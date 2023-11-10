Here’s the Class 3A breakdown for the state playoff brackets

The young Panthers started the season on a high note, upending No. 10 Class 4A LaGrange 28-12, but then won just one other game --- against Class 6A Mundy’s Mill 28-0 on Oct. 6. The team went 0-3 in Region 5 play against Douglass, No. 2 Cedar Grove and No. 8 Sandy Creek.

Stephens, however, is formidable. It was unbeaten in its first nine games. The team then lost to unranked Hebron Christian 37-6, a result which suggested Stephens saved its starters for the playoffs, having previously secured the region title the week before.

Let’s take a look around the bracket to see how things might play out in each quadrant:

Top-left quadrant

-- I think No. 3 Mary Persons is the favorite in the quadrant with No. 2 Cedar Grove. The Bulldogs running back Duke Watson is key. Watson, who’s committed to Louisville, has 173 carries for 1,470 yards and 27 touchdowns through nine games. But it’s hard to count out No. 2 Cedar Grove, which has played against higher-classed and ranked opponents all season. Crisp County entered the top-10 at No. 10 after beating Thomasville 61-22 in the final week of the regular season and could be a darkhourse.

R4 #3 Hephzibah at R1 #2 No. 10 Crisp County

R3 #4 Long County at R2 #1 No. 3 Mary Persons

R7 #3 White County at R6 #2 Bremen

R8 #4 Hebron Christian at R5 #1 No. 2 Cedar Grove

Bottom-left quadrant

-- Calvary Day is hands-down the favorite in the bottom-left side of the bracket. The Cavaliers should handle Jackson in the first round before playing Thomasville or Harlem. It would take a state-shattering upset to see Calvary Day exit before the quarterfinals.

R1 #3 Thomasville at R4 #2 Harlem

R2 #4 Jackson at R3 #1 No. 1 Calvary Day

R6 #3 Ringgold at R7 #2 Wesleyan

R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta at R8 #1 No. 6 Stephens County

Top-right quadrant

-- It’s nice to talk about No. 5 Lumpkin County advancing to at least the quarterfinals, and I think that could be the case. The Indians, however, could face a challenge from Douglass or Oconee County in the second round. But the path is laid for Lumpkin to make a run and possibly earn a semifinals berth. But No. 7 Morgan County is a sleeper. The Bulldogs are coming off a 35-21 victory against Harlem in the Region 4 title game to earn the No. 1 seed. If the host teams win in the first round, Morgan would face Savannah Christian in the second round.

R5 #3 Douglass at R8 #2 Oconee County

R6 #4 Gordon Lee at R7 #1 No. 5 Lumpkin County

R2 #3 Peach County at R3 #2 No. 4 Savannah Christian

R1 #4 Monroe at R4 #1 No. 7 Morgan County

Bottom-right quadrant

-- Defending state champion No. 9 Sandy Creek might be a quadrant favorite, but Monroe Area is a tough draw in the opening round. Monroe Area is coming off a 23-14 victory against Hart County to take the No. 3 seed and could cause trouble for the Patriots. No. 9 Carver-Columbus is a favorite to move past the first round against Richmond Academy, but a meeting with either Upson-Lee or Savannah Country Day looms. The ranked teams should advance in this quadrant.

R8 #3 Monroe Area at R5 #2 No. 8 Sandy Creek

R7 #4 Gilmer at R6 #1 Adairsville

R3 #3 Savannah Country Day at R2 #2 Upson-Lee

R4 #4 Richmond Academy at R1 #1 No. 9 Carver-Columbus