 11, Brantley County 1
