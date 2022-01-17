Hamburger icon
Girls basketball rankings: River Ridge climbs to No. 1 in Class 6A

georgia high school basketball

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

The River Ridge girls basketball team, which played in the semifinals for the first time last season, reached another milestone this week when it climbed to No. 1 in the Class 6A rankings.

The Knights improved to 16-1 overall and 7-0 in Region 7-6A with victories against Creekview and Centennial by an average of 35.5 points. The door was opened for them to move up from No. 2 when previous No. 1 Carrollton suffered its first two losses of the season, 54-43 to Dalton and 49-44 to Luella.

The other seven No. 1 teams remained the same. They are Brookwood in Class 7A, Woodward Academy in 5A, Jefferson in 4A, Lumpkin County in 3A, Elbert County in 2A, Holy Innocents’ in A Private, and Lake Oconee Academy in A Public.

Seven new teams moved into the top 10s. Rome and Dalton replaced Rockdale County and Statesboro in Class 6A; Greenbrier replaced Stockbridge in 5A; Heritage-Ringgold replaced Bainbridge in 4A; Ringgold replaced Burke County in 3A; Deerfield-Windsor replaced Stratford Academy in A Private; and Clinch County replaced Trion in A Public. Greenbrier made the biggest jump of the group, coming in at No. 7 in 5A.

Class 7A

1. Brookwood (14-3)

2. Grayson (13-3)

3. North Forsyth (15-3)

4. Norcross (13-2)

5. South Forsyth (15-4)

6. West Forsyth (14-4)

7. Woodstock (10-5)

8. Tift County (11-3)

9. Cherokee (14-5)

10. Harrison (11-3)

Class 6A

1. River Ridge (16-1)

2. Lovejoy (11-3)

3. Buford (13-3)

4. Kell (14-2)

5. Carrollton (15-2)

6. Brunswick (16-0)

7. Hughes (11-4)

8. Sequoyah (13-5)

9. Rome (12-3)

10. Dalton (13-2)

Class 5A

1. Woodward Academy (14-2)

2. Jackson-Atlanta (9-1)

3. Forest Park (10-2)

4. Greenbrier (14-2)

5. Northside-Columbus (15-2)

6. Cass (16-1)

7. Greenbrier (14-2)

8. Union Grove (14-3)

9. Calhoun (12-4)

10. Griffin (13-5)

Class 4A

1. Jefferson (15-2)

2. Luella (15-2)

3. Carver-Columbus (12-2)

4. Baldwin (12-2)

5. Pickens (15-2)

6. Marist (12-3)

7. Arabia Mountain (11-4)

8. Cedar Shoals (11-4)

9. Heritage-Ringgold (12-4)

10. Westover (11-6)

Class 3A

1. Lumpkin County (17-1)

2. Cross Creek (12-1)

3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (17-0)

4. Greater Atlanta Christian (9-4)

5. Redan (11-4)

6. East Jackson (13-2)

7. Oconee County (11-4)

8. Pierce County (12-3)

9. Murray County (13-4)

10. Ringgold (13-4)

Class 2A

1. Elbert County (17-2)

2. Fannin County (14-2)

3. Rabun County (13-3)

4. Josey (12-4)

5. Swainsboro (11-0)

6. Northeast-Macon (11-5)

7. Washington Co. (10-2)

8. Dodge County (10-2)

9. Heard County (15-3)

10. Callaway (10-3)

Class A Private

1. Holy Innocents’ (15-2)

2. Mount Paran Christian (12-4)

3. St. Francis (13-2)

4. Hebron Christian (14-2)

5. Galloway (10-4)

6. Calvary Day (13-2)

7. Wesleyan (8-4)

8. Darlington (13-3)

9. Trinity Christian (12-5)

10. Deerfield-Windsor (10-3)

Class A Public

1. Lake Oconee Academy (11-1)

2. Montgomery County (12-2)

3. Taylor County (11-2)

4. Screven County (11-3)

5. Bryan County (16-3)

6. Pelham (8-1)

7. Mt. Zion-Carroll (14-5)

8. Dublin (9-4)

9. Schley County (9-3)

10. Clinch County (7-0)

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

