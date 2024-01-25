Girls hit the mat at GHSA Team Duals Wrestling Championships at West Georgia

It’s been six years since Stateboro’s Kasey Baynon became the first girl to place in the GHSA traditional wrestling state championship in 2018 and that milestone helped pave the way for another with the introduction of last year’s girls bracket to the GHSA Team Duals State Championship.

“I looked up to one of the girls that trained me in my first-year wrestling. She was really the reason I got here and I got good. I trained with Emily Pinson for an entire season, and it really helped during freestyle and it carried over into this and I looked up to her,” Baynon said six years ago, before uttering a statement which would become prophetic.

“I imagine girls look up to me too,” she said. “And if they keep pushing, they’ll have a girls division next year.”