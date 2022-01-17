Girls basketball rankings: River Ridge climbs to No. 1 in Class 6A

The River Ridge girls basketball team, which played in the semifinals for the first time last season, reached another milestone this week when it climbed to No. 1 in the Class 6A rankings.
The Knights improved to 16-1 overall and 7-0 in Region 7-6A with victories against Creekview and Centennial by an average of 35.5 points. The door was opened for them to move up from No. 2 when previous No. 1 Carrollton suffered its first two losses of the season, 54-43 to Dalton and 49-44 to Luella.
The other seven No. 1 teams remained the same. They are Brookwood in Class 7A, Woodward Academy in 5A, Jefferson in 4A, Lumpkin County in 3A, Elbert County in 2A, Holy Innocents’ in A Private, and Lake Oconee Academy in A Public.
Seven new teams moved into the top 10s. Rome and Dalton replaced Rockdale County and Statesboro in Class 6A; Greenbrier replaced Stockbridge in 5A; Heritage-Ringgold replaced Bainbridge in 4A; Ringgold replaced Burke County in 3A; Deerfield-Windsor replaced Stratford Academy in A Private; and Clinch County replaced Trion in A Public. Greenbrier made the biggest jump of the group, coming in at No. 7 in 5A.
Class 7A
1. Brookwood (14-3)
2. Grayson (13-3)
3. North Forsyth (15-3)
4. Norcross (13-2)
5. South Forsyth (15-4)
6. West Forsyth (14-4)
7. Woodstock (10-5)
8. Tift County (11-3)
9. Cherokee (14-5)
10. Harrison (11-3)
Class 6A
1. River Ridge (16-1)
2. Lovejoy (11-3)
3. Buford (13-3)
4. Kell (14-2)
5. Carrollton (15-2)
6. Brunswick (16-0)
7. Hughes (11-4)
8. Sequoyah (13-5)
9. Rome (12-3)
10. Dalton (13-2)
Class 5A
1. Woodward Academy (14-2)
2. Jackson-Atlanta (9-1)
3. Forest Park (10-2)
4. Greenbrier (14-2)
5. Northside-Columbus (15-2)
6. Cass (16-1)
7. Greenbrier (14-2)
8. Union Grove (14-3)
9. Calhoun (12-4)
10. Griffin (13-5)
Class 4A
1. Jefferson (15-2)
2. Luella (15-2)
3. Carver-Columbus (12-2)
4. Baldwin (12-2)
5. Pickens (15-2)
6. Marist (12-3)
7. Arabia Mountain (11-4)
8. Cedar Shoals (11-4)
9. Heritage-Ringgold (12-4)
10. Westover (11-6)
Class 3A
1. Lumpkin County (17-1)
2. Cross Creek (12-1)
3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (17-0)
4. Greater Atlanta Christian (9-4)
5. Redan (11-4)
6. East Jackson (13-2)
7. Oconee County (11-4)
8. Pierce County (12-3)
9. Murray County (13-4)
10. Ringgold (13-4)
Class 2A
1. Elbert County (17-2)
2. Fannin County (14-2)
3. Rabun County (13-3)
4. Josey (12-4)
5. Swainsboro (11-0)
6. Northeast-Macon (11-5)
7. Washington Co. (10-2)
8. Dodge County (10-2)
9. Heard County (15-3)
10. Callaway (10-3)
Class A Private
1. Holy Innocents’ (15-2)
2. Mount Paran Christian (12-4)
3. St. Francis (13-2)
4. Hebron Christian (14-2)
5. Galloway (10-4)
6. Calvary Day (13-2)
7. Wesleyan (8-4)
8. Darlington (13-3)
9. Trinity Christian (12-5)
10. Deerfield-Windsor (10-3)
Class A Public
1. Lake Oconee Academy (11-1)
2. Montgomery County (12-2)
3. Taylor County (11-2)
4. Screven County (11-3)
5. Bryan County (16-3)
6. Pelham (8-1)
7. Mt. Zion-Carroll (14-5)
8. Dublin (9-4)
9. Schley County (9-3)
10. Clinch County (7-0)
