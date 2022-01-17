Girls basketball rankings: River Ridge climbs to No. 1 in Class 6A

The Knights improved to 16-1 overall and 7-0 in Region 7-6A with victories against Creekview and Centennial by an average of 35.5 points. The door was opened for them to move up from No. 2 when previous No. 1 Carrollton suffered its first two losses of the season, 54-43 to Dalton and 49-44 to Luella.

The other seven No. 1 teams remained the same. They are Brookwood in Class 7A, Woodward Academy in 5A, Jefferson in 4A, Lumpkin County in 3A, Elbert County in 2A, Holy Innocents’ in A Private, and Lake Oconee Academy in A Public.